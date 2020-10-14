Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 7

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lowndes Colquitt County Colquitt County Brookwood Lowndes Grayson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Colquitt County Milton North Gwinnett Brookwood Colquitt County Hillgrove Archer Milton South Forsyth North Gwinnett Brookwood East Coweta Reg 4, #3 16 79.98 4-1 Parkview Reg 1, #2 2 104.22 4-0 Colquitt County Reg 2, #4 38 58.99 5-1 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 9 84.30 3-1 Hillgrove Reg 6, #3 28 69.41 3-2 Gainesville Reg 7, #2 8 85.07 2-3 Archer Reg 8, #4 31 66.68 1-4 Mountain View Reg 5, #1 11 83.31 3-1 Milton Reg 7, #3 40 54.98 2-4 Meadowcreek Reg 6, #2 18 76.70 4-0 South Forsyth Reg 5, #4 34 61.86 2-3 Woodstock Reg 8, #1 7 85.22 4-2 North Gwinnett Reg 1, #3 24 71.35 4-2 Camden County Reg 4, #2 5 89.77 5-0 Brookwood Reg 3, #4 25 70.83 1-4 Marietta Reg 2, #1 15 80.81 5-1 East Coweta Norcross Lowndes Grayson Mill Creek Roswell Norcross North Cobb Lowndes Newnan Grayson Mill Creek West Forsyth Reg 8, #3 14 80.81 4-2 Collins Hill Reg 5, #2 10 83.69 4-0 Roswell Reg 6, #4 32 64.22 1-3 Denmark Reg 7, #1 4 95.33 5-0 Norcross Reg 2, #3 21 75.75 2-4 McEachern Reg 3, #2 13 81.31 4-1 North Cobb Reg 4, #4 19 76.20 4-1 South Gwinnett Reg 1, #1 1 110.22 5-0 Lowndes Reg 3, #3 22 74.31 2-3 Walton Reg 2, #2 17 79.94 5-0 Newnan Reg 1, #4 23 71.90 1-2 Tift County Reg 4, #1 3 99.65 5-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 12 81.70 5-0 Cherokee Reg 8, #2 6 85.37 2-2 Mill Creek Reg 7, #4 42 45.30 2-2 Duluth Reg 6, #1 20 75.76 2-2 West Forsyth

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lowndes 1 - AAAAAAA 5-0 110.22 1,000,000 4.54 949,401 861,168 750,912 558,296 0.79 Colquitt County 1 - AAAAAAA 4-0 104.22 1,000,000 4.19 883,559 752,544 606,372 262,082 2.82 Grayson 4 - AAAAAAA 5-0 99.65 999,368 3.88 871,421 776,593 287,428 116,559 7.58 Norcross 7 - AAAAAAA 5-0 95.33 1,000,000 3.06 796,795 190,587 109,067 32,658 29.62 Brookwood 4 - AAAAAAA 5-0 89.77 986,183 2.70 548,703 379,072 77,235 13,391 73.68 North Gwinnett 8 - AAAAAAA 4-2 85.22 994,765 2.44 505,035 191,472 30,643 3,599 276.85 Mill Creek 8 - AAAAAAA 2-2 85.37 995,272 2.39 485,329 178,757 28,235 3,360 296.62 Archer 7 - AAAAAAA 2-3 85.07 999,966 2.44 483,394 63,373 24,202 2,820 353.61 Hillgrove 3 - AAAAAAA 3-1 84.30 966,645 1.92 97,280 47,449 14,820 1,467 680.66 Roswell 5 - AAAAAAA 4-0 83.69 992,933 2.01 304,995 48,320 12,144 1,211 824.76 Milton 5 - AAAAAAA 3-1 83.31 988,494 1.97 293,420 46,989 10,898 1,091 915.59 Collins Hill 8 - AAAAAAA 4-2 80.81 978,613 1.91 295,738 79,766 8,877 680 1,469.59 East Coweta 2 - AAAAAAA 5-1 80.81 998,721 1.91 161,178 76,312 8,436 614 1,627.66 Cherokee 5 - AAAAAAA 5-0 81.70 984,343 1.84 245,157 37,305 6,581 579 1,726.12 North Cobb 3 - AAAAAAA 4-1 81.31 941,489 1.71 66,505 26,968 5,549 477 2,095.44 Newnan 2 - AAAAAAA 5-0 79.94 997,880 1.85 137,525 61,999 6,204 462 2,163.50 Parkview 4 - AAAAAAA 4-1 79.98 902,610 1.18 83,273 33,649 3,862 282 3,545.10 South Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 4-0 76.70 952,737 1.98 245,865 45,459 2,908 149 6,710.41 West Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 2-2 75.76 918,690 1.83 208,595 36,452 2,059 89 11,234.96 McEachern 2 - AAAAAAA 2-4 75.75 993,510 1.55 57,143 19,095 1,272 55 18,180.82 South Gwinnett 4 - AAAAAAA 4-1 76.20 768,563 0.90 34,628 10,863 855 45 22,221.22 Walton 3 - AAAAAAA 2-3 74.31 696,856 1.02 25,500 6,734 439 17 58,822.53 Tift County 1 - AAAAAAA 1-2 71.90 1,000,000 1.12 27,204 6,093 239 5 199,999.00 Camden County 1 - AAAAAAA 4-2 71.35 1,000,000 1.12 26,102 5,541 185 4 249,999.00 Gainesville 6 - AAAAAAA 3-2 69.41 768,059 1.15 57,871 6,068 218 3 333,332.33 Marietta 3 - AAAAAAA 1-4 70.83 571,242 0.76 12,935 2,650 103 1 999,999.00 North Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 4-1 69.71 444,271 0.61 24,577 2,620 86 1 999,999.00 Harrison 3 - AAAAAAA 0-3 69.69 450,140 0.59 8,517 1,580 56 1 999,999.00 North Paulding 3 - AAAAAAA 1-3 68.68 373,628 0.47 6,268 1,050 37 1 999,999.00 Mountain View 8 - AAAAAAA 1-4 66.68 694,688 0.79 11,760 571 23 1 999,999.00 Denmark 6 - AAAAAAA 1-3 64.22 618,251 0.80 17,949 1,234 24 - - Newton 4 - AAAAAAA 2-2 68.66 343,276 0.36 2,385 387 17 - - Alpharetta 5 - AAAAAAA 1-2 63.99 459,224 0.51 9,290 643 9 - - Woodstock 5 - AAAAAAA 2-3 61.86 432,129 0.47 5,883 357 3 - - Lambert 6 - AAAAAAA 4-1 61.84 201,035 0.23 2,047 93 2 - - Meadowcreek 7 - AAAAAAA 2-4 54.98 942,155 1.04 3,924 105 - - - Forsyth Central 6 - AAAAAAA 2-1 60.09 96,957 0.11 667 29 - - - Pebblebrook 2 - AAAAAAA 5-1 58.99 834,175 0.89 470 27 - - - Etowah 5 - AAAAAAA 0-4 55.90 142,877 0.15 591 14 - - - Peachtree Ridge 8 - AAAAAAA 3-0 59.01 336,662 0.35 900 12 - - - Discovery 7 - AAAAAAA 2-3 43.75 446,245 0.46 98 - - - - Duluth 7 - AAAAAAA 2-2 45.30 370,043 0.38 91 - - - - Dunwoody 7 - AAAAAAA 0-2 41.55 241,211 0.25 29 - - - - Campbell 2 - AAAAAAA 2-4 47.17 175,714 0.18 3 - - - - Berkmar 7 - AAAAAAA 0-4 25.01 380 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAAAA Lowndes 623,549 372,986 3,334 131 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Colquitt County 375,792 609,373 14,035 800 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Tift County 383 10,091 457,897 531,629 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Camden County 276 7,550 524,734 467,440 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAAA East Coweta 429,267 320,598 214,326 34,530 998,721 1,279 2 - AAAAAAA Newnan 368,651 365,152 235,115 28,962 997,880 2,120 2 - AAAAAAA McEachern 196,974 297,282 431,224 68,030 993,510 6,490 2 - AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 5,031 15,778 109,838 703,528 834,175 165,825 2 - AAAAAAA Campbell 77 1,190 9,497 164,950 175,714 824,286 3 - AAAAAAA Hillgrove 521,924 266,353 126,416 51,952 966,645 33,355 3 - AAAAAAA North Cobb 316,843 355,897 186,353 82,396 941,489 58,511 3 - AAAAAAA Walton 79,629 153,482 240,178 223,567 696,856 303,144 3 - AAAAAAA Marietta 34,073 94,692 194,750 247,727 571,242 428,758 3 - AAAAAAA Harrison 30,133 77,982 140,228 201,797 450,140 549,860 3 - AAAAAAA North Paulding 17,398 51,594 112,075 192,561 373,628 626,372 4 - AAAAAAA Grayson 711,428 246,460 34,407 7,073 999,368 632 4 - AAAAAAA Brookwood 244,186 508,320 178,784 54,893 986,183 13,817 4 - AAAAAAA Parkview 26,842 147,176 458,338 270,254 902,610 97,390 4 - AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 16,497 83,217 256,578 412,271 768,563 231,437 4 - AAAAAAA Newton 1,047 14,827 71,893 255,509 343,276 656,724 5 - AAAAAAA Roswell 373,279 335,974 247,413 36,267 992,933 7,067 5 - AAAAAAA Milton 351,175 315,134 269,625 52,560 988,494 11,506 5 - AAAAAAA Cherokee 268,300 316,814 333,452 65,777 984,343 15,657 5 - AAAAAAA Alpharetta 4,613 19,025 77,941 357,645 459,224 540,776 5 - AAAAAAA Woodstock 2,320 10,908 56,699 362,202 432,129 567,871 5 - AAAAAAA Etowah 313 2,145 14,870 125,549 142,877 857,123 6 - AAAAAAA South Forsyth 417,940 293,958 165,318 75,521 952,737 47,263 6 - AAAAAAA West Forsyth 368,018 282,868 174,959 92,845 918,690 81,310 6 - AAAAAAA Gainesville 119,053 193,875 247,968 207,163 768,059 231,941 6 - AAAAAAA Denmark 51,402 117,089 204,015 245,745 618,251 381,749 6 - AAAAAAA North Forsyth 38,315 84,397 122,811 198,748 444,271 555,729 6 - AAAAAAA Lambert 3,351 20,118 60,666 116,900 201,035 798,965 6 - AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 1,921 7,695 24,263 63,078 96,957 903,043 7 - AAAAAAA Norcross 805,840 194,032 124 4 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAAAA Archer 194,134 779,680 25,777 375 999,966 34 7 - AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 11 23,891 729,936 188,317 942,155 57,845 7 - AAAAAAA Discovery 10 1,655 144,353 300,227 446,245 553,755 7 - AAAAAAA Duluth 5 735 33,482 335,821 370,043 629,957 7 - AAAAAAA Dunwoody - 7 66,328 174,876 241,211 758,789 7 - AAAAAAA Berkmar - - - 380 380 999,620 8 - AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 402,708 322,437 222,016 47,604 994,765 5,235 8 - AAAAAAA Mill Creek 350,402 349,424 255,357 40,089 995,272 4,728 8 - AAAAAAA Collins Hill 235,634 290,407 350,204 102,368 978,613 21,387 8 - AAAAAAA Mountain View 10,460 32,265 137,460 514,503 694,688 305,312 8 - AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 796 5,467 34,963 295,436 336,662 663,338

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lee County Valdosta Valdosta Buford Lee County Dacula First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Valdosta Douglas County Buford Richmond Hill Valdosta Statesboro Johns Creek Douglas County Kell Buford Houston County Richmond Hill Reg 4, #3 14 72.00 4-0 Hughes Reg 1, #2 2 93.12 2-2 Valdosta Reg 2, #4 30 60.06 1-3 Statesboro Reg 3, #1 37 52.97 3-2 Evans Reg 6, #3 21 66.15 2-2 Sprayberry Reg 7, #2 20 66.51 2-2 Johns Creek Reg 8, #4 24 63.38 1-3 Shiloh Reg 5, #1 6 78.86 5-0 Douglas County Reg 7, #3 26 62.28 3-1 Riverwood Reg 6, #2 15 71.77 1-2 Kell Reg 5, #4 18 69.14 3-2 Alexander Reg 8, #1 3 83.07 3-1 Buford Reg 1, #3 7 78.32 4-2 Houston County Reg 4, #2 11 75.49 3-1 Westlake Reg 3, #4 53 37.35 1-4 Grovetown Reg 2, #1 4 82.26 4-1 Richmond Hill Carrollton Lee County Lovejoy Dacula Carrollton Creekview Glynn Academy Lee County Brunswick Lovejoy Dacula Allatoona Reg 8, #3 12 74.24 3-1 Lanier Reg 5, #2 10 77.35 2-1 Carrollton Reg 6, #4 33 55.58 2-2 Pope Reg 7, #1 16 70.66 3-1 Creekview Reg 2, #3 25 62.32 2-3 Glynn Academy Reg 3, #2 51 43.10 1-4 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 4, #4 19 67.42 1-1 Tucker Reg 1, #1 1 98.70 4-1 Lee County Reg 3, #3 52 41.25 0-5 Alcovy Reg 2, #2 22 65.46 3-2 Brunswick Reg 1, #4 13 72.24 2-4 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 4, #1 8 77.85 5-0 Lovejoy Reg 5, #3 17 70.58 2-3 Rome Reg 8, #2 5 80.19 2-2 Dacula Reg 7, #4 23 64.01 4-0 River Ridge Reg 6, #1 9 77.81 4-0 Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County 1 - AAAAAA 4-1 98.70 1,000,000 4.64 956,669 898,583 813,893 611,710 0.63 Valdosta 1 - AAAAAA 2-2 93.12 1,000,000 4.20 886,985 770,879 614,573 269,096 2.72 Buford 8 - AAAAAA 3-1 83.07 997,680 2.94 646,641 359,233 114,644 30,556 31.73 Richmond Hill 2 - AAAAAA 4-1 82.26 999,830 3.14 637,973 387,149 123,745 28,962 33.53 Dacula 8 - AAAAAA 2-2 80.19 995,872 2.65 539,723 282,033 66,497 14,683 67.11 Douglas County 5 - AAAAAA 5-0 78.86 991,501 2.45 553,868 134,503 52,201 10,014 98.86 Allatoona 6 - AAAAAA 4-0 77.81 998,853 2.57 433,811 231,782 40,716 8,081 122.75 Carrollton 5 - AAAAAA 2-1 77.35 984,974 2.34 513,154 112,223 39,896 6,667 148.99 Houston County 1 - AAAAAA 4-2 78.32 1,000,000 2.12 339,499 166,038 35,661 6,104 162.83 Lovejoy 4 - AAAAAA 5-0 77.85 993,202 1.99 321,918 165,927 31,343 6,075 163.61 Westlake 4 - AAAAAA 3-1 75.49 989,180 1.71 228,990 103,390 17,004 2,664 374.38 Lanier 8 - AAAAAA 3-1 74.24 931,274 1.68 258,441 52,783 10,365 1,481 674.22 Kell 6 - AAAAAA 1-2 71.77 997,229 2.02 229,198 67,534 8,433 872 1,145.79 Northside (Warner Robins) 1 - AAAAAA 2-4 72.24 1,000,000 1.66 207,336 65,864 6,365 762 1,311.34 Creekview 7 - AAAAAA 3-1 70.66 978,676 1.97 253,316 26,326 6,528 681 1,467.43 Hughes 4 - AAAAAA 4-0 72.00 970,806 1.37 121,683 43,911 6,051 680 1,469.59 Rome 5 - AAAAAA 2-3 70.58 824,351 1.19 108,450 23,269 2,651 274 3,648.64 Alexander 5 - AAAAAA 3-2 69.14 692,555 0.95 73,488 13,409 1,443 141 7,091.20 Tucker 4 - AAAAAA 1-1 67.42 908,358 1.04 40,540 10,784 1,343 130 7,691.31 Brunswick 2 - AAAAAA 3-2 65.46 973,469 2.09 171,469 34,877 2,098 112 8,927.57 Johns Creek 7 - AAAAAA 2-2 66.51 975,715 1.67 137,740 11,532 1,717 103 9,707.74 Sprayberry 6 - AAAAAA 2-2 66.15 991,918 1.61 105,414 14,022 1,261 85 11,763.71 River Ridge 7 - AAAAAA 4-0 64.01 837,433 1.20 56,254 5,241 432 24 41,665.67 Glynn Academy 2 - AAAAAA 2-3 62.32 831,439 1.57 37,515 6,228 468 21 47,618.05 Statesboro 2 - AAAAAA 1-3 60.06 821,985 1.53 37,971 4,869 276 11 90,908.09 Shiloh 8 - AAAAAA 1-3 63.38 592,928 0.73 32,905 2,396 167 8 124,999.00 Riverwood 7 - AAAAAA 3-1 62.28 655,441 0.84 23,195 2,493 128 2 499,999.00 Pope 6 - AAAAAA 2-2 55.58 601,659 0.71 7,988 187 4 1 999,999.00 South Paulding 5 - AAAAAA 3-2 61.37 230,846 0.26 6,028 539 28 - - Evans 3 - AAAAAA 3-2 52.97 1,000,000 1.37 7,980 665 24 - - Dalton 5 - AAAAAA 1-3 61.46 95,183 0.11 2,085 219 12 - - East Paulding 5 - AAAAAA 3-1 60.85 175,028 0.20 3,810 355 11 - - Sequoyah 7 - AAAAAA 0-4 57.70 295,251 0.34 3,710 280 9 - - Central Gwinnett 8 - AAAAAA 1-4 58.14 261,028 0.29 5,209 198 7 - - Cambridge 7 - AAAAAA 1-3 54.83 179,691 0.20 1,237 76 2 - - Habersham Central 8 - AAAAAA 3-2 55.00 202,279 0.22 2,175 62 1 - - Bradwell Institute 2 - AAAAAA 0-3 49.31 164,409 0.25 1,095 55 1 - - Wheeler 6 - AAAAAA 2-3 51.43 351,579 0.39 1,805 23 1 - - Effingham County 2 - AAAAAA 2-3 46.64 158,995 0.23 534 17 1 - - Lakeside (Evans) 3 - AAAAAA 1-4 43.10 1,000,000 1.10 862 21 - - - Chattahoochee 7 - AAAAAA 2-2 51.06 76,458 0.08 213 9 - - - Alcovy 3 - AAAAAA 0-5 41.25 1,000,000 1.07 498 5 - - - South Effingham 2 - AAAAAA 0-4 46.51 49,873 0.07 202 5 - - - North Atlanta 4 - AAAAAA 2-1 50.31 104,020 0.10 101 5 - - - Grovetown 3 - AAAAAA 1-4 37.35 1,000,000 1.04 169 1 - - - Kennesaw Mountain 6 - AAAAAA 0-4 45.49 55,005 0.06 76 - - - - Winder-Barrow 8 - AAAAAA 1-3 49.20 18,939 0.02 49 - - - - Paulding County 5 - AAAAAA 2-2 50.34 5,562 0.01 14 - - - - Morrow 4 - AAAAAA 1-2 45.05 34,434 0.03 11 - - - - Lassiter 6 - AAAAAA 1-4 45.65 3,570 0.00 3 - - - - Centennial 7 - AAAAAA 0-4 43.12 1,335 0.00 - - - - - South Cobb 6 - AAAAAA 0-4 35.32 175 0.00 - - - - - Osborne 6 - AAAAAA 1-3 26.12 12 0.00 - - - - - Rockdale County 3 - AAAAAA 0-0 53.53 - - - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 3 - AAAAAA 0-0 51.33 - - - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4 - AAAAAA 0-2 25.66 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAAA Lee County 696,689 268,910 29,382 5,019 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Valdosta 276,629 576,028 126,781 20,562 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Houston County 22,045 128,504 585,119 264,332 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 4,637 26,558 258,718 710,087 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAA Richmond Hill 869,531 111,345 15,685 3,269 999,830 170 2 - AAAAAA Brunswick 90,708 618,907 197,527 66,327 973,469 26,531 2 - AAAAAA Glynn Academy 21,537 76,786 371,228 361,888 831,439 168,561 2 - AAAAAA Statesboro 17,825 169,192 326,579 308,389 821,985 178,015 2 - AAAAAA Effingham County 297 7,909 35,190 115,599 158,995 841,005 2 - AAAAAA Bradwell Institute 58 13,270 40,418 110,663 164,409 835,591 2 - AAAAAA South Effingham 44 2,591 13,373 33,865 49,873 950,127 3 - AAAAAA Evans 642,975 244,727 75,681 36,617 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 172,687 295,857 286,369 245,087 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Alcovy 107,545 271,123 324,724 296,608 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Grovetown 76,793 188,293 313,226 421,688 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Rockdale County - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAAAAA Lovejoy 430,860 308,519 172,784 81,039 993,202 6,798 4 - AAAAAA Westlake 325,477 301,799 231,875 130,029 989,180 10,820 4 - AAAAAA Hughes 178,909 264,597 321,215 206,085 970,806 29,194 4 - AAAAAA Tucker 64,394 122,164 259,292 462,508 908,358 91,642 4 - AAAAAA North Atlanta 313 2,457 11,765 89,485 104,020 895,980 4 - AAAAAA Morrow 47 464 3,069 30,854 34,434 965,566 4 - AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAAA Carrollton 478,281 366,483 109,398 30,812 984,974 15,026 5 - AAAAAA Douglas County 464,864 377,249 120,983 28,405 991,501 8,499 5 - AAAAAA Rome 30,887 126,075 391,813 275,576 824,351 175,649 5 - AAAAAA Alexander 21,240 99,449 251,074 320,792 692,555 307,445 5 - AAAAAA South Paulding 3,490 16,548 49,553 161,255 230,846 769,154 5 - AAAAAA East Paulding 1,074 10,497 48,904 114,553 175,028 824,972 5 - AAAAAA Dalton 159 3,597 27,476 63,951 95,183 904,817 5 - AAAAAA Paulding County 5 102 799 4,656 5,562 994,438 6 - AAAAAA Allatoona 656,353 252,395 78,175 11,930 998,853 1,147 6 - AAAAAA Kell 257,001 489,907 233,596 16,725 997,229 2,771 6 - AAAAAA Sprayberry 83,938 243,969 562,762 101,249 991,918 8,082 6 - AAAAAA Pope 2,220 10,230 105,092 484,117 601,659 398,341 6 - AAAAAA Wheeler 482 3,308 17,957 329,832 351,579 648,421 6 - AAAAAA Lassiter 6 67 515 2,982 3,570 996,430 6 - AAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain - 124 1,897 52,984 55,005 944,995 6 - AAAAAA South Cobb - - 4 171 175 999,825 6 - AAAAAA Osborne - - 2 10 12 999,988 7 - AAAAAA Creekview 531,549 263,991 129,432 53,704 978,676 21,324 7 - AAAAAA Johns Creek 317,216 393,981 200,194 64,324 975,715 24,285 7 - AAAAAA River Ridge 114,730 208,281 281,907 232,515 837,433 162,567 7 - AAAAAA Riverwood 28,192 87,006 238,648 301,595 655,441 344,559 7 - AAAAAA Sequoyah 5,953 26,169 84,147 178,982 295,251 704,749 7 - AAAAAA Cambridge 1,724 16,919 50,815 110,233 179,691 820,309 7 - AAAAAA Chattahoochee 630 3,608 14,690 57,530 76,458 923,542 7 - AAAAAA Centennial 6 45 167 1,117 1,335 998,665 8 - AAAAAA Buford 539,618 303,353 131,950 22,759 997,680 2,320 8 - AAAAAA Dacula 385,405 488,306 104,096 18,065 995,872 4,128 8 - AAAAAA Lanier 66,487 159,187 511,097 194,503 931,274 68,726 8 - AAAAAA Shiloh 7,670 37,220 164,676 383,362 592,928 407,072 8 - AAAAAA Habersham Central 483 5,105 39,437 157,254 202,279 797,721 8 - AAAAAA Central Gwinnett 332 6,749 46,675 207,272 261,028 738,972 8 - AAAAAA Winder-Barrow 5 80 2,069 16,785 18,939 981,061

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Warner Robins Ware County Ware County Coffee Warner Robins Veterans First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Ware County Cartersville Calhoun Coffee Ware County Woodward Academy Cartersville St. Pius X Calhoun Clarke Central Coffee Starr's Mill Reg 4, #3 12 67.90 2-3 Dutchtown Reg 1, #2 2 89.60 5-0 Ware County Reg 2, #4 23 58.49 2-2 Northgate Reg 3, #1 17 63.80 2-3 Woodward Academy Reg 6, #3 28 52.52 2-3 New Manchester Reg 7, #2 6 81.83 4-1 Cartersville Reg 8, #4 36 48.04 2-3 Jackson County Reg 5, #1 11 69.27 3-1 St. Pius X Reg 7, #3 7 77.83 4-1 Calhoun Reg 6, #2 35 48.59 1-4 Lithia Springs Reg 5, #4 33 49.16 0-2 M.L. King Reg 8, #1 13 66.84 3-2 Clarke Central Reg 1, #3 5 82.51 4-1 Coffee Reg 4, #2 9 72.52 5-0 Ola Reg 3, #4 37 47.81 0-3 Banneker Reg 2, #1 10 72.48 4-1 Starr's Mill Blessed Trinity Warner Robins Veterans Cass Southwest DeKalb Blessed Trinity Creekside Warner Robins Harris County Veterans Eastside Cass Reg 8, #3 29 52.43 4-1 Greenbrier Reg 5, #2 22 58.54 0-1 Southwest DeKalb Reg 6, #4 43 45.33 2-3 Villa Rica Reg 7, #1 3 87.33 2-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 2, #3 19 61.61 2-3 Griffin Reg 3, #2 20 61.15 1-2 Creekside Reg 4, #4 18 62.34 1-3 Stockbridge Reg 1, #1 1 93.02 3-2 Warner Robins Reg 3, #3 25 56.74 3-0 Jonesboro Reg 2, #2 14 66.60 3-2 Harris County Reg 1, #4 4 82.64 4-1 Veterans Reg 4, #1 8 73.64 2-3 Jones County Reg 5, #3 32 49.39 2-0 Decatur Reg 8, #2 24 58.27 4-1 Eastside Reg 7, #4 15 66.60 5-0 Cass Reg 6, #1 27 52.76 3-2 Chapel Hill

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds 1 - AAAAA Warner Robins 534,682 283,919 119,196 55,471 993,268 6,732 1 - AAAAA Ware County 298,549 382,419 206,260 95,692 982,920 17,080 1 - AAAAA Veterans 88,844 156,954 302,527 368,762 917,087 82,913 1 - AAAAA Coffee 76,859 169,570 348,125 338,015 932,569 67,431 1 - AAAAA Wayne County 1,066 7,138 23,892 142,060 174,156 825,844 2 - AAAAA Starr's Mill 806,431 133,380 43,027 15,020 997,858 2,142 2 - AAAAA Griffin 93,836 274,383 330,646 211,150 910,015 89,985 2 - AAAAA Harris County 49,317 456,868 317,806 136,355 960,346 39,654 2 - AAAAA Northgate 47,802 114,703 232,059 371,297 765,861 234,139 2 - AAAAA Whitewater 1,917 15,097 52,759 177,678 247,451 752,549 2 - AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 697 5,553 23,533 85,752 115,535 884,465 2 - AAAAA McIntosh - 16 170 2,748 2,934 997,066 3 - AAAAA Woodward Academy 465,023 332,621 177,228 22,301 997,173 2,827 3 - AAAAA Creekside 348,136 329,276 222,660 71,209 971,281 28,719 3 - AAAAA Jonesboro 177,063 278,614 364,560 118,911 939,148 60,852 3 - AAAAA Tri-Cities 8,146 31,687 87,907 207,728 335,468 664,532 3 - AAAAA Mundy's Mill 1,090 11,954 59,698 200,904 273,646 726,354 3 - AAAAA Drew 382 3,379 24,682 101,154 129,597 870,403 3 - AAAAA Banneker 160 12,469 63,261 277,770 353,660 646,340 3 - AAAAA Forest Park - - 4 23 27 999,973 4 - AAAAA Jones County 510,485 319,315 150,694 16,549 997,043 2,957 4 - AAAAA Ola 413,887 421,117 112,156 37,659 984,819 15,181 4 - AAAAA Dutchtown 66,200 176,937 457,498 211,142 911,777 88,223 4 - AAAAA Stockbridge 8,240 62,465 182,036 367,743 620,484 379,516 4 - AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 796 7,801 57,834 143,768 210,199 789,801 4 - AAAAA Locust Grove 251 1,625 7,341 26,560 35,777 964,223 4 - AAAAA Union Grove 133 10,623 31,314 190,523 232,593 767,407 4 - AAAAA Eagle's Landing 8 117 1,127 6,056 7,308 992,692 5 - AAAAA St. Pius X 787,531 180,686 26,322 4,610 999,149 851 5 - AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 167,535 465,373 213,335 93,276 939,519 60,481 5 - AAAAA Decatur 22,956 154,968 300,375 255,397 733,696 266,304 5 - AAAAA M.L. King 16,965 103,546 211,541 245,580 577,632 422,368 5 - AAAAA Lithonia 3,820 35,665 99,854 167,836 307,175 692,825 5 - AAAAA Northview 1,177 59,279 145,681 217,267 423,404 576,596 5 - AAAAA Stone Mountain 16 483 2,892 16,034 19,425 980,575 5 - AAAAA Chamblee - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAA Chapel Hill 374,639 271,207 185,595 110,606 942,047 57,953 6 - AAAAA Lithia Springs 371,500 281,987 181,246 107,176 941,909 58,091 6 - AAAAA New Manchester 113,984 220,597 297,417 234,356 866,354 133,646 6 - AAAAA Villa Rica 107,515 159,589 215,209 292,211 774,524 225,476 6 - AAAAA Maynard Jackson 32,125 65,666 116,546 236,965 451,302 548,698 6 - AAAAA Grady 236 943 3,897 17,438 22,514 977,486 6 - AAAAA North Springs 1 11 90 1,248 1,350 998,650 7 - AAAAA Blessed Trinity 525,807 312,811 136,765 24,303 999,686 314 7 - AAAAA Cartersville 287,848 350,054 271,668 88,766 998,336 1,664 7 - AAAAA Calhoun 171,613 284,257 377,095 160,362 993,327 6,673 7 - AAAAA Cass 14,728 52,659 211,202 643,611 922,200 77,800 7 - AAAAA Hiram 2 154 2,118 49,177 51,451 948,549 7 - AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 2 65 1,152 33,781 35,000 965,000 8 - AAAAA Clarke Central 759,531 181,558 45,360 10,024 996,473 3,527 8 - AAAAA Eastside 162,713 387,626 231,485 122,317 904,141 95,859 8 - AAAAA Greenbrier 48,455 194,208 257,783 186,213 686,659 313,341 8 - AAAAA Loganville 18,984 95,418 160,266 239,311 513,979 486,021 8 - AAAAA Walnut Grove 5,968 36,960 81,918 150,807 275,653 724,347 8 - AAAAA Jackson County 4,345 102,895 212,650 262,555 582,445 417,555 8 - AAAAA Apalachee 4 1,335 10,538 28,770 40,647 959,353 8 - AAAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - 3 3 999,997

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAA Warner Robins 671,712 230,360 70,015 24,043 996,130 3,870 1 - AAAAA Ware County 169,767 384,927 269,288 129,243 953,225 46,775 1 - AAAAA Veterans 117,680 232,494 322,990 243,160 916,324 83,676 1 - AAAAA Coffee 37,234 129,585 277,929 388,293 833,041 166,959 1 - AAAAA Wayne County 3,607 22,634 59,778 215,261 301,280 698,720 2 - AAAAA Starr's Mill 537,113 273,596 129,454 49,274 989,437 10,563 2 - AAAAA Harris County 261,496 340,341 264,687 105,286 971,810 28,190 2 - AAAAA Griffin 156,807 272,911 328,198 175,109 933,025 66,975 2 - AAAAA Northgate 41,414 94,842 206,622 389,905 732,783 267,217 2 - AAAAA Whitewater 1,869 10,578 41,168 164,181 217,796 782,204 2 - AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 1,290 7,555 28,695 107,531 145,071 854,929 2 - AAAAA McIntosh 11 177 1,176 8,714 10,078 989,922 3 - AAAAA Woodward Academy 482,149 311,807 162,743 34,892 991,591 8,409 3 - AAAAA Creekside 319,223 328,965 231,404 84,636 964,228 35,772 3 - AAAAA Jonesboro 182,785 283,600 351,911 118,908 937,204 62,796 3 - AAAAA Tri-Cities 7,678 29,855 81,886 190,828 310,247 689,753 3 - AAAAA Banneker 6,813 31,197 97,008 303,426 438,444 561,556 3 - AAAAA Mundy's Mill 1,019 11,504 53,329 176,692 242,544 757,456 3 - AAAAA Drew 333 3,072 21,717 90,603 115,725 884,275 3 - AAAAA Forest Park - - 2 15 17 999,983 4 - AAAAA Jones County 420,220 267,636 183,234 97,673 968,763 31,237 4 - AAAAA Ola 334,147 317,374 194,857 94,067 940,445 59,555 4 - AAAAA Stockbridge 160,995 207,377 229,402 222,048 819,822 180,178 4 - AAAAA Dutchtown 71,632 152,344 252,002 270,948 746,926 253,074 4 - AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 6,433 21,138 53,832 115,363 196,766 803,234 4 - AAAAA Union Grove 6,058 31,401 76,146 162,844 276,449 723,551 4 - AAAAA Locust Grove 505 2,551 9,610 33,261 45,927 954,073 4 - AAAAA Eagle's Landing 10 179 917 3,796 4,902 995,098 5 - AAAAA St. Pius X 768,053 192,307 31,623 6,201 998,184 1,816 5 - AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 186,993 480,753 196,813 82,370 946,929 53,071 5 - AAAAA M.L. King 16,845 99,952 216,812 233,136 566,745 433,255 5 - AAAAA Decatur 12,553 96,548 229,805 238,272 577,178 422,822 5 - AAAAA Northview 10,577 86,186 193,638 228,116 518,517 481,483 5 - AAAAA Lithonia 4,890 41,746 116,900 175,238 338,774 661,226 5 - AAAAA Stone Mountain 89 2,508 14,409 36,667 53,673 946,327 5 - AAAAA Chamblee - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAA New Manchester 508,194 329,922 113,087 35,034 986,237 13,763 6 - AAAAA Chapel Hill 389,202 359,313 157,599 61,230 967,344 32,656 6 - AAAAA Villa Rica 45,456 121,637 270,884 257,520 695,497 304,503 6 - AAAAA Maynard Jackson 36,612 105,977 221,480 250,683 614,752 385,248 6 - AAAAA Lithia Springs 17,071 64,405 164,212 241,542 487,230 512,770 6 - AAAAA Grady 3,442 18,482 70,384 143,989 236,297 763,703 6 - AAAAA North Springs 23 264 2,354 10,002 12,643 987,357 7 - AAAAA Blessed Trinity 500,751 317,397 161,865 19,693 999,706 294 7 - AAAAA Cartersville 277,144 338,784 310,463 72,083 998,474 1,526 7 - AAAAA Calhoun 214,057 312,889 366,686 102,198 995,830 4,170 7 - AAAAA Cass 8,042 30,655 157,097 687,782 883,576 116,424 7 - AAAAA Hiram 5 184 2,307 66,313 68,809 931,191 7 - AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 1 91 1,582 51,931 53,605 946,395 8 - AAAAA Clarke Central 583,456 264,000 112,164 33,033 992,653 7,347 8 - AAAAA Greenbrier 225,198 349,734 287,221 94,733 956,886 43,114 8 - AAAAA Eastside 164,384 283,212 290,080 173,996 911,672 88,328 8 - AAAAA Loganville 19,435 62,862 189,102 360,325 631,724 368,276 8 - AAAAA Jackson County 7,170 33,709 93,794 249,366 384,039 615,961 8 - AAAAA Apalachee 289 5,848 24,439 77,565 108,141 891,859 8 - AAAAA Walnut Grove 68 635 3,198 10,947 14,848 985,152 8 - AAAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - 2 35 37 999,963

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Jefferson Marist Stephenson Jefferson Bainbridge Marist First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cairo Stephenson Jefferson Carver (Columbus) Cairo Islands Stephenson North Oconee Hapeville Charter Jefferson Howard Carver (Columbus) Reg 4, #3 15 60.13 1-3 Perry Reg 1, #2 11 62.08 0-3 Cairo Reg 2, #4 27 52.17 4-1 LaGrange Reg 3, #1 28 51.93 2-0 Islands Reg 6, #3 8 66.12 2-0 Stephenson Reg 7, #2 18 58.36 4-0 Northwest Whitfield Reg 8, #4 23 55.85 1-4 North Oconee Reg 5, #1 29 51.01 2-2 Riverdale Reg 7, #3 22 57.73 3-1 Central (Carrollton) Reg 6, #2 6 67.38 1-2 Hapeville Charter Reg 5, #4 43 36.43 0-4 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) Reg 8, #1 1 85.71 5-0 Jefferson Reg 1, #3 17 58.95 1-3 Thomas County Central Reg 4, #2 16 59.81 2-1 Howard Reg 3, #4 24 54.51 2-0 New Hampstead Reg 2, #1 9 64.05 3-0 Carver (Columbus) Cedartown Bainbridge Benedictine Marist Cedar Shoals Cedartown Jenkins Bainbridge Benedictine West Laurens Flowery Branch Marist Reg 8, #3 19 58.01 0-3 Cedar Shoals Reg 5, #2 31 47.99 4-1 Luella Reg 6, #4 20 57.93 2-3 Mays Reg 7, #1 7 66.88 2-2 Cedartown Reg 2, #3 21 57.87 2-3 Troup Reg 3, #2 12 61.62 1-1 Jenkins Reg 4, #4 14 60.27 1-0 Baldwin Reg 1, #1 4 74.15 1-3 Bainbridge Reg 3, #3 3 76.40 5-1 Benedictine Reg 2, #2 13 61.30 3-1 Hardaway Reg 1, #4 26 53.31 0-1 Westover Reg 4, #1 10 63.15 2-2 West Laurens Reg 5, #3 36 43.62 3-1 Fayette County Reg 8, #2 5 68.75 3-2 Flowery Branch Reg 7, #4 30 50.82 3-2 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 6, #1 2 82.73 3-0 Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Jefferson 8 - AAAA 5-0 85.71 999,993 4.42 884,199 798,484 737,916 515,076 0.94 Marist 6 - AAAA 3-0 82.73 999,884 4.00 801,201 675,689 554,047 293,346 2.41 Bainbridge 1 - AAAA 1-3 74.15 998,925 3.43 758,163 583,189 223,326 72,033 12.88 Benedictine 3 - AAAA 5-1 76.40 1,000,000 2.92 693,826 236,447 163,841 62,930 14.89 Flowery Branch 8 - AAAA 3-2 68.75 988,701 2.45 313,924 164,287 57,674 12,104 81.62 Cedartown 7 - AAAA 2-2 66.88 993,711 2.42 470,796 250,420 54,738 10,867 91.02 Hapeville Charter 6 - AAAA 1-2 67.38 993,443 2.26 296,398 179,285 46,075 10,453 94.67 Stephenson 6 - AAAA 2-0 66.12 987,975 2.20 324,841 181,921 36,079 7,322 135.57 Carver (Columbus) 2 - AAAA 3-0 64.05 997,891 1.88 287,791 60,386 18,211 3,038 328.16 West Laurens 4 - AAAA 2-2 63.15 940,030 1.87 275,902 71,255 15,888 2,368 421.30 Cairo 1 - AAAA 0-3 62.08 969,076 1.95 302,796 119,461 15,685 2,335 427.27 Jenkins 3 - AAAA 1-1 61.62 1,000,000 1.86 221,370 63,333 10,955 1,356 736.46 Hardaway 2 - AAAA 3-1 61.30 994,442 1.71 216,175 38,485 9,161 1,153 866.30 Baldwin 4 - AAAA 1-0 60.27 941,016 1.67 202,711 47,957 7,597 924 1,081.25 Perry 4 - AAAA 1-3 60.13 858,066 1.51 180,636 42,895 6,554 807 1,238.16 Thomas County Central 1 - AAAA 1-3 58.95 928,175 1.60 187,473 56,613 5,922 635 1,573.80 Howard 4 - AAAA 2-1 59.81 816,515 1.39 160,206 40,481 5,571 630 1,586.30 Northwest Whitfield 7 - AAAA 4-0 58.36 967,725 1.55 171,734 61,420 6,212 592 1,688.19 Cedar Shoals 8 - AAAA 0-3 58.01 883,216 1.79 185,143 54,983 5,255 463 2,158.83 Troup 2 - AAAA 2-3 57.87 976,647 1.62 141,880 40,191 3,801 373 2,679.97 Central (Carrollton) 7 - AAAA 3-1 57.73 935,585 1.32 102,637 37,136 3,190 311 3,214.43 Mays 6 - AAAA 2-3 57.93 824,600 1.31 144,944 41,300 3,535 298 3,354.70 North Oconee 8 - AAAA 1-4 55.85 912,735 1.74 157,113 42,952 2,950 223 4,483.30 New Hampstead 3 - AAAA 2-0 54.51 1,000,000 1.54 112,478 26,028 1,855 149 6,710.41 Islands 3 - AAAA 2-0 51.93 1,000,000 1.57 104,362 27,844 1,238 60 16,665.67 LaGrange 2 - AAAA 4-1 52.17 994,172 1.43 72,025 13,946 659 45 22,221.22 Westover 1 - AAAA 0-1 53.31 769,816 1.04 51,608 8,002 548 34 29,410.76 Westside (Macon) 4 - AAAA 1-3 53.96 365,967 0.48 26,881 5,888 348 28 35,713.29 Riverdale 5 - AAAA 2-2 51.01 979,331 1.38 66,566 15,844 686 25 39,999.00 Luella 5 - AAAA 4-1 47.99 995,261 1.31 42,941 7,911 244 11 90,908.09 Heritage (Ringgold) 7 - AAAA 3-2 50.82 712,499 0.80 16,579 3,585 193 11 90,908.09 Fayette County 5 - AAAA 3-1 43.62 950,792 1.08 10,214 1,092 23 - - Madison County 8 - AAAA 1-4 45.25 87,086 0.12 3,083 395 11 - - Arabia Mountain 6 - AAAA 0-2 45.19 158,164 0.18 3,693 313 6 - - East Hall 8 - AAAA 3-1 42.64 118,350 0.16 2,765 286 3 - - Spalding 4 - AAAA 0-4 44.87 76,848 0.08 1,005 121 1 - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5 - AAAA 0-4 36.43 451,219 0.46 231 8 1 - - Dougherty 1 - AAAA 0-1 38.09 83,824 0.09 189 3 1 - - Monroe 1 - AAAA 0-1 44.32 250,184 0.28 2,380 97 - - - Pickens 7 - AAAA 2-3 42.39 271,354 0.28 567 46 - - - Hampton 5 - AAAA 1-4 33.15 291,519 0.29 71 5 - - - Miller Grove 6 - AAAA 1-1 36.78 35,887 0.04 155 5 - - - Ridgeland 7 - AAAA 0-5 38.55 114,809 0.12 112 4 - - - McDonough 5 - AAAA 1-4 33.08 326,737 0.33 69 3 - - - Shaw 2 - AAAA 0-4 37.09 26,726 0.03 122 3 - - - Chestatee 8 - AAAA 0-4 31.77 9,919 0.01 24 1 - - - Columbus 2 - AAAA 1-4 34.53 7,162 0.01 19 - - - - North Clayton 5 - AAAA 0-5 19.23 5,141 0.01 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7 - AAAA 1-5 16.20 4,317 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2 - AAAA 2-2 26.09 2,914 0.00 1 - - - - Rutland 4 - AAAA 1-3 31.17 1,558 0.00 1 - - - - Druid Hills 6 - AAAA 0-2 14.61 47 0.00 - - - - - Spencer 2 - AAAA 0-6 17.58 46 0.00 - - - - - Kendrick 2 - AAAA 0-4 11.95 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAA Bainbridge 755,318 187,358 44,689 11,560 998,925 1,075 1 - AAAA Cairo 123,449 401,429 317,835 126,363 969,076 30,924 1 - AAAA Thomas County Central 95,061 287,813 333,814 211,487 928,175 71,825 1 - AAAA Westover 25,165 108,234 241,029 395,388 769,816 230,184 1 - AAAA Monroe 887 13,128 49,596 186,573 250,184 749,816 1 - AAAA Dougherty 120 2,038 13,037 68,629 83,824 916,176 2 - AAAA Carver (Columbus) 452,769 314,141 157,656 73,325 997,891 2,109 2 - AAAA Hardaway 398,527 362,412 160,545 72,958 994,442 5,558 2 - AAAA Troup 78,819 190,864 387,933 319,031 976,647 23,353 2 - AAAA LaGrange 69,871 132,049 291,900 500,352 994,172 5,828 2 - AAAA Columbus 9 81 430 6,642 7,162 992,838 2 - AAAA Shaw 5 449 1,377 24,895 26,726 973,274 2 - AAAA Jordan - 4 159 2,751 2,914 997,086 2 - AAAA Spencer - - - 46 46 999,954 2 - AAAA Kendrick - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAA Islands 643,228 306,624 50,148 - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA New Hampstead 293,946 254,474 155,435 296,145 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA Jenkins 62,826 438,902 194,289 303,983 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA Benedictine - - 600,128 399,872 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAA West Laurens 336,746 264,026 205,571 133,687 940,030 59,970 4 - AAAA Baldwin 260,345 252,674 241,930 186,067 941,016 58,984 4 - AAAA Perry 225,900 230,416 216,608 185,142 858,066 141,934 4 - AAAA Howard 162,490 203,442 225,146 225,437 816,515 183,485 4 - AAAA Westside (Macon) 13,783 45,010 94,522 212,652 365,967 634,033 4 - AAAA Spalding 736 4,411 16,071 55,630 76,848 923,152 4 - AAAA Rutland - 21 152 1,385 1,558 998,442 5 - AAAA Riverdale 429,070 322,097 176,458 51,706 979,331 20,669 5 - AAAA Luella 416,830 364,337 184,252 29,842 995,261 4,739 5 - AAAA Fayette County 144,554 259,384 408,965 137,889 950,792 49,208 5 - AAAA Hampton 3,850 13,821 45,421 228,427 291,519 708,481 5 - AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 3,807 25,099 111,668 310,645 451,219 548,781 5 - AAAA McDonough 1,887 15,228 72,674 236,948 326,737 673,263 5 - AAAA North Clayton 2 34 562 4,543 5,141 994,859 6 - AAAA Marist 839,974 133,297 22,376 4,237 999,884 116 6 - AAAA Hapeville Charter 92,627 510,398 368,680 21,738 993,443 6,557 6 - AAAA Stephenson 62,448 340,905 427,247 157,375 987,975 12,025 6 - AAAA Mays 4,891 13,039 163,358 643,312 824,600 175,400 6 - AAAA Arabia Mountain 59 2,091 15,136 140,878 158,164 841,836 6 - AAAA Miller Grove 1 270 3,203 32,413 35,887 964,113 6 - AAAA Druid Hills - - - 47 47 999,953 7 - AAAA Cedartown 551,649 291,969 112,344 37,749 993,711 6,289 7 - AAAA Northwest Whitfield 280,955 322,900 247,352 116,518 967,725 32,275 7 - AAAA Central (Carrollton) 123,307 268,487 345,371 198,420 935,585 64,415 7 - AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 38,083 98,411 222,088 353,917 712,499 287,501 7 - AAAA Southeast Whitfield 3,279 1,038 - - 4,317 995,683 7 - AAAA Pickens 2,210 13,400 54,668 201,076 271,354 728,646 7 - AAAA Ridgeland 517 3,795 18,177 92,320 114,809 885,191 8 - AAAA Jefferson 982,204 16,619 712 458 999,993 7 8 - AAAA Cedar Shoals 8,706 187,149 396,422 290,939 883,216 116,784 8 - AAAA North Oconee 7,785 101,391 328,408 475,151 912,735 87,265 8 - AAAA Flowery Branch 1,241 688,243 236,324 62,893 988,701 11,299 8 - AAAA Madison County 38 2,435 11,267 73,346 87,086 912,914 8 - AAAA East Hall 26 4,101 25,860 88,363 118,350 881,650 8 - AAAA Chestatee - 62 1,007 8,850 9,919 990,081

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Greater Atlanta Christian Cedar Grove Oconee County Greater Atlanta Christian Peach County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Pierce County Cedar Grove Oconee County Crisp County Pierce County Liberty County White County Cedar Grove North Murray Oconee County Burke County Crisp County Reg 4, #3 24 53.70 2-3 Morgan County Reg 1, #2 6 73.99 4-1 Pierce County Reg 2, #4 21 56.17 3-1 Central (Macon) Reg 3, #1 22 56.02 2-1 Liberty County Reg 6, #3 28 51.39 3-1 Adairsville Reg 7, #2 11 67.72 4-1 White County Reg 8, #4 18 59.22 4-1 Monroe Area Reg 5, #1 1 87.25 2-0 Cedar Grove Reg 7, #3 30 49.56 5-0 Cherokee Bluff Reg 6, #2 23 55.83 2-1 North Murray Reg 5, #4 8 68.77 2-1 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 8, #1 2 85.59 5-0 Oconee County Reg 1, #3 53 23.87 0-6 Brantley County Reg 4, #2 13 65.32 1-2 Burke County Reg 3, #4 49 27.21 1-1 Johnson (Savannah) Reg 2, #1 3 82.01 4-0 Crisp County Greater Atlanta Christian Appling County Peach County Rockmart Greater Atlanta Christian Dawson County Upson-Lee Appling County Peach County Thomson Sandy Creek Rockmart Reg 8, #3 17 59.39 1-3 Hart County Reg 5, #2 4 79.94 4-0 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 6, #4 32 46.14 2-2 Sonoraville Reg 7, #1 14 63.36 2-3 Dawson County Reg 2, #3 16 59.55 3-2 Upson-Lee Reg 3, #2 35 43.97 1-1 Windsor Forest Reg 4, #4 29 51.37 4-1 Richmond Academy Reg 1, #1 7 73.77 4-0 Appling County Reg 3, #3 40 39.30 1-1 Beach Reg 2, #2 5 74.32 3-1 Peach County Reg 1, #4 51 24.47 0-4 Tattnall County Reg 4, #1 10 68.26 4-1 Thomson Reg 5, #3 12 67.64 2-2 Sandy Creek Reg 8, #2 15 62.11 4-1 Stephens County Reg 7, #4 31 47.00 2-3 North Hall Reg 6, #1 9 68.42 3-1 Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5 - AAA 2-0 87.25 999,580 4.18 906,332 773,848 530,507 380,362 1.63 Oconee County 8 - AAA 5-0 85.59 999,905 3.74 868,934 596,414 364,906 241,062 3.15 Crisp County 2 - AAA 4-0 82.01 999,713 3.62 877,740 484,029 262,570 140,678 6.11 Greater Atlanta Christian 5 - AAA 4-0 79.94 996,498 3.55 785,542 544,567 313,310 119,293 7.38 Peach County 2 - AAA 3-1 74.32 994,783 3.10 658,038 339,233 131,394 34,065 28.36 Appling County 1 - AAA 4-0 73.77 1,000,000 3.14 801,088 287,986 123,703 31,812 30.43 Pierce County 1 - AAA 4-1 73.99 999,997 3.12 805,129 280,390 115,006 31,008 31.25 Rockmart 6 - AAA 3-1 68.42 999,568 2.53 412,897 166,805 46,389 6,775 146.60 Thomson 4 - AAA 4-1 68.26 998,238 2.42 309,047 128,945 34,994 5,269 188.79 Westminster (Atlanta) 5 - AAA 2-1 68.77 812,132 1.41 196,086 65,717 14,458 2,325 429.11 Sandy Creek 5 - AAA 2-2 67.64 874,793 1.61 236,817 78,268 17,157 2,313 431.34 White County 7 - AAA 4-1 67.72 997,765 2.05 137,848 52,723 9,383 1,746 571.74 Burke County 4 - AAA 1-2 65.32 989,308 2.15 223,700 72,122 15,232 1,699 587.58 Dawson County 7 - AAA 2-3 63.36 998,962 2.10 167,008 48,887 12,513 1,076 928.37 Stephens County 8 - AAA 4-1 62.11 875,879 1.16 81,649 18,663 2,701 189 5,290.01 Upson-Lee 2 - AAA 3-2 59.55 695,935 1.33 93,406 12,765 1,616 109 9,173.31 Monroe Area 8 - AAA 4-1 59.22 830,126 1.00 44,166 7,794 805 61 16,392.44 Hart County 8 - AAA 1-3 59.39 834,513 1.00 43,921 8,149 899 55 18,180.82 North Murray 6 - AAA 2-1 55.83 995,194 1.62 60,268 7,854 638 28 35,713.29 Central (Macon) 2 - AAA 3-1 56.17 689,031 1.22 61,463 5,924 484 26 38,460.54 Jackson 2 - AAA 2-1 56.57 506,301 0.91 49,079 5,097 427 14 71,427.57 Carver (Atlanta) 5 - AAA 0-4 58.32 259,232 0.32 15,040 2,074 175 14 71,427.57 Liberty County 3 - AAA 2-1 56.02 799,709 1.26 57,963 4,805 386 13 76,922.08 Morgan County 4 - AAA 2-3 53.70 843,053 1.01 26,108 1,768 105 3 333,332.33 Adairsville 6 - AAA 3-1 51.39 878,044 1.18 16,307 1,404 72 3 333,332.33 Richmond Academy 4 - AAA 4-1 51.37 878,525 1.10 22,145 1,500 83 1 999,999.00 Franklin County 8 - AAA 5-0 52.50 453,955 0.48 5,156 543 31 1 999,999.00 Cherokee Bluff 7 - AAA 5-0 49.56 933,375 1.20 11,099 733 26 - - Mary Persons 2 - AAA 2-3 53.28 92,946 0.15 5,069 216 13 - - North Hall 7 - AAA 2-3 47.00 884,748 1.05 6,888 316 10 - - Douglass 5 - AAA 0-3 53.62 56,877 0.06 1,230 96 2 - - Sonoraville 6 - AAA 2-2 46.14 503,567 0.56 1,391 73 2 - - Windsor Forest 3 - AAA 1-1 43.97 999,468 1.14 6,099 160 1 - - Ringgold 6 - AAA 3-2 45.18 476,496 0.53 1,241 58 1 - - Southeast Bulloch 3 - AAA 3-2 42.35 200,291 0.24 1,288 26 1 - - Beach 3 - AAA 1-1 39.30 981,981 1.04 1,533 30 - - - Harlem 4 - AAA 1-4 41.97 124,997 0.13 381 6 - - - Americus-Sumter 2 - AAA 0-4 45.27 20,038 0.03 295 5 - - - Hephzibah 4 - AAA 1-1 40.34 165,605 0.18 372 4 - - - Gilmer 7 - AAA 2-2 35.73 113,177 0.12 78 1 - - - LaFayette 6 - AAA 2-3 37.68 129,412 0.14 57 1 - - - West Hall 7 - AAA 2-3 35.07 71,857 0.07 44 1 - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3 - AAA 1-1 27.21 685,563 0.69 20 - - - - Brantley County 1 - AAA 0-6 23.87 770,082 0.78 15 - - - - Tattnall County 1 - AAA 0-4 24.47 754,170 0.76 13 - - - - Pike County 2 - AAA 0-3 39.03 1,253 0.00 6 - - - - Savannah 3 - AAA 0-2 24.00 329,886 0.33 2 - - - - Long County 1 - AAA 0-6 16.82 475,751 0.48 1 - - - - Coahulla Creek 6 - AAA 1-2 31.02 16,310 0.02 1 - - - - East Jackson 8 - AAA 1-3 30.43 5,622 0.01 - - - - - Groves 3 - AAA 0-2 8.56 3,102 0.00 - - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6 - AAA 0-4 29.13 1,386 0.00 - - - - - Redan 5 - AAA 2-0 34.70 888 0.00 - - - - - Cross Creek 4 - AAA 0-5 13.62 274 0.00 - - - - - Lumpkin County 7 - AAA 0-4 5.47 116 0.00 - - - - - Murray County 6 - AAA 1-4 24.85 23 0.00 - - - - - Salem 5 - AAA 0-0 40.19 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAA Appling County 546,028 452,790 1,174 8 1,000,000 - 1 - AAA Pierce County 453,953 544,434 1,595 15 999,997 3 1 - AAA Brantley County 9 1,175 427,901 340,997 770,082 229,918 1 - AAA Tattnall County 9 1,414 393,229 359,518 754,170 245,830 1 - AAA Long County 1 187 176,101 299,462 475,751 524,249 2 - AAA Crisp County 753,378 229,837 15,047 1,451 999,713 287 2 - AAA Peach County 235,817 623,181 114,525 21,260 994,783 5,217 2 - AAA Jackson 4,845 42,857 198,142 260,457 506,301 493,699 2 - AAA Central (Macon) 4,690 44,448 291,653 348,240 689,031 310,969 2 - AAA Upson-Lee 1,258 59,130 354,591 280,956 695,935 304,065 2 - AAA Mary Persons 12 512 22,939 69,483 92,946 907,054 2 - AAA Americus-Sumter - 33 3,035 16,970 20,038 979,962 2 - AAA Pike County - 2 68 1,183 1,253 998,747 3 - AAA Liberty County 459,727 339,982 - - 799,709 200,291 3 - AAA Windsor Forest 274,561 342,931 334,701 47,275 999,468 532 3 - AAA Beach 143,548 202,415 514,951 121,067 981,981 18,019 3 - AAA Southeast Bulloch 114,965 85,326 - - 200,291 799,709 3 - AAA Johnson (Savannah) 7,199 29,317 130,701 518,346 685,563 314,437 3 - AAA Savannah - - 18,766 311,120 329,886 670,114 3 - AAA Groves - 29 881 2,192 3,102 996,898 4 - AAA Thomson 549,773 383,036 58,863 6,566 998,238 1,762 4 - AAA Burke County 403,768 409,114 134,178 42,248 989,308 10,692 4 - AAA Richmond Academy 38,411 119,618 372,038 348,458 878,525 121,475 4 - AAA Morgan County 6,925 77,359 373,652 385,117 843,053 156,947 4 - AAA Hephzibah 803 6,978 41,014 116,810 165,605 834,395 4 - AAA Harlem 320 3,895 20,250 100,532 124,997 875,003 4 - AAA Cross Creek - - 5 269 274 999,726 5 - AAA Cedar Grove 633,718 305,467 50,735 9,660 999,580 420 5 - AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 331,528 534,014 119,076 11,880 996,498 3,502 5 - AAA Sandy Creek 27,423 121,838 399,920 325,612 874,793 125,207 5 - AAA Westminster (Atlanta) 7,099 30,437 354,998 419,598 812,132 187,868 5 - AAA Carver (Atlanta) 195 7,568 68,292 183,177 259,232 740,768 5 - AAA Douglass 37 676 6,938 49,226 56,877 943,123 5 - AAA Redan - - 41 847 888 999,112 5 - AAA Salem - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAA Rockmart 744,891 209,737 40,733 4,207 999,568 432 6 - AAA North Murray 189,203 516,507 264,223 25,261 995,194 4,806 6 - AAA Adairsville 62,226 245,803 349,643 220,372 878,044 121,956 6 - AAA Ringgold 3,526 16,257 155,381 301,332 476,496 523,504 6 - AAA LaFayette 135 2,954 18,323 108,000 129,412 870,588 6 - AAA Sonoraville 17 8,439 168,953 326,158 503,567 496,433 6 - AAA Coahulla Creek 2 284 2,586 13,438 16,310 983,690 6 - AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe - 19 157 1,210 1,386 998,614 6 - AAA Murray County - - 1 22 23 999,977 7 - AAA Dawson County 866,194 85,593 32,386 14,789 998,962 1,038 7 - AAA White County 85,838 756,871 132,947 22,109 997,765 2,235 7 - AAA Cherokee Bluff 30,199 108,176 487,930 307,070 933,375 66,625 7 - AAA North Hall 17,577 46,411 324,589 496,171 884,748 115,252 7 - AAA Gilmer 108 1,595 10,613 100,861 113,177 886,823 7 - AAA West Hall 84 1,354 11,533 58,886 71,857 928,143 7 - AAA Lumpkin County - - 2 114 116 999,884 8 - AAA Oconee County 928,695 65,230 4,691 1,289 999,905 95 8 - AAA Stephens County 28,221 362,432 288,442 196,784 875,879 124,121 8 - AAA Monroe Area 23,692 252,512 285,675 268,247 830,126 169,874 8 - AAA Hart County 16,190 253,601 299,926 264,796 834,513 165,487 8 - AAA Franklin County 3,200 66,127 120,171 264,457 453,955 546,045 8 - AAA East Jackson 2 98 1,095 4,427 5,622 994,378

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Callaway Callaway Rabun County Fitzgerald Lovett First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Thomasville Callaway Rabun County Toombs County Thomasville Bleckley County Pace Academy Callaway South Atlanta Rabun County Cook Toombs County Reg 4, #3 38 33.43 1-3 Laney Reg 1, #2 4 68.19 2-3 Thomasville Reg 2, #4 20 52.43 4-0 Jeff Davis Reg 3, #1 6 63.72 4-1 Bleckley County Reg 6, #3 18 54.04 2-2 Pace Academy Reg 7, #2 23 50.77 4-0 Fannin County Reg 8, #4 44 26.90 1-5 Banks County Reg 5, #1 2 72.73 4-0 Callaway Reg 7, #3 33 41.46 2-2 Model Reg 6, #2 25 49.72 2-3 South Atlanta Reg 5, #4 15 55.95 4-2 Temple Reg 8, #1 3 69.08 4-1 Rabun County Reg 1, #3 10 57.86 3-2 Cook Reg 4, #2 14 56.07 2-2 Jefferson County Reg 3, #4 24 50.43 2-1 Northeast Reg 2, #1 9 58.35 4-1 Toombs County Haralson County Fitzgerald Putnam County Lovett Haralson County Pepperell Washington County Fitzgerald Swainsboro Putnam County Heard County Lovett Reg 8, #3 32 42.10 1-4 Elbert County Reg 5, #2 7 60.86 5-0 Haralson County Reg 6, #4 28 48.79 1-0 Columbia Reg 7, #1 22 51.07 2-3 Pepperell Reg 2, #3 19 53.24 1-2 Vidalia Reg 3, #2 8 60.23 3-2 Washington County Reg 4, #4 40 32.21 2-3 Westside (Augusta) Reg 1, #1 1 77.39 5-0 Fitzgerald Reg 3, #3 11 57.22 1-3 Dodge County Reg 2, #2 12 56.82 2-3 Swainsboro Reg 1, #4 13 56.59 3-0 Early County Reg 4, #1 16 55.22 5-0 Putnam County Reg 5, #3 17 55.08 4-2 Heard County Reg 8, #2 26 48.96 2-2 Union County Reg 7, #4 30 43.10 1-3 Chattooga Reg 6, #1 5 67.50 3-1 Lovett

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald 1 - AA 5-0 77.39 998,997 4.21 888,307 738,833 592,691 432,971 1.31 Callaway 5 - AA 4-0 72.73 996,720 3.84 902,636 572,799 393,734 210,312 3.75 Rabun County 8 - AA 4-1 69.08 1,000,000 3.48 753,865 590,516 286,727 122,194 7.18 Lovett 6 - AA 3-1 67.50 999,996 3.55 758,073 595,772 237,312 98,656 9.14 Thomasville 1 - AA 2-3 68.19 983,684 3.17 668,544 380,726 213,093 78,716 11.70 Bleckley County 3 - AA 4-1 63.72 994,274 2.31 318,562 140,224 62,640 18,051 54.40 Haralson County 5 - AA 5-0 60.86 904,651 2.26 453,345 149,320 50,388 11,660 84.76 Washington County 3 - AA 3-2 60.23 982,773 1.99 224,623 85,032 26,811 6,027 164.92 Toombs County 2 - AA 4-1 58.35 968,349 1.92 269,013 89,779 20,777 3,991 249.56 Cook 1 - AA 3-2 57.86 825,131 1.65 244,281 72,077 14,864 2,689 370.89 Swainsboro 2 - AA 2-3 56.82 946,304 1.72 203,042 60,934 12,395 2,076 480.70 Jefferson County 4 - AA 2-2 56.07 999,582 1.84 259,160 72,110 12,703 2,039 489.44 Dodge County 3 - AA 1-3 57.22 888,330 1.61 176,444 51,623 10,321 1,868 534.33 Temple 5 - AA 4-2 55.95 750,597 1.44 205,030 53,345 11,299 1,716 581.75 Early County 1 - AA 3-0 56.59 796,505 1.51 203,111 54,832 10,100 1,656 602.86 Putnam County 4 - AA 5-0 55.22 999,974 1.82 248,485 65,268 10,709 1,612 619.35 Heard County 5 - AA 4-2 55.08 766,840 1.40 177,408 44,746 8,514 1,185 842.88 Pace Academy 6 - AA 2-2 54.04 864,417 1.55 130,544 20,863 4,230 537 1,861.20 Vidalia 2 - AA 1-2 53.24 897,109 1.40 112,016 26,012 3,907 489 2,043.99 Jeff Davis 2 - AA 4-0 52.43 887,124 1.30 82,104 17,964 2,656 291 3,435.43 Pepperell 7 - AA 2-3 51.07 970,039 1.63 126,958 17,554 2,974 281 3,557.72 Bremen 5 - AA 3-2 51.79 581,192 0.92 85,777 17,075 2,383 263 3,801.28 Fannin County 7 - AA 4-0 50.77 973,182 1.60 113,586 15,853 2,643 261 3,830.42 South Atlanta 6 - AA 2-3 49.72 988,431 1.71 88,965 21,058 2,052 160 6,249.00 Columbia 6 - AA 1-0 48.79 873,536 1.43 75,043 12,627 1,253 99 10,100.01 Union County 8 - AA 2-2 48.96 1,000,000 1.37 63,631 13,224 1,245 94 10,637.30 Northeast 3 - AA 2-1 50.43 611,715 0.88 49,825 8,525 829 75 13,332.33 Worth County 1 - AA 3-2 48.91 387,158 0.55 33,409 4,684 362 21 47,618.05 Lamar County 3 - AA 2-3 46.28 349,704 0.44 14,569 1,660 92 4 249,999.00 Elbert County 8 - AA 1-4 42.10 1,000,000 1.15 24,125 1,475 90 3 333,332.33 Chattooga 7 - AA 1-3 43.10 807,068 1.01 18,729 1,850 123 2 499,999.00 Model 7 - AA 2-2 41.46 723,100 0.87 11,537 968 44 1 999,999.00 Washington 6 - AA 2-2 42.43 241,660 0.32 7,809 288 21 - - Bacon County 2 - AA 4-1 40.93 263,455 0.29 1,877 124 10 - - Coosa 7 - AA 3-1 36.84 448,691 0.49 2,284 137 4 - - Monticello 3 - AA 2-3 38.51 145,596 0.16 1,310 64 2 - - Laney 4 - AA 1-3 33.43 766,512 0.78 630 24 1 - - Berrien 1 - AA 2-3 30.26 8,525 0.01 19 1 1 - - Southwest 3 - AA 1-2 38.88 27,608 0.03 276 17 - - - Westside (Augusta) 4 - AA 2-3 32.21 715,346 0.72 352 9 - - - Banks County 8 - AA 1-5 26.90 1,000,000 1.01 492 3 - - - Therrell 6 - AA 1-3 32.90 25,795 0.03 137 3 - - - East Laurens 2 - AA 2-1 30.47 37,659 0.04 19 1 - - - Gordon Central 7 - AA 1-4 25.90 51,429 0.05 8 1 - - - Oglethorpe County 4 - AA 1-3 23.76 351,065 0.35 20 - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6 - AA 1-1 30.01 5,137 0.01 11 - - - - Dade County 7 - AA 1-4 23.58 26,491 0.03 7 - - - - Josey 4 - AA 1-2 20.27 100,109 0.10 1 - - - - Butler 4 - AA 2-2 23.12 66,319 0.07 1 - - - - Glenn Hills 4 - AA 0-4 10.56 1,093 0.00 - - - - - Towers 6 - AA 0-0 21.29 1,026 0.00 - - - - - McNair 6 - AA 0-2 11.20 2 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AA Fitzgerald 690,938 258,677 40,600 8,782 998,997 1,003 1 - AA Thomasville 261,818 502,072 168,582 51,212 983,684 16,316 1 - AA Cook 22,896 120,270 376,782 305,183 825,131 174,869 1 - AA Early County 22,017 92,861 309,469 372,158 796,505 203,495 1 - AA Worth County 2,331 26,060 103,199 255,568 387,158 612,842 1 - AA Berrien - 60 1,368 7,097 8,525 991,475 2 - AA Toombs County 381,731 272,953 191,696 121,969 968,349 31,651 2 - AA Swainsboro 276,237 279,890 234,755 155,422 946,304 53,696 2 - AA Vidalia 198,441 235,157 248,705 214,806 897,109 102,891 2 - AA Jeff Davis 136,660 187,201 263,388 299,875 887,124 112,876 2 - AA Bacon County 6,737 23,668 55,955 177,095 263,455 736,545 2 - AA East Laurens 194 1,131 5,501 30,833 37,659 962,341 3 - AA Bleckley County 649,020 262,664 64,171 18,419 994,274 5,726 3 - AA Washington County 280,481 405,352 225,148 71,792 982,773 17,227 3 - AA Dodge County 39,064 230,510 404,268 214,488 888,330 111,670 3 - AA Northeast 27,395 78,782 177,570 327,968 611,715 388,285 3 - AA Lamar County 2,917 15,216 94,714 236,857 349,704 650,296 3 - AA Monticello 1,032 6,700 28,888 108,976 145,596 854,404 3 - AA Southwest 91 776 5,241 21,500 27,608 972,392 4 - AA Putnam County 537,187 458,139 4,451 197 999,974 26 4 - AA Jefferson County 461,219 492,538 42,304 3,521 999,582 418 4 - AA Laney 1,089 29,395 445,087 290,941 766,512 233,488 4 - AA Westside (Augusta) 306 14,132 346,655 354,253 715,346 284,654 4 - AA Oglethorpe County 198 5,165 115,743 229,959 351,065 648,935 4 - AA Butler 1 327 19,434 46,557 66,319 933,681 4 - AA Josey - 304 26,295 73,510 100,109 899,891 4 - AA Glenn Hills - - 31 1,062 1,093 998,907 5 - AA Callaway 726,741 207,547 46,809 15,623 996,720 3,280 5 - AA Haralson County 158,898 346,396 248,690 150,667 904,651 95,349 5 - AA Temple 59,056 180,178 248,569 262,794 750,597 249,403 5 - AA Heard County 38,202 166,758 277,365 284,515 766,840 233,160 5 - AA Bremen 17,103 99,121 178,567 286,401 581,192 418,808 6 - AA Lovett 960,417 28,057 9,054 2,468 999,996 4 6 - AA Columbia 30,237 280,377 284,115 278,807 873,536 126,464 6 - AA South Atlanta 6,766 617,128 258,209 106,328 988,431 11,569 6 - AA Pace Academy 2,579 69,183 384,522 408,133 864,417 135,583 6 - AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 1 93 844 4,199 5,137 994,863 6 - AA Washington - 4,288 57,607 179,765 241,660 758,340 6 - AA Therrell - 863 5,551 19,381 25,795 974,205 6 - AA Towers - 11 98 917 1,026 998,974 6 - AA McNair - - - 2 2 999,998 7 - AA Pepperell 446,624 294,514 157,111 71,790 970,039 29,961 7 - AA Fannin County 375,024 336,536 183,818 77,804 973,182 26,818 7 - AA Chattooga 93,557 175,086 276,488 261,937 807,068 192,932 7 - AA Model 66,123 137,386 240,345 279,246 723,100 276,900 7 - AA Coosa 18,508 54,566 127,553 248,064 448,691 551,309 7 - AA Gordon Central 131 1,337 9,927 40,034 51,429 948,571 7 - AA Dade County 33 575 4,758 21,125 26,491 973,509 8 - AA Rabun County 919,834 73,872 6,032 262 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Union County 60,160 652,792 251,880 35,168 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Elbert County 19,544 255,882 618,403 106,171 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Banks County 462 17,454 123,685 858,399 1,000,000 -

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Irwin County Dublin Metter Irwin County Clinch County Dublin First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Metter Macon County Commerce Irwin County Mitchell County Metter B.E.S.T. Academy Macon County Bowdon Commerce Wilcox County Irwin County Reg 4, #3 21 43.96 0-1 Dooly County Reg 1, #2 15 47.81 1-3 Mitchell County Reg 2, #4 11 54.38 4-1 Turner County Reg 3, #1 4 64.65 5-0 Metter Reg 6, #3 31 39.57 1-2 B.E.S.T. Academy Reg 7, #2 34 37.29 2-0 Hancock Central Reg 8, #4 40 29.77 2-3 Social Circle Reg 5, #1 9 54.92 3-1 Macon County Reg 7, #3 45 21.29 1-3 Wilkinson County Reg 6, #2 27 41.91 2-3 Bowdon Reg 5, #4 16 47.61 2-3 Marion County Reg 8, #1 6 58.12 4-1 Commerce Reg 1, #3 37 34.28 2-1 Terrell County Reg 4, #2 8 55.06 4-1 Wilcox County Reg 3, #4 17 46.52 2-2 Emanuel County Institute Reg 2, #1 1 72.79 3-2 Irwin County Taylor County Clinch County Dublin Washington-Wilkes Taylor County Warren County Clinch County Pelham Brooks County Dublin Washington-Wilkes Gordon Lee Reg 8, #3 24 42.37 3-2 Lincoln County Reg 5, #2 13 49.80 4-0 Taylor County Reg 6, #4 36 36.15 5-0 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 7, #1 33 38.12 4-1 Warren County Reg 2, #3 5 61.20 1-2 Clinch County Reg 3, #2 12 51.04 3-2 McIntosh County Academy Reg 4, #4 32 39.55 4-0 Wheeler County Reg 1, #1 7 56.16 1-1 Pelham Reg 3, #3 25 42.36 2-2 Screven County Reg 2, #2 2 68.07 4-1 Brooks County Reg 1, #4 51 12.26 0-0 Calhoun County Reg 4, #1 3 67.15 2-1 Dublin Reg 5, #3 14 48.67 4-0 Chattahoochee County Reg 8, #2 10 54.50 4-0 Washington-Wilkes Reg 7, #4 52 12.08 2-3 Georgia Military College Reg 6, #1 18 46.17 5-0 Gordon Lee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Irwin County 2 - A Public 3-2 72.79 998,646 4.16 835,476 753,073 611,370 441,222 1.27 Dublin 4 - A Public 2-1 67.15 999,760 3.36 551,994 474,695 348,519 167,690 4.96 Brooks County 2 - A Public 4-1 68.07 974,328 3.19 546,192 473,021 333,103 166,002 5.02 Metter 3 - A Public 5-0 64.65 998,349 3.13 637,795 533,307 220,462 107,149 8.33 Clinch County 2 - A Public 1-2 61.20 709,221 1.75 288,321 216,777 79,978 27,191 35.78 Commerce 8 - A Public 4-1 58.12 999,764 2.72 680,074 176,949 84,246 25,096 38.85 Pelham 1 - A Public 1-1 56.16 999,889 2.67 416,863 302,523 91,400 20,343 48.16 Macon County 5 - A Public 3-1 54.92 982,545 2.79 691,825 262,051 60,539 14,228 69.28 Washington-Wilkes 8 - A Public 4-0 54.50 999,127 2.40 555,025 118,051 42,971 9,428 105.07 Wilcox County 4 - A Public 4-1 55.06 995,511 2.19 177,772 103,499 38,481 8,697 113.98 Turner County 2 - A Public 4-1 54.38 681,197 1.27 152,677 90,489 19,818 4,154 239.73 Taylor County 5 - A Public 4-0 49.80 992,292 2.23 477,685 122,547 19,420 2,810 354.87 McIntosh County Academy 3 - A Public 3-2 51.04 978,663 1.49 130,324 72,059 12,643 1,931 516.87 Chattahoochee County 5 - A Public 4-0 48.67 947,283 1.94 379,905 85,412 12,720 1,674 596.37 Gordon Lee 6 - A Public 5-0 46.17 969,023 2.18 289,958 33,620 6,548 656 1,523.39 Mitchell County 1 - A Public 1-3 47.81 993,904 1.69 98,812 41,310 4,327 594 1,682.50 Marion County 5 - A Public 2-3 47.61 732,813 1.10 136,557 15,641 2,914 358 2,792.30 Emanuel County Institute 3 - A Public 2-2 46.52 726,588 0.85 24,506 10,117 1,292 151 6,621.52 Charlton County 2 - A Public 3-2 45.96 477,532 0.66 38,643 14,946 1,511 148 6,755.76 Bowdon 6 - A Public 2-3 41.91 978,155 1.99 187,723 14,730 1,774 114 8,770.93 Lincoln County 8 - A Public 3-2 42.37 980,670 1.41 147,077 17,619 1,466 91 10,988.01 Dooly County 4 - A Public 0-1 43.96 545,211 0.79 26,534 8,625 684 70 14,284.71 Schley County 5 - A Public 3-2 45.02 234,002 0.33 34,897 3,599 486 47 21,275.60 B.E.S.T. Academy 6 - A Public 1-2 39.57 836,813 1.53 110,365 8,155 596 32 31,249.00 Warren County 7 - A Public 4-1 38.12 999,496 1.66 114,825 12,592 671 30 33,332.33 Screven County 3 - A Public 2-2 42.36 799,513 0.91 18,001 5,964 526 26 38,460.54 Johnson County 4 - A Public 3-1 42.13 442,792 0.60 16,480 4,863 332 23 43,477.26 Hancock Central 7 - A Public 2-0 37.29 999,574 1.61 97,168 9,671 441 18 55,554.56 Montgomery County 4 - A Public 3-1 39.73 401,494 0.51 10,094 2,389 102 6 166,665.67 Claxton 3 - A Public 2-3 40.97 488,025 0.51 3,175 808 83 5 199,999.00 Wheeler County 4 - A Public 4-0 39.55 569,138 0.75 14,423 3,370 201 4 249,999.00 Lanier County 2 - A Public 3-0 42.78 107,199 0.13 5,049 1,508 103 4 249,999.00 Mount Zion (Carroll) 6 - A Public 5-0 36.15 772,622 1.28 61,842 3,356 164 3 333,332.33 Manchester 5 - A Public 1-4 40.18 109,864 0.13 6,574 269 27 3 333,332.33 Atkinson County 2 - A Public 3-2 42.53 51,877 0.06 2,263 668 43 2 499,999.00 Terrell County 1 - A Public 2-1 34.28 811,747 0.91 4,027 635 18 - - Trion 6 - A Public 1-3 32.08 420,060 0.59 15,489 631 14 - - Social Circle 8 - A Public 2-3 29.77 736,776 0.79 10,451 339 6 - - Telfair County 4 - A Public 3-3 36.42 24,713 0.03 300 65 1 - - Wilkinson County 7 - A Public 1-3 21.29 951,056 1.03 2,092 27 - - - Hawkinsville 4 - A Public 2-3 32.21 21,347 0.02 128 21 - - - Miller County 1 - A Public 1-4 26.01 353,446 0.36 85 4 - - - Towns County 8 - A Public 2-3 19.38 192,646 0.20 274 3 - - - Seminole County 1 - A Public 1-3 20.76 304,161 0.31 26 1 - - - ACE Charter 7 - A Public 1-4 7.07 222,696 0.23 13 1 - - - Georgia Military College 7 - A Public 2-3 12.08 599,334 0.61 86 - - - - Greene County 8 - A Public 0-4 15.85 91,017 0.09 46 - - - - Armuchee 6 - A Public 2-2 16.21 23,327 0.03 42 - - - - Calhoun County 1 - A Public 0-0 12.26 492,501 0.50 37 - - - - Crawford County 7 - A Public 0-5 5.32 227,844 0.23 4 - - - - Jenkins County 3 - A Public 0-5 24.81 8,484 0.01 3 - - - - Greenville 5 - A Public 1-4 24.44 1,201 0.00 3 - - - - Randolph-Clay 1 - A Public 0-4 11.59 44,352 0.04 - - - - - Portal 3 - A Public 0-5 13.53 364 0.00 - - - - - Treutlen 4 - A Public 1-4 21.95 34 0.00 - - - - - Bryan County 3 - A Public 0-4 6.21 14 0.00 - - - - - Glascock County 7 - A Public 2-4 5.76 - - - - - - - Baconton Charter 1 - A Public 1-3 3.96 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 5 - A Public 0-4 -5.14 - - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1 - A Public 2-4 -7.34 - - - - - - - GSIC 7 - A Public 0-3 -39.17 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - A Public Pelham 905,183 82,123 10,824 1,759 999,889 111 1 - A Public Calhoun County 59,373 49,051 40,501 343,576 492,501 507,499 1 - A Public Mitchell County 17,930 693,344 246,705 35,925 993,904 6,096 1 - A Public Terrell County 15,555 150,491 462,884 182,817 811,747 188,253 1 - A Public Miller County 1,030 6,847 122,562 223,007 353,446 646,554 1 - A Public Seminole County 925 17,942 109,228 176,066 304,161 695,839 1 - A Public Randolph-Clay 4 202 7,296 36,850 44,352 955,648 1 - A Public Baconton Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 1 - A Public Pataula Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - A Public Irwin County 898,132 69,239 22,688 8,587 998,646 1,354 2 - A Public Clinch County 40,208 131,703 266,534 270,776 709,221 290,779 2 - A Public Brooks County 33,322 641,031 234,204 65,771 974,328 25,672 2 - A Public Turner County 23,950 105,825 244,154 307,268 681,197 318,803 2 - A Public Charlton County 4,087 46,419 194,548 232,478 477,532 522,468 2 - A Public Lanier County 226 4,096 27,476 75,401 107,199 892,801 2 - A Public Atkinson County 75 1,687 10,396 39,719 51,877 948,123 3 - A Public Metter 762,713 191,121 34,522 9,993 998,349 1,651 3 - A Public McIntosh County Academy 162,851 443,706 257,489 114,617 978,663 21,337 3 - A Public Screven County 39,320 216,493 313,157 230,543 799,513 200,487 3 - A Public Emanuel County Institute 31,400 125,264 234,894 335,030 726,588 273,412 3 - A Public Claxton 3,712 23,214 157,648 303,451 488,025 511,975 3 - A Public Jenkins County 3 202 2,253 6,026 8,484 991,516 3 - A Public Portal 1 - 37 326 364 999,636 3 - A Public Bryan County - - - 14 14 999,986 4 - A Public Dublin 775,167 210,496 12,797 1,300 999,760 240 4 - A Public Wilcox County 217,382 637,337 118,167 22,625 995,511 4,489 4 - A Public Wheeler County 3,616 59,217 250,755 255,550 569,138 430,862 4 - A Public Johnson County 1,890 12,588 202,766 225,548 442,792 557,208 4 - A Public Dooly County 1,105 73,432 238,760 231,914 545,211 454,789 4 - A Public Montgomery County 834 6,673 169,287 224,700 401,494 598,506 4 - A Public Hawkinsville 6 243 2,980 18,118 21,347 978,653 4 - A Public Telfair County - 14 4,485 20,214 24,713 975,287 4 - A Public Treutlen - - 3 31 34 999,966 5 - A Public Macon County 495,316 311,132 150,447 25,650 982,545 17,455 5 - A Public Taylor County 314,506 299,975 236,460 141,351 992,292 7,708 5 - A Public Chattahoochee County 187,622 308,354 351,359 99,948 947,283 52,717 5 - A Public Schley County 2,010 22,353 75,193 134,446 234,002 765,998 5 - A Public Marion County 521 56,172 173,970 502,150 732,813 267,187 5 - A Public Manchester 24 1,998 12,328 95,514 109,864 890,136 5 - A Public Greenville 1 16 243 941 1,201 998,799 5 - A Public Central (Talbotton) - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - A Public Gordon Lee 449,106 288,315 157,023 74,579 969,023 30,977 6 - A Public Bowdon 323,626 316,245 221,678 116,606 978,155 21,845 6 - A Public B.E.S.T. Academy 137,303 205,951 267,465 226,094 836,813 163,187 6 - A Public Mount Zion (Carroll) 80,395 152,419 242,148 297,660 772,622 227,378 6 - A Public Trion 9,462 36,329 107,456 266,813 420,060 579,940 6 - A Public Armuchee 108 741 4,230 18,248 23,327 976,673 7 - A Public Warren County 545,261 376,437 72,179 5,619 999,496 504 7 - A Public Hancock Central 427,253 498,682 70,734 2,905 999,574 426 7 - A Public Wilkinson County 26,829 114,255 602,040 207,932 951,056 48,944 7 - A Public Georgia Military College 436 6,732 183,660 408,506 599,334 400,666 7 - A Public ACE Charter 186 2,421 16,751 203,338 222,696 777,304 7 - A Public Crawford County 35 1,473 54,636 171,700 227,844 772,156 7 - A Public Glascock County - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - A Public GSIC - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - A Public Commerce 554,194 369,219 69,948 6,403 999,764 236 8 - A Public Washington-Wilkes 397,635 439,673 145,963 15,856 999,127 873 8 - A Public Lincoln County 45,626 175,316 628,207 131,521 980,670 19,330 8 - A Public Social Circle 2,513 14,692 126,950 592,621 736,776 263,224 8 - A Public Towns County 29 834 22,212 169,571 192,646 807,354 8 - A Public Greene County 3 266 6,720 84,028 91,017 908,983

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Athens Academy Fellowship Christian Wesleyan Athens Academy Christian Heritage Fellowship Christian First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Savannah Christian Wesleyan Athens Academy Eagle's Landing Christian Mount de Sales Savannah Christian North Cobb Christian Wesleyan Darlington Athens Academy First Presbyterian Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 4, #3 26 37.86 2-3 Brookstone Reg 1, #2 18 45.00 2-2 Mount de Sales Reg 2, #4 Reg 3, #1 8 58.65 5-1 Savannah Christian Reg 6, #3 29 31.92 2-2 Lakeview Academy Reg 7, #2 7 60.13 4-1 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 27 37.13 3-2 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 5 61.48 4-1 Wesleyan Reg 7, #3 9 55.62 4-1 Darlington Reg 6, #2 20 43.54 2-3 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #4 21 43.02 2-3 Mount Vernon Presbyterian Reg 8, #1 1 71.40 5-0 Athens Academy Reg 1, #3 19 43.93 2-2 First Presbyterian Reg 4, #2 23 39.89 4-0 Pacelli Reg 3, #4 22 40.95 1-3 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #1 3 69.83 2-3 Eagle's Landing Christian Christian Heritage Calvary Day Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Fellowship Christian Hebron Christian Christian Heritage Calvary Day Stratford Academy Aquinas Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Prince Avenue Christian Fellowship Christian Reg 8, #3 15 53.56 3-0 George Walton Academy Reg 5, #2 14 53.56 2-2 Hebron Christian Reg 6, #4 30 30.99 2-1 King's Ridge Christian Reg 7, #1 6 60.75 4-1 Christian Heritage Reg 2, #3 34 22.08 0-6 Landmark Christian Reg 3, #2 13 54.00 4-2 Calvary Day Reg 4, #4 33 22.28 0-5 Heritage School Reg 1, #1 17 45.99 2-1 Stratford Academy Reg 3, #3 11 55.35 6-0 Aquinas Reg 2, #2 16 49.34 3-2 Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #4 24 39.00 3-2 Tattnall Square Reg 4, #1 10 55.36 4-1 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 5, #3 12 54.90 2-3 Holy Innocents Reg 8, #2 4 69.59 4-1 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 7, #4 28 34.27 0-5 Mount Paran Christian Reg 6, #1 2 70.67 5-0 Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fellowship Christian 6 - A Private 5-0 70.67 999,998 3.54 614,432 529,251 420,184 245,408 3.07 Eagle's Landing Christian 2 - A Private 2-3 69.83 1,000,000 3.73 898,638 494,203 393,730 223,583 3.47 Athens Academy 8 - A Private 5-0 71.40 999,980 3.37 644,884 451,772 357,031 219,769 3.55 Prince Avenue Christian 8 - A Private 4-1 69.59 999,925 3.19 597,951 396,032 297,211 162,835 5.14 Christian Heritage 7 - A Private 4-1 60.75 999,836 2.88 507,065 333,092 101,490 33,116 29.20 Wesleyan 5 - A Private 4-1 61.48 999,741 2.61 448,948 306,249 92,454 31,758 30.49 North Cobb Christian 7 - A Private 4-1 60.13 999,846 2.72 446,409 272,004 78,877 24,609 39.64 Savannah Christian 3 - A Private 5-1 58.65 1,000,000 2.61 736,970 331,855 83,257 23,605 41.36 Aquinas 3 - A Private 6-0 55.35 1,000,000 2.33 588,186 204,550 39,993 8,555 115.89 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4 - A Private 4-1 55.36 1,000,000 2.43 460,914 81,333 33,881 7,302 135.95 Darlington 7 - A Private 4-1 55.62 999,360 2.28 278,529 129,977 26,879 5,936 167.46 Calvary Day 3 - A Private 4-2 54.00 1,000,000 2.26 550,780 172,525 30,058 5,849 169.97 Holy Innocents 5 - A Private 2-3 54.90 997,227 1.69 160,545 81,419 14,965 3,037 328.27 Hebron Christian 5 - A Private 2-2 53.56 995,798 1.63 142,477 66,909 10,883 2,074 481.16 George Walton Academy 8 - A Private 3-0 53.56 993,587 1.60 121,473 53,197 8,731 1,599 624.39 Whitefield Academy 2 - A Private 3-2 49.34 1,000,000 1.69 207,041 19,101 4,791 571 1,750.31 Stratford Academy 1 - A Private 2-1 45.99 890,751 1.69 147,505 25,474 2,187 155 6,450.61 Mount de Sales 1 - A Private 2-2 45.00 891,214 1.65 131,555 20,321 1,501 122 8,195.72 First Presbyterian 1 - A Private 2-2 43.93 838,044 1.48 99,624 13,436 910 61 16,392.44 Mount Pisgah Christian 6 - A Private 2-3 43.54 971,744 1.20 16,828 2,540 239 18 55,554.56 Savannah Country Day 3 - A Private 1-3 40.95 1,000,000 1.17 48,743 3,784 231 9 111,110.11 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5 - A Private 2-3 43.02 957,621 1.04 11,067 2,015 143 9 111,110.11 Pacelli 4 - A Private 4-0 39.89 1,000,000 1.47 42,227 2,508 152 8 124,999.00 Brookstone 4 - A Private 2-3 37.86 1,000,000 1.39 28,124 1,533 49 5 199,999.00 Strong Rock Christian 1 - A Private 3-2 38.17 546,078 0.78 21,746 1,474 56 4 249,999.00 Tattnall Square 1 - A Private 3-2 39.00 740,205 1.08 34,504 2,508 98 2 499,999.00 Athens Christian 8 - A Private 3-2 37.13 888,243 0.96 5,550 642 14 1 999,999.00 Lakeview Academy 6 - A Private 2-2 31.92 808,546 0.85 1,398 102 3 - - Mount Paran Christian 7 - A Private 0-5 34.27 937,519 0.98 1,194 85 2 - - King's Ridge Christian 6 - A Private 2-1 30.99 667,835 0.69 922 61 - - - Landmark Christian 2 - A Private 0-6 22.08 1,000,000 1.02 1,468 16 - - - Heritage School 4 - A Private 0-5 22.28 1,000,000 1.06 1,313 10 - - - Deerfield-Windsor 1 - A Private 2-3 29.94 93,708 0.11 662 10 - - - St. Francis 6 - A Private 1-4 27.44 551,877 0.56 300 10 - - - Loganville Christian 8 - A Private 1-3 21.81 118,265 0.12 27 2 - - - Walker 7 - A Private 0-5 13.29 63,439 0.06 1 - - - - Providence Christian 5 - A Private 0-4 16.76 49,613 0.05 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - A Private Stratford Academy 313,727 243,340 195,922 137,762 890,751 109,249 1 - A Private Mount de Sales 295,531 259,970 200,666 135,047 891,214 108,786 1 - A Private First Presbyterian 225,930 231,141 213,259 167,714 838,044 161,956 1 - A Private Tattnall Square 97,632 148,154 217,612 276,807 740,205 259,795 1 - A Private Strong Rock Christian 64,390 108,227 152,048 221,413 546,078 453,922 1 - A Private Deerfield-Windsor 2,790 9,168 20,493 61,257 93,708 906,292 2 - A Private Eagle's Landing Christian 932,836 66,828 336 - 1,000,000 - 2 - A Private Whitefield Academy 66,967 903,993 29,040 - 1,000,000 - 2 - A Private Landmark Christian 197 29,179 970,624 - 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Savannah Christian 432,087 319,585 195,257 53,071 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Aquinas 291,529 309,282 289,064 110,125 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Calvary Day 257,827 326,609 318,565 96,999 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Savannah Country Day 18,557 44,524 197,114 739,805 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 820,126 152,624 25,180 2,070 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Pacelli 114,048 440,871 381,629 63,452 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Brookstone 63,888 381,660 442,303 112,149 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Heritage School 1,938 24,845 150,888 822,329 1,000,000 - 5 - A Private Wesleyan 552,442 293,226 122,444 31,629 999,741 259 5 - A Private Hebron Christian 215,788 312,392 309,251 158,367 995,798 4,202 5 - A Private Holy Innocents 207,567 317,673 323,015 148,972 997,227 2,773 5 - A Private Mount Vernon Presbyterian 24,199 76,539 244,146 612,737 957,621 42,379 5 - A Private Providence Christian 4 170 1,144 48,295 49,613 950,387 6 - A Private Fellowship Christian 970,909 28,611 424 54 999,998 2 6 - A Private Mount Pisgah Christian 25,169 655,022 227,212 64,341 971,744 28,256 6 - A Private Lakeview Academy 2,072 166,925 359,797 279,752 808,546 191,454 6 - A Private King's Ridge Christian 1,837 85,279 241,346 339,373 667,835 332,165 6 - A Private St. Francis 13 64,163 171,221 316,480 551,877 448,123 7 - A Private Christian Heritage 480,333 317,020 183,496 18,987 999,836 164 7 - A Private North Cobb Christian 325,688 363,601 292,220 18,337 999,846 154 7 - A Private Darlington 192,198 313,699 452,878 40,585 999,360 640 7 - A Private Mount Paran Christian 1,781 5,649 70,817 859,272 937,519 62,481 7 - A Private Walker - 31 589 62,819 63,439 936,561 8 - A Private Athens Academy 489,021 428,135 80,223 2,601 999,980 20 8 - A Private Prince Avenue Christian 474,051 428,293 93,992 3,589 999,925 75 8 - A Private George Walton Academy 36,502 139,658 690,982 126,445 993,587 6,413 8 - A Private Athens Christian 425 3,811 129,939 754,068 888,243 111,757 8 - A Private Loganville Christian 1 103 4,864 113,297 118,265 881,735