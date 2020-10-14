Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 7

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings' playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|110.22
|1,000,000
|4.54
|949,401
|861,168
|750,912
|558,296
|0.79
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|104.22
|1,000,000
|4.19
|883,559
|752,544
|606,372
|262,082
|2.82
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|99.65
|999,368
|3.88
|871,421
|776,593
|287,428
|116,559
|7.58
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|95.33
|1,000,000
|3.06
|796,795
|190,587
|109,067
|32,658
|29.62
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|89.77
|986,183
|2.70
|548,703
|379,072
|77,235
|13,391
|73.68
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|85.22
|994,765
|2.44
|505,035
|191,472
|30,643
|3,599
|276.85
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|2-2
|85.37
|995,272
|2.39
|485,329
|178,757
|28,235
|3,360
|296.62
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|85.07
|999,966
|2.44
|483,394
|63,373
|24,202
|2,820
|353.61
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|84.30
|966,645
|1.92
|97,280
|47,449
|14,820
|1,467
|680.66
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|83.69
|992,933
|2.01
|304,995
|48,320
|12,144
|1,211
|824.76
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|83.31
|988,494
|1.97
|293,420
|46,989
|10,898
|1,091
|915.59
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|80.81
|978,613
|1.91
|295,738
|79,766
|8,877
|680
|1,469.59
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|80.81
|998,721
|1.91
|161,178
|76,312
|8,436
|614
|1,627.66
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|81.70
|984,343
|1.84
|245,157
|37,305
|6,581
|579
|1,726.12
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|81.31
|941,489
|1.71
|66,505
|26,968
|5,549
|477
|2,095.44
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|79.94
|997,880
|1.85
|137,525
|61,999
|6,204
|462
|2,163.50
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|79.98
|902,610
|1.18
|83,273
|33,649
|3,862
|282
|3,545.10
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|76.70
|952,737
|1.98
|245,865
|45,459
|2,908
|149
|6,710.41
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-2
|75.76
|918,690
|1.83
|208,595
|36,452
|2,059
|89
|11,234.96
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|75.75
|993,510
|1.55
|57,143
|19,095
|1,272
|55
|18,180.82
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|76.20
|768,563
|0.90
|34,628
|10,863
|855
|45
|22,221.22
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|74.31
|696,856
|1.02
|25,500
|6,734
|439
|17
|58,822.53
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|1-2
|71.90
|1,000,000
|1.12
|27,204
|6,093
|239
|5
|199,999.00
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|71.35
|1,000,000
|1.12
|26,102
|5,541
|185
|4
|249,999.00
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-2
|69.41
|768,059
|1.15
|57,871
|6,068
|218
|3
|333,332.33
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-4
|70.83
|571,242
|0.76
|12,935
|2,650
|103
|1
|999,999.00
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|69.71
|444,271
|0.61
|24,577
|2,620
|86
|1
|999,999.00
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|69.69
|450,140
|0.59
|8,517
|1,580
|56
|1
|999,999.00
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|68.68
|373,628
|0.47
|6,268
|1,050
|37
|1
|999,999.00
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-4
|66.68
|694,688
|0.79
|11,760
|571
|23
|1
|999,999.00
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|64.22
|618,251
|0.80
|17,949
|1,234
|24
|-
|-
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|2-2
|68.66
|343,276
|0.36
|2,385
|387
|17
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-2
|63.99
|459,224
|0.51
|9,290
|643
|9
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|61.86
|432,129
|0.47
|5,883
|357
|3
|-
|-
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|61.84
|201,035
|0.23
|2,047
|93
|2
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|54.98
|942,155
|1.04
|3,924
|105
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|60.09
|96,957
|0.11
|667
|29
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|58.99
|834,175
|0.89
|470
|27
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-4
|55.90
|142,877
|0.15
|591
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|59.01
|336,662
|0.35
|900
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|43.75
|446,245
|0.46
|98
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-2
|45.30
|370,043
|0.38
|91
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-2
|41.55
|241,211
|0.25
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|47.17
|175,714
|0.18
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-4
|25.01
|380
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|623,549
|372,986
|3,334
|131
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|375,792
|609,373
|14,035
|800
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|383
|10,091
|457,897
|531,629
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|276
|7,550
|524,734
|467,440
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|429,267
|320,598
|214,326
|34,530
|998,721
|1,279
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|368,651
|365,152
|235,115
|28,962
|997,880
|2,120
|2 - AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|196,974
|297,282
|431,224
|68,030
|993,510
|6,490
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|5,031
|15,778
|109,838
|703,528
|834,175
|165,825
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|77
|1,190
|9,497
|164,950
|175,714
|824,286
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|521,924
|266,353
|126,416
|51,952
|966,645
|33,355
|3 - AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|316,843
|355,897
|186,353
|82,396
|941,489
|58,511
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Walton
|79,629
|153,482
|240,178
|223,567
|696,856
|303,144
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|34,073
|94,692
|194,750
|247,727
|571,242
|428,758
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|30,133
|77,982
|140,228
|201,797
|450,140
|549,860
|3 - AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|17,398
|51,594
|112,075
|192,561
|373,628
|626,372
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|711,428
|246,460
|34,407
|7,073
|999,368
|632
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|244,186
|508,320
|178,784
|54,893
|986,183
|13,817
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|26,842
|147,176
|458,338
|270,254
|902,610
|97,390
|4 - AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|16,497
|83,217
|256,578
|412,271
|768,563
|231,437
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Newton
|1,047
|14,827
|71,893
|255,509
|343,276
|656,724
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|373,279
|335,974
|247,413
|36,267
|992,933
|7,067
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Milton
|351,175
|315,134
|269,625
|52,560
|988,494
|11,506
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|268,300
|316,814
|333,452
|65,777
|984,343
|15,657
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|4,613
|19,025
|77,941
|357,645
|459,224
|540,776
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|2,320
|10,908
|56,699
|362,202
|432,129
|567,871
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|313
|2,145
|14,870
|125,549
|142,877
|857,123
|6 - AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|417,940
|293,958
|165,318
|75,521
|952,737
|47,263
|6 - AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|368,018
|282,868
|174,959
|92,845
|918,690
|81,310
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Gainesville
|119,053
|193,875
|247,968
|207,163
|768,059
|231,941
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|51,402
|117,089
|204,015
|245,745
|618,251
|381,749
|6 - AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|38,315
|84,397
|122,811
|198,748
|444,271
|555,729
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|3,351
|20,118
|60,666
|116,900
|201,035
|798,965
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|1,921
|7,695
|24,263
|63,078
|96,957
|903,043
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|805,840
|194,032
|124
|4
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Archer
|194,134
|779,680
|25,777
|375
|999,966
|34
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|11
|23,891
|729,936
|188,317
|942,155
|57,845
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|10
|1,655
|144,353
|300,227
|446,245
|553,755
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|5
|735
|33,482
|335,821
|370,043
|629,957
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|-
|7
|66,328
|174,876
|241,211
|758,789
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|380
|380
|999,620
|8 - AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|402,708
|322,437
|222,016
|47,604
|994,765
|5,235
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|350,402
|349,424
|255,357
|40,089
|995,272
|4,728
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|235,634
|290,407
|350,204
|102,368
|978,613
|21,387
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|10,460
|32,265
|137,460
|514,503
|694,688
|305,312
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|796
|5,467
|34,963
|295,436
|336,662
|663,338
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|98.70
|1,000,000
|4.64
|956,669
|898,583
|813,893
|611,710
|0.63
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|93.12
|1,000,000
|4.20
|886,985
|770,879
|614,573
|269,096
|2.72
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|83.07
|997,680
|2.94
|646,641
|359,233
|114,644
|30,556
|31.73
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|82.26
|999,830
|3.14
|637,973
|387,149
|123,745
|28,962
|33.53
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|80.19
|995,872
|2.65
|539,723
|282,033
|66,497
|14,683
|67.11
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-0
|78.86
|991,501
|2.45
|553,868
|134,503
|52,201
|10,014
|98.86
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-0
|77.81
|998,853
|2.57
|433,811
|231,782
|40,716
|8,081
|122.75
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|77.35
|984,974
|2.34
|513,154
|112,223
|39,896
|6,667
|148.99
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|78.32
|1,000,000
|2.12
|339,499
|166,038
|35,661
|6,104
|162.83
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|5-0
|77.85
|993,202
|1.99
|321,918
|165,927
|31,343
|6,075
|163.61
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|75.49
|989,180
|1.71
|228,990
|103,390
|17,004
|2,664
|374.38
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|74.24
|931,274
|1.68
|258,441
|52,783
|10,365
|1,481
|674.22
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|71.77
|997,229
|2.02
|229,198
|67,534
|8,433
|872
|1,145.79
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|72.24
|1,000,000
|1.66
|207,336
|65,864
|6,365
|762
|1,311.34
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|70.66
|978,676
|1.97
|253,316
|26,326
|6,528
|681
|1,467.43
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|4-0
|72.00
|970,806
|1.37
|121,683
|43,911
|6,051
|680
|1,469.59
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|70.58
|824,351
|1.19
|108,450
|23,269
|2,651
|274
|3,648.64
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|69.14
|692,555
|0.95
|73,488
|13,409
|1,443
|141
|7,091.20
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|67.42
|908,358
|1.04
|40,540
|10,784
|1,343
|130
|7,691.31
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|65.46
|973,469
|2.09
|171,469
|34,877
|2,098
|112
|8,927.57
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|66.51
|975,715
|1.67
|137,740
|11,532
|1,717
|103
|9,707.74
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|66.15
|991,918
|1.61
|105,414
|14,022
|1,261
|85
|11,763.71
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-0
|64.01
|837,433
|1.20
|56,254
|5,241
|432
|24
|41,665.67
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|62.32
|831,439
|1.57
|37,515
|6,228
|468
|21
|47,618.05
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|60.06
|821,985
|1.53
|37,971
|4,869
|276
|11
|90,908.09
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|63.38
|592,928
|0.73
|32,905
|2,396
|167
|8
|124,999.00
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|62.28
|655,441
|0.84
|23,195
|2,493
|128
|2
|499,999.00
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|55.58
|601,659
|0.71
|7,988
|187
|4
|1
|999,999.00
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|61.37
|230,846
|0.26
|6,028
|539
|28
|-
|-
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|52.97
|1,000,000
|1.37
|7,980
|665
|24
|-
|-
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|61.46
|95,183
|0.11
|2,085
|219
|12
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|60.85
|175,028
|0.20
|3,810
|355
|11
|-
|-
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|57.70
|295,251
|0.34
|3,710
|280
|9
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|58.14
|261,028
|0.29
|5,209
|198
|7
|-
|-
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|54.83
|179,691
|0.20
|1,237
|76
|2
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|55.00
|202,279
|0.22
|2,175
|62
|1
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|49.31
|164,409
|0.25
|1,095
|55
|1
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|51.43
|351,579
|0.39
|1,805
|23
|1
|-
|-
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|46.64
|158,995
|0.23
|534
|17
|1
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|43.10
|1,000,000
|1.10
|862
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|51.06
|76,458
|0.08
|213
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|41.25
|1,000,000
|1.07
|498
|5
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|46.51
|49,873
|0.07
|202
|5
|-
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|50.31
|104,020
|0.10
|101
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|37.35
|1,000,000
|1.04
|169
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|45.49
|55,005
|0.06
|76
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|49.20
|18,939
|0.02
|49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|50.34
|5,562
|0.01
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|45.05
|34,434
|0.03
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|45.65
|3,570
|0.00
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|43.12
|1,335
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|35.32
|175
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|26.12
|12
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|53.53
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|51.33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|25.66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAAA
|Lee County
|696,689
|268,910
|29,382
|5,019
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|276,629
|576,028
|126,781
|20,562
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Houston County
|22,045
|128,504
|585,119
|264,332
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|4,637
|26,558
|258,718
|710,087
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|869,531
|111,345
|15,685
|3,269
|999,830
|170
|2 - AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|90,708
|618,907
|197,527
|66,327
|973,469
|26,531
|2 - AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|21,537
|76,786
|371,228
|361,888
|831,439
|168,561
|2 - AAAAAA
|Statesboro
|17,825
|169,192
|326,579
|308,389
|821,985
|178,015
|2 - AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|297
|7,909
|35,190
|115,599
|158,995
|841,005
|2 - AAAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|58
|13,270
|40,418
|110,663
|164,409
|835,591
|2 - AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|44
|2,591
|13,373
|33,865
|49,873
|950,127
|3 - AAAAAA
|Evans
|642,975
|244,727
|75,681
|36,617
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|172,687
|295,857
|286,369
|245,087
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|107,545
|271,123
|324,724
|296,608
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|76,793
|188,293
|313,226
|421,688
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|430,860
|308,519
|172,784
|81,039
|993,202
|6,798
|4 - AAAAAA
|Westlake
|325,477
|301,799
|231,875
|130,029
|989,180
|10,820
|4 - AAAAAA
|Hughes
|178,909
|264,597
|321,215
|206,085
|970,806
|29,194
|4 - AAAAAA
|Tucker
|64,394
|122,164
|259,292
|462,508
|908,358
|91,642
|4 - AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|313
|2,457
|11,765
|89,485
|104,020
|895,980
|4 - AAAAAA
|Morrow
|47
|464
|3,069
|30,854
|34,434
|965,566
|4 - AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|478,281
|366,483
|109,398
|30,812
|984,974
|15,026
|5 - AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|464,864
|377,249
|120,983
|28,405
|991,501
|8,499
|5 - AAAAAA
|Rome
|30,887
|126,075
|391,813
|275,576
|824,351
|175,649
|5 - AAAAAA
|Alexander
|21,240
|99,449
|251,074
|320,792
|692,555
|307,445
|5 - AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|3,490
|16,548
|49,553
|161,255
|230,846
|769,154
|5 - AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|1,074
|10,497
|48,904
|114,553
|175,028
|824,972
|5 - AAAAAA
|Dalton
|159
|3,597
|27,476
|63,951
|95,183
|904,817
|5 - AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|5
|102
|799
|4,656
|5,562
|994,438
|6 - AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|656,353
|252,395
|78,175
|11,930
|998,853
|1,147
|6 - AAAAAA
|Kell
|257,001
|489,907
|233,596
|16,725
|997,229
|2,771
|6 - AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|83,938
|243,969
|562,762
|101,249
|991,918
|8,082
|6 - AAAAAA
|Pope
|2,220
|10,230
|105,092
|484,117
|601,659
|398,341
|6 - AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|482
|3,308
|17,957
|329,832
|351,579
|648,421
|6 - AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|6
|67
|515
|2,982
|3,570
|996,430
|6 - AAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|-
|124
|1,897
|52,984
|55,005
|944,995
|6 - AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|-
|4
|171
|175
|999,825
|6 - AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|2
|10
|12
|999,988
|7 - AAAAAA
|Creekview
|531,549
|263,991
|129,432
|53,704
|978,676
|21,324
|7 - AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|317,216
|393,981
|200,194
|64,324
|975,715
|24,285
|7 - AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|114,730
|208,281
|281,907
|232,515
|837,433
|162,567
|7 - AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|28,192
|87,006
|238,648
|301,595
|655,441
|344,559
|7 - AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|5,953
|26,169
|84,147
|178,982
|295,251
|704,749
|7 - AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|1,724
|16,919
|50,815
|110,233
|179,691
|820,309
|7 - AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|630
|3,608
|14,690
|57,530
|76,458
|923,542
|7 - AAAAAA
|Centennial
|6
|45
|167
|1,117
|1,335
|998,665
|8 - AAAAAA
|Buford
|539,618
|303,353
|131,950
|22,759
|997,680
|2,320
|8 - AAAAAA
|Dacula
|385,405
|488,306
|104,096
|18,065
|995,872
|4,128
|8 - AAAAAA
|Lanier
|66,487
|159,187
|511,097
|194,503
|931,274
|68,726
|8 - AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|7,670
|37,220
|164,676
|383,362
|592,928
|407,072
|8 - AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|483
|5,105
|39,437
|157,254
|202,279
|797,721
|8 - AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|332
|6,749
|46,675
|207,272
|261,028
|738,972
|8 - AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|5
|80
|2,069
|16,785
|18,939
|981,061
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|1 - AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|534,682
|283,919
|119,196
|55,471
|993,268
|6,732
|1 - AAAAA
|Ware County
|298,549
|382,419
|206,260
|95,692
|982,920
|17,080
|1 - AAAAA
|Veterans
|88,844
|156,954
|302,527
|368,762
|917,087
|82,913
|1 - AAAAA
|Coffee
|76,859
|169,570
|348,125
|338,015
|932,569
|67,431
|1 - AAAAA
|Wayne County
|1,066
|7,138
|23,892
|142,060
|174,156
|825,844
|2 - AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|806,431
|133,380
|43,027
|15,020
|997,858
|2,142
|2 - AAAAA
|Griffin
|93,836
|274,383
|330,646
|211,150
|910,015
|89,985
|2 - AAAAA
|Harris County
|49,317
|456,868
|317,806
|136,355
|960,346
|39,654
|2 - AAAAA
|Northgate
|47,802
|114,703
|232,059
|371,297
|765,861
|234,139
|2 - AAAAA
|Whitewater
|1,917
|15,097
|52,759
|177,678
|247,451
|752,549
|2 - AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|697
|5,553
|23,533
|85,752
|115,535
|884,465
|2 - AAAAA
|McIntosh
|-
|16
|170
|2,748
|2,934
|997,066
|3 - AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|465,023
|332,621
|177,228
|22,301
|997,173
|2,827
|3 - AAAAA
|Creekside
|348,136
|329,276
|222,660
|71,209
|971,281
|28,719
|3 - AAAAA
|Jonesboro
|177,063
|278,614
|364,560
|118,911
|939,148
|60,852
|3 - AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|8,146
|31,687
|87,907
|207,728
|335,468
|664,532
|3 - AAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|1,090
|11,954
|59,698
|200,904
|273,646
|726,354
|3 - AAAAA
|Drew
|382
|3,379
|24,682
|101,154
|129,597
|870,403
|3 - AAAAA
|Banneker
|160
|12,469
|63,261
|277,770
|353,660
|646,340
|3 - AAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|4
|23
|27
|999,973
|4 - AAAAA
|Jones County
|510,485
|319,315
|150,694
|16,549
|997,043
|2,957
|4 - AAAAA
|Ola
|413,887
|421,117
|112,156
|37,659
|984,819
|15,181
|4 - AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|66,200
|176,937
|457,498
|211,142
|911,777
|88,223
|4 - AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|8,240
|62,465
|182,036
|367,743
|620,484
|379,516
|4 - AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|796
|7,801
|57,834
|143,768
|210,199
|789,801
|4 - AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|251
|1,625
|7,341
|26,560
|35,777
|964,223
|4 - AAAAA
|Union Grove
|133
|10,623
|31,314
|190,523
|232,593
|767,407
|4 - AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|8
|117
|1,127
|6,056
|7,308
|992,692
|5 - AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|787,531
|180,686
|26,322
|4,610
|999,149
|851
|5 - AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|167,535
|465,373
|213,335
|93,276
|939,519
|60,481
|5 - AAAAA
|Decatur
|22,956
|154,968
|300,375
|255,397
|733,696
|266,304
|5 - AAAAA
|M.L. King
|16,965
|103,546
|211,541
|245,580
|577,632
|422,368
|5 - AAAAA
|Lithonia
|3,820
|35,665
|99,854
|167,836
|307,175
|692,825
|5 - AAAAA
|Northview
|1,177
|59,279
|145,681
|217,267
|423,404
|576,596
|5 - AAAAA
|Stone Mountain
|16
|483
|2,892
|16,034
|19,425
|980,575
|5 - AAAAA
|Chamblee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|374,639
|271,207
|185,595
|110,606
|942,047
|57,953
|6 - AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|371,500
|281,987
|181,246
|107,176
|941,909
|58,091
|6 - AAAAA
|New Manchester
|113,984
|220,597
|297,417
|234,356
|866,354
|133,646
|6 - AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|107,515
|159,589
|215,209
|292,211
|774,524
|225,476
|6 - AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|32,125
|65,666
|116,546
|236,965
|451,302
|548,698
|6 - AAAAA
|Grady
|236
|943
|3,897
|17,438
|22,514
|977,486
|6 - AAAAA
|North Springs
|1
|11
|90
|1,248
|1,350
|998,650
|7 - AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|525,807
|312,811
|136,765
|24,303
|999,686
|314
|7 - AAAAA
|Cartersville
|287,848
|350,054
|271,668
|88,766
|998,336
|1,664
|7 - AAAAA
|Calhoun
|171,613
|284,257
|377,095
|160,362
|993,327
|6,673
|7 - AAAAA
|Cass
|14,728
|52,659
|211,202
|643,611
|922,200
|77,800
|7 - AAAAA
|Hiram
|2
|154
|2,118
|49,177
|51,451
|948,549
|7 - AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|2
|65
|1,152
|33,781
|35,000
|965,000
|8 - AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|759,531
|181,558
|45,360
|10,024
|996,473
|3,527
|8 - AAAAA
|Eastside
|162,713
|387,626
|231,485
|122,317
|904,141
|95,859
|8 - AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|48,455
|194,208
|257,783
|186,213
|686,659
|313,341
|8 - AAAAA
|Loganville
|18,984
|95,418
|160,266
|239,311
|513,979
|486,021
|8 - AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|5,968
|36,960
|81,918
|150,807
|275,653
|724,347
|8 - AAAAA
|Jackson County
|4,345
|102,895
|212,650
|262,555
|582,445
|417,555
|8 - AAAAA
|Apalachee
|4
|1,335
|10,538
|28,770
|40,647
|959,353
|8 - AAAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|3
|3
|999,997
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|671,712
|230,360
|70,015
|24,043
|996,130
|3,870
|1 - AAAAA
|Ware County
|169,767
|384,927
|269,288
|129,243
|953,225
|46,775
|1 - AAAAA
|Veterans
|117,680
|232,494
|322,990
|243,160
|916,324
|83,676
|1 - AAAAA
|Coffee
|37,234
|129,585
|277,929
|388,293
|833,041
|166,959
|1 - AAAAA
|Wayne County
|3,607
|22,634
|59,778
|215,261
|301,280
|698,720
|2 - AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|537,113
|273,596
|129,454
|49,274
|989,437
|10,563
|2 - AAAAA
|Harris County
|261,496
|340,341
|264,687
|105,286
|971,810
|28,190
|2 - AAAAA
|Griffin
|156,807
|272,911
|328,198
|175,109
|933,025
|66,975
|2 - AAAAA
|Northgate
|41,414
|94,842
|206,622
|389,905
|732,783
|267,217
|2 - AAAAA
|Whitewater
|1,869
|10,578
|41,168
|164,181
|217,796
|782,204
|2 - AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|1,290
|7,555
|28,695
|107,531
|145,071
|854,929
|2 - AAAAA
|McIntosh
|11
|177
|1,176
|8,714
|10,078
|989,922
|3 - AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|482,149
|311,807
|162,743
|34,892
|991,591
|8,409
|3 - AAAAA
|Creekside
|319,223
|328,965
|231,404
|84,636
|964,228
|35,772
|3 - AAAAA
|Jonesboro
|182,785
|283,600
|351,911
|118,908
|937,204
|62,796
|3 - AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|7,678
|29,855
|81,886
|190,828
|310,247
|689,753
|3 - AAAAA
|Banneker
|6,813
|31,197
|97,008
|303,426
|438,444
|561,556
|3 - AAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|1,019
|11,504
|53,329
|176,692
|242,544
|757,456
|3 - AAAAA
|Drew
|333
|3,072
|21,717
|90,603
|115,725
|884,275
|3 - AAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|2
|15
|17
|999,983
|4 - AAAAA
|Jones County
|420,220
|267,636
|183,234
|97,673
|968,763
|31,237
|4 - AAAAA
|Ola
|334,147
|317,374
|194,857
|94,067
|940,445
|59,555
|4 - AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|160,995
|207,377
|229,402
|222,048
|819,822
|180,178
|4 - AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|71,632
|152,344
|252,002
|270,948
|746,926
|253,074
|4 - AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|6,433
|21,138
|53,832
|115,363
|196,766
|803,234
|4 - AAAAA
|Union Grove
|6,058
|31,401
|76,146
|162,844
|276,449
|723,551
|4 - AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|505
|2,551
|9,610
|33,261
|45,927
|954,073
|4 - AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|10
|179
|917
|3,796
|4,902
|995,098
|5 - AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|768,053
|192,307
|31,623
|6,201
|998,184
|1,816
|5 - AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|186,993
|480,753
|196,813
|82,370
|946,929
|53,071
|5 - AAAAA
|M.L. King
|16,845
|99,952
|216,812
|233,136
|566,745
|433,255
|5 - AAAAA
|Decatur
|12,553
|96,548
|229,805
|238,272
|577,178
|422,822
|5 - AAAAA
|Northview
|10,577
|86,186
|193,638
|228,116
|518,517
|481,483
|5 - AAAAA
|Lithonia
|4,890
|41,746
|116,900
|175,238
|338,774
|661,226
|5 - AAAAA
|Stone Mountain
|89
|2,508
|14,409
|36,667
|53,673
|946,327
|5 - AAAAA
|Chamblee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAA
|New Manchester
|508,194
|329,922
|113,087
|35,034
|986,237
|13,763
|6 - AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|389,202
|359,313
|157,599
|61,230
|967,344
|32,656
|6 - AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|45,456
|121,637
|270,884
|257,520
|695,497
|304,503
|6 - AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|36,612
|105,977
|221,480
|250,683
|614,752
|385,248
|6 - AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|17,071
|64,405
|164,212
|241,542
|487,230
|512,770
|6 - AAAAA
|Grady
|3,442
|18,482
|70,384
|143,989
|236,297
|763,703
|6 - AAAAA
|North Springs
|23
|264
|2,354
|10,002
|12,643
|987,357
|7 - AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|500,751
|317,397
|161,865
|19,693
|999,706
|294
|7 - AAAAA
|Cartersville
|277,144
|338,784
|310,463
|72,083
|998,474
|1,526
|7 - AAAAA
|Calhoun
|214,057
|312,889
|366,686
|102,198
|995,830
|4,170
|7 - AAAAA
|Cass
|8,042
|30,655
|157,097
|687,782
|883,576
|116,424
|7 - AAAAA
|Hiram
|5
|184
|2,307
|66,313
|68,809
|931,191
|7 - AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|1
|91
|1,582
|51,931
|53,605
|946,395
|8 - AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|583,456
|264,000
|112,164
|33,033
|992,653
|7,347
|8 - AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|225,198
|349,734
|287,221
|94,733
|956,886
|43,114
|8 - AAAAA
|Eastside
|164,384
|283,212
|290,080
|173,996
|911,672
|88,328
|8 - AAAAA
|Loganville
|19,435
|62,862
|189,102
|360,325
|631,724
|368,276
|8 - AAAAA
|Jackson County
|7,170
|33,709
|93,794
|249,366
|384,039
|615,961
|8 - AAAAA
|Apalachee
|289
|5,848
|24,439
|77,565
|108,141
|891,859
|8 - AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|68
|635
|3,198
|10,947
|14,848
|985,152
|8 - AAAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|2
|35
|37
|999,963
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|5-0
|85.71
|999,993
|4.42
|884,199
|798,484
|737,916
|515,076
|0.94
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|3-0
|82.73
|999,884
|4.00
|801,201
|675,689
|554,047
|293,346
|2.41
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|1-3
|74.15
|998,925
|3.43
|758,163
|583,189
|223,326
|72,033
|12.88
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|5-1
|76.40
|1,000,000
|2.92
|693,826
|236,447
|163,841
|62,930
|14.89
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|3-2
|68.75
|988,701
|2.45
|313,924
|164,287
|57,674
|12,104
|81.62
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|2-2
|66.88
|993,711
|2.42
|470,796
|250,420
|54,738
|10,867
|91.02
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|1-2
|67.38
|993,443
|2.26
|296,398
|179,285
|46,075
|10,453
|94.67
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|2-0
|66.12
|987,975
|2.20
|324,841
|181,921
|36,079
|7,322
|135.57
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|3-0
|64.05
|997,891
|1.88
|287,791
|60,386
|18,211
|3,038
|328.16
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|2-2
|63.15
|940,030
|1.87
|275,902
|71,255
|15,888
|2,368
|421.30
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|62.08
|969,076
|1.95
|302,796
|119,461
|15,685
|2,335
|427.27
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|1-1
|61.62
|1,000,000
|1.86
|221,370
|63,333
|10,955
|1,356
|736.46
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|3-1
|61.30
|994,442
|1.71
|216,175
|38,485
|9,161
|1,153
|866.30
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|1-0
|60.27
|941,016
|1.67
|202,711
|47,957
|7,597
|924
|1,081.25
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|1-3
|60.13
|858,066
|1.51
|180,636
|42,895
|6,554
|807
|1,238.16
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|1-3
|58.95
|928,175
|1.60
|187,473
|56,613
|5,922
|635
|1,573.80
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|2-1
|59.81
|816,515
|1.39
|160,206
|40,481
|5,571
|630
|1,586.30
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|4-0
|58.36
|967,725
|1.55
|171,734
|61,420
|6,212
|592
|1,688.19
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|0-3
|58.01
|883,216
|1.79
|185,143
|54,983
|5,255
|463
|2,158.83
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|2-3
|57.87
|976,647
|1.62
|141,880
|40,191
|3,801
|373
|2,679.97
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|3-1
|57.73
|935,585
|1.32
|102,637
|37,136
|3,190
|311
|3,214.43
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|2-3
|57.93
|824,600
|1.31
|144,944
|41,300
|3,535
|298
|3,354.70
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|1-4
|55.85
|912,735
|1.74
|157,113
|42,952
|2,950
|223
|4,483.30
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|2-0
|54.51
|1,000,000
|1.54
|112,478
|26,028
|1,855
|149
|6,710.41
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|2-0
|51.93
|1,000,000
|1.57
|104,362
|27,844
|1,238
|60
|16,665.67
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|4-1
|52.17
|994,172
|1.43
|72,025
|13,946
|659
|45
|22,221.22
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|0-1
|53.31
|769,816
|1.04
|51,608
|8,002
|548
|34
|29,410.76
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|1-3
|53.96
|365,967
|0.48
|26,881
|5,888
|348
|28
|35,713.29
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|2-2
|51.01
|979,331
|1.38
|66,566
|15,844
|686
|25
|39,999.00
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|4-1
|47.99
|995,261
|1.31
|42,941
|7,911
|244
|11
|90,908.09
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|3-2
|50.82
|712,499
|0.80
|16,579
|3,585
|193
|11
|90,908.09
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|3-1
|43.62
|950,792
|1.08
|10,214
|1,092
|23
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|1-4
|45.25
|87,086
|0.12
|3,083
|395
|11
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|0-2
|45.19
|158,164
|0.18
|3,693
|313
|6
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|3-1
|42.64
|118,350
|0.16
|2,765
|286
|3
|-
|-
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|0-4
|44.87
|76,848
|0.08
|1,005
|121
|1
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-4
|36.43
|451,219
|0.46
|231
|8
|1
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-1
|38.09
|83,824
|0.09
|189
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-1
|44.32
|250,184
|0.28
|2,380
|97
|-
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|2-3
|42.39
|271,354
|0.28
|567
|46
|-
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|1-4
|33.15
|291,519
|0.29
|71
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|1-1
|36.78
|35,887
|0.04
|155
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|0-5
|38.55
|114,809
|0.12
|112
|4
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-4
|33.08
|326,737
|0.33
|69
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|0-4
|37.09
|26,726
|0.03
|122
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-4
|31.77
|9,919
|0.01
|24
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|1-4
|34.53
|7,162
|0.01
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-5
|19.23
|5,141
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-5
|16.20
|4,317
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|2-2
|26.09
|2,914
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|1-3
|31.17
|1,558
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-2
|14.61
|47
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|0-6
|17.58
|46
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-4
|11.95
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAA
|Bainbridge
|755,318
|187,358
|44,689
|11,560
|998,925
|1,075
|1 - AAAA
|Cairo
|123,449
|401,429
|317,835
|126,363
|969,076
|30,924
|1 - AAAA
|Thomas County Central
|95,061
|287,813
|333,814
|211,487
|928,175
|71,825
|1 - AAAA
|Westover
|25,165
|108,234
|241,029
|395,388
|769,816
|230,184
|1 - AAAA
|Monroe
|887
|13,128
|49,596
|186,573
|250,184
|749,816
|1 - AAAA
|Dougherty
|120
|2,038
|13,037
|68,629
|83,824
|916,176
|2 - AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|452,769
|314,141
|157,656
|73,325
|997,891
|2,109
|2 - AAAA
|Hardaway
|398,527
|362,412
|160,545
|72,958
|994,442
|5,558
|2 - AAAA
|Troup
|78,819
|190,864
|387,933
|319,031
|976,647
|23,353
|2 - AAAA
|LaGrange
|69,871
|132,049
|291,900
|500,352
|994,172
|5,828
|2 - AAAA
|Columbus
|9
|81
|430
|6,642
|7,162
|992,838
|2 - AAAA
|Shaw
|5
|449
|1,377
|24,895
|26,726
|973,274
|2 - AAAA
|Jordan
|-
|4
|159
|2,751
|2,914
|997,086
|2 - AAAA
|Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|46
|46
|999,954
|2 - AAAA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAA
|Islands
|643,228
|306,624
|50,148
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|New Hampstead
|293,946
|254,474
|155,435
|296,145
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|Jenkins
|62,826
|438,902
|194,289
|303,983
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|Benedictine
|-
|-
|600,128
|399,872
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAA
|West Laurens
|336,746
|264,026
|205,571
|133,687
|940,030
|59,970
|4 - AAAA
|Baldwin
|260,345
|252,674
|241,930
|186,067
|941,016
|58,984
|4 - AAAA
|Perry
|225,900
|230,416
|216,608
|185,142
|858,066
|141,934
|4 - AAAA
|Howard
|162,490
|203,442
|225,146
|225,437
|816,515
|183,485
|4 - AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|13,783
|45,010
|94,522
|212,652
|365,967
|634,033
|4 - AAAA
|Spalding
|736
|4,411
|16,071
|55,630
|76,848
|923,152
|4 - AAAA
|Rutland
|-
|21
|152
|1,385
|1,558
|998,442
|5 - AAAA
|Riverdale
|429,070
|322,097
|176,458
|51,706
|979,331
|20,669
|5 - AAAA
|Luella
|416,830
|364,337
|184,252
|29,842
|995,261
|4,739
|5 - AAAA
|Fayette County
|144,554
|259,384
|408,965
|137,889
|950,792
|49,208
|5 - AAAA
|Hampton
|3,850
|13,821
|45,421
|228,427
|291,519
|708,481
|5 - AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|3,807
|25,099
|111,668
|310,645
|451,219
|548,781
|5 - AAAA
|McDonough
|1,887
|15,228
|72,674
|236,948
|326,737
|673,263
|5 - AAAA
|North Clayton
|2
|34
|562
|4,543
|5,141
|994,859
|6 - AAAA
|Marist
|839,974
|133,297
|22,376
|4,237
|999,884
|116
|6 - AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|92,627
|510,398
|368,680
|21,738
|993,443
|6,557
|6 - AAAA
|Stephenson
|62,448
|340,905
|427,247
|157,375
|987,975
|12,025
|6 - AAAA
|Mays
|4,891
|13,039
|163,358
|643,312
|824,600
|175,400
|6 - AAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|59
|2,091
|15,136
|140,878
|158,164
|841,836
|6 - AAAA
|Miller Grove
|1
|270
|3,203
|32,413
|35,887
|964,113
|6 - AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|47
|47
|999,953
|7 - AAAA
|Cedartown
|551,649
|291,969
|112,344
|37,749
|993,711
|6,289
|7 - AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|280,955
|322,900
|247,352
|116,518
|967,725
|32,275
|7 - AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|123,307
|268,487
|345,371
|198,420
|935,585
|64,415
|7 - AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|38,083
|98,411
|222,088
|353,917
|712,499
|287,501
|7 - AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|3,279
|1,038
|-
|-
|4,317
|995,683
|7 - AAAA
|Pickens
|2,210
|13,400
|54,668
|201,076
|271,354
|728,646
|7 - AAAA
|Ridgeland
|517
|3,795
|18,177
|92,320
|114,809
|885,191
|8 - AAAA
|Jefferson
|982,204
|16,619
|712
|458
|999,993
|7
|8 - AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|8,706
|187,149
|396,422
|290,939
|883,216
|116,784
|8 - AAAA
|North Oconee
|7,785
|101,391
|328,408
|475,151
|912,735
|87,265
|8 - AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|1,241
|688,243
|236,324
|62,893
|988,701
|11,299
|8 - AAAA
|Madison County
|38
|2,435
|11,267
|73,346
|87,086
|912,914
|8 - AAAA
|East Hall
|26
|4,101
|25,860
|88,363
|118,350
|881,650
|8 - AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|62
|1,007
|8,850
|9,919
|990,081
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|2-0
|87.25
|999,580
|4.18
|906,332
|773,848
|530,507
|380,362
|1.63
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|5-0
|85.59
|999,905
|3.74
|868,934
|596,414
|364,906
|241,062
|3.15
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|4-0
|82.01
|999,713
|3.62
|877,740
|484,029
|262,570
|140,678
|6.11
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|4-0
|79.94
|996,498
|3.55
|785,542
|544,567
|313,310
|119,293
|7.38
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|3-1
|74.32
|994,783
|3.10
|658,038
|339,233
|131,394
|34,065
|28.36
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|4-0
|73.77
|1,000,000
|3.14
|801,088
|287,986
|123,703
|31,812
|30.43
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|4-1
|73.99
|999,997
|3.12
|805,129
|280,390
|115,006
|31,008
|31.25
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|3-1
|68.42
|999,568
|2.53
|412,897
|166,805
|46,389
|6,775
|146.60
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|4-1
|68.26
|998,238
|2.42
|309,047
|128,945
|34,994
|5,269
|188.79
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|2-1
|68.77
|812,132
|1.41
|196,086
|65,717
|14,458
|2,325
|429.11
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|2-2
|67.64
|874,793
|1.61
|236,817
|78,268
|17,157
|2,313
|431.34
|White County
|7 - AAA
|4-1
|67.72
|997,765
|2.05
|137,848
|52,723
|9,383
|1,746
|571.74
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|1-2
|65.32
|989,308
|2.15
|223,700
|72,122
|15,232
|1,699
|587.58
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|2-3
|63.36
|998,962
|2.10
|167,008
|48,887
|12,513
|1,076
|928.37
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|4-1
|62.11
|875,879
|1.16
|81,649
|18,663
|2,701
|189
|5,290.01
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|3-2
|59.55
|695,935
|1.33
|93,406
|12,765
|1,616
|109
|9,173.31
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|4-1
|59.22
|830,126
|1.00
|44,166
|7,794
|805
|61
|16,392.44
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|1-3
|59.39
|834,513
|1.00
|43,921
|8,149
|899
|55
|18,180.82
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|2-1
|55.83
|995,194
|1.62
|60,268
|7,854
|638
|28
|35,713.29
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|3-1
|56.17
|689,031
|1.22
|61,463
|5,924
|484
|26
|38,460.54
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|2-1
|56.57
|506,301
|0.91
|49,079
|5,097
|427
|14
|71,427.57
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|0-4
|58.32
|259,232
|0.32
|15,040
|2,074
|175
|14
|71,427.57
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-1
|56.02
|799,709
|1.26
|57,963
|4,805
|386
|13
|76,922.08
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|2-3
|53.70
|843,053
|1.01
|26,108
|1,768
|105
|3
|333,332.33
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|3-1
|51.39
|878,044
|1.18
|16,307
|1,404
|72
|3
|333,332.33
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|4-1
|51.37
|878,525
|1.10
|22,145
|1,500
|83
|1
|999,999.00
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|5-0
|52.50
|453,955
|0.48
|5,156
|543
|31
|1
|999,999.00
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|5-0
|49.56
|933,375
|1.20
|11,099
|733
|26
|-
|-
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|2-3
|53.28
|92,946
|0.15
|5,069
|216
|13
|-
|-
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|2-3
|47.00
|884,748
|1.05
|6,888
|316
|10
|-
|-
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-3
|53.62
|56,877
|0.06
|1,230
|96
|2
|-
|-
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|2-2
|46.14
|503,567
|0.56
|1,391
|73
|2
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|1-1
|43.97
|999,468
|1.14
|6,099
|160
|1
|-
|-
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|3-2
|45.18
|476,496
|0.53
|1,241
|58
|1
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|3-2
|42.35
|200,291
|0.24
|1,288
|26
|1
|-
|-
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|1-1
|39.30
|981,981
|1.04
|1,533
|30
|-
|-
|-
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|1-4
|41.97
|124,997
|0.13
|381
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|0-4
|45.27
|20,038
|0.03
|295
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|1-1
|40.34
|165,605
|0.18
|372
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|2-2
|35.73
|113,177
|0.12
|78
|1
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|2-3
|37.68
|129,412
|0.14
|57
|1
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|2-3
|35.07
|71,857
|0.07
|44
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|1-1
|27.21
|685,563
|0.69
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|0-6
|23.87
|770,082
|0.78
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|0-4
|24.47
|754,170
|0.76
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|0-3
|39.03
|1,253
|0.00
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|0-2
|24.00
|329,886
|0.33
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-6
|16.82
|475,751
|0.48
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|1-2
|31.02
|16,310
|0.02
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-3
|30.43
|5,622
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-2
|8.56
|3,102
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|0-4
|29.13
|1,386
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|2-0
|34.70
|888
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-5
|13.62
|274
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-4
|5.47
|116
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|1-4
|24.85
|23
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|40.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAA
|Appling County
|546,028
|452,790
|1,174
|8
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAA
|Pierce County
|453,953
|544,434
|1,595
|15
|999,997
|3
|1 - AAA
|Brantley County
|9
|1,175
|427,901
|340,997
|770,082
|229,918
|1 - AAA
|Tattnall County
|9
|1,414
|393,229
|359,518
|754,170
|245,830
|1 - AAA
|Long County
|1
|187
|176,101
|299,462
|475,751
|524,249
|2 - AAA
|Crisp County
|753,378
|229,837
|15,047
|1,451
|999,713
|287
|2 - AAA
|Peach County
|235,817
|623,181
|114,525
|21,260
|994,783
|5,217
|2 - AAA
|Jackson
|4,845
|42,857
|198,142
|260,457
|506,301
|493,699
|2 - AAA
|Central (Macon)
|4,690
|44,448
|291,653
|348,240
|689,031
|310,969
|2 - AAA
|Upson-Lee
|1,258
|59,130
|354,591
|280,956
|695,935
|304,065
|2 - AAA
|Mary Persons
|12
|512
|22,939
|69,483
|92,946
|907,054
|2 - AAA
|Americus-Sumter
|-
|33
|3,035
|16,970
|20,038
|979,962
|2 - AAA
|Pike County
|-
|2
|68
|1,183
|1,253
|998,747
|3 - AAA
|Liberty County
|459,727
|339,982
|-
|-
|799,709
|200,291
|3 - AAA
|Windsor Forest
|274,561
|342,931
|334,701
|47,275
|999,468
|532
|3 - AAA
|Beach
|143,548
|202,415
|514,951
|121,067
|981,981
|18,019
|3 - AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|114,965
|85,326
|-
|-
|200,291
|799,709
|3 - AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|7,199
|29,317
|130,701
|518,346
|685,563
|314,437
|3 - AAA
|Savannah
|-
|-
|18,766
|311,120
|329,886
|670,114
|3 - AAA
|Groves
|-
|29
|881
|2,192
|3,102
|996,898
|4 - AAA
|Thomson
|549,773
|383,036
|58,863
|6,566
|998,238
|1,762
|4 - AAA
|Burke County
|403,768
|409,114
|134,178
|42,248
|989,308
|10,692
|4 - AAA
|Richmond Academy
|38,411
|119,618
|372,038
|348,458
|878,525
|121,475
|4 - AAA
|Morgan County
|6,925
|77,359
|373,652
|385,117
|843,053
|156,947
|4 - AAA
|Hephzibah
|803
|6,978
|41,014
|116,810
|165,605
|834,395
|4 - AAA
|Harlem
|320
|3,895
|20,250
|100,532
|124,997
|875,003
|4 - AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|5
|269
|274
|999,726
|5 - AAA
|Cedar Grove
|633,718
|305,467
|50,735
|9,660
|999,580
|420
|5 - AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|331,528
|534,014
|119,076
|11,880
|996,498
|3,502
|5 - AAA
|Sandy Creek
|27,423
|121,838
|399,920
|325,612
|874,793
|125,207
|5 - AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|7,099
|30,437
|354,998
|419,598
|812,132
|187,868
|5 - AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|195
|7,568
|68,292
|183,177
|259,232
|740,768
|5 - AAA
|Douglass
|37
|676
|6,938
|49,226
|56,877
|943,123
|5 - AAA
|Redan
|-
|-
|41
|847
|888
|999,112
|5 - AAA
|Salem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAA
|Rockmart
|744,891
|209,737
|40,733
|4,207
|999,568
|432
|6 - AAA
|North Murray
|189,203
|516,507
|264,223
|25,261
|995,194
|4,806
|6 - AAA
|Adairsville
|62,226
|245,803
|349,643
|220,372
|878,044
|121,956
|6 - AAA
|Ringgold
|3,526
|16,257
|155,381
|301,332
|476,496
|523,504
|6 - AAA
|LaFayette
|135
|2,954
|18,323
|108,000
|129,412
|870,588
|6 - AAA
|Sonoraville
|17
|8,439
|168,953
|326,158
|503,567
|496,433
|6 - AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|2
|284
|2,586
|13,438
|16,310
|983,690
|6 - AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|19
|157
|1,210
|1,386
|998,614
|6 - AAA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|1
|22
|23
|999,977
|7 - AAA
|Dawson County
|866,194
|85,593
|32,386
|14,789
|998,962
|1,038
|7 - AAA
|White County
|85,838
|756,871
|132,947
|22,109
|997,765
|2,235
|7 - AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|30,199
|108,176
|487,930
|307,070
|933,375
|66,625
|7 - AAA
|North Hall
|17,577
|46,411
|324,589
|496,171
|884,748
|115,252
|7 - AAA
|Gilmer
|108
|1,595
|10,613
|100,861
|113,177
|886,823
|7 - AAA
|West Hall
|84
|1,354
|11,533
|58,886
|71,857
|928,143
|7 - AAA
|Lumpkin County
|-
|-
|2
|114
|116
|999,884
|8 - AAA
|Oconee County
|928,695
|65,230
|4,691
|1,289
|999,905
|95
|8 - AAA
|Stephens County
|28,221
|362,432
|288,442
|196,784
|875,879
|124,121
|8 - AAA
|Monroe Area
|23,692
|252,512
|285,675
|268,247
|830,126
|169,874
|8 - AAA
|Hart County
|16,190
|253,601
|299,926
|264,796
|834,513
|165,487
|8 - AAA
|Franklin County
|3,200
|66,127
|120,171
|264,457
|453,955
|546,045
|8 - AAA
|East Jackson
|2
|98
|1,095
|4,427
|5,622
|994,378
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|5-0
|77.39
|998,997
|4.21
|888,307
|738,833
|592,691
|432,971
|1.31
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|4-0
|72.73
|996,720
|3.84
|902,636
|572,799
|393,734
|210,312
|3.75
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|4-1
|69.08
|1,000,000
|3.48
|753,865
|590,516
|286,727
|122,194
|7.18
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|3-1
|67.50
|999,996
|3.55
|758,073
|595,772
|237,312
|98,656
|9.14
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|2-3
|68.19
|983,684
|3.17
|668,544
|380,726
|213,093
|78,716
|11.70
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|4-1
|63.72
|994,274
|2.31
|318,562
|140,224
|62,640
|18,051
|54.40
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|5-0
|60.86
|904,651
|2.26
|453,345
|149,320
|50,388
|11,660
|84.76
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|3-2
|60.23
|982,773
|1.99
|224,623
|85,032
|26,811
|6,027
|164.92
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|4-1
|58.35
|968,349
|1.92
|269,013
|89,779
|20,777
|3,991
|249.56
|Cook
|1 - AA
|3-2
|57.86
|825,131
|1.65
|244,281
|72,077
|14,864
|2,689
|370.89
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|2-3
|56.82
|946,304
|1.72
|203,042
|60,934
|12,395
|2,076
|480.70
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|2-2
|56.07
|999,582
|1.84
|259,160
|72,110
|12,703
|2,039
|489.44
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|1-3
|57.22
|888,330
|1.61
|176,444
|51,623
|10,321
|1,868
|534.33
|Temple
|5 - AA
|4-2
|55.95
|750,597
|1.44
|205,030
|53,345
|11,299
|1,716
|581.75
|Early County
|1 - AA
|3-0
|56.59
|796,505
|1.51
|203,111
|54,832
|10,100
|1,656
|602.86
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|5-0
|55.22
|999,974
|1.82
|248,485
|65,268
|10,709
|1,612
|619.35
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|4-2
|55.08
|766,840
|1.40
|177,408
|44,746
|8,514
|1,185
|842.88
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|2-2
|54.04
|864,417
|1.55
|130,544
|20,863
|4,230
|537
|1,861.20
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|1-2
|53.24
|897,109
|1.40
|112,016
|26,012
|3,907
|489
|2,043.99
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|4-0
|52.43
|887,124
|1.30
|82,104
|17,964
|2,656
|291
|3,435.43
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|2-3
|51.07
|970,039
|1.63
|126,958
|17,554
|2,974
|281
|3,557.72
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|3-2
|51.79
|581,192
|0.92
|85,777
|17,075
|2,383
|263
|3,801.28
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|4-0
|50.77
|973,182
|1.60
|113,586
|15,853
|2,643
|261
|3,830.42
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|2-3
|49.72
|988,431
|1.71
|88,965
|21,058
|2,052
|160
|6,249.00
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|1-0
|48.79
|873,536
|1.43
|75,043
|12,627
|1,253
|99
|10,100.01
|Union County
|8 - AA
|2-2
|48.96
|1,000,000
|1.37
|63,631
|13,224
|1,245
|94
|10,637.30
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|2-1
|50.43
|611,715
|0.88
|49,825
|8,525
|829
|75
|13,332.33
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|3-2
|48.91
|387,158
|0.55
|33,409
|4,684
|362
|21
|47,618.05
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|2-3
|46.28
|349,704
|0.44
|14,569
|1,660
|92
|4
|249,999.00
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|1-4
|42.10
|1,000,000
|1.15
|24,125
|1,475
|90
|3
|333,332.33
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|1-3
|43.10
|807,068
|1.01
|18,729
|1,850
|123
|2
|499,999.00
|Model
|7 - AA
|2-2
|41.46
|723,100
|0.87
|11,537
|968
|44
|1
|999,999.00
|Washington
|6 - AA
|2-2
|42.43
|241,660
|0.32
|7,809
|288
|21
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|4-1
|40.93
|263,455
|0.29
|1,877
|124
|10
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|3-1
|36.84
|448,691
|0.49
|2,284
|137
|4
|-
|-
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|2-3
|38.51
|145,596
|0.16
|1,310
|64
|2
|-
|-
|Laney
|4 - AA
|1-3
|33.43
|766,512
|0.78
|630
|24
|1
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|2-3
|30.26
|8,525
|0.01
|19
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-2
|38.88
|27,608
|0.03
|276
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|2-3
|32.21
|715,346
|0.72
|352
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-5
|26.90
|1,000,000
|1.01
|492
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|1-3
|32.90
|25,795
|0.03
|137
|3
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|2-1
|30.47
|37,659
|0.04
|19
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|1-4
|25.90
|51,429
|0.05
|8
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|1-3
|23.76
|351,065
|0.35
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|1-1
|30.01
|5,137
|0.01
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|1-4
|23.58
|26,491
|0.03
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4 - AA
|1-2
|20.27
|100,109
|0.10
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4 - AA
|2-2
|23.12
|66,319
|0.07
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-4
|10.56
|1,093
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|6 - AA
|0-0
|21.29
|1,026
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-2
|11.20
|2
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AA
|Fitzgerald
|690,938
|258,677
|40,600
|8,782
|998,997
|1,003
|1 - AA
|Thomasville
|261,818
|502,072
|168,582
|51,212
|983,684
|16,316
|1 - AA
|Cook
|22,896
|120,270
|376,782
|305,183
|825,131
|174,869
|1 - AA
|Early County
|22,017
|92,861
|309,469
|372,158
|796,505
|203,495
|1 - AA
|Worth County
|2,331
|26,060
|103,199
|255,568
|387,158
|612,842
|1 - AA
|Berrien
|-
|60
|1,368
|7,097
|8,525
|991,475
|2 - AA
|Toombs County
|381,731
|272,953
|191,696
|121,969
|968,349
|31,651
|2 - AA
|Swainsboro
|276,237
|279,890
|234,755
|155,422
|946,304
|53,696
|2 - AA
|Vidalia
|198,441
|235,157
|248,705
|214,806
|897,109
|102,891
|2 - AA
|Jeff Davis
|136,660
|187,201
|263,388
|299,875
|887,124
|112,876
|2 - AA
|Bacon County
|6,737
|23,668
|55,955
|177,095
|263,455
|736,545
|2 - AA
|East Laurens
|194
|1,131
|5,501
|30,833
|37,659
|962,341
|3 - AA
|Bleckley County
|649,020
|262,664
|64,171
|18,419
|994,274
|5,726
|3 - AA
|Washington County
|280,481
|405,352
|225,148
|71,792
|982,773
|17,227
|3 - AA
|Dodge County
|39,064
|230,510
|404,268
|214,488
|888,330
|111,670
|3 - AA
|Northeast
|27,395
|78,782
|177,570
|327,968
|611,715
|388,285
|3 - AA
|Lamar County
|2,917
|15,216
|94,714
|236,857
|349,704
|650,296
|3 - AA
|Monticello
|1,032
|6,700
|28,888
|108,976
|145,596
|854,404
|3 - AA
|Southwest
|91
|776
|5,241
|21,500
|27,608
|972,392
|4 - AA
|Putnam County
|537,187
|458,139
|4,451
|197
|999,974
|26
|4 - AA
|Jefferson County
|461,219
|492,538
|42,304
|3,521
|999,582
|418
|4 - AA
|Laney
|1,089
|29,395
|445,087
|290,941
|766,512
|233,488
|4 - AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|306
|14,132
|346,655
|354,253
|715,346
|284,654
|4 - AA
|Oglethorpe County
|198
|5,165
|115,743
|229,959
|351,065
|648,935
|4 - AA
|Butler
|1
|327
|19,434
|46,557
|66,319
|933,681
|4 - AA
|Josey
|-
|304
|26,295
|73,510
|100,109
|899,891
|4 - AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|31
|1,062
|1,093
|998,907
|5 - AA
|Callaway
|726,741
|207,547
|46,809
|15,623
|996,720
|3,280
|5 - AA
|Haralson County
|158,898
|346,396
|248,690
|150,667
|904,651
|95,349
|5 - AA
|Temple
|59,056
|180,178
|248,569
|262,794
|750,597
|249,403
|5 - AA
|Heard County
|38,202
|166,758
|277,365
|284,515
|766,840
|233,160
|5 - AA
|Bremen
|17,103
|99,121
|178,567
|286,401
|581,192
|418,808
|6 - AA
|Lovett
|960,417
|28,057
|9,054
|2,468
|999,996
|4
|6 - AA
|Columbia
|30,237
|280,377
|284,115
|278,807
|873,536
|126,464
|6 - AA
|South Atlanta
|6,766
|617,128
|258,209
|106,328
|988,431
|11,569
|6 - AA
|Pace Academy
|2,579
|69,183
|384,522
|408,133
|864,417
|135,583
|6 - AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|1
|93
|844
|4,199
|5,137
|994,863
|6 - AA
|Washington
|-
|4,288
|57,607
|179,765
|241,660
|758,340
|6 - AA
|Therrell
|-
|863
|5,551
|19,381
|25,795
|974,205
|6 - AA
|Towers
|-
|11
|98
|917
|1,026
|998,974
|6 - AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|999,998
|7 - AA
|Pepperell
|446,624
|294,514
|157,111
|71,790
|970,039
|29,961
|7 - AA
|Fannin County
|375,024
|336,536
|183,818
|77,804
|973,182
|26,818
|7 - AA
|Chattooga
|93,557
|175,086
|276,488
|261,937
|807,068
|192,932
|7 - AA
|Model
|66,123
|137,386
|240,345
|279,246
|723,100
|276,900
|7 - AA
|Coosa
|18,508
|54,566
|127,553
|248,064
|448,691
|551,309
|7 - AA
|Gordon Central
|131
|1,337
|9,927
|40,034
|51,429
|948,571
|7 - AA
|Dade County
|33
|575
|4,758
|21,125
|26,491
|973,509
|8 - AA
|Rabun County
|919,834
|73,872
|6,032
|262
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Union County
|60,160
|652,792
|251,880
|35,168
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Elbert County
|19,544
|255,882
|618,403
|106,171
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Banks County
|462
|17,454
|123,685
|858,399
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Public
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|3-2
|72.79
|998,646
|4.16
|835,476
|753,073
|611,370
|441,222
|1.27
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|2-1
|67.15
|999,760
|3.36
|551,994
|474,695
|348,519
|167,690
|4.96
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|4-1
|68.07
|974,328
|3.19
|546,192
|473,021
|333,103
|166,002
|5.02
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|5-0
|64.65
|998,349
|3.13
|637,795
|533,307
|220,462
|107,149
|8.33
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|1-2
|61.20
|709,221
|1.75
|288,321
|216,777
|79,978
|27,191
|35.78
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|4-1
|58.12
|999,764
|2.72
|680,074
|176,949
|84,246
|25,096
|38.85
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|1-1
|56.16
|999,889
|2.67
|416,863
|302,523
|91,400
|20,343
|48.16
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|3-1
|54.92
|982,545
|2.79
|691,825
|262,051
|60,539
|14,228
|69.28
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|4-0
|54.50
|999,127
|2.40
|555,025
|118,051
|42,971
|9,428
|105.07
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|4-1
|55.06
|995,511
|2.19
|177,772
|103,499
|38,481
|8,697
|113.98
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|4-1
|54.38
|681,197
|1.27
|152,677
|90,489
|19,818
|4,154
|239.73
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|4-0
|49.80
|992,292
|2.23
|477,685
|122,547
|19,420
|2,810
|354.87
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|3-2
|51.04
|978,663
|1.49
|130,324
|72,059
|12,643
|1,931
|516.87
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|4-0
|48.67
|947,283
|1.94
|379,905
|85,412
|12,720
|1,674
|596.37
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|5-0
|46.17
|969,023
|2.18
|289,958
|33,620
|6,548
|656
|1,523.39
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|1-3
|47.81
|993,904
|1.69
|98,812
|41,310
|4,327
|594
|1,682.50
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|2-3
|47.61
|732,813
|1.10
|136,557
|15,641
|2,914
|358
|2,792.30
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|2-2
|46.52
|726,588
|0.85
|24,506
|10,117
|1,292
|151
|6,621.52
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|3-2
|45.96
|477,532
|0.66
|38,643
|14,946
|1,511
|148
|6,755.76
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|2-3
|41.91
|978,155
|1.99
|187,723
|14,730
|1,774
|114
|8,770.93
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|3-2
|42.37
|980,670
|1.41
|147,077
|17,619
|1,466
|91
|10,988.01
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|0-1
|43.96
|545,211
|0.79
|26,534
|8,625
|684
|70
|14,284.71
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|3-2
|45.02
|234,002
|0.33
|34,897
|3,599
|486
|47
|21,275.60
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|1-2
|39.57
|836,813
|1.53
|110,365
|8,155
|596
|32
|31,249.00
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|4-1
|38.12
|999,496
|1.66
|114,825
|12,592
|671
|30
|33,332.33
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|2-2
|42.36
|799,513
|0.91
|18,001
|5,964
|526
|26
|38,460.54
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|3-1
|42.13
|442,792
|0.60
|16,480
|4,863
|332
|23
|43,477.26
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|2-0
|37.29
|999,574
|1.61
|97,168
|9,671
|441
|18
|55,554.56
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|3-1
|39.73
|401,494
|0.51
|10,094
|2,389
|102
|6
|166,665.67
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|2-3
|40.97
|488,025
|0.51
|3,175
|808
|83
|5
|199,999.00
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|4-0
|39.55
|569,138
|0.75
|14,423
|3,370
|201
|4
|249,999.00
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-0
|42.78
|107,199
|0.13
|5,049
|1,508
|103
|4
|249,999.00
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|5-0
|36.15
|772,622
|1.28
|61,842
|3,356
|164
|3
|333,332.33
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|1-4
|40.18
|109,864
|0.13
|6,574
|269
|27
|3
|333,332.33
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|3-2
|42.53
|51,877
|0.06
|2,263
|668
|43
|2
|499,999.00
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|2-1
|34.28
|811,747
|0.91
|4,027
|635
|18
|-
|-
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|1-3
|32.08
|420,060
|0.59
|15,489
|631
|14
|-
|-
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|2-3
|29.77
|736,776
|0.79
|10,451
|339
|6
|-
|-
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|3-3
|36.42
|24,713
|0.03
|300
|65
|1
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|1-3
|21.29
|951,056
|1.03
|2,092
|27
|-
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|2-3
|32.21
|21,347
|0.02
|128
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|1-4
|26.01
|353,446
|0.36
|85
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|2-3
|19.38
|192,646
|0.20
|274
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|1-3
|20.76
|304,161
|0.31
|26
|1
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|1-4
|7.07
|222,696
|0.23
|13
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|2-3
|12.08
|599,334
|0.61
|86
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|0-4
|15.85
|91,017
|0.09
|46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|2-2
|16.21
|23,327
|0.03
|42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-0
|12.26
|492,501
|0.50
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-5
|5.32
|227,844
|0.23
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|0-5
|24.81
|8,484
|0.01
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|1-4
|24.44
|1,201
|0.00
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|0-4
|11.59
|44,352
|0.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-5
|13.53
|364
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-4
|21.95
|34
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-4
|6.21
|14
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public
|2-4
|5.76
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public
|1-3
|3.96
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-4
|-5.14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public
|2-4
|-7.34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|7 - A Public
|0-3
|-39.17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - A Public
|Pelham
|905,183
|82,123
|10,824
|1,759
|999,889
|111
|1 - A Public
|Calhoun County
|59,373
|49,051
|40,501
|343,576
|492,501
|507,499
|1 - A Public
|Mitchell County
|17,930
|693,344
|246,705
|35,925
|993,904
|6,096
|1 - A Public
|Terrell County
|15,555
|150,491
|462,884
|182,817
|811,747
|188,253
|1 - A Public
|Miller County
|1,030
|6,847
|122,562
|223,007
|353,446
|646,554
|1 - A Public
|Seminole County
|925
|17,942
|109,228
|176,066
|304,161
|695,839
|1 - A Public
|Randolph-Clay
|4
|202
|7,296
|36,850
|44,352
|955,648
|1 - A Public
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1 - A Public
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - A Public
|Irwin County
|898,132
|69,239
|22,688
|8,587
|998,646
|1,354
|2 - A Public
|Clinch County
|40,208
|131,703
|266,534
|270,776
|709,221
|290,779
|2 - A Public
|Brooks County
|33,322
|641,031
|234,204
|65,771
|974,328
|25,672
|2 - A Public
|Turner County
|23,950
|105,825
|244,154
|307,268
|681,197
|318,803
|2 - A Public
|Charlton County
|4,087
|46,419
|194,548
|232,478
|477,532
|522,468
|2 - A Public
|Lanier County
|226
|4,096
|27,476
|75,401
|107,199
|892,801
|2 - A Public
|Atkinson County
|75
|1,687
|10,396
|39,719
|51,877
|948,123
|3 - A Public
|Metter
|762,713
|191,121
|34,522
|9,993
|998,349
|1,651
|3 - A Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|162,851
|443,706
|257,489
|114,617
|978,663
|21,337
|3 - A Public
|Screven County
|39,320
|216,493
|313,157
|230,543
|799,513
|200,487
|3 - A Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|31,400
|125,264
|234,894
|335,030
|726,588
|273,412
|3 - A Public
|Claxton
|3,712
|23,214
|157,648
|303,451
|488,025
|511,975
|3 - A Public
|Jenkins County
|3
|202
|2,253
|6,026
|8,484
|991,516
|3 - A Public
|Portal
|1
|-
|37
|326
|364
|999,636
|3 - A Public
|Bryan County
|-
|-
|-
|14
|14
|999,986
|4 - A Public
|Dublin
|775,167
|210,496
|12,797
|1,300
|999,760
|240
|4 - A Public
|Wilcox County
|217,382
|637,337
|118,167
|22,625
|995,511
|4,489
|4 - A Public
|Wheeler County
|3,616
|59,217
|250,755
|255,550
|569,138
|430,862
|4 - A Public
|Johnson County
|1,890
|12,588
|202,766
|225,548
|442,792
|557,208
|4 - A Public
|Dooly County
|1,105
|73,432
|238,760
|231,914
|545,211
|454,789
|4 - A Public
|Montgomery County
|834
|6,673
|169,287
|224,700
|401,494
|598,506
|4 - A Public
|Hawkinsville
|6
|243
|2,980
|18,118
|21,347
|978,653
|4 - A Public
|Telfair County
|-
|14
|4,485
|20,214
|24,713
|975,287
|4 - A Public
|Treutlen
|-
|-
|3
|31
|34
|999,966
|5 - A Public
|Macon County
|495,316
|311,132
|150,447
|25,650
|982,545
|17,455
|5 - A Public
|Taylor County
|314,506
|299,975
|236,460
|141,351
|992,292
|7,708
|5 - A Public
|Chattahoochee County
|187,622
|308,354
|351,359
|99,948
|947,283
|52,717
|5 - A Public
|Schley County
|2,010
|22,353
|75,193
|134,446
|234,002
|765,998
|5 - A Public
|Marion County
|521
|56,172
|173,970
|502,150
|732,813
|267,187
|5 - A Public
|Manchester
|24
|1,998
|12,328
|95,514
|109,864
|890,136
|5 - A Public
|Greenville
|1
|16
|243
|941
|1,201
|998,799
|5 - A Public
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - A Public
|Gordon Lee
|449,106
|288,315
|157,023
|74,579
|969,023
|30,977
|6 - A Public
|Bowdon
|323,626
|316,245
|221,678
|116,606
|978,155
|21,845
|6 - A Public
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|137,303
|205,951
|267,465
|226,094
|836,813
|163,187
|6 - A Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|80,395
|152,419
|242,148
|297,660
|772,622
|227,378
|6 - A Public
|Trion
|9,462
|36,329
|107,456
|266,813
|420,060
|579,940
|6 - A Public
|Armuchee
|108
|741
|4,230
|18,248
|23,327
|976,673
|7 - A Public
|Warren County
|545,261
|376,437
|72,179
|5,619
|999,496
|504
|7 - A Public
|Hancock Central
|427,253
|498,682
|70,734
|2,905
|999,574
|426
|7 - A Public
|Wilkinson County
|26,829
|114,255
|602,040
|207,932
|951,056
|48,944
|7 - A Public
|Georgia Military College
|436
|6,732
|183,660
|408,506
|599,334
|400,666
|7 - A Public
|ACE Charter
|186
|2,421
|16,751
|203,338
|222,696
|777,304
|7 - A Public
|Crawford County
|35
|1,473
|54,636
|171,700
|227,844
|772,156
|7 - A Public
|Glascock County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - A Public
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - A Public
|Commerce
|554,194
|369,219
|69,948
|6,403
|999,764
|236
|8 - A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|397,635
|439,673
|145,963
|15,856
|999,127
|873
|8 - A Public
|Lincoln County
|45,626
|175,316
|628,207
|131,521
|980,670
|19,330
|8 - A Public
|Social Circle
|2,513
|14,692
|126,950
|592,621
|736,776
|263,224
|8 - A Public
|Towns County
|29
|834
|22,212
|169,571
|192,646
|807,354
|8 - A Public
|Greene County
|3
|266
|6,720
|84,028
|91,017
|908,983
Class A Private
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|5-0
|70.67
|999,998
|3.54
|614,432
|529,251
|420,184
|245,408
|3.07
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|2-3
|69.83
|1,000,000
|3.73
|898,638
|494,203
|393,730
|223,583
|3.47
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|5-0
|71.40
|999,980
|3.37
|644,884
|451,772
|357,031
|219,769
|3.55
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|4-1
|69.59
|999,925
|3.19
|597,951
|396,032
|297,211
|162,835
|5.14
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|4-1
|60.75
|999,836
|2.88
|507,065
|333,092
|101,490
|33,116
|29.20
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|4-1
|61.48
|999,741
|2.61
|448,948
|306,249
|92,454
|31,758
|30.49
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|4-1
|60.13
|999,846
|2.72
|446,409
|272,004
|78,877
|24,609
|39.64
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|5-1
|58.65
|1,000,000
|2.61
|736,970
|331,855
|83,257
|23,605
|41.36
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|6-0
|55.35
|1,000,000
|2.33
|588,186
|204,550
|39,993
|8,555
|115.89
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|4-1
|55.36
|1,000,000
|2.43
|460,914
|81,333
|33,881
|7,302
|135.95
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|4-1
|55.62
|999,360
|2.28
|278,529
|129,977
|26,879
|5,936
|167.46
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|4-2
|54.00
|1,000,000
|2.26
|550,780
|172,525
|30,058
|5,849
|169.97
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|2-3
|54.90
|997,227
|1.69
|160,545
|81,419
|14,965
|3,037
|328.27
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|2-2
|53.56
|995,798
|1.63
|142,477
|66,909
|10,883
|2,074
|481.16
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|3-0
|53.56
|993,587
|1.60
|121,473
|53,197
|8,731
|1,599
|624.39
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|3-2
|49.34
|1,000,000
|1.69
|207,041
|19,101
|4,791
|571
|1,750.31
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|2-1
|45.99
|890,751
|1.69
|147,505
|25,474
|2,187
|155
|6,450.61
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|2-2
|45.00
|891,214
|1.65
|131,555
|20,321
|1,501
|122
|8,195.72
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|2-2
|43.93
|838,044
|1.48
|99,624
|13,436
|910
|61
|16,392.44
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-3
|43.54
|971,744
|1.20
|16,828
|2,540
|239
|18
|55,554.56
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|1-3
|40.95
|1,000,000
|1.17
|48,743
|3,784
|231
|9
|111,110.11
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|2-3
|43.02
|957,621
|1.04
|11,067
|2,015
|143
|9
|111,110.11
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|4-0
|39.89
|1,000,000
|1.47
|42,227
|2,508
|152
|8
|124,999.00
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|2-3
|37.86
|1,000,000
|1.39
|28,124
|1,533
|49
|5
|199,999.00
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|3-2
|38.17
|546,078
|0.78
|21,746
|1,474
|56
|4
|249,999.00
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|3-2
|39.00
|740,205
|1.08
|34,504
|2,508
|98
|2
|499,999.00
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|3-2
|37.13
|888,243
|0.96
|5,550
|642
|14
|1
|999,999.00
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|2-2
|31.92
|808,546
|0.85
|1,398
|102
|3
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-5
|34.27
|937,519
|0.98
|1,194
|85
|2
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-1
|30.99
|667,835
|0.69
|922
|61
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|0-6
|22.08
|1,000,000
|1.02
|1,468
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-5
|22.28
|1,000,000
|1.06
|1,313
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-3
|29.94
|93,708
|0.11
|662
|10
|-
|-
|-
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-4
|27.44
|551,877
|0.56
|300
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|1-3
|21.81
|118,265
|0.12
|27
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|0-5
|13.29
|63,439
|0.06
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-4
|16.76
|49,613
|0.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - A Private
|Stratford Academy
|313,727
|243,340
|195,922
|137,762
|890,751
|109,249
|1 - A Private
|Mount de Sales
|295,531
|259,970
|200,666
|135,047
|891,214
|108,786
|1 - A Private
|First Presbyterian
|225,930
|231,141
|213,259
|167,714
|838,044
|161,956
|1 - A Private
|Tattnall Square
|97,632
|148,154
|217,612
|276,807
|740,205
|259,795
|1 - A Private
|Strong Rock Christian
|64,390
|108,227
|152,048
|221,413
|546,078
|453,922
|1 - A Private
|Deerfield-Windsor
|2,790
|9,168
|20,493
|61,257
|93,708
|906,292
|2 - A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|932,836
|66,828
|336
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Private
|Whitefield Academy
|66,967
|903,993
|29,040
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Private
|Landmark Christian
|197
|29,179
|970,624
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Savannah Christian
|432,087
|319,585
|195,257
|53,071
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Aquinas
|291,529
|309,282
|289,064
|110,125
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Calvary Day
|257,827
|326,609
|318,565
|96,999
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Savannah Country Day
|18,557
|44,524
|197,114
|739,805
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|820,126
|152,624
|25,180
|2,070
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Pacelli
|114,048
|440,871
|381,629
|63,452
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Brookstone
|63,888
|381,660
|442,303
|112,149
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Heritage School
|1,938
|24,845
|150,888
|822,329
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Private
|Wesleyan
|552,442
|293,226
|122,444
|31,629
|999,741
|259
|5 - A Private
|Hebron Christian
|215,788
|312,392
|309,251
|158,367
|995,798
|4,202
|5 - A Private
|Holy Innocents
|207,567
|317,673
|323,015
|148,972
|997,227
|2,773
|5 - A Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|24,199
|76,539
|244,146
|612,737
|957,621
|42,379
|5 - A Private
|Providence Christian
|4
|170
|1,144
|48,295
|49,613
|950,387
|6 - A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|970,909
|28,611
|424
|54
|999,998
|2
|6 - A Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|25,169
|655,022
|227,212
|64,341
|971,744
|28,256
|6 - A Private
|Lakeview Academy
|2,072
|166,925
|359,797
|279,752
|808,546
|191,454
|6 - A Private
|King's Ridge Christian
|1,837
|85,279
|241,346
|339,373
|667,835
|332,165
|6 - A Private
|St. Francis
|13
|64,163
|171,221
|316,480
|551,877
|448,123
|7 - A Private
|Christian Heritage
|480,333
|317,020
|183,496
|18,987
|999,836
|164
|7 - A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|325,688
|363,601
|292,220
|18,337
|999,846
|154
|7 - A Private
|Darlington
|192,198
|313,699
|452,878
|40,585
|999,360
|640
|7 - A Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|1,781
|5,649
|70,817
|859,272
|937,519
|62,481
|7 - A Private
|Walker
|-
|31
|589
|62,819
|63,439
|936,561
|8 - A Private
|Athens Academy
|489,021
|428,135
|80,223
|2,601
|999,980
|20
|8 - A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|474,051
|428,293
|93,992
|3,589
|999,925
|75
|8 - A Private
|George Walton Academy
|36,502
|139,658
|690,982
|126,445
|993,587
|6,413
|8 - A Private
|Athens Christian
|425
|3,811
|129,939
|754,068
|888,243
|111,757
|8 - A Private
|Loganville Christian
|1
|103
|4,864
|113,297
|118,265
|881,735
About the Author