Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 8

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lowndes Colquitt County Colquitt County North Gwinnett Lowndes Grayson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Colquitt County Cherokee North Gwinnett Brookwood Colquitt County Hillgrove Archer Cherokee Denmark North Gwinnett Brookwood East Coweta Reg 4, #3 15 80.80 5-1 Parkview Reg 1, #2 2 103.30 4-0 Colquitt County Reg 2, #4 38 56.83 5-1 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 9 84.85 3-1 Hillgrove Reg 6, #3 21 74.28 5-1 North Forsyth Reg 7, #2 7 85.41 3-3 Archer Reg 8, #4 31 65.52 1-5 Mountain View Reg 5, #1 8 85.35 6-0 Cherokee Reg 7, #3 40 54.61 2-5 Meadowcreek Reg 6, #2 29 66.91 2-3 Denmark Reg 5, #4 33 64.46 1-3 Alpharetta Reg 8, #1 5 87.90 5-2 North Gwinnett Reg 1, #3 22 72.49 1-3 Tift County Reg 4, #2 6 86.98 6-0 Brookwood Reg 3, #4 24 69.96 2-3 Walton Reg 2, #1 14 80.99 5-1 East Coweta Norcross Lowndes Grayson Collins Hill Milton Norcross North Cobb Lowndes Newnan Grayson Collins Hill South Forsyth Reg 8, #3 16 78.71 2-3 Mill Creek Reg 5, #2 10 82.53 4-1 Milton Reg 6, #4 27 69.06 4-2 Gainesville Reg 7, #1 4 96.43 6-0 Norcross Reg 2, #3 18 75.25 2-4 McEachern Reg 3, #2 11 82.18 4-1 North Cobb Reg 4, #4 19 74.79 4-2 South Gwinnett Reg 1, #1 1 109.08 5-0 Lowndes Reg 3, #3 26 69.48 1-4 Marietta Reg 2, #2 13 81.45 6-0 Newnan Reg 1, #4 23 69.98 4-3 Camden County Reg 4, #1 3 99.47 6-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 17 78.65 5-0 Roswell Reg 8, #2 12 81.72 5-2 Collins Hill Reg 7, #4 41 46.48 3-2 Duluth Reg 6, #1 20 74.61 4-0 South Forsyth

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lowndes 1 - AAAAAAA 5-0 109.08 1,000,000 4.46 940,088 830,117 711,927 527,851 0.89 Colquitt County 1 - AAAAAAA 4-0 103.30 1,000,000 4.09 865,984 713,136 567,097 253,558 2.94 Grayson 4 - AAAAAAA 6-0 99.47 999,919 3.92 879,408 782,905 303,769 133,178 6.51 Norcross 7 - AAAAAAA 6-0 96.43 1,000,000 3.17 828,073 234,834 138,941 49,264 19.30 North Gwinnett 8 - AAAAAAA 5-2 87.90 999,501 3.15 773,728 409,791 90,320 14,245 69.20 Brookwood 4 - AAAAAAA 6-0 86.98 982,844 2.32 428,620 250,608 45,298 6,684 148.61 Archer 7 - AAAAAAA 3-3 85.41 999,988 2.46 493,197 71,085 28,870 3,759 265.03 Cherokee 5 - AAAAAAA 6-0 85.35 997,844 2.24 378,276 68,879 23,070 2,920 341.47 Hillgrove 3 - AAAAAAA 3-1 84.85 983,455 2.00 110,839 53,348 19,035 2,305 432.84 Collins Hill 8 - AAAAAAA 5-2 81.72 999,190 2.19 418,975 127,749 15,918 1,497 667.00 Newnan 2 - AAAAAAA 6-0 81.45 999,245 2.03 203,241 93,307 11,457 988 1,011.15 Milton 5 - AAAAAAA 4-1 82.53 996,426 2.00 279,518 42,706 9,779 917 1,089.51 East Coweta 2 - AAAAAAA 5-1 80.99 999,302 1.99 192,021 86,073 10,362 914 1,093.09 North Cobb 3 - AAAAAAA 4-1 82.18 972,214 1.81 76,803 31,217 7,763 784 1,274.51 Parkview 4 - AAAAAAA 5-1 80.80 995,153 1.43 129,303 51,824 6,445 557 1,794.33 Roswell 5 - AAAAAAA 5-0 78.65 985,374 1.70 196,902 26,832 3,018 217 4,607.29 Mill Creek 8 - AAAAAAA 2-3 78.71 982,621 1.54 138,997 19,139 1,562 121 8,263.46 South Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 4-0 74.61 908,173 1.73 179,198 28,403 1,497 78 12,819.51 McEachern 2 - AAAAAAA 2-4 75.25 995,798 1.55 58,209 17,950 1,174 54 18,517.52 North Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 5-1 74.28 864,953 1.48 127,973 20,131 1,149 53 18,866.92 South Gwinnett 4 - AAAAAAA 4-2 74.79 795,035 0.89 22,438 5,245 413 19 52,630.58 Tift County 1 - AAAAAAA 1-3 72.49 1,000,000 1.16 34,603 7,792 291 10 99,999.00 Gainesville 6 - AAAAAAA 4-2 69.06 804,636 1.23 62,200 6,524 205 10 99,999.00 West Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 2-3 69.59 519,658 0.73 32,089 3,537 138 5 199,999.00 Marietta 3 - AAAAAAA 1-4 69.48 623,536 0.79 11,996 2,089 72 4 249,999.00 Harrison 3 - AAAAAAA 0-3 69.05 544,985 0.69 9,853 1,618 61 3 333,332.33 Denmark 6 - AAAAAAA 2-3 66.91 786,012 1.25 59,514 5,009 124 2 499,999.00 Camden County 1 - AAAAAAA 4-3 69.98 1,000,000 1.11 21,078 3,791 122 1 999,999.00 Walton 3 - AAAAAAA 2-3 69.96 577,224 0.75 12,065 2,184 81 1 999,999.00 Alpharetta 5 - AAAAAAA 1-3 64.46 459,301 0.51 10,435 808 12 1 999,999.00 Mountain View 8 - AAAAAAA 1-5 65.52 725,285 0.82 10,191 523 14 - - North Paulding 3 - AAAAAAA 1-4 65.02 298,586 0.35 2,775 341 8 - - Woodstock 5 - AAAAAAA 2-4 61.09 383,883 0.41 4,435 249 4 - - Meadowcreek 7 - AAAAAAA 2-5 54.61 968,879 1.08 3,790 125 2 - - Etowah 5 - AAAAAAA 0-5 57.67 177,172 0.18 1,040 45 1 - - Newton 4 - AAAAAAA 2-3 65.88 227,049 0.23 433 43 1 - - Lambert 6 - AAAAAAA 4-2 61.04 83,928 0.09 502 22 - - - Pebblebrook 2 - AAAAAAA 5-1 56.83 844,450 0.89 240 11 - - - Forsyth Central 6 - AAAAAAA 2-2 59.55 32,640 0.03 134 7 - - - Duluth 7 - AAAAAAA 3-2 46.48 802,662 0.84 433 3 - - - Peachtree Ridge 8 - AAAAAAA 3-1 56.77 293,403 0.30 376 - - - - Discovery 7 - AAAAAAA 2-4 40.57 182,974 0.19 23 - - - - Campbell 2 - AAAAAAA 2-4 44.28 161,205 0.16 3 - - - - Dunwoody 7 - AAAAAAA 0-3 30.80 45,401 0.05 1 - - - - Berkmar 7 - AAAAAAA 0-5 22.78 96 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAAAA Lowndes 619,704 376,423 3,719 154 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Colquitt County 379,562 603,637 15,893 908 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Tift County 523 13,254 513,530 472,693 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Camden County 211 6,686 466,858 526,245 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAAA Newnan 420,716 364,367 197,688 16,474 999,245 755 2 - AAAAAAA East Coweta 411,996 337,905 223,069 26,332 999,302 698 2 - AAAAAAA McEachern 164,639 287,408 484,872 58,879 995,798 4,202 2 - AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 2,606 9,726 88,177 743,941 844,450 155,550 2 - AAAAAAA Campbell 43 594 6,194 154,374 161,205 838,795 3 - AAAAAAA Hillgrove 562,248 290,042 99,147 32,018 983,455 16,545 3 - AAAAAAA North Cobb 348,374 419,475 153,312 51,053 972,214 27,786 3 - AAAAAAA Walton 28,710 85,878 211,077 251,559 577,224 422,776 3 - AAAAAAA Harrison 28,694 87,256 195,040 233,995 544,985 455,015 3 - AAAAAAA Marietta 25,384 88,263 246,799 263,090 623,536 376,464 3 - AAAAAAA North Paulding 6,590 29,086 94,625 168,285 298,586 701,414 4 - AAAAAAA Grayson 782,662 193,782 22,217 1,258 999,919 81 4 - AAAAAAA Brookwood 176,069 494,959 229,716 82,100 982,844 17,156 4 - AAAAAAA Parkview 39,989 233,266 517,672 204,226 995,153 4,847 4 - AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 1,074 74,622 218,310 501,029 795,035 204,965 4 - AAAAAAA Newton 206 3,371 12,085 211,387 227,049 772,951 5 - AAAAAAA Cherokee 493,002 307,215 176,818 20,809 997,844 2,156 5 - AAAAAAA Milton 324,279 390,014 256,722 25,411 996,426 3,574 5 - AAAAAAA Roswell 180,522 286,067 440,516 78,269 985,374 14,626 5 - AAAAAAA Alpharetta 1,546 8,687 66,253 382,815 459,301 540,699 5 - AAAAAAA Woodstock 507 6,502 47,071 329,803 383,883 616,117 5 - AAAAAAA Etowah 144 1,515 12,620 162,893 177,172 822,828 6 - AAAAAAA South Forsyth 356,302 242,374 183,527 125,970 908,173 91,827 6 - AAAAAAA North Forsyth 210,569 227,490 240,076 186,818 864,953 135,047 6 - AAAAAAA Denmark 209,787 221,839 185,035 169,351 786,012 213,988 6 - AAAAAAA Gainesville 157,839 196,147 219,494 231,156 804,636 195,364 6 - AAAAAAA West Forsyth 64,074 105,362 144,008 206,214 519,658 480,342 6 - AAAAAAA Lambert 1,059 5,224 20,752 56,893 83,928 916,072 6 - AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 370 1,564 7,108 23,598 32,640 967,360 7 - AAAAAAA Norcross 814,875 184,987 138 - 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAAAA Archer 185,114 812,923 1,944 7 999,988 12 7 - AAAAAAA Duluth 11 1,462 22,938 778,251 802,662 197,338 7 - AAAAAAA Discovery - 615 79,930 102,429 182,974 817,026 7 - AAAAAAA Meadowcreek - 13 889,876 78,990 968,879 31,121 7 - AAAAAAA Dunwoody - - 5,174 40,227 45,401 954,599 7 - AAAAAAA Berkmar - - - 96 96 999,904 8 - AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 711,275 268,350 12,733 7,143 999,501 499 8 - AAAAAAA Collins Hill 267,944 448,898 229,705 52,643 999,190 810 8 - AAAAAAA Mill Creek 11,338 247,840 600,957 122,486 982,621 17,379 8 - AAAAAAA Mountain View 9,359 33,733 136,705 545,488 725,285 274,715 8 - AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 84 1,179 19,900 272,240 293,403 706,597

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Semifinal Final Lee County Valdosta Valdosta Buford Lee County Lovejoy First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Valdosta Carrollton Buford Richmond Hill Valdosta Statesboro River Ridge Carrollton Kell Buford Houston County Richmond Hill Reg 4, #3 15 71.20 4-1 Hughes Reg 1, #2 2 92.55 2-2 Valdosta Reg 2, #4 29 56.92 1-4 Statesboro Reg 3, #1 35 53.66 4-2 Evans Reg 6, #3 20 66.45 3-2 Sprayberry Reg 7, #2 19 67.71 5-0 River Ridge Reg 8, #4 24 64.79 2-3 Shiloh Reg 5, #1 9 77.37 3-1 Carrollton Reg 7, #3 23 64.85 3-2 Johns Creek Reg 6, #2 18 68.15 2-2 Kell Reg 5, #4 14 71.72 4-2 Alexander Reg 8, #1 3 82.78 4-1 Buford Reg 1, #3 5 81.62 5-2 Houston County Reg 4, #2 8 77.42 4-1 Westlake Reg 3, #4 53 33.78 1-5 Grovetown Reg 2, #1 6 81.57 5-1 Richmond Hill Creekview Lee County Lovejoy Dacula Douglas County Creekview Glynn Academy Lee County Brunswick Lovejoy Dacula Allatoona Reg 8, #3 11 73.20 3-1 Lanier Reg 5, #2 13 72.43 5-1 Douglas County Reg 6, #4 40 50.07 2-3 Pope Reg 7, #1 12 72.91 4-1 Creekview Reg 2, #3 25 60.89 3-3 Glynn Academy Reg 3, #2 46 42.46 1-4 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 4, #4 22 65.40 2-1 Tucker Reg 1, #1 1 96.78 5-1 Lee County Reg 3, #3 49 40.70 0-5 Alcovy Reg 2, #2 21 65.51 4-2 Brunswick Reg 1, #4 17 70.36 2-4 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 4, #1 4 82.58 6-0 Lovejoy Reg 5, #3 16 70.84 3-3 Rome Reg 8, #2 7 77.50 3-2 Dacula Reg 7, #4 27 59.21 3-2 Riverwood Reg 6, #1 10 75.23 5-0 Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County 1 - AAAAAA 5-1 96.78 1,000,000 4.56 944,879 884,851 771,990 559,336 0.79 Valdosta 1 - AAAAAA 2-2 92.55 1,000,000 4.14 866,093 765,013 598,276 290,602 2.44 Buford 8 - AAAAAA 4-1 82.78 999,842 2.95 671,146 343,946 119,183 34,713 27.81 Lovejoy 4 - AAAAAA 6-0 82.58 998,661 2.55 490,662 338,013 97,042 29,782 32.58 Richmond Hill 2 - AAAAAA 5-1 81.57 999,950 2.96 525,215 329,400 108,549 27,467 35.41 Houston County 1 - AAAAAA 5-2 81.62 1,000,000 2.40 423,737 271,988 88,763 21,480 45.55 Carrollton 5 - AAAAAA 3-1 77.37 995,788 2.44 539,445 132,073 47,425 8,840 112.12 Dacula 8 - AAAAAA 3-2 77.50 995,068 2.40 474,815 188,442 40,245 7,981 124.30 Westlake 4 - AAAAAA 4-1 77.42 997,512 1.99 310,560 172,741 34,646 7,132 139.21 Allatoona 6 - AAAAAA 5-0 75.23 999,873 2.44 406,799 164,518 27,341 4,829 206.08 Creekview 7 - AAAAAA 4-1 72.91 997,963 2.29 404,472 52,179 16,253 2,284 436.83 Lanier 8 - AAAAAA 3-1 73.20 945,831 1.71 256,493 45,927 9,396 1,329 751.45 Douglas County 5 - AAAAAA 5-1 72.43 861,623 1.51 216,182 38,747 7,741 978 1,021.49 Alexander 5 - AAAAAA 4-2 71.72 902,578 1.48 189,228 36,024 5,940 688 1,452.49 Hughes 4 - AAAAAA 4-1 71.20 959,578 1.18 71,342 28,697 5,367 596 1,676.85 Rome 5 - AAAAAA 3-3 70.84 916,747 1.44 162,530 27,709 4,100 491 2,035.66 Northside (Warner Robins) 1 - AAAAAA 2-4 70.36 1,000,000 1.42 128,681 42,140 4,103 466 2,144.92 Kell 6 - AAAAAA 2-2 68.15 995,176 1.78 165,680 30,587 3,245 270 3,702.70 River Ridge 7 - AAAAAA 5-0 67.71 985,621 1.75 176,173 18,530 2,969 249 4,015.06 Brunswick 2 - AAAAAA 4-2 65.51 992,340 2.12 149,298 36,472 2,476 173 5,779.35 Sprayberry 6 - AAAAAA 3-2 66.45 998,466 1.66 128,295 18,426 1,731 124 8,063.52 Johns Creek 7 - AAAAAA 3-2 64.85 988,463 1.58 112,346 9,568 1,150 80 12,499.00 Tucker 4 - AAAAAA 2-1 65.40 952,410 1.04 27,730 7,430 914 57 17,542.86 Shiloh 8 - AAAAAA 2-3 64.79 898,835 1.19 73,057 6,208 574 40 24,999.00 Glynn Academy 2 - AAAAAA 3-3 60.89 930,142 1.71 30,843 5,405 387 10 99,999.00 Statesboro 2 - AAAAAA 1-4 56.92 839,521 1.46 18,992 2,231 105 2 499,999.00 Evans 3 - AAAAAA 4-2 53.66 1,000,000 1.45 10,389 1,104 49 1 999,999.00 Riverwood 7 - AAAAAA 3-2 59.21 401,582 0.47 7,272 762 17 - - South Paulding 5 - AAAAAA 3-3 59.90 140,682 0.16 3,115 261 13 - - Cambridge 7 - AAAAAA 2-3 56.33 359,320 0.42 4,515 309 4 - - Central Gwinnett 8 - AAAAAA 1-5 55.16 65,677 0.07 798 22 2 - - Pope 6 - AAAAAA 2-3 50.07 429,273 0.46 1,826 14 2 - - Paulding County 5 - AAAAAA 3-2 56.81 130,210 0.14 1,867 94 1 - - Sequoyah 7 - AAAAAA 0-5 54.36 166,154 0.18 1,102 69 1 - - Dalton 5 - AAAAAA 1-4 58.21 27,267 0.03 436 32 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 3 - AAAAAA 1-4 42.46 1,000,000 1.11 640 14 - - - Alcovy 3 - AAAAAA 0-5 40.70 1,000,000 1.08 410 11 - - - Chattahoochee 7 - AAAAAA 2-3 51.29 100,882 0.11 314 11 - - - East Paulding 5 - AAAAAA 3-2 56.87 25,105 0.03 270 10 - - - Wheeler 6 - AAAAAA 2-4 48.37 359,853 0.38 978 6 - - - Kennesaw Mountain 6 - AAAAAA 1-4 47.18 217,308 0.23 453 4 - - - Effingham County 2 - AAAAAA 2-3 43.67 161,140 0.21 289 4 - - - North Atlanta 4 - AAAAAA 2-2 50.63 74,544 0.08 110 4 - - - Habersham Central 8 - AAAAAA 3-3 50.09 86,382 0.09 383 2 - - - Grovetown 3 - AAAAAA 1-5 33.78 1,000,000 1.02 45 1 - - - Bradwell Institute 2 - AAAAAA 0-4 42.14 45,219 0.06 45 1 - - - South Effingham 2 - AAAAAA 0-5 42.09 31,688 0.04 36 - - - - Winder-Barrow 8 - AAAAAA 1-4 44.84 8,365 0.01 10 - - - - Morrow 4 - AAAAAA 1-3 40.51 17,295 0.02 4 - - - - South Cobb 6 - AAAAAA 0-5 28.74 37 0.00 - - - - - Centennial 7 - AAAAAA 0-5 37.79 15 0.00 - - - - - Osborne 6 - AAAAAA 1-4 22.60 9 0.00 - - - - - Lassiter 6 - AAAAAA 1-5 37.55 5 0.00 - - - - - Rockdale County 3 - AAAAAA 0-0 51.95 - - - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 3 - AAAAAA 0-1 48.63 - - - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4 - AAAAAA 0-3 21.37 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAAA Lee County 648,942 285,534 57,496 8,028 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Valdosta 294,627 500,815 182,086 22,472 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Houston County 52,775 197,169 594,560 155,496 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 3,656 16,482 165,858 814,004 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAA Richmond Hill 874,386 113,457 11,354 753 999,950 50 2 - AAAAAA Brunswick 103,384 696,318 150,869 41,769 992,340 7,660 2 - AAAAAA Glynn Academy 21,192 70,840 471,939 366,171 930,142 69,858 2 - AAAAAA Statesboro 916 113,078 325,737 399,790 839,521 160,479 2 - AAAAAA Effingham County 122 5,141 29,131 126,746 161,140 838,860 2 - AAAAAA Bradwell Institute - 1,147 3,800 40,272 45,219 954,781 2 - AAAAAA South Effingham - 19 7,170 24,499 31,688 968,312 3 - AAAAAA Evans 745,024 212,240 38,532 4,204 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 156,036 345,144 300,667 198,153 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Alcovy 94,737 320,468 347,744 237,051 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Grovetown 4,203 122,148 313,057 560,592 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Rockdale County - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAAAAA Lovejoy 537,605 339,168 95,803 26,085 998,661 1,339 4 - AAAAAA Westlake 399,094 452,340 111,788 34,290 997,512 2,488 4 - AAAAAA Hughes 34,478 125,877 511,888 287,335 959,578 40,422 4 - AAAAAA Tucker 28,782 81,294 266,157 576,177 952,410 47,590 4 - AAAAAA North Atlanta 40 1,280 12,997 60,227 74,544 925,456 4 - AAAAAA Morrow 1 41 1,367 15,886 17,295 982,705 4 - AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAAA Carrollton 691,083 212,736 68,891 23,078 995,788 4,212 5 - AAAAAA Douglas County 140,123 291,714 239,616 190,170 861,623 138,377 5 - AAAAAA Alexander 126,472 190,259 288,821 297,026 902,578 97,422 5 - AAAAAA Rome 39,747 285,419 331,780 259,801 916,747 83,253 5 - AAAAAA Paulding County 2,105 11,831 29,509 86,765 130,210 869,790 5 - AAAAAA South Paulding 391 6,474 32,860 100,957 140,682 859,318 5 - AAAAAA East Paulding 79 614 3,622 20,790 25,105 974,895 5 - AAAAAA Dalton - 953 4,901 21,413 27,267 972,733 6 - AAAAAA Allatoona 654,210 249,195 90,586 5,882 999,873 127 6 - AAAAAA Kell 205,970 419,405 339,325 30,476 995,176 4,824 6 - AAAAAA Sprayberry 139,022 325,737 495,839 37,868 998,466 1,534 6 - AAAAAA Pope 795 3,934 42,280 382,264 429,273 570,727 6 - AAAAAA Wheeler 2 1,074 17,342 341,435 359,853 640,147 6 - AAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 1 655 14,628 202,024 217,308 782,692 6 - AAAAAA South Cobb - - - 37 37 999,963 6 - AAAAAA Osborne - - - 9 9 999,991 6 - AAAAAA Lassiter - - - 5 5 999,995 7 - AAAAAA Creekview 610,903 264,824 104,417 17,819 997,963 2,037 7 - AAAAAA River Ridge 222,376 363,714 335,835 63,696 985,621 14,379 7 - AAAAAA Johns Creek 165,018 335,524 400,931 86,990 988,463 11,537 7 - AAAAAA Cambridge 1,567 27,215 95,549 234,989 359,320 640,680 7 - AAAAAA Riverwood 126 5,831 37,238 358,387 401,582 598,418 7 - AAAAAA Sequoyah 7 2,542 22,458 141,147 166,154 833,846 7 - AAAAAA Chattahoochee 3 350 3,570 96,959 100,882 899,118 7 - AAAAAA Centennial - - 2 13 15 999,985 8 - AAAAAA Buford 593,567 268,725 104,392 33,158 999,842 158 8 - AAAAAA Dacula 315,172 508,142 135,544 36,210 995,068 4,932 8 - AAAAAA Lanier 68,746 144,623 458,861 273,601 945,831 54,169 8 - AAAAAA Shiloh 22,480 75,889 279,470 520,996 898,835 101,165 8 - AAAAAA Habersham Central 27 1,022 11,818 73,515 86,382 913,618 8 - AAAAAA Central Gwinnett 8 1,593 9,255 54,821 65,677 934,323 8 - AAAAAA Winder-Barrow - 6 660 7,699 8,365 991,635

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Semifinal Final Warner Robins Ware County Ware County Coffee Warner Robins Veterans First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Ware County Cartersville Calhoun Coffee Ware County Woodward Academy Cartersville St. Pius X Calhoun Clarke Central Coffee Starr's Mill Reg 4, #3 14 65.39 2-3 Dutchtown Reg 1, #2 2 87.47 5-0 Ware County Reg 2, #4 21 57.61 2-3 Northgate Reg 3, #1 17 61.84 2-3 Woodward Academy Reg 6, #3 28 51.56 3-3 New Manchester Reg 7, #2 4 83.94 5-1 Cartersville Reg 8, #4 30 51.37 2-3 Loganville Reg 5, #1 11 68.41 4-1 St. Pius X Reg 7, #3 7 74.82 5-1 Calhoun Reg 6, #2 36 46.86 1-4 Lithia Springs Reg 5, #4 33 49.29 1-2 M.L. King Reg 8, #1 15 64.80 4-2 Clarke Central Reg 1, #3 5 82.82 5-1 Coffee Reg 4, #2 10 69.84 5-0 Ola Reg 3, #4 32 50.06 4-0 Tri-Cities Reg 2, #1 9 72.13 5-1 Starr's Mill Blessed Trinity Warner Robins Veterans Cass Southwest DeKalb Blessed Trinity Creekside Warner Robins Harris County Veterans Eastside Cass Reg 8, #3 29 51.42 5-1 Greenbrier Reg 5, #2 24 55.15 1-2 Southwest DeKalb Reg 6, #4 43 43.25 2-4 Villa Rica Reg 7, #1 3 85.39 2-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 2, #3 20 59.72 3-3 Griffin Reg 3, #2 18 60.07 1-2 Creekside Reg 4, #4 19 59.89 2-3 Stockbridge Reg 1, #1 1 93.58 4-2 Warner Robins Reg 3, #3 25 54.42 3-0 Jonesboro Reg 2, #2 13 65.47 3-2 Harris County Reg 1, #4 6 79.52 4-2 Veterans Reg 4, #1 8 72.18 2-3 Jones County Reg 5, #3 34 49.15 3-0 Decatur Reg 8, #2 23 56.32 4-2 Eastside Reg 7, #4 16 63.18 5-1 Cass Reg 6, #1 26 53.75 4-2 Chapel Hill

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Warner Robins 1 - AAAAA 4-2 93.58 995,834 4.30 947,864 747,078 637,660 474,678 1.11 Ware County 1 - AAAAA 5-0 87.47 977,047 3.71 839,646 596,057 393,814 182,635 4.48 Blessed Trinity 7 - AAAAA 2-0 85.39 999,730 3.63 919,572 439,866 284,699 125,850 6.95 Cartersville 7 - AAAAA 5-1 83.94 999,837 3.54 906,668 396,339 245,227 98,013 9.20 Coffee 1 - AAAAA 5-1 82.82 947,290 3.05 674,266 462,256 187,642 66,065 14.14 Veterans 1 - AAAAA 4-2 79.52 874,505 2.52 528,866 366,353 102,890 29,627 32.75 Calhoun 7 - AAAAA 5-1 74.82 997,440 3.00 745,687 253,084 56,856 10,983 90.05 Starr's Mill 2 - AAAAA 5-1 72.13 999,816 2.39 293,635 151,942 30,263 4,701 211.72 Jones County 4 - AAAAA 2-3 72.18 997,637 1.67 210,606 143,570 21,693 3,621 275.17 Ola 4 - AAAAA 5-0 69.84 981,571 1.44 140,782 83,952 10,458 1,446 690.56 St. Pius X 5 - AAAAA 4-1 68.41 999,875 2.15 196,014 37,395 8,632 854 1,169.96 Clarke Central 8 - AAAAA 4-2 64.80 998,396 2.23 287,839 59,634 5,940 447 2,236.14 Harris County 2 - AAAAA 3-2 65.47 964,333 1.83 110,195 58,539 4,009 351 2,848.00 Cass 7 - AAAAA 5-1 63.18 894,498 2.14 456,467 88,173 4,324 324 3,085.42 Dutchtown 4 - AAAAA 2-3 65.39 906,142 1.04 44,055 12,272 1,379 136 7,351.94 Wayne County 1 - AAAAA 2-4 65.71 205,324 0.33 36,711 19,244 1,302 117 8,546.01 Woodward Academy 3 - AAAAA 2-3 61.84 994,702 1.62 48,347 11,483 901 42 23,808.52 Griffin 2 - AAAAA 3-3 59.72 948,535 1.54 43,604 14,512 621 38 26,314.79 Creekside 3 - AAAAA 1-2 60.07 967,672 1.50 35,513 7,789 528 34 29,410.76 Eastside 8 - AAAAA 4-2 56.32 869,242 1.49 120,713 14,369 313 14 71,427.57 Northgate 2 - AAAAA 2-3 57.61 758,416 1.12 17,855 4,247 165 8 124,999.00 Chapel Hill 6 - AAAAA 4-2 53.75 984,186 1.29 97,853 10,021 173 6 166,665.67 Southwest DeKalb 5 - AAAAA 1-2 55.15 930,818 1.50 67,739 5,982 169 5 199,999.00 Stockbridge 4 - AAAAA 2-3 59.89 628,453 0.66 9,161 1,120 100 3 333,332.33 Jonesboro 3 - AAAAA 3-0 54.42 921,005 1.20 11,685 2,427 62 1 999,999.00 New Manchester 6 - AAAAA 3-3 51.56 930,525 1.03 26,028 1,904 38 1 999,999.00 Greenbrier 8 - AAAAA 5-1 51.42 774,094 1.15 48,547 3,394 47 - - Loganville 8 - AAAAA 2-3 51.37 562,201 0.77 22,672 1,530 23 - - Decatur 5 - AAAAA 3-0 49.15 854,874 1.17 30,625 1,525 17 - - Union Grove 4 - AAAAA 2-3 57.13 242,887 0.25 1,698 131 17 - - M.L. King 5 - AAAAA 1-2 49.29 707,486 0.95 24,438 1,211 15 - - Lithia Springs 6 - AAAAA 1-4 46.86 916,262 1.02 24,424 1,205 11 - - Tri-Cities 3 - AAAAA 4-0 50.06 749,017 0.87 3,349 516 4 - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 4 - AAAAA 4-1 53.33 189,980 0.19 734 41 4 - - Northview 5 - AAAAA 1-3 44.16 421,616 0.50 5,574 158 2 - - Jackson County 8 - AAAAA 2-3 45.30 509,609 0.62 7,216 265 1 - - Villa Rica 6 - AAAAA 2-4 43.25 706,133 0.72 2,017 51 1 - - Hiram 7 - AAAAA 0-6 44.13 74,028 0.10 4,637 142 - - - Walnut Grove 8 - AAAAA 3-3 44.03 277,543 0.33 2,972 87 - - - Whitewater 2 - AAAAA 1-4 48.66 232,014 0.28 843 55 - - - Banneker 3 - AAAAA 0-3 45.83 250,935 0.27 341 27 - - - Maynard Jackson 6 - AAAAA 0-5 41.33 440,203 0.45 1,105 26 - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7 - AAAAA 3-0 38.92 34,467 0.04 862 16 - - - Northside (Columbus) 2 - AAAAA 4-1 43.34 95,797 0.11 103 5 - - - Locust Grove 4 - AAAAA 3-2 50.64 51,861 0.05 102 4 - - - Lithonia 5 - AAAAA 0-3 40.71 82,736 0.09 327 2 - - - Drew 3 - AAAAA 1-3 39.50 85,484 0.09 31 1 - - - Mundy's Mill 3 - AAAAA 1-4 39.68 31,183 0.03 8 - - - - Grady 6 - AAAAA 1-5 29.11 22,598 0.02 3 - - - - Stone Mountain 5 - AAAAA 1-2 29.52 2,595 0.00 1 - - - - Apalachee 8 - AAAAA 0-6 33.59 8,915 0.01 - - - - - Eagle's Landing 4 - AAAAA 0-5 42.58 1,469 0.00 - - - - - McIntosh 2 - AAAAA 0-6 30.55 1,089 0.00 - - - - - North Springs 6 - AAAAA 0-5 6.70 93 0.00 - - - - - Forest Park 3 - AAAAA 0-5 11.32 2 0.00 - - - - - Chamblee 5 - AAAAA 2-0 31.13 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8 - AAAAA 0-6 6.55 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 5 - AAAAA 1-2 -40.61 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAA Warner Robins 618,536 252,702 88,049 36,547 995,834 4,166 1 - AAAAA Ware County 234,757 399,417 237,002 105,871 977,047 22,953 1 - AAAAA Coffee 92,075 220,570 378,971 255,674 947,290 52,710 1 - AAAAA Veterans 53,461 118,311 266,615 436,118 874,505 125,495 1 - AAAAA Wayne County 1,171 9,000 29,363 165,790 205,324 794,676 2 - AAAAA Starr's Mill 886,080 93,345 18,926 1,465 999,816 184 2 - AAAAA Griffin 85,501 282,717 359,387 220,930 948,535 51,465 2 - AAAAA Harris County 25,621 492,298 318,624 127,790 964,333 35,667 2 - AAAAA Northgate 1,676 119,985 245,766 390,989 758,416 241,584 2 - AAAAA Whitewater 819 7,827 37,910 185,458 232,014 767,986 2 - AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 303 3,828 19,358 72,308 95,797 904,203 2 - AAAAA McIntosh - - 29 1,060 1,089 998,911 3 - AAAAA Woodward Academy 427,017 316,957 183,508 67,220 994,702 5,298 3 - AAAAA Creekside 365,025 307,538 198,351 96,758 967,672 32,328 3 - AAAAA Jonesboro 148,298 231,094 317,903 223,710 921,005 78,995 3 - AAAAA Tri-Cities 59,015 129,735 230,254 330,013 749,017 250,983 3 - AAAAA Banneker 349 11,448 48,427 190,711 250,935 749,065 3 - AAAAA Drew 266 2,533 16,798 65,887 85,484 914,516 3 - AAAAA Mundy's Mill 30 695 4,759 25,699 31,183 968,817 3 - AAAAA Forest Park - - - 2 2 999,998 4 - AAAAA Jones County 549,083 305,968 129,380 13,206 997,637 2,363 4 - AAAAA Ola 377,832 444,873 118,335 40,531 981,571 18,429 4 - AAAAA Dutchtown 64,686 160,356 465,561 215,539 906,142 93,858 4 - AAAAA Stockbridge 7,276 67,089 187,582 366,506 628,453 371,547 4 - AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 630 6,328 53,178 129,844 189,980 810,020 4 - AAAAA Locust Grove 389 2,714 11,061 37,697 51,861 948,139 4 - AAAAA Union Grove 103 12,654 34,649 195,481 242,887 757,113 4 - AAAAA Eagle's Landing 1 18 254 1,196 1,469 998,531 5 - AAAAA St. Pius X 932,202 59,791 6,176 1,706 999,875 125 5 - AAAAA Decatur 33,528 233,919 318,245 269,182 854,874 145,126 5 - AAAAA M.L. King 27,051 159,904 240,103 280,428 707,486 292,514 5 - AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 6,884 480,593 292,632 150,709 930,818 69,182 5 - AAAAA Northview 281 65,293 130,377 225,665 421,616 578,384 5 - AAAAA Lithonia 53 485 12,211 69,987 82,736 917,264 5 - AAAAA Stone Mountain 1 15 256 2,323 2,595 997,405 5 - AAAAA Chamblee - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAA Chapel Hill 507,392 289,476 138,576 48,742 984,186 15,814 6 - AAAAA Lithia Springs 302,492 315,211 183,933 114,626 916,262 83,738 6 - AAAAA New Manchester 143,514 214,288 356,235 216,488 930,525 69,475 6 - AAAAA Villa Rica 24,532 118,557 211,302 351,742 706,133 293,867 6 - AAAAA Maynard Jackson 21,837 61,482 106,043 250,841 440,203 559,797 6 - AAAAA Grady 233 986 3,911 17,468 22,598 977,402 6 - AAAAA North Springs - - - 93 93 999,907 7 - AAAAA Cartersville 449,681 387,417 160,715 2,024 999,837 163 7 - AAAAA Blessed Trinity 434,535 383,188 163,516 18,491 999,730 270 7 - AAAAA Calhoun 114,053 218,173 503,541 161,673 997,440 2,560 7 - AAAAA Cass 1,727 11,138 170,227 711,406 894,498 105,502 7 - AAAAA Hiram 2 55 807 73,164 74,028 925,972 7 - AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 2 29 1,194 33,242 34,467 965,533 8 - AAAAA Clarke Central 881,912 87,383 21,820 7,281 998,396 1,604 8 - AAAAA Greenbrier 67,243 252,873 262,034 191,944 774,094 225,906 8 - AAAAA Loganville 24,988 114,598 174,117 248,498 562,201 437,799 8 - AAAAA Eastside 17,142 408,916 285,105 158,079 869,242 130,758 8 - AAAAA Walnut Grove 7,049 43,498 87,463 139,533 277,543 722,457 8 - AAAAA Jackson County 1,666 92,692 168,706 246,545 509,609 490,391 8 - AAAAA Apalachee - 40 755 8,120 8,915 991,085 8 - AAAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Semifinal Final Jefferson Marist Benedictine Jefferson Bainbridge Marist First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Benedictine Stephenson Jefferson Carver (Columbus) Thomas County Central Benedictine Stephenson North Oconee Hapeville Charter Jefferson West Laurens Carver (Columbus) Reg 4, #3 15 58.72 2-0 Baldwin Reg 1, #2 14 58.88 2-3 Thomas County Central Reg 2, #4 29 48.29 4-2 LaGrange Reg 3, #1 3 73.58 5-2 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 9 64.10 2-0 Stephenson Reg 7, #2 16 58.61 4-1 Central (Carrollton) Reg 8, #4 24 54.25 2-4 North Oconee Reg 5, #1 28 48.57 2-2 Riverdale Reg 7, #3 19 55.07 4-1 Northwest Whitfield Reg 6, #2 6 65.44 1-3 Hapeville Charter Reg 5, #4 43 33.26 0-4 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) Reg 8, #1 1 84.91 5-0 Jefferson Reg 1, #3 13 59.87 0-4 Cairo Reg 4, #2 10 63.97 3-2 West Laurens Reg 3, #4 21 54.56 1-2 Jenkins Reg 2, #1 8 64.49 4-0 Carver (Columbus) Cedartown Bainbridge Perry Marist Cedar Shoals Cedartown New Hampstead Bainbridge Hardaway Perry Flowery Branch Marist Reg 8, #3 18 55.92 1-3 Cedar Shoals Reg 5, #2 30 46.17 5-1 Luella Reg 6, #4 23 54.41 3-3 Mays Reg 7, #1 7 64.93 3-2 Cedartown Reg 2, #3 20 54.97 3-3 Troup Reg 3, #2 22 54.55 3-0 New Hampstead Reg 4, #4 17 56.18 2-2 Howard Reg 1, #1 4 73.57 2-3 Bainbridge Reg 3, #3 26 52.09 3-0 Islands Reg 2, #2 12 60.37 4-1 Hardaway Reg 1, #4 27 50.94 1-1 Westover Reg 4, #1 11 60.58 2-3 Perry Reg 5, #3 33 43.34 4-1 Fayette County Reg 8, #2 5 67.45 3-2 Flowery Branch Reg 7, #4 36 41.12 1-5 Ridgeland Reg 6, #1 2 83.00 4-0 Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Jefferson 8 - AAAA 5-0 84.91 999,997 4.50 915,271 863,468 722,356 469,475 1.13 Marist 6 - AAAA 4-0 83.00 999,978 4.35 873,480 814,633 670,136 364,128 1.75 Benedictine 3 - AAAA 5-2 73.58 1,000,000 3.56 781,927 647,122 186,155 68,069 13.69 Bainbridge 1 - AAAA 2-3 73.57 999,749 3.48 763,716 612,751 213,254 66,270 14.09 Flowery Branch 8 - AAAA 3-2 67.45 991,483 2.36 263,792 133,247 41,888 8,166 121.46 Cedartown 7 - AAAA 3-2 64.93 995,462 2.41 497,843 191,343 35,767 5,720 173.83 Carver (Columbus) 2 - AAAA 4-0 64.49 999,798 2.37 485,039 72,028 23,647 3,951 252.10 Hapeville Charter 6 - AAAA 1-3 65.44 992,133 2.08 261,920 92,962 17,706 3,497 284.96 West Laurens 4 - AAAA 3-2 63.97 989,275 2.21 418,638 68,468 21,997 3,317 300.48 Stephenson 6 - AAAA 2-0 64.10 986,619 2.05 290,336 98,349 18,629 2,937 339.48 Hardaway 2 - AAAA 4-1 60.37 996,702 2.04 320,862 38,409 8,697 971 1,028.87 Perry 4 - AAAA 2-3 60.58 932,690 1.75 247,232 37,902 7,807 887 1,126.40 Central (Carrollton) 7 - AAAA 4-1 58.61 980,874 1.74 251,209 58,537 5,949 539 1,854.29 Thomas County Central 1 - AAAA 2-3 58.88 987,171 1.68 167,153 43,441 5,178 511 1,955.95 Cairo 1 - AAAA 0-4 59.87 964,682 1.63 155,646 29,177 3,786 425 2,351.94 Baldwin 4 - AAAA 2-0 58.72 951,866 1.63 184,666 27,734 4,342 397 2,517.89 Cedar Shoals 8 - AAAA 1-3 55.92 943,077 1.86 185,552 35,031 2,920 187 5,346.59 North Oconee 8 - AAAA 2-4 54.25 934,044 1.76 160,149 24,043 1,501 95 10,525.32 Troup 2 - AAAA 3-3 54.97 971,800 1.47 91,216 17,899 1,458 86 11,626.91 Howard 4 - AAAA 2-2 56.18 691,000 0.96 60,185 13,406 1,173 81 12,344.68 Northwest Whitfield 7 - AAAA 4-1 55.07 935,205 1.28 82,822 15,280 1,302 76 13,156.89 Mays 6 - AAAA 3-3 54.41 755,332 1.09 98,304 16,076 1,054 61 16,392.44 New Hampstead 3 - AAAA 3-0 54.55 1,000,000 1.49 89,725 13,921 1,197 58 17,240.38 Jenkins 3 - AAAA 1-2 54.56 1,000,000 1.37 86,312 4,330 599 37 27,026.03 Islands 3 - AAAA 3-0 52.09 1,000,000 1.46 65,033 11,477 682 33 30,302.03 Westover 1 - AAAA 1-1 50.94 824,688 1.06 43,193 2,850 212 8 124,999.00 Riverdale 5 - AAAA 2-2 48.57 979,185 1.32 52,782 5,231 186 7 142,856.14 Westside (Macon) 4 - AAAA 1-3 52.30 391,557 0.48 17,911 3,341 194 6 166,665.67 LaGrange 2 - AAAA 4-2 48.29 996,409 1.17 19,491 2,733 105 4 249,999.00 Luella 5 - AAAA 5-1 46.17 999,963 1.30 39,959 3,152 86 1 999,999.00 Fayette County 5 - AAAA 4-1 43.34 976,638 1.14 14,373 939 19 - - Arabia Mountain 6 - AAAA 1-2 44.01 245,909 0.28 5,734 338 7 - - Heritage (Ringgold) 7 - AAAA 3-3 45.51 242,075 0.26 2,197 173 6 - - Monroe 1 - AAAA 0-2 42.06 178,355 0.19 1,674 19 2 - - Ridgeland 7 - AAAA 1-5 41.12 596,858 0.61 1,239 73 1 - - East Hall 8 - AAAA 3-1 40.19 114,202 0.15 2,285 71 1 - - Pickens 7 - AAAA 2-4 38.41 246,129 0.25 199 13 1 - - Spalding 4 - AAAA 0-5 41.11 41,412 0.04 200 15 - - - Madison County 8 - AAAA 1-5 41.41 13,914 0.02 337 12 - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5 - AAAA 0-4 33.26 418,616 0.42 92 4 - - - Dougherty 1 - AAAA 0-2 37.26 45,355 0.05 158 1 - - - McDonough 5 - AAAA 1-4 30.57 330,455 0.33 35 1 - - - Miller Grove 6 - AAAA 1-2 34.78 20,027 0.02 76 - - - - Shaw 2 - AAAA 1-4 35.38 34,374 0.03 23 - - - - Hampton 5 - AAAA 1-5 31.14 291,473 0.29 10 - - - - Chestatee 8 - AAAA 0-5 28.42 3,283 0.00 3 - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7 - AAAA 1-6 10.95 3,397 0.00 1 - - - - North Clayton 5 - AAAA 0-6 16.29 3,670 0.00 - - - - - Rutland 4 - AAAA 1-4 30.49 2,200 0.00 - - - - - Columbus 2 - AAAA 1-5 29.84 813 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2 - AAAA 2-3 19.43 70 0.00 - - - - - Spencer 2 - AAAA 0-6 12.42 34 0.00 - - - - - Druid Hills 6 - AAAA 0-3 9.87 2 0.00 - - - - - Kendrick 2 - AAAA 0-5 5.12 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAA Bainbridge 857,117 127,945 10,423 4,264 999,749 251 1 - AAAA Thomas County Central 113,367 381,085 328,337 164,382 987,171 12,829 1 - AAAA Westover 20,401 103,804 228,392 472,091 824,688 175,312 1 - AAAA Cairo 8,939 383,718 407,095 164,930 964,682 35,318 1 - AAAA Monroe 146 2,681 19,715 155,813 178,355 821,645 1 - AAAA Dougherty 30 767 6,038 38,520 45,355 954,645 2 - AAAA Carver (Columbus) 569,748 332,514 90,576 6,960 999,798 202 2 - AAAA Hardaway 360,189 440,152 139,513 56,848 996,702 3,298 2 - AAAA Troup 62,537 152,457 463,814 292,992 971,800 28,200 2 - AAAA LaGrange 7,525 73,971 303,969 610,944 996,409 3,591 2 - AAAA Shaw 1 905 2,079 31,389 34,374 965,626 2 - AAAA Jordan - 1 1 68 70 999,930 2 - AAAA Columbus - - 48 765 813 999,187 2 - AAAA Spencer - - - 34 34 999,966 2 - AAAA Kendrick - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAA Benedictine 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA Islands - 588,703 379,185 32,112 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA New Hampstead - 382,439 317,004 300,557 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA Jenkins - 28,858 303,811 667,331 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAA West Laurens 472,783 321,455 155,542 39,495 989,275 10,725 4 - AAAA Perry 282,865 278,509 231,326 139,990 932,690 67,310 4 - AAAA Baldwin 211,548 259,012 295,063 186,243 951,866 48,134 4 - AAAA Howard 23,069 104,228 218,920 344,783 691,000 309,000 4 - AAAA Westside (Macon) 9,721 36,380 93,297 252,159 391,557 608,443 4 - AAAA Spalding 14 411 5,798 35,189 41,412 958,588 4 - AAAA Rutland - 5 54 2,141 2,200 997,800 5 - AAAA Luella 428,026 362,560 203,091 6,286 999,963 37 5 - AAAA Riverdale 385,103 316,837 219,659 57,586 979,185 20,815 5 - AAAA Fayette County 183,840 288,881 406,345 97,572 976,638 23,362 5 - AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 1,838 16,472 83,467 316,839 418,616 581,384 5 - AAAA McDonough 1,178 11,748 60,321 257,208 330,455 669,545 5 - AAAA Hampton 15 3,502 27,067 260,889 291,473 708,527 5 - AAAA North Clayton - - 50 3,620 3,670 996,330 6 - AAAA Marist 952,352 45,574 991 1,061 999,978 22 6 - AAAA Stephenson 42,727 389,728 426,252 127,912 986,619 13,381 6 - AAAA Mays 2,805 10,364 129,594 612,569 755,332 244,668 6 - AAAA Hapeville Charter 2,003 550,130 416,423 23,577 992,133 7,867 6 - AAAA Arabia Mountain 113 4,150 24,634 217,012 245,909 754,091 6 - AAAA Miller Grove - 54 2,106 17,867 20,027 979,973 6 - AAAA Druid Hills - - - 2 2 999,998 7 - AAAA Cedartown 593,221 274,184 105,940 22,117 995,462 4,538 7 - AAAA Central (Carrollton) 269,583 463,270 205,211 42,810 980,874 19,126 7 - AAAA Northwest Whitfield 124,146 199,119 498,992 112,948 935,205 64,795 7 - AAAA Ridgeland 5,754 27,931 114,009 449,164 596,858 403,142 7 - AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 4,684 27,588 41,923 167,880 242,075 757,925 7 - AAAA Southeast Whitfield 2,297 1,100 - - 3,397 996,603 7 - AAAA Pickens 315 6,808 33,925 205,081 246,129 753,871 8 - AAAA Jefferson 984,630 14,483 483 401 999,997 3 8 - AAAA Cedar Shoals 7,547 181,103 427,102 327,325 943,077 56,923 8 - AAAA North Oconee 6,832 96,234 324,038 506,940 934,044 65,956 8 - AAAA Flowery Branch 970 704,849 224,492 61,172 991,483 8,517 8 - AAAA East Hall 21 3,292 22,879 88,010 114,202 885,798 8 - AAAA Madison County - 28 884 13,002 13,914 986,086 8 - AAAA Chestatee - 11 122 3,150 3,283 996,717

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Appling County Cedar Grove Oconee County Appling County Peach County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Pierce County Cedar Grove Oconee County Crisp County Pierce County Central (Macon) North Hall Cedar Grove White County Oconee County Richmond Academy Crisp County Reg 4, #3 13 60.56 4-2 Thomson Reg 1, #2 6 73.74 4-1 Pierce County Reg 2, #4 18 57.28 4-1 Central (Macon) Reg 3, #1 34 44.71 4-2 Southeast Bulloch Reg 6, #3 31 47.62 4-2 Ringgold Reg 7, #2 29 48.75 3-3 North Hall Reg 8, #4 20 56.36 4-2 Stephens County Reg 5, #1 1 87.85 3-0 Cedar Grove Reg 7, #3 16 59.64 4-2 White County Reg 6, #2 22 53.90 2-2 North Murray Reg 5, #4 10 66.04 1-4 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 8, #1 2 84.11 6-0 Oconee County Reg 1, #3 51 21.41 0-6 Brantley County Reg 4, #2 21 55.96 5-1 Richmond Academy Reg 3, #4 44 32.45 1-2 Beach Reg 2, #1 3 83.59 5-0 Crisp County Greater Atlanta Christian Appling County Peach County Rockmart Greater Atlanta Christian Dawson County Upson-Lee Appling County Peach County Burke County Sandy Creek Rockmart Reg 8, #3 17 58.63 2-3 Hart County Reg 5, #2 4 78.39 5-0 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 6, #4 30 47.80 3-2 Adairsville Reg 7, #1 14 60.24 2-3 Dawson County Reg 2, #3 19 57.21 4-2 Upson-Lee Reg 3, #2 32 47.26 2-2 Liberty County Reg 4, #4 24 51.78 3-3 Morgan County Reg 1, #1 5 77.10 5-0 Appling County Reg 3, #3 33 47.03 2-1 Windsor Forest Reg 2, #2 7 72.08 4-1 Peach County Reg 1, #4 52 21.36 0-5 Tattnall County Reg 4, #1 12 63.37 1-2 Burke County Reg 5, #3 9 66.52 2-2 Sandy Creek Reg 8, #2 15 59.93 5-1 Monroe Area Reg 7, #4 25 51.77 6-0 Cherokee Bluff Reg 6, #1 8 67.17 4-1 Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5 - AAA 3-0 87.85 999,279 4.31 958,236 812,304 559,182 417,409 1.40 Crisp County 2 - AAA 5-0 83.59 999,963 3.83 943,416 574,429 311,263 185,159 4.40 Oconee County 8 - AAA 6-0 84.11 999,925 3.57 867,343 522,423 282,866 174,262 4.74 Greater Atlanta Christian 5 - AAA 5-0 78.39 999,286 3.48 807,911 498,722 282,151 91,012 9.99 Appling County 1 - AAA 5-0 77.10 1,000,000 3.43 859,632 399,337 229,015 70,807 13.12 Pierce County 1 - AAA 4-1 73.74 999,999 3.05 798,474 256,085 106,395 26,985 36.06 Peach County 2 - AAA 4-1 72.08 995,047 3.13 691,659 360,324 117,738 23,280 41.96 Rockmart 6 - AAA 4-1 67.17 999,841 2.52 432,048 200,284 50,315 5,902 168.43 Sandy Creek 5 - AAA 2-2 66.52 771,572 1.42 214,525 68,683 14,305 1,574 634.32 Carver (Atlanta) 5 - AAA 1-4 66.04 903,201 1.59 219,204 69,259 13,513 1,447 690.09 Burke County 4 - AAA 1-2 63.37 985,005 2.09 224,272 75,040 13,474 1,114 896.67 Dawson County 7 - AAA 2-3 60.24 997,941 1.98 127,219 25,607 5,596 308 3,245.75 Thomson 4 - AAA 4-2 60.56 973,521 1.58 109,471 18,811 2,259 162 6,171.84 Monroe Area 8 - AAA 5-1 59.93 968,272 1.31 94,582 20,958 2,616 125 7,999.00 Westminster (Atlanta) 5 - AAA 2-2 64.94 301,814 0.41 37,312 8,484 1,204 118 8,473.58 Richmond Academy 4 - AAA 5-1 55.96 988,192 1.90 113,680 22,829 2,092 74 13,512.51 Hart County 8 - AAA 2-3 58.63 967,265 1.21 64,642 12,884 1,430 69 14,491.75 White County 7 - AAA 4-2 59.64 945,768 1.52 63,851 11,957 1,069 66 15,150.52 Central (Macon) 2 - AAA 4-1 57.28 980,443 1.86 113,461 16,181 1,647 63 15,872.02 Upson-Lee 2 - AAA 4-2 57.21 750,938 1.41 81,101 10,721 1,003 39 25,640.03 Stephens County 8 - AAA 4-2 56.36 697,931 0.76 19,371 2,747 223 6 166,665.67 Morgan County 4 - AAA 3-3 51.78 815,374 0.94 19,144 1,864 146 6 166,665.67 North Murray 6 - AAA 2-2 53.90 984,829 1.52 30,370 2,455 131 5 199,999.00 Cherokee Bluff 7 - AAA 6-0 51.77 995,720 1.45 27,342 2,799 180 4 249,999.00 North Hall 7 - AAA 3-3 48.75 957,308 1.37 16,250 1,163 51 2 499,999.00 Jackson 2 - AAA 2-2 51.92 168,015 0.29 8,886 523 25 2 499,999.00 Liberty County 3 - AAA 2-2 47.26 1,000,000 1.26 10,594 695 31 - - Adairsville 6 - AAA 3-2 47.80 827,796 1.06 8,786 508 22 - - Windsor Forest 3 - AAA 2-1 47.03 965,197 1.03 8,866 750 21 - - Ringgold 6 - AAA 4-2 47.62 891,761 1.15 7,666 519 19 - - Franklin County 8 - AAA 5-1 49.56 358,694 0.37 2,541 188 9 - - Southeast Bulloch 3 - AAA 4-2 44.71 1,000,000 1.26 12,402 244 4 - - Mary Persons 2 - AAA 2-4 50.89 98,643 0.16 4,084 165 3 - - Douglass 5 - AAA 0-4 50.89 24,426 0.03 344 31 2 - - Harlem 4 - AAA 2-4 42.19 184,089 0.19 485 13 - - - Sonoraville 6 - AAA 2-3 39.60 116,192 0.13 209 3 - - - Hephzibah 4 - AAA 1-2 38.34 53,796 0.06 97 3 - - - Americus-Sumter 2 - AAA 0-5 43.55 6,426 0.01 89 3 - - - LaFayette 6 - AAA 2-3 37.54 151,382 0.17 166 2 - - - Gilmer 7 - AAA 3-2 35.73 91,379 0.10 70 1 - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3 - AAA 2-1 30.09 454,225 0.46 41 1 - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6 - AAA 1-4 32.07 27,593 0.03 8 1 - - - Beach 3 - AAA 1-2 32.45 580,434 0.58 106 - - - - Tattnall County 1 - AAA 0-5 21.36 746,688 0.75 20 - - - - Brantley County 1 - AAA 0-6 21.41 784,513 0.79 18 - - - - West Hall 7 - AAA 2-4 31.42 11,883 0.01 2 - - - - East Jackson 8 - AAA 1-4 29.82 7,913 0.01 2 - - - - Long County 1 - AAA 0-6 13.88 468,800 0.47 1 - - - - Pike County 2 - AAA 0-4 34.69 525 0.00 1 - - - - Coahulla Creek 6 - AAA 1-3 22.51 443 0.00 - - - - - Redan 5 - AAA 2-1 32.95 422 0.00 - - - - - Murray County 6 - AAA 2-4 26.85 163 0.00 - - - - - Groves 3 - AAA 0-3 8.09 144 0.00 - - - - - Cross Creek 4 - AAA 0-6 8.55 23 0.00 - - - - - Lumpkin County 7 - AAA 0-5 -6.18 1 0.00 - - - - - Salem 5 - AAA 0-1 38.43 - - - - - - - Savannah 3 - AAA 0-3 16.86 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAA Appling County 643,921 355,707 372 - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAA Pierce County 356,075 642,664 1,258 2 999,999 1 1 - AAA Tattnall County 3 792 377,915 367,978 746,688 253,312 1 - AAA Long County 1 102 171,672 297,025 468,800 531,200 1 - AAA Brantley County - 735 448,783 334,995 784,513 215,487 2 - AAA Crisp County 825,451 165,603 8,429 480 999,963 37 2 - AAA Peach County 163,750 672,935 131,693 26,669 995,047 4,953 2 - AAA Central (Macon) 9,988 95,530 498,985 375,940 980,443 19,557 2 - AAA Upson-Lee 472 60,159 341,616 348,691 750,938 249,062 2 - AAA Jackson 339 5,770 15,016 146,890 168,015 831,985 2 - AAA Mary Persons - 3 4,256 94,384 98,643 901,357 2 - AAA Americus-Sumter - - 3 6,423 6,426 993,574 2 - AAA Pike County - - 2 523 525 999,475 3 - AAA Southeast Bulloch 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAA Liberty County - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAA Windsor Forest - - 811,957 153,240 965,197 34,803 3 - AAA Beach - - 111,837 468,597 580,434 419,566 3 - AAA Johnson (Savannah) - - 76,147 378,078 454,225 545,775 3 - AAA Groves - - 59 85 144 999,856 3 - AAA Savannah - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAA Burke County 458,694 298,239 175,577 52,495 985,005 14,995 4 - AAA Richmond Academy 396,450 368,346 144,884 78,512 988,192 11,808 4 - AAA Thomson 110,964 288,163 515,168 59,226 973,521 26,479 4 - AAA Morgan County 32,942 37,765 133,680 610,987 815,374 184,626 4 - AAA Harlem 495 4,343 23,307 155,944 184,089 815,911 4 - AAA Hephzibah 455 3,144 7,384 42,813 53,796 946,204 4 - AAA Cross Creek - - - 23 23 999,977 5 - AAA Cedar Grove 720,155 253,154 23,535 2,435 999,279 721 5 - AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 256,368 533,930 168,134 40,854 999,286 714 5 - AAA Sandy Creek 20,076 119,537 323,538 308,421 771,572 228,428 5 - AAA Carver (Atlanta) 3,354 89,146 431,022 379,679 903,201 96,799 5 - AAA Westminster (Atlanta) 45 4,185 50,622 246,962 301,814 698,186 5 - AAA Douglass 2 47 3,132 21,245 24,426 975,574 5 - AAA Redan - 1 17 404 422 999,578 5 - AAA Salem - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAA Rockmart 917,272 61,790 16,492 4,287 999,841 159 6 - AAA Ringgold 30,073 53,122 568,144 240,422 891,761 108,239 6 - AAA North Murray 29,501 735,719 159,071 60,538 984,829 15,171 6 - AAA Adairsville 22,824 138,248 178,201 488,523 827,796 172,204 6 - AAA LaFayette 324 10,395 41,062 99,601 151,382 848,618 6 - AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6 284 1,807 25,496 27,593 972,407 6 - AAA Sonoraville - 441 35,185 80,566 116,192 883,808 6 - AAA Coahulla Creek - 1 35 407 443 999,557 6 - AAA Murray County - - 3 160 163 999,837 7 - AAA Dawson County 664,674 263,990 61,644 7,633 997,941 2,059 7 - AAA Cherokee Bluff 168,581 244,644 232,934 349,561 995,720 4,280 7 - AAA North Hall 166,090 306,886 317,830 166,502 957,308 42,692 7 - AAA White County 379 182,120 374,351 388,918 945,768 54,232 7 - AAA Gilmer 276 2,315 12,934 75,854 91,379 908,621 7 - AAA West Hall - 45 307 11,531 11,883 988,117 7 - AAA Lumpkin County - - - 1 1 999,999 8 - AAA Oconee County 921,846 71,816 5,217 1,046 999,925 75 8 - AAA Monroe Area 48,556 503,364 353,337 63,015 968,272 31,728 8 - AAA Hart County 23,640 367,363 358,244 218,018 967,265 32,735 8 - AAA Stephens County 5,093 40,318 222,899 429,621 697,931 302,069 8 - AAA Franklin County 865 17,021 58,785 282,023 358,694 641,306 8 - AAA East Jackson - 118 1,518 6,277 7,913 992,087

Class AA

Modal bracket

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Callaway Callaway Rabun County Fitzgerald Lovett First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Thomasville Callaway Rabun County Cook Thomasville Bleckley County Pace Academy Callaway South Atlanta Rabun County Cook Toombs County Reg 4, #3 36 32.44 2-3 Laney Reg 1, #2 4 67.86 3-3 Thomasville Reg 2, #4 18 53.41 5-0 Jeff Davis Reg 3, #1 5 63.55 5-1 Bleckley County Reg 6, #3 11 55.70 3-2 Pace Academy Reg 7, #2 27 47.34 2-4 Pepperell Reg 8, #4 44 24.33 1-5 Banks County Reg 5, #1 2 71.08 4-0 Callaway Reg 7, #3 30 42.37 3-2 Model Reg 6, #2 24 49.15 3-3 South Atlanta Reg 5, #4 16 53.92 4-2 Temple Reg 8, #1 3 69.55 5-1 Rabun County Reg 1, #3 6 60.58 4-2 Cook Reg 4, #2 19 53.22 2-2 Jefferson County Reg 3, #4 15 55.01 3-3 Washington County Reg 2, #1 9 57.88 4-1 Toombs County Haralson County Fitzgerald Putnam County Lovett Haralson County Fannin County Dodge County Fitzgerald Swainsboro Putnam County Heard County Lovett Reg 8, #3 32 41.07 1-4 Elbert County Reg 5, #2 8 59.44 5-0 Haralson County Reg 6, #4 28 46.86 3-2 Washington Reg 7, #1 14 55.11 5-0 Fannin County Reg 2, #3 23 51.95 2-2 Vidalia Reg 3, #2 12 55.55 1-3 Dodge County Reg 4, #4 37 31.84 3-3 Westside (Augusta) Reg 1, #1 1 77.83 6-0 Fitzgerald Reg 3, #3 21 52.46 3-1 Northeast Reg 2, #2 17 53.75 3-3 Swainsboro Reg 1, #4 13 55.34 3-1 Early County Reg 4, #1 10 55.71 6-0 Putnam County Reg 5, #3 20 52.67 4-2 Heard County Reg 8, #2 26 47.79 2-2 Union County Reg 7, #4 33 39.53 1-3 Chattooga Reg 6, #1 7 60.42 3-2 Lovett

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald 1 - AA 6-0 77.83 999,223 4.37 913,488 783,721 682,559 517,874 0.93 Callaway 5 - AA 4-0 71.08 996,306 3.72 881,095 524,389 342,073 166,111 5.02 Rabun County 8 - AA 5-1 69.55 1,000,000 3.61 788,630 620,596 323,097 141,044 6.09 Thomasville 1 - AA 3-3 67.86 993,709 3.29 697,564 406,928 246,715 88,490 10.30 Lovett 6 - AA 3-2 60.42 999,561 3.00 600,976 388,182 95,632 24,029 40.62 Bleckley County 3 - AA 5-1 63.55 997,261 2.34 321,312 151,122 68,025 19,291 50.84 Cook 1 - AA 4-2 60.58 973,228 2.31 423,304 164,755 46,362 10,582 93.50 Haralson County 5 - AA 5-0 59.44 903,087 2.22 440,217 143,442 46,478 10,057 98.43 Toombs County 2 - AA 4-1 57.88 979,482 1.96 260,792 99,601 22,378 4,384 227.10 Fannin County 7 - AA 5-0 55.11 999,196 2.12 328,154 49,747 20,216 3,102 321.37 Putnam County 4 - AA 6-0 55.71 1,000,000 1.91 280,647 109,654 18,895 3,076 324.10 Pace Academy 6 - AA 3-2 55.70 959,523 1.89 173,701 51,049 10,716 1,674 596.37 Dodge County 3 - AA 1-3 55.55 863,477 1.51 134,111 46,170 9,063 1,419 703.72 Early County 1 - AA 3-1 55.34 749,675 1.36 175,470 57,767 8,392 1,322 755.43 Washington County 3 - AA 3-3 55.01 921,161 1.59 146,019 46,743 8,114 1,217 820.69 Temple 5 - AA 4-2 53.92 719,567 1.33 177,572 45,957 8,398 1,116 895.06 Jefferson County 4 - AA 2-2 53.22 999,166 1.62 179,904 53,005 7,418 1,006 993.04 Swainsboro 2 - AA 3-3 53.75 941,355 1.53 123,794 37,756 6,141 839 1,190.90 Jeff Davis 2 - AA 5-0 53.41 984,902 1.58 123,581 36,524 5,977 770 1,297.70 Heard County 5 - AA 4-2 52.67 716,193 1.24 144,152 35,348 5,524 707 1,413.43 Bremen 5 - AA 4-2 52.07 664,847 1.12 124,813 29,071 4,365 521 1,918.39 Northeast 3 - AA 3-1 52.46 872,122 1.39 88,696 24,590 3,807 476 2,099.84 Vidalia 2 - AA 2-2 51.95 910,148 1.39 93,285 25,235 3,490 415 2,408.64 South Atlanta 6 - AA 3-3 49.15 993,256 1.77 102,434 26,877 2,706 226 4,423.78 Union County 8 - AA 2-2 47.79 1,000,000 1.41 81,323 19,108 1,552 123 8,129.08 Pepperell 7 - AA 2-4 47.34 955,127 1.35 43,045 7,088 617 49 20,407.16 Worth County 1 - AA 3-3 48.98 277,969 0.40 26,807 5,662 479 40 24,999.00 Washington 6 - AA 3-2 46.86 668,397 0.94 41,008 2,583 418 28 35,713.29 Model 7 - AA 3-2 42.37 966,425 1.22 23,534 2,249 136 3 333,332.33 Elbert County 8 - AA 1-4 41.07 1,000,000 1.16 24,298 1,859 102 3 333,332.33 Lamar County 3 - AA 3-3 45.19 277,724 0.35 9,377 1,183 60 3 333,332.33 Columbia 6 - AA 2-1 42.12 366,622 0.47 13,092 903 56 2 499,999.00 Chattooga 7 - AA 1-3 39.53 806,454 0.94 11,206 1,019 36 1 999,999.00 Bacon County 2 - AA 4-2 38.13 158,890 0.17 482 42 2 - - Coosa 7 - AA 3-2 31.30 186,495 0.19 389 18 1 - - Laney 4 - AA 2-3 32.44 864,368 0.88 620 28 - - - Westside (Augusta) 4 - AA 3-3 31.84 843,538 0.85 423 18 - - - Monticello 3 - AA 2-4 35.30 67,819 0.07 312 11 - - - Banks County 8 - AA 1-5 24.33 1,000,000 1.01 294 - - - - Therrell 6 - AA 1-4 31.14 7,666 0.01 28 - - - - Gordon Central 7 - AA 1-4 23.24 56,850 0.06 20 - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6 - AA 2-1 31.00 4,850 0.01 14 - - - - Oglethorpe County 4 - AA 1-4 21.06 265,742 0.27 5 - - - - Dade County 7 - AA 1-4 21.04 29,453 0.03 5 - - - - East Laurens 2 - AA 2-2 28.62 25,223 0.03 5 - - - - Berrien 1 - AA 2-4 28.23 6,196 0.01 2 - - - - Butler 4 - AA 2-3 19.69 13,743 0.01 - - - - - Josey 4 - AA 1-3 14.44 13,030 0.01 - - - - - Southwest 3 - AA 1-3 30.59 436 0.00 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4 - AA 0-4 9.19 413 0.00 - - - - - Towers 6 - AA 1-1 21.39 125 0.00 - - - - - McNair 6 - AA 0-3 5.76 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AA Fitzgerald 701,961 243,607 44,338 9,317 999,223 777 1 - AA Thomasville 249,349 541,772 181,441 21,147 993,709 6,291 1 - AA Cook 43,160 187,547 529,504 213,017 973,228 26,772 1 - AA Early County 4,880 18,029 206,117 520,649 749,675 250,325 1 - AA Worth County 650 9,038 37,959 230,322 277,969 722,031 1 - AA Berrien - 7 641 5,548 6,196 993,804 2 - AA Toombs County 396,385 278,106 184,710 120,281 979,482 20,518 2 - AA Jeff Davis 217,893 239,741 277,179 250,089 984,902 15,098 2 - AA Swainsboro 198,975 245,128 264,024 233,228 941,355 58,645 2 - AA Vidalia 185,429 229,281 249,018 246,420 910,148 89,852 2 - AA Bacon County 1,275 7,281 22,679 127,655 158,890 841,110 2 - AA East Laurens 43 463 2,390 22,327 25,223 974,777 3 - AA Bleckley County 745,465 184,117 49,566 18,113 997,261 2,739 3 - AA Northeast 135,832 292,012 265,466 178,812 872,122 127,878 3 - AA Washington County 84,191 197,766 328,988 310,216 921,161 78,839 3 - AA Dodge County 28,430 290,829 288,986 255,232 863,477 136,523 3 - AA Lamar County 6,007 32,085 53,434 186,198 277,724 722,276 3 - AA Monticello 75 3,165 13,476 51,103 67,819 932,181 3 - AA Southwest - 26 84 326 436 999,564 4 - AA Putnam County 636,175 362,078 1,743 4 1,000,000 - 4 - AA Jefferson County 362,511 562,982 65,835 7,838 999,166 834 4 - AA Laney 1,063 46,591 474,020 342,694 864,368 135,632 4 - AA Westside (Augusta) 244 25,410 388,601 429,283 843,538 156,462 4 - AA Oglethorpe County 7 2,929 68,486 194,320 265,742 734,258 4 - AA Josey - 9 1,128 11,893 13,030 986,970 4 - AA Glenn Hills - 1 - 412 413 999,587 4 - AA Butler - - 187 13,556 13,743 986,257 5 - AA Callaway 728,491 206,460 45,682 15,673 996,306 3,694 5 - AA Haralson County 160,963 346,440 246,370 149,314 903,087 96,913 5 - AA Temple 51,752 166,116 237,880 263,819 719,567 280,433 5 - AA Heard County 30,785 144,527 251,872 289,009 716,193 283,807 5 - AA Bremen 28,009 136,457 218,196 282,185 664,847 335,153 6 - AA Lovett 876,311 50,852 70,201 2,197 999,561 439 6 - AA South Atlanta 78,545 620,092 249,869 44,750 993,256 6,744 6 - AA Pace Academy 28,733 309,736 457,640 163,414 959,523 40,477 6 - AA Columbia 16,390 10,790 44,380 295,062 366,622 633,378 6 - AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 14 140 509 4,187 4,850 995,150 6 - AA Washington 7 8,388 176,899 483,103 668,397 331,603 6 - AA Therrell - 1 490 7,175 7,666 992,334 6 - AA Towers - 1 12 112 125 999,875 6 - AA McNair - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AA Fannin County 848,339 119,449 23,056 8,352 999,196 804 7 - AA Model 83,869 300,616 365,071 216,869 966,425 33,575 7 - AA Chattooga 42,565 119,026 241,389 403,474 806,454 193,546 7 - AA Pepperell 24,340 451,778 327,509 151,500 955,127 44,873 7 - AA Coosa 850 6,924 29,095 149,626 186,495 813,505 7 - AA Dade County 22 258 3,441 25,732 29,453 970,547 7 - AA Gordon Central 15 1,949 10,439 44,447 56,850 943,150 8 - AA Rabun County 934,757 60,883 4,198 162 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Union County 49,196 662,911 258,527 29,366 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Elbert County 15,797 263,083 631,686 89,434 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Banks County 250 13,123 105,589 881,038 1,000,000 -

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Semifinal Final Irwin County Brooks County Metter Irwin County Turner County Brooks County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Metter Macon County Washington-Wilkes Irwin County Mitchell County Metter B.E.S.T. Academy Macon County Gordon Lee Washington-Wilkes Wilcox County Irwin County Reg 4, #3 18 43.68 4-1 Montgomery County Reg 1, #2 15 46.79 1-3 Mitchell County Reg 2, #4 9 55.97 2-2 Clinch County Reg 3, #1 3 65.49 6-0 Metter Reg 6, #3 32 38.50 2-2 B.E.S.T. Academy Reg 7, #2 35 33.24 4-2 Warren County Reg 8, #4 40 28.19 2-4 Social Circle Reg 5, #1 10 55.61 4-1 Macon County Reg 7, #3 46 16.99 3-3 Georgia Military College Reg 6, #2 19 43.21 5-1 Gordon Lee Reg 5, #4 16 44.99 3-3 Marion County Reg 8, #1 8 57.25 5-0 Washington-Wilkes Reg 1, #3 39 28.72 2-4 Miller County Reg 4, #2 7 57.27 5-1 Wilcox County Reg 3, #4 23 42.10 2-3 Emanuel County Institute Reg 2, #1 1 73.08 4-2 Irwin County Taylor County Turner County Brooks County Commerce Taylor County Hancock Central Turner County Pelham Brooks County Dublin Commerce Bowdon Reg 8, #3 24 41.91 3-2 Lincoln County Reg 5, #2 14 47.85 4-1 Taylor County Reg 6, #4 36 32.75 6-0 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 7, #1 27 40.67 3-0 Hancock Central Reg 2, #3 5 57.85 5-1 Turner County Reg 3, #2 12 51.67 4-2 McIntosh County Academy Reg 4, #4 28 40.60 4-2 Wheeler County Reg 1, #1 11 53.90 2-1 Pelham Reg 3, #3 30 39.38 2-3 Screven County Reg 2, #2 2 68.13 5-1 Brooks County Reg 1, #4 42 24.95 2-3 Seminole County Reg 4, #1 4 64.01 4-1 Dublin Reg 5, #3 13 48.58 5-0 Chattahoochee County Reg 8, #2 6 57.48 5-1 Commerce Reg 7, #4 47 15.07 1-4 Wilkinson County Reg 6, #1 21 42.85 3-3 Bowdon

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Irwin County 2 - A Public 4-2 73.08 999,653 4.15 833,481 746,902 595,693 448,302 1.23 Brooks County 2 - A Public 5-1 68.13 990,887 3.44 625,658 537,139 398,640 198,030 4.05 Metter 3 - A Public 6-0 65.49 999,770 3.38 722,321 589,988 259,475 137,689 6.26 Dublin 4 - A Public 4-1 64.01 999,677 2.97 429,785 337,632 218,565 88,835 10.26 Commerce 8 - A Public 5-1 57.48 999,936 2.76 694,009 187,073 85,350 23,730 41.14 Washington-Wilkes 8 - A Public 5-0 57.25 999,951 2.75 692,621 180,555 80,559 22,295 43.85 Macon County 5 - A Public 4-1 55.61 998,501 3.13 822,673 319,467 74,521 20,770 47.15 Turner County 2 - A Public 5-1 57.85 940,488 2.13 319,130 217,948 70,421 18,086 54.29 Wilcox County 4 - A Public 5-1 57.27 999,953 2.39 225,010 140,152 65,511 17,388 56.51 Pelham 1 - A Public 2-1 53.90 999,890 2.47 339,058 238,070 69,121 12,391 79.70 Clinch County 2 - A Public 2-2 55.97 508,615 0.97 129,421 80,306 20,829 4,972 200.13 McIntosh County Academy 3 - A Public 4-2 51.67 999,747 1.67 185,558 105,055 20,607 3,259 305.84 Chattahoochee County 5 - A Public 5-0 48.58 948,199 1.97 389,801 91,456 14,324 1,867 534.62 Taylor County 5 - A Public 4-1 47.85 993,421 1.76 285,284 56,489 9,160 1,002 997.00 Mitchell County 1 - A Public 1-3 46.79 995,095 1.71 92,512 31,188 2,819 403 2,480.39 Bowdon 6 - A Public 3-3 42.85 999,108 2.19 233,518 20,480 3,733 258 3,874.97 Marion County 5 - A Public 3-3 44.99 928,251 1.28 126,353 12,586 1,777 171 5,846.95 Hancock Central 7 - A Public 3-0 40.67 1,000,000 1.96 231,574 35,234 3,195 146 6,848.32 Gordon Lee 6 - A Public 5-1 43.21 935,465 1.90 174,059 15,940 1,540 130 7,691.31 Lincoln County 8 - A Public 3-2 41.91 989,893 1.43 148,795 17,936 1,543 87 11,493.25 Montgomery County 4 - A Public 4-1 43.68 775,934 1.09 32,684 9,662 723 58 17,240.38 Lanier County 2 - A Public 3-1 44.96 222,985 0.28 12,771 4,306 371 41 24,389.24 B.E.S.T. Academy 6 - A Public 2-2 38.50 862,393 1.57 97,392 6,210 402 21 47,618.05 Johnson County 4 - A Public 4-1 42.13 512,756 0.68 16,226 4,450 293 20 49,999.00 Schley County 5 - A Public 3-2 43.18 128,220 0.17 14,153 1,218 147 14 71,427.57 Wheeler County 4 - A Public 4-2 40.60 560,312 0.72 13,450 3,341 179 13 76,922.08 Charlton County 2 - A Public 3-3 41.75 260,756 0.30 7,926 1,927 141 5 199,999.00 Screven County 3 - A Public 2-3 39.38 809,253 0.86 5,455 1,460 103 5 199,999.00 Emanuel County Institute 3 - A Public 2-3 42.10 591,365 0.62 2,678 615 74 5 199,999.00 Dooly County 4 - A Public 0-2 39.40 133,220 0.16 2,181 549 22 2 499,999.00 Claxton 3 - A Public 2-3 39.34 585,920 0.61 1,778 343 45 1 999,999.00 Warren County 7 - A Public 4-2 33.24 995,585 1.43 35,400 1,916 42 1 999,999.00 Mount Zion (Carroll) 6 - A Public 6-0 32.75 719,090 1.09 31,929 1,209 38 1 999,999.00 Atkinson County 2 - A Public 3-3 41.43 76,616 0.09 2,077 462 27 1 999,999.00 Trion 6 - A Public 2-3 30.45 477,885 0.66 12,901 431 3 1 999,999.00 Social Circle 8 - A Public 2-4 28.19 793,395 0.84 8,203 237 4 - - Seminole County 1 - A Public 2-3 24.95 660,718 0.68 253 11 2 - - Hawkinsville 4 - A Public 2-4 32.19 17,149 0.02 67 8 1 - - Miller County 1 - A Public 2-4 28.72 824,809 0.85 339 31 - - - Terrell County 1 - A Public 2-2 25.24 459,130 0.47 171 11 - - - Georgia Military College 7 - A Public 3-3 16.99 924,217 0.98 756 5 - - - Manchester 5 - A Public 1-5 36.60 2,847 0.00 82 1 - - - Telfair County 4 - A Public 3-4 36.12 945 0.00 8 1 - - - Wilkinson County 7 - A Public 1-4 15.07 969,530 1.01 399 - - - - Towns County 8 - A Public 2-3 14.57 128,957 0.13 65 - - - - Greene County 8 - A Public 0-5 13.14 87,868 0.09 24 - - - - Armuchee 6 - A Public 2-3 12.32 6,059 0.01 7 - - - - ACE Charter 7 - A Public 2-4 4.42 105,239 0.11 2 - - - - Calhoun County 1 - A Public 0-1 8.43 56,106 0.06 1 - - - - Jenkins County 3 - A Public 1-5 22.15 13,611 0.01 1 - - - - Crawford County 7 - A Public 0-6 -10.33 5,429 0.01 - - - - - Randolph-Clay 1 - A Public 0-5 5.15 4,252 0.00 - - - - - Greenville 5 - A Public 1-4 21.74 561 0.00 - - - - - Portal 3 - A Public 0-6 12.88 312 0.00 - - - - - Treutlen 4 - A Public 1-4 22.59 54 0.00 - - - - - Bryan County 3 - A Public 0-4 3.69 22 0.00 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1 - A Public 1-3 5.22 - - - - - - - Glascock County 7 - A Public 2-5 0.99 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 5 - A Public 0-5 -2.93 - - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1 - A Public 3-4 -8.84 - - - - - - - GSIC 7 - A Public 0-3 -42.85 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - A Public Pelham 970,591 18,580 9,399 1,320 999,890 110 1 - A Public Mitchell County 11,290 866,581 107,112 10,112 995,095 4,905 1 - A Public Seminole County 8,911 66,794 183,351 401,662 660,718 339,282 1 - A Public Miller County 8,135 5,636 527,135 283,903 824,809 175,191 1 - A Public Terrell County 1,066 36,882 131,008 290,174 459,130 540,870 1 - A Public Calhoun County 7 5,514 40,813 9,772 56,106 943,894 1 - A Public Randolph-Clay - 13 1,182 3,057 4,252 995,748 1 - A Public Baconton Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 1 - A Public Pataula Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - A Public Irwin County 893,295 77,266 24,402 4,690 999,653 347 2 - A Public Turner County 62,174 213,628 456,122 208,564 940,488 59,512 2 - A Public Brooks County 35,695 641,490 264,501 49,201 990,887 9,113 2 - A Public Clinch County 8,536 54,922 175,451 269,706 508,615 491,385 2 - A Public Charlton County 243 5,279 23,510 231,724 260,756 739,244 2 - A Public Lanier County 48 7,349 52,949 162,639 222,985 777,015 2 - A Public Atkinson County 9 66 3,065 73,476 76,616 923,384 3 - A Public Metter 812,408 175,932 9,797 1,633 999,770 230 3 - A Public McIntosh County Academy 184,144 671,410 140,773 3,420 999,747 253 3 - A Public Screven County 1,914 139,858 399,519 267,962 809,253 190,747 3 - A Public Claxton 1,524 7,357 272,613 304,426 585,920 414,080 3 - A Public Emanuel County Institute 10 5,267 174,656 411,432 591,365 408,635 3 - A Public Jenkins County - 176 2,633 10,802 13,611 986,389 3 - A Public Portal - - 8 304 312 999,688 3 - A Public Bryan County - - 1 21 22 999,978 4 - A Public Dublin 622,886 337,756 35,554 3,481 999,677 323 4 - A Public Wilcox County 372,626 615,645 10,996 686 999,953 47 4 - A Public Montgomery County 2,514 26,225 430,210 316,985 775,934 224,066 4 - A Public Johnson County 1,971 14,901 227,916 267,968 512,756 487,244 4 - A Public Dooly County 3 4,167 26,036 103,014 133,220 866,780 4 - A Public Wheeler County - 1,249 268,324 290,739 560,312 439,688 4 - A Public Hawkinsville - 57 934 16,158 17,149 982,851 4 - A Public Telfair County - - 30 915 945 999,055 4 - A Public Treutlen - - - 54 54 999,946 5 - A Public Macon County 789,392 177,702 26,840 4,567 998,501 1,499 5 - A Public Chattahoochee County 174,639 383,381 290,090 100,089 948,199 51,801 5 - A Public Taylor County 33,711 340,229 383,818 235,663 993,421 6,579 5 - A Public Schley County 1,911 8,684 53,392 64,233 128,220 871,780 5 - A Public Marion County 347 90,002 245,584 592,318 928,251 71,749 5 - A Public Greenville - 1 139 421 561 999,439 5 - A Public Manchester - 1 137 2,709 2,847 997,153 5 - A Public Central (Talbotton) - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - A Public Bowdon 711,007 180,933 73,440 33,728 999,108 892 6 - A Public B.E.S.T. Academy 144,665 222,347 289,163 206,218 862,393 137,607 6 - A Public Gordon Lee 81,832 436,170 286,890 130,573 935,465 64,535 6 - A Public Mount Zion (Carroll) 59,523 101,118 216,723 341,726 719,090 280,910 6 - A Public Trion 2,950 59,335 132,848 282,752 477,885 522,115 6 - A Public Armuchee 23 97 936 5,003 6,059 993,941 7 - A Public Hancock Central 995,291 4,539 104 66 1,000,000 - 7 - A Public Wilkinson County 4,154 51,136 176,107 738,133 969,530 30,470 7 - A Public Warren County 400 829,549 141,325 24,311 995,585 4,415 7 - A Public ACE Charter 92 5,188 14,390 85,569 105,239 894,761 7 - A Public Georgia Military College 63 109,588 666,180 148,386 924,217 75,783 7 - A Public Crawford County - - 1,894 3,535 5,429 994,571 7 - A Public Glascock County - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - A Public GSIC - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - A Public Washington-Wilkes 509,363 400,935 89,115 538 999,951 49 8 - A Public Commerce 455,071 455,995 82,965 5,905 999,936 64 8 - A Public Lincoln County 35,265 138,166 698,591 117,871 989,893 10,107 8 - A Public Social Circle 292 4,668 113,847 674,588 793,395 206,605 8 - A Public Towns County 9 169 10,621 118,158 128,957 871,043 8 - A Public Greene County - 67 4,861 82,940 87,868 912,132

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Semifinal Final Athens Academy Fellowship Christian Wesleyan Athens Academy Christian Heritage Fellowship Christian First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Aquinas Wesleyan Athens Academy Eagle's Landing Christian Mount de Sales Aquinas North Cobb Christian Wesleyan Darlington Athens Academy First Presbyterian Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 4, #3 25 34.73 3-3 Brookstone Reg 1, #2 19 41.20 2-3 Mount de Sales Reg 2, #4 Reg 3, #1 10 54.94 7-0 Aquinas Reg 6, #3 29 28.47 2-2 Lakeview Academy Reg 7, #2 7 57.10 4-1 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 28 30.57 4-2 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 6 57.23 4-2 Wesleyan Reg 7, #3 15 49.35 4-2 Darlington Reg 6, #2 20 41.07 2-3 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #4 21 40.46 3-3 Mount Vernon Presbyterian Reg 8, #1 1 73.98 6-0 Athens Academy Reg 1, #3 18 41.74 2-3 First Presbyterian Reg 4, #2 23 36.12 4-0 Pacelli Reg 3, #4 22 38.16 2-3 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #1 2 69.85 3-3 Eagle's Landing Christian Christian Heritage Savannah Christian Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Fellowship Christian George Walton Academy Christian Heritage Savannah Christian Stratford Academy Calvary Day Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Prince Avenue Christian Fellowship Christian Reg 8, #3 8 56.45 4-0 George Walton Academy Reg 5, #2 12 50.49 2-3 Hebron Christian Reg 6, #4 30 28.35 2-1 King's Ridge Christian Reg 7, #1 5 57.68 4-1 Christian Heritage Reg 2, #3 32 19.85 0-7 Landmark Christian Reg 3, #2 9 56.35 6-1 Savannah Christian Reg 4, #4 34 19.42 0-6 Heritage School Reg 1, #1 16 48.49 3-1 Stratford Academy Reg 3, #3 14 49.54 4-3 Calvary Day Reg 2, #2 17 46.85 4-2 Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #4 26 33.46 3-3 Tattnall Square Reg 4, #1 11 52.74 4-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 5, #3 13 50.03 2-4 Holy Innocents Reg 8, #2 3 68.91 5-1 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 7, #4 27 32.65 0-5 Mount Paran Christian Reg 6, #1 4 68.07 5-0 Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Athens Academy 8 - A Private 6-0 73.98 999,995 3.88 801,106 595,238 519,401 365,502 1.74 Eagle's Landing Christian 2 - A Private 3-3 69.85 1,000,000 3.74 926,777 464,101 392,248 224,075 3.46 Fellowship Christian 6 - A Private 5-0 68.07 1,000,000 3.33 539,636 463,312 349,856 162,805 5.14 Prince Avenue Christian 8 - A Private 5-1 68.91 999,961 3.34 637,077 443,221 337,060 161,915 5.18 Christian Heritage 7 - A Private 4-1 57.68 999,664 2.79 474,611 300,115 72,175 17,465 56.26 Savannah Christian 3 - A Private 6-1 56.35 1,000,000 2.59 714,388 331,658 66,737 15,374 64.04 North Cobb Christian 7 - A Private 4-1 57.10 999,732 2.67 431,662 255,554 55,661 13,339 73.97 Wesleyan 5 - A Private 4-2 57.23 999,545 2.40 402,735 249,432 49,850 12,732 77.54 Aquinas 3 - A Private 7-0 54.94 1,000,000 2.46 658,590 276,816 49,746 10,091 98.10 George Walton Academy 8 - A Private 4-0 56.45 998,633 2.07 265,685 146,646 33,549 6,939 143.11 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4 - A Private 4-2 52.74 1,000,000 2.43 469,746 73,114 28,233 4,322 230.37 Calvary Day 3 - A Private 4-3 49.54 1,000,000 2.02 410,246 104,607 12,408 1,573 634.73 Stratford Academy 1 - A Private 3-1 48.49 972,270 2.21 301,440 80,844 9,348 1,016 983.25 Hebron Christian 5 - A Private 2-3 50.49 995,126 1.59 143,699 62,413 7,046 1,009 990.08 Darlington 7 - A Private 4-2 49.35 996,623 1.96 158,851 54,892 6,193 765 1,306.19 Holy Innocents 5 - A Private 2-4 50.03 994,876 1.46 108,764 45,376 5,075 672 1,487.10 Whitefield Academy 2 - A Private 4-2 46.85 1,000,000 1.69 204,516 15,753 3,586 312 3,204.13 First Presbyterian 1 - A Private 2-3 41.74 859,139 1.52 95,577 13,013 674 40 24,999.00 Mount de Sales 1 - A Private 2-3 41.20 870,398 1.52 89,155 11,689 577 28 35,713.29 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5 - A Private 3-3 40.46 955,471 1.03 11,654 2,038 110 9 111,110.11 Mount Pisgah Christian 6 - A Private 2-3 41.07 994,800 1.29 16,742 2,361 194 8 124,999.00 Savannah Country Day 3 - A Private 2-3 38.16 1,000,000 1.15 39,539 2,753 131 6 166,665.67 Pacelli 4 - A Private 4-0 36.12 1,000,000 1.42 31,147 1,629 67 3 333,332.33 Strong Rock Christian 1 - A Private 3-2 35.52 560,259 0.79 19,293 1,119 26 - - Brookstone 4 - A Private 3-3 34.73 1,000,000 1.37 22,469 1,135 25 - - Tattnall Square 1 - A Private 3-3 33.46 634,332 0.84 14,164 615 16 - - Athens Christian 8 - A Private 4-2 30.57 818,194 0.87 3,041 230 5 - - Mount Paran Christian 7 - A Private 0-5 32.65 908,714 0.97 1,584 127 2 - - Lakeview Academy 6 - A Private 2-2 28.47 952,883 1.00 1,674 89 1 - - King's Ridge Christian 6 - A Private 2-1 28.35 919,101 0.96 1,417 74 - - - Landmark Christian 2 - A Private 0-7 19.85 1,000,000 1.02 1,227 18 - - - Heritage School 4 - A Private 0-6 19.42 1,000,000 1.05 1,008 8 - - - Deerfield-Windsor 1 - A Private 2-4 28.26 103,602 0.12 718 8 - - - Loganville Christian 8 - A Private 1-4 19.57 183,217 0.19 56 2 - - - St. Francis 6 - A Private 1-5 9.14 133,216 0.13 3 - - - - Walker 7 - A Private 1-5 15.17 95,267 0.10 2 - - - - Providence Christian 5 - A Private 0-5 15.08 54,982 0.06 1 - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - A Private Stratford Academy 541,384 250,784 124,585 55,517 972,270 27,730 1 - A Private First Presbyterian 193,269 253,074 246,768 166,028 859,139 140,861 1 - A Private Mount de Sales 175,469 282,825 253,029 159,075 870,398 129,602 1 - A Private Strong Rock Christian 48,896 106,752 165,920 238,691 560,259 439,741 1 - A Private Tattnall Square 38,509 94,977 184,209 316,637 634,332 365,668 1 - A Private Deerfield-Windsor 2,473 11,588 25,489 64,052 103,602 896,398 2 - A Private Eagle's Landing Christian 950,016 49,804 180 - 1,000,000 - 2 - A Private Whitefield Academy 49,866 919,834 30,300 - 1,000,000 - 2 - A Private Landmark Christian 118 30,362 969,520 - 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Savannah Christian 421,711 343,601 186,934 47,754 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Aquinas 382,648 330,635 215,866 70,851 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Calvary Day 178,903 284,323 403,735 133,039 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Savannah Country Day 16,738 41,441 193,465 748,356 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 836,414 139,939 21,889 1,758 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Pacelli 98,919 431,102 397,176 72,803 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Brookstone 62,615 400,970 424,655 111,760 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Heritage School 2,052 27,989 156,280 813,679 1,000,000 - 5 - A Private Wesleyan 541,217 295,916 124,154 38,258 999,545 455 5 - A Private Hebron Christian 247,686 324,672 273,487 149,281 995,126 4,874 5 - A Private Holy Innocents 178,122 285,767 340,462 190,525 994,876 5,124 5 - A Private Mount Vernon Presbyterian 32,969 93,376 260,203 568,923 955,471 44,529 5 - A Private Providence Christian 6 269 1,694 53,013 54,982 945,018 6 - A Private Fellowship Christian 969,759 29,686 482 73 1,000,000 - 6 - A Private Mount Pisgah Christian 26,199 712,567 201,781 54,253 994,800 5,200 6 - A Private King's Ridge Christian 2,161 98,700 348,815 469,425 919,101 80,899 6 - A Private Lakeview Academy 1,881 156,700 434,649 359,653 952,883 47,117 6 - A Private St. Francis - 2,347 14,273 116,596 133,216 866,784 7 - A Private Christian Heritage 512,359 328,269 140,537 18,499 999,664 336 7 - A Private North Cobb Christian 360,751 396,929 223,635 18,417 999,732 268 7 - A Private Darlington 123,926 264,212 531,620 76,865 996,623 3,377 7 - A Private Mount Paran Christian 2,958 10,438 101,682 793,636 908,714 91,286 7 - A Private Walker 6 152 2,526 92,583 95,267 904,733 8 - A Private Athens Academy 582,153 338,679 78,446 717 999,995 5 8 - A Private Prince Avenue Christian 366,675 471,221 159,998 2,067 999,961 39 8 - A Private George Walton Academy 51,110 189,353 717,531 40,639 998,633 1,367 8 - A Private Athens Christian 59 693 40,834 776,608 818,194 181,806 8 - A Private Loganville Christian 3 54 3,191 179,969 183,217 816,783