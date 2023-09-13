Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 5

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Milton Buford Westlake Buford Mill Creek Milton First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Westlake Walton Newton Buford Valdosta Westlake Lambert Walton Newton North Paulding North Gwinnett Buford Reg 4, #3 15 79.45 3-1 Grayson Reg 1, #2 8 89.91 3-1 Valdosta Reg 3, #4 30 62.33 0-4 McEachern Reg 2, #1 4 98.10 4-0 Westlake Reg 7, #3 20 74.57 4-0 Peachtree Ridge Reg 6, #2 18 77.47 3-0 Lambert Reg 8, #4 27 69.08 2-2 Mountain View Reg 5, #1 5 94.20 3-0 Walton Reg 1, #3 16 79.39 3-0 Lowndes Reg 4, #2 13 80.92 4-0 Newton Reg 2, #4 31 59.07 2-2 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 21 72.41 4-0 North Paulding Reg 6, #3 23 71.44 3-1 West Forsyth Reg 7, #2 14 79.82 2-2 North Gwinnett Reg 5, #4 37 56.79 3-0 Wheeler Reg 8, #1 2 99.68 3-0 Buford Mill Creek Parkview Milton Colquitt County Mill Creek Norcross East Coweta Parkview North Cobb Milton Carrollton Colquitt County Reg 5, #3 32 58.93 1-3 Cherokee Reg 8, #2 3 99.26 3-0 Mill Creek Reg 6, #4 34 57.51 0-3 South Forsyth Reg 7, #1 10 83.12 2-1 Norcross Reg 2, #3 12 82.58 4-0 East Coweta Reg 3, #2 24 71.18 4-0 Harrison Reg 1, #4 19 74.74 3-1 Camden County Reg 4, #1 9 87.74 3-0 Parkview Reg 8, #3 17 79.34 1-2 Collins Hill Reg 5, #2 11 82.87 1-2 North Cobb Reg 7, #4 41 51.15 3-0 Duluth Reg 6, #1 1 100.42 2-1 Milton Reg 3, #3 25 70.29 1-3 Marietta Reg 2, #2 7 91.67 3-1 Carrollton Reg 4, #4 22 71.49 1-3 Archer Reg 1, #1 6 92.57 4-0 Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Buford 8-AAAAAAA 3-0 99.68 999,918 4.09 885,624 765,523 456,772 252,962 2.95 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 2-1 100.42 999,999 3.88 848,683 628,378 412,841 243,118 3.11 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 3-0 99.26 999,894 4.05 878,093 752,561 439,378 235,498 3.25 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 4-0 98.10 999,972 3.46 757,562 472,190 251,137 128,655 6.77 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 3-0 94.20 999,993 3.17 717,402 366,827 155,530 59,754 15.74 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 4-0 92.57 996,464 2.61 479,196 183,946 75,932 26,762 36.37 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 3-1 91.67 999,731 2.80 562,800 214,381 78,285 25,236 38.63 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 3-1 89.91 991,489 2.37 393,075 128,329 42,365 12,116 81.54 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 3-0 87.74 986,784 2.42 507,366 145,106 38,565 9,273 106.84 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 2-1 83.12 999,925 2.08 151,759 66,729 11,914 1,883 530.07 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 4-0 82.58 996,414 2.20 332,816 58,327 8,547 1,285 777.21 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 1-2 82.87 999,081 1.89 178,594 43,196 8,136 1,199 833.03 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 4-0 80.92 914,746 1.60 224,881 32,945 4,961 633 1,578.78 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 2-2 79.82 999,753 1.89 99,109 33,199 4,372 509 1,963.64 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 3-1 79.45 880,024 1.42 167,041 21,283 2,737 332 3,011.05 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 3-0 79.39 892,931 1.49 181,092 20,454 2,530 293 3,411.97 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 1-2 79.34 975,891 1.42 73,959 19,750 2,240 250 3,999.00 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 3-0 77.47 990,573 1.62 84,733 13,286 1,477 131 7,632.59 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 4-0 74.57 998,826 1.59 49,567 8,029 624 43 23,254.81 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 4-0 72.41 967,724 1.50 111,059 6,964 496 19 52,630.58 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 3-1 74.74 752,656 1.04 75,465 5,577 420 19 52,630.58 Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 4-0 71.18 955,709 1.39 83,040 4,515 269 10 99,999.00 Archer 4-AAAAAAA 1-3 71.49 507,308 0.60 18,330 1,031 71 6 166,665.67 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 1-3 70.29 944,797 1.31 66,086 3,294 197 5 199,999.00 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 3-1 71.44 958,713 1.27 19,846 2,178 123 5 199,999.00 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 2-2 69.08 814,922 0.90 10,806 676 29 2 499,999.00 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 3-0 70.06 419,523 0.48 11,014 515 29 1 999,999.00 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 1-2 67.76 291,615 0.32 4,552 154 3 1 999,999.00 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 3-1 68.00 366,460 0.43 11,071 403 11 - - McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 0-4 62.33 726,481 0.79 5,503 105 5 - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 1-3 58.03 195,843 0.20 238 5 2 - - Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 2-2 59.07 620,608 0.73 5,932 59 1 - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 1-3 58.93 679,003 0.69 504 28 1 - - Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 0-3 57.41 473,520 0.50 304 12 - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 3-0 56.79 562,240 0.57 257 12 - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 2-2 55.12 383,275 0.43 1,570 11 - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-3 57.51 478,568 0.50 287 8 - - - Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 1-3 56.94 405,289 0.42 549 6 - - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 0-3 52.57 317,765 0.32 42 4 - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 3-0 54.81 441,918 0.44 103 3 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 3-0 51.15 783,118 0.79 82 1 - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 1-2 48.25 98,627 0.10 6 - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 0-4 40.80 207,219 0.21 1 - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 2-2 44.83 13,532 0.01 1 - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 1-1-1 24.31 7,242 0.01 - - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 1-3 21.70 3,917 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 542,455 339,325 91,924 22,760 996,464 3,536 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 380,488 423,673 147,142 40,186 991,489 8,511 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 56,159 154,559 424,166 258,047 892,931 107,069 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 18,601 66,684 254,726 412,645 752,656 247,344 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 2,297 15,759 82,042 266,362 366,460 633,540 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 663,460 273,005 62,286 1,221 999,972 28 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 280,646 510,647 203,096 5,342 999,731 269 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 55,739 214,359 685,743 40,573 996,414 3,586 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 123 1,415 34,539 584,531 620,608 379,392 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 32 574 14,336 368,333 383,275 616,725 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 370,101 295,821 205,268 96,534 967,724 32,276 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 306,060 291,583 237,893 120,173 955,709 44,291 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 262,053 278,626 263,276 140,842 944,797 55,203 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 50,490 99,432 204,921 371,638 726,481 273,519 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 11,296 34,538 88,642 270,813 405,289 594,711 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 596,238 253,825 104,219 32,502 986,784 13,216 4-AAAAAAA Newton 206,206 319,940 262,003 126,597 914,746 85,254 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 154,851 272,688 291,720 160,765 880,024 119,976 4-AAAAAAA Archer 21,862 71,191 148,380 265,875 507,308 492,692 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 14,167 52,612 117,158 235,586 419,523 580,477 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 6,676 29,744 76,520 178,675 291,615 708,385 5-AAAAAAA Walton 797,880 198,654 3,335 124 999,993 7 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 200,649 744,489 50,294 3,649 999,081 919 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 805 26,294 367,535 284,369 679,003 320,997 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 407 15,830 264,614 281,389 562,240 437,760 5-AAAAAAA Osborne 177 9,592 189,087 243,062 441,918 558,082 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 82 5,141 125,135 187,407 317,765 682,235 6-AAAAAAA Milton 941,740 55,621 2,506 132 999,999 1 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 45,645 620,176 282,484 42,268 990,573 9,427 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 12,146 287,676 522,000 136,891 958,713 41,287 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 247 17,711 90,807 369,803 478,568 521,432 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 219 17,668 89,427 366,206 473,520 526,480 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 3 1,148 12,776 84,700 98,627 901,373 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 527,833 318,294 148,599 5,199 999,925 75 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 330,652 396,598 261,400 11,103 999,753 247 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 141,008 282,210 540,952 34,656 998,826 1,174 7-AAAAAAA Duluth 499 2,744 45,251 734,624 783,118 216,882 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 8 154 3,744 203,313 207,219 792,781 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - 41 7,201 7,242 992,758 7-AAAAAAA Discovery - - 13 3,904 3,917 996,083 8-AAAAAAA Buford 505,808 447,991 43,580 2,539 999,918 82 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 481,156 468,348 47,543 2,847 999,894 106 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 12,200 75,137 695,008 193,546 975,891 24,109 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 824 7,997 190,580 615,521 814,922 185,078 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 12 525 22,326 172,980 195,843 804,157 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett - 2 963 12,567 13,532 986,468

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Hughes Thomas County Central Hughes Gainesville Roswell Thomas County Central First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Houston County Hughes Lee County Gainesville Houston County Brunswick Creekview Hughes Lee County Woodward Academy Blessed Trinity Gainesville Reg 4, #3 19 62.46 1-3 St. Pius X Reg 1, #2 6 81.09 4-0 Houston County Reg 3, #4 31 55.16 2-2 Lovejoy Reg 2, #1 8 78.86 1-1 Brunswick Reg 7, #3 24 59.73 3-1 Sprayberry Reg 6, #2 14 72.43 3-1 Creekview Reg 8, #4 36 50.72 1-2 Habersham Central Reg 5, #1 1 98.10 2-1 Hughes Reg 1, #3 7 80.74 3-1 Lee County Reg 4, #2 13 74.37 4-0 North Atlanta Reg 2, #4 37 50.33 1-3 Effingham County Reg 3, #1 12 74.95 1-2 Woodward Academy Reg 6, #3 17 65.72 4-0 Etowah Reg 7, #2 5 83.21 3-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 28 57.83 0-3 South Paulding Reg 8, #1 4 85.19 4-0 Gainesville Roswell Marist Rome Thomas County Central Lanier Roswell Jonesboro Marist Douglas County Rome Glynn Academy Thomas County Central Reg 5, #3 22 60.92 2-2 East Paulding Reg 8, #2 16 67.14 2-1 Lanier Reg 6, #4 18 64.49 2-2 Sequoyah Reg 7, #1 3 85.51 3-1 Roswell Reg 2, #3 34 51.49 3-0 South Effingham Reg 3, #2 20 61.70 2-1 Jonesboro Reg 1, #4 15 71.47 2-1 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 4, #1 9 78.57 3-1 Marist Reg 8, #3 23 60.36 1-3 North Forsyth Reg 5, #2 11 77.60 3-0 Douglas County Reg 7, #4 30 55.92 1-2 Alpharetta Reg 6, #1 10 78.02 3-1 Rome Reg 3, #3 25 58.98 3-0 Mundy's Mill Reg 2, #2 26 58.90 3-1 Glynn Academy Reg 4, #4 35 50.78 3-0 Dunwoody Reg 1, #1 2 92.51 3-0 Thomas County Central

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Hughes 5-AAAAAA 2-1 98.10 1,000,000 4.49 957,090 827,777 713,354 547,272 0.83 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 3-0 92.51 999,201 4.11 922,434 690,511 521,261 250,695 2.99 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 3-1 85.51 999,860 3.29 671,406 503,719 195,366 61,077 15.37 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 4-0 85.19 999,950 3.11 592,423 432,370 120,294 48,220 19.74 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 3-0 83.21 999,669 2.97 561,311 389,221 124,414 33,184 29.14 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 4-0 81.09 974,243 2.51 530,361 189,901 66,424 14,712 66.97 Lee County 1-AAAAAA 3-1 80.74 971,885 2.47 514,244 180,331 60,820 13,333 74.00 Marist 4-AAAAAA 3-1 78.57 999,760 2.35 495,743 184,082 47,159 7,952 124.75 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 1-1 78.86 999,926 2.48 433,882 69,596 28,103 6,441 154.26 Rome 6-AAAAAA 3-1 78.02 991,878 2.37 382,659 103,770 38,933 6,050 164.29 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 3-0 77.60 994,076 2.49 470,642 119,813 40,262 5,732 173.46 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 1-2 74.95 999,370 2.50 419,028 114,999 15,363 2,529 394.41 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 4-0 74.37 998,895 1.85 300,826 78,529 13,286 1,631 612.12 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 3-1 72.43 958,005 1.77 149,551 30,252 6,685 641 1,559.06 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 2-1 71.47 808,609 1.34 182,044 34,845 4,712 382 2,616.80 Lanier 8-AAAAAA 2-1 67.14 976,475 1.63 83,349 19,911 1,744 84 11,903.76 Etowah 6-AAAAAA 4-0 65.72 803,691 1.08 34,828 5,302 501 27 37,036.04 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 2-2 64.49 751,652 0.97 25,979 3,651 281 13 76,922.08 Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 2-1 61.70 963,999 1.65 71,557 6,285 329 7 142,856.14 St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 1-3 62.46 973,269 1.10 25,718 1,982 134 7 142,856.14 North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 1-3 60.36 879,761 1.11 20,794 2,096 90 3 333,332.33 Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 3-0 58.98 973,484 1.60 48,400 3,482 150 2 499,999.00 Alexander 5-AAAAAA 2-1 57.33 465,604 0.55 4,891 412 18 2 499,999.00 East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 2-2 60.92 702,591 0.90 17,757 1,972 110 1 999,999.00 Veterans 1-AAAAAA 2-1 61.37 228,504 0.28 13,458 1,068 43 1 999,999.00 Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 3-1 59.73 823,649 0.98 9,003 557 39 1 999,999.00 Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 2-2 55.16 801,231 0.97 6,812 280 7 1 999,999.00 Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 3-1 58.90 930,899 1.39 24,394 1,771 88 - - South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 0-3 57.83 495,668 0.59 5,943 527 19 - - River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 2-2 57.83 342,800 0.38 3,113 257 5 - - Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 1-2 55.92 657,722 0.74 4,020 136 4 - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 3-0 51.49 668,060 0.80 4,511 157 1 - - Newnan 5-AAAAAA 1-2 54.99 324,401 0.37 1,947 124 1 - - Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 1-3 50.33 599,703 0.70 2,994 91 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 3-0 50.78 739,854 0.75 1,583 51 - - - Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 0-4 53.27 148,839 0.16 482 51 - - - Evans 2-AAAAAA 1-2 47.99 446,841 0.50 1,295 34 - - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 1-2 50.72 414,731 0.43 843 30 - - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 2-2 49.47 341,854 0.35 498 19 - - - Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 1-2 50.15 379,948 0.39 632 14 - - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-3 49.76 287,420 0.30 538 11 - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 1-2 48.38 225,700 0.24 298 4 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 2-1 43.28 196,922 0.21 194 3 - - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 1-2 44.19 257,304 0.28 220 2 - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 1-2 42.18 157,649 0.17 112 2 - - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 1-2 42.95 269,002 0.27 98 1 - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 0-3 48.93 17,558 0.02 92 1 - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 1-2 41.29 12,291 0.01 1 - - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 0-3 32.61 5,980 0.01 1 - - - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 0-4 40.63 5,369 0.01 1 - - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-4 29.43 19,220 0.02 - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-4 32.46 7,281 0.01 - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 1-3 38.18 3,135 0.00 - - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 1-3 23.57 2,380 0.00 - - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 1-2 23.67 2,232 0.00 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 3-1 32.83 - - - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 0-3 4.60 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 718,859 211,904 55,859 12,579 999,201 799 1-AAAAAA Houston County 136,432 357,843 342,516 137,452 974,243 25,757 1-AAAAAA Lee County 127,857 344,481 353,609 145,938 971,885 28,115 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 16,258 77,853 213,227 501,271 808,609 191,391 1-AAAAAA Veterans 592 7,782 33,240 186,890 228,504 771,496 1-AAAAAA Tift County 2 137 1,549 15,870 17,558 982,442 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 923,815 70,597 4,880 634 999,926 74 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 58,789 537,323 230,300 104,487 930,899 69,101 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 8,448 159,515 263,907 236,190 668,060 331,940 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 5,820 125,172 229,329 239,382 599,703 400,297 2-AAAAAA Evans 2,546 73,185 159,522 211,588 446,841 553,159 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 368 19,949 63,166 113,439 196,922 803,078 2-AAAAAA Grovetown 214 14,259 48,896 94,280 157,649 842,351 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 779,905 173,666 36,362 9,437 999,370 630 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro 115,682 385,998 307,214 155,105 963,999 36,001 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 90,913 376,865 417,278 88,428 973,484 26,516 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 12,584 49,888 192,223 546,536 801,231 198,769 3-AAAAAA Alcovy 916 13,568 46,608 196,212 257,304 742,696 3-AAAAAA Morrow - 9 156 2,215 2,380 997,620 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County - 6 159 2,067 2,232 997,768 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA Marist 605,057 328,185 61,402 5,116 999,760 240 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 352,001 497,851 135,365 13,678 998,895 1,105 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 40,771 156,798 618,350 157,350 973,269 26,731 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 2,051 15,043 151,197 571,563 739,854 260,146 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 120 2,109 32,440 234,333 269,002 730,998 4-AAAAAA South Cobb - 14 1,246 17,960 19,220 980,780 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 925,831 73,048 1,085 36 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 72,156 787,531 115,024 19,365 994,076 5,924 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 1,237 68,512 360,595 272,247 702,591 297,409 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 347 30,406 208,358 256,557 495,668 504,332 5-AAAAAA Alexander 335 26,796 191,234 247,239 465,604 534,396 5-AAAAAA Newnan 94 13,623 120,889 189,795 324,401 675,599 5-AAAAAA New Manchester - 69 2,310 9,912 12,291 987,709 5-AAAAAA Paulding County - 15 505 4,849 5,369 994,631 6-AAAAAA Rome 605,466 264,881 91,749 29,782 991,878 8,122 6-AAAAAA Creekview 266,864 379,570 214,872 96,699 958,005 41,995 6-AAAAAA Etowah 68,720 172,790 297,872 264,309 803,691 196,309 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 50,684 139,952 264,525 296,491 751,652 248,348 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 6,961 33,419 94,671 207,749 342,800 657,200 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 1,302 9,361 35,987 102,189 148,839 851,161 6-AAAAAA Woodstock 3 27 324 2,781 3,135 996,865 7-AAAAAA Roswell 568,126 409,439 20,994 1,301 999,860 140 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 427,228 534,589 35,491 2,361 999,669 331 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry 3,447 36,140 493,650 290,412 823,649 176,351 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 1,062 15,282 287,373 354,005 657,722 342,278 7-AAAAAA Pope 82 2,751 92,700 191,887 287,420 712,580 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek 55 1,797 69,172 154,676 225,700 774,300 7-AAAAAA Lassiter - 2 620 5,358 5,980 994,020 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 897,003 95,594 6,817 536 999,950 50 8-AAAAAA Lanier 82,567 588,115 244,295 61,498 976,475 23,525 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 18,126 235,329 429,892 196,414 879,761 120,239 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 936 31,505 118,090 264,200 414,731 585,269 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 765 27,075 106,671 245,437 379,948 620,052 8-AAAAAA Jackson County 603 22,337 93,497 225,417 341,854 658,146 8-AAAAAA Apalachee - 45 738 6,498 7,281 992,719

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Jefferson Ware County Coffee Jefferson Calhoun Ware County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Coffee Creekside Dutchtown Jefferson Coffee Warner Robins Dalton Creekside Tucker Dutchtown Cartersville Jefferson Reg 4, #3 25 55.62 2-2 Decatur Reg 1, #2 3 79.52 3-0 Coffee Reg 3, #4 30 51.24 3-1 McIntosh Reg 2, #1 6 74.57 1-2 Warner Robins Reg 7, #3 9 69.81 3-0 Dalton Reg 6, #2 13 66.41 4-0 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 8, #4 18 60.38 2-1 Eastside Reg 5, #1 10 69.51 2-1 Creekside Reg 1, #3 28 52.98 1-2 Jenkins Reg 4, #2 23 58.29 2-1 Tucker Reg 2, #4 16 62.87 1-3 Dutchtown Reg 3, #1 19 59.62 3-1 Northgate Reg 6, #3 17 61.66 2-2 Cambridge Reg 7, #2 5 76.45 4-0 Cartersville Reg 5, #4 27 55.03 1-2 Villa Rica Reg 8, #1 1 84.84 4-0 Jefferson Calhoun Ola Kell Ware County Flowery Branch Calhoun Ola Arabia Mountain Clarke Central Kell Jones County Ware County Reg 5, #3 24 56.02 2-1 Maynard Jackson Reg 8, #2 8 70.49 2-1 Flowery Branch Reg 6, #4 37 45.05 0-3 Centennial Reg 7, #1 4 79.47 3-1 Calhoun Reg 2, #3 15 63.14 3-0 Ola Reg 3, #2 26 55.50 3-1 Northside (Columbus) Reg 1, #4 33 49.54 1-2 Statesboro Reg 4, #1 21 58.81 3-1 Arabia Mountain Reg 8, #3 12 66.52 2-1 Clarke Central Reg 5, #2 22 58.60 0-3 Mays Reg 7, #4 11 68.25 4-0 Hiram Reg 6, #1 7 71.10 3-1 Kell Reg 3, #3 29 52.70 3-1 Harris County Reg 2, #2 14 65.02 2-2 Jones County Reg 4, #4 46 35.26 2-2 Chamblee Reg 1, #1 2 81.75 3-1 Ware County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Jefferson 8-AAAAA 4-0 84.84 999,764 4.01 776,330 727,140 531,266 364,650 1.74 Ware County 1-AAAAA 3-1 81.75 999,952 3.86 815,981 658,511 404,634 222,492 3.49 Coffee 1-AAAAA 3-0 79.52 999,882 3.60 752,674 570,082 307,354 143,655 5.96 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 3-1 79.47 988,397 3.26 601,685 495,319 270,898 127,469 6.85 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 4-0 76.45 973,390 2.78 479,628 342,027 158,011 60,278 15.59 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 1-2 74.57 998,660 2.68 408,912 241,908 92,818 33,116 29.20 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 2-1 70.49 973,852 2.28 311,370 162,816 50,279 11,439 86.42 Kell 6-AAAAA 3-1 71.10 999,512 2.08 361,356 111,894 40,597 10,538 93.89 Creekside 5-AAAAA 2-1 69.51 991,969 2.20 362,871 110,648 29,672 7,342 135.20 Dalton 7-AAAAA 3-0 69.81 875,438 1.80 259,882 101,766 28,814 6,519 152.40 Hiram 7-AAAAA 4-0 68.25 832,151 1.59 210,784 70,255 17,965 3,473 286.94 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 2-1 66.52 929,993 1.85 207,556 67,306 15,167 2,457 406.00 Jones County 2-AAAAA 2-2 65.02 975,106 2.11 312,854 65,229 12,347 1,870 533.76 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 4-0 66.41 997,615 1.62 182,369 42,676 10,139 1,711 583.45 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 1-3 62.87 957,378 1.97 292,838 45,332 7,139 881 1,134.07 Ola 2-AAAAA 3-0 63.14 959,948 1.99 295,498 47,228 7,500 877 1,139.25 Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 3-1 58.81 996,142 1.86 255,623 28,468 3,202 243 4,114.23 Northgate 3-AAAAA 3-1 59.62 988,234 1.62 211,735 22,870 2,940 239 4,183.10 Tucker 4-AAAAA 2-1 58.29 995,390 1.81 235,592 24,696 2,690 206 4,853.37 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 2-2 61.66 991,069 1.29 64,483 12,875 1,844 194 5,153.64 Eastside 8-AAAAA 2-1 60.38 750,006 1.15 67,911 10,566 1,351 139 7,193.24 Decatur 4-AAAAA 2-2 55.62 989,713 1.55 141,289 11,015 903 62 16,128.03 Mays 5-AAAAA 0-3 58.60 821,976 1.10 45,537 6,168 727 52 19,229.77 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 3-1 55.50 963,735 1.32 91,575 6,906 583 34 29,410.76 Cass 7-AAAAA 2-2 59.11 326,238 0.44 23,714 2,860 368 24 41,665.67 Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 2-1 56.02 701,305 0.86 19,963 2,495 228 10 99,999.00 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 1-2 55.03 643,193 0.76 14,338 1,659 131 10 99,999.00 Harris County 3-AAAAA 3-1 52.70 929,916 1.14 42,998 2,499 145 8 124,999.00 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 1-2 52.98 872,121 1.24 75,083 3,418 162 7 142,856.14 McIntosh 3-AAAAA 3-1 51.24 905,114 1.07 27,710 1,407 68 3 333,332.33 Statesboro 1-AAAAA 1-2 49.54 761,093 0.98 34,491 1,174 36 1 999,999.00 Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 0-3 48.12 219,937 0.23 745 61 2 1 999,999.00 Banneker 5-AAAAA 2-1 51.20 388,909 0.43 3,055 256 9 - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 2-2 51.23 206,826 0.25 3,464 189 7 - - Centennial 6-AAAAA 0-3 45.05 705,688 0.72 783 89 3 - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 1-3 42.78 76,142 0.09 1,633 22 1 - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 3-0 48.38 232,159 0.25 914 87 - - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 3-1 48.71 124,907 0.14 1,189 40 - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 1-3 41.97 311,389 0.35 2,961 39 - - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 0-3 38.00 277,247 0.28 48 2 - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 1-2 36.99 213,001 0.22 92 1 - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-4 32.82 55,563 0.06 62 1 - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 2-2 35.26 408,248 0.41 111 - - - - Union Grove 2-AAAAA 0-4 36.86 18,042 0.02 107 - - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 1-3 34.83 384,432 0.39 89 - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 1-2 36.13 14,724 0.02 78 - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 2-1 39.70 14,652 0.02 20 - - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 1-3 31.63 226,075 0.23 14 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 2-2 39.15 4,386 0.00 5 - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 0-3 25.96 26,570 0.03 - - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 0-3 15.98 2,299 0.00 - - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 2-1 28.79 552 0.00 - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 2-2 34.50 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-4 -42.29 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Ware County 566,326 418,445 14,469 712 999,952 48 1-AAAAA Coffee 431,116 543,105 24,368 1,293 999,882 118 1-AAAAA Jenkins 1,839 25,042 528,269 316,971 872,121 127,879 1-AAAAA Statesboro 683 11,554 330,955 417,901 761,093 238,907 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 34 1,781 89,653 219,921 311,389 688,611 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 2 73 12,286 43,202 55,563 944,437 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 644,369 237,422 81,517 35,352 998,660 1,340 2-AAAAA Jones County 151,974 299,074 292,393 231,665 975,106 24,894 2-AAAAA Ola 104,309 234,757 307,149 313,733 959,948 40,052 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 99,168 226,313 306,716 325,181 957,378 42,622 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 163 2,069 9,358 64,552 76,142 923,858 2-AAAAA Union Grove 9 222 1,597 16,214 18,042 981,958 2-AAAAA Locust Grove 8 143 1,270 13,303 14,724 985,276 3-AAAAA Northgate 476,829 283,169 149,209 79,027 988,234 11,766 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 253,844 294,423 247,110 168,358 963,735 36,265 3-AAAAA Harris County 153,041 224,833 289,534 262,508 929,916 70,084 3-AAAAA McIntosh 114,268 186,477 281,237 323,132 905,114 94,886 3-AAAAA Drew 2,018 11,098 32,910 166,975 213,001 786,999 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 392,745 334,909 243,265 25,223 996,142 3,858 4-AAAAA Tucker 366,988 337,971 261,751 28,680 995,390 4,610 4-AAAAA Decatur 237,448 311,361 388,333 52,571 989,713 10,287 4-AAAAA Chamblee 1,332 7,020 45,580 354,316 408,248 591,752 4-AAAAA M.L. King 1,158 6,343 41,504 335,427 384,432 615,568 4-AAAAA Lithonia 329 2,396 19,567 203,783 226,075 773,925 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 742,848 176,196 55,246 17,679 991,969 8,031 5-AAAAA Mays 119,857 307,218 234,517 160,384 821,976 178,024 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 63,338 204,877 231,216 201,874 701,305 298,695 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 48,589 170,925 212,580 211,099 643,193 356,807 5-AAAAA Banneker 14,952 73,603 125,990 174,364 388,909 611,091 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill 5,512 34,821 72,065 119,761 232,159 767,841 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 4,904 32,347 68,308 114,378 219,937 780,063 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities - 13 78 461 552 999,448 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Kell 569,488 298,632 121,470 9,922 999,512 488 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 296,603 406,985 264,985 29,042 997,615 2,385 6-AAAAA Cambridge 131,302 279,699 501,118 78,950 991,069 8,931 6-AAAAA Centennial 2,454 12,640 91,387 599,207 705,688 294,312 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee 153 2,021 20,221 254,852 277,247 722,753 6-AAAAA North Springs - 23 805 25,742 26,570 973,430 6-AAAAA Northview - - 14 2,285 2,299 997,701 7-AAAAA Calhoun 505,735 300,553 128,911 53,198 988,397 11,603 7-AAAAA Cartersville 325,619 348,572 202,687 96,512 973,390 26,610 7-AAAAA Dalton 95,028 183,002 314,685 282,723 875,438 124,562 7-AAAAA Hiram 68,444 144,434 281,392 337,881 832,151 167,849 7-AAAAA Cass 5,172 23,415 71,816 225,835 326,238 673,762 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 2 24 509 3,851 4,386 995,614 8-AAAAA Jefferson 825,684 147,716 22,529 3,835 999,764 236 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch 113,519 467,834 286,815 105,684 973,852 26,148 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 49,735 277,354 393,377 209,527 929,993 70,007 8-AAAAA Eastside 10,548 93,262 229,647 416,549 750,006 249,994 8-AAAAA Loganville 388 9,494 42,585 154,359 206,826 793,174 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 125 4,195 23,524 97,063 124,907 875,093 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 1 145 1,523 12,983 14,652 985,348

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Benedictine Troup Spalding Benedictine Troup Bainbridge First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Spalding Stockbridge Benedictine North Oconee Cairo Spalding Stephenson Stockbridge LaGrange Benedictine Cedartown North Oconee Reg 4, #3 16 61.33 1-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 1, #2 7 71.28 3-1 Cairo Reg 3, #4 25 56.19 2-1 New Hampstead Reg 2, #1 3 74.31 4-0 Spalding Reg 7, #3 28 50.97 3-1 Northwest Whitfield Reg 6, #2 14 64.12 3-1 Stephenson Reg 8, #4 35 45.20 2-0 East Forsyth Reg 5, #1 8 69.88 2-2 Stockbridge Reg 1, #3 36 43.55 2-2 Westover Reg 4, #2 12 64.42 2-1 LaGrange Reg 2, #4 33 47.25 1-2 West Laurens Reg 3, #1 1 86.61 4-0 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 17 61.22 3-1 Miller Grove Reg 7, #2 18 61.11 1-3 Cedartown Reg 5, #4 32 47.77 3-0 McDonough Reg 8, #1 2 77.18 2-0 North Oconee Central (Carrollton) Troup Holy Innocents Bainbridge North Hall Central (Carrollton) Burke County Troup Madison County Holy Innocents Perry Bainbridge Reg 5, #3 27 52.44 1-3 Pace Academy Reg 8, #2 19 60.11 3-0 North Hall Reg 6, #4 20 58.37 1-3 Hapeville Charter Reg 7, #1 9 67.69 4-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 2, #3 11 66.82 3-1 Baldwin Reg 3, #2 10 67.10 3-0 Burke County Reg 1, #4 46 34.73 0-4 Hardaway Reg 4, #1 4 73.35 3-0 Troup Reg 8, #3 22 57.15 3-0 Madison County Reg 5, #2 26 52.69 1-2 Lovett Reg 7, #4 29 50.80 2-2 Sonoraville Reg 6, #1 13 64.36 4-0 Holy Innocents Reg 3, #3 15 61.42 2-1 Wayne County Reg 2, #2 5 73.15 2-1 Perry Reg 4, #4 23 57.10 1-2 Starr's Mill Reg 1, #1 6 72.75 2-2 Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Benedictine 3-AAAA 4-0 86.61 999,957 4.28 912,989 744,025 645,020 551,019 0.81 North Oconee 8-AAAA 2-0 77.18 999,957 3.34 844,716 309,546 210,828 119,031 7.40 Spalding 2-AAAA 4-0 74.31 999,061 2.89 513,870 379,986 164,213 64,368 14.54 Troup 4-AAAA 3-0 73.35 992,866 3.01 504,654 361,296 214,264 63,871 14.66 Perry 2-AAAA 2-1 73.15 998,470 2.74 465,448 334,144 141,920 49,284 19.29 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 2-2 72.75 999,956 2.79 463,098 338,303 152,966 48,120 19.78 Cairo 1-AAAA 3-1 71.28 999,935 2.60 406,358 277,998 110,714 31,877 30.37 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 2-2 69.88 999,599 3.02 705,133 321,386 73,342 27,658 35.16 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 4-0 67.69 997,743 2.44 451,590 173,722 76,529 14,328 68.79 Baldwin 2-AAAA 3-1 66.82 989,232 1.93 219,048 122,857 39,215 7,146 138.94 Burke County 3-AAAA 3-0 67.10 971,331 1.75 190,385 99,847 37,889 6,703 148.19 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 4-0 64.36 896,691 2.02 343,333 100,553 29,579 4,346 229.10 Stephenson 6-AAAA 3-1 64.12 890,392 1.98 331,904 94,895 27,529 4,016 248.00 LaGrange 4-AAAA 2-1 64.42 916,217 1.72 132,067 59,786 18,639 2,811 354.75 North Hall 8-AAAA 3-0 60.11 985,606 2.03 284,086 54,106 12,228 1,087 918.96 Miller Grove 6-AAAA 3-1 61.22 792,305 1.52 199,649 43,309 9,676 1,073 930.97 Cedartown 7-AAAA 1-3 61.11 982,289 1.74 183,916 37,304 9,395 967 1,033.13 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 1-2 61.33 834,927 1.33 68,314 25,431 6,085 710 1,407.45 Wayne County 3-AAAA 2-1 61.42 904,767 1.23 61,963 24,346 5,613 600 1,665.67 Madison County 8-AAAA 3-0 57.15 971,478 1.78 195,337 28,113 4,664 335 2,984.07 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 1-3 58.37 650,372 1.09 108,674 17,997 3,124 231 4,328.00 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 1-2 57.87 619,168 1.02 95,324 14,759 2,506 192 5,207.33 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 1-2 57.10 642,519 0.87 22,459 6,280 1,066 79 12,657.23 Whitewater 4-AAAA 2-1 56.33 595,596 0.78 17,779 4,708 671 46 21,738.13 Lovett 5-AAAA 1-2 52.69 957,471 1.47 104,651 10,210 941 42 23,808.52 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 2-1 56.19 753,634 0.88 16,473 4,341 566 38 26,314.79 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 1-3 52.44 826,665 1.06 42,505 3,815 380 11 90,908.09 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 3-1 50.97 834,344 1.04 34,492 2,413 194 6 166,665.67 Sonoraville 7-AAAA 2-2 50.80 828,320 1.03 33,422 2,292 144 5 199,999.00 McDonough 5-AAAA 3-0 47.77 719,112 0.85 18,633 979 48 - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 2-0 45.20 590,706 0.68 9,967 369 14 - - Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 1-3 48.77 151,072 0.19 4,932 264 14 - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 2-1 49.55 369,044 0.39 1,758 238 14 - - West Laurens 2-AAAA 1-2 47.25 408,748 0.42 1,019 79 6 - - Westover 1-AAAA 2-2 43.55 899,236 0.96 1,200 72 3 - - Luella 5-AAAA 0-4 36.87 124,057 0.13 166 5 1 - - Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 3-1 41.90 356,996 0.38 2,822 64 - - - Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 0-3 43.10 280,258 0.31 2,407 56 - - - Howard 2-AAAA 2-1 46.51 364,455 0.37 780 49 - - - Hampton 5-AAAA 2-2 41.31 360,027 0.38 1,726 38 - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 1-2 39.18 132,283 0.14 506 10 - - - Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 4-0 42.10 167,842 0.17 120 4 - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 1-3 34.20 535,354 0.54 81 3 - - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 0-4 34.73 565,519 0.58 107 1 - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-3 37.97 35,366 0.04 104 1 - - - Griffin 2-AAAA 0-4 37.97 72,192 0.07 21 - - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 0-3 38.16 15,503 0.02 8 - - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 0-4 31.08 13,045 0.01 5 - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 3-1 31.11 2,339 0.00 1 - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 2-1 25.59 3,960 0.00 - - - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-4 23.52 1,267 0.00 - - - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 0-3 23.72 386 0.00 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 1-2 11.24 308 0.00 - - - - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 0-4 23.46 33 0.00 - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-3 12.57 24 0.00 - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 2-1-1 31.99 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 1-2 19.44 - - - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 0-4 12.13 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 1-2 -12.64 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 542,685 443,625 13,253 393 999,956 44 1-AAAA Cairo 455,446 525,608 18,279 602 999,935 65 1-AAAA Westover 1,663 24,646 631,081 241,846 899,236 100,764 1-AAAA Hardaway 115 3,254 175,308 386,842 565,519 434,481 1-AAAA Shaw 91 2,867 162,079 370,317 535,354 464,646 2-AAAA Spalding 466,378 347,377 174,221 11,085 999,061 939 2-AAAA Perry 394,992 375,832 212,862 14,784 998,470 1,530 2-AAAA Baldwin 137,440 267,688 518,806 65,298 989,232 10,768 2-AAAA West Laurens 588 4,625 42,626 360,909 408,748 591,252 2-AAAA Howard 518 3,588 36,258 324,091 364,455 635,545 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 74 757 11,840 155,171 167,842 832,158 2-AAAA Griffin 10 133 3,387 68,662 72,192 927,808 3-AAAA Benedictine 907,426 85,657 5,904 970 999,957 43 3-AAAA Burke County 66,758 539,942 272,166 92,465 971,331 28,669 3-AAAA Wayne County 19,842 249,096 401,184 234,645 904,767 95,233 3-AAAA New Hampstead 5,318 100,520 240,387 407,409 753,634 246,366 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 656 24,779 80,223 263,386 369,044 630,956 3-AAAA Islands - 6 136 1,125 1,267 998,733 4-AAAA Troup 672,463 224,563 71,097 24,743 992,866 7,134 4-AAAA LaGrange 174,734 337,834 255,252 148,397 916,217 83,783 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 92,837 227,628 287,555 226,907 834,927 165,073 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 33,036 112,342 201,876 295,265 642,519 357,481 4-AAAA Whitewater 26,894 97,225 181,260 290,217 595,596 404,404 4-AAAA Fayette County 34 382 2,681 12,406 15,503 984,497 4-AAAA North Clayton 2 26 279 2,032 2,339 997,661 4-AAAA Riverdale - - - 33 33 999,967 5-AAAA Stockbridge 855,244 121,841 18,679 3,835 999,599 401 5-AAAA Lovett 97,834 589,940 199,616 70,081 957,471 42,529 5-AAAA Pace Academy 25,680 85,969 409,787 305,229 826,665 173,335 5-AAAA McDonough 18,615 151,767 240,572 308,158 719,112 280,888 5-AAAA Hampton 2,568 41,529 98,279 217,651 360,027 639,973 5-AAAA Luella 52 8,554 30,644 84,807 124,057 875,943 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 7 399 2,423 10,216 13,045 986,955 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - 1 - 23 24 999,976 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 325,424 254,162 190,348 126,757 896,691 103,309 6-AAAA Stephenson 313,704 251,915 194,250 130,523 890,392 109,608 6-AAAA Miller Grove 178,098 205,957 216,883 191,367 792,305 207,695 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 94,337 141,349 185,140 229,546 650,372 349,628 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 82,884 129,966 176,172 230,146 619,168 380,832 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 5,553 16,651 37,207 91,661 151,072 848,928 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 656,645 266,722 58,201 16,175 997,743 2,257 7-AAAA Cedartown 269,211 457,476 188,806 66,796 982,289 17,711 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 36,454 129,605 336,897 331,388 834,344 165,656 7-AAAA Sonoraville 35,118 125,754 331,151 336,297 828,320 171,680 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 2,572 20,443 84,909 249,072 356,996 643,004 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - 36 272 308 999,692 8-AAAA North Oconee 868,535 115,432 14,956 1,034 999,957 43 8-AAAA North Hall 82,794 494,480 336,027 72,305 985,606 14,394 8-AAAA Madison County 46,908 349,310 462,659 112,601 971,478 28,522 8-AAAA East Forsyth 1,566 32,749 128,184 428,207 590,706 409,294 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff 169 6,491 35,625 237,973 280,258 719,742 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 21 816 16,048 115,398 132,283 867,717 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 7 712 6,305 28,342 35,366 964,634 8-AAAA East Hall - 9 189 3,762 3,960 996,040 8-AAAA Chestatee - 1 7 378 386 999,614 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Sandy Creek Cedar Grove Stephens County Monroe Area Sandy Creek First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Mary Persons Cedar Grove Calvary Day Stephens County Carver (Columbus) Mary Persons Wesleyan Cedar Grove Crisp County Calvary Day White County Stephens County Reg 4, #3 31 45.87 3-1 Hephzibah Reg 1, #2 11 59.87 2-1 Carver (Columbus) Reg 3, #4 30 46.40 2-1 Long County Reg 2, #1 5 68.14 3-1 Mary Persons Reg 7, #3 21 51.79 2-2 Wesleyan Reg 6, #2 25 48.50 2-1 Ringgold Reg 8, #4 16 55.41 3-1 Hebron Christian Reg 5, #1 1 85.06 2-2 Cedar Grove Reg 1, #3 19 53.98 2-2 Crisp County Reg 4, #2 26 47.92 2-2 Harlem Reg 2, #4 34 43.23 1-2 Jackson Reg 3, #1 4 71.44 3-0 Calvary Day Reg 6, #3 29 47.26 2-1 Bremen Reg 7, #2 14 56.60 2-1 White County Reg 5, #4 15 56.07 3-1 Douglass Reg 8, #1 2 84.34 4-0 Stephens County Monroe Area Savannah Christian Sandy Creek Thomasville Monroe Area Lumpkin County Savannah Christian Morgan County Sandy Creek Adairsville Peach County Thomasville Reg 5, #3 7 63.37 1-2 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 8, #2 6 64.49 3-1 Monroe Area Reg 6, #4 35 37.98 1-2 LaFayette Reg 7, #1 12 58.83 3-0 Lumpkin County Reg 2, #3 18 54.85 3-1 Upson-Lee Reg 3, #2 10 60.16 2-1 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 20 53.76 3-1 Monroe Reg 4, #1 13 57.27 3-1 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 8 63.27 1-3 Oconee County Reg 5, #2 3 72.84 3-1 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 24 49.38 3-1 Gilmer Reg 6, #1 22 51.41 1-2 Adairsville Reg 3, #3 23 49.58 2-1 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #2 17 54.93 0-3 Peach County Reg 4, #4 39 31.07 2-2 Richmond Academy Reg 1, #1 9 61.60 1-3 Thomasville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 2-2 85.06 1,000,000 4.38 950,593 878,626 588,183 462,571 1.16 Stephens County 8-AAA 4-0 84.34 999,953 4.20 931,809 817,021 502,457 379,814 1.63 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 3-1 72.84 1,000,000 3.40 711,701 559,283 360,990 81,271 11.30 Calvary Day 3-AAA 3-0 71.44 999,845 3.18 833,258 291,518 112,910 33,801 28.58 Mary Persons 2-AAA 3-1 68.14 999,993 2.90 731,070 192,287 65,659 14,557 67.70 Monroe Area 8-AAA 3-1 64.49 962,439 1.89 293,428 176,155 65,384 6,749 147.17 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 1-2 63.37 1,000,000 1.87 278,354 157,812 49,292 4,503 221.07 Oconee County 8-AAA 1-3 63.27 950,392 1.71 241,186 137,246 47,554 4,317 230.64 Thomasville 1-AAA 1-3 61.60 967,373 2.44 450,343 124,477 48,310 3,761 264.89 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 2-1 60.16 992,593 2.29 433,889 134,962 37,103 2,651 376.22 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 2-1 59.87 948,266 2.23 366,990 87,078 29,152 1,876 532.05 Lumpkin County 7-AAA 3-0 58.83 958,223 2.08 191,394 93,301 24,846 1,420 703.23 Morgan County 4-AAA 3-1 57.27 999,370 1.98 260,536 81,893 19,871 964 1,036.34 White County 7-AAA 2-1 56.60 923,410 1.84 123,958 51,250 11,013 503 1,987.07 Peach County 2-AAA 0-3 54.93 999,404 1.74 207,579 37,766 7,742 275 3,635.36 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 3-1 54.85 999,421 1.74 206,214 37,585 7,503 257 3,890.05 Douglass 5-AAA 3-1 56.07 1,000,000 1.21 63,876 21,846 3,635 167 5,987.02 Crisp County 1-AAA 2-2 53.98 811,204 1.49 146,305 22,215 4,026 126 7,935.51 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 3-1 55.41 774,648 0.92 44,225 15,328 2,840 118 8,473.58 Monroe 1-AAA 3-1 53.76 803,067 1.46 139,954 21,005 3,756 116 8,619.69 Adairsville 6-AAA 1-2 51.41 983,692 1.56 46,851 13,272 2,430 77 12,986.01 Wesleyan 7-AAA 2-2 51.79 777,299 1.32 43,369 12,028 1,658 39 25,640.03 Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 2-1 49.58 899,746 1.22 68,111 7,948 935 17 58,822.53 Harlem 4-AAA 2-2 47.92 986,293 1.33 46,731 4,432 414 12 83,332.33 Gilmer 7-AAA 3-1 49.38 656,685 1.04 23,679 5,240 568 10 99,999.00 Ringgold 6-AAA 2-1 48.50 960,670 1.39 23,726 5,027 646 8 124,999.00 Bremen 6-AAA 2-1 47.26 944,183 1.31 17,520 3,339 355 7 142,856.14 Long County 3-AAA 2-1 46.40 811,087 0.98 30,551 2,265 195 6 166,665.67 Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-1 45.87 976,755 1.24 30,149 2,043 128 4 249,999.00 Dougherty 1-AAA 2-2 47.64 465,005 0.68 31,009 2,980 277 3 333,332.33 Dawson County 7-AAA 0-4 44.13 327,647 0.45 4,247 577 45 - - Hart County 8-AAA 1-2 47.38 309,354 0.32 3,242 515 43 - - Jackson 2-AAA 1-2 43.23 989,967 1.09 15,716 801 40 - - Pickens 7-AAA 1-2 44.59 354,288 0.49 5,038 722 38 - - LaFayette 6-AAA 1-2 37.98 578,759 0.65 1,437 116 2 - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 2-1 33.98 300,802 0.32 297 15 - - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 2-2 31.07 571,324 0.59 692 10 - - - Liberty County 3-AAA 0-3 35.18 186,659 0.19 527 9 - - - Salem 4-AAA 1-2 28.17 381,882 0.39 192 3 - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 1-2 32.44 108,533 0.11 177 3 - - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 1-2 30.06 131,711 0.14 51 1 - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 1-2 26.86 58,664 0.06 11 - - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-3 25.61 41,519 0.04 7 - - - - Columbus 1-AAA 1-2 26.08 5,085 0.01 4 - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-1 19.72 84,376 0.08 3 - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 1-3 26.21 3,214 0.00 1 - - - - Pike County 2-AAA 0-4 8.14 11,215 0.01 - - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-2 24.68 2,448 0.00 - - - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-3 15.50 1,536 0.00 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 1-2 -5.82 1 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Thomasville 433,306 290,466 160,391 83,210 967,373 32,627 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 332,093 302,623 199,944 113,606 948,266 51,734 1-AAA Crisp County 109,552 177,122 259,587 264,943 811,204 188,796 1-AAA Monroe 103,473 171,604 256,289 271,701 803,067 196,933 1-AAA Dougherty 21,568 58,117 123,076 262,244 465,005 534,995 1-AAA Columbus 8 68 713 4,296 5,085 994,915 2-AAA Mary Persons 762,833 187,828 41,198 8,134 999,993 7 2-AAA Peach County 114,656 379,422 372,803 132,523 999,404 596 2-AAA Upson-Lee 112,775 377,309 374,999 134,338 999,421 579 2-AAA Jackson 9,736 55,437 210,944 713,850 989,967 10,033 2-AAA Pike County - 4 56 11,155 11,215 988,785 3-AAA Calvary Day 787,600 188,739 20,376 3,130 999,845 155 3-AAA Savannah Christian 182,177 578,179 184,759 47,478 992,593 7,407 3-AAA Savannah Country Day 20,820 145,881 432,535 300,510 899,746 100,254 3-AAA Long County 9,208 80,162 301,532 420,185 811,087 188,913 3-AAA Liberty County 153 5,042 39,774 141,690 186,659 813,341 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) 42 1,997 20,949 85,545 108,533 891,467 3-AAA Beach - - 75 1,461 1,536 998,464 3-AAA Groves - - - 1 1 999,999 4-AAA Morgan County 687,188 233,982 70,747 7,453 999,370 630 4-AAA Harlem 183,090 404,571 335,194 63,438 986,293 13,707 4-AAA Hephzibah 125,379 327,374 428,484 95,518 976,755 23,245 4-AAA Richmond Academy 3,158 22,549 101,268 444,349 571,324 428,676 4-AAA Salem 1,152 10,779 56,234 313,717 381,882 618,118 4-AAA Cross Creek 33 745 8,073 75,525 84,376 915,624 5-AAA Cedar Grove 805,161 173,345 18,608 2,886 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 163,611 596,984 192,341 47,064 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 26,179 182,476 528,361 262,984 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 5,049 47,195 260,690 687,066 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 457,396 298,050 174,272 53,974 983,692 16,308 6-AAA Ringgold 284,770 314,750 260,604 100,546 960,670 39,330 6-AAA Bremen 227,228 290,702 299,405 126,848 944,183 55,817 6-AAA LaFayette 23,218 64,759 153,934 336,848 578,759 421,241 6-AAA Gordon Lee 5,775 22,774 69,724 202,529 300,802 699,198 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 1,221 6,160 26,070 98,260 131,711 868,289 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 259 1,741 9,632 47,032 58,664 941,336 6-AAA Ridgeland 133 1,064 6,359 33,963 41,519 958,481 7-AAA Lumpkin County 457,386 278,564 152,211 70,062 958,223 41,777 7-AAA White County 317,992 298,689 198,978 107,751 923,410 76,590 7-AAA Wesleyan 122,567 195,006 249,762 209,964 777,299 222,701 7-AAA Gilmer 69,171 134,250 205,839 247,425 656,685 343,315 7-AAA Pickens 17,509 49,509 100,801 186,469 354,288 645,712 7-AAA Dawson County 15,373 43,939 92,107 176,228 327,647 672,353 7-AAA West Hall 2 43 302 2,101 2,448 997,552 8-AAA Stephens County 894,080 94,803 9,409 1,661 999,953 47 8-AAA Monroe Area 55,581 428,315 340,582 137,961 962,439 37,561 8-AAA Oconee County 43,201 362,222 375,311 169,658 950,392 49,608 8-AAA Hebron Christian 6,676 97,434 219,395 451,143 774,648 225,352 8-AAA Hart County 462 17,218 54,988 236,686 309,354 690,646 8-AAA Franklin County - 8 315 2,891 3,214 996,786

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Pierce County Appling County Northeast Pierce County Appling County Fitzgerald First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Northeast Callaway Pierce County Fellowship Christian Dodge County Northeast North Murray Callaway Washington County Pierce County Fannin County Fellowship Christian Reg 4, #3 20 49.97 1-1-1 Laney Reg 1, #2 15 53.12 1-3 Dodge County Reg 3, #4 28 42.70 2-2 Vidalia Reg 2, #1 3 66.86 2-1 Northeast Reg 7, #3 23 46.61 2-2 North Murray Reg 6, #2 27 42.86 1-3 South Atlanta Reg 8, #4 18 51.64 3-0 Providence Christian Reg 5, #1 5 65.85 2-1 Callaway Reg 1, #3 16 52.61 1-2 Cook Reg 4, #2 12 54.32 1-2 Washington County Reg 2, #4 42 28.46 1-2 Southwest Reg 3, #1 1 73.26 3-0 Pierce County Reg 6, #3 34 38.78 0-4 Washington Reg 7, #2 13 53.25 2-1 Fannin County Reg 5, #4 41 30.17 2-1 McNair Reg 8, #1 7 61.58 2-1 Fellowship Christian Rockmart Appling County Union County Fitzgerald Athens Academy Rockmart Appling County Thomson Union County North Cobb Christian Toombs County Fitzgerald Reg 5, #3 17 51.73 0-3 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 8, #2 8 60.96 2-2 Athens Academy Reg 6, #4 37 34.93 1-2 Mount Paran Christian Reg 7, #1 9 60.47 1-2 Rockmart Reg 2, #3 36 36.00 1-2 Spencer Reg 3, #2 2 71.91 2-1 Appling County Reg 1, #4 19 51.27 2-2 Jeff Davis Reg 4, #1 6 65.33 2-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 11 56.87 3-1 Union County Reg 5, #2 14 53.25 2-2 Columbia Reg 7, #4 24 46.27 2-0 Model Reg 6, #1 22 47.22 2-2 North Cobb Christian Reg 3, #3 10 57.85 3-0 Toombs County Reg 2, #2 32 41.26 4-0 ACE Charter Reg 4, #4 21 49.32 1-2 Putnam County Reg 1, #1 4 66.76 2-2 Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Pierce County 3-AA 3-0 73.26 999,921 4.03 827,686 697,582 512,787 333,939 1.99 Appling County 3-AA 2-1 71.91 999,830 3.88 790,749 648,533 457,735 266,962 2.75 Northeast 2-AA 2-1 66.86 1,000,000 3.43 764,277 506,509 220,260 103,088 8.70 Fitzgerald 1-AA 2-2 66.76 996,142 3.19 605,948 470,721 230,412 101,028 8.90 Callaway 5-AA 2-1 65.85 999,978 3.13 742,624 395,781 165,076 71,945 12.90 Thomson 4-AA 2-1 65.33 998,595 2.55 332,699 229,886 122,309 48,419 19.65 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 2-1 61.58 970,410 2.57 577,061 176,593 67,855 21,413 45.70 Athens Academy 8-AA 2-2 60.96 964,941 2.49 548,308 162,253 59,051 17,888 54.90 Rockmart 7-AA 1-2 60.47 992,195 2.68 535,836 155,400 62,137 17,324 56.72 Toombs County 3-AA 3-0 57.85 987,936 2.28 302,858 157,741 34,932 7,432 133.55 Union County 8-AA 3-1 56.87 903,704 1.90 352,597 83,449 20,458 4,377 227.47 Columbia 5-AA 2-2 53.25 998,087 1.72 246,531 53,980 9,144 1,216 821.37 Fannin County 7-AA 2-1 53.25 940,678 2.02 253,848 40,173 7,885 1,155 864.80 Washington County 4-AA 1-2 54.32 962,303 1.59 81,707 29,948 5,777 957 1,043.93 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 0-3 51.73 997,054 1.58 190,379 35,912 5,284 652 1,532.74 Dodge County 1-AA 1-3 53.12 812,338 1.29 70,267 25,782 4,169 595 1,679.67 Cook 1-AA 1-2 52.61 792,028 1.23 61,905 21,796 3,455 462 2,163.50 Providence Christian 8-AA 3-0 51.64 723,720 1.15 141,531 23,221 3,223 421 2,374.30 Jeff Davis 1-AA 2-2 51.27 727,137 1.07 42,221 13,372 1,838 214 4,671.90 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 2-2 47.22 981,116 1.62 121,923 18,071 1,762 137 7,298.27 Laney 4-AA 1-1-1 49.97 901,813 1.26 41,653 11,549 1,310 125 7,999.00 Putnam County 4-AA 1-2 49.32 888,449 1.22 37,127 9,889 1,034 113 8,848.56 North Murray 7-AA 2-2 46.61 766,176 1.33 86,633 8,702 705 57 17,542.86 Model 7-AA 2-0 46.27 752,300 1.29 80,661 7,696 621 45 22,221.22 South Atlanta 6-AA 1-3 42.86 935,033 1.31 46,754 4,101 241 9 111,110.11 Sumter County 1-AA 1-2 45.83 385,815 0.48 6,639 1,314 95 7 142,856.14 ACE Charter 2-AA 4-0 41.26 983,017 1.13 14,554 2,542 108 5 199,999.00 Vidalia 3-AA 2-2 42.70 686,893 0.80 13,502 2,161 106 5 199,999.00 East Jackson 8-AA 3-0 43.64 245,922 0.30 12,785 1,044 44 5 199,999.00 Banks County 8-AA 3-0 42.28 191,303 0.22 7,647 533 27 3 333,332.33 Haralson County 7-AA 0-3 42.51 547,734 0.84 32,635 2,282 115 2 499,999.00 Washington 6-AA 0-4 38.78 830,940 1.02 15,499 727 28 - - Spencer 2-AA 1-2 36.00 932,844 0.98 2,817 284 6 - - Worth County 1-AA 2-2 41.77 182,741 0.21 1,183 159 6 - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 1-2 36.57 248,536 0.27 1,046 101 3 - - Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 1-2 34.93 646,418 0.73 4,372 125 1 - - Berrien 1-AA 0-2 39.26 103,799 0.11 387 35 1 - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 2-2 33.58 176,067 0.18 448 22 - - - McNair 5-AA 2-1 30.17 659,759 0.68 1,304 10 - - - Therrell 6-AA 3-0 30.69 367,902 0.39 810 9 - - - Tattnall County 3-AA 1-2 30.75 102,954 0.11 139 5 - - - Southwest 2-AA 1-2 28.46 689,559 0.70 156 4 - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 2-2 27.48 203,970 0.21 162 3 - - - Redan 5-AA 1-2 23.44 256,820 0.26 95 - - - - Brantley County 3-AA 3-1 26.96 46,399 0.05 24 - - - - Rutland 2-AA 1-2 20.90 224,568 0.23 7 - - - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 0-3 17.16 81,933 0.08 3 - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 2-2 19.97 34,621 0.04 2 - - - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 0-3 18.28 131,698 0.13 1 - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 1-2 12.86 36,740 0.04 - - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-4 5.85 6,369 0.01 - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-3 2.75 1,574 0.00 - - - - - Murray County 7-AA 0-3 13.15 897 0.00 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 1-3 6.36 159 0.00 - - - - - Butler 4-AA 1-1 6.80 145 0.00 - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-4 0.96 20 0.00 - - - - - Walker 6-AA 3-1 15.65 - - - - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-2 -0.96 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 779,468 160,970 43,150 12,554 996,142 3,858 1-AA Dodge County 82,216 278,830 256,421 194,871 812,338 187,662 1-AA Cook 73,375 257,839 256,210 204,604 792,028 207,972 1-AA Jeff Davis 51,734 205,146 240,848 229,409 727,137 272,863 1-AA Sumter County 10,154 65,639 120,571 189,451 385,815 614,185 1-AA Worth County 2,263 21,833 53,776 104,869 182,741 817,259 1-AA Berrien 790 9,743 29,024 64,242 103,799 896,201 2-AA Northeast 958,046 40,378 1,460 116 1,000,000 - 2-AA ACE Charter 31,533 590,897 282,575 78,012 983,017 16,983 2-AA Spencer 9,272 287,050 440,217 196,305 932,844 67,156 2-AA Southwest 1,093 68,506 199,738 420,222 689,559 310,441 2-AA Rutland 47 9,057 46,671 168,793 224,568 775,432 2-AA Central (Macon) 7 3,661 24,452 103,578 131,698 868,302 2-AA Kendrick 2 449 4,813 31,476 36,740 963,260 2-AA Jordan - 2 74 1,498 1,574 998,426 3-AA Pierce County 523,511 395,158 77,893 3,359 999,921 79 3-AA Appling County 439,634 453,668 101,688 4,840 999,830 170 3-AA Toombs County 36,257 145,091 695,251 111,337 987,936 12,064 3-AA Vidalia 581 5,588 102,924 577,800 686,893 313,107 3-AA Windsor Forest 11 341 13,780 161,935 176,067 823,933 3-AA Tattnall County 6 128 6,428 96,392 102,954 897,046 3-AA Brantley County - 26 2,036 44,337 46,399 953,601 4-AA Thomson 729,330 204,072 48,425 16,768 998,595 1,405 4-AA Washington County 151,358 380,774 274,564 155,607 962,303 37,697 4-AA Laney 63,335 210,489 321,646 306,343 901,813 98,187 4-AA Putnam County 54,680 190,235 310,985 332,549 888,449 111,551 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 1,297 14,430 44,362 188,447 248,536 751,464 4-AA Butler - - 12 133 145 999,855 4-AA Glenn Hills - - 6 153 159 999,841 4-AA Josey - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AA Callaway 769,005 183,687 45,879 1,407 999,978 22 5-AA Columbia 131,818 438,301 398,952 29,016 998,087 1,913 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 98,724 371,311 486,238 40,781 997,054 2,946 5-AA McNair 429 5,801 54,818 598,711 659,759 340,241 5-AA Redan 24 817 11,737 244,242 256,820 743,180 5-AA Landmark Christian - 83 2,328 79,522 81,933 918,067 5-AA Towers - - 48 6,321 6,369 993,631 6-AA North Cobb Christian 542,067 270,736 122,600 45,713 981,116 18,884 6-AA South Atlanta 272,263 329,422 221,668 111,680 935,033 64,967 6-AA Washington 121,221 218,821 283,559 207,339 830,940 169,060 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 46,700 115,239 206,092 278,387 646,418 353,582 6-AA Therrell 13,264 45,456 105,223 203,959 367,902 632,098 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy 4,306 18,898 53,895 126,871 203,970 796,030 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 179 1,428 6,963 26,051 34,621 965,379 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 642,394 246,990 74,932 27,879 992,195 7,805 7-AA Fannin County 224,879 369,239 228,237 118,323 940,678 59,322 7-AA North Murray 58,273 158,954 269,847 279,102 766,176 233,824 7-AA Model 54,319 149,561 262,691 285,729 752,300 247,700 7-AA Haralson County 20,135 75,254 164,160 288,185 547,734 452,266 7-AA Murray County - 2 131 764 897 999,103 7-AA Gordon Central - - 2 18 20 999,980 8-AA Fellowship Christian 398,583 302,231 187,754 81,842 970,410 29,590 8-AA Athens Academy 362,075 307,645 203,679 91,542 964,941 35,059 8-AA Union County 176,293 243,913 296,526 186,972 903,704 96,296 8-AA Providence Christian 54,922 113,667 216,559 338,572 723,720 276,280 8-AA East Jackson 5,043 19,377 54,873 166,629 245,922 754,078 8-AA Banks County 3,084 13,167 40,609 134,443 191,303 808,697

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Prince Avenue Christian Rabun County Elbert County Irwin County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Swainsboro Prince Avenue Christian Metter Rabun County Brooks County Swainsboro Mount Pisgah Christian Prince Avenue Christian Temple Metter Darlington Rabun County Reg 4, #3 21 38.49 0-3 Heard County Reg 1, #2 6 55.77 1-2 Brooks County Reg 3, #4 35 16.08 1-3 Claxton Reg 2, #1 2 73.10 4-0 Swainsboro Reg 7, #3 26 35.12 1-2 Dade County Reg 6, #2 17 40.95 2-2 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 8, #4 37 9.69 0-3 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 1 84.77 4-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 20 39.20 2-1 Bacon County Reg 4, #2 16 43.74 3-1 Temple Reg 2, #4 23 38.04 0-3 Jefferson County Reg 3, #1 11 50.33 1-3 Metter Reg 6, #3 18 40.69 1-2 St. Francis Reg 7, #2 14 48.85 2-1 Darlington Reg 5, #4 31 28.52 1-3 Social Circle Reg 8, #1 3 66.48 2-1 Rabun County Elbert County Lamar County Mount Vernon Irwin County Elbert County Trion Bryan County Lamar County Commerce Mount Vernon Bleckley County Irwin County Reg 5, #3 27 33.82 1-2 Oglethorpe County Reg 8, #2 7 54.13 2-1 Elbert County Reg 6, #4 22 38.48 1-3 Whitefield Academy Reg 7, #1 9 51.15 3-0 Trion Reg 2, #3 10 50.33 2-1 Dublin Reg 3, #2 13 49.44 3-0 Bryan County Reg 1, #4 25 36.84 2-2 Pelham Reg 4, #1 12 49.56 2-2 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 15 46.44 2-1 Commerce Reg 5, #2 19 39.37 2-2 Jasper County Reg 7, #4 28 32.55 0-3 Pepperell Reg 6, #1 8 54.00 3-0 Mount Vernon Reg 3, #3 30 29.73 1-2 Screven County Reg 2, #2 5 58.12 2-1 Bleckley County Reg 4, #4 36 10.99 0-4 Crawford County Reg 1, #1 4 59.15 2-1 Irwin County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 4-0 84.77 1,000,000 4.60 994,001 833,264 774,086 732,090 0.37 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 4-0 73.10 999,958 3.40 900,731 273,075 224,254 131,896 6.58 Rabun County 8-A Division I 2-1 66.48 1,000,000 3.88 902,828 797,639 190,516 83,300 11.00 Irwin County 1-A Division I 2-1 59.15 1,000,000 2.85 444,752 269,620 175,608 16,136 60.97 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 2-1 58.12 991,067 2.81 500,403 272,894 158,925 13,129 75.17 Elbert County 8-A Division I 2-1 54.13 1,000,000 2.92 581,123 325,219 105,737 6,128 162.19 Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 3-0 54.00 1,000,000 2.72 511,031 200,370 106,141 5,308 187.39 Brooks County 1-A Division I 1-2 55.77 1,000,000 2.44 309,505 145,275 77,487 5,088 195.54 Trion 7-A Division I 3-0 51.15 996,517 2.27 280,359 155,174 43,610 1,783 559.85 Lamar County 4-A Division I 2-2 49.56 1,000,000 2.28 365,524 133,201 34,526 1,192 837.93 Metter 3-A Division I 1-3 50.33 999,996 2.24 433,706 127,254 19,373 1,012 987.14 Dublin 2-A Division I 2-1 50.33 945,118 1.92 274,004 99,652 27,028 925 1,080.08 Bryan County 3-A Division I 3-0 49.44 999,997 2.15 395,524 112,230 17,189 786 1,271.26 Darlington 7-A Division I 2-1 48.85 992,602 2.04 194,485 94,641 20,326 700 1,427.57 Commerce 8-A Division I 2-1 46.44 1,000,000 2.15 304,107 77,355 16,527 386 2,589.67 Temple 4-A Division I 3-1 43.74 1,000,000 1.73 165,772 30,763 3,663 94 10,637.30 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 2-2 40.95 1,000,000 1.51 53,061 9,203 1,261 12 83,332.33 St. Francis 6-A Division I 1-2 40.69 1,000,000 1.49 50,621 8,660 1,113 9 111,110.11 Jasper County 5-A Division I 2-2 39.37 1,000,000 1.29 56,716 6,624 885 9 111,110.11 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 1-3 38.48 1,000,000 1.37 32,643 4,757 443 6 166,665.67 Heard County 4-A Division I 0-3 38.49 1,000,000 1.34 49,015 5,033 300 5 199,999.00 Bacon County 1-A Division I 2-1 39.20 1,000,000 1.39 62,032 6,510 393 2 499,999.00 Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-3 38.04 542,099 0.68 29,775 2,691 139 2 499,999.00 Pelham 1-A Division I 2-2 36.84 1,000,000 1.29 39,001 3,609 196 1 999,999.00 East Laurens 2-A Division I 2-1 37.71 521,758 0.65 26,973 2,202 100 1 999,999.00 Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 1-2 33.82 1,000,000 1.11 15,205 1,288 85 - - Dade County 7-A Division I 1-2 35.12 765,333 0.96 10,993 932 55 - - Pepperell 7-A Division I 0-3 32.55 631,667 0.75 6,349 339 21 - - Screven County 3-A Division I 1-2 29.73 998,814 1.05 3,244 211 5 - - Social Circle 5-A Division I 1-3 28.52 1,000,000 1.04 3,310 189 5 - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 1-2 30.08 470,749 0.53 3,034 125 3 - - Coosa 7-A Division I 2-1 20.15 71,674 0.07 61 1 - - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 1-2 20.14 71,458 0.07 67 - - - - Claxton 3-A Division I 1-3 16.08 973,046 0.98 25 - - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 0-4 10.99 1,000,000 1.00 14 - - - - Athens Christian 8-A Division I 0-3 9.69 1,000,000 1.00 6 - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-4 -11.98 28,147 0.03 - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 2-1 20.89 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Irwin County 589,572 357,975 43,435 9,018 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Brooks County 382,650 512,248 85,217 19,885 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 17,630 80,179 490,328 411,863 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 10,148 49,598 381,020 559,234 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro 853,438 132,860 12,652 1,008 999,958 42 2-A Division I Bleckley County 119,820 599,314 234,988 36,945 991,067 8,933 2-A Division I Dublin 25,000 226,507 534,773 158,838 945,118 54,882 2-A Division I Jefferson County 948 21,352 112,074 407,725 542,099 457,901 2-A Division I East Laurens 794 19,967 105,513 395,484 521,758 478,242 3-A Division I Metter 520,224 435,874 41,969 1,929 999,996 4 3-A Division I Bryan County 466,626 481,052 49,967 2,352 999,997 3 3-A Division I Screven County 12,728 79,177 755,338 151,571 998,814 1,186 3-A Division I Claxton 422 3,895 152,404 816,325 973,046 26,954 3-A Division I Savannah - 2 322 27,823 28,147 971,853 4-A Division I Lamar County 613,448 280,170 104,374 2,008 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 275,426 436,073 280,870 7,631 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 110,974 282,723 581,895 24,408 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 152 1,034 32,861 965,953 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 997,316 2,678 6 - 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 1,999 604,094 282,268 111,639 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 538 280,901 432,486 286,075 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 147 112,327 285,240 602,286 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 728,652 201,295 48,735 21,318 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 105,716 300,652 314,821 278,811 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 100,618 289,675 318,466 291,241 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 65,014 208,378 317,978 408,630 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Trion 550,811 356,976 73,565 15,165 996,517 3,483 7-A Division I Darlington 405,248 446,992 113,974 26,388 992,602 7,398 7-A Division I Dade County 26,059 100,998 359,398 278,878 765,333 234,667 7-A Division I Pepperell 12,160 59,304 252,014 308,189 631,667 368,333 7-A Division I Chattooga 5,548 32,954 166,580 265,667 470,749 529,251 7-A Division I Armuchee 91 1,394 17,133 52,840 71,458 928,542 7-A Division I Coosa 83 1,382 17,336 52,873 71,674 928,326 8-A Division I Rabun County 808,506 165,412 26,013 69 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 155,607 582,033 261,138 1,222 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 35,884 252,493 704,140 7,483 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian 3 62 8,709 991,226 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Schley County Greene County Clinch County Greene County Bowdon Schley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Clinch County Macon County Jenkins County Greene County Dooly County Clinch County Macon County Johnson County Telfair County Jenkins County Manchester Greene County Reg 4, #3 19 39.57 0-3 Dooly County Reg 1, #2 25 31.22 1-2 Seminole County Reg 3, #4 28 30.56 2-1 Portal Reg 2, #1 4 54.07 3-1 Clinch County Reg 7, #3 26 31.18 0-3 Christian Heritage Reg 6, #2 5 52.97 3-0 Macon County Reg 8, #4 20 39.11 2-1 Washington-Wilkes Reg 5, #1 14 45.06 1-1 Johnson County Reg 1, #3 27 30.61 1-0 Terrell County Reg 4, #2 17 41.48 2-0 Telfair County Reg 2, #4 21 38.93 1-3 Charlton County Reg 3, #1 7 50.42 4-0 Jenkins County Reg 6, #3 10 48.72 2-1 Manchester Reg 7, #2 22 37.68 3-0 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 5, #4 41 13.16 0-4 Georgia Military Prep Reg 8, #1 2 56.09 4-0 Greene County Bowdon McIntosh County Academy Schley County Early County Aquinas Bowdon McIntosh County Academy Wilcox County Lincoln County Schley County Lanier County Early County Reg 5, #3 35 21.79 1-2 Hancock Central Reg 8, #2 6 51.62 3-0 Aquinas Reg 6, #4 18 39.68 3-0 Marion County Reg 7, #1 3 54.85 2-2 Bowdon Reg 2, #3 13 46.95 2-2 Turner County Reg 3, #2 8 49.98 2-1 McIntosh County Academy Reg 1, #4 30 28.95 0-3 Miller County Reg 4, #1 15 44.56 1-2 Wilcox County Reg 8, #3 11 48.24 2-1 Lincoln County Reg 5, #2 33 25.70 1-2 Wilkinson County Reg 7, #4 Reg 6, #1 1 62.01 3-0 Schley County Reg 3, #3 16 42.81 1-2 Emanuel County Institute Reg 2, #2 9 49.10 3-0 Lanier County Reg 4, #4 23 36.55 2-2 Wheeler County Reg 1, #1 12 48.08 2-1 Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Schley County 6-A Division II 3-0 62.01 999,618 3.91 847,435 704,016 542,810 823,081 0.21 Greene County 8-A Division II 4-0 56.09 995,000 3.62 634,572 470,416 272,654 279,250 2.58 Bowdon 7-A Division II 2-2 54.85 1,000,000 3.11 528,857 390,654 184,120 191,544 4.22 Clinch County 2-A Division II 3-1 54.07 999,452 3.28 681,648 365,917 201,975 179,744 4.56 Macon County 6-A Division II 3-0 52.97 992,504 2.92 566,251 343,923 179,255 136,475 6.33 Aquinas 8-A Division II 3-0 51.62 980,917 2.84 431,387 267,622 116,641 89,353 10.19 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 4-0 50.42 997,989 2.54 499,823 207,627 86,757 61,151 15.35 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 2-1 49.98 997,756 2.47 479,121 192,557 78,108 53,650 17.64 Lanier County 2-A Division II 3-0 49.10 997,379 2.39 446,795 168,403 66,144 42,023 22.80 Early County 1-A Division II 2-1 48.08 999,855 2.44 424,590 114,684 47,476 31,045 31.21 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 2-1 48.24 955,750 2.33 286,104 147,129 50,574 30,449 31.84 Manchester 6-A Division II 2-1 48.72 941,735 2.06 283,521 141,239 50,172 29,181 33.27 Turner County 2-A Division II 2-2 46.95 995,382 2.08 350,142 111,963 36,455 19,577 50.08 Johnson County 5-A Division II 1-1 45.06 999,954 2.02 228,122 92,835 30,395 12,762 77.36 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 1-2 44.56 969,354 2.23 317,740 90,561 22,783 10,539 93.89 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 1-2 42.81 983,261 1.57 178,460 38,100 8,710 3,368 295.91 Telfair County 4-A Division II 2-0 41.48 931,984 1.88 206,957 45,187 8,798 2,875 346.83 Dooly County 4-A Division II 0-3 39.57 894,720 1.66 148,542 27,413 4,646 1,213 823.40 Marion County 6-A Division II 3-0 39.68 830,572 1.18 62,404 17,021 2,804 761 1,313.06 Charlton County 2-A Division II 1-3 38.93 970,310 1.34 104,483 16,464 2,621 661 1,511.86 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 2-1 39.11 735,676 1.20 58,625 14,724 2,394 613 1,630.32 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 3-0 37.68 1,000,000 1.33 46,016 11,572 1,698 375 2,665.67 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 2-2 36.55 804,616 1.30 78,177 10,628 1,353 245 4,080.63 Seminole County 1-A Division II 1-2 31.22 772,952 0.99 21,208 1,855 149 19 52,630.58 Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-0 30.61 762,308 0.97 19,860 1,568 122 15 66,665.67 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 0-3 31.18 1,000,000 1.12 13,272 1,748 139 12 83,332.33 Miller County 1-A Division II 0-3 28.95 660,578 0.80 11,240 711 42 6 166,665.67 Warren County 8-A Division II 2-1 32.38 328,672 0.44 8,413 1,109 77 5 199,999.00 Portal 3-A Division II 2-1 30.56 802,276 0.88 16,065 1,225 67 5 199,999.00 Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 2-2 29.00 358,010 0.45 7,534 424 25 1 999,999.00 Mitchell County 1-A Division II 0-4 26.92 557,733 0.65 6,307 301 19 1 999,999.00 Taylor County 6-A Division II 2-1 28.33 198,250 0.22 1,280 131 6 1 999,999.00 Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 1-2 25.70 968,905 1.05 2,714 192 11 - - Hancock Central 5-A Division II 1-2 21.79 928,159 0.97 912 50 - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 1-2 21.47 245,306 0.27 791 20 - - - Montgomery County 3-A Division II 0-3 19.81 218,718 0.22 451 10 - - - Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 0-4 13.16 663,001 0.67 72 1 - - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 0-3 18.04 41,316 0.04 54 - - - - Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 0-3 19.51 30,693 0.03 23 - - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 0-3 9.44 439,788 0.44 14 - - - - Atkinson County 2-A Division II 0-3 12.54 37,477 0.04 12 - - - - Greenville 6-A Division II 0-3 17.46 6,628 0.01 3 - - - - Towns County 8-A Division II 0-3 11.44 3,985 0.00 3 - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 1-1 1.11 1,268 0.00 - - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-2 -25.01 193 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 2-1 11.55 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 1-2 -16.10 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.