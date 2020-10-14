X

Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 7

By Loren Maxwell

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings' playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lowndes
Colquitt County
Colquitt County
Brookwood
Lowndes
Grayson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Colquitt County
Milton
North Gwinnett
Brookwood
Colquitt County
Hillgrove
Archer
Milton
South Forsyth
North Gwinnett
Brookwood
East Coweta
Reg 4, #3
16
79.98
4-1
Parkview
Reg 1, #2
2
104.22
4-0
Colquitt County
Reg 2, #4
38
58.99
5-1
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
9
84.30
3-1
Hillgrove
Reg 6, #3
28
69.41
3-2
Gainesville
Reg 7, #2
8
85.07
2-3
Archer
Reg 8, #4
31
66.68
1-4
Mountain View
Reg 5, #1
11
83.31
3-1
Milton
Reg 7, #3
40
54.98
2-4
Meadowcreek
Reg 6, #2
18
76.70
4-0
South Forsyth
Reg 5, #4
34
61.86
2-3
Woodstock
Reg 8, #1
7
85.22
4-2
North Gwinnett
Reg 1, #3
24
71.35
4-2
Camden County
Reg 4, #2
5
89.77
5-0
Brookwood
Reg 3, #4
25
70.83
1-4
Marietta
Reg 2, #1
15
80.81
5-1
East Coweta
Norcross
Lowndes
Grayson
Mill Creek
Roswell
Norcross
North Cobb
Lowndes
Newnan
Grayson
Mill Creek
West Forsyth
Reg 8, #3
14
80.81
4-2
Collins Hill
Reg 5, #2
10
83.69
4-0
Roswell
Reg 6, #4
32
64.22
1-3
Denmark
Reg 7, #1
4
95.33
5-0
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
21
75.75
2-4
McEachern
Reg 3, #2
13
81.31
4-1
North Cobb
Reg 4, #4
19
76.20
4-1
South Gwinnett
Reg 1, #1
1
110.22
5-0
Lowndes
Reg 3, #3
22
74.31
2-3
Walton
Reg 2, #2
17
79.94
5-0
Newnan
Reg 1, #4
23
71.90
1-2
Tift County
Reg 4, #1
3
99.65
5-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
12
81.70
5-0
Cherokee
Reg 8, #2
6
85.37
2-2
Mill Creek
Reg 7, #4
42
45.30
2-2
Duluth
Reg 6, #1
20
75.76
2-2
West Forsyth

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA5-0110.221,000,0004.54949,401861,168750,912558,2960.79
Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA4-0104.221,000,0004.19883,559752,544606,372262,0822.82
Grayson4 - AAAAAAA5-099.65999,3683.88871,421776,593287,428116,5597.58
Norcross7 - AAAAAAA5-095.331,000,0003.06796,795190,587109,06732,65829.62
Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA5-089.77986,1832.70548,703379,07277,23513,39173.68
North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA4-285.22994,7652.44505,035191,47230,6433,599276.85
Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA2-285.37995,2722.39485,329178,75728,2353,360296.62
Archer7 - AAAAAAA2-385.07999,9662.44483,39463,37324,2022,820353.61
Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA3-184.30966,6451.9297,28047,44914,8201,467680.66
Roswell5 - AAAAAAA4-083.69992,9332.01304,99548,32012,1441,211824.76
Milton5 - AAAAAAA3-183.31988,4941.97293,42046,98910,8981,091915.59
Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA4-280.81978,6131.91295,73879,7668,8776801,469.59
East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA5-180.81998,7211.91161,17876,3128,4366141,627.66
Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA5-081.70984,3431.84245,15737,3056,5815791,726.12
North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA4-181.31941,4891.7166,50526,9685,5494772,095.44
Newnan2 - AAAAAAA5-079.94997,8801.85137,52561,9996,2044622,163.50
Parkview4 - AAAAAAA4-179.98902,6101.1883,27333,6493,8622823,545.10
South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA4-076.70952,7371.98245,86545,4592,9081496,710.41
West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA2-275.76918,6901.83208,59536,4522,0598911,234.96
McEachern2 - AAAAAAA2-475.75993,5101.5557,14319,0951,2725518,180.82
South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA4-176.20768,5630.9034,62810,8638554522,221.22
Walton3 - AAAAAAA2-374.31696,8561.0225,5006,7344391758,822.53
Tift County1 - AAAAAAA1-271.901,000,0001.1227,2046,0932395199,999.00
Camden County1 - AAAAAAA4-271.351,000,0001.1226,1025,5411854249,999.00
Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA3-269.41768,0591.1557,8716,0682183333,332.33
Marietta3 - AAAAAAA1-470.83571,2420.7612,9352,6501031999,999.00
North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA4-169.71444,2710.6124,5772,620861999,999.00
Harrison3 - AAAAAAA0-369.69450,1400.598,5171,580561999,999.00
North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA1-368.68373,6280.476,2681,050371999,999.00
Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-466.68694,6880.7911,760571231999,999.00
Denmark6 - AAAAAAA1-364.22618,2510.8017,9491,23424--
Newton4 - AAAAAAA2-268.66343,2760.362,38538717--
Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA1-263.99459,2240.519,2906439--
Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA2-361.86432,1290.475,8833573--
Lambert6 - AAAAAAA4-161.84201,0350.232,047932--
Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA2-454.98942,1551.043,924105---
Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA2-160.0996,9570.1166729---
Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA5-158.99834,1750.8947027---
Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-455.90142,8770.1559114---
Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA3-059.01336,6620.3590012---
Discovery7 - AAAAAAA2-343.75446,2450.4698----
Duluth7 - AAAAAAA2-245.30370,0430.3891----
Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA0-241.55241,2110.2529----
Campbell2 - AAAAAAA2-447.17175,7140.183----
Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA0-425.013800.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAAALowndes623,549372,9863,3341311,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAAColquitt County375,792609,37314,0358001,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAATift County38310,091457,897531,6291,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAACamden County2767,550524,734467,4401,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAAEast Coweta429,267320,598214,32634,530998,7211,279
2 - AAAAAAANewnan368,651365,152235,11528,962997,8802,120
2 - AAAAAAAMcEachern196,974297,282431,22468,030993,5106,490
2 - AAAAAAAPebblebrook5,03115,778109,838703,528834,175165,825
2 - AAAAAAACampbell771,1909,497164,950175,714824,286
3 - AAAAAAAHillgrove521,924266,353126,41651,952966,64533,355
3 - AAAAAAANorth Cobb316,843355,897186,35382,396941,48958,511
3 - AAAAAAAWalton79,629153,482240,178223,567696,856303,144
3 - AAAAAAAMarietta34,07394,692194,750247,727571,242428,758
3 - AAAAAAAHarrison30,13377,982140,228201,797450,140549,860
3 - AAAAAAANorth Paulding17,39851,594112,075192,561373,628626,372
4 - AAAAAAAGrayson711,428246,46034,4077,073999,368632
4 - AAAAAAABrookwood244,186508,320178,78454,893986,18313,817
4 - AAAAAAAParkview26,842147,176458,338270,254902,61097,390
4 - AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett16,49783,217256,578412,271768,563231,437
4 - AAAAAAANewton1,04714,82771,893255,509343,276656,724
5 - AAAAAAARoswell373,279335,974247,41336,267992,9337,067
5 - AAAAAAAMilton351,175315,134269,62552,560988,49411,506
5 - AAAAAAACherokee268,300316,814333,45265,777984,34315,657
5 - AAAAAAAAlpharetta4,61319,02577,941357,645459,224540,776
5 - AAAAAAAWoodstock2,32010,90856,699362,202432,129567,871
5 - AAAAAAAEtowah3132,14514,870125,549142,877857,123
6 - AAAAAAASouth Forsyth417,940293,958165,31875,521952,73747,263
6 - AAAAAAAWest Forsyth368,018282,868174,95992,845918,69081,310
6 - AAAAAAAGainesville119,053193,875247,968207,163768,059231,941
6 - AAAAAAADenmark51,402117,089204,015245,745618,251381,749
6 - AAAAAAANorth Forsyth38,31584,397122,811198,748444,271555,729
6 - AAAAAAALambert3,35120,11860,666116,900201,035798,965
6 - AAAAAAAForsyth Central1,9217,69524,26363,07896,957903,043
7 - AAAAAAANorcross805,840194,03212441,000,000-
7 - AAAAAAAArcher194,134779,68025,777375999,96634
7 - AAAAAAAMeadowcreek1123,891729,936188,317942,15557,845
7 - AAAAAAADiscovery101,655144,353300,227446,245553,755
7 - AAAAAAADuluth573533,482335,821370,043629,957
7 - AAAAAAADunwoody-766,328174,876241,211758,789
7 - AAAAAAABerkmar---380380999,620
8 - AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett402,708322,437222,01647,604994,7655,235
8 - AAAAAAAMill Creek350,402349,424255,35740,089995,2724,728
8 - AAAAAAACollins Hill235,634290,407350,204102,368978,61321,387
8 - AAAAAAAMountain View10,46032,265137,460514,503694,688305,312
8 - AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge7965,46734,963295,436336,662663,338

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Valdosta
Valdosta
Buford
Lee County
Dacula
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Valdosta
Douglas County
Buford
Richmond Hill
Valdosta
Statesboro
Johns Creek
Douglas County
Kell
Buford
Houston County
Richmond Hill
Reg 4, #3
14
72.00
4-0
Hughes
Reg 1, #2
2
93.12
2-2
Valdosta
Reg 2, #4
30
60.06
1-3
Statesboro
Reg 3, #1
37
52.97
3-2
Evans
Reg 6, #3
21
66.15
2-2
Sprayberry
Reg 7, #2
20
66.51
2-2
Johns Creek
Reg 8, #4
24
63.38
1-3
Shiloh
Reg 5, #1
6
78.86
5-0
Douglas County
Reg 7, #3
26
62.28
3-1
Riverwood
Reg 6, #2
15
71.77
1-2
Kell
Reg 5, #4
18
69.14
3-2
Alexander
Reg 8, #1
3
83.07
3-1
Buford
Reg 1, #3
7
78.32
4-2
Houston County
Reg 4, #2
11
75.49
3-1
Westlake
Reg 3, #4
53
37.35
1-4
Grovetown
Reg 2, #1
4
82.26
4-1
Richmond Hill
Carrollton
Lee County
Lovejoy
Dacula
Carrollton
Creekview
Glynn Academy
Lee County
Brunswick
Lovejoy
Dacula
Allatoona
Reg 8, #3
12
74.24
3-1
Lanier
Reg 5, #2
10
77.35
2-1
Carrollton
Reg 6, #4
33
55.58
2-2
Pope
Reg 7, #1
16
70.66
3-1
Creekview
Reg 2, #3
25
62.32
2-3
Glynn Academy
Reg 3, #2
51
43.10
1-4
Lakeside (Evans)
Reg 4, #4
19
67.42
1-1
Tucker
Reg 1, #1
1
98.70
4-1
Lee County
Reg 3, #3
52
41.25
0-5
Alcovy
Reg 2, #2
22
65.46
3-2
Brunswick
Reg 1, #4
13
72.24
2-4
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 4, #1
8
77.85
5-0
Lovejoy
Reg 5, #3
17
70.58
2-3
Rome
Reg 8, #2
5
80.19
2-2
Dacula
Reg 7, #4
23
64.01
4-0
River Ridge
Reg 6, #1
9
77.81
4-0
Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County1 - AAAAAA4-198.701,000,0004.64956,669898,583813,893611,7100.63
Valdosta1 - AAAAAA2-293.121,000,0004.20886,985770,879614,573269,0962.72
Buford8 - AAAAAA3-183.07997,6802.94646,641359,233114,64430,55631.73
Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA4-182.26999,8303.14637,973387,149123,74528,96233.53
Dacula8 - AAAAAA2-280.19995,8722.65539,723282,03366,49714,68367.11
Douglas County5 - AAAAAA5-078.86991,5012.45553,868134,50352,20110,01498.86
Allatoona6 - AAAAAA4-077.81998,8532.57433,811231,78240,7168,081122.75
Carrollton5 - AAAAAA2-177.35984,9742.34513,154112,22339,8966,667148.99
Houston County1 - AAAAAA4-278.321,000,0002.12339,499166,03835,6616,104162.83
Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA5-077.85993,2021.99321,918165,92731,3436,075163.61
Westlake4 - AAAAAA3-175.49989,1801.71228,990103,39017,0042,664374.38
Lanier8 - AAAAAA3-174.24931,2741.68258,44152,78310,3651,481674.22
Kell6 - AAAAAA1-271.77997,2292.02229,19867,5348,4338721,145.79
Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA2-472.241,000,0001.66207,33665,8646,3657621,311.34
Creekview7 - AAAAAA3-170.66978,6761.97253,31626,3266,5286811,467.43
Hughes4 - AAAAAA4-072.00970,8061.37121,68343,9116,0516801,469.59
Rome5 - AAAAAA2-370.58824,3511.19108,45023,2692,6512743,648.64
Alexander5 - AAAAAA3-269.14692,5550.9573,48813,4091,4431417,091.20
Tucker4 - AAAAAA1-167.42908,3581.0440,54010,7841,3431307,691.31
Brunswick2 - AAAAAA3-265.46973,4692.09171,46934,8772,0981128,927.57
Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA2-266.51975,7151.67137,74011,5321,7171039,707.74
Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA2-266.15991,9181.61105,41414,0221,2618511,763.71
River Ridge7 - AAAAAA4-064.01837,4331.2056,2545,2414322441,665.67
Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA2-362.32831,4391.5737,5156,2284682147,618.05
Statesboro2 - AAAAAA1-360.06821,9851.5337,9714,8692761190,908.09
Shiloh8 - AAAAAA1-363.38592,9280.7332,9052,3961678124,999.00
Riverwood7 - AAAAAA3-162.28655,4410.8423,1952,4931282499,999.00
Pope6 - AAAAAA2-255.58601,6590.717,98818741999,999.00
South Paulding5 - AAAAAA3-261.37230,8460.266,02853928--
Evans3 - AAAAAA3-252.971,000,0001.377,98066524--
Dalton5 - AAAAAA1-361.4695,1830.112,08521912--
East Paulding5 - AAAAAA3-160.85175,0280.203,81035511--
Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA0-457.70295,2510.343,7102809--
Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-458.14261,0280.295,2091987--
Cambridge7 - AAAAAA1-354.83179,6910.201,237762--
Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA3-255.00202,2790.222,175621--
Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-349.31164,4090.251,095551--
Wheeler6 - AAAAAA2-351.43351,5790.391,805231--
Effingham County2 - AAAAAA2-346.64158,9950.23534171--
Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA1-443.101,000,0001.1086221---
Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA2-251.0676,4580.082139---
Alcovy3 - AAAAAA0-541.251,000,0001.074985---
South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-446.5149,8730.072025---
North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA2-150.31104,0200.101015---
Grovetown3 - AAAAAA1-437.351,000,0001.041691---
Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA0-445.4955,0050.0676----
Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA1-349.2018,9390.0249----
Paulding County5 - AAAAAA2-250.345,5620.0114----
Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-245.0534,4340.0311----
Lassiter6 - AAAAAA1-445.653,5700.003----
Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-443.121,3350.00-----
South Cobb6 - AAAAAA0-435.321750.00-----
Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-326.12120.00-----
Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA0-053.53-------
Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA0-051.33-------
Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA0-225.66-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAALee County696,689268,91029,3825,0191,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAValdosta276,629576,028126,78120,5621,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAHouston County22,045128,504585,119264,3321,000,000-
1 - AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)4,63726,558258,718710,0871,000,000-
2 - AAAAAARichmond Hill869,531111,34515,6853,269999,830170
2 - AAAAAABrunswick90,708618,907197,52766,327973,46926,531
2 - AAAAAAGlynn Academy21,53776,786371,228361,888831,439168,561
2 - AAAAAAStatesboro17,825169,192326,579308,389821,985178,015
2 - AAAAAAEffingham County2977,90935,190115,599158,995841,005
2 - AAAAAABradwell Institute5813,27040,418110,663164,409835,591
2 - AAAAAASouth Effingham442,59113,37333,86549,873950,127
3 - AAAAAAEvans642,975244,72775,68136,6171,000,000-
3 - AAAAAALakeside (Evans)172,687295,857286,369245,0871,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAAlcovy107,545271,123324,724296,6081,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAGrovetown76,793188,293313,226421,6881,000,000-
3 - AAAAAARockdale County-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-----1,000,000
4 - AAAAAALovejoy430,860308,519172,78481,039993,2026,798
4 - AAAAAAWestlake325,477301,799231,875130,029989,18010,820
4 - AAAAAAHughes178,909264,597321,215206,085970,80629,194
4 - AAAAAATucker64,394122,164259,292462,508908,35891,642
4 - AAAAAANorth Atlanta3132,45711,76589,485104,020895,980
4 - AAAAAAMorrow474643,06930,85434,434965,566
4 - AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAAACarrollton478,281366,483109,39830,812984,97415,026
5 - AAAAAADouglas County464,864377,249120,98328,405991,5018,499
5 - AAAAAARome30,887126,075391,813275,576824,351175,649
5 - AAAAAAAlexander21,24099,449251,074320,792692,555307,445
5 - AAAAAASouth Paulding3,49016,54849,553161,255230,846769,154
5 - AAAAAAEast Paulding1,07410,49748,904114,553175,028824,972
5 - AAAAAADalton1593,59727,47663,95195,183904,817
5 - AAAAAAPaulding County51027994,6565,562994,438
6 - AAAAAAAllatoona656,353252,39578,17511,930998,8531,147
6 - AAAAAAKell257,001489,907233,59616,725997,2292,771
6 - AAAAAASprayberry83,938243,969562,762101,249991,9188,082
6 - AAAAAAPope2,22010,230105,092484,117601,659398,341
6 - AAAAAAWheeler4823,30817,957329,832351,579648,421
6 - AAAAAALassiter6675152,9823,570996,430
6 - AAAAAAKennesaw Mountain-1241,89752,98455,005944,995
6 - AAAAAASouth Cobb--4171175999,825
6 - AAAAAAOsborne--21012999,988
7 - AAAAAACreekview531,549263,991129,43253,704978,67621,324
7 - AAAAAAJohns Creek317,216393,981200,19464,324975,71524,285
7 - AAAAAARiver Ridge114,730208,281281,907232,515837,433162,567
7 - AAAAAARiverwood28,19287,006238,648301,595655,441344,559
7 - AAAAAASequoyah5,95326,16984,147178,982295,251704,749
7 - AAAAAACambridge1,72416,91950,815110,233179,691820,309
7 - AAAAAAChattahoochee6303,60814,69057,53076,458923,542
7 - AAAAAACentennial6451671,1171,335998,665
8 - AAAAAABuford539,618303,353131,95022,759997,6802,320
8 - AAAAAADacula385,405488,306104,09618,065995,8724,128
8 - AAAAAALanier66,487159,187511,097194,503931,27468,726
8 - AAAAAAShiloh7,67037,220164,676383,362592,928407,072
8 - AAAAAAHabersham Central4835,10539,437157,254202,279797,721
8 - AAAAAACentral Gwinnett3326,74946,675207,272261,028738,972
8 - AAAAAAWinder-Barrow5802,06916,78518,939981,061

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Warner Robins
Ware County
Ware County
Coffee
Warner Robins
Veterans
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Ware County
Cartersville
Calhoun
Coffee
Ware County
Woodward Academy
Cartersville
St. Pius X
Calhoun
Clarke Central
Coffee
Starr's Mill
Reg 4, #3
12
67.90
2-3
Dutchtown
Reg 1, #2
2
89.60
5-0
Ware County
Reg 2, #4
23
58.49
2-2
Northgate
Reg 3, #1
17
63.80
2-3
Woodward Academy
Reg 6, #3
28
52.52
2-3
New Manchester
Reg 7, #2
6
81.83
4-1
Cartersville
Reg 8, #4
36
48.04
2-3
Jackson County
Reg 5, #1
11
69.27
3-1
St. Pius X
Reg 7, #3
7
77.83
4-1
Calhoun
Reg 6, #2
35
48.59
1-4
Lithia Springs
Reg 5, #4
33
49.16
0-2
M.L. King
Reg 8, #1
13
66.84
3-2
Clarke Central
Reg 1, #3
5
82.51
4-1
Coffee
Reg 4, #2
9
72.52
5-0
Ola
Reg 3, #4
37
47.81
0-3
Banneker
Reg 2, #1
10
72.48
4-1
Starr's Mill
Blessed Trinity
Warner Robins
Veterans
Cass
Southwest DeKalb
Blessed Trinity
Creekside
Warner Robins
Harris County
Veterans
Eastside
Cass
Reg 8, #3
29
52.43
4-1
Greenbrier
Reg 5, #2
22
58.54
0-1
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 6, #4
43
45.33
2-3
Villa Rica
Reg 7, #1
3
87.33
2-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 2, #3
19
61.61
2-3
Griffin
Reg 3, #2
20
61.15
1-2
Creekside
Reg 4, #4
18
62.34
1-3
Stockbridge
Reg 1, #1
1
93.02
3-2
Warner Robins
Reg 3, #3
25
56.74
3-0
Jonesboro
Reg 2, #2
14
66.60
3-2
Harris County
Reg 1, #4
4
82.64
4-1
Veterans
Reg 4, #1
8
73.64
2-3
Jones County
Reg 5, #3
32
49.39
2-0
Decatur
Reg 8, #2
24
58.27
4-1
Eastside
Reg 7, #4
15
66.60
5-0
Cass
Reg 6, #1
27
52.76
3-2
Chapel Hill

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
1 - AAAAAWarner Robins534,682283,919119,19655,471993,2686,732
1 - AAAAAWare County298,549382,419206,26095,692982,92017,080
1 - AAAAAVeterans88,844156,954302,527368,762917,08782,913
1 - AAAAACoffee76,859169,570348,125338,015932,56967,431
1 - AAAAAWayne County1,0667,13823,892142,060174,156825,844
2 - AAAAAStarr's Mill806,431133,38043,02715,020997,8582,142
2 - AAAAAGriffin93,836274,383330,646211,150910,01589,985
2 - AAAAAHarris County49,317456,868317,806136,355960,34639,654
2 - AAAAANorthgate47,802114,703232,059371,297765,861234,139
2 - AAAAAWhitewater1,91715,09752,759177,678247,451752,549
2 - AAAAANorthside (Columbus)6975,55323,53385,752115,535884,465
2 - AAAAAMcIntosh-161702,7482,934997,066
3 - AAAAAWoodward Academy465,023332,621177,22822,301997,1732,827
3 - AAAAACreekside348,136329,276222,66071,209971,28128,719
3 - AAAAAJonesboro177,063278,614364,560118,911939,14860,852
3 - AAAAATri-Cities8,14631,68787,907207,728335,468664,532
3 - AAAAAMundy's Mill1,09011,95459,698200,904273,646726,354
3 - AAAAADrew3823,37924,682101,154129,597870,403
3 - AAAAABanneker16012,46963,261277,770353,660646,340
3 - AAAAAForest Park--42327999,973
4 - AAAAAJones County510,485319,315150,69416,549997,0432,957
4 - AAAAAOla413,887421,117112,15637,659984,81915,181
4 - AAAAADutchtown66,200176,937457,498211,142911,77788,223
4 - AAAAAStockbridge8,24062,465182,036367,743620,484379,516
4 - AAAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)7967,80157,834143,768210,199789,801
4 - AAAAALocust Grove2511,6257,34126,56035,777964,223
4 - AAAAAUnion Grove13310,62331,314190,523232,593767,407
4 - AAAAAEagle's Landing81171,1276,0567,308992,692
5 - AAAAASt. Pius X787,531180,68626,3224,610999,149851
5 - AAAAASouthwest DeKalb167,535465,373213,33593,276939,51960,481
5 - AAAAADecatur22,956154,968300,375255,397733,696266,304
5 - AAAAAM.L. King16,965103,546211,541245,580577,632422,368
5 - AAAAALithonia3,82035,66599,854167,836307,175692,825
5 - AAAAANorthview1,17759,279145,681217,267423,404576,596
5 - AAAAAStone Mountain164832,89216,03419,425980,575
5 - AAAAAChamblee-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAAChapel Hill374,639271,207185,595110,606942,04757,953
6 - AAAAALithia Springs371,500281,987181,246107,176941,90958,091
6 - AAAAANew Manchester113,984220,597297,417234,356866,354133,646
6 - AAAAAVilla Rica107,515159,589215,209292,211774,524225,476
6 - AAAAAMaynard Jackson32,12565,666116,546236,965451,302548,698
6 - AAAAAGrady2369433,89717,43822,514977,486
6 - AAAAANorth Springs111901,2481,350998,650
7 - AAAAABlessed Trinity525,807312,811136,76524,303999,686314
7 - AAAAACartersville287,848350,054271,66888,766998,3361,664
7 - AAAAACalhoun171,613284,257377,095160,362993,3276,673
7 - AAAAACass14,72852,659211,202643,611922,20077,800
7 - AAAAAHiram21542,11849,17751,451948,549
7 - AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)2651,15233,78135,000965,000
8 - AAAAAClarke Central759,531181,55845,36010,024996,4733,527
8 - AAAAAEastside162,713387,626231,485122,317904,14195,859
8 - AAAAAGreenbrier48,455194,208257,783186,213686,659313,341
8 - AAAAALoganville18,98495,418160,266239,311513,979486,021
8 - AAAAAWalnut Grove5,96836,96081,918150,807275,653724,347
8 - AAAAAJackson County4,345102,895212,650262,555582,445417,555
8 - AAAAAApalachee41,33510,53828,77040,647959,353
8 - AAAAAJohnson (Gainesville)---33999,997

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAWarner Robins671,712230,36070,01524,043996,1303,870
1 - AAAAAWare County169,767384,927269,288129,243953,22546,775
1 - AAAAAVeterans117,680232,494322,990243,160916,32483,676
1 - AAAAACoffee37,234129,585277,929388,293833,041166,959
1 - AAAAAWayne County3,60722,63459,778215,261301,280698,720
2 - AAAAAStarr's Mill537,113273,596129,45449,274989,43710,563
2 - AAAAAHarris County261,496340,341264,687105,286971,81028,190
2 - AAAAAGriffin156,807272,911328,198175,109933,02566,975
2 - AAAAANorthgate41,41494,842206,622389,905732,783267,217
2 - AAAAAWhitewater1,86910,57841,168164,181217,796782,204
2 - AAAAANorthside (Columbus)1,2907,55528,695107,531145,071854,929
2 - AAAAAMcIntosh111771,1768,71410,078989,922
3 - AAAAAWoodward Academy482,149311,807162,74334,892991,5918,409
3 - AAAAACreekside319,223328,965231,40484,636964,22835,772
3 - AAAAAJonesboro182,785283,600351,911118,908937,20462,796
3 - AAAAATri-Cities7,67829,85581,886190,828310,247689,753
3 - AAAAABanneker6,81331,19797,008303,426438,444561,556
3 - AAAAAMundy's Mill1,01911,50453,329176,692242,544757,456
3 - AAAAADrew3333,07221,71790,603115,725884,275
3 - AAAAAForest Park--21517999,983
4 - AAAAAJones County420,220267,636183,23497,673968,76331,237
4 - AAAAAOla334,147317,374194,85794,067940,44559,555
4 - AAAAAStockbridge160,995207,377229,402222,048819,822180,178
4 - AAAAADutchtown71,632152,344252,002270,948746,926253,074
4 - AAAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)6,43321,13853,832115,363196,766803,234
4 - AAAAAUnion Grove6,05831,40176,146162,844276,449723,551
4 - AAAAALocust Grove5052,5519,61033,26145,927954,073
4 - AAAAAEagle's Landing101799173,7964,902995,098
5 - AAAAASt. Pius X768,053192,30731,6236,201998,1841,816
5 - AAAAASouthwest DeKalb186,993480,753196,81382,370946,92953,071
5 - AAAAAM.L. King16,84599,952216,812233,136566,745433,255
5 - AAAAADecatur12,55396,548229,805238,272577,178422,822
5 - AAAAANorthview10,57786,186193,638228,116518,517481,483
5 - AAAAALithonia4,89041,746116,900175,238338,774661,226
5 - AAAAAStone Mountain892,50814,40936,66753,673946,327
5 - AAAAAChamblee-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAANew Manchester508,194329,922113,08735,034986,23713,763
6 - AAAAAChapel Hill389,202359,313157,59961,230967,34432,656
6 - AAAAAVilla Rica45,456121,637270,884257,520695,497304,503
6 - AAAAAMaynard Jackson36,612105,977221,480250,683614,752385,248
6 - AAAAALithia Springs17,07164,405164,212241,542487,230512,770
6 - AAAAAGrady3,44218,48270,384143,989236,297763,703
6 - AAAAANorth Springs232642,35410,00212,643987,357
7 - AAAAABlessed Trinity500,751317,397161,86519,693999,706294
7 - AAAAACartersville277,144338,784310,46372,083998,4741,526
7 - AAAAACalhoun214,057312,889366,686102,198995,8304,170
7 - AAAAACass8,04230,655157,097687,782883,576116,424
7 - AAAAAHiram51842,30766,31368,809931,191
7 - AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)1911,58251,93153,605946,395
8 - AAAAAClarke Central583,456264,000112,16433,033992,6537,347
8 - AAAAAGreenbrier225,198349,734287,22194,733956,88643,114
8 - AAAAAEastside164,384283,212290,080173,996911,67288,328
8 - AAAAALoganville19,43562,862189,102360,325631,724368,276
8 - AAAAAJackson County7,17033,70993,794249,366384,039615,961
8 - AAAAAApalachee2895,84824,43977,565108,141891,859
8 - AAAAAWalnut Grove686353,19810,94714,848985,152
8 - AAAAAJohnson (Gainesville)--23537999,963

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Jefferson
Marist
Stephenson
Jefferson
Bainbridge
Marist
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cairo
Stephenson
Jefferson
Carver (Columbus)
Cairo
Islands
Stephenson
North Oconee
Hapeville Charter
Jefferson
Howard
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 4, #3
15
60.13
1-3
Perry
Reg 1, #2
11
62.08
0-3
Cairo
Reg 2, #4
27
52.17
4-1
LaGrange
Reg 3, #1
28
51.93
2-0
Islands
Reg 6, #3
8
66.12
2-0
Stephenson
Reg 7, #2
18
58.36
4-0
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 8, #4
23
55.85
1-4
North Oconee
Reg 5, #1
29
51.01
2-2
Riverdale
Reg 7, #3
22
57.73
3-1
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 6, #2
6
67.38
1-2
Hapeville Charter
Reg 5, #4
43
36.43
0-4
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
Reg 8, #1
1
85.71
5-0
Jefferson
Reg 1, #3
17
58.95
1-3
Thomas County Central
Reg 4, #2
16
59.81
2-1
Howard
Reg 3, #4
24
54.51
2-0
New Hampstead
Reg 2, #1
9
64.05
3-0
Carver (Columbus)
Cedartown
Bainbridge
Benedictine
Marist
Cedar Shoals
Cedartown
Jenkins
Bainbridge
Benedictine
West Laurens
Flowery Branch
Marist
Reg 8, #3
19
58.01
0-3
Cedar Shoals
Reg 5, #2
31
47.99
4-1
Luella
Reg 6, #4
20
57.93
2-3
Mays
Reg 7, #1
7
66.88
2-2
Cedartown
Reg 2, #3
21
57.87
2-3
Troup
Reg 3, #2
12
61.62
1-1
Jenkins
Reg 4, #4
14
60.27
1-0
Baldwin
Reg 1, #1
4
74.15
1-3
Bainbridge
Reg 3, #3
3
76.40
5-1
Benedictine
Reg 2, #2
13
61.30
3-1
Hardaway
Reg 1, #4
26
53.31
0-1
Westover
Reg 4, #1
10
63.15
2-2
West Laurens
Reg 5, #3
36
43.62
3-1
Fayette County
Reg 8, #2
5
68.75
3-2
Flowery Branch
Reg 7, #4
30
50.82
3-2
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 6, #1
2
82.73
3-0
Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson8 - AAAA5-085.71999,9934.42884,199798,484737,916515,0760.94
Marist6 - AAAA3-082.73999,8844.00801,201675,689554,047293,3462.41
Bainbridge1 - AAAA1-374.15998,9253.43758,163583,189223,32672,03312.88
Benedictine3 - AAAA5-176.401,000,0002.92693,826236,447163,84162,93014.89
Flowery Branch8 - AAAA3-268.75988,7012.45313,924164,28757,67412,10481.62
Cedartown7 - AAAA2-266.88993,7112.42470,796250,42054,73810,86791.02
Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA1-267.38993,4432.26296,398179,28546,07510,45394.67
Stephenson6 - AAAA2-066.12987,9752.20324,841181,92136,0797,322135.57
Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA3-064.05997,8911.88287,79160,38618,2113,038328.16
West Laurens4 - AAAA2-263.15940,0301.87275,90271,25515,8882,368421.30
Cairo1 - AAAA0-362.08969,0761.95302,796119,46115,6852,335427.27
Jenkins3 - AAAA1-161.621,000,0001.86221,37063,33310,9551,356736.46
Hardaway2 - AAAA3-161.30994,4421.71216,17538,4859,1611,153866.30
Baldwin4 - AAAA1-060.27941,0161.67202,71147,9577,5979241,081.25
Perry4 - AAAA1-360.13858,0661.51180,63642,8956,5548071,238.16
Thomas County Central1 - AAAA1-358.95928,1751.60187,47356,6135,9226351,573.80
Howard4 - AAAA2-159.81816,5151.39160,20640,4815,5716301,586.30
Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA4-058.36967,7251.55171,73461,4206,2125921,688.19
Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA0-358.01883,2161.79185,14354,9835,2554632,158.83
Troup2 - AAAA2-357.87976,6471.62141,88040,1913,8013732,679.97
Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA3-157.73935,5851.32102,63737,1363,1903113,214.43
Mays6 - AAAA2-357.93824,6001.31144,94441,3003,5352983,354.70
North Oconee8 - AAAA1-455.85912,7351.74157,11342,9522,9502234,483.30
New Hampstead3 - AAAA2-054.511,000,0001.54112,47826,0281,8551496,710.41
Islands3 - AAAA2-051.931,000,0001.57104,36227,8441,2386016,665.67
LaGrange2 - AAAA4-152.17994,1721.4372,02513,9466594522,221.22
Westover1 - AAAA0-153.31769,8161.0451,6088,0025483429,410.76
Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA1-353.96365,9670.4826,8815,8883482835,713.29
Riverdale5 - AAAA2-251.01979,3311.3866,56615,8446862539,999.00
Luella5 - AAAA4-147.99995,2611.3142,9417,9112441190,908.09
Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA3-250.82712,4990.8016,5793,5851931190,908.09
Fayette County5 - AAAA3-143.62950,7921.0810,2141,09223--
Madison County8 - AAAA1-445.2587,0860.123,08339511--
Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA0-245.19158,1640.183,6933136--
East Hall8 - AAAA3-142.64118,3500.162,7652863--
Spalding4 - AAAA0-444.8776,8480.081,0051211--
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA0-436.43451,2190.4623181--
Dougherty1 - AAAA0-138.0983,8240.0918931--
Monroe1 - AAAA0-144.32250,1840.282,38097---
Pickens7 - AAAA2-342.39271,3540.2856746---
Hampton5 - AAAA1-433.15291,5190.29715---
Miller Grove6 - AAAA1-136.7835,8870.041555---
Ridgeland7 - AAAA0-538.55114,8090.121124---
McDonough5 - AAAA1-433.08326,7370.33693---
Shaw2 - AAAA0-437.0926,7260.031223---
Chestatee8 - AAAA0-431.779,9190.01241---
Columbus2 - AAAA1-434.537,1620.0119----
North Clayton5 - AAAA0-519.235,1410.01-----
Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-516.204,3170.00-----
Jordan2 - AAAA2-226.092,9140.001----
Rutland4 - AAAA1-331.171,5580.001----
Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-214.61470.00-----
Spencer2 - AAAA0-617.58460.00-----
Kendrick2 - AAAA0-411.95-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAABainbridge755,318187,35844,68911,560998,9251,075
1 - AAAACairo123,449401,429317,835126,363969,07630,924
1 - AAAAThomas County Central95,061287,813333,814211,487928,17571,825
1 - AAAAWestover25,165108,234241,029395,388769,816230,184
1 - AAAAMonroe88713,12849,596186,573250,184749,816
1 - AAAADougherty1202,03813,03768,62983,824916,176
2 - AAAACarver (Columbus)452,769314,141157,65673,325997,8912,109
2 - AAAAHardaway398,527362,412160,54572,958994,4425,558
2 - AAAATroup78,819190,864387,933319,031976,64723,353
2 - AAAALaGrange69,871132,049291,900500,352994,1725,828
2 - AAAAColumbus9814306,6427,162992,838
2 - AAAAShaw54491,37724,89526,726973,274
2 - AAAAJordan-41592,7512,914997,086
2 - AAAASpencer---4646999,954
2 - AAAAKendrick-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAIslands643,228306,62450,148-1,000,000-
3 - AAAANew Hampstead293,946254,474155,435296,1451,000,000-
3 - AAAAJenkins62,826438,902194,289303,9831,000,000-
3 - AAAABenedictine--600,128399,8721,000,000-
4 - AAAAWest Laurens336,746264,026205,571133,687940,03059,970
4 - AAAABaldwin260,345252,674241,930186,067941,01658,984
4 - AAAAPerry225,900230,416216,608185,142858,066141,934
4 - AAAAHoward162,490203,442225,146225,437816,515183,485
4 - AAAAWestside (Macon)13,78345,01094,522212,652365,967634,033
4 - AAAASpalding7364,41116,07155,63076,848923,152
4 - AAAARutland-211521,3851,558998,442
5 - AAAARiverdale429,070322,097176,45851,706979,33120,669
5 - AAAALuella416,830364,337184,25229,842995,2614,739
5 - AAAAFayette County144,554259,384408,965137,889950,79249,208
5 - AAAAHampton3,85013,82145,421228,427291,519708,481
5 - AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)3,80725,099111,668310,645451,219548,781
5 - AAAAMcDonough1,88715,22872,674236,948326,737673,263
5 - AAAANorth Clayton2345624,5435,141994,859
6 - AAAAMarist839,974133,29722,3764,237999,884116
6 - AAAAHapeville Charter92,627510,398368,68021,738993,4436,557
6 - AAAAStephenson62,448340,905427,247157,375987,97512,025
6 - AAAAMays4,89113,039163,358643,312824,600175,400
6 - AAAAArabia Mountain592,09115,136140,878158,164841,836
6 - AAAAMiller Grove12703,20332,41335,887964,113
6 - AAAADruid Hills---4747999,953
7 - AAAACedartown551,649291,969112,34437,749993,7116,289
7 - AAAANorthwest Whitfield280,955322,900247,352116,518967,72532,275
7 - AAAACentral (Carrollton)123,307268,487345,371198,420935,58564,415
7 - AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)38,08398,411222,088353,917712,499287,501
7 - AAAASoutheast Whitfield3,2791,038--4,317995,683
7 - AAAAPickens2,21013,40054,668201,076271,354728,646
7 - AAAARidgeland5173,79518,17792,320114,809885,191
8 - AAAAJefferson982,20416,619712458999,9937
8 - AAAACedar Shoals8,706187,149396,422290,939883,216116,784
8 - AAAANorth Oconee7,785101,391328,408475,151912,73587,265
8 - AAAAFlowery Branch1,241688,243236,32462,893988,70111,299
8 - AAAAMadison County382,43511,26773,34687,086912,914
8 - AAAAEast Hall264,10125,86088,363118,350881,650
8 - AAAAChestatee-621,0078,8509,919990,081

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Greater Atlanta Christian
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Peach County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Pierce County
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Crisp County
Pierce County
Liberty County
White County
Cedar Grove
North Murray
Oconee County
Burke County
Crisp County
Reg 4, #3
24
53.70
2-3
Morgan County
Reg 1, #2
6
73.99
4-1
Pierce County
Reg 2, #4
21
56.17
3-1
Central (Macon)
Reg 3, #1
22
56.02
2-1
Liberty County
Reg 6, #3
28
51.39
3-1
Adairsville
Reg 7, #2
11
67.72
4-1
White County
Reg 8, #4
18
59.22
4-1
Monroe Area
Reg 5, #1
1
87.25
2-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 7, #3
30
49.56
5-0
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 6, #2
23
55.83
2-1
North Murray
Reg 5, #4
8
68.77
2-1
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #1
2
85.59
5-0
Oconee County
Reg 1, #3
53
23.87
0-6
Brantley County
Reg 4, #2
13
65.32
1-2
Burke County
Reg 3, #4
49
27.21
1-1
Johnson (Savannah)
Reg 2, #1
3
82.01
4-0
Crisp County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Appling County
Peach County
Rockmart
Greater Atlanta Christian
Dawson County
Upson-Lee
Appling County
Peach County
Thomson
Sandy Creek
Rockmart
Reg 8, #3
17
59.39
1-3
Hart County
Reg 5, #2
4
79.94
4-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 6, #4
32
46.14
2-2
Sonoraville
Reg 7, #1
14
63.36
2-3
Dawson County
Reg 2, #3
16
59.55
3-2
Upson-Lee
Reg 3, #2
35
43.97
1-1
Windsor Forest
Reg 4, #4
29
51.37
4-1
Richmond Academy
Reg 1, #1
7
73.77
4-0
Appling County
Reg 3, #3
40
39.30
1-1
Beach
Reg 2, #2
5
74.32
3-1
Peach County
Reg 1, #4
51
24.47
0-4
Tattnall County
Reg 4, #1
10
68.26
4-1
Thomson
Reg 5, #3
12
67.64
2-2
Sandy Creek
Reg 8, #2
15
62.11
4-1
Stephens County
Reg 7, #4
31
47.00
2-3
North Hall
Reg 6, #1
9
68.42
3-1
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5 - AAA2-087.25999,5804.18906,332773,848530,507380,3621.63
Oconee County8 - AAA5-085.59999,9053.74868,934596,414364,906241,0623.15
Crisp County2 - AAA4-082.01999,7133.62877,740484,029262,570140,6786.11
Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA4-079.94996,4983.55785,542544,567313,310119,2937.38
Peach County2 - AAA3-174.32994,7833.10658,038339,233131,39434,06528.36
Appling County1 - AAA4-073.771,000,0003.14801,088287,986123,70331,81230.43
Pierce County1 - AAA4-173.99999,9973.12805,129280,390115,00631,00831.25
Rockmart6 - AAA3-168.42999,5682.53412,897166,80546,3896,775146.60
Thomson4 - AAA4-168.26998,2382.42309,047128,94534,9945,269188.79
Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA2-168.77812,1321.41196,08665,71714,4582,325429.11
Sandy Creek5 - AAA2-267.64874,7931.61236,81778,26817,1572,313431.34
White County7 - AAA4-167.72997,7652.05137,84852,7239,3831,746571.74
Burke County4 - AAA1-265.32989,3082.15223,70072,12215,2321,699587.58
Dawson County7 - AAA2-363.36998,9622.10167,00848,88712,5131,076928.37
Stephens County8 - AAA4-162.11875,8791.1681,64918,6632,7011895,290.01
Upson-Lee2 - AAA3-259.55695,9351.3393,40612,7651,6161099,173.31
Monroe Area8 - AAA4-159.22830,1261.0044,1667,7948056116,392.44
Hart County8 - AAA1-359.39834,5131.0043,9218,1498995518,180.82
North Murray6 - AAA2-155.83995,1941.6260,2687,8546382835,713.29
Central (Macon)2 - AAA3-156.17689,0311.2261,4635,9244842638,460.54
Jackson2 - AAA2-156.57506,3010.9149,0795,0974271471,427.57
Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA0-458.32259,2320.3215,0402,0741751471,427.57
Liberty County3 - AAA2-156.02799,7091.2657,9634,8053861376,922.08
Morgan County4 - AAA2-353.70843,0531.0126,1081,7681053333,332.33
Adairsville6 - AAA3-151.39878,0441.1816,3071,404723333,332.33
Richmond Academy4 - AAA4-151.37878,5251.1022,1451,500831999,999.00
Franklin County8 - AAA5-052.50453,9550.485,156543311999,999.00
Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA5-049.56933,3751.2011,09973326--
Mary Persons2 - AAA2-353.2892,9460.155,06921613--
North Hall7 - AAA2-347.00884,7481.056,88831610--
Douglass5 - AAA0-353.6256,8770.061,230962--
Sonoraville6 - AAA2-246.14503,5670.561,391732--
Windsor Forest3 - AAA1-143.97999,4681.146,0991601--
Ringgold6 - AAA3-245.18476,4960.531,241581--
Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA3-242.35200,2910.241,288261--
Beach3 - AAA1-139.30981,9811.041,53330---
Harlem4 - AAA1-441.97124,9970.133816---
Americus-Sumter2 - AAA0-445.2720,0380.032955---
Hephzibah4 - AAA1-140.34165,6050.183724---
Gilmer7 - AAA2-235.73113,1770.12781---
LaFayette6 - AAA2-337.68129,4120.14571---
West Hall7 - AAA2-335.0771,8570.07441---
Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA1-127.21685,5630.6920----
Brantley County1 - AAA0-623.87770,0820.7815----
Tattnall County1 - AAA0-424.47754,1700.7613----
Pike County2 - AAA0-339.031,2530.006----
Savannah3 - AAA0-224.00329,8860.332----
Long County1 - AAA0-616.82475,7510.481----
Coahulla Creek6 - AAA1-231.0216,3100.021----
East Jackson8 - AAA1-330.435,6220.01-----
Groves3 - AAA0-28.563,1020.00-----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA0-429.131,3860.00-----
Redan5 - AAA2-034.708880.00-----
Cross Creek4 - AAA0-513.622740.00-----
Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-45.471160.00-----
Murray County6 - AAA1-424.85230.00-----
Salem5 - AAA0-040.19-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAppling County546,028452,7901,17481,000,000-
1 - AAAPierce County453,953544,4341,59515999,9973
1 - AAABrantley County91,175427,901340,997770,082229,918
1 - AAATattnall County91,414393,229359,518754,170245,830
1 - AAALong County1187176,101299,462475,751524,249
2 - AAACrisp County753,378229,83715,0471,451999,713287
2 - AAAPeach County235,817623,181114,52521,260994,7835,217
2 - AAAJackson4,84542,857198,142260,457506,301493,699
2 - AAACentral (Macon)4,69044,448291,653348,240689,031310,969
2 - AAAUpson-Lee1,25859,130354,591280,956695,935304,065
2 - AAAMary Persons1251222,93969,48392,946907,054
2 - AAAAmericus-Sumter-333,03516,97020,038979,962
2 - AAAPike County-2681,1831,253998,747
3 - AAALiberty County459,727339,982--799,709200,291
3 - AAAWindsor Forest274,561342,931334,70147,275999,468532
3 - AAABeach143,548202,415514,951121,067981,98118,019
3 - AAASoutheast Bulloch114,96585,326--200,291799,709
3 - AAAJohnson (Savannah)7,19929,317130,701518,346685,563314,437
3 - AAASavannah--18,766311,120329,886670,114
3 - AAAGroves-298812,1923,102996,898
4 - AAAThomson549,773383,03658,8636,566998,2381,762
4 - AAABurke County403,768409,114134,17842,248989,30810,692
4 - AAARichmond Academy38,411119,618372,038348,458878,525121,475
4 - AAAMorgan County6,92577,359373,652385,117843,053156,947
4 - AAAHephzibah8036,97841,014116,810165,605834,395
4 - AAAHarlem3203,89520,250100,532124,997875,003
4 - AAACross Creek--5269274999,726
5 - AAACedar Grove633,718305,46750,7359,660999,580420
5 - AAAGreater Atlanta Christian331,528534,014119,07611,880996,4983,502
5 - AAASandy Creek27,423121,838399,920325,612874,793125,207
5 - AAAWestminster (Atlanta)7,09930,437354,998419,598812,132187,868
5 - AAACarver (Atlanta)1957,56868,292183,177259,232740,768
5 - AAADouglass376766,93849,22656,877943,123
5 - AAARedan--41847888999,112
5 - AAASalem-----1,000,000
6 - AAARockmart744,891209,73740,7334,207999,568432
6 - AAANorth Murray189,203516,507264,22325,261995,1944,806
6 - AAAAdairsville62,226245,803349,643220,372878,044121,956
6 - AAARinggold3,52616,257155,381301,332476,496523,504
6 - AAALaFayette1352,95418,323108,000129,412870,588
6 - AAASonoraville178,439168,953326,158503,567496,433
6 - AAACoahulla Creek22842,58613,43816,310983,690
6 - AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe-191571,2101,386998,614
6 - AAAMurray County--12223999,977
7 - AAADawson County866,19485,59332,38614,789998,9621,038
7 - AAAWhite County85,838756,871132,94722,109997,7652,235
7 - AAACherokee Bluff30,199108,176487,930307,070933,37566,625
7 - AAANorth Hall17,57746,411324,589496,171884,748115,252
7 - AAAGilmer1081,59510,613100,861113,177886,823
7 - AAAWest Hall841,35411,53358,88671,857928,143
7 - AAALumpkin County--2114116999,884
8 - AAAOconee County928,69565,2304,6911,289999,90595
8 - AAAStephens County28,221362,432288,442196,784875,879124,121
8 - AAAMonroe Area23,692252,512285,675268,247830,126169,874
8 - AAAHart County16,190253,601299,926264,796834,513165,487
8 - AAAFranklin County3,20066,127120,171264,457453,955546,045
8 - AAAEast Jackson2981,0954,4275,622994,378

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Callaway
Callaway
Rabun County
Fitzgerald
Lovett
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Thomasville
Callaway
Rabun County
Toombs County
Thomasville
Bleckley County
Pace Academy
Callaway
South Atlanta
Rabun County
Cook
Toombs County
Reg 4, #3
38
33.43
1-3
Laney
Reg 1, #2
4
68.19
2-3
Thomasville
Reg 2, #4
20
52.43
4-0
Jeff Davis
Reg 3, #1
6
63.72
4-1
Bleckley County
Reg 6, #3
18
54.04
2-2
Pace Academy
Reg 7, #2
23
50.77
4-0
Fannin County
Reg 8, #4
44
26.90
1-5
Banks County
Reg 5, #1
2
72.73
4-0
Callaway
Reg 7, #3
33
41.46
2-2
Model
Reg 6, #2
25
49.72
2-3
South Atlanta
Reg 5, #4
15
55.95
4-2
Temple
Reg 8, #1
3
69.08
4-1
Rabun County
Reg 1, #3
10
57.86
3-2
Cook
Reg 4, #2
14
56.07
2-2
Jefferson County
Reg 3, #4
24
50.43
2-1
Northeast
Reg 2, #1
9
58.35
4-1
Toombs County
Haralson County
Fitzgerald
Putnam County
Lovett
Haralson County
Pepperell
Washington County
Fitzgerald
Swainsboro
Putnam County
Heard County
Lovett
Reg 8, #3
32
42.10
1-4
Elbert County
Reg 5, #2
7
60.86
5-0
Haralson County
Reg 6, #4
28
48.79
1-0
Columbia
Reg 7, #1
22
51.07
2-3
Pepperell
Reg 2, #3
19
53.24
1-2
Vidalia
Reg 3, #2
8
60.23
3-2
Washington County
Reg 4, #4
40
32.21
2-3
Westside (Augusta)
Reg 1, #1
1
77.39
5-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 3, #3
11
57.22
1-3
Dodge County
Reg 2, #2
12
56.82
2-3
Swainsboro
Reg 1, #4
13
56.59
3-0
Early County
Reg 4, #1
16
55.22
5-0
Putnam County
Reg 5, #3
17
55.08
4-2
Heard County
Reg 8, #2
26
48.96
2-2
Union County
Reg 7, #4
30
43.10
1-3
Chattooga
Reg 6, #1
5
67.50
3-1
Lovett

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald1 - AA5-077.39998,9974.21888,307738,833592,691432,9711.31
Callaway5 - AA4-072.73996,7203.84902,636572,799393,734210,3123.75
Rabun County8 - AA4-169.081,000,0003.48753,865590,516286,727122,1947.18
Lovett6 - AA3-167.50999,9963.55758,073595,772237,31298,6569.14
Thomasville1 - AA2-368.19983,6843.17668,544380,726213,09378,71611.70
Bleckley County3 - AA4-163.72994,2742.31318,562140,22462,64018,05154.40
Haralson County5 - AA5-060.86904,6512.26453,345149,32050,38811,66084.76
Washington County3 - AA3-260.23982,7731.99224,62385,03226,8116,027164.92
Toombs County2 - AA4-158.35968,3491.92269,01389,77920,7773,991249.56
Cook1 - AA3-257.86825,1311.65244,28172,07714,8642,689370.89
Swainsboro2 - AA2-356.82946,3041.72203,04260,93412,3952,076480.70
Jefferson County4 - AA2-256.07999,5821.84259,16072,11012,7032,039489.44
Dodge County3 - AA1-357.22888,3301.61176,44451,62310,3211,868534.33
Temple5 - AA4-255.95750,5971.44205,03053,34511,2991,716581.75
Early County1 - AA3-056.59796,5051.51203,11154,83210,1001,656602.86
Putnam County4 - AA5-055.22999,9741.82248,48565,26810,7091,612619.35
Heard County5 - AA4-255.08766,8401.40177,40844,7468,5141,185842.88
Pace Academy6 - AA2-254.04864,4171.55130,54420,8634,2305371,861.20
Vidalia2 - AA1-253.24897,1091.40112,01626,0123,9074892,043.99
Jeff Davis2 - AA4-052.43887,1241.3082,10417,9642,6562913,435.43
Pepperell7 - AA2-351.07970,0391.63126,95817,5542,9742813,557.72
Bremen5 - AA3-251.79581,1920.9285,77717,0752,3832633,801.28
Fannin County7 - AA4-050.77973,1821.60113,58615,8532,6432613,830.42
South Atlanta6 - AA2-349.72988,4311.7188,96521,0582,0521606,249.00
Columbia6 - AA1-048.79873,5361.4375,04312,6271,2539910,100.01
Union County8 - AA2-248.961,000,0001.3763,63113,2241,2459410,637.30
Northeast3 - AA2-150.43611,7150.8849,8258,5258297513,332.33
Worth County1 - AA3-248.91387,1580.5533,4094,6843622147,618.05
Lamar County3 - AA2-346.28349,7040.4414,5691,660924249,999.00
Elbert County8 - AA1-442.101,000,0001.1524,1251,475903333,332.33
Chattooga7 - AA1-343.10807,0681.0118,7291,8501232499,999.00
Model7 - AA2-241.46723,1000.8711,537968441999,999.00
Washington6 - AA2-242.43241,6600.327,80928821--
Bacon County2 - AA4-140.93263,4550.291,87712410--
Coosa7 - AA3-136.84448,6910.492,2841374--
Monticello3 - AA2-338.51145,5960.161,310642--
Laney4 - AA1-333.43766,5120.78630241--
Berrien1 - AA2-330.268,5250.011911--
Southwest3 - AA1-238.8827,6080.0327617---
Westside (Augusta)4 - AA2-332.21715,3460.723529---
Banks County8 - AA1-526.901,000,0001.014923---
Therrell6 - AA1-332.9025,7950.031373---
East Laurens2 - AA2-130.4737,6590.04191---
Gordon Central7 - AA1-425.9051,4290.0581---
Oglethorpe County4 - AA1-323.76351,0650.3520----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA1-130.015,1370.0111----
Dade County7 - AA1-423.5826,4910.037----
Josey4 - AA1-220.27100,1090.101----
Butler4 - AA2-223.1266,3190.071----
Glenn Hills4 - AA0-410.561,0930.00-----
Towers6 - AA0-021.291,0260.00-----
McNair6 - AA0-211.2020.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAFitzgerald690,938258,67740,6008,782998,9971,003
1 - AAThomasville261,818502,072168,58251,212983,68416,316
1 - AACook22,896120,270376,782305,183825,131174,869
1 - AAEarly County22,01792,861309,469372,158796,505203,495
1 - AAWorth County2,33126,060103,199255,568387,158612,842
1 - AABerrien-601,3687,0978,525991,475
2 - AAToombs County381,731272,953191,696121,969968,34931,651
2 - AASwainsboro276,237279,890234,755155,422946,30453,696
2 - AAVidalia198,441235,157248,705214,806897,109102,891
2 - AAJeff Davis136,660187,201263,388299,875887,124112,876
2 - AABacon County6,73723,66855,955177,095263,455736,545
2 - AAEast Laurens1941,1315,50130,83337,659962,341
3 - AABleckley County649,020262,66464,17118,419994,2745,726
3 - AAWashington County280,481405,352225,14871,792982,77317,227
3 - AADodge County39,064230,510404,268214,488888,330111,670
3 - AANortheast27,39578,782177,570327,968611,715388,285
3 - AALamar County2,91715,21694,714236,857349,704650,296
3 - AAMonticello1,0326,70028,888108,976145,596854,404
3 - AASouthwest917765,24121,50027,608972,392
4 - AAPutnam County537,187458,1394,451197999,97426
4 - AAJefferson County461,219492,53842,3043,521999,582418
4 - AALaney1,08929,395445,087290,941766,512233,488
4 - AAWestside (Augusta)30614,132346,655354,253715,346284,654
4 - AAOglethorpe County1985,165115,743229,959351,065648,935
4 - AAButler132719,43446,55766,319933,681
4 - AAJosey-30426,29573,510100,109899,891
4 - AAGlenn Hills--311,0621,093998,907
5 - AACallaway726,741207,54746,80915,623996,7203,280
5 - AAHaralson County158,898346,396248,690150,667904,65195,349
5 - AATemple59,056180,178248,569262,794750,597249,403
5 - AAHeard County38,202166,758277,365284,515766,840233,160
5 - AABremen17,10399,121178,567286,401581,192418,808
6 - AALovett960,41728,0579,0542,468999,9964
6 - AAColumbia30,237280,377284,115278,807873,536126,464
6 - AASouth Atlanta6,766617,128258,209106,328988,43111,569
6 - AAPace Academy2,57969,183384,522408,133864,417135,583
6 - AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate1938444,1995,137994,863
6 - AAWashington-4,28857,607179,765241,660758,340
6 - AATherrell-8635,55119,38125,795974,205
6 - AATowers-11989171,026998,974
6 - AAMcNair---22999,998
7 - AAPepperell446,624294,514157,11171,790970,03929,961
7 - AAFannin County375,024336,536183,81877,804973,18226,818
7 - AAChattooga93,557175,086276,488261,937807,068192,932
7 - AAModel66,123137,386240,345279,246723,100276,900
7 - AACoosa18,50854,566127,553248,064448,691551,309
7 - AAGordon Central1311,3379,92740,03451,429948,571
7 - AADade County335754,75821,12526,491973,509
8 - AARabun County919,83473,8726,0322621,000,000-
8 - AAUnion County60,160652,792251,88035,1681,000,000-
8 - AAElbert County19,544255,882618,403106,1711,000,000-
8 - AABanks County46217,454123,685858,3991,000,000-

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Irwin County
Dublin
Metter
Irwin County
Clinch County
Dublin
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Metter
Macon County
Commerce
Irwin County
Mitchell County
Metter
B.E.S.T. Academy
Macon County
Bowdon
Commerce
Wilcox County
Irwin County
Reg 4, #3
21
43.96
0-1
Dooly County
Reg 1, #2
15
47.81
1-3
Mitchell County
Reg 2, #4
11
54.38
4-1
Turner County
Reg 3, #1
4
64.65
5-0
Metter
Reg 6, #3
31
39.57
1-2
B.E.S.T. Academy
Reg 7, #2
34
37.29
2-0
Hancock Central
Reg 8, #4
40
29.77
2-3
Social Circle
Reg 5, #1
9
54.92
3-1
Macon County
Reg 7, #3
45
21.29
1-3
Wilkinson County
Reg 6, #2
27
41.91
2-3
Bowdon
Reg 5, #4
16
47.61
2-3
Marion County
Reg 8, #1
6
58.12
4-1
Commerce
Reg 1, #3
37
34.28
2-1
Terrell County
Reg 4, #2
8
55.06
4-1
Wilcox County
Reg 3, #4
17
46.52
2-2
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 2, #1
1
72.79
3-2
Irwin County
Taylor County
Clinch County
Dublin
Washington-Wilkes
Taylor County
Warren County
Clinch County
Pelham
Brooks County
Dublin
Washington-Wilkes
Gordon Lee
Reg 8, #3
24
42.37
3-2
Lincoln County
Reg 5, #2
13
49.80
4-0
Taylor County
Reg 6, #4
36
36.15
5-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 7, #1
33
38.12
4-1
Warren County
Reg 2, #3
5
61.20
1-2
Clinch County
Reg 3, #2
12
51.04
3-2
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 4, #4
32
39.55
4-0
Wheeler County
Reg 1, #1
7
56.16
1-1
Pelham
Reg 3, #3
25
42.36
2-2
Screven County
Reg 2, #2
2
68.07
4-1
Brooks County
Reg 1, #4
51
12.26
0-0
Calhoun County
Reg 4, #1
3
67.15
2-1
Dublin
Reg 5, #3
14
48.67
4-0
Chattahoochee County
Reg 8, #2
10
54.50
4-0
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 7, #4
52
12.08
2-3
Georgia Military College
Reg 6, #1
18
46.17
5-0
Gordon Lee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Irwin County2 - A Public3-272.79998,6464.16835,476753,073611,370441,2221.27
Dublin4 - A Public2-167.15999,7603.36551,994474,695348,519167,6904.96
Brooks County2 - A Public4-168.07974,3283.19546,192473,021333,103166,0025.02
Metter3 - A Public5-064.65998,3493.13637,795533,307220,462107,1498.33
Clinch County2 - A Public1-261.20709,2211.75288,321216,77779,97827,19135.78
Commerce8 - A Public4-158.12999,7642.72680,074176,94984,24625,09638.85
Pelham1 - A Public1-156.16999,8892.67416,863302,52391,40020,34348.16
Macon County5 - A Public3-154.92982,5452.79691,825262,05160,53914,22869.28
Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public4-054.50999,1272.40555,025118,05142,9719,428105.07
Wilcox County4 - A Public4-155.06995,5112.19177,772103,49938,4818,697113.98
Turner County2 - A Public4-154.38681,1971.27152,67790,48919,8184,154239.73
Taylor County5 - A Public4-049.80992,2922.23477,685122,54719,4202,810354.87
McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public3-251.04978,6631.49130,32472,05912,6431,931516.87
Chattahoochee County5 - A Public4-048.67947,2831.94379,90585,41212,7201,674596.37
Gordon Lee6 - A Public5-046.17969,0232.18289,95833,6206,5486561,523.39
Mitchell County1 - A Public1-347.81993,9041.6998,81241,3104,3275941,682.50
Marion County5 - A Public2-347.61732,8131.10136,55715,6412,9143582,792.30
Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public2-246.52726,5880.8524,50610,1171,2921516,621.52
Charlton County2 - A Public3-245.96477,5320.6638,64314,9461,5111486,755.76
Bowdon6 - A Public2-341.91978,1551.99187,72314,7301,7741148,770.93
Lincoln County8 - A Public3-242.37980,6701.41147,07717,6191,4669110,988.01
Dooly County4 - A Public0-143.96545,2110.7926,5348,6256847014,284.71
Schley County5 - A Public3-245.02234,0020.3334,8973,5994864721,275.60
B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public1-239.57836,8131.53110,3658,1555963231,249.00
Warren County7 - A Public4-138.12999,4961.66114,82512,5926713033,332.33
Screven County3 - A Public2-242.36799,5130.9118,0015,9645262638,460.54
Johnson County4 - A Public3-142.13442,7920.6016,4804,8633322343,477.26
Hancock Central7 - A Public2-037.29999,5741.6197,1689,6714411855,554.56
Montgomery County4 - A Public3-139.73401,4940.5110,0942,3891026166,665.67
Claxton3 - A Public2-340.97488,0250.513,175808835199,999.00
Wheeler County4 - A Public4-039.55569,1380.7514,4233,3702014249,999.00
Lanier County2 - A Public3-042.78107,1990.135,0491,5081034249,999.00
Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public5-036.15772,6221.2861,8423,3561643333,332.33
Manchester5 - A Public1-440.18109,8640.136,574269273333,332.33
Atkinson County2 - A Public3-242.5351,8770.062,263668432499,999.00
Terrell County1 - A Public2-134.28811,7470.914,02763518--
Trion6 - A Public1-332.08420,0600.5915,48963114--
Social Circle8 - A Public2-329.77736,7760.7910,4513396--
Telfair County4 - A Public3-336.4224,7130.03300651--
Wilkinson County7 - A Public1-321.29951,0561.032,09227---
Hawkinsville4 - A Public2-332.2121,3470.0212821---
Miller County1 - A Public1-426.01353,4460.36854---
Towns County8 - A Public2-319.38192,6460.202743---
Seminole County1 - A Public1-320.76304,1610.31261---
ACE Charter7 - A Public1-47.07222,6960.23131---
Georgia Military College7 - A Public2-312.08599,3340.6186----
Greene County8 - A Public0-415.8591,0170.0946----
Armuchee6 - A Public2-216.2123,3270.0342----
Calhoun County1 - A Public0-012.26492,5010.5037----
Crawford County7 - A Public0-55.32227,8440.234----
Jenkins County3 - A Public0-524.818,4840.013----
Greenville5 - A Public1-424.441,2010.003----
Randolph-Clay1 - A Public0-411.5944,3520.04-----
Portal3 - A Public0-513.533640.00-----
Treutlen4 - A Public1-421.95340.00-----
Bryan County3 - A Public0-46.21140.00-----
Glascock County7 - A Public2-45.76-------
Baconton Charter1 - A Public1-33.96-------
Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-4-5.14-------
Pataula Charter1 - A Public2-4-7.34-------
GSIC7 - A Public0-3-39.17-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - A PublicPelham905,18382,12310,8241,759999,889111
1 - A PublicCalhoun County59,37349,05140,501343,576492,501507,499
1 - A PublicMitchell County17,930693,344246,70535,925993,9046,096
1 - A PublicTerrell County15,555150,491462,884182,817811,747188,253
1 - A PublicMiller County1,0306,847122,562223,007353,446646,554
1 - A PublicSeminole County92517,942109,228176,066304,161695,839
1 - A PublicRandolph-Clay42027,29636,85044,352955,648
1 - A PublicBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1 - A PublicPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2 - A PublicIrwin County898,13269,23922,6888,587998,6461,354
2 - A PublicClinch County40,208131,703266,534270,776709,221290,779
2 - A PublicBrooks County33,322641,031234,20465,771974,32825,672
2 - A PublicTurner County23,950105,825244,154307,268681,197318,803
2 - A PublicCharlton County4,08746,419194,548232,478477,532522,468
2 - A PublicLanier County2264,09627,47675,401107,199892,801
2 - A PublicAtkinson County751,68710,39639,71951,877948,123
3 - A PublicMetter762,713191,12134,5229,993998,3491,651
3 - A PublicMcIntosh County Academy162,851443,706257,489114,617978,66321,337
3 - A PublicScreven County39,320216,493313,157230,543799,513200,487
3 - A PublicEmanuel County Institute31,400125,264234,894335,030726,588273,412
3 - A PublicClaxton3,71223,214157,648303,451488,025511,975
3 - A PublicJenkins County32022,2536,0268,484991,516
3 - A PublicPortal1-37326364999,636
3 - A PublicBryan County---1414999,986
4 - A PublicDublin775,167210,49612,7971,300999,760240
4 - A PublicWilcox County217,382637,337118,16722,625995,5114,489
4 - A PublicWheeler County3,61659,217250,755255,550569,138430,862
4 - A PublicJohnson County1,89012,588202,766225,548442,792557,208
4 - A PublicDooly County1,10573,432238,760231,914545,211454,789
4 - A PublicMontgomery County8346,673169,287224,700401,494598,506
4 - A PublicHawkinsville62432,98018,11821,347978,653
4 - A PublicTelfair County-144,48520,21424,713975,287
4 - A PublicTreutlen--33134999,966
5 - A PublicMacon County495,316311,132150,44725,650982,54517,455
5 - A PublicTaylor County314,506299,975236,460141,351992,2927,708
5 - A PublicChattahoochee County187,622308,354351,35999,948947,28352,717
5 - A PublicSchley County2,01022,35375,193134,446234,002765,998
5 - A PublicMarion County52156,172173,970502,150732,813267,187
5 - A PublicManchester241,99812,32895,514109,864890,136
5 - A PublicGreenville1162439411,201998,799
5 - A PublicCentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
6 - A PublicGordon Lee449,106288,315157,02374,579969,02330,977
6 - A PublicBowdon323,626316,245221,678116,606978,15521,845
6 - A PublicB.E.S.T. Academy137,303205,951267,465226,094836,813163,187
6 - A PublicMount Zion (Carroll)80,395152,419242,148297,660772,622227,378
6 - A PublicTrion9,46236,329107,456266,813420,060579,940
6 - A PublicArmuchee1087414,23018,24823,327976,673
7 - A PublicWarren County545,261376,43772,1795,619999,496504
7 - A PublicHancock Central427,253498,68270,7342,905999,574426
7 - A PublicWilkinson County26,829114,255602,040207,932951,05648,944
7 - A PublicGeorgia Military College4366,732183,660408,506599,334400,666
7 - A PublicACE Charter1862,42116,751203,338222,696777,304
7 - A PublicCrawford County351,47354,636171,700227,844772,156
7 - A PublicGlascock County-----1,000,000
7 - A PublicGSIC-----1,000,000
8 - A PublicCommerce554,194369,21969,9486,403999,764236
8 - A PublicWashington-Wilkes397,635439,673145,96315,856999,127873
8 - A PublicLincoln County45,626175,316628,207131,521980,67019,330
8 - A PublicSocial Circle2,51314,692126,950592,621736,776263,224
8 - A PublicTowns County2983422,212169,571192,646807,354
8 - A PublicGreene County32666,72084,02891,017908,983

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Athens Academy
Fellowship Christian
Wesleyan
Athens Academy
Christian Heritage
Fellowship Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Savannah Christian
Wesleyan
Athens Academy
Eagle's Landing Christian
Mount de Sales
Savannah Christian
North Cobb Christian
Wesleyan
Darlington
Athens Academy
First Presbyterian
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 4, #3
26
37.86
2-3
Brookstone
Reg 1, #2
18
45.00
2-2
Mount de Sales
Reg 2, #4
Reg 3, #1
8
58.65
5-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 6, #3
29
31.92
2-2
Lakeview Academy
Reg 7, #2
7
60.13
4-1
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
27
37.13
3-2
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
5
61.48
4-1
Wesleyan
Reg 7, #3
9
55.62
4-1
Darlington
Reg 6, #2
20
43.54
2-3
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #4
21
43.02
2-3
Mount Vernon Presbyterian
Reg 8, #1
1
71.40
5-0
Athens Academy
Reg 1, #3
19
43.93
2-2
First Presbyterian
Reg 4, #2
23
39.89
4-0
Pacelli
Reg 3, #4
22
40.95
1-3
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #1
3
69.83
2-3
Eagle's Landing Christian
Christian Heritage
Calvary Day
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Fellowship Christian
Hebron Christian
Christian Heritage
Calvary Day
Stratford Academy
Aquinas
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Prince Avenue Christian
Fellowship Christian
Reg 8, #3
15
53.56
3-0
George Walton Academy
Reg 5, #2
14
53.56
2-2
Hebron Christian
Reg 6, #4
30
30.99
2-1
King's Ridge Christian
Reg 7, #1
6
60.75
4-1
Christian Heritage
Reg 2, #3
34
22.08
0-6
Landmark Christian
Reg 3, #2
13
54.00
4-2
Calvary Day
Reg 4, #4
33
22.28
0-5
Heritage School
Reg 1, #1
17
45.99
2-1
Stratford Academy
Reg 3, #3
11
55.35
6-0
Aquinas
Reg 2, #2
16
49.34
3-2
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #4
24
39.00
3-2
Tattnall Square
Reg 4, #1
10
55.36
4-1
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 5, #3
12
54.90
2-3
Holy Innocents
Reg 8, #2
4
69.59
4-1
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 7, #4
28
34.27
0-5
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 6, #1
2
70.67
5-0
Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fellowship Christian6 - A Private5-070.67999,9983.54614,432529,251420,184245,4083.07
Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private2-369.831,000,0003.73898,638494,203393,730223,5833.47
Athens Academy8 - A Private5-071.40999,9803.37644,884451,772357,031219,7693.55
Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private4-169.59999,9253.19597,951396,032297,211162,8355.14
Christian Heritage7 - A Private4-160.75999,8362.88507,065333,092101,49033,11629.20
Wesleyan5 - A Private4-161.48999,7412.61448,948306,24992,45431,75830.49
North Cobb Christian7 - A Private4-160.13999,8462.72446,409272,00478,87724,60939.64
Savannah Christian3 - A Private5-158.651,000,0002.61736,970331,85583,25723,60541.36
Aquinas3 - A Private6-055.351,000,0002.33588,186204,55039,9938,555115.89
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private4-155.361,000,0002.43460,91481,33333,8817,302135.95
Darlington7 - A Private4-155.62999,3602.28278,529129,97726,8795,936167.46
Calvary Day3 - A Private4-254.001,000,0002.26550,780172,52530,0585,849169.97
Holy Innocents5 - A Private2-354.90997,2271.69160,54581,41914,9653,037328.27
Hebron Christian5 - A Private2-253.56995,7981.63142,47766,90910,8832,074481.16
George Walton Academy8 - A Private3-053.56993,5871.60121,47353,1978,7311,599624.39
Whitefield Academy2 - A Private3-249.341,000,0001.69207,04119,1014,7915711,750.31
Stratford Academy1 - A Private2-145.99890,7511.69147,50525,4742,1871556,450.61
Mount de Sales1 - A Private2-245.00891,2141.65131,55520,3211,5011228,195.72
First Presbyterian1 - A Private2-243.93838,0441.4899,62413,4369106116,392.44
Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private2-343.54971,7441.2016,8282,5402391855,554.56
Savannah Country Day3 - A Private1-340.951,000,0001.1748,7433,7842319111,110.11
Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private2-343.02957,6211.0411,0672,0151439111,110.11
Pacelli4 - A Private4-039.891,000,0001.4742,2272,5081528124,999.00
Brookstone4 - A Private2-337.861,000,0001.3928,1241,533495199,999.00
Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private3-238.17546,0780.7821,7461,474564249,999.00
Tattnall Square1 - A Private3-239.00740,2051.0834,5042,508982499,999.00
Athens Christian8 - A Private3-237.13888,2430.965,550642141999,999.00
Lakeview Academy6 - A Private2-231.92808,5460.851,3981023--
Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-534.27937,5190.981,194852--
King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private2-130.99667,8350.6992261---
Landmark Christian2 - A Private0-622.081,000,0001.021,46816---
Heritage School4 - A Private0-522.281,000,0001.061,31310---
Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-329.9493,7080.1166210---
St. Francis6 - A Private1-427.44551,8770.5630010---
Loganville Christian8 - A Private1-321.81118,2650.12272---
Walker7 - A Private0-513.2963,4390.061----
Providence Christian5 - A Private0-416.7649,6130.05-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - A PrivateStratford Academy313,727243,340195,922137,762890,751109,249
1 - A PrivateMount de Sales295,531259,970200,666135,047891,214108,786
1 - A PrivateFirst Presbyterian225,930231,141213,259167,714838,044161,956
1 - A PrivateTattnall Square97,632148,154217,612276,807740,205259,795
1 - A PrivateStrong Rock Christian64,390108,227152,048221,413546,078453,922
1 - A PrivateDeerfield-Windsor2,7909,16820,49361,25793,708906,292
2 - A PrivateEagle's Landing Christian932,83666,828336-1,000,000-
2 - A PrivateWhitefield Academy66,967903,99329,040-1,000,000-
2 - A PrivateLandmark Christian19729,179970,624-1,000,000-
3 - A PrivateSavannah Christian432,087319,585195,25753,0711,000,000-
3 - A PrivateAquinas291,529309,282289,064110,1251,000,000-
3 - A PrivateCalvary Day257,827326,609318,56596,9991,000,000-
3 - A PrivateSavannah Country Day18,55744,524197,114739,8051,000,000-
4 - A PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)820,126152,62425,1802,0701,000,000-
4 - A PrivatePacelli114,048440,871381,62963,4521,000,000-
4 - A PrivateBrookstone63,888381,660442,303112,1491,000,000-
4 - A PrivateHeritage School1,93824,845150,888822,3291,000,000-
5 - A PrivateWesleyan552,442293,226122,44431,629999,741259
5 - A PrivateHebron Christian215,788312,392309,251158,367995,7984,202
5 - A PrivateHoly Innocents207,567317,673323,015148,972997,2272,773
5 - A PrivateMount Vernon Presbyterian24,19976,539244,146612,737957,62142,379
5 - A PrivateProvidence Christian41701,14448,29549,613950,387
6 - A PrivateFellowship Christian970,90928,61142454999,9982
6 - A PrivateMount Pisgah Christian25,169655,022227,21264,341971,74428,256
6 - A PrivateLakeview Academy2,072166,925359,797279,752808,546191,454
6 - A PrivateKing's Ridge Christian1,83785,279241,346339,373667,835332,165
6 - A PrivateSt. Francis1364,163171,221316,480551,877448,123
7 - A PrivateChristian Heritage480,333317,020183,49618,987999,836164
7 - A PrivateNorth Cobb Christian325,688363,601292,22018,337999,846154
7 - A PrivateDarlington192,198313,699452,87840,585999,360640
7 - A PrivateMount Paran Christian1,7815,64970,817859,272937,51962,481
7 - A PrivateWalker-3158962,81963,439936,561
8 - A PrivateAthens Academy489,021428,13580,2232,601999,98020
8 - A PrivatePrince Avenue Christian474,051428,29393,9923,589999,92575
8 - A PrivateGeorge Walton Academy36,502139,658690,982126,445993,5876,413
8 - A PrivateAthens Christian4253,811129,939754,068888,243111,757
8 - A PrivateLoganville Christian11034,864113,297118,265881,735

