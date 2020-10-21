X

Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 8

The Hillgrove HawkÕs defense brings down McEachern running back Makari Bodiford (22) in the first half of their game at Hillgrove High School Friday, September 25, 2020. PHOTO/Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

High schools | 46 minutes ago
By Loren Maxwell

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings' playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lowndes
Colquitt County
Colquitt County
North Gwinnett
Lowndes
Grayson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Colquitt County
Cherokee
North Gwinnett
Brookwood
Colquitt County
Hillgrove
Archer
Cherokee
Denmark
North Gwinnett
Brookwood
East Coweta
Reg 4, #3
15
80.80
5-1
Parkview
Reg 1, #2
2
103.30
4-0
Colquitt County
Reg 2, #4
38
56.83
5-1
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
9
84.85
3-1
Hillgrove
Reg 6, #3
21
74.28
5-1
North Forsyth
Reg 7, #2
7
85.41
3-3
Archer
Reg 8, #4
31
65.52
1-5
Mountain View
Reg 5, #1
8
85.35
6-0
Cherokee
Reg 7, #3
40
54.61
2-5
Meadowcreek
Reg 6, #2
29
66.91
2-3
Denmark
Reg 5, #4
33
64.46
1-3
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #1
5
87.90
5-2
North Gwinnett
Reg 1, #3
22
72.49
1-3
Tift County
Reg 4, #2
6
86.98
6-0
Brookwood
Reg 3, #4
24
69.96
2-3
Walton
Reg 2, #1
14
80.99
5-1
East Coweta
Norcross
Lowndes
Grayson
Collins Hill
Milton
Norcross
North Cobb
Lowndes
Newnan
Grayson
Collins Hill
South Forsyth
Reg 8, #3
16
78.71
2-3
Mill Creek
Reg 5, #2
10
82.53
4-1
Milton
Reg 6, #4
27
69.06
4-2
Gainesville
Reg 7, #1
4
96.43
6-0
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
18
75.25
2-4
McEachern
Reg 3, #2
11
82.18
4-1
North Cobb
Reg 4, #4
19
74.79
4-2
South Gwinnett
Reg 1, #1
1
109.08
5-0
Lowndes
Reg 3, #3
26
69.48
1-4
Marietta
Reg 2, #2
13
81.45
6-0
Newnan
Reg 1, #4
23
69.98
4-3
Camden County
Reg 4, #1
3
99.47
6-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
17
78.65
5-0
Roswell
Reg 8, #2
12
81.72
5-2
Collins Hill
Reg 7, #4
41
46.48
3-2
Duluth
Reg 6, #1
20
74.61
4-0
South Forsyth

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA5-0109.081,000,0004.46940,088830,117711,927527,8510.89
Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA4-0103.301,000,0004.09865,984713,136567,097253,5582.94
Grayson4 - AAAAAAA6-099.47999,9193.92879,408782,905303,769133,1786.51
Norcross7 - AAAAAAA6-096.431,000,0003.17828,073234,834138,94149,26419.30
North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA5-287.90999,5013.15773,728409,79190,32014,24569.20
Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA6-086.98982,8442.32428,620250,60845,2986,684148.61
Archer7 - AAAAAAA3-385.41999,9882.46493,19771,08528,8703,759265.03
Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA6-085.35997,8442.24378,27668,87923,0702,920341.47
Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA3-184.85983,4552.00110,83953,34819,0352,305432.84
Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA5-281.72999,1902.19418,975127,74915,9181,497667.00
Newnan2 - AAAAAAA6-081.45999,2452.03203,24193,30711,4579881,011.15
Milton5 - AAAAAAA4-182.53996,4262.00279,51842,7069,7799171,089.51
East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA5-180.99999,3021.99192,02186,07310,3629141,093.09
North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA4-182.18972,2141.8176,80331,2177,7637841,274.51
Parkview4 - AAAAAAA5-180.80995,1531.43129,30351,8246,4455571,794.33
Roswell5 - AAAAAAA5-078.65985,3741.70196,90226,8323,0182174,607.29
Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA2-378.71982,6211.54138,99719,1391,5621218,263.46
South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA4-074.61908,1731.73179,19828,4031,4977812,819.51
McEachern2 - AAAAAAA2-475.25995,7981.5558,20917,9501,1745418,517.52
North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA5-174.28864,9531.48127,97320,1311,1495318,866.92
South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA4-274.79795,0350.8922,4385,2454131952,630.58
Tift County1 - AAAAAAA1-372.491,000,0001.1634,6037,7922911099,999.00
Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA4-269.06804,6361.2362,2006,5242051099,999.00
West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA2-369.59519,6580.7332,0893,5371385199,999.00
Marietta3 - AAAAAAA1-469.48623,5360.7911,9962,089724249,999.00
Harrison3 - AAAAAAA0-369.05544,9850.699,8531,618613333,332.33
Denmark6 - AAAAAAA2-366.91786,0121.2559,5145,0091242499,999.00
Camden County1 - AAAAAAA4-369.981,000,0001.1121,0783,7911221999,999.00
Walton3 - AAAAAAA2-369.96577,2240.7512,0652,184811999,999.00
Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA1-364.46459,3010.5110,435808121999,999.00
Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-565.52725,2850.8210,19152314--
North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA1-465.02298,5860.352,7753418--
Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA2-461.09383,8830.414,4352494--
Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA2-554.61968,8791.083,7901252--
Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-557.67177,1720.181,040451--
Newton4 - AAAAAAA2-365.88227,0490.23433431--
Lambert6 - AAAAAAA4-261.0483,9280.0950222---
Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA5-156.83844,4500.8924011---
Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA2-259.5532,6400.031347---
Duluth7 - AAAAAAA3-246.48802,6620.844333---
Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA3-156.77293,4030.30376----
Discovery7 - AAAAAAA2-440.57182,9740.1923----
Campbell2 - AAAAAAA2-444.28161,2050.163----
Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA0-330.8045,4010.051----
Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA0-522.78960.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAAALowndes619,704376,4233,7191541,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAAColquitt County379,562603,63715,8939081,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAATift County52313,254513,530472,6931,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAACamden County2116,686466,858526,2451,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAANewnan420,716364,367197,68816,474999,245755
2 - AAAAAAAEast Coweta411,996337,905223,06926,332999,302698
2 - AAAAAAAMcEachern164,639287,408484,87258,879995,7984,202
2 - AAAAAAAPebblebrook2,6069,72688,177743,941844,450155,550
2 - AAAAAAACampbell435946,194154,374161,205838,795
3 - AAAAAAAHillgrove562,248290,04299,14732,018983,45516,545
3 - AAAAAAANorth Cobb348,374419,475153,31251,053972,21427,786
3 - AAAAAAAWalton28,71085,878211,077251,559577,224422,776
3 - AAAAAAAHarrison28,69487,256195,040233,995544,985455,015
3 - AAAAAAAMarietta25,38488,263246,799263,090623,536376,464
3 - AAAAAAANorth Paulding6,59029,08694,625168,285298,586701,414
4 - AAAAAAAGrayson782,662193,78222,2171,258999,91981
4 - AAAAAAABrookwood176,069494,959229,71682,100982,84417,156
4 - AAAAAAAParkview39,989233,266517,672204,226995,1534,847
4 - AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett1,07474,622218,310501,029795,035204,965
4 - AAAAAAANewton2063,37112,085211,387227,049772,951
5 - AAAAAAACherokee493,002307,215176,81820,809997,8442,156
5 - AAAAAAAMilton324,279390,014256,72225,411996,4263,574
5 - AAAAAAARoswell180,522286,067440,51678,269985,37414,626
5 - AAAAAAAAlpharetta1,5468,68766,253382,815459,301540,699
5 - AAAAAAAWoodstock5076,50247,071329,803383,883616,117
5 - AAAAAAAEtowah1441,51512,620162,893177,172822,828
6 - AAAAAAASouth Forsyth356,302242,374183,527125,970908,17391,827
6 - AAAAAAANorth Forsyth210,569227,490240,076186,818864,953135,047
6 - AAAAAAADenmark209,787221,839185,035169,351786,012213,988
6 - AAAAAAAGainesville157,839196,147219,494231,156804,636195,364
6 - AAAAAAAWest Forsyth64,074105,362144,008206,214519,658480,342
6 - AAAAAAALambert1,0595,22420,75256,89383,928916,072
6 - AAAAAAAForsyth Central3701,5647,10823,59832,640967,360
7 - AAAAAAANorcross814,875184,987138-1,000,000-
7 - AAAAAAAArcher185,114812,9231,9447999,98812
7 - AAAAAAADuluth111,46222,938778,251802,662197,338
7 - AAAAAAADiscovery-61579,930102,429182,974817,026
7 - AAAAAAAMeadowcreek-13889,87678,990968,87931,121
7 - AAAAAAADunwoody--5,17440,22745,401954,599
7 - AAAAAAABerkmar---9696999,904
8 - AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett711,275268,35012,7337,143999,501499
8 - AAAAAAACollins Hill267,944448,898229,70552,643999,190810
8 - AAAAAAAMill Creek11,338247,840600,957122,486982,62117,379
8 - AAAAAAAMountain View9,35933,733136,705545,488725,285274,715
8 - AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge841,17919,900272,240293,403706,597

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Valdosta
Valdosta
Buford
Lee County
Lovejoy
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Valdosta
Carrollton
Buford
Richmond Hill
Valdosta
Statesboro
River Ridge
Carrollton
Kell
Buford
Houston County
Richmond Hill
Reg 4, #3
15
71.20
4-1
Hughes
Reg 1, #2
2
92.55
2-2
Valdosta
Reg 2, #4
29
56.92
1-4
Statesboro
Reg 3, #1
35
53.66
4-2
Evans
Reg 6, #3
20
66.45
3-2
Sprayberry
Reg 7, #2
19
67.71
5-0
River Ridge
Reg 8, #4
24
64.79
2-3
Shiloh
Reg 5, #1
9
77.37
3-1
Carrollton
Reg 7, #3
23
64.85
3-2
Johns Creek
Reg 6, #2
18
68.15
2-2
Kell
Reg 5, #4
14
71.72
4-2
Alexander
Reg 8, #1
3
82.78
4-1
Buford
Reg 1, #3
5
81.62
5-2
Houston County
Reg 4, #2
8
77.42
4-1
Westlake
Reg 3, #4
53
33.78
1-5
Grovetown
Reg 2, #1
6
81.57
5-1
Richmond Hill
Creekview
Lee County
Lovejoy
Dacula
Douglas County
Creekview
Glynn Academy
Lee County
Brunswick
Lovejoy
Dacula
Allatoona
Reg 8, #3
11
73.20
3-1
Lanier
Reg 5, #2
13
72.43
5-1
Douglas County
Reg 6, #4
40
50.07
2-3
Pope
Reg 7, #1
12
72.91
4-1
Creekview
Reg 2, #3
25
60.89
3-3
Glynn Academy
Reg 3, #2
46
42.46
1-4
Lakeside (Evans)
Reg 4, #4
22
65.40
2-1
Tucker
Reg 1, #1
1
96.78
5-1
Lee County
Reg 3, #3
49
40.70
0-5
Alcovy
Reg 2, #2
21
65.51
4-2
Brunswick
Reg 1, #4
17
70.36
2-4
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 4, #1
4
82.58
6-0
Lovejoy
Reg 5, #3
16
70.84
3-3
Rome
Reg 8, #2
7
77.50
3-2
Dacula
Reg 7, #4
27
59.21
3-2
Riverwood
Reg 6, #1
10
75.23
5-0
Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County1 - AAAAAA5-196.781,000,0004.56944,879884,851771,990559,3360.79
Valdosta1 - AAAAAA2-292.551,000,0004.14866,093765,013598,276290,6022.44
Buford8 - AAAAAA4-182.78999,8422.95671,146343,946119,18334,71327.81
Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA6-082.58998,6612.55490,662338,01397,04229,78232.58
Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA5-181.57999,9502.96525,215329,400108,54927,46735.41
Houston County1 - AAAAAA5-281.621,000,0002.40423,737271,98888,76321,48045.55
Carrollton5 - AAAAAA3-177.37995,7882.44539,445132,07347,4258,840112.12
Dacula8 - AAAAAA3-277.50995,0682.40474,815188,44240,2457,981124.30
Westlake4 - AAAAAA4-177.42997,5121.99310,560172,74134,6467,132139.21
Allatoona6 - AAAAAA5-075.23999,8732.44406,799164,51827,3414,829206.08
Creekview7 - AAAAAA4-172.91997,9632.29404,47252,17916,2532,284436.83
Lanier8 - AAAAAA3-173.20945,8311.71256,49345,9279,3961,329751.45
Douglas County5 - AAAAAA5-172.43861,6231.51216,18238,7477,7419781,021.49
Alexander5 - AAAAAA4-271.72902,5781.48189,22836,0245,9406881,452.49
Hughes4 - AAAAAA4-171.20959,5781.1871,34228,6975,3675961,676.85
Rome5 - AAAAAA3-370.84916,7471.44162,53027,7094,1004912,035.66
Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA2-470.361,000,0001.42128,68142,1404,1034662,144.92
Kell6 - AAAAAA2-268.15995,1761.78165,68030,5873,2452703,702.70
River Ridge7 - AAAAAA5-067.71985,6211.75176,17318,5302,9692494,015.06
Brunswick2 - AAAAAA4-265.51992,3402.12149,29836,4722,4761735,779.35
Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA3-266.45998,4661.66128,29518,4261,7311248,063.52
Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA3-264.85988,4631.58112,3469,5681,1508012,499.00
Tucker4 - AAAAAA2-165.40952,4101.0427,7307,4309145717,542.86
Shiloh8 - AAAAAA2-364.79898,8351.1973,0576,2085744024,999.00
Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA3-360.89930,1421.7130,8435,4053871099,999.00
Statesboro2 - AAAAAA1-456.92839,5211.4618,9922,2311052499,999.00
Evans3 - AAAAAA4-253.661,000,0001.4510,3891,104491999,999.00
Riverwood7 - AAAAAA3-259.21401,5820.477,27276217--
South Paulding5 - AAAAAA3-359.90140,6820.163,11526113--
Cambridge7 - AAAAAA2-356.33359,3200.424,5153094--
Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-555.1665,6770.07798222--
Pope6 - AAAAAA2-350.07429,2730.461,826142--
Paulding County5 - AAAAAA3-256.81130,2100.141,867941--
Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA0-554.36166,1540.181,102691--
Dalton5 - AAAAAA1-458.2127,2670.0343632---
Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA1-442.461,000,0001.1164014---
Alcovy3 - AAAAAA0-540.701,000,0001.0841011---
Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA2-351.29100,8820.1131411---
East Paulding5 - AAAAAA3-256.8725,1050.0327010---
Wheeler6 - AAAAAA2-448.37359,8530.389786---
Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA1-447.18217,3080.234534---
Effingham County2 - AAAAAA2-343.67161,1400.212894---
North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA2-250.6374,5440.081104---
Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA3-350.0986,3820.093832---
Grovetown3 - AAAAAA1-533.781,000,0001.02451---
Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-442.1445,2190.06451---
South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-542.0931,6880.0436----
Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA1-444.848,3650.0110----
Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-340.5117,2950.024----
South Cobb6 - AAAAAA0-528.74370.00-----
Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-537.79150.00-----
Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-422.6090.00-----
Lassiter6 - AAAAAA1-537.5550.00-----
Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA0-051.95-------
Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA0-148.63-------
Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA0-321.37-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAALee County648,942285,53457,4968,0281,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAValdosta294,627500,815182,08622,4721,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAHouston County52,775197,169594,560155,4961,000,000-
1 - AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)3,65616,482165,858814,0041,000,000-
2 - AAAAAARichmond Hill874,386113,45711,354753999,95050
2 - AAAAAABrunswick103,384696,318150,86941,769992,3407,660
2 - AAAAAAGlynn Academy21,19270,840471,939366,171930,14269,858
2 - AAAAAAStatesboro916113,078325,737399,790839,521160,479
2 - AAAAAAEffingham County1225,14129,131126,746161,140838,860
2 - AAAAAABradwell Institute-1,1473,80040,27245,219954,781
2 - AAAAAASouth Effingham-197,17024,49931,688968,312
3 - AAAAAAEvans745,024212,24038,5324,2041,000,000-
3 - AAAAAALakeside (Evans)156,036345,144300,667198,1531,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAAlcovy94,737320,468347,744237,0511,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAGrovetown4,203122,148313,057560,5921,000,000-
3 - AAAAAARockdale County-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-----1,000,000
4 - AAAAAALovejoy537,605339,16895,80326,085998,6611,339
4 - AAAAAAWestlake399,094452,340111,78834,290997,5122,488
4 - AAAAAAHughes34,478125,877511,888287,335959,57840,422
4 - AAAAAATucker28,78281,294266,157576,177952,41047,590
4 - AAAAAANorth Atlanta401,28012,99760,22774,544925,456
4 - AAAAAAMorrow1411,36715,88617,295982,705
4 - AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAAACarrollton691,083212,73668,89123,078995,7884,212
5 - AAAAAADouglas County140,123291,714239,616190,170861,623138,377
5 - AAAAAAAlexander126,472190,259288,821297,026902,57897,422
5 - AAAAAARome39,747285,419331,780259,801916,74783,253
5 - AAAAAAPaulding County2,10511,83129,50986,765130,210869,790
5 - AAAAAASouth Paulding3916,47432,860100,957140,682859,318
5 - AAAAAAEast Paulding796143,62220,79025,105974,895
5 - AAAAAADalton-9534,90121,41327,267972,733
6 - AAAAAAAllatoona654,210249,19590,5865,882999,873127
6 - AAAAAAKell205,970419,405339,32530,476995,1764,824
6 - AAAAAASprayberry139,022325,737495,83937,868998,4661,534
6 - AAAAAAPope7953,93442,280382,264429,273570,727
6 - AAAAAAWheeler21,07417,342341,435359,853640,147
6 - AAAAAAKennesaw Mountain165514,628202,024217,308782,692
6 - AAAAAASouth Cobb---3737999,963
6 - AAAAAAOsborne---99999,991
6 - AAAAAALassiter---55999,995
7 - AAAAAACreekview610,903264,824104,41717,819997,9632,037
7 - AAAAAARiver Ridge222,376363,714335,83563,696985,62114,379
7 - AAAAAAJohns Creek165,018335,524400,93186,990988,46311,537
7 - AAAAAACambridge1,56727,21595,549234,989359,320640,680
7 - AAAAAARiverwood1265,83137,238358,387401,582598,418
7 - AAAAAASequoyah72,54222,458141,147166,154833,846
7 - AAAAAAChattahoochee33503,57096,959100,882899,118
7 - AAAAAACentennial--21315999,985
8 - AAAAAABuford593,567268,725104,39233,158999,842158
8 - AAAAAADacula315,172508,142135,54436,210995,0684,932
8 - AAAAAALanier68,746144,623458,861273,601945,83154,169
8 - AAAAAAShiloh22,48075,889279,470520,996898,835101,165
8 - AAAAAAHabersham Central271,02211,81873,51586,382913,618
8 - AAAAAACentral Gwinnett81,5939,25554,82165,677934,323
8 - AAAAAAWinder-Barrow-66607,6998,365991,635

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Warner Robins
Ware County
Ware County
Coffee
Warner Robins
Veterans
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Ware County
Cartersville
Calhoun
Coffee
Ware County
Woodward Academy
Cartersville
St. Pius X
Calhoun
Clarke Central
Coffee
Starr's Mill
Reg 4, #3
14
65.39
2-3
Dutchtown
Reg 1, #2
2
87.47
5-0
Ware County
Reg 2, #4
21
57.61
2-3
Northgate
Reg 3, #1
17
61.84
2-3
Woodward Academy
Reg 6, #3
28
51.56
3-3
New Manchester
Reg 7, #2
4
83.94
5-1
Cartersville
Reg 8, #4
30
51.37
2-3
Loganville
Reg 5, #1
11
68.41
4-1
St. Pius X
Reg 7, #3
7
74.82
5-1
Calhoun
Reg 6, #2
36
46.86
1-4
Lithia Springs
Reg 5, #4
33
49.29
1-2
M.L. King
Reg 8, #1
15
64.80
4-2
Clarke Central
Reg 1, #3
5
82.82
5-1
Coffee
Reg 4, #2
10
69.84
5-0
Ola
Reg 3, #4
32
50.06
4-0
Tri-Cities
Reg 2, #1
9
72.13
5-1
Starr's Mill
Blessed Trinity
Warner Robins
Veterans
Cass
Southwest DeKalb
Blessed Trinity
Creekside
Warner Robins
Harris County
Veterans
Eastside
Cass
Reg 8, #3
29
51.42
5-1
Greenbrier
Reg 5, #2
24
55.15
1-2
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 6, #4
43
43.25
2-4
Villa Rica
Reg 7, #1
3
85.39
2-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 2, #3
20
59.72
3-3
Griffin
Reg 3, #2
18
60.07
1-2
Creekside
Reg 4, #4
19
59.89
2-3
Stockbridge
Reg 1, #1
1
93.58
4-2
Warner Robins
Reg 3, #3
25
54.42
3-0
Jonesboro
Reg 2, #2
13
65.47
3-2
Harris County
Reg 1, #4
6
79.52
4-2
Veterans
Reg 4, #1
8
72.18
2-3
Jones County
Reg 5, #3
34
49.15
3-0
Decatur
Reg 8, #2
23
56.32
4-2
Eastside
Reg 7, #4
16
63.18
5-1
Cass
Reg 6, #1
26
53.75
4-2
Chapel Hill

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Warner Robins1 - AAAAA4-293.58995,8344.30947,864747,078637,660474,6781.11
Ware County1 - AAAAA5-087.47977,0473.71839,646596,057393,814182,6354.48
Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA2-085.39999,7303.63919,572439,866284,699125,8506.95
Cartersville7 - AAAAA5-183.94999,8373.54906,668396,339245,22798,0139.20
Coffee1 - AAAAA5-182.82947,2903.05674,266462,256187,64266,06514.14
Veterans1 - AAAAA4-279.52874,5052.52528,866366,353102,89029,62732.75
Calhoun7 - AAAAA5-174.82997,4403.00745,687253,08456,85610,98390.05
Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA5-172.13999,8162.39293,635151,94230,2634,701211.72
Jones County4 - AAAAA2-372.18997,6371.67210,606143,57021,6933,621275.17
Ola4 - AAAAA5-069.84981,5711.44140,78283,95210,4581,446690.56
St. Pius X5 - AAAAA4-168.41999,8752.15196,01437,3958,6328541,169.96
Clarke Central8 - AAAAA4-264.80998,3962.23287,83959,6345,9404472,236.14
Harris County2 - AAAAA3-265.47964,3331.83110,19558,5394,0093512,848.00
Cass7 - AAAAA5-163.18894,4982.14456,46788,1734,3243243,085.42
Dutchtown4 - AAAAA2-365.39906,1421.0444,05512,2721,3791367,351.94
Wayne County1 - AAAAA2-465.71205,3240.3336,71119,2441,3021178,546.01
Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA2-361.84994,7021.6248,34711,4839014223,808.52
Griffin2 - AAAAA3-359.72948,5351.5443,60414,5126213826,314.79
Creekside3 - AAAAA1-260.07967,6721.5035,5137,7895283429,410.76
Eastside8 - AAAAA4-256.32869,2421.49120,71314,3693131471,427.57
Northgate2 - AAAAA2-357.61758,4161.1217,8554,2471658124,999.00
Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA4-253.75984,1861.2997,85310,0211736166,665.67
Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA1-255.15930,8181.5067,7395,9821695199,999.00
Stockbridge4 - AAAAA2-359.89628,4530.669,1611,1201003333,332.33
Jonesboro3 - AAAAA3-054.42921,0051.2011,6852,427621999,999.00
New Manchester6 - AAAAA3-351.56930,5251.0326,0281,904381999,999.00
Greenbrier8 - AAAAA5-151.42774,0941.1548,5473,39447--
Loganville8 - AAAAA2-351.37562,2010.7722,6721,53023--
Decatur5 - AAAAA3-049.15854,8741.1730,6251,52517--
Union Grove4 - AAAAA2-357.13242,8870.251,69813117--
M.L. King5 - AAAAA1-249.29707,4860.9524,4381,21115--
Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA1-446.86916,2621.0224,4241,20511--
Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA4-050.06749,0170.873,3495164--
Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA4-153.33189,9800.19734414--
Northview5 - AAAAA1-344.16421,6160.505,5741582--
Jackson County8 - AAAAA2-345.30509,6090.627,2162651--
Villa Rica6 - AAAAA2-443.25706,1330.722,017511--
Hiram7 - AAAAA0-644.1374,0280.104,637142---
Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA3-344.03277,5430.332,97287---
Whitewater2 - AAAAA1-448.66232,0140.2884355---
Banneker3 - AAAAA0-345.83250,9350.2734127---
Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA0-541.33440,2030.451,10526---
Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA3-038.9234,4670.0486216---
Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA4-143.3495,7970.111035---
Locust Grove4 - AAAAA3-250.6451,8610.051024---
Lithonia5 - AAAAA0-340.7182,7360.093272---
Drew3 - AAAAA1-339.5085,4840.09311---
Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA1-439.6831,1830.038----
Grady6 - AAAAA1-529.1122,5980.023----
Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA1-229.522,5950.001----
Apalachee8 - AAAAA0-633.598,9150.01-----
Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-542.581,4690.00-----
McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-630.551,0890.00-----
North Springs6 - AAAAA0-56.70930.00-----
Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-511.3220.00-----
Chamblee5 - AAAAA2-031.13-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-66.55-------
Cross Keys5 - AAAAA1-2-40.61-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAWarner Robins618,536252,70288,04936,547995,8344,166
1 - AAAAAWare County234,757399,417237,002105,871977,04722,953
1 - AAAAACoffee92,075220,570378,971255,674947,29052,710
1 - AAAAAVeterans53,461118,311266,615436,118874,505125,495
1 - AAAAAWayne County1,1719,00029,363165,790205,324794,676
2 - AAAAAStarr's Mill886,08093,34518,9261,465999,816184
2 - AAAAAGriffin85,501282,717359,387220,930948,53551,465
2 - AAAAAHarris County25,621492,298318,624127,790964,33335,667
2 - AAAAANorthgate1,676119,985245,766390,989758,416241,584
2 - AAAAAWhitewater8197,82737,910185,458232,014767,986
2 - AAAAANorthside (Columbus)3033,82819,35872,30895,797904,203
2 - AAAAAMcIntosh--291,0601,089998,911
3 - AAAAAWoodward Academy427,017316,957183,50867,220994,7025,298
3 - AAAAACreekside365,025307,538198,35196,758967,67232,328
3 - AAAAAJonesboro148,298231,094317,903223,710921,00578,995
3 - AAAAATri-Cities59,015129,735230,254330,013749,017250,983
3 - AAAAABanneker34911,44848,427190,711250,935749,065
3 - AAAAADrew2662,53316,79865,88785,484914,516
3 - AAAAAMundy's Mill306954,75925,69931,183968,817
3 - AAAAAForest Park---22999,998
4 - AAAAAJones County549,083305,968129,38013,206997,6372,363
4 - AAAAAOla377,832444,873118,33540,531981,57118,429
4 - AAAAADutchtown64,686160,356465,561215,539906,14293,858
4 - AAAAAStockbridge7,27667,089187,582366,506628,453371,547
4 - AAAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)6306,32853,178129,844189,980810,020
4 - AAAAALocust Grove3892,71411,06137,69751,861948,139
4 - AAAAAUnion Grove10312,65434,649195,481242,887757,113
4 - AAAAAEagle's Landing1182541,1961,469998,531
5 - AAAAASt. Pius X932,20259,7916,1761,706999,875125
5 - AAAAADecatur33,528233,919318,245269,182854,874145,126
5 - AAAAAM.L. King27,051159,904240,103280,428707,486292,514
5 - AAAAASouthwest DeKalb6,884480,593292,632150,709930,81869,182
5 - AAAAANorthview28165,293130,377225,665421,616578,384
5 - AAAAALithonia5348512,21169,98782,736917,264
5 - AAAAAStone Mountain1152562,3232,595997,405
5 - AAAAAChamblee-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAAChapel Hill507,392289,476138,57648,742984,18615,814
6 - AAAAALithia Springs302,492315,211183,933114,626916,26283,738
6 - AAAAANew Manchester143,514214,288356,235216,488930,52569,475
6 - AAAAAVilla Rica24,532118,557211,302351,742706,133293,867
6 - AAAAAMaynard Jackson21,83761,482106,043250,841440,203559,797
6 - AAAAAGrady2339863,91117,46822,598977,402
6 - AAAAANorth Springs---9393999,907
7 - AAAAACartersville449,681387,417160,7152,024999,837163
7 - AAAAABlessed Trinity434,535383,188163,51618,491999,730270
7 - AAAAACalhoun114,053218,173503,541161,673997,4402,560
7 - AAAAACass1,72711,138170,227711,406894,498105,502
7 - AAAAAHiram25580773,16474,028925,972
7 - AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)2291,19433,24234,467965,533
8 - AAAAAClarke Central881,91287,38321,8207,281998,3961,604
8 - AAAAAGreenbrier67,243252,873262,034191,944774,094225,906
8 - AAAAALoganville24,988114,598174,117248,498562,201437,799
8 - AAAAAEastside17,142408,916285,105158,079869,242130,758
8 - AAAAAWalnut Grove7,04943,49887,463139,533277,543722,457
8 - AAAAAJackson County1,66692,692168,706246,545509,609490,391
8 - AAAAAApalachee-407558,1208,915991,085
8 - AAAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Jefferson
Marist
Benedictine
Jefferson
Bainbridge
Marist
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Benedictine
Stephenson
Jefferson
Carver (Columbus)
Thomas County Central
Benedictine
Stephenson
North Oconee
Hapeville Charter
Jefferson
West Laurens
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 4, #3
15
58.72
2-0
Baldwin
Reg 1, #2
14
58.88
2-3
Thomas County Central
Reg 2, #4
29
48.29
4-2
LaGrange
Reg 3, #1
3
73.58
5-2
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
9
64.10
2-0
Stephenson
Reg 7, #2
16
58.61
4-1
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 8, #4
24
54.25
2-4
North Oconee
Reg 5, #1
28
48.57
2-2
Riverdale
Reg 7, #3
19
55.07
4-1
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 6, #2
6
65.44
1-3
Hapeville Charter
Reg 5, #4
43
33.26
0-4
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
Reg 8, #1
1
84.91
5-0
Jefferson
Reg 1, #3
13
59.87
0-4
Cairo
Reg 4, #2
10
63.97
3-2
West Laurens
Reg 3, #4
21
54.56
1-2
Jenkins
Reg 2, #1
8
64.49
4-0
Carver (Columbus)
Cedartown
Bainbridge
Perry
Marist
Cedar Shoals
Cedartown
New Hampstead
Bainbridge
Hardaway
Perry
Flowery Branch
Marist
Reg 8, #3
18
55.92
1-3
Cedar Shoals
Reg 5, #2
30
46.17
5-1
Luella
Reg 6, #4
23
54.41
3-3
Mays
Reg 7, #1
7
64.93
3-2
Cedartown
Reg 2, #3
20
54.97
3-3
Troup
Reg 3, #2
22
54.55
3-0
New Hampstead
Reg 4, #4
17
56.18
2-2
Howard
Reg 1, #1
4
73.57
2-3
Bainbridge
Reg 3, #3
26
52.09
3-0
Islands
Reg 2, #2
12
60.37
4-1
Hardaway
Reg 1, #4
27
50.94
1-1
Westover
Reg 4, #1
11
60.58
2-3
Perry
Reg 5, #3
33
43.34
4-1
Fayette County
Reg 8, #2
5
67.45
3-2
Flowery Branch
Reg 7, #4
36
41.12
1-5
Ridgeland
Reg 6, #1
2
83.00
4-0
Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson8 - AAAA5-084.91999,9974.50915,271863,468722,356469,4751.13
Marist6 - AAAA4-083.00999,9784.35873,480814,633670,136364,1281.75
Benedictine3 - AAAA5-273.581,000,0003.56781,927647,122186,15568,06913.69
Bainbridge1 - AAAA2-373.57999,7493.48763,716612,751213,25466,27014.09
Flowery Branch8 - AAAA3-267.45991,4832.36263,792133,24741,8888,166121.46
Cedartown7 - AAAA3-264.93995,4622.41497,843191,34335,7675,720173.83
Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA4-064.49999,7982.37485,03972,02823,6473,951252.10
Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA1-365.44992,1332.08261,92092,96217,7063,497284.96
West Laurens4 - AAAA3-263.97989,2752.21418,63868,46821,9973,317300.48
Stephenson6 - AAAA2-064.10986,6192.05290,33698,34918,6292,937339.48
Hardaway2 - AAAA4-160.37996,7022.04320,86238,4098,6979711,028.87
Perry4 - AAAA2-360.58932,6901.75247,23237,9027,8078871,126.40
Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA4-158.61980,8741.74251,20958,5375,9495391,854.29
Thomas County Central1 - AAAA2-358.88987,1711.68167,15343,4415,1785111,955.95
Cairo1 - AAAA0-459.87964,6821.63155,64629,1773,7864252,351.94
Baldwin4 - AAAA2-058.72951,8661.63184,66627,7344,3423972,517.89
Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA1-355.92943,0771.86185,55235,0312,9201875,346.59
North Oconee8 - AAAA2-454.25934,0441.76160,14924,0431,5019510,525.32
Troup2 - AAAA3-354.97971,8001.4791,21617,8991,4588611,626.91
Howard4 - AAAA2-256.18691,0000.9660,18513,4061,1738112,344.68
Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA4-155.07935,2051.2882,82215,2801,3027613,156.89
Mays6 - AAAA3-354.41755,3321.0998,30416,0761,0546116,392.44
New Hampstead3 - AAAA3-054.551,000,0001.4989,72513,9211,1975817,240.38
Jenkins3 - AAAA1-254.561,000,0001.3786,3124,3305993727,026.03
Islands3 - AAAA3-052.091,000,0001.4665,03311,4776823330,302.03
Westover1 - AAAA1-150.94824,6881.0643,1932,8502128124,999.00
Riverdale5 - AAAA2-248.57979,1851.3252,7825,2311867142,856.14
Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA1-352.30391,5570.4817,9113,3411946166,665.67
LaGrange2 - AAAA4-248.29996,4091.1719,4912,7331054249,999.00
Luella5 - AAAA5-146.17999,9631.3039,9593,152861999,999.00
Fayette County5 - AAAA4-143.34976,6381.1414,37393919--
Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA1-244.01245,9090.285,7343387--
Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA3-345.51242,0750.262,1971736--
Monroe1 - AAAA0-242.06178,3550.191,674192--
Ridgeland7 - AAAA1-541.12596,8580.611,239731--
East Hall8 - AAAA3-140.19114,2020.152,285711--
Pickens7 - AAAA2-438.41246,1290.25199131--
Spalding4 - AAAA0-541.1141,4120.0420015---
Madison County8 - AAAA1-541.4113,9140.0233712---
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA0-433.26418,6160.42924---
Dougherty1 - AAAA0-237.2645,3550.051581---
McDonough5 - AAAA1-430.57330,4550.33351---
Miller Grove6 - AAAA1-234.7820,0270.0276----
Shaw2 - AAAA1-435.3834,3740.0323----
Hampton5 - AAAA1-531.14291,4730.2910----
Chestatee8 - AAAA0-528.423,2830.003----
Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-610.953,3970.001----
North Clayton5 - AAAA0-616.293,6700.00-----
Rutland4 - AAAA1-430.492,2000.00-----
Columbus2 - AAAA1-529.848130.00-----
Jordan2 - AAAA2-319.43700.00-----
Spencer2 - AAAA0-612.42340.00-----
Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-39.8720.00-----
Kendrick2 - AAAA0-55.12-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAABainbridge857,117127,94510,4234,264999,749251
1 - AAAAThomas County Central113,367381,085328,337164,382987,17112,829
1 - AAAAWestover20,401103,804228,392472,091824,688175,312
1 - AAAACairo8,939383,718407,095164,930964,68235,318
1 - AAAAMonroe1462,68119,715155,813178,355821,645
1 - AAAADougherty307676,03838,52045,355954,645
2 - AAAACarver (Columbus)569,748332,51490,5766,960999,798202
2 - AAAAHardaway360,189440,152139,51356,848996,7023,298
2 - AAAATroup62,537152,457463,814292,992971,80028,200
2 - AAAALaGrange7,52573,971303,969610,944996,4093,591
2 - AAAAShaw19052,07931,38934,374965,626
2 - AAAAJordan-116870999,930
2 - AAAAColumbus--48765813999,187
2 - AAAASpencer---3434999,966
2 - AAAAKendrick-----1,000,000
3 - AAAABenedictine1,000,000---1,000,000-
3 - AAAAIslands-588,703379,18532,1121,000,000-
3 - AAAANew Hampstead-382,439317,004300,5571,000,000-
3 - AAAAJenkins-28,858303,811667,3311,000,000-
4 - AAAAWest Laurens472,783321,455155,54239,495989,27510,725
4 - AAAAPerry282,865278,509231,326139,990932,69067,310
4 - AAAABaldwin211,548259,012295,063186,243951,86648,134
4 - AAAAHoward23,069104,228218,920344,783691,000309,000
4 - AAAAWestside (Macon)9,72136,38093,297252,159391,557608,443
4 - AAAASpalding144115,79835,18941,412958,588
4 - AAAARutland-5542,1412,200997,800
5 - AAAALuella428,026362,560203,0916,286999,96337
5 - AAAARiverdale385,103316,837219,65957,586979,18520,815
5 - AAAAFayette County183,840288,881406,34597,572976,63823,362
5 - AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)1,83816,47283,467316,839418,616581,384
5 - AAAAMcDonough1,17811,74860,321257,208330,455669,545
5 - AAAAHampton153,50227,067260,889291,473708,527
5 - AAAANorth Clayton--503,6203,670996,330
6 - AAAAMarist952,35245,5749911,061999,97822
6 - AAAAStephenson42,727389,728426,252127,912986,61913,381
6 - AAAAMays2,80510,364129,594612,569755,332244,668
6 - AAAAHapeville Charter2,003550,130416,42323,577992,1337,867
6 - AAAAArabia Mountain1134,15024,634217,012245,909754,091
6 - AAAAMiller Grove-542,10617,86720,027979,973
6 - AAAADruid Hills---22999,998
7 - AAAACedartown593,221274,184105,94022,117995,4624,538
7 - AAAACentral (Carrollton)269,583463,270205,21142,810980,87419,126
7 - AAAANorthwest Whitfield124,146199,119498,992112,948935,20564,795
7 - AAAARidgeland5,75427,931114,009449,164596,858403,142
7 - AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)4,68427,58841,923167,880242,075757,925
7 - AAAASoutheast Whitfield2,2971,100--3,397996,603
7 - AAAAPickens3156,80833,925205,081246,129753,871
8 - AAAAJefferson984,63014,483483401999,9973
8 - AAAACedar Shoals7,547181,103427,102327,325943,07756,923
8 - AAAANorth Oconee6,83296,234324,038506,940934,04465,956
8 - AAAAFlowery Branch970704,849224,49261,172991,4838,517
8 - AAAAEast Hall213,29222,87988,010114,202885,798
8 - AAAAMadison County-2888413,00213,914986,086
8 - AAAAChestatee-111223,1503,283996,717

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Appling County
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Appling County
Peach County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Pierce County
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Crisp County
Pierce County
Central (Macon)
North Hall
Cedar Grove
White County
Oconee County
Richmond Academy
Crisp County
Reg 4, #3
13
60.56
4-2
Thomson
Reg 1, #2
6
73.74
4-1
Pierce County
Reg 2, #4
18
57.28
4-1
Central (Macon)
Reg 3, #1
34
44.71
4-2
Southeast Bulloch
Reg 6, #3
31
47.62
4-2
Ringgold
Reg 7, #2
29
48.75
3-3
North Hall
Reg 8, #4
20
56.36
4-2
Stephens County
Reg 5, #1
1
87.85
3-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 7, #3
16
59.64
4-2
White County
Reg 6, #2
22
53.90
2-2
North Murray
Reg 5, #4
10
66.04
1-4
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #1
2
84.11
6-0
Oconee County
Reg 1, #3
51
21.41
0-6
Brantley County
Reg 4, #2
21
55.96
5-1
Richmond Academy
Reg 3, #4
44
32.45
1-2
Beach
Reg 2, #1
3
83.59
5-0
Crisp County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Appling County
Peach County
Rockmart
Greater Atlanta Christian
Dawson County
Upson-Lee
Appling County
Peach County
Burke County
Sandy Creek
Rockmart
Reg 8, #3
17
58.63
2-3
Hart County
Reg 5, #2
4
78.39
5-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 6, #4
30
47.80
3-2
Adairsville
Reg 7, #1
14
60.24
2-3
Dawson County
Reg 2, #3
19
57.21
4-2
Upson-Lee
Reg 3, #2
32
47.26
2-2
Liberty County
Reg 4, #4
24
51.78
3-3
Morgan County
Reg 1, #1
5
77.10
5-0
Appling County
Reg 3, #3
33
47.03
2-1
Windsor Forest
Reg 2, #2
7
72.08
4-1
Peach County
Reg 1, #4
52
21.36
0-5
Tattnall County
Reg 4, #1
12
63.37
1-2
Burke County
Reg 5, #3
9
66.52
2-2
Sandy Creek
Reg 8, #2
15
59.93
5-1
Monroe Area
Reg 7, #4
25
51.77
6-0
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 6, #1
8
67.17
4-1
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5 - AAA3-087.85999,2794.31958,236812,304559,182417,4091.40
Crisp County2 - AAA5-083.59999,9633.83943,416574,429311,263185,1594.40
Oconee County8 - AAA6-084.11999,9253.57867,343522,423282,866174,2624.74
Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA5-078.39999,2863.48807,911498,722282,15191,0129.99
Appling County1 - AAA5-077.101,000,0003.43859,632399,337229,01570,80713.12
Pierce County1 - AAA4-173.74999,9993.05798,474256,085106,39526,98536.06
Peach County2 - AAA4-172.08995,0473.13691,659360,324117,73823,28041.96
Rockmart6 - AAA4-167.17999,8412.52432,048200,28450,3155,902168.43
Sandy Creek5 - AAA2-266.52771,5721.42214,52568,68314,3051,574634.32
Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA1-466.04903,2011.59219,20469,25913,5131,447690.09
Burke County4 - AAA1-263.37985,0052.09224,27275,04013,4741,114896.67
Dawson County7 - AAA2-360.24997,9411.98127,21925,6075,5963083,245.75
Thomson4 - AAA4-260.56973,5211.58109,47118,8112,2591626,171.84
Monroe Area8 - AAA5-159.93968,2721.3194,58220,9582,6161257,999.00
Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA2-264.94301,8140.4137,3128,4841,2041188,473.58
Richmond Academy4 - AAA5-155.96988,1921.90113,68022,8292,0927413,512.51
Hart County8 - AAA2-358.63967,2651.2164,64212,8841,4306914,491.75
White County7 - AAA4-259.64945,7681.5263,85111,9571,0696615,150.52
Central (Macon)2 - AAA4-157.28980,4431.86113,46116,1811,6476315,872.02
Upson-Lee2 - AAA4-257.21750,9381.4181,10110,7211,0033925,640.03
Stephens County8 - AAA4-256.36697,9310.7619,3712,7472236166,665.67
Morgan County4 - AAA3-351.78815,3740.9419,1441,8641466166,665.67
North Murray6 - AAA2-253.90984,8291.5230,3702,4551315199,999.00
Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA6-051.77995,7201.4527,3422,7991804249,999.00
North Hall7 - AAA3-348.75957,3081.3716,2501,163512499,999.00
Jackson2 - AAA2-251.92168,0150.298,886523252499,999.00
Liberty County3 - AAA2-247.261,000,0001.2610,59469531--
Adairsville6 - AAA3-247.80827,7961.068,78650822--
Windsor Forest3 - AAA2-147.03965,1971.038,86675021--
Ringgold6 - AAA4-247.62891,7611.157,66651919--
Franklin County8 - AAA5-149.56358,6940.372,5411889--
Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA4-244.711,000,0001.2612,4022444--
Mary Persons2 - AAA2-450.8998,6430.164,0841653--
Douglass5 - AAA0-450.8924,4260.03344312--
Harlem4 - AAA2-442.19184,0890.1948513---
Sonoraville6 - AAA2-339.60116,1920.132093---
Hephzibah4 - AAA1-238.3453,7960.06973---
Americus-Sumter2 - AAA0-543.556,4260.01893---
LaFayette6 - AAA2-337.54151,3820.171662---
Gilmer7 - AAA3-235.7391,3790.10701---
Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA2-130.09454,2250.46411---
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA1-432.0727,5930.0381---
Beach3 - AAA1-232.45580,4340.58106----
Tattnall County1 - AAA0-521.36746,6880.7520----
Brantley County1 - AAA0-621.41784,5130.7918----
West Hall7 - AAA2-431.4211,8830.012----
East Jackson8 - AAA1-429.827,9130.012----
Long County1 - AAA0-613.88468,8000.471----
Pike County2 - AAA0-434.695250.001----
Coahulla Creek6 - AAA1-322.514430.00-----
Redan5 - AAA2-132.954220.00-----
Murray County6 - AAA2-426.851630.00-----
Groves3 - AAA0-38.091440.00-----
Cross Creek4 - AAA0-68.55230.00-----
Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-5-6.1810.00-----
Salem5 - AAA0-138.43-------
Savannah3 - AAA0-316.86-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAppling County643,921355,707372-1,000,000-
1 - AAAPierce County356,075642,6641,2582999,9991
1 - AAATattnall County3792377,915367,978746,688253,312
1 - AAALong County1102171,672297,025468,800531,200
1 - AAABrantley County-735448,783334,995784,513215,487
2 - AAACrisp County825,451165,6038,429480999,96337
2 - AAAPeach County163,750672,935131,69326,669995,0474,953
2 - AAACentral (Macon)9,98895,530498,985375,940980,44319,557
2 - AAAUpson-Lee47260,159341,616348,691750,938249,062
2 - AAAJackson3395,77015,016146,890168,015831,985
2 - AAAMary Persons-34,25694,38498,643901,357
2 - AAAAmericus-Sumter--36,4236,426993,574
2 - AAAPike County--2523525999,475
3 - AAASoutheast Bulloch1,000,000---1,000,000-
3 - AAALiberty County-1,000,000--1,000,000-
3 - AAAWindsor Forest--811,957153,240965,19734,803
3 - AAABeach--111,837468,597580,434419,566
3 - AAAJohnson (Savannah)--76,147378,078454,225545,775
3 - AAAGroves--5985144999,856
3 - AAASavannah-----1,000,000
4 - AAABurke County458,694298,239175,57752,495985,00514,995
4 - AAARichmond Academy396,450368,346144,88478,512988,19211,808
4 - AAAThomson110,964288,163515,16859,226973,52126,479
4 - AAAMorgan County32,94237,765133,680610,987815,374184,626
4 - AAAHarlem4954,34323,307155,944184,089815,911
4 - AAAHephzibah4553,1447,38442,81353,796946,204
4 - AAACross Creek---2323999,977
5 - AAACedar Grove720,155253,15423,5352,435999,279721
5 - AAAGreater Atlanta Christian256,368533,930168,13440,854999,286714
5 - AAASandy Creek20,076119,537323,538308,421771,572228,428
5 - AAACarver (Atlanta)3,35489,146431,022379,679903,20196,799
5 - AAAWestminster (Atlanta)454,18550,622246,962301,814698,186
5 - AAADouglass2473,13221,24524,426975,574
5 - AAARedan-117404422999,578
5 - AAASalem-----1,000,000
6 - AAARockmart917,27261,79016,4924,287999,841159
6 - AAARinggold30,07353,122568,144240,422891,761108,239
6 - AAANorth Murray29,501735,719159,07160,538984,82915,171
6 - AAAAdairsville22,824138,248178,201488,523827,796172,204
6 - AAALaFayette32410,39541,06299,601151,382848,618
6 - AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe62841,80725,49627,593972,407
6 - AAASonoraville-44135,18580,566116,192883,808
6 - AAACoahulla Creek-135407443999,557
6 - AAAMurray County--3160163999,837
7 - AAADawson County664,674263,99061,6447,633997,9412,059
7 - AAACherokee Bluff168,581244,644232,934349,561995,7204,280
7 - AAANorth Hall166,090306,886317,830166,502957,30842,692
7 - AAAWhite County379182,120374,351388,918945,76854,232
7 - AAAGilmer2762,31512,93475,85491,379908,621
7 - AAAWest Hall-4530711,53111,883988,117
7 - AAALumpkin County---11999,999
8 - AAAOconee County921,84671,8165,2171,046999,92575
8 - AAAMonroe Area48,556503,364353,33763,015968,27231,728
8 - AAAHart County23,640367,363358,244218,018967,26532,735
8 - AAAStephens County5,09340,318222,899429,621697,931302,069
8 - AAAFranklin County86517,02158,785282,023358,694641,306
8 - AAAEast Jackson-1181,5186,2777,913992,087

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Callaway
Callaway
Rabun County
Fitzgerald
Lovett
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Thomasville
Callaway
Rabun County
Cook
Thomasville
Bleckley County
Pace Academy
Callaway
South Atlanta
Rabun County
Cook
Toombs County
Reg 4, #3
36
32.44
2-3
Laney
Reg 1, #2
4
67.86
3-3
Thomasville
Reg 2, #4
18
53.41
5-0
Jeff Davis
Reg 3, #1
5
63.55
5-1
Bleckley County
Reg 6, #3
11
55.70
3-2
Pace Academy
Reg 7, #2
27
47.34
2-4
Pepperell
Reg 8, #4
44
24.33
1-5
Banks County
Reg 5, #1
2
71.08
4-0
Callaway
Reg 7, #3
30
42.37
3-2
Model
Reg 6, #2
24
49.15
3-3
South Atlanta
Reg 5, #4
16
53.92
4-2
Temple
Reg 8, #1
3
69.55
5-1
Rabun County
Reg 1, #3
6
60.58
4-2
Cook
Reg 4, #2
19
53.22
2-2
Jefferson County
Reg 3, #4
15
55.01
3-3
Washington County
Reg 2, #1
9
57.88
4-1
Toombs County
Haralson County
Fitzgerald
Putnam County
Lovett
Haralson County
Fannin County
Dodge County
Fitzgerald
Swainsboro
Putnam County
Heard County
Lovett
Reg 8, #3
32
41.07
1-4
Elbert County
Reg 5, #2
8
59.44
5-0
Haralson County
Reg 6, #4
28
46.86
3-2
Washington
Reg 7, #1
14
55.11
5-0
Fannin County
Reg 2, #3
23
51.95
2-2
Vidalia
Reg 3, #2
12
55.55
1-3
Dodge County
Reg 4, #4
37
31.84
3-3
Westside (Augusta)
Reg 1, #1
1
77.83
6-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 3, #3
21
52.46
3-1
Northeast
Reg 2, #2
17
53.75
3-3
Swainsboro
Reg 1, #4
13
55.34
3-1
Early County
Reg 4, #1
10
55.71
6-0
Putnam County
Reg 5, #3
20
52.67
4-2
Heard County
Reg 8, #2
26
47.79
2-2
Union County
Reg 7, #4
33
39.53
1-3
Chattooga
Reg 6, #1
7
60.42
3-2
Lovett

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald1 - AA6-077.83999,2234.37913,488783,721682,559517,8740.93
Callaway5 - AA4-071.08996,3063.72881,095524,389342,073166,1115.02
Rabun County8 - AA5-169.551,000,0003.61788,630620,596323,097141,0446.09
Thomasville1 - AA3-367.86993,7093.29697,564406,928246,71588,49010.30
Lovett6 - AA3-260.42999,5613.00600,976388,18295,63224,02940.62
Bleckley County3 - AA5-163.55997,2612.34321,312151,12268,02519,29150.84
Cook1 - AA4-260.58973,2282.31423,304164,75546,36210,58293.50
Haralson County5 - AA5-059.44903,0872.22440,217143,44246,47810,05798.43
Toombs County2 - AA4-157.88979,4821.96260,79299,60122,3784,384227.10
Fannin County7 - AA5-055.11999,1962.12328,15449,74720,2163,102321.37
Putnam County4 - AA6-055.711,000,0001.91280,647109,65418,8953,076324.10
Pace Academy6 - AA3-255.70959,5231.89173,70151,04910,7161,674596.37
Dodge County3 - AA1-355.55863,4771.51134,11146,1709,0631,419703.72
Early County1 - AA3-155.34749,6751.36175,47057,7678,3921,322755.43
Washington County3 - AA3-355.01921,1611.59146,01946,7438,1141,217820.69
Temple5 - AA4-253.92719,5671.33177,57245,9578,3981,116895.06
Jefferson County4 - AA2-253.22999,1661.62179,90453,0057,4181,006993.04
Swainsboro2 - AA3-353.75941,3551.53123,79437,7566,1418391,190.90
Jeff Davis2 - AA5-053.41984,9021.58123,58136,5245,9777701,297.70
Heard County5 - AA4-252.67716,1931.24144,15235,3485,5247071,413.43
Bremen5 - AA4-252.07664,8471.12124,81329,0714,3655211,918.39
Northeast3 - AA3-152.46872,1221.3988,69624,5903,8074762,099.84
Vidalia2 - AA2-251.95910,1481.3993,28525,2353,4904152,408.64
South Atlanta6 - AA3-349.15993,2561.77102,43426,8772,7062264,423.78
Union County8 - AA2-247.791,000,0001.4181,32319,1081,5521238,129.08
Pepperell7 - AA2-447.34955,1271.3543,0457,0886174920,407.16
Worth County1 - AA3-348.98277,9690.4026,8075,6624794024,999.00
Washington6 - AA3-246.86668,3970.9441,0082,5834182835,713.29
Model7 - AA3-242.37966,4251.2223,5342,2491363333,332.33
Elbert County8 - AA1-441.071,000,0001.1624,2981,8591023333,332.33
Lamar County3 - AA3-345.19277,7240.359,3771,183603333,332.33
Columbia6 - AA2-142.12366,6220.4713,092903562499,999.00
Chattooga7 - AA1-339.53806,4540.9411,2061,019361999,999.00
Bacon County2 - AA4-238.13158,8900.17482422--
Coosa7 - AA3-231.30186,4950.19389181--
Laney4 - AA2-332.44864,3680.8862028---
Westside (Augusta)4 - AA3-331.84843,5380.8542318---
Monticello3 - AA2-435.3067,8190.0731211---
Banks County8 - AA1-524.331,000,0001.01294----
Therrell6 - AA1-431.147,6660.0128----
Gordon Central7 - AA1-423.2456,8500.0620----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA2-131.004,8500.0114----
Oglethorpe County4 - AA1-421.06265,7420.275----
Dade County7 - AA1-421.0429,4530.035----
East Laurens2 - AA2-228.6225,2230.035----
Berrien1 - AA2-428.236,1960.012----
Butler4 - AA2-319.6913,7430.01-----
Josey4 - AA1-314.4413,0300.01-----
Southwest3 - AA1-330.594360.00-----
Glenn Hills4 - AA0-49.194130.00-----
Towers6 - AA1-121.391250.00-----
McNair6 - AA0-35.76-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAFitzgerald701,961243,60744,3389,317999,223777
1 - AAThomasville249,349541,772181,44121,147993,7096,291
1 - AACook43,160187,547529,504213,017973,22826,772
1 - AAEarly County4,88018,029206,117520,649749,675250,325
1 - AAWorth County6509,03837,959230,322277,969722,031
1 - AABerrien-76415,5486,196993,804
2 - AAToombs County396,385278,106184,710120,281979,48220,518
2 - AAJeff Davis217,893239,741277,179250,089984,90215,098
2 - AASwainsboro198,975245,128264,024233,228941,35558,645
2 - AAVidalia185,429229,281249,018246,420910,14889,852
2 - AABacon County1,2757,28122,679127,655158,890841,110
2 - AAEast Laurens434632,39022,32725,223974,777
3 - AABleckley County745,465184,11749,56618,113997,2612,739
3 - AANortheast135,832292,012265,466178,812872,122127,878
3 - AAWashington County84,191197,766328,988310,216921,16178,839
3 - AADodge County28,430290,829288,986255,232863,477136,523
3 - AALamar County6,00732,08553,434186,198277,724722,276
3 - AAMonticello753,16513,47651,10367,819932,181
3 - AASouthwest-2684326436999,564
4 - AAPutnam County636,175362,0781,74341,000,000-
4 - AAJefferson County362,511562,98265,8357,838999,166834
4 - AALaney1,06346,591474,020342,694864,368135,632
4 - AAWestside (Augusta)24425,410388,601429,283843,538156,462
4 - AAOglethorpe County72,92968,486194,320265,742734,258
4 - AAJosey-91,12811,89313,030986,970
4 - AAGlenn Hills-1-412413999,587
4 - AAButler--18713,55613,743986,257
5 - AACallaway728,491206,46045,68215,673996,3063,694
5 - AAHaralson County160,963346,440246,370149,314903,08796,913
5 - AATemple51,752166,116237,880263,819719,567280,433
5 - AAHeard County30,785144,527251,872289,009716,193283,807
5 - AABremen28,009136,457218,196282,185664,847335,153
6 - AALovett876,31150,85270,2012,197999,561439
6 - AASouth Atlanta78,545620,092249,86944,750993,2566,744
6 - AAPace Academy28,733309,736457,640163,414959,52340,477
6 - AAColumbia16,39010,79044,380295,062366,622633,378
6 - AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate141405094,1874,850995,150
6 - AAWashington78,388176,899483,103668,397331,603
6 - AATherrell-14907,1757,666992,334
6 - AATowers-112112125999,875
6 - AAMcNair-----1,000,000
7 - AAFannin County848,339119,44923,0568,352999,196804
7 - AAModel83,869300,616365,071216,869966,42533,575
7 - AAChattooga42,565119,026241,389403,474806,454193,546
7 - AAPepperell24,340451,778327,509151,500955,12744,873
7 - AACoosa8506,92429,095149,626186,495813,505
7 - AADade County222583,44125,73229,453970,547
7 - AAGordon Central151,94910,43944,44756,850943,150
8 - AARabun County934,75760,8834,1981621,000,000-
8 - AAUnion County49,196662,911258,52729,3661,000,000-
8 - AAElbert County15,797263,083631,68689,4341,000,000-
8 - AABanks County25013,123105,589881,0381,000,000-

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Irwin County
Brooks County
Metter
Irwin County
Turner County
Brooks County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Metter
Macon County
Washington-Wilkes
Irwin County
Mitchell County
Metter
B.E.S.T. Academy
Macon County
Gordon Lee
Washington-Wilkes
Wilcox County
Irwin County
Reg 4, #3
18
43.68
4-1
Montgomery County
Reg 1, #2
15
46.79
1-3
Mitchell County
Reg 2, #4
9
55.97
2-2
Clinch County
Reg 3, #1
3
65.49
6-0
Metter
Reg 6, #3
32
38.50
2-2
B.E.S.T. Academy
Reg 7, #2
35
33.24
4-2
Warren County
Reg 8, #4
40
28.19
2-4
Social Circle
Reg 5, #1
10
55.61
4-1
Macon County
Reg 7, #3
46
16.99
3-3
Georgia Military College
Reg 6, #2
19
43.21
5-1
Gordon Lee
Reg 5, #4
16
44.99
3-3
Marion County
Reg 8, #1
8
57.25
5-0
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 1, #3
39
28.72
2-4
Miller County
Reg 4, #2
7
57.27
5-1
Wilcox County
Reg 3, #4
23
42.10
2-3
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 2, #1
1
73.08
4-2
Irwin County
Taylor County
Turner County
Brooks County
Commerce
Taylor County
Hancock Central
Turner County
Pelham
Brooks County
Dublin
Commerce
Bowdon
Reg 8, #3
24
41.91
3-2
Lincoln County
Reg 5, #2
14
47.85
4-1
Taylor County
Reg 6, #4
36
32.75
6-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 7, #1
27
40.67
3-0
Hancock Central
Reg 2, #3
5
57.85
5-1
Turner County
Reg 3, #2
12
51.67
4-2
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 4, #4
28
40.60
4-2
Wheeler County
Reg 1, #1
11
53.90
2-1
Pelham
Reg 3, #3
30
39.38
2-3
Screven County
Reg 2, #2
2
68.13
5-1
Brooks County
Reg 1, #4
42
24.95
2-3
Seminole County
Reg 4, #1
4
64.01
4-1
Dublin
Reg 5, #3
13
48.58
5-0
Chattahoochee County
Reg 8, #2
6
57.48
5-1
Commerce
Reg 7, #4
47
15.07
1-4
Wilkinson County
Reg 6, #1
21
42.85
3-3
Bowdon

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Irwin County2 - A Public4-273.08999,6534.15833,481746,902595,693448,3021.23
Brooks County2 - A Public5-168.13990,8873.44625,658537,139398,640198,0304.05
Metter3 - A Public6-065.49999,7703.38722,321589,988259,475137,6896.26
Dublin4 - A Public4-164.01999,6772.97429,785337,632218,56588,83510.26
Commerce8 - A Public5-157.48999,9362.76694,009187,07385,35023,73041.14
Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public5-057.25999,9512.75692,621180,55580,55922,29543.85
Macon County5 - A Public4-155.61998,5013.13822,673319,46774,52120,77047.15
Turner County2 - A Public5-157.85940,4882.13319,130217,94870,42118,08654.29
Wilcox County4 - A Public5-157.27999,9532.39225,010140,15265,51117,38856.51
Pelham1 - A Public2-153.90999,8902.47339,058238,07069,12112,39179.70
Clinch County2 - A Public2-255.97508,6150.97129,42180,30620,8294,972200.13
McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public4-251.67999,7471.67185,558105,05520,6073,259305.84
Chattahoochee County5 - A Public5-048.58948,1991.97389,80191,45614,3241,867534.62
Taylor County5 - A Public4-147.85993,4211.76285,28456,4899,1601,002997.00
Mitchell County1 - A Public1-346.79995,0951.7192,51231,1882,8194032,480.39
Bowdon6 - A Public3-342.85999,1082.19233,51820,4803,7332583,874.97
Marion County5 - A Public3-344.99928,2511.28126,35312,5861,7771715,846.95
Hancock Central7 - A Public3-040.671,000,0001.96231,57435,2343,1951466,848.32
Gordon Lee6 - A Public5-143.21935,4651.90174,05915,9401,5401307,691.31
Lincoln County8 - A Public3-241.91989,8931.43148,79517,9361,5438711,493.25
Montgomery County4 - A Public4-143.68775,9341.0932,6849,6627235817,240.38
Lanier County2 - A Public3-144.96222,9850.2812,7714,3063714124,389.24
B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public2-238.50862,3931.5797,3926,2104022147,618.05
Johnson County4 - A Public4-142.13512,7560.6816,2264,4502932049,999.00
Schley County5 - A Public3-243.18128,2200.1714,1531,2181471471,427.57
Wheeler County4 - A Public4-240.60560,3120.7213,4503,3411791376,922.08
Charlton County2 - A Public3-341.75260,7560.307,9261,9271415199,999.00
Screven County3 - A Public2-339.38809,2530.865,4551,4601035199,999.00
Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public2-342.10591,3650.622,678615745199,999.00
Dooly County4 - A Public0-239.40133,2200.162,181549222499,999.00
Claxton3 - A Public2-339.34585,9200.611,778343451999,999.00
Warren County7 - A Public4-233.24995,5851.4335,4001,916421999,999.00
Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public6-032.75719,0901.0931,9291,209381999,999.00
Atkinson County2 - A Public3-341.4376,6160.092,077462271999,999.00
Trion6 - A Public2-330.45477,8850.6612,90143131999,999.00
Social Circle8 - A Public2-428.19793,3950.848,2032374--
Seminole County1 - A Public2-324.95660,7180.68253112--
Hawkinsville4 - A Public2-432.1917,1490.026781--
Miller County1 - A Public2-428.72824,8090.8533931---
Terrell County1 - A Public2-225.24459,1300.4717111---
Georgia Military College7 - A Public3-316.99924,2170.987565---
Manchester5 - A Public1-536.602,8470.00821---
Telfair County4 - A Public3-436.129450.0081---
Wilkinson County7 - A Public1-415.07969,5301.01399----
Towns County8 - A Public2-314.57128,9570.1365----
Greene County8 - A Public0-513.1487,8680.0924----
Armuchee6 - A Public2-312.326,0590.017----
ACE Charter7 - A Public2-44.42105,2390.112----
Calhoun County1 - A Public0-18.4356,1060.061----
Jenkins County3 - A Public1-522.1513,6110.011----
Crawford County7 - A Public0-6-10.335,4290.01-----
Randolph-Clay1 - A Public0-55.154,2520.00-----
Greenville5 - A Public1-421.745610.00-----
Portal3 - A Public0-612.883120.00-----
Treutlen4 - A Public1-422.59540.00-----
Bryan County3 - A Public0-43.69220.00-----
Baconton Charter1 - A Public1-35.22-------
Glascock County7 - A Public2-50.99-------
Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-5-2.93-------
Pataula Charter1 - A Public3-4-8.84-------
GSIC7 - A Public0-3-42.85-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - A PublicPelham970,59118,5809,3991,320999,890110
1 - A PublicMitchell County11,290866,581107,11210,112995,0954,905
1 - A PublicSeminole County8,91166,794183,351401,662660,718339,282
1 - A PublicMiller County8,1355,636527,135283,903824,809175,191
1 - A PublicTerrell County1,06636,882131,008290,174459,130540,870
1 - A PublicCalhoun County75,51440,8139,77256,106943,894
1 - A PublicRandolph-Clay-131,1823,0574,252995,748
1 - A PublicBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1 - A PublicPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2 - A PublicIrwin County893,29577,26624,4024,690999,653347
2 - A PublicTurner County62,174213,628456,122208,564940,48859,512
2 - A PublicBrooks County35,695641,490264,50149,201990,8879,113
2 - A PublicClinch County8,53654,922175,451269,706508,615491,385
2 - A PublicCharlton County2435,27923,510231,724260,756739,244
2 - A PublicLanier County487,34952,949162,639222,985777,015
2 - A PublicAtkinson County9663,06573,47676,616923,384
3 - A PublicMetter812,408175,9329,7971,633999,770230
3 - A PublicMcIntosh County Academy184,144671,410140,7733,420999,747253
3 - A PublicScreven County1,914139,858399,519267,962809,253190,747
3 - A PublicClaxton1,5247,357272,613304,426585,920414,080
3 - A PublicEmanuel County Institute105,267174,656411,432591,365408,635
3 - A PublicJenkins County-1762,63310,80213,611986,389
3 - A PublicPortal--8304312999,688
3 - A PublicBryan County--12122999,978
4 - A PublicDublin622,886337,75635,5543,481999,677323
4 - A PublicWilcox County372,626615,64510,996686999,95347
4 - A PublicMontgomery County2,51426,225430,210316,985775,934224,066
4 - A PublicJohnson County1,97114,901227,916267,968512,756487,244
4 - A PublicDooly County34,16726,036103,014133,220866,780
4 - A PublicWheeler County-1,249268,324290,739560,312439,688
4 - A PublicHawkinsville-5793416,15817,149982,851
4 - A PublicTelfair County--30915945999,055
4 - A PublicTreutlen---5454999,946
5 - A PublicMacon County789,392177,70226,8404,567998,5011,499
5 - A PublicChattahoochee County174,639383,381290,090100,089948,19951,801
5 - A PublicTaylor County33,711340,229383,818235,663993,4216,579
5 - A PublicSchley County1,9118,68453,39264,233128,220871,780
5 - A PublicMarion County34790,002245,584592,318928,25171,749
5 - A PublicGreenville-1139421561999,439
5 - A PublicManchester-11372,7092,847997,153
5 - A PublicCentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
6 - A PublicBowdon711,007180,93373,44033,728999,108892
6 - A PublicB.E.S.T. Academy144,665222,347289,163206,218862,393137,607
6 - A PublicGordon Lee81,832436,170286,890130,573935,46564,535
6 - A PublicMount Zion (Carroll)59,523101,118216,723341,726719,090280,910
6 - A PublicTrion2,95059,335132,848282,752477,885522,115
6 - A PublicArmuchee23979365,0036,059993,941
7 - A PublicHancock Central995,2914,539104661,000,000-
7 - A PublicWilkinson County4,15451,136176,107738,133969,53030,470
7 - A PublicWarren County400829,549141,32524,311995,5854,415
7 - A PublicACE Charter925,18814,39085,569105,239894,761
7 - A PublicGeorgia Military College63109,588666,180148,386924,21775,783
7 - A PublicCrawford County--1,8943,5355,429994,571
7 - A PublicGlascock County-----1,000,000
7 - A PublicGSIC-----1,000,000
8 - A PublicWashington-Wilkes509,363400,93589,115538999,95149
8 - A PublicCommerce455,071455,99582,9655,905999,93664
8 - A PublicLincoln County35,265138,166698,591117,871989,89310,107
8 - A PublicSocial Circle2924,668113,847674,588793,395206,605
8 - A PublicTowns County916910,621118,158128,957871,043
8 - A PublicGreene County-674,86182,94087,868912,132

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Athens Academy
Fellowship Christian
Wesleyan
Athens Academy
Christian Heritage
Fellowship Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Aquinas
Wesleyan
Athens Academy
Eagle's Landing Christian
Mount de Sales
Aquinas
North Cobb Christian
Wesleyan
Darlington
Athens Academy
First Presbyterian
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 4, #3
25
34.73
3-3
Brookstone
Reg 1, #2
19
41.20
2-3
Mount de Sales
Reg 2, #4
Reg 3, #1
10
54.94
7-0
Aquinas
Reg 6, #3
29
28.47
2-2
Lakeview Academy
Reg 7, #2
7
57.10
4-1
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
28
30.57
4-2
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
6
57.23
4-2
Wesleyan
Reg 7, #3
15
49.35
4-2
Darlington
Reg 6, #2
20
41.07
2-3
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #4
21
40.46
3-3
Mount Vernon Presbyterian
Reg 8, #1
1
73.98
6-0
Athens Academy
Reg 1, #3
18
41.74
2-3
First Presbyterian
Reg 4, #2
23
36.12
4-0
Pacelli
Reg 3, #4
22
38.16
2-3
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #1
2
69.85
3-3
Eagle's Landing Christian
Christian Heritage
Savannah Christian
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Fellowship Christian
George Walton Academy
Christian Heritage
Savannah Christian
Stratford Academy
Calvary Day
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Prince Avenue Christian
Fellowship Christian
Reg 8, #3
8
56.45
4-0
George Walton Academy
Reg 5, #2
12
50.49
2-3
Hebron Christian
Reg 6, #4
30
28.35
2-1
King's Ridge Christian
Reg 7, #1
5
57.68
4-1
Christian Heritage
Reg 2, #3
32
19.85
0-7
Landmark Christian
Reg 3, #2
9
56.35
6-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 4, #4
34
19.42
0-6
Heritage School
Reg 1, #1
16
48.49
3-1
Stratford Academy
Reg 3, #3
14
49.54
4-3
Calvary Day
Reg 2, #2
17
46.85
4-2
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #4
26
33.46
3-3
Tattnall Square
Reg 4, #1
11
52.74
4-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 5, #3
13
50.03
2-4
Holy Innocents
Reg 8, #2
3
68.91
5-1
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 7, #4
27
32.65
0-5
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 6, #1
4
68.07
5-0
Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Athens Academy8 - A Private6-073.98999,9953.88801,106595,238519,401365,5021.74
Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private3-369.851,000,0003.74926,777464,101392,248224,0753.46
Fellowship Christian6 - A Private5-068.071,000,0003.33539,636463,312349,856162,8055.14
Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private5-168.91999,9613.34637,077443,221337,060161,9155.18
Christian Heritage7 - A Private4-157.68999,6642.79474,611300,11572,17517,46556.26
Savannah Christian3 - A Private6-156.351,000,0002.59714,388331,65866,73715,37464.04
North Cobb Christian7 - A Private4-157.10999,7322.67431,662255,55455,66113,33973.97
Wesleyan5 - A Private4-257.23999,5452.40402,735249,43249,85012,73277.54
Aquinas3 - A Private7-054.941,000,0002.46658,590276,81649,74610,09198.10
George Walton Academy8 - A Private4-056.45998,6332.07265,685146,64633,5496,939143.11
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private4-252.741,000,0002.43469,74673,11428,2334,322230.37
Calvary Day3 - A Private4-349.541,000,0002.02410,246104,60712,4081,573634.73
Stratford Academy1 - A Private3-148.49972,2702.21301,44080,8449,3481,016983.25
Hebron Christian5 - A Private2-350.49995,1261.59143,69962,4137,0461,009990.08
Darlington7 - A Private4-249.35996,6231.96158,85154,8926,1937651,306.19
Holy Innocents5 - A Private2-450.03994,8761.46108,76445,3765,0756721,487.10
Whitefield Academy2 - A Private4-246.851,000,0001.69204,51615,7533,5863123,204.13
First Presbyterian1 - A Private2-341.74859,1391.5295,57713,0136744024,999.00
Mount de Sales1 - A Private2-341.20870,3981.5289,15511,6895772835,713.29
Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private3-340.46955,4711.0311,6542,0381109111,110.11
Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private2-341.07994,8001.2916,7422,3611948124,999.00
Savannah Country Day3 - A Private2-338.161,000,0001.1539,5392,7531316166,665.67
Pacelli4 - A Private4-036.121,000,0001.4231,1471,629673333,332.33
Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private3-235.52560,2590.7919,2931,11926--
Brookstone4 - A Private3-334.731,000,0001.3722,4691,13525--
Tattnall Square1 - A Private3-333.46634,3320.8414,16461516--
Athens Christian8 - A Private4-230.57818,1940.873,0412305--
Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-532.65908,7140.971,5841272--
Lakeview Academy6 - A Private2-228.47952,8831.001,674891--
King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private2-128.35919,1010.961,41774---
Landmark Christian2 - A Private0-719.851,000,0001.021,22718---
Heritage School4 - A Private0-619.421,000,0001.051,0088---
Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-428.26103,6020.127188---
Loganville Christian8 - A Private1-419.57183,2170.19562---
St. Francis6 - A Private1-59.14133,2160.133----
Walker7 - A Private1-515.1795,2670.102----
Providence Christian5 - A Private0-515.0854,9820.061----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - A PrivateStratford Academy541,384250,784124,58555,517972,27027,730
1 - A PrivateFirst Presbyterian193,269253,074246,768166,028859,139140,861
1 - A PrivateMount de Sales175,469282,825253,029159,075870,398129,602
1 - A PrivateStrong Rock Christian48,896106,752165,920238,691560,259439,741
1 - A PrivateTattnall Square38,50994,977184,209316,637634,332365,668
1 - A PrivateDeerfield-Windsor2,47311,58825,48964,052103,602896,398
2 - A PrivateEagle's Landing Christian950,01649,804180-1,000,000-
2 - A PrivateWhitefield Academy49,866919,83430,300-1,000,000-
2 - A PrivateLandmark Christian11830,362969,520-1,000,000-
3 - A PrivateSavannah Christian421,711343,601186,93447,7541,000,000-
3 - A PrivateAquinas382,648330,635215,86670,8511,000,000-
3 - A PrivateCalvary Day178,903284,323403,735133,0391,000,000-
3 - A PrivateSavannah Country Day16,73841,441193,465748,3561,000,000-
4 - A PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)836,414139,93921,8891,7581,000,000-
4 - A PrivatePacelli98,919431,102397,17672,8031,000,000-
4 - A PrivateBrookstone62,615400,970424,655111,7601,000,000-
4 - A PrivateHeritage School2,05227,989156,280813,6791,000,000-
5 - A PrivateWesleyan541,217295,916124,15438,258999,545455
5 - A PrivateHebron Christian247,686324,672273,487149,281995,1264,874
5 - A PrivateHoly Innocents178,122285,767340,462190,525994,8765,124
5 - A PrivateMount Vernon Presbyterian32,96993,376260,203568,923955,47144,529
5 - A PrivateProvidence Christian62691,69453,01354,982945,018
6 - A PrivateFellowship Christian969,75929,686482731,000,000-
6 - A PrivateMount Pisgah Christian26,199712,567201,78154,253994,8005,200
6 - A PrivateKing's Ridge Christian2,16198,700348,815469,425919,10180,899
6 - A PrivateLakeview Academy1,881156,700434,649359,653952,88347,117
6 - A PrivateSt. Francis-2,34714,273116,596133,216866,784
7 - A PrivateChristian Heritage512,359328,269140,53718,499999,664336
7 - A PrivateNorth Cobb Christian360,751396,929223,63518,417999,732268
7 - A PrivateDarlington123,926264,212531,62076,865996,6233,377
7 - A PrivateMount Paran Christian2,95810,438101,682793,636908,71491,286
7 - A PrivateWalker61522,52692,58395,267904,733
8 - A PrivateAthens Academy582,153338,67978,446717999,9955
8 - A PrivatePrince Avenue Christian366,675471,221159,9982,067999,96139
8 - A PrivateGeorge Walton Academy51,110189,353717,53140,639998,6331,367
8 - A PrivateAthens Christian5969340,834776,608818,194181,806
8 - A PrivateLoganville Christian3543,191179,969183,217816,783

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.