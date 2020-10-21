Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 8

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings' playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|109.08
|1,000,000
|4.46
|940,088
|830,117
|711,927
|527,851
|0.89
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|103.30
|1,000,000
|4.09
|865,984
|713,136
|567,097
|253,558
|2.94
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|99.47
|999,919
|3.92
|879,408
|782,905
|303,769
|133,178
|6.51
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|96.43
|1,000,000
|3.17
|828,073
|234,834
|138,941
|49,264
|19.30
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|87.90
|999,501
|3.15
|773,728
|409,791
|90,320
|14,245
|69.20
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|86.98
|982,844
|2.32
|428,620
|250,608
|45,298
|6,684
|148.61
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-3
|85.41
|999,988
|2.46
|493,197
|71,085
|28,870
|3,759
|265.03
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|85.35
|997,844
|2.24
|378,276
|68,879
|23,070
|2,920
|341.47
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|84.85
|983,455
|2.00
|110,839
|53,348
|19,035
|2,305
|432.84
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|81.72
|999,190
|2.19
|418,975
|127,749
|15,918
|1,497
|667.00
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|81.45
|999,245
|2.03
|203,241
|93,307
|11,457
|988
|1,011.15
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|82.53
|996,426
|2.00
|279,518
|42,706
|9,779
|917
|1,089.51
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|80.99
|999,302
|1.99
|192,021
|86,073
|10,362
|914
|1,093.09
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|82.18
|972,214
|1.81
|76,803
|31,217
|7,763
|784
|1,274.51
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|80.80
|995,153
|1.43
|129,303
|51,824
|6,445
|557
|1,794.33
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|78.65
|985,374
|1.70
|196,902
|26,832
|3,018
|217
|4,607.29
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|78.71
|982,621
|1.54
|138,997
|19,139
|1,562
|121
|8,263.46
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|74.61
|908,173
|1.73
|179,198
|28,403
|1,497
|78
|12,819.51
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|75.25
|995,798
|1.55
|58,209
|17,950
|1,174
|54
|18,517.52
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|74.28
|864,953
|1.48
|127,973
|20,131
|1,149
|53
|18,866.92
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|74.79
|795,035
|0.89
|22,438
|5,245
|413
|19
|52,630.58
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|72.49
|1,000,000
|1.16
|34,603
|7,792
|291
|10
|99,999.00
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|69.06
|804,636
|1.23
|62,200
|6,524
|205
|10
|99,999.00
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|69.59
|519,658
|0.73
|32,089
|3,537
|138
|5
|199,999.00
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-4
|69.48
|623,536
|0.79
|11,996
|2,089
|72
|4
|249,999.00
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|69.05
|544,985
|0.69
|9,853
|1,618
|61
|3
|333,332.33
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|66.91
|786,012
|1.25
|59,514
|5,009
|124
|2
|499,999.00
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-3
|69.98
|1,000,000
|1.11
|21,078
|3,791
|122
|1
|999,999.00
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|69.96
|577,224
|0.75
|12,065
|2,184
|81
|1
|999,999.00
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|64.46
|459,301
|0.51
|10,435
|808
|12
|1
|999,999.00
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-5
|65.52
|725,285
|0.82
|10,191
|523
|14
|-
|-
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-4
|65.02
|298,586
|0.35
|2,775
|341
|8
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|61.09
|383,883
|0.41
|4,435
|249
|4
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-5
|54.61
|968,879
|1.08
|3,790
|125
|2
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-5
|57.67
|177,172
|0.18
|1,040
|45
|1
|-
|-
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|65.88
|227,049
|0.23
|433
|43
|1
|-
|-
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|61.04
|83,928
|0.09
|502
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|56.83
|844,450
|0.89
|240
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-2
|59.55
|32,640
|0.03
|134
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-2
|46.48
|802,662
|0.84
|433
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|56.77
|293,403
|0.30
|376
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|40.57
|182,974
|0.19
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|44.28
|161,205
|0.16
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|30.80
|45,401
|0.05
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-5
|22.78
|96
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|619,704
|376,423
|3,719
|154
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|379,562
|603,637
|15,893
|908
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|523
|13,254
|513,530
|472,693
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|211
|6,686
|466,858
|526,245
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|420,716
|364,367
|197,688
|16,474
|999,245
|755
|2 - AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|411,996
|337,905
|223,069
|26,332
|999,302
|698
|2 - AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|164,639
|287,408
|484,872
|58,879
|995,798
|4,202
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|2,606
|9,726
|88,177
|743,941
|844,450
|155,550
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|43
|594
|6,194
|154,374
|161,205
|838,795
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|562,248
|290,042
|99,147
|32,018
|983,455
|16,545
|3 - AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|348,374
|419,475
|153,312
|51,053
|972,214
|27,786
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Walton
|28,710
|85,878
|211,077
|251,559
|577,224
|422,776
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|28,694
|87,256
|195,040
|233,995
|544,985
|455,015
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|25,384
|88,263
|246,799
|263,090
|623,536
|376,464
|3 - AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|6,590
|29,086
|94,625
|168,285
|298,586
|701,414
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|782,662
|193,782
|22,217
|1,258
|999,919
|81
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|176,069
|494,959
|229,716
|82,100
|982,844
|17,156
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|39,989
|233,266
|517,672
|204,226
|995,153
|4,847
|4 - AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|1,074
|74,622
|218,310
|501,029
|795,035
|204,965
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Newton
|206
|3,371
|12,085
|211,387
|227,049
|772,951
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|493,002
|307,215
|176,818
|20,809
|997,844
|2,156
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Milton
|324,279
|390,014
|256,722
|25,411
|996,426
|3,574
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|180,522
|286,067
|440,516
|78,269
|985,374
|14,626
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|1,546
|8,687
|66,253
|382,815
|459,301
|540,699
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|507
|6,502
|47,071
|329,803
|383,883
|616,117
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|144
|1,515
|12,620
|162,893
|177,172
|822,828
|6 - AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|356,302
|242,374
|183,527
|125,970
|908,173
|91,827
|6 - AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|210,569
|227,490
|240,076
|186,818
|864,953
|135,047
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|209,787
|221,839
|185,035
|169,351
|786,012
|213,988
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Gainesville
|157,839
|196,147
|219,494
|231,156
|804,636
|195,364
|6 - AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|64,074
|105,362
|144,008
|206,214
|519,658
|480,342
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|1,059
|5,224
|20,752
|56,893
|83,928
|916,072
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|370
|1,564
|7,108
|23,598
|32,640
|967,360
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|814,875
|184,987
|138
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Archer
|185,114
|812,923
|1,944
|7
|999,988
|12
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|11
|1,462
|22,938
|778,251
|802,662
|197,338
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|615
|79,930
|102,429
|182,974
|817,026
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|13
|889,876
|78,990
|968,879
|31,121
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|-
|-
|5,174
|40,227
|45,401
|954,599
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|96
|96
|999,904
|8 - AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|711,275
|268,350
|12,733
|7,143
|999,501
|499
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|267,944
|448,898
|229,705
|52,643
|999,190
|810
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|11,338
|247,840
|600,957
|122,486
|982,621
|17,379
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|9,359
|33,733
|136,705
|545,488
|725,285
|274,715
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|84
|1,179
|19,900
|272,240
|293,403
|706,597
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-1
|96.78
|1,000,000
|4.56
|944,879
|884,851
|771,990
|559,336
|0.79
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|92.55
|1,000,000
|4.14
|866,093
|765,013
|598,276
|290,602
|2.44
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|82.78
|999,842
|2.95
|671,146
|343,946
|119,183
|34,713
|27.81
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|6-0
|82.58
|998,661
|2.55
|490,662
|338,013
|97,042
|29,782
|32.58
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|5-1
|81.57
|999,950
|2.96
|525,215
|329,400
|108,549
|27,467
|35.41
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|81.62
|1,000,000
|2.40
|423,737
|271,988
|88,763
|21,480
|45.55
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|77.37
|995,788
|2.44
|539,445
|132,073
|47,425
|8,840
|112.12
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|77.50
|995,068
|2.40
|474,815
|188,442
|40,245
|7,981
|124.30
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|77.42
|997,512
|1.99
|310,560
|172,741
|34,646
|7,132
|139.21
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|5-0
|75.23
|999,873
|2.44
|406,799
|164,518
|27,341
|4,829
|206.08
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|72.91
|997,963
|2.29
|404,472
|52,179
|16,253
|2,284
|436.83
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|73.20
|945,831
|1.71
|256,493
|45,927
|9,396
|1,329
|751.45
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-1
|72.43
|861,623
|1.51
|216,182
|38,747
|7,741
|978
|1,021.49
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|71.72
|902,578
|1.48
|189,228
|36,024
|5,940
|688
|1,452.49
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|71.20
|959,578
|1.18
|71,342
|28,697
|5,367
|596
|1,676.85
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|70.84
|916,747
|1.44
|162,530
|27,709
|4,100
|491
|2,035.66
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|70.36
|1,000,000
|1.42
|128,681
|42,140
|4,103
|466
|2,144.92
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|68.15
|995,176
|1.78
|165,680
|30,587
|3,245
|270
|3,702.70
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|5-0
|67.71
|985,621
|1.75
|176,173
|18,530
|2,969
|249
|4,015.06
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|65.51
|992,340
|2.12
|149,298
|36,472
|2,476
|173
|5,779.35
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|66.45
|998,466
|1.66
|128,295
|18,426
|1,731
|124
|8,063.52
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|64.85
|988,463
|1.58
|112,346
|9,568
|1,150
|80
|12,499.00
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|65.40
|952,410
|1.04
|27,730
|7,430
|914
|57
|17,542.86
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|64.79
|898,835
|1.19
|73,057
|6,208
|574
|40
|24,999.00
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|60.89
|930,142
|1.71
|30,843
|5,405
|387
|10
|99,999.00
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|56.92
|839,521
|1.46
|18,992
|2,231
|105
|2
|499,999.00
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|53.66
|1,000,000
|1.45
|10,389
|1,104
|49
|1
|999,999.00
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|59.21
|401,582
|0.47
|7,272
|762
|17
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|59.90
|140,682
|0.16
|3,115
|261
|13
|-
|-
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|56.33
|359,320
|0.42
|4,515
|309
|4
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|55.16
|65,677
|0.07
|798
|22
|2
|-
|-
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|50.07
|429,273
|0.46
|1,826
|14
|2
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|56.81
|130,210
|0.14
|1,867
|94
|1
|-
|-
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|54.36
|166,154
|0.18
|1,102
|69
|1
|-
|-
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|58.21
|27,267
|0.03
|436
|32
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|42.46
|1,000,000
|1.11
|640
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|40.70
|1,000,000
|1.08
|410
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|51.29
|100,882
|0.11
|314
|11
|-
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|56.87
|25,105
|0.03
|270
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|48.37
|359,853
|0.38
|978
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|47.18
|217,308
|0.23
|453
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|43.67
|161,140
|0.21
|289
|4
|-
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|50.63
|74,544
|0.08
|110
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|50.09
|86,382
|0.09
|383
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|33.78
|1,000,000
|1.02
|45
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|42.14
|45,219
|0.06
|45
|1
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|42.09
|31,688
|0.04
|36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|44.84
|8,365
|0.01
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|40.51
|17,295
|0.02
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|28.74
|37
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|37.79
|15
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|22.60
|9
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|37.55
|5
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|51.95
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|48.63
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|21.37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAAA
|Lee County
|648,942
|285,534
|57,496
|8,028
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|294,627
|500,815
|182,086
|22,472
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Houston County
|52,775
|197,169
|594,560
|155,496
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|3,656
|16,482
|165,858
|814,004
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|874,386
|113,457
|11,354
|753
|999,950
|50
|2 - AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|103,384
|696,318
|150,869
|41,769
|992,340
|7,660
|2 - AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|21,192
|70,840
|471,939
|366,171
|930,142
|69,858
|2 - AAAAAA
|Statesboro
|916
|113,078
|325,737
|399,790
|839,521
|160,479
|2 - AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|122
|5,141
|29,131
|126,746
|161,140
|838,860
|2 - AAAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|-
|1,147
|3,800
|40,272
|45,219
|954,781
|2 - AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|-
|19
|7,170
|24,499
|31,688
|968,312
|3 - AAAAAA
|Evans
|745,024
|212,240
|38,532
|4,204
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|156,036
|345,144
|300,667
|198,153
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|94,737
|320,468
|347,744
|237,051
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|4,203
|122,148
|313,057
|560,592
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|537,605
|339,168
|95,803
|26,085
|998,661
|1,339
|4 - AAAAAA
|Westlake
|399,094
|452,340
|111,788
|34,290
|997,512
|2,488
|4 - AAAAAA
|Hughes
|34,478
|125,877
|511,888
|287,335
|959,578
|40,422
|4 - AAAAAA
|Tucker
|28,782
|81,294
|266,157
|576,177
|952,410
|47,590
|4 - AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|40
|1,280
|12,997
|60,227
|74,544
|925,456
|4 - AAAAAA
|Morrow
|1
|41
|1,367
|15,886
|17,295
|982,705
|4 - AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|691,083
|212,736
|68,891
|23,078
|995,788
|4,212
|5 - AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|140,123
|291,714
|239,616
|190,170
|861,623
|138,377
|5 - AAAAAA
|Alexander
|126,472
|190,259
|288,821
|297,026
|902,578
|97,422
|5 - AAAAAA
|Rome
|39,747
|285,419
|331,780
|259,801
|916,747
|83,253
|5 - AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|2,105
|11,831
|29,509
|86,765
|130,210
|869,790
|5 - AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|391
|6,474
|32,860
|100,957
|140,682
|859,318
|5 - AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|79
|614
|3,622
|20,790
|25,105
|974,895
|5 - AAAAAA
|Dalton
|-
|953
|4,901
|21,413
|27,267
|972,733
|6 - AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|654,210
|249,195
|90,586
|5,882
|999,873
|127
|6 - AAAAAA
|Kell
|205,970
|419,405
|339,325
|30,476
|995,176
|4,824
|6 - AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|139,022
|325,737
|495,839
|37,868
|998,466
|1,534
|6 - AAAAAA
|Pope
|795
|3,934
|42,280
|382,264
|429,273
|570,727
|6 - AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|2
|1,074
|17,342
|341,435
|359,853
|640,147
|6 - AAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|1
|655
|14,628
|202,024
|217,308
|782,692
|6 - AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|37
|37
|999,963
|6 - AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|9
|9
|999,991
|6 - AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|-
|-
|5
|5
|999,995
|7 - AAAAAA
|Creekview
|610,903
|264,824
|104,417
|17,819
|997,963
|2,037
|7 - AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|222,376
|363,714
|335,835
|63,696
|985,621
|14,379
|7 - AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|165,018
|335,524
|400,931
|86,990
|988,463
|11,537
|7 - AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|1,567
|27,215
|95,549
|234,989
|359,320
|640,680
|7 - AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|126
|5,831
|37,238
|358,387
|401,582
|598,418
|7 - AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|7
|2,542
|22,458
|141,147
|166,154
|833,846
|7 - AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|3
|350
|3,570
|96,959
|100,882
|899,118
|7 - AAAAAA
|Centennial
|-
|-
|2
|13
|15
|999,985
|8 - AAAAAA
|Buford
|593,567
|268,725
|104,392
|33,158
|999,842
|158
|8 - AAAAAA
|Dacula
|315,172
|508,142
|135,544
|36,210
|995,068
|4,932
|8 - AAAAAA
|Lanier
|68,746
|144,623
|458,861
|273,601
|945,831
|54,169
|8 - AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|22,480
|75,889
|279,470
|520,996
|898,835
|101,165
|8 - AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|27
|1,022
|11,818
|73,515
|86,382
|913,618
|8 - AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|8
|1,593
|9,255
|54,821
|65,677
|934,323
|8 - AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|-
|6
|660
|7,699
|8,365
|991,635
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|4-2
|93.58
|995,834
|4.30
|947,864
|747,078
|637,660
|474,678
|1.11
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|5-0
|87.47
|977,047
|3.71
|839,646
|596,057
|393,814
|182,635
|4.48
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|2-0
|85.39
|999,730
|3.63
|919,572
|439,866
|284,699
|125,850
|6.95
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|5-1
|83.94
|999,837
|3.54
|906,668
|396,339
|245,227
|98,013
|9.20
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|5-1
|82.82
|947,290
|3.05
|674,266
|462,256
|187,642
|66,065
|14.14
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-2
|79.52
|874,505
|2.52
|528,866
|366,353
|102,890
|29,627
|32.75
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|5-1
|74.82
|997,440
|3.00
|745,687
|253,084
|56,856
|10,983
|90.05
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|5-1
|72.13
|999,816
|2.39
|293,635
|151,942
|30,263
|4,701
|211.72
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|2-3
|72.18
|997,637
|1.67
|210,606
|143,570
|21,693
|3,621
|275.17
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|5-0
|69.84
|981,571
|1.44
|140,782
|83,952
|10,458
|1,446
|690.56
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|4-1
|68.41
|999,875
|2.15
|196,014
|37,395
|8,632
|854
|1,169.96
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|4-2
|64.80
|998,396
|2.23
|287,839
|59,634
|5,940
|447
|2,236.14
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|3-2
|65.47
|964,333
|1.83
|110,195
|58,539
|4,009
|351
|2,848.00
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|5-1
|63.18
|894,498
|2.14
|456,467
|88,173
|4,324
|324
|3,085.42
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|2-3
|65.39
|906,142
|1.04
|44,055
|12,272
|1,379
|136
|7,351.94
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|2-4
|65.71
|205,324
|0.33
|36,711
|19,244
|1,302
|117
|8,546.01
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|2-3
|61.84
|994,702
|1.62
|48,347
|11,483
|901
|42
|23,808.52
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|3-3
|59.72
|948,535
|1.54
|43,604
|14,512
|621
|38
|26,314.79
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|1-2
|60.07
|967,672
|1.50
|35,513
|7,789
|528
|34
|29,410.76
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|4-2
|56.32
|869,242
|1.49
|120,713
|14,369
|313
|14
|71,427.57
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|2-3
|57.61
|758,416
|1.12
|17,855
|4,247
|165
|8
|124,999.00
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|4-2
|53.75
|984,186
|1.29
|97,853
|10,021
|173
|6
|166,665.67
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|1-2
|55.15
|930,818
|1.50
|67,739
|5,982
|169
|5
|199,999.00
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|2-3
|59.89
|628,453
|0.66
|9,161
|1,120
|100
|3
|333,332.33
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|3-0
|54.42
|921,005
|1.20
|11,685
|2,427
|62
|1
|999,999.00
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|3-3
|51.56
|930,525
|1.03
|26,028
|1,904
|38
|1
|999,999.00
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|5-1
|51.42
|774,094
|1.15
|48,547
|3,394
|47
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|2-3
|51.37
|562,201
|0.77
|22,672
|1,530
|23
|-
|-
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|3-0
|49.15
|854,874
|1.17
|30,625
|1,525
|17
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|2-3
|57.13
|242,887
|0.25
|1,698
|131
|17
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|1-2
|49.29
|707,486
|0.95
|24,438
|1,211
|15
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|1-4
|46.86
|916,262
|1.02
|24,424
|1,205
|11
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|4-0
|50.06
|749,017
|0.87
|3,349
|516
|4
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|4-1
|53.33
|189,980
|0.19
|734
|41
|4
|-
|-
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|1-3
|44.16
|421,616
|0.50
|5,574
|158
|2
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|2-3
|45.30
|509,609
|0.62
|7,216
|265
|1
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|2-4
|43.25
|706,133
|0.72
|2,017
|51
|1
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|0-6
|44.13
|74,028
|0.10
|4,637
|142
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|3-3
|44.03
|277,543
|0.33
|2,972
|87
|-
|-
|-
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|1-4
|48.66
|232,014
|0.28
|843
|55
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|0-3
|45.83
|250,935
|0.27
|341
|27
|-
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|0-5
|41.33
|440,203
|0.45
|1,105
|26
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|3-0
|38.92
|34,467
|0.04
|862
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|4-1
|43.34
|95,797
|0.11
|103
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|3-2
|50.64
|51,861
|0.05
|102
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|0-3
|40.71
|82,736
|0.09
|327
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|1-3
|39.50
|85,484
|0.09
|31
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|1-4
|39.68
|31,183
|0.03
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|1-5
|29.11
|22,598
|0.02
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|1-2
|29.52
|2,595
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|0-6
|33.59
|8,915
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-5
|42.58
|1,469
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-6
|30.55
|1,089
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-5
|6.70
|93
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-5
|11.32
|2
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA
|2-0
|31.13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-6
|6.55
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA
|1-2
|-40.61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|618,536
|252,702
|88,049
|36,547
|995,834
|4,166
|1 - AAAAA
|Ware County
|234,757
|399,417
|237,002
|105,871
|977,047
|22,953
|1 - AAAAA
|Coffee
|92,075
|220,570
|378,971
|255,674
|947,290
|52,710
|1 - AAAAA
|Veterans
|53,461
|118,311
|266,615
|436,118
|874,505
|125,495
|1 - AAAAA
|Wayne County
|1,171
|9,000
|29,363
|165,790
|205,324
|794,676
|2 - AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|886,080
|93,345
|18,926
|1,465
|999,816
|184
|2 - AAAAA
|Griffin
|85,501
|282,717
|359,387
|220,930
|948,535
|51,465
|2 - AAAAA
|Harris County
|25,621
|492,298
|318,624
|127,790
|964,333
|35,667
|2 - AAAAA
|Northgate
|1,676
|119,985
|245,766
|390,989
|758,416
|241,584
|2 - AAAAA
|Whitewater
|819
|7,827
|37,910
|185,458
|232,014
|767,986
|2 - AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|303
|3,828
|19,358
|72,308
|95,797
|904,203
|2 - AAAAA
|McIntosh
|-
|-
|29
|1,060
|1,089
|998,911
|3 - AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|427,017
|316,957
|183,508
|67,220
|994,702
|5,298
|3 - AAAAA
|Creekside
|365,025
|307,538
|198,351
|96,758
|967,672
|32,328
|3 - AAAAA
|Jonesboro
|148,298
|231,094
|317,903
|223,710
|921,005
|78,995
|3 - AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|59,015
|129,735
|230,254
|330,013
|749,017
|250,983
|3 - AAAAA
|Banneker
|349
|11,448
|48,427
|190,711
|250,935
|749,065
|3 - AAAAA
|Drew
|266
|2,533
|16,798
|65,887
|85,484
|914,516
|3 - AAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|30
|695
|4,759
|25,699
|31,183
|968,817
|3 - AAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|999,998
|4 - AAAAA
|Jones County
|549,083
|305,968
|129,380
|13,206
|997,637
|2,363
|4 - AAAAA
|Ola
|377,832
|444,873
|118,335
|40,531
|981,571
|18,429
|4 - AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|64,686
|160,356
|465,561
|215,539
|906,142
|93,858
|4 - AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|7,276
|67,089
|187,582
|366,506
|628,453
|371,547
|4 - AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|630
|6,328
|53,178
|129,844
|189,980
|810,020
|4 - AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|389
|2,714
|11,061
|37,697
|51,861
|948,139
|4 - AAAAA
|Union Grove
|103
|12,654
|34,649
|195,481
|242,887
|757,113
|4 - AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|1
|18
|254
|1,196
|1,469
|998,531
|5 - AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|932,202
|59,791
|6,176
|1,706
|999,875
|125
|5 - AAAAA
|Decatur
|33,528
|233,919
|318,245
|269,182
|854,874
|145,126
|5 - AAAAA
|M.L. King
|27,051
|159,904
|240,103
|280,428
|707,486
|292,514
|5 - AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|6,884
|480,593
|292,632
|150,709
|930,818
|69,182
|5 - AAAAA
|Northview
|281
|65,293
|130,377
|225,665
|421,616
|578,384
|5 - AAAAA
|Lithonia
|53
|485
|12,211
|69,987
|82,736
|917,264
|5 - AAAAA
|Stone Mountain
|1
|15
|256
|2,323
|2,595
|997,405
|5 - AAAAA
|Chamblee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|507,392
|289,476
|138,576
|48,742
|984,186
|15,814
|6 - AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|302,492
|315,211
|183,933
|114,626
|916,262
|83,738
|6 - AAAAA
|New Manchester
|143,514
|214,288
|356,235
|216,488
|930,525
|69,475
|6 - AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|24,532
|118,557
|211,302
|351,742
|706,133
|293,867
|6 - AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|21,837
|61,482
|106,043
|250,841
|440,203
|559,797
|6 - AAAAA
|Grady
|233
|986
|3,911
|17,468
|22,598
|977,402
|6 - AAAAA
|North Springs
|-
|-
|-
|93
|93
|999,907
|7 - AAAAA
|Cartersville
|449,681
|387,417
|160,715
|2,024
|999,837
|163
|7 - AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|434,535
|383,188
|163,516
|18,491
|999,730
|270
|7 - AAAAA
|Calhoun
|114,053
|218,173
|503,541
|161,673
|997,440
|2,560
|7 - AAAAA
|Cass
|1,727
|11,138
|170,227
|711,406
|894,498
|105,502
|7 - AAAAA
|Hiram
|2
|55
|807
|73,164
|74,028
|925,972
|7 - AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|2
|29
|1,194
|33,242
|34,467
|965,533
|8 - AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|881,912
|87,383
|21,820
|7,281
|998,396
|1,604
|8 - AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|67,243
|252,873
|262,034
|191,944
|774,094
|225,906
|8 - AAAAA
|Loganville
|24,988
|114,598
|174,117
|248,498
|562,201
|437,799
|8 - AAAAA
|Eastside
|17,142
|408,916
|285,105
|158,079
|869,242
|130,758
|8 - AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|7,049
|43,498
|87,463
|139,533
|277,543
|722,457
|8 - AAAAA
|Jackson County
|1,666
|92,692
|168,706
|246,545
|509,609
|490,391
|8 - AAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|40
|755
|8,120
|8,915
|991,085
|8 - AAAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|5-0
|84.91
|999,997
|4.50
|915,271
|863,468
|722,356
|469,475
|1.13
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|4-0
|83.00
|999,978
|4.35
|873,480
|814,633
|670,136
|364,128
|1.75
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|5-2
|73.58
|1,000,000
|3.56
|781,927
|647,122
|186,155
|68,069
|13.69
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|2-3
|73.57
|999,749
|3.48
|763,716
|612,751
|213,254
|66,270
|14.09
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|3-2
|67.45
|991,483
|2.36
|263,792
|133,247
|41,888
|8,166
|121.46
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|3-2
|64.93
|995,462
|2.41
|497,843
|191,343
|35,767
|5,720
|173.83
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|4-0
|64.49
|999,798
|2.37
|485,039
|72,028
|23,647
|3,951
|252.10
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|1-3
|65.44
|992,133
|2.08
|261,920
|92,962
|17,706
|3,497
|284.96
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|3-2
|63.97
|989,275
|2.21
|418,638
|68,468
|21,997
|3,317
|300.48
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|2-0
|64.10
|986,619
|2.05
|290,336
|98,349
|18,629
|2,937
|339.48
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|4-1
|60.37
|996,702
|2.04
|320,862
|38,409
|8,697
|971
|1,028.87
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|2-3
|60.58
|932,690
|1.75
|247,232
|37,902
|7,807
|887
|1,126.40
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|4-1
|58.61
|980,874
|1.74
|251,209
|58,537
|5,949
|539
|1,854.29
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|2-3
|58.88
|987,171
|1.68
|167,153
|43,441
|5,178
|511
|1,955.95
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|0-4
|59.87
|964,682
|1.63
|155,646
|29,177
|3,786
|425
|2,351.94
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|2-0
|58.72
|951,866
|1.63
|184,666
|27,734
|4,342
|397
|2,517.89
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|1-3
|55.92
|943,077
|1.86
|185,552
|35,031
|2,920
|187
|5,346.59
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|2-4
|54.25
|934,044
|1.76
|160,149
|24,043
|1,501
|95
|10,525.32
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|3-3
|54.97
|971,800
|1.47
|91,216
|17,899
|1,458
|86
|11,626.91
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|2-2
|56.18
|691,000
|0.96
|60,185
|13,406
|1,173
|81
|12,344.68
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|4-1
|55.07
|935,205
|1.28
|82,822
|15,280
|1,302
|76
|13,156.89
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|3-3
|54.41
|755,332
|1.09
|98,304
|16,076
|1,054
|61
|16,392.44
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|3-0
|54.55
|1,000,000
|1.49
|89,725
|13,921
|1,197
|58
|17,240.38
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|1-2
|54.56
|1,000,000
|1.37
|86,312
|4,330
|599
|37
|27,026.03
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|3-0
|52.09
|1,000,000
|1.46
|65,033
|11,477
|682
|33
|30,302.03
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|1-1
|50.94
|824,688
|1.06
|43,193
|2,850
|212
|8
|124,999.00
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|2-2
|48.57
|979,185
|1.32
|52,782
|5,231
|186
|7
|142,856.14
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|1-3
|52.30
|391,557
|0.48
|17,911
|3,341
|194
|6
|166,665.67
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|4-2
|48.29
|996,409
|1.17
|19,491
|2,733
|105
|4
|249,999.00
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|5-1
|46.17
|999,963
|1.30
|39,959
|3,152
|86
|1
|999,999.00
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|4-1
|43.34
|976,638
|1.14
|14,373
|939
|19
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|1-2
|44.01
|245,909
|0.28
|5,734
|338
|7
|-
|-
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|3-3
|45.51
|242,075
|0.26
|2,197
|173
|6
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-2
|42.06
|178,355
|0.19
|1,674
|19
|2
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|1-5
|41.12
|596,858
|0.61
|1,239
|73
|1
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|3-1
|40.19
|114,202
|0.15
|2,285
|71
|1
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|2-4
|38.41
|246,129
|0.25
|199
|13
|1
|-
|-
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|0-5
|41.11
|41,412
|0.04
|200
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|1-5
|41.41
|13,914
|0.02
|337
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-4
|33.26
|418,616
|0.42
|92
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-2
|37.26
|45,355
|0.05
|158
|1
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-4
|30.57
|330,455
|0.33
|35
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|1-2
|34.78
|20,027
|0.02
|76
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|1-4
|35.38
|34,374
|0.03
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|1-5
|31.14
|291,473
|0.29
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-5
|28.42
|3,283
|0.00
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-6
|10.95
|3,397
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-6
|16.29
|3,670
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|1-4
|30.49
|2,200
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|1-5
|29.84
|813
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|2-3
|19.43
|70
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|0-6
|12.42
|34
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-3
|9.87
|2
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-5
|5.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAA
|Bainbridge
|857,117
|127,945
|10,423
|4,264
|999,749
|251
|1 - AAAA
|Thomas County Central
|113,367
|381,085
|328,337
|164,382
|987,171
|12,829
|1 - AAAA
|Westover
|20,401
|103,804
|228,392
|472,091
|824,688
|175,312
|1 - AAAA
|Cairo
|8,939
|383,718
|407,095
|164,930
|964,682
|35,318
|1 - AAAA
|Monroe
|146
|2,681
|19,715
|155,813
|178,355
|821,645
|1 - AAAA
|Dougherty
|30
|767
|6,038
|38,520
|45,355
|954,645
|2 - AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|569,748
|332,514
|90,576
|6,960
|999,798
|202
|2 - AAAA
|Hardaway
|360,189
|440,152
|139,513
|56,848
|996,702
|3,298
|2 - AAAA
|Troup
|62,537
|152,457
|463,814
|292,992
|971,800
|28,200
|2 - AAAA
|LaGrange
|7,525
|73,971
|303,969
|610,944
|996,409
|3,591
|2 - AAAA
|Shaw
|1
|905
|2,079
|31,389
|34,374
|965,626
|2 - AAAA
|Jordan
|-
|1
|1
|68
|70
|999,930
|2 - AAAA
|Columbus
|-
|-
|48
|765
|813
|999,187
|2 - AAAA
|Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|34
|34
|999,966
|2 - AAAA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAA
|Benedictine
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|Islands
|-
|588,703
|379,185
|32,112
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|New Hampstead
|-
|382,439
|317,004
|300,557
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|Jenkins
|-
|28,858
|303,811
|667,331
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAA
|West Laurens
|472,783
|321,455
|155,542
|39,495
|989,275
|10,725
|4 - AAAA
|Perry
|282,865
|278,509
|231,326
|139,990
|932,690
|67,310
|4 - AAAA
|Baldwin
|211,548
|259,012
|295,063
|186,243
|951,866
|48,134
|4 - AAAA
|Howard
|23,069
|104,228
|218,920
|344,783
|691,000
|309,000
|4 - AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|9,721
|36,380
|93,297
|252,159
|391,557
|608,443
|4 - AAAA
|Spalding
|14
|411
|5,798
|35,189
|41,412
|958,588
|4 - AAAA
|Rutland
|-
|5
|54
|2,141
|2,200
|997,800
|5 - AAAA
|Luella
|428,026
|362,560
|203,091
|6,286
|999,963
|37
|5 - AAAA
|Riverdale
|385,103
|316,837
|219,659
|57,586
|979,185
|20,815
|5 - AAAA
|Fayette County
|183,840
|288,881
|406,345
|97,572
|976,638
|23,362
|5 - AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|1,838
|16,472
|83,467
|316,839
|418,616
|581,384
|5 - AAAA
|McDonough
|1,178
|11,748
|60,321
|257,208
|330,455
|669,545
|5 - AAAA
|Hampton
|15
|3,502
|27,067
|260,889
|291,473
|708,527
|5 - AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|50
|3,620
|3,670
|996,330
|6 - AAAA
|Marist
|952,352
|45,574
|991
|1,061
|999,978
|22
|6 - AAAA
|Stephenson
|42,727
|389,728
|426,252
|127,912
|986,619
|13,381
|6 - AAAA
|Mays
|2,805
|10,364
|129,594
|612,569
|755,332
|244,668
|6 - AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|2,003
|550,130
|416,423
|23,577
|992,133
|7,867
|6 - AAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|113
|4,150
|24,634
|217,012
|245,909
|754,091
|6 - AAAA
|Miller Grove
|-
|54
|2,106
|17,867
|20,027
|979,973
|6 - AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|999,998
|7 - AAAA
|Cedartown
|593,221
|274,184
|105,940
|22,117
|995,462
|4,538
|7 - AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|269,583
|463,270
|205,211
|42,810
|980,874
|19,126
|7 - AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|124,146
|199,119
|498,992
|112,948
|935,205
|64,795
|7 - AAAA
|Ridgeland
|5,754
|27,931
|114,009
|449,164
|596,858
|403,142
|7 - AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|4,684
|27,588
|41,923
|167,880
|242,075
|757,925
|7 - AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|2,297
|1,100
|-
|-
|3,397
|996,603
|7 - AAAA
|Pickens
|315
|6,808
|33,925
|205,081
|246,129
|753,871
|8 - AAAA
|Jefferson
|984,630
|14,483
|483
|401
|999,997
|3
|8 - AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|7,547
|181,103
|427,102
|327,325
|943,077
|56,923
|8 - AAAA
|North Oconee
|6,832
|96,234
|324,038
|506,940
|934,044
|65,956
|8 - AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|970
|704,849
|224,492
|61,172
|991,483
|8,517
|8 - AAAA
|East Hall
|21
|3,292
|22,879
|88,010
|114,202
|885,798
|8 - AAAA
|Madison County
|-
|28
|884
|13,002
|13,914
|986,086
|8 - AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|11
|122
|3,150
|3,283
|996,717
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|3-0
|87.85
|999,279
|4.31
|958,236
|812,304
|559,182
|417,409
|1.40
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|5-0
|83.59
|999,963
|3.83
|943,416
|574,429
|311,263
|185,159
|4.40
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|6-0
|84.11
|999,925
|3.57
|867,343
|522,423
|282,866
|174,262
|4.74
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|5-0
|78.39
|999,286
|3.48
|807,911
|498,722
|282,151
|91,012
|9.99
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|5-0
|77.10
|1,000,000
|3.43
|859,632
|399,337
|229,015
|70,807
|13.12
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|4-1
|73.74
|999,999
|3.05
|798,474
|256,085
|106,395
|26,985
|36.06
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|4-1
|72.08
|995,047
|3.13
|691,659
|360,324
|117,738
|23,280
|41.96
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|4-1
|67.17
|999,841
|2.52
|432,048
|200,284
|50,315
|5,902
|168.43
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|2-2
|66.52
|771,572
|1.42
|214,525
|68,683
|14,305
|1,574
|634.32
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|1-4
|66.04
|903,201
|1.59
|219,204
|69,259
|13,513
|1,447
|690.09
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|1-2
|63.37
|985,005
|2.09
|224,272
|75,040
|13,474
|1,114
|896.67
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|2-3
|60.24
|997,941
|1.98
|127,219
|25,607
|5,596
|308
|3,245.75
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|4-2
|60.56
|973,521
|1.58
|109,471
|18,811
|2,259
|162
|6,171.84
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|5-1
|59.93
|968,272
|1.31
|94,582
|20,958
|2,616
|125
|7,999.00
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|2-2
|64.94
|301,814
|0.41
|37,312
|8,484
|1,204
|118
|8,473.58
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|5-1
|55.96
|988,192
|1.90
|113,680
|22,829
|2,092
|74
|13,512.51
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|2-3
|58.63
|967,265
|1.21
|64,642
|12,884
|1,430
|69
|14,491.75
|White County
|7 - AAA
|4-2
|59.64
|945,768
|1.52
|63,851
|11,957
|1,069
|66
|15,150.52
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|4-1
|57.28
|980,443
|1.86
|113,461
|16,181
|1,647
|63
|15,872.02
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|4-2
|57.21
|750,938
|1.41
|81,101
|10,721
|1,003
|39
|25,640.03
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|4-2
|56.36
|697,931
|0.76
|19,371
|2,747
|223
|6
|166,665.67
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|3-3
|51.78
|815,374
|0.94
|19,144
|1,864
|146
|6
|166,665.67
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|2-2
|53.90
|984,829
|1.52
|30,370
|2,455
|131
|5
|199,999.00
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|6-0
|51.77
|995,720
|1.45
|27,342
|2,799
|180
|4
|249,999.00
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|3-3
|48.75
|957,308
|1.37
|16,250
|1,163
|51
|2
|499,999.00
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|2-2
|51.92
|168,015
|0.29
|8,886
|523
|25
|2
|499,999.00
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-2
|47.26
|1,000,000
|1.26
|10,594
|695
|31
|-
|-
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|3-2
|47.80
|827,796
|1.06
|8,786
|508
|22
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|2-1
|47.03
|965,197
|1.03
|8,866
|750
|21
|-
|-
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|4-2
|47.62
|891,761
|1.15
|7,666
|519
|19
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|5-1
|49.56
|358,694
|0.37
|2,541
|188
|9
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|4-2
|44.71
|1,000,000
|1.26
|12,402
|244
|4
|-
|-
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|2-4
|50.89
|98,643
|0.16
|4,084
|165
|3
|-
|-
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-4
|50.89
|24,426
|0.03
|344
|31
|2
|-
|-
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|2-4
|42.19
|184,089
|0.19
|485
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|2-3
|39.60
|116,192
|0.13
|209
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|1-2
|38.34
|53,796
|0.06
|97
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|0-5
|43.55
|6,426
|0.01
|89
|3
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|2-3
|37.54
|151,382
|0.17
|166
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|3-2
|35.73
|91,379
|0.10
|70
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|2-1
|30.09
|454,225
|0.46
|41
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|1-4
|32.07
|27,593
|0.03
|8
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|1-2
|32.45
|580,434
|0.58
|106
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|0-5
|21.36
|746,688
|0.75
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|0-6
|21.41
|784,513
|0.79
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|2-4
|31.42
|11,883
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-4
|29.82
|7,913
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-6
|13.88
|468,800
|0.47
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|0-4
|34.69
|525
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|1-3
|22.51
|443
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|2-1
|32.95
|422
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|2-4
|26.85
|163
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-3
|8.09
|144
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-6
|8.55
|23
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-5
|-6.18
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|5 - AAA
|0-1
|38.43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|0-3
|16.86
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAA
|Appling County
|643,921
|355,707
|372
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAA
|Pierce County
|356,075
|642,664
|1,258
|2
|999,999
|1
|1 - AAA
|Tattnall County
|3
|792
|377,915
|367,978
|746,688
|253,312
|1 - AAA
|Long County
|1
|102
|171,672
|297,025
|468,800
|531,200
|1 - AAA
|Brantley County
|-
|735
|448,783
|334,995
|784,513
|215,487
|2 - AAA
|Crisp County
|825,451
|165,603
|8,429
|480
|999,963
|37
|2 - AAA
|Peach County
|163,750
|672,935
|131,693
|26,669
|995,047
|4,953
|2 - AAA
|Central (Macon)
|9,988
|95,530
|498,985
|375,940
|980,443
|19,557
|2 - AAA
|Upson-Lee
|472
|60,159
|341,616
|348,691
|750,938
|249,062
|2 - AAA
|Jackson
|339
|5,770
|15,016
|146,890
|168,015
|831,985
|2 - AAA
|Mary Persons
|-
|3
|4,256
|94,384
|98,643
|901,357
|2 - AAA
|Americus-Sumter
|-
|-
|3
|6,423
|6,426
|993,574
|2 - AAA
|Pike County
|-
|-
|2
|523
|525
|999,475
|3 - AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|811,957
|153,240
|965,197
|34,803
|3 - AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|111,837
|468,597
|580,434
|419,566
|3 - AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|-
|76,147
|378,078
|454,225
|545,775
|3 - AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|59
|85
|144
|999,856
|3 - AAA
|Savannah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAA
|Burke County
|458,694
|298,239
|175,577
|52,495
|985,005
|14,995
|4 - AAA
|Richmond Academy
|396,450
|368,346
|144,884
|78,512
|988,192
|11,808
|4 - AAA
|Thomson
|110,964
|288,163
|515,168
|59,226
|973,521
|26,479
|4 - AAA
|Morgan County
|32,942
|37,765
|133,680
|610,987
|815,374
|184,626
|4 - AAA
|Harlem
|495
|4,343
|23,307
|155,944
|184,089
|815,911
|4 - AAA
|Hephzibah
|455
|3,144
|7,384
|42,813
|53,796
|946,204
|4 - AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|-
|23
|23
|999,977
|5 - AAA
|Cedar Grove
|720,155
|253,154
|23,535
|2,435
|999,279
|721
|5 - AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|256,368
|533,930
|168,134
|40,854
|999,286
|714
|5 - AAA
|Sandy Creek
|20,076
|119,537
|323,538
|308,421
|771,572
|228,428
|5 - AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|3,354
|89,146
|431,022
|379,679
|903,201
|96,799
|5 - AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|45
|4,185
|50,622
|246,962
|301,814
|698,186
|5 - AAA
|Douglass
|2
|47
|3,132
|21,245
|24,426
|975,574
|5 - AAA
|Redan
|-
|1
|17
|404
|422
|999,578
|5 - AAA
|Salem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAA
|Rockmart
|917,272
|61,790
|16,492
|4,287
|999,841
|159
|6 - AAA
|Ringgold
|30,073
|53,122
|568,144
|240,422
|891,761
|108,239
|6 - AAA
|North Murray
|29,501
|735,719
|159,071
|60,538
|984,829
|15,171
|6 - AAA
|Adairsville
|22,824
|138,248
|178,201
|488,523
|827,796
|172,204
|6 - AAA
|LaFayette
|324
|10,395
|41,062
|99,601
|151,382
|848,618
|6 - AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6
|284
|1,807
|25,496
|27,593
|972,407
|6 - AAA
|Sonoraville
|-
|441
|35,185
|80,566
|116,192
|883,808
|6 - AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|-
|1
|35
|407
|443
|999,557
|6 - AAA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|3
|160
|163
|999,837
|7 - AAA
|Dawson County
|664,674
|263,990
|61,644
|7,633
|997,941
|2,059
|7 - AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|168,581
|244,644
|232,934
|349,561
|995,720
|4,280
|7 - AAA
|North Hall
|166,090
|306,886
|317,830
|166,502
|957,308
|42,692
|7 - AAA
|White County
|379
|182,120
|374,351
|388,918
|945,768
|54,232
|7 - AAA
|Gilmer
|276
|2,315
|12,934
|75,854
|91,379
|908,621
|7 - AAA
|West Hall
|-
|45
|307
|11,531
|11,883
|988,117
|7 - AAA
|Lumpkin County
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|8 - AAA
|Oconee County
|921,846
|71,816
|5,217
|1,046
|999,925
|75
|8 - AAA
|Monroe Area
|48,556
|503,364
|353,337
|63,015
|968,272
|31,728
|8 - AAA
|Hart County
|23,640
|367,363
|358,244
|218,018
|967,265
|32,735
|8 - AAA
|Stephens County
|5,093
|40,318
|222,899
|429,621
|697,931
|302,069
|8 - AAA
|Franklin County
|865
|17,021
|58,785
|282,023
|358,694
|641,306
|8 - AAA
|East Jackson
|-
|118
|1,518
|6,277
|7,913
|992,087
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|6-0
|77.83
|999,223
|4.37
|913,488
|783,721
|682,559
|517,874
|0.93
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|4-0
|71.08
|996,306
|3.72
|881,095
|524,389
|342,073
|166,111
|5.02
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|5-1
|69.55
|1,000,000
|3.61
|788,630
|620,596
|323,097
|141,044
|6.09
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|3-3
|67.86
|993,709
|3.29
|697,564
|406,928
|246,715
|88,490
|10.30
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|3-2
|60.42
|999,561
|3.00
|600,976
|388,182
|95,632
|24,029
|40.62
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|5-1
|63.55
|997,261
|2.34
|321,312
|151,122
|68,025
|19,291
|50.84
|Cook
|1 - AA
|4-2
|60.58
|973,228
|2.31
|423,304
|164,755
|46,362
|10,582
|93.50
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|5-0
|59.44
|903,087
|2.22
|440,217
|143,442
|46,478
|10,057
|98.43
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|4-1
|57.88
|979,482
|1.96
|260,792
|99,601
|22,378
|4,384
|227.10
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|5-0
|55.11
|999,196
|2.12
|328,154
|49,747
|20,216
|3,102
|321.37
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|6-0
|55.71
|1,000,000
|1.91
|280,647
|109,654
|18,895
|3,076
|324.10
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|3-2
|55.70
|959,523
|1.89
|173,701
|51,049
|10,716
|1,674
|596.37
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|1-3
|55.55
|863,477
|1.51
|134,111
|46,170
|9,063
|1,419
|703.72
|Early County
|1 - AA
|3-1
|55.34
|749,675
|1.36
|175,470
|57,767
|8,392
|1,322
|755.43
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|3-3
|55.01
|921,161
|1.59
|146,019
|46,743
|8,114
|1,217
|820.69
|Temple
|5 - AA
|4-2
|53.92
|719,567
|1.33
|177,572
|45,957
|8,398
|1,116
|895.06
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|2-2
|53.22
|999,166
|1.62
|179,904
|53,005
|7,418
|1,006
|993.04
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|3-3
|53.75
|941,355
|1.53
|123,794
|37,756
|6,141
|839
|1,190.90
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|5-0
|53.41
|984,902
|1.58
|123,581
|36,524
|5,977
|770
|1,297.70
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|4-2
|52.67
|716,193
|1.24
|144,152
|35,348
|5,524
|707
|1,413.43
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|4-2
|52.07
|664,847
|1.12
|124,813
|29,071
|4,365
|521
|1,918.39
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|3-1
|52.46
|872,122
|1.39
|88,696
|24,590
|3,807
|476
|2,099.84
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|2-2
|51.95
|910,148
|1.39
|93,285
|25,235
|3,490
|415
|2,408.64
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|3-3
|49.15
|993,256
|1.77
|102,434
|26,877
|2,706
|226
|4,423.78
|Union County
|8 - AA
|2-2
|47.79
|1,000,000
|1.41
|81,323
|19,108
|1,552
|123
|8,129.08
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|2-4
|47.34
|955,127
|1.35
|43,045
|7,088
|617
|49
|20,407.16
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|3-3
|48.98
|277,969
|0.40
|26,807
|5,662
|479
|40
|24,999.00
|Washington
|6 - AA
|3-2
|46.86
|668,397
|0.94
|41,008
|2,583
|418
|28
|35,713.29
|Model
|7 - AA
|3-2
|42.37
|966,425
|1.22
|23,534
|2,249
|136
|3
|333,332.33
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|1-4
|41.07
|1,000,000
|1.16
|24,298
|1,859
|102
|3
|333,332.33
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|3-3
|45.19
|277,724
|0.35
|9,377
|1,183
|60
|3
|333,332.33
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|2-1
|42.12
|366,622
|0.47
|13,092
|903
|56
|2
|499,999.00
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|1-3
|39.53
|806,454
|0.94
|11,206
|1,019
|36
|1
|999,999.00
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|4-2
|38.13
|158,890
|0.17
|482
|42
|2
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|3-2
|31.30
|186,495
|0.19
|389
|18
|1
|-
|-
|Laney
|4 - AA
|2-3
|32.44
|864,368
|0.88
|620
|28
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|3-3
|31.84
|843,538
|0.85
|423
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|2-4
|35.30
|67,819
|0.07
|312
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-5
|24.33
|1,000,000
|1.01
|294
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|1-4
|31.14
|7,666
|0.01
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|1-4
|23.24
|56,850
|0.06
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|2-1
|31.00
|4,850
|0.01
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|1-4
|21.06
|265,742
|0.27
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|1-4
|21.04
|29,453
|0.03
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|2-2
|28.62
|25,223
|0.03
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|2-4
|28.23
|6,196
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4 - AA
|2-3
|19.69
|13,743
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4 - AA
|1-3
|14.44
|13,030
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-3
|30.59
|436
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-4
|9.19
|413
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|6 - AA
|1-1
|21.39
|125
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-3
|5.76
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AA
|Fitzgerald
|701,961
|243,607
|44,338
|9,317
|999,223
|777
|1 - AA
|Thomasville
|249,349
|541,772
|181,441
|21,147
|993,709
|6,291
|1 - AA
|Cook
|43,160
|187,547
|529,504
|213,017
|973,228
|26,772
|1 - AA
|Early County
|4,880
|18,029
|206,117
|520,649
|749,675
|250,325
|1 - AA
|Worth County
|650
|9,038
|37,959
|230,322
|277,969
|722,031
|1 - AA
|Berrien
|-
|7
|641
|5,548
|6,196
|993,804
|2 - AA
|Toombs County
|396,385
|278,106
|184,710
|120,281
|979,482
|20,518
|2 - AA
|Jeff Davis
|217,893
|239,741
|277,179
|250,089
|984,902
|15,098
|2 - AA
|Swainsboro
|198,975
|245,128
|264,024
|233,228
|941,355
|58,645
|2 - AA
|Vidalia
|185,429
|229,281
|249,018
|246,420
|910,148
|89,852
|2 - AA
|Bacon County
|1,275
|7,281
|22,679
|127,655
|158,890
|841,110
|2 - AA
|East Laurens
|43
|463
|2,390
|22,327
|25,223
|974,777
|3 - AA
|Bleckley County
|745,465
|184,117
|49,566
|18,113
|997,261
|2,739
|3 - AA
|Northeast
|135,832
|292,012
|265,466
|178,812
|872,122
|127,878
|3 - AA
|Washington County
|84,191
|197,766
|328,988
|310,216
|921,161
|78,839
|3 - AA
|Dodge County
|28,430
|290,829
|288,986
|255,232
|863,477
|136,523
|3 - AA
|Lamar County
|6,007
|32,085
|53,434
|186,198
|277,724
|722,276
|3 - AA
|Monticello
|75
|3,165
|13,476
|51,103
|67,819
|932,181
|3 - AA
|Southwest
|-
|26
|84
|326
|436
|999,564
|4 - AA
|Putnam County
|636,175
|362,078
|1,743
|4
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AA
|Jefferson County
|362,511
|562,982
|65,835
|7,838
|999,166
|834
|4 - AA
|Laney
|1,063
|46,591
|474,020
|342,694
|864,368
|135,632
|4 - AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|244
|25,410
|388,601
|429,283
|843,538
|156,462
|4 - AA
|Oglethorpe County
|7
|2,929
|68,486
|194,320
|265,742
|734,258
|4 - AA
|Josey
|-
|9
|1,128
|11,893
|13,030
|986,970
|4 - AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|1
|-
|412
|413
|999,587
|4 - AA
|Butler
|-
|-
|187
|13,556
|13,743
|986,257
|5 - AA
|Callaway
|728,491
|206,460
|45,682
|15,673
|996,306
|3,694
|5 - AA
|Haralson County
|160,963
|346,440
|246,370
|149,314
|903,087
|96,913
|5 - AA
|Temple
|51,752
|166,116
|237,880
|263,819
|719,567
|280,433
|5 - AA
|Heard County
|30,785
|144,527
|251,872
|289,009
|716,193
|283,807
|5 - AA
|Bremen
|28,009
|136,457
|218,196
|282,185
|664,847
|335,153
|6 - AA
|Lovett
|876,311
|50,852
|70,201
|2,197
|999,561
|439
|6 - AA
|South Atlanta
|78,545
|620,092
|249,869
|44,750
|993,256
|6,744
|6 - AA
|Pace Academy
|28,733
|309,736
|457,640
|163,414
|959,523
|40,477
|6 - AA
|Columbia
|16,390
|10,790
|44,380
|295,062
|366,622
|633,378
|6 - AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|14
|140
|509
|4,187
|4,850
|995,150
|6 - AA
|Washington
|7
|8,388
|176,899
|483,103
|668,397
|331,603
|6 - AA
|Therrell
|-
|1
|490
|7,175
|7,666
|992,334
|6 - AA
|Towers
|-
|1
|12
|112
|125
|999,875
|6 - AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AA
|Fannin County
|848,339
|119,449
|23,056
|8,352
|999,196
|804
|7 - AA
|Model
|83,869
|300,616
|365,071
|216,869
|966,425
|33,575
|7 - AA
|Chattooga
|42,565
|119,026
|241,389
|403,474
|806,454
|193,546
|7 - AA
|Pepperell
|24,340
|451,778
|327,509
|151,500
|955,127
|44,873
|7 - AA
|Coosa
|850
|6,924
|29,095
|149,626
|186,495
|813,505
|7 - AA
|Dade County
|22
|258
|3,441
|25,732
|29,453
|970,547
|7 - AA
|Gordon Central
|15
|1,949
|10,439
|44,447
|56,850
|943,150
|8 - AA
|Rabun County
|934,757
|60,883
|4,198
|162
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Union County
|49,196
|662,911
|258,527
|29,366
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Elbert County
|15,797
|263,083
|631,686
|89,434
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Banks County
|250
|13,123
|105,589
|881,038
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Public
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|4-2
|73.08
|999,653
|4.15
|833,481
|746,902
|595,693
|448,302
|1.23
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|5-1
|68.13
|990,887
|3.44
|625,658
|537,139
|398,640
|198,030
|4.05
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|6-0
|65.49
|999,770
|3.38
|722,321
|589,988
|259,475
|137,689
|6.26
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|4-1
|64.01
|999,677
|2.97
|429,785
|337,632
|218,565
|88,835
|10.26
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|5-1
|57.48
|999,936
|2.76
|694,009
|187,073
|85,350
|23,730
|41.14
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|5-0
|57.25
|999,951
|2.75
|692,621
|180,555
|80,559
|22,295
|43.85
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|4-1
|55.61
|998,501
|3.13
|822,673
|319,467
|74,521
|20,770
|47.15
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|5-1
|57.85
|940,488
|2.13
|319,130
|217,948
|70,421
|18,086
|54.29
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|5-1
|57.27
|999,953
|2.39
|225,010
|140,152
|65,511
|17,388
|56.51
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|2-1
|53.90
|999,890
|2.47
|339,058
|238,070
|69,121
|12,391
|79.70
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|2-2
|55.97
|508,615
|0.97
|129,421
|80,306
|20,829
|4,972
|200.13
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|4-2
|51.67
|999,747
|1.67
|185,558
|105,055
|20,607
|3,259
|305.84
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|5-0
|48.58
|948,199
|1.97
|389,801
|91,456
|14,324
|1,867
|534.62
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|4-1
|47.85
|993,421
|1.76
|285,284
|56,489
|9,160
|1,002
|997.00
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|1-3
|46.79
|995,095
|1.71
|92,512
|31,188
|2,819
|403
|2,480.39
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|3-3
|42.85
|999,108
|2.19
|233,518
|20,480
|3,733
|258
|3,874.97
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|3-3
|44.99
|928,251
|1.28
|126,353
|12,586
|1,777
|171
|5,846.95
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|3-0
|40.67
|1,000,000
|1.96
|231,574
|35,234
|3,195
|146
|6,848.32
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|5-1
|43.21
|935,465
|1.90
|174,059
|15,940
|1,540
|130
|7,691.31
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|3-2
|41.91
|989,893
|1.43
|148,795
|17,936
|1,543
|87
|11,493.25
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|4-1
|43.68
|775,934
|1.09
|32,684
|9,662
|723
|58
|17,240.38
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-1
|44.96
|222,985
|0.28
|12,771
|4,306
|371
|41
|24,389.24
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|2-2
|38.50
|862,393
|1.57
|97,392
|6,210
|402
|21
|47,618.05
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|4-1
|42.13
|512,756
|0.68
|16,226
|4,450
|293
|20
|49,999.00
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|3-2
|43.18
|128,220
|0.17
|14,153
|1,218
|147
|14
|71,427.57
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|4-2
|40.60
|560,312
|0.72
|13,450
|3,341
|179
|13
|76,922.08
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|3-3
|41.75
|260,756
|0.30
|7,926
|1,927
|141
|5
|199,999.00
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|2-3
|39.38
|809,253
|0.86
|5,455
|1,460
|103
|5
|199,999.00
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|2-3
|42.10
|591,365
|0.62
|2,678
|615
|74
|5
|199,999.00
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|0-2
|39.40
|133,220
|0.16
|2,181
|549
|22
|2
|499,999.00
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|2-3
|39.34
|585,920
|0.61
|1,778
|343
|45
|1
|999,999.00
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|4-2
|33.24
|995,585
|1.43
|35,400
|1,916
|42
|1
|999,999.00
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|6-0
|32.75
|719,090
|1.09
|31,929
|1,209
|38
|1
|999,999.00
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|3-3
|41.43
|76,616
|0.09
|2,077
|462
|27
|1
|999,999.00
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|2-3
|30.45
|477,885
|0.66
|12,901
|431
|3
|1
|999,999.00
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|2-4
|28.19
|793,395
|0.84
|8,203
|237
|4
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|2-3
|24.95
|660,718
|0.68
|253
|11
|2
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|2-4
|32.19
|17,149
|0.02
|67
|8
|1
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|2-4
|28.72
|824,809
|0.85
|339
|31
|-
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|2-2
|25.24
|459,130
|0.47
|171
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|3-3
|16.99
|924,217
|0.98
|756
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|1-5
|36.60
|2,847
|0.00
|82
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|3-4
|36.12
|945
|0.00
|8
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|1-4
|15.07
|969,530
|1.01
|399
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|2-3
|14.57
|128,957
|0.13
|65
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|0-5
|13.14
|87,868
|0.09
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|2-3
|12.32
|6,059
|0.01
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|2-4
|4.42
|105,239
|0.11
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-1
|8.43
|56,106
|0.06
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|1-5
|22.15
|13,611
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-6
|-10.33
|5,429
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|0-5
|5.15
|4,252
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|1-4
|21.74
|561
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-6
|12.88
|312
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-4
|22.59
|54
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-4
|3.69
|22
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public
|1-3
|5.22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public
|2-5
|0.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-5
|-2.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public
|3-4
|-8.84
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|7 - A Public
|0-3
|-42.85
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - A Public
|Pelham
|970,591
|18,580
|9,399
|1,320
|999,890
|110
|1 - A Public
|Mitchell County
|11,290
|866,581
|107,112
|10,112
|995,095
|4,905
|1 - A Public
|Seminole County
|8,911
|66,794
|183,351
|401,662
|660,718
|339,282
|1 - A Public
|Miller County
|8,135
|5,636
|527,135
|283,903
|824,809
|175,191
|1 - A Public
|Terrell County
|1,066
|36,882
|131,008
|290,174
|459,130
|540,870
|1 - A Public
|Calhoun County
|7
|5,514
|40,813
|9,772
|56,106
|943,894
|1 - A Public
|Randolph-Clay
|-
|13
|1,182
|3,057
|4,252
|995,748
|1 - A Public
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1 - A Public
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - A Public
|Irwin County
|893,295
|77,266
|24,402
|4,690
|999,653
|347
|2 - A Public
|Turner County
|62,174
|213,628
|456,122
|208,564
|940,488
|59,512
|2 - A Public
|Brooks County
|35,695
|641,490
|264,501
|49,201
|990,887
|9,113
|2 - A Public
|Clinch County
|8,536
|54,922
|175,451
|269,706
|508,615
|491,385
|2 - A Public
|Charlton County
|243
|5,279
|23,510
|231,724
|260,756
|739,244
|2 - A Public
|Lanier County
|48
|7,349
|52,949
|162,639
|222,985
|777,015
|2 - A Public
|Atkinson County
|9
|66
|3,065
|73,476
|76,616
|923,384
|3 - A Public
|Metter
|812,408
|175,932
|9,797
|1,633
|999,770
|230
|3 - A Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|184,144
|671,410
|140,773
|3,420
|999,747
|253
|3 - A Public
|Screven County
|1,914
|139,858
|399,519
|267,962
|809,253
|190,747
|3 - A Public
|Claxton
|1,524
|7,357
|272,613
|304,426
|585,920
|414,080
|3 - A Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|10
|5,267
|174,656
|411,432
|591,365
|408,635
|3 - A Public
|Jenkins County
|-
|176
|2,633
|10,802
|13,611
|986,389
|3 - A Public
|Portal
|-
|-
|8
|304
|312
|999,688
|3 - A Public
|Bryan County
|-
|-
|1
|21
|22
|999,978
|4 - A Public
|Dublin
|622,886
|337,756
|35,554
|3,481
|999,677
|323
|4 - A Public
|Wilcox County
|372,626
|615,645
|10,996
|686
|999,953
|47
|4 - A Public
|Montgomery County
|2,514
|26,225
|430,210
|316,985
|775,934
|224,066
|4 - A Public
|Johnson County
|1,971
|14,901
|227,916
|267,968
|512,756
|487,244
|4 - A Public
|Dooly County
|3
|4,167
|26,036
|103,014
|133,220
|866,780
|4 - A Public
|Wheeler County
|-
|1,249
|268,324
|290,739
|560,312
|439,688
|4 - A Public
|Hawkinsville
|-
|57
|934
|16,158
|17,149
|982,851
|4 - A Public
|Telfair County
|-
|-
|30
|915
|945
|999,055
|4 - A Public
|Treutlen
|-
|-
|-
|54
|54
|999,946
|5 - A Public
|Macon County
|789,392
|177,702
|26,840
|4,567
|998,501
|1,499
|5 - A Public
|Chattahoochee County
|174,639
|383,381
|290,090
|100,089
|948,199
|51,801
|5 - A Public
|Taylor County
|33,711
|340,229
|383,818
|235,663
|993,421
|6,579
|5 - A Public
|Schley County
|1,911
|8,684
|53,392
|64,233
|128,220
|871,780
|5 - A Public
|Marion County
|347
|90,002
|245,584
|592,318
|928,251
|71,749
|5 - A Public
|Greenville
|-
|1
|139
|421
|561
|999,439
|5 - A Public
|Manchester
|-
|1
|137
|2,709
|2,847
|997,153
|5 - A Public
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - A Public
|Bowdon
|711,007
|180,933
|73,440
|33,728
|999,108
|892
|6 - A Public
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|144,665
|222,347
|289,163
|206,218
|862,393
|137,607
|6 - A Public
|Gordon Lee
|81,832
|436,170
|286,890
|130,573
|935,465
|64,535
|6 - A Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|59,523
|101,118
|216,723
|341,726
|719,090
|280,910
|6 - A Public
|Trion
|2,950
|59,335
|132,848
|282,752
|477,885
|522,115
|6 - A Public
|Armuchee
|23
|97
|936
|5,003
|6,059
|993,941
|7 - A Public
|Hancock Central
|995,291
|4,539
|104
|66
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - A Public
|Wilkinson County
|4,154
|51,136
|176,107
|738,133
|969,530
|30,470
|7 - A Public
|Warren County
|400
|829,549
|141,325
|24,311
|995,585
|4,415
|7 - A Public
|ACE Charter
|92
|5,188
|14,390
|85,569
|105,239
|894,761
|7 - A Public
|Georgia Military College
|63
|109,588
|666,180
|148,386
|924,217
|75,783
|7 - A Public
|Crawford County
|-
|-
|1,894
|3,535
|5,429
|994,571
|7 - A Public
|Glascock County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - A Public
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|509,363
|400,935
|89,115
|538
|999,951
|49
|8 - A Public
|Commerce
|455,071
|455,995
|82,965
|5,905
|999,936
|64
|8 - A Public
|Lincoln County
|35,265
|138,166
|698,591
|117,871
|989,893
|10,107
|8 - A Public
|Social Circle
|292
|4,668
|113,847
|674,588
|793,395
|206,605
|8 - A Public
|Towns County
|9
|169
|10,621
|118,158
|128,957
|871,043
|8 - A Public
|Greene County
|-
|67
|4,861
|82,940
|87,868
|912,132
Class A Private
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|6-0
|73.98
|999,995
|3.88
|801,106
|595,238
|519,401
|365,502
|1.74
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|3-3
|69.85
|1,000,000
|3.74
|926,777
|464,101
|392,248
|224,075
|3.46
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|5-0
|68.07
|1,000,000
|3.33
|539,636
|463,312
|349,856
|162,805
|5.14
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|5-1
|68.91
|999,961
|3.34
|637,077
|443,221
|337,060
|161,915
|5.18
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|4-1
|57.68
|999,664
|2.79
|474,611
|300,115
|72,175
|17,465
|56.26
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|6-1
|56.35
|1,000,000
|2.59
|714,388
|331,658
|66,737
|15,374
|64.04
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|4-1
|57.10
|999,732
|2.67
|431,662
|255,554
|55,661
|13,339
|73.97
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|4-2
|57.23
|999,545
|2.40
|402,735
|249,432
|49,850
|12,732
|77.54
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|7-0
|54.94
|1,000,000
|2.46
|658,590
|276,816
|49,746
|10,091
|98.10
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|4-0
|56.45
|998,633
|2.07
|265,685
|146,646
|33,549
|6,939
|143.11
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|4-2
|52.74
|1,000,000
|2.43
|469,746
|73,114
|28,233
|4,322
|230.37
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|4-3
|49.54
|1,000,000
|2.02
|410,246
|104,607
|12,408
|1,573
|634.73
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|3-1
|48.49
|972,270
|2.21
|301,440
|80,844
|9,348
|1,016
|983.25
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|2-3
|50.49
|995,126
|1.59
|143,699
|62,413
|7,046
|1,009
|990.08
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|4-2
|49.35
|996,623
|1.96
|158,851
|54,892
|6,193
|765
|1,306.19
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|2-4
|50.03
|994,876
|1.46
|108,764
|45,376
|5,075
|672
|1,487.10
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|4-2
|46.85
|1,000,000
|1.69
|204,516
|15,753
|3,586
|312
|3,204.13
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|2-3
|41.74
|859,139
|1.52
|95,577
|13,013
|674
|40
|24,999.00
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|2-3
|41.20
|870,398
|1.52
|89,155
|11,689
|577
|28
|35,713.29
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|3-3
|40.46
|955,471
|1.03
|11,654
|2,038
|110
|9
|111,110.11
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-3
|41.07
|994,800
|1.29
|16,742
|2,361
|194
|8
|124,999.00
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|2-3
|38.16
|1,000,000
|1.15
|39,539
|2,753
|131
|6
|166,665.67
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|4-0
|36.12
|1,000,000
|1.42
|31,147
|1,629
|67
|3
|333,332.33
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|3-2
|35.52
|560,259
|0.79
|19,293
|1,119
|26
|-
|-
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|3-3
|34.73
|1,000,000
|1.37
|22,469
|1,135
|25
|-
|-
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|3-3
|33.46
|634,332
|0.84
|14,164
|615
|16
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|4-2
|30.57
|818,194
|0.87
|3,041
|230
|5
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-5
|32.65
|908,714
|0.97
|1,584
|127
|2
|-
|-
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|2-2
|28.47
|952,883
|1.00
|1,674
|89
|1
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-1
|28.35
|919,101
|0.96
|1,417
|74
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|0-7
|19.85
|1,000,000
|1.02
|1,227
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-6
|19.42
|1,000,000
|1.05
|1,008
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-4
|28.26
|103,602
|0.12
|718
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|1-4
|19.57
|183,217
|0.19
|56
|2
|-
|-
|-
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-5
|9.14
|133,216
|0.13
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|1-5
|15.17
|95,267
|0.10
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-5
|15.08
|54,982
|0.06
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - A Private
|Stratford Academy
|541,384
|250,784
|124,585
|55,517
|972,270
|27,730
|1 - A Private
|First Presbyterian
|193,269
|253,074
|246,768
|166,028
|859,139
|140,861
|1 - A Private
|Mount de Sales
|175,469
|282,825
|253,029
|159,075
|870,398
|129,602
|1 - A Private
|Strong Rock Christian
|48,896
|106,752
|165,920
|238,691
|560,259
|439,741
|1 - A Private
|Tattnall Square
|38,509
|94,977
|184,209
|316,637
|634,332
|365,668
|1 - A Private
|Deerfield-Windsor
|2,473
|11,588
|25,489
|64,052
|103,602
|896,398
|2 - A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|950,016
|49,804
|180
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Private
|Whitefield Academy
|49,866
|919,834
|30,300
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Private
|Landmark Christian
|118
|30,362
|969,520
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Savannah Christian
|421,711
|343,601
|186,934
|47,754
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Aquinas
|382,648
|330,635
|215,866
|70,851
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Calvary Day
|178,903
|284,323
|403,735
|133,039
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Savannah Country Day
|16,738
|41,441
|193,465
|748,356
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|836,414
|139,939
|21,889
|1,758
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Pacelli
|98,919
|431,102
|397,176
|72,803
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Brookstone
|62,615
|400,970
|424,655
|111,760
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Heritage School
|2,052
|27,989
|156,280
|813,679
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Private
|Wesleyan
|541,217
|295,916
|124,154
|38,258
|999,545
|455
|5 - A Private
|Hebron Christian
|247,686
|324,672
|273,487
|149,281
|995,126
|4,874
|5 - A Private
|Holy Innocents
|178,122
|285,767
|340,462
|190,525
|994,876
|5,124
|5 - A Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|32,969
|93,376
|260,203
|568,923
|955,471
|44,529
|5 - A Private
|Providence Christian
|6
|269
|1,694
|53,013
|54,982
|945,018
|6 - A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|969,759
|29,686
|482
|73
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - A Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|26,199
|712,567
|201,781
|54,253
|994,800
|5,200
|6 - A Private
|King's Ridge Christian
|2,161
|98,700
|348,815
|469,425
|919,101
|80,899
|6 - A Private
|Lakeview Academy
|1,881
|156,700
|434,649
|359,653
|952,883
|47,117
|6 - A Private
|St. Francis
|-
|2,347
|14,273
|116,596
|133,216
|866,784
|7 - A Private
|Christian Heritage
|512,359
|328,269
|140,537
|18,499
|999,664
|336
|7 - A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|360,751
|396,929
|223,635
|18,417
|999,732
|268
|7 - A Private
|Darlington
|123,926
|264,212
|531,620
|76,865
|996,623
|3,377
|7 - A Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|2,958
|10,438
|101,682
|793,636
|908,714
|91,286
|7 - A Private
|Walker
|6
|152
|2,526
|92,583
|95,267
|904,733
|8 - A Private
|Athens Academy
|582,153
|338,679
|78,446
|717
|999,995
|5
|8 - A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|366,675
|471,221
|159,998
|2,067
|999,961
|39
|8 - A Private
|George Walton Academy
|51,110
|189,353
|717,531
|40,639
|998,633
|1,367
|8 - A Private
|Athens Christian
|59
|693
|40,834
|776,608
|818,194
|181,806
|8 - A Private
|Loganville Christian
|3
|54
|3,191
|179,969
|183,217
|816,783
