Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 5

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|99.68
|999,918
|4.09
|885,624
|765,523
|456,772
|252,962
|2.95
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|100.42
|999,999
|3.88
|848,683
|628,378
|412,841
|243,118
|3.11
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|99.26
|999,894
|4.05
|878,093
|752,561
|439,378
|235,498
|3.25
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|98.10
|999,972
|3.46
|757,562
|472,190
|251,137
|128,655
|6.77
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|94.20
|999,993
|3.17
|717,402
|366,827
|155,530
|59,754
|15.74
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|92.57
|996,464
|2.61
|479,196
|183,946
|75,932
|26,762
|36.37
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|91.67
|999,731
|2.80
|562,800
|214,381
|78,285
|25,236
|38.63
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|89.91
|991,489
|2.37
|393,075
|128,329
|42,365
|12,116
|81.54
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|87.74
|986,784
|2.42
|507,366
|145,106
|38,565
|9,273
|106.84
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|83.12
|999,925
|2.08
|151,759
|66,729
|11,914
|1,883
|530.07
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|82.58
|996,414
|2.20
|332,816
|58,327
|8,547
|1,285
|777.21
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|82.87
|999,081
|1.89
|178,594
|43,196
|8,136
|1,199
|833.03
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|80.92
|914,746
|1.60
|224,881
|32,945
|4,961
|633
|1,578.78
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|79.82
|999,753
|1.89
|99,109
|33,199
|4,372
|509
|1,963.64
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|79.45
|880,024
|1.42
|167,041
|21,283
|2,737
|332
|3,011.05
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|79.39
|892,931
|1.49
|181,092
|20,454
|2,530
|293
|3,411.97
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|79.34
|975,891
|1.42
|73,959
|19,750
|2,240
|250
|3,999.00
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|77.47
|990,573
|1.62
|84,733
|13,286
|1,477
|131
|7,632.59
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|74.57
|998,826
|1.59
|49,567
|8,029
|624
|43
|23,254.81
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|72.41
|967,724
|1.50
|111,059
|6,964
|496
|19
|52,630.58
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|74.74
|752,656
|1.04
|75,465
|5,577
|420
|19
|52,630.58
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|71.18
|955,709
|1.39
|83,040
|4,515
|269
|10
|99,999.00
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|71.49
|507,308
|0.60
|18,330
|1,031
|71
|6
|166,665.67
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|70.29
|944,797
|1.31
|66,086
|3,294
|197
|5
|199,999.00
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|71.44
|958,713
|1.27
|19,846
|2,178
|123
|5
|199,999.00
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|69.08
|814,922
|0.90
|10,806
|676
|29
|2
|499,999.00
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|70.06
|419,523
|0.48
|11,014
|515
|29
|1
|999,999.00
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|67.76
|291,615
|0.32
|4,552
|154
|3
|1
|999,999.00
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|68.00
|366,460
|0.43
|11,071
|403
|11
|-
|-
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-4
|62.33
|726,481
|0.79
|5,503
|105
|5
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|58.03
|195,843
|0.20
|238
|5
|2
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|59.07
|620,608
|0.73
|5,932
|59
|1
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|58.93
|679,003
|0.69
|504
|28
|1
|-
|-
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|57.41
|473,520
|0.50
|304
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|56.79
|562,240
|0.57
|257
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|55.12
|383,275
|0.43
|1,570
|11
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|57.51
|478,568
|0.50
|287
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|56.94
|405,289
|0.42
|549
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|52.57
|317,765
|0.32
|42
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|54.81
|441,918
|0.44
|103
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|51.15
|783,118
|0.79
|82
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|48.25
|98,627
|0.10
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-4
|40.80
|207,219
|0.21
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|44.83
|13,532
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1-1
|24.31
|7,242
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|21.70
|3,917
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|542,455
|339,325
|91,924
|22,760
|996,464
|3,536
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|380,488
|423,673
|147,142
|40,186
|991,489
|8,511
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|56,159
|154,559
|424,166
|258,047
|892,931
|107,069
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|18,601
|66,684
|254,726
|412,645
|752,656
|247,344
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|2,297
|15,759
|82,042
|266,362
|366,460
|633,540
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|663,460
|273,005
|62,286
|1,221
|999,972
|28
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|280,646
|510,647
|203,096
|5,342
|999,731
|269
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|55,739
|214,359
|685,743
|40,573
|996,414
|3,586
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|123
|1,415
|34,539
|584,531
|620,608
|379,392
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|32
|574
|14,336
|368,333
|383,275
|616,725
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|370,101
|295,821
|205,268
|96,534
|967,724
|32,276
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|306,060
|291,583
|237,893
|120,173
|955,709
|44,291
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|262,053
|278,626
|263,276
|140,842
|944,797
|55,203
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|50,490
|99,432
|204,921
|371,638
|726,481
|273,519
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|11,296
|34,538
|88,642
|270,813
|405,289
|594,711
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|596,238
|253,825
|104,219
|32,502
|986,784
|13,216
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|206,206
|319,940
|262,003
|126,597
|914,746
|85,254
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|154,851
|272,688
|291,720
|160,765
|880,024
|119,976
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|21,862
|71,191
|148,380
|265,875
|507,308
|492,692
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|14,167
|52,612
|117,158
|235,586
|419,523
|580,477
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|6,676
|29,744
|76,520
|178,675
|291,615
|708,385
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|797,880
|198,654
|3,335
|124
|999,993
|7
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|200,649
|744,489
|50,294
|3,649
|999,081
|919
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|805
|26,294
|367,535
|284,369
|679,003
|320,997
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|407
|15,830
|264,614
|281,389
|562,240
|437,760
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|177
|9,592
|189,087
|243,062
|441,918
|558,082
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|82
|5,141
|125,135
|187,407
|317,765
|682,235
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|941,740
|55,621
|2,506
|132
|999,999
|1
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|45,645
|620,176
|282,484
|42,268
|990,573
|9,427
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|12,146
|287,676
|522,000
|136,891
|958,713
|41,287
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|247
|17,711
|90,807
|369,803
|478,568
|521,432
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|219
|17,668
|89,427
|366,206
|473,520
|526,480
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|3
|1,148
|12,776
|84,700
|98,627
|901,373
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|527,833
|318,294
|148,599
|5,199
|999,925
|75
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|330,652
|396,598
|261,400
|11,103
|999,753
|247
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|141,008
|282,210
|540,952
|34,656
|998,826
|1,174
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|499
|2,744
|45,251
|734,624
|783,118
|216,882
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|8
|154
|3,744
|203,313
|207,219
|792,781
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|41
|7,201
|7,242
|992,758
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|13
|3,904
|3,917
|996,083
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|505,808
|447,991
|43,580
|2,539
|999,918
|82
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|481,156
|468,348
|47,543
|2,847
|999,894
|106
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|12,200
|75,137
|695,008
|193,546
|975,891
|24,109
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|824
|7,997
|190,580
|615,521
|814,922
|185,078
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|12
|525
|22,326
|172,980
|195,843
|804,157
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|2
|963
|12,567
|13,532
|986,468
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|2-1
|98.10
|1,000,000
|4.49
|957,090
|827,777
|713,354
|547,272
|0.83
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|3-0
|92.51
|999,201
|4.11
|922,434
|690,511
|521,261
|250,695
|2.99
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|85.51
|999,860
|3.29
|671,406
|503,719
|195,366
|61,077
|15.37
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|4-0
|85.19
|999,950
|3.11
|592,423
|432,370
|120,294
|48,220
|19.74
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|3-0
|83.21
|999,669
|2.97
|561,311
|389,221
|124,414
|33,184
|29.14
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|81.09
|974,243
|2.51
|530,361
|189,901
|66,424
|14,712
|66.97
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-1
|80.74
|971,885
|2.47
|514,244
|180,331
|60,820
|13,333
|74.00
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|3-1
|78.57
|999,760
|2.35
|495,743
|184,082
|47,159
|7,952
|124.75
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|1-1
|78.86
|999,926
|2.48
|433,882
|69,596
|28,103
|6,441
|154.26
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|3-1
|78.02
|991,878
|2.37
|382,659
|103,770
|38,933
|6,050
|164.29
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|3-0
|77.60
|994,076
|2.49
|470,642
|119,813
|40,262
|5,732
|173.46
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|74.95
|999,370
|2.50
|419,028
|114,999
|15,363
|2,529
|394.41
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|4-0
|74.37
|998,895
|1.85
|300,826
|78,529
|13,286
|1,631
|612.12
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|3-1
|72.43
|958,005
|1.77
|149,551
|30,252
|6,685
|641
|1,559.06
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|2-1
|71.47
|808,609
|1.34
|182,044
|34,845
|4,712
|382
|2,616.80
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|2-1
|67.14
|976,475
|1.63
|83,349
|19,911
|1,744
|84
|11,903.76
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-0
|65.72
|803,691
|1.08
|34,828
|5,302
|501
|27
|37,036.04
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|2-2
|64.49
|751,652
|0.97
|25,979
|3,651
|281
|13
|76,922.08
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|2-1
|61.70
|963,999
|1.65
|71,557
|6,285
|329
|7
|142,856.14
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-3
|62.46
|973,269
|1.10
|25,718
|1,982
|134
|7
|142,856.14
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|1-3
|60.36
|879,761
|1.11
|20,794
|2,096
|90
|3
|333,332.33
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|3-0
|58.98
|973,484
|1.60
|48,400
|3,482
|150
|2
|499,999.00
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-1
|57.33
|465,604
|0.55
|4,891
|412
|18
|2
|499,999.00
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-2
|60.92
|702,591
|0.90
|17,757
|1,972
|110
|1
|999,999.00
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|2-1
|61.37
|228,504
|0.28
|13,458
|1,068
|43
|1
|999,999.00
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|59.73
|823,649
|0.98
|9,003
|557
|39
|1
|999,999.00
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-2
|55.16
|801,231
|0.97
|6,812
|280
|7
|1
|999,999.00
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|3-1
|58.90
|930,899
|1.39
|24,394
|1,771
|88
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-3
|57.83
|495,668
|0.59
|5,943
|527
|19
|-
|-
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|2-2
|57.83
|342,800
|0.38
|3,113
|257
|5
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|1-2
|55.92
|657,722
|0.74
|4,020
|136
|4
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|3-0
|51.49
|668,060
|0.80
|4,511
|157
|1
|-
|-
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|54.99
|324,401
|0.37
|1,947
|124
|1
|-
|-
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|1-3
|50.33
|599,703
|0.70
|2,994
|91
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|3-0
|50.78
|739,854
|0.75
|1,583
|51
|-
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-4
|53.27
|148,839
|0.16
|482
|51
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|1-2
|47.99
|446,841
|0.50
|1,295
|34
|-
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|1-2
|50.72
|414,731
|0.43
|843
|30
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|2-2
|49.47
|341,854
|0.35
|498
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|1-2
|50.15
|379,948
|0.39
|632
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-3
|49.76
|287,420
|0.30
|538
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-2
|48.38
|225,700
|0.24
|298
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|43.28
|196,922
|0.21
|194
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|44.19
|257,304
|0.28
|220
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|1-2
|42.18
|157,649
|0.17
|112
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|1-2
|42.95
|269,002
|0.27
|98
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-3
|48.93
|17,558
|0.02
|92
|1
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|41.29
|12,291
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|0-3
|32.61
|5,980
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-4
|40.63
|5,369
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-4
|29.43
|19,220
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-4
|32.46
|7,281
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|1-3
|38.18
|3,135
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-3
|23.57
|2,380
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|23.67
|2,232
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|3-1
|32.83
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-3
|4.60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|718,859
|211,904
|55,859
|12,579
|999,201
|799
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|136,432
|357,843
|342,516
|137,452
|974,243
|25,757
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|127,857
|344,481
|353,609
|145,938
|971,885
|28,115
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|16,258
|77,853
|213,227
|501,271
|808,609
|191,391
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|592
|7,782
|33,240
|186,890
|228,504
|771,496
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|2
|137
|1,549
|15,870
|17,558
|982,442
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|923,815
|70,597
|4,880
|634
|999,926
|74
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|58,789
|537,323
|230,300
|104,487
|930,899
|69,101
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|8,448
|159,515
|263,907
|236,190
|668,060
|331,940
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|5,820
|125,172
|229,329
|239,382
|599,703
|400,297
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|2,546
|73,185
|159,522
|211,588
|446,841
|553,159
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|368
|19,949
|63,166
|113,439
|196,922
|803,078
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|214
|14,259
|48,896
|94,280
|157,649
|842,351
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|779,905
|173,666
|36,362
|9,437
|999,370
|630
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|115,682
|385,998
|307,214
|155,105
|963,999
|36,001
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|90,913
|376,865
|417,278
|88,428
|973,484
|26,516
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|12,584
|49,888
|192,223
|546,536
|801,231
|198,769
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|916
|13,568
|46,608
|196,212
|257,304
|742,696
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|9
|156
|2,215
|2,380
|997,620
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|6
|159
|2,067
|2,232
|997,768
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|605,057
|328,185
|61,402
|5,116
|999,760
|240
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|352,001
|497,851
|135,365
|13,678
|998,895
|1,105
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|40,771
|156,798
|618,350
|157,350
|973,269
|26,731
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|2,051
|15,043
|151,197
|571,563
|739,854
|260,146
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|120
|2,109
|32,440
|234,333
|269,002
|730,998
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|14
|1,246
|17,960
|19,220
|980,780
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|925,831
|73,048
|1,085
|36
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|72,156
|787,531
|115,024
|19,365
|994,076
|5,924
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|1,237
|68,512
|360,595
|272,247
|702,591
|297,409
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|347
|30,406
|208,358
|256,557
|495,668
|504,332
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|335
|26,796
|191,234
|247,239
|465,604
|534,396
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|94
|13,623
|120,889
|189,795
|324,401
|675,599
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|-
|69
|2,310
|9,912
|12,291
|987,709
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|-
|15
|505
|4,849
|5,369
|994,631
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|605,466
|264,881
|91,749
|29,782
|991,878
|8,122
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|266,864
|379,570
|214,872
|96,699
|958,005
|41,995
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|68,720
|172,790
|297,872
|264,309
|803,691
|196,309
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|50,684
|139,952
|264,525
|296,491
|751,652
|248,348
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|6,961
|33,419
|94,671
|207,749
|342,800
|657,200
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|1,302
|9,361
|35,987
|102,189
|148,839
|851,161
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|3
|27
|324
|2,781
|3,135
|996,865
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|568,126
|409,439
|20,994
|1,301
|999,860
|140
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|427,228
|534,589
|35,491
|2,361
|999,669
|331
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|3,447
|36,140
|493,650
|290,412
|823,649
|176,351
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|1,062
|15,282
|287,373
|354,005
|657,722
|342,278
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|82
|2,751
|92,700
|191,887
|287,420
|712,580
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|55
|1,797
|69,172
|154,676
|225,700
|774,300
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|2
|620
|5,358
|5,980
|994,020
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|897,003
|95,594
|6,817
|536
|999,950
|50
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|82,567
|588,115
|244,295
|61,498
|976,475
|23,525
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|18,126
|235,329
|429,892
|196,414
|879,761
|120,239
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|936
|31,505
|118,090
|264,200
|414,731
|585,269
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|765
|27,075
|106,671
|245,437
|379,948
|620,052
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|603
|22,337
|93,497
|225,417
|341,854
|658,146
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|45
|738
|6,498
|7,281
|992,719
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|4-0
|84.84
|999,764
|4.01
|776,330
|727,140
|531,266
|364,650
|1.74
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|3-1
|81.75
|999,952
|3.86
|815,981
|658,511
|404,634
|222,492
|3.49
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|3-0
|79.52
|999,882
|3.60
|752,674
|570,082
|307,354
|143,655
|5.96
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|3-1
|79.47
|988,397
|3.26
|601,685
|495,319
|270,898
|127,469
|6.85
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|4-0
|76.45
|973,390
|2.78
|479,628
|342,027
|158,011
|60,278
|15.59
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|1-2
|74.57
|998,660
|2.68
|408,912
|241,908
|92,818
|33,116
|29.20
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|70.49
|973,852
|2.28
|311,370
|162,816
|50,279
|11,439
|86.42
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|3-1
|71.10
|999,512
|2.08
|361,356
|111,894
|40,597
|10,538
|93.89
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|69.51
|991,969
|2.20
|362,871
|110,648
|29,672
|7,342
|135.20
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|3-0
|69.81
|875,438
|1.80
|259,882
|101,766
|28,814
|6,519
|152.40
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|4-0
|68.25
|832,151
|1.59
|210,784
|70,255
|17,965
|3,473
|286.94
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|66.52
|929,993
|1.85
|207,556
|67,306
|15,167
|2,457
|406.00
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|2-2
|65.02
|975,106
|2.11
|312,854
|65,229
|12,347
|1,870
|533.76
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|4-0
|66.41
|997,615
|1.62
|182,369
|42,676
|10,139
|1,711
|583.45
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|1-3
|62.87
|957,378
|1.97
|292,838
|45,332
|7,139
|881
|1,134.07
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|3-0
|63.14
|959,948
|1.99
|295,498
|47,228
|7,500
|877
|1,139.25
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|3-1
|58.81
|996,142
|1.86
|255,623
|28,468
|3,202
|243
|4,114.23
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|3-1
|59.62
|988,234
|1.62
|211,735
|22,870
|2,940
|239
|4,183.10
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-1
|58.29
|995,390
|1.81
|235,592
|24,696
|2,690
|206
|4,853.37
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|2-2
|61.66
|991,069
|1.29
|64,483
|12,875
|1,844
|194
|5,153.64
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|60.38
|750,006
|1.15
|67,911
|10,566
|1,351
|139
|7,193.24
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-2
|55.62
|989,713
|1.55
|141,289
|11,015
|903
|62
|16,128.03
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|0-3
|58.60
|821,976
|1.10
|45,537
|6,168
|727
|52
|19,229.77
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|3-1
|55.50
|963,735
|1.32
|91,575
|6,906
|583
|34
|29,410.76
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|2-2
|59.11
|326,238
|0.44
|23,714
|2,860
|368
|24
|41,665.67
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|56.02
|701,305
|0.86
|19,963
|2,495
|228
|10
|99,999.00
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|55.03
|643,193
|0.76
|14,338
|1,659
|131
|10
|99,999.00
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|3-1
|52.70
|929,916
|1.14
|42,998
|2,499
|145
|8
|124,999.00
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|52.98
|872,121
|1.24
|75,083
|3,418
|162
|7
|142,856.14
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|3-1
|51.24
|905,114
|1.07
|27,710
|1,407
|68
|3
|333,332.33
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|49.54
|761,093
|0.98
|34,491
|1,174
|36
|1
|999,999.00
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|0-3
|48.12
|219,937
|0.23
|745
|61
|2
|1
|999,999.00
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|51.20
|388,909
|0.43
|3,055
|256
|9
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|2-2
|51.23
|206,826
|0.25
|3,464
|189
|7
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|0-3
|45.05
|705,688
|0.72
|783
|89
|3
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|1-3
|42.78
|76,142
|0.09
|1,633
|22
|1
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|3-0
|48.38
|232,159
|0.25
|914
|87
|-
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|3-1
|48.71
|124,907
|0.14
|1,189
|40
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|1-3
|41.97
|311,389
|0.35
|2,961
|39
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-3
|38.00
|277,247
|0.28
|48
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|1-2
|36.99
|213,001
|0.22
|92
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-4
|32.82
|55,563
|0.06
|62
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|2-2
|35.26
|408,248
|0.41
|111
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-4
|36.86
|18,042
|0.02
|107
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|34.83
|384,432
|0.39
|89
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-2
|36.13
|14,724
|0.02
|78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|39.70
|14,652
|0.02
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|31.63
|226,075
|0.23
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-2
|39.15
|4,386
|0.00
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-3
|25.96
|26,570
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-3
|15.98
|2,299
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|28.79
|552
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|34.50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-4
|-42.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|566,326
|418,445
|14,469
|712
|999,952
|48
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|431,116
|543,105
|24,368
|1,293
|999,882
|118
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|1,839
|25,042
|528,269
|316,971
|872,121
|127,879
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|683
|11,554
|330,955
|417,901
|761,093
|238,907
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|34
|1,781
|89,653
|219,921
|311,389
|688,611
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|2
|73
|12,286
|43,202
|55,563
|944,437
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|644,369
|237,422
|81,517
|35,352
|998,660
|1,340
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|151,974
|299,074
|292,393
|231,665
|975,106
|24,894
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|104,309
|234,757
|307,149
|313,733
|959,948
|40,052
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|99,168
|226,313
|306,716
|325,181
|957,378
|42,622
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|163
|2,069
|9,358
|64,552
|76,142
|923,858
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|9
|222
|1,597
|16,214
|18,042
|981,958
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|8
|143
|1,270
|13,303
|14,724
|985,276
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|476,829
|283,169
|149,209
|79,027
|988,234
|11,766
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|253,844
|294,423
|247,110
|168,358
|963,735
|36,265
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|153,041
|224,833
|289,534
|262,508
|929,916
|70,084
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|114,268
|186,477
|281,237
|323,132
|905,114
|94,886
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|2,018
|11,098
|32,910
|166,975
|213,001
|786,999
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|392,745
|334,909
|243,265
|25,223
|996,142
|3,858
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|366,988
|337,971
|261,751
|28,680
|995,390
|4,610
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|237,448
|311,361
|388,333
|52,571
|989,713
|10,287
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|1,332
|7,020
|45,580
|354,316
|408,248
|591,752
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|1,158
|6,343
|41,504
|335,427
|384,432
|615,568
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|329
|2,396
|19,567
|203,783
|226,075
|773,925
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|742,848
|176,196
|55,246
|17,679
|991,969
|8,031
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|119,857
|307,218
|234,517
|160,384
|821,976
|178,024
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|63,338
|204,877
|231,216
|201,874
|701,305
|298,695
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|48,589
|170,925
|212,580
|211,099
|643,193
|356,807
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|14,952
|73,603
|125,990
|174,364
|388,909
|611,091
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|5,512
|34,821
|72,065
|119,761
|232,159
|767,841
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|4,904
|32,347
|68,308
|114,378
|219,937
|780,063
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|13
|78
|461
|552
|999,448
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|569,488
|298,632
|121,470
|9,922
|999,512
|488
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|296,603
|406,985
|264,985
|29,042
|997,615
|2,385
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|131,302
|279,699
|501,118
|78,950
|991,069
|8,931
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|2,454
|12,640
|91,387
|599,207
|705,688
|294,312
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|153
|2,021
|20,221
|254,852
|277,247
|722,753
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|-
|23
|805
|25,742
|26,570
|973,430
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|14
|2,285
|2,299
|997,701
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|505,735
|300,553
|128,911
|53,198
|988,397
|11,603
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|325,619
|348,572
|202,687
|96,512
|973,390
|26,610
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|95,028
|183,002
|314,685
|282,723
|875,438
|124,562
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|68,444
|144,434
|281,392
|337,881
|832,151
|167,849
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|5,172
|23,415
|71,816
|225,835
|326,238
|673,762
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|2
|24
|509
|3,851
|4,386
|995,614
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|825,684
|147,716
|22,529
|3,835
|999,764
|236
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|113,519
|467,834
|286,815
|105,684
|973,852
|26,148
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|49,735
|277,354
|393,377
|209,527
|929,993
|70,007
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|10,548
|93,262
|229,647
|416,549
|750,006
|249,994
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|388
|9,494
|42,585
|154,359
|206,826
|793,174
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|125
|4,195
|23,524
|97,063
|124,907
|875,093
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|1
|145
|1,523
|12,983
|14,652
|985,348
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|4-0
|86.61
|999,957
|4.28
|912,989
|744,025
|645,020
|551,019
|0.81
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|77.18
|999,957
|3.34
|844,716
|309,546
|210,828
|119,031
|7.40
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|4-0
|74.31
|999,061
|2.89
|513,870
|379,986
|164,213
|64,368
|14.54
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|73.35
|992,866
|3.01
|504,654
|361,296
|214,264
|63,871
|14.66
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|2-1
|73.15
|998,470
|2.74
|465,448
|334,144
|141,920
|49,284
|19.29
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|2-2
|72.75
|999,956
|2.79
|463,098
|338,303
|152,966
|48,120
|19.78
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|3-1
|71.28
|999,935
|2.60
|406,358
|277,998
|110,714
|31,877
|30.37
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|69.88
|999,599
|3.02
|705,133
|321,386
|73,342
|27,658
|35.16
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|4-0
|67.69
|997,743
|2.44
|451,590
|173,722
|76,529
|14,328
|68.79
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|3-1
|66.82
|989,232
|1.93
|219,048
|122,857
|39,215
|7,146
|138.94
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|3-0
|67.10
|971,331
|1.75
|190,385
|99,847
|37,889
|6,703
|148.19
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|4-0
|64.36
|896,691
|2.02
|343,333
|100,553
|29,579
|4,346
|229.10
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|3-1
|64.12
|890,392
|1.98
|331,904
|94,895
|27,529
|4,016
|248.00
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|2-1
|64.42
|916,217
|1.72
|132,067
|59,786
|18,639
|2,811
|354.75
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|60.11
|985,606
|2.03
|284,086
|54,106
|12,228
|1,087
|918.96
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|3-1
|61.22
|792,305
|1.52
|199,649
|43,309
|9,676
|1,073
|930.97
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|1-3
|61.11
|982,289
|1.74
|183,916
|37,304
|9,395
|967
|1,033.13
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|1-2
|61.33
|834,927
|1.33
|68,314
|25,431
|6,085
|710
|1,407.45
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|2-1
|61.42
|904,767
|1.23
|61,963
|24,346
|5,613
|600
|1,665.67
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|57.15
|971,478
|1.78
|195,337
|28,113
|4,664
|335
|2,984.07
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|1-3
|58.37
|650,372
|1.09
|108,674
|17,997
|3,124
|231
|4,328.00
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|57.87
|619,168
|1.02
|95,324
|14,759
|2,506
|192
|5,207.33
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|1-2
|57.10
|642,519
|0.87
|22,459
|6,280
|1,066
|79
|12,657.23
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|2-1
|56.33
|595,596
|0.78
|17,779
|4,708
|671
|46
|21,738.13
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|1-2
|52.69
|957,471
|1.47
|104,651
|10,210
|941
|42
|23,808.52
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|2-1
|56.19
|753,634
|0.88
|16,473
|4,341
|566
|38
|26,314.79
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|1-3
|52.44
|826,665
|1.06
|42,505
|3,815
|380
|11
|90,908.09
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|3-1
|50.97
|834,344
|1.04
|34,492
|2,413
|194
|6
|166,665.67
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|2-2
|50.80
|828,320
|1.03
|33,422
|2,292
|144
|5
|199,999.00
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|3-0
|47.77
|719,112
|0.85
|18,633
|979
|48
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|45.20
|590,706
|0.68
|9,967
|369
|14
|-
|-
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|1-3
|48.77
|151,072
|0.19
|4,932
|264
|14
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|2-1
|49.55
|369,044
|0.39
|1,758
|238
|14
|-
|-
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-2
|47.25
|408,748
|0.42
|1,019
|79
|6
|-
|-
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|2-2
|43.55
|899,236
|0.96
|1,200
|72
|3
|-
|-
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-4
|36.87
|124,057
|0.13
|166
|5
|1
|-
|-
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|3-1
|41.90
|356,996
|0.38
|2,822
|64
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|0-3
|43.10
|280,258
|0.31
|2,407
|56
|-
|-
|-
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|2-1
|46.51
|364,455
|0.37
|780
|49
|-
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|41.31
|360,027
|0.38
|1,726
|38
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|1-2
|39.18
|132,283
|0.14
|506
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|4-0
|42.10
|167,842
|0.17
|120
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|1-3
|34.20
|535,354
|0.54
|81
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-4
|34.73
|565,519
|0.58
|107
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-3
|37.97
|35,366
|0.04
|104
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-4
|37.97
|72,192
|0.07
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-3
|38.16
|15,503
|0.02
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-4
|31.08
|13,045
|0.01
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|3-1
|31.11
|2,339
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-1
|25.59
|3,960
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-4
|23.52
|1,267
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-3
|23.72
|386
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-2
|11.24
|308
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-4
|23.46
|33
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-3
|12.57
|24
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|2-1-1
|31.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|1-2
|19.44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|0-4
|12.13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|-12.64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|542,685
|443,625
|13,253
|393
|999,956
|44
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|455,446
|525,608
|18,279
|602
|999,935
|65
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|1,663
|24,646
|631,081
|241,846
|899,236
|100,764
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|115
|3,254
|175,308
|386,842
|565,519
|434,481
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|91
|2,867
|162,079
|370,317
|535,354
|464,646
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|466,378
|347,377
|174,221
|11,085
|999,061
|939
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|394,992
|375,832
|212,862
|14,784
|998,470
|1,530
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|137,440
|267,688
|518,806
|65,298
|989,232
|10,768
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|588
|4,625
|42,626
|360,909
|408,748
|591,252
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|518
|3,588
|36,258
|324,091
|364,455
|635,545
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|74
|757
|11,840
|155,171
|167,842
|832,158
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|10
|133
|3,387
|68,662
|72,192
|927,808
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|907,426
|85,657
|5,904
|970
|999,957
|43
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|66,758
|539,942
|272,166
|92,465
|971,331
|28,669
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|19,842
|249,096
|401,184
|234,645
|904,767
|95,233
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|5,318
|100,520
|240,387
|407,409
|753,634
|246,366
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|656
|24,779
|80,223
|263,386
|369,044
|630,956
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|-
|6
|136
|1,125
|1,267
|998,733
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|672,463
|224,563
|71,097
|24,743
|992,866
|7,134
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|174,734
|337,834
|255,252
|148,397
|916,217
|83,783
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|92,837
|227,628
|287,555
|226,907
|834,927
|165,073
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|33,036
|112,342
|201,876
|295,265
|642,519
|357,481
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|26,894
|97,225
|181,260
|290,217
|595,596
|404,404
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|34
|382
|2,681
|12,406
|15,503
|984,497
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|2
|26
|279
|2,032
|2,339
|997,661
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|-
|33
|33
|999,967
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|855,244
|121,841
|18,679
|3,835
|999,599
|401
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|97,834
|589,940
|199,616
|70,081
|957,471
|42,529
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|25,680
|85,969
|409,787
|305,229
|826,665
|173,335
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|18,615
|151,767
|240,572
|308,158
|719,112
|280,888
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|2,568
|41,529
|98,279
|217,651
|360,027
|639,973
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|52
|8,554
|30,644
|84,807
|124,057
|875,943
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|7
|399
|2,423
|10,216
|13,045
|986,955
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|1
|-
|23
|24
|999,976
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|325,424
|254,162
|190,348
|126,757
|896,691
|103,309
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|313,704
|251,915
|194,250
|130,523
|890,392
|109,608
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|178,098
|205,957
|216,883
|191,367
|792,305
|207,695
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|94,337
|141,349
|185,140
|229,546
|650,372
|349,628
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|82,884
|129,966
|176,172
|230,146
|619,168
|380,832
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|5,553
|16,651
|37,207
|91,661
|151,072
|848,928
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|656,645
|266,722
|58,201
|16,175
|997,743
|2,257
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|269,211
|457,476
|188,806
|66,796
|982,289
|17,711
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|36,454
|129,605
|336,897
|331,388
|834,344
|165,656
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|35,118
|125,754
|331,151
|336,297
|828,320
|171,680
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|2,572
|20,443
|84,909
|249,072
|356,996
|643,004
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|36
|272
|308
|999,692
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|868,535
|115,432
|14,956
|1,034
|999,957
|43
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|82,794
|494,480
|336,027
|72,305
|985,606
|14,394
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|46,908
|349,310
|462,659
|112,601
|971,478
|28,522
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|1,566
|32,749
|128,184
|428,207
|590,706
|409,294
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|169
|6,491
|35,625
|237,973
|280,258
|719,742
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|21
|816
|16,048
|115,398
|132,283
|867,717
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|7
|712
|6,305
|28,342
|35,366
|964,634
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|9
|189
|3,762
|3,960
|996,040
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|1
|7
|378
|386
|999,614
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|2-2
|85.06
|1,000,000
|4.38
|950,593
|878,626
|588,183
|462,571
|1.16
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|4-0
|84.34
|999,953
|4.20
|931,809
|817,021
|502,457
|379,814
|1.63
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|3-1
|72.84
|1,000,000
|3.40
|711,701
|559,283
|360,990
|81,271
|11.30
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|3-0
|71.44
|999,845
|3.18
|833,258
|291,518
|112,910
|33,801
|28.58
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|3-1
|68.14
|999,993
|2.90
|731,070
|192,287
|65,659
|14,557
|67.70
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|3-1
|64.49
|962,439
|1.89
|293,428
|176,155
|65,384
|6,749
|147.17
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|1-2
|63.37
|1,000,000
|1.87
|278,354
|157,812
|49,292
|4,503
|221.07
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|1-3
|63.27
|950,392
|1.71
|241,186
|137,246
|47,554
|4,317
|230.64
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|1-3
|61.60
|967,373
|2.44
|450,343
|124,477
|48,310
|3,761
|264.89
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|2-1
|60.16
|992,593
|2.29
|433,889
|134,962
|37,103
|2,651
|376.22
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|2-1
|59.87
|948,266
|2.23
|366,990
|87,078
|29,152
|1,876
|532.05
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|3-0
|58.83
|958,223
|2.08
|191,394
|93,301
|24,846
|1,420
|703.23
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|3-1
|57.27
|999,370
|1.98
|260,536
|81,893
|19,871
|964
|1,036.34
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-1
|56.60
|923,410
|1.84
|123,958
|51,250
|11,013
|503
|1,987.07
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|0-3
|54.93
|999,404
|1.74
|207,579
|37,766
|7,742
|275
|3,635.36
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|3-1
|54.85
|999,421
|1.74
|206,214
|37,585
|7,503
|257
|3,890.05
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-1
|56.07
|1,000,000
|1.21
|63,876
|21,846
|3,635
|167
|5,987.02
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|2-2
|53.98
|811,204
|1.49
|146,305
|22,215
|4,026
|126
|7,935.51
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|3-1
|55.41
|774,648
|0.92
|44,225
|15,328
|2,840
|118
|8,473.58
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|3-1
|53.76
|803,067
|1.46
|139,954
|21,005
|3,756
|116
|8,619.69
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|1-2
|51.41
|983,692
|1.56
|46,851
|13,272
|2,430
|77
|12,986.01
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|2-2
|51.79
|777,299
|1.32
|43,369
|12,028
|1,658
|39
|25,640.03
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|2-1
|49.58
|899,746
|1.22
|68,111
|7,948
|935
|17
|58,822.53
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|2-2
|47.92
|986,293
|1.33
|46,731
|4,432
|414
|12
|83,332.33
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-1
|49.38
|656,685
|1.04
|23,679
|5,240
|568
|10
|99,999.00
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|2-1
|48.50
|960,670
|1.39
|23,726
|5,027
|646
|8
|124,999.00
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|2-1
|47.26
|944,183
|1.31
|17,520
|3,339
|355
|7
|142,856.14
|Long County
|3-AAA
|2-1
|46.40
|811,087
|0.98
|30,551
|2,265
|195
|6
|166,665.67
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|3-1
|45.87
|976,755
|1.24
|30,149
|2,043
|128
|4
|249,999.00
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|2-2
|47.64
|465,005
|0.68
|31,009
|2,980
|277
|3
|333,332.33
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|0-4
|44.13
|327,647
|0.45
|4,247
|577
|45
|-
|-
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|1-2
|47.38
|309,354
|0.32
|3,242
|515
|43
|-
|-
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|1-2
|43.23
|989,967
|1.09
|15,716
|801
|40
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-2
|44.59
|354,288
|0.49
|5,038
|722
|38
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-2
|37.98
|578,759
|0.65
|1,437
|116
|2
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|2-1
|33.98
|300,802
|0.32
|297
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|2-2
|31.07
|571,324
|0.59
|692
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-3
|35.18
|186,659
|0.19
|527
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-2
|28.17
|381,882
|0.39
|192
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|1-2
|32.44
|108,533
|0.11
|177
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|1-2
|30.06
|131,711
|0.14
|51
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-2
|26.86
|58,664
|0.06
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-3
|25.61
|41,519
|0.04
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-2
|26.08
|5,085
|0.01
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-1
|19.72
|84,376
|0.08
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-3
|26.21
|3,214
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-4
|8.14
|11,215
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-2
|24.68
|2,448
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-3
|15.50
|1,536
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-2
|-5.82
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|433,306
|290,466
|160,391
|83,210
|967,373
|32,627
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|332,093
|302,623
|199,944
|113,606
|948,266
|51,734
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|109,552
|177,122
|259,587
|264,943
|811,204
|188,796
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|103,473
|171,604
|256,289
|271,701
|803,067
|196,933
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|21,568
|58,117
|123,076
|262,244
|465,005
|534,995
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|8
|68
|713
|4,296
|5,085
|994,915
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|762,833
|187,828
|41,198
|8,134
|999,993
|7
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|114,656
|379,422
|372,803
|132,523
|999,404
|596
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|112,775
|377,309
|374,999
|134,338
|999,421
|579
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|9,736
|55,437
|210,944
|713,850
|989,967
|10,033
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|-
|4
|56
|11,155
|11,215
|988,785
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|787,600
|188,739
|20,376
|3,130
|999,845
|155
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|182,177
|578,179
|184,759
|47,478
|992,593
|7,407
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|20,820
|145,881
|432,535
|300,510
|899,746
|100,254
|3-AAA
|Long County
|9,208
|80,162
|301,532
|420,185
|811,087
|188,913
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|153
|5,042
|39,774
|141,690
|186,659
|813,341
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|42
|1,997
|20,949
|85,545
|108,533
|891,467
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|75
|1,461
|1,536
|998,464
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|687,188
|233,982
|70,747
|7,453
|999,370
|630
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|183,090
|404,571
|335,194
|63,438
|986,293
|13,707
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|125,379
|327,374
|428,484
|95,518
|976,755
|23,245
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|3,158
|22,549
|101,268
|444,349
|571,324
|428,676
|4-AAA
|Salem
|1,152
|10,779
|56,234
|313,717
|381,882
|618,118
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|33
|745
|8,073
|75,525
|84,376
|915,624
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|805,161
|173,345
|18,608
|2,886
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|163,611
|596,984
|192,341
|47,064
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|26,179
|182,476
|528,361
|262,984
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|5,049
|47,195
|260,690
|687,066
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|457,396
|298,050
|174,272
|53,974
|983,692
|16,308
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|284,770
|314,750
|260,604
|100,546
|960,670
|39,330
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|227,228
|290,702
|299,405
|126,848
|944,183
|55,817
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|23,218
|64,759
|153,934
|336,848
|578,759
|421,241
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|5,775
|22,774
|69,724
|202,529
|300,802
|699,198
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|1,221
|6,160
|26,070
|98,260
|131,711
|868,289
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|259
|1,741
|9,632
|47,032
|58,664
|941,336
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|133
|1,064
|6,359
|33,963
|41,519
|958,481
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|457,386
|278,564
|152,211
|70,062
|958,223
|41,777
|7-AAA
|White County
|317,992
|298,689
|198,978
|107,751
|923,410
|76,590
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|122,567
|195,006
|249,762
|209,964
|777,299
|222,701
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|69,171
|134,250
|205,839
|247,425
|656,685
|343,315
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|17,509
|49,509
|100,801
|186,469
|354,288
|645,712
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|15,373
|43,939
|92,107
|176,228
|327,647
|672,353
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|2
|43
|302
|2,101
|2,448
|997,552
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|894,080
|94,803
|9,409
|1,661
|999,953
|47
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|55,581
|428,315
|340,582
|137,961
|962,439
|37,561
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|43,201
|362,222
|375,311
|169,658
|950,392
|49,608
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|6,676
|97,434
|219,395
|451,143
|774,648
|225,352
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|462
|17,218
|54,988
|236,686
|309,354
|690,646
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|8
|315
|2,891
|3,214
|996,786
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|3-0
|73.26
|999,921
|4.03
|827,686
|697,582
|512,787
|333,939
|1.99
|Appling County
|3-AA
|2-1
|71.91
|999,830
|3.88
|790,749
|648,533
|457,735
|266,962
|2.75
|Northeast
|2-AA
|2-1
|66.86
|1,000,000
|3.43
|764,277
|506,509
|220,260
|103,088
|8.70
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|2-2
|66.76
|996,142
|3.19
|605,948
|470,721
|230,412
|101,028
|8.90
|Callaway
|5-AA
|2-1
|65.85
|999,978
|3.13
|742,624
|395,781
|165,076
|71,945
|12.90
|Thomson
|4-AA
|2-1
|65.33
|998,595
|2.55
|332,699
|229,886
|122,309
|48,419
|19.65
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|2-1
|61.58
|970,410
|2.57
|577,061
|176,593
|67,855
|21,413
|45.70
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|2-2
|60.96
|964,941
|2.49
|548,308
|162,253
|59,051
|17,888
|54.90
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|1-2
|60.47
|992,195
|2.68
|535,836
|155,400
|62,137
|17,324
|56.72
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|3-0
|57.85
|987,936
|2.28
|302,858
|157,741
|34,932
|7,432
|133.55
|Union County
|8-AA
|3-1
|56.87
|903,704
|1.90
|352,597
|83,449
|20,458
|4,377
|227.47
|Columbia
|5-AA
|2-2
|53.25
|998,087
|1.72
|246,531
|53,980
|9,144
|1,216
|821.37
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|2-1
|53.25
|940,678
|2.02
|253,848
|40,173
|7,885
|1,155
|864.80
|Washington County
|4-AA
|1-2
|54.32
|962,303
|1.59
|81,707
|29,948
|5,777
|957
|1,043.93
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|0-3
|51.73
|997,054
|1.58
|190,379
|35,912
|5,284
|652
|1,532.74
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-3
|53.12
|812,338
|1.29
|70,267
|25,782
|4,169
|595
|1,679.67
|Cook
|1-AA
|1-2
|52.61
|792,028
|1.23
|61,905
|21,796
|3,455
|462
|2,163.50
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|3-0
|51.64
|723,720
|1.15
|141,531
|23,221
|3,223
|421
|2,374.30
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|2-2
|51.27
|727,137
|1.07
|42,221
|13,372
|1,838
|214
|4,671.90
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|2-2
|47.22
|981,116
|1.62
|121,923
|18,071
|1,762
|137
|7,298.27
|Laney
|4-AA
|1-1-1
|49.97
|901,813
|1.26
|41,653
|11,549
|1,310
|125
|7,999.00
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|1-2
|49.32
|888,449
|1.22
|37,127
|9,889
|1,034
|113
|8,848.56
|North Murray
|7-AA
|2-2
|46.61
|766,176
|1.33
|86,633
|8,702
|705
|57
|17,542.86
|Model
|7-AA
|2-0
|46.27
|752,300
|1.29
|80,661
|7,696
|621
|45
|22,221.22
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|1-3
|42.86
|935,033
|1.31
|46,754
|4,101
|241
|9
|111,110.11
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-2
|45.83
|385,815
|0.48
|6,639
|1,314
|95
|7
|142,856.14
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|4-0
|41.26
|983,017
|1.13
|14,554
|2,542
|108
|5
|199,999.00
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|2-2
|42.70
|686,893
|0.80
|13,502
|2,161
|106
|5
|199,999.00
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|3-0
|43.64
|245,922
|0.30
|12,785
|1,044
|44
|5
|199,999.00
|Banks County
|8-AA
|3-0
|42.28
|191,303
|0.22
|7,647
|533
|27
|3
|333,332.33
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|0-3
|42.51
|547,734
|0.84
|32,635
|2,282
|115
|2
|499,999.00
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-4
|38.78
|830,940
|1.02
|15,499
|727
|28
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2-AA
|1-2
|36.00
|932,844
|0.98
|2,817
|284
|6
|-
|-
|Worth County
|1-AA
|2-2
|41.77
|182,741
|0.21
|1,183
|159
|6
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|1-2
|36.57
|248,536
|0.27
|1,046
|101
|3
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|1-2
|34.93
|646,418
|0.73
|4,372
|125
|1
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1-AA
|0-2
|39.26
|103,799
|0.11
|387
|35
|1
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-2
|33.58
|176,067
|0.18
|448
|22
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|2-1
|30.17
|659,759
|0.68
|1,304
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|3-0
|30.69
|367,902
|0.39
|810
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-2
|30.75
|102,954
|0.11
|139
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|1-2
|28.46
|689,559
|0.70
|156
|4
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|2-2
|27.48
|203,970
|0.21
|162
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-2
|23.44
|256,820
|0.26
|95
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-1
|26.96
|46,399
|0.05
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|1-2
|20.90
|224,568
|0.23
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-3
|17.16
|81,933
|0.08
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|2-2
|19.97
|34,621
|0.04
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-3
|18.28
|131,698
|0.13
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|1-2
|12.86
|36,740
|0.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-4
|5.85
|6,369
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-3
|2.75
|1,574
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-3
|13.15
|897
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-3
|6.36
|159
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|1-1
|6.80
|145
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-4
|0.96
|20
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|3-1
|15.65
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-2
|-0.96
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|779,468
|160,970
|43,150
|12,554
|996,142
|3,858
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|82,216
|278,830
|256,421
|194,871
|812,338
|187,662
|1-AA
|Cook
|73,375
|257,839
|256,210
|204,604
|792,028
|207,972
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|51,734
|205,146
|240,848
|229,409
|727,137
|272,863
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|10,154
|65,639
|120,571
|189,451
|385,815
|614,185
|1-AA
|Worth County
|2,263
|21,833
|53,776
|104,869
|182,741
|817,259
|1-AA
|Berrien
|790
|9,743
|29,024
|64,242
|103,799
|896,201
|2-AA
|Northeast
|958,046
|40,378
|1,460
|116
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|31,533
|590,897
|282,575
|78,012
|983,017
|16,983
|2-AA
|Spencer
|9,272
|287,050
|440,217
|196,305
|932,844
|67,156
|2-AA
|Southwest
|1,093
|68,506
|199,738
|420,222
|689,559
|310,441
|2-AA
|Rutland
|47
|9,057
|46,671
|168,793
|224,568
|775,432
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|7
|3,661
|24,452
|103,578
|131,698
|868,302
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|2
|449
|4,813
|31,476
|36,740
|963,260
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|2
|74
|1,498
|1,574
|998,426
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|523,511
|395,158
|77,893
|3,359
|999,921
|79
|3-AA
|Appling County
|439,634
|453,668
|101,688
|4,840
|999,830
|170
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|36,257
|145,091
|695,251
|111,337
|987,936
|12,064
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|581
|5,588
|102,924
|577,800
|686,893
|313,107
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|11
|341
|13,780
|161,935
|176,067
|823,933
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|6
|128
|6,428
|96,392
|102,954
|897,046
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|-
|26
|2,036
|44,337
|46,399
|953,601
|4-AA
|Thomson
|729,330
|204,072
|48,425
|16,768
|998,595
|1,405
|4-AA
|Washington County
|151,358
|380,774
|274,564
|155,607
|962,303
|37,697
|4-AA
|Laney
|63,335
|210,489
|321,646
|306,343
|901,813
|98,187
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|54,680
|190,235
|310,985
|332,549
|888,449
|111,551
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|1,297
|14,430
|44,362
|188,447
|248,536
|751,464
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|-
|12
|133
|145
|999,855
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|6
|153
|159
|999,841
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AA
|Callaway
|769,005
|183,687
|45,879
|1,407
|999,978
|22
|5-AA
|Columbia
|131,818
|438,301
|398,952
|29,016
|998,087
|1,913
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|98,724
|371,311
|486,238
|40,781
|997,054
|2,946
|5-AA
|McNair
|429
|5,801
|54,818
|598,711
|659,759
|340,241
|5-AA
|Redan
|24
|817
|11,737
|244,242
|256,820
|743,180
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|-
|83
|2,328
|79,522
|81,933
|918,067
|5-AA
|Towers
|-
|-
|48
|6,321
|6,369
|993,631
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|542,067
|270,736
|122,600
|45,713
|981,116
|18,884
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|272,263
|329,422
|221,668
|111,680
|935,033
|64,967
|6-AA
|Washington
|121,221
|218,821
|283,559
|207,339
|830,940
|169,060
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|46,700
|115,239
|206,092
|278,387
|646,418
|353,582
|6-AA
|Therrell
|13,264
|45,456
|105,223
|203,959
|367,902
|632,098
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|4,306
|18,898
|53,895
|126,871
|203,970
|796,030
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|179
|1,428
|6,963
|26,051
|34,621
|965,379
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|642,394
|246,990
|74,932
|27,879
|992,195
|7,805
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|224,879
|369,239
|228,237
|118,323
|940,678
|59,322
|7-AA
|North Murray
|58,273
|158,954
|269,847
|279,102
|766,176
|233,824
|7-AA
|Model
|54,319
|149,561
|262,691
|285,729
|752,300
|247,700
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|20,135
|75,254
|164,160
|288,185
|547,734
|452,266
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|2
|131
|764
|897
|999,103
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|2
|18
|20
|999,980
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|398,583
|302,231
|187,754
|81,842
|970,410
|29,590
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|362,075
|307,645
|203,679
|91,542
|964,941
|35,059
|8-AA
|Union County
|176,293
|243,913
|296,526
|186,972
|903,704
|96,296
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|54,922
|113,667
|216,559
|338,572
|723,720
|276,280
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|5,043
|19,377
|54,873
|166,629
|245,922
|754,078
|8-AA
|Banks County
|3,084
|13,167
|40,609
|134,443
|191,303
|808,697
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|4-0
|84.77
|1,000,000
|4.60
|994,001
|833,264
|774,086
|732,090
|0.37
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|4-0
|73.10
|999,958
|3.40
|900,731
|273,075
|224,254
|131,896
|6.58
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|2-1
|66.48
|1,000,000
|3.88
|902,828
|797,639
|190,516
|83,300
|11.00
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|2-1
|59.15
|1,000,000
|2.85
|444,752
|269,620
|175,608
|16,136
|60.97
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|2-1
|58.12
|991,067
|2.81
|500,403
|272,894
|158,925
|13,129
|75.17
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|2-1
|54.13
|1,000,000
|2.92
|581,123
|325,219
|105,737
|6,128
|162.19
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|3-0
|54.00
|1,000,000
|2.72
|511,031
|200,370
|106,141
|5,308
|187.39
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|1-2
|55.77
|1,000,000
|2.44
|309,505
|145,275
|77,487
|5,088
|195.54
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|3-0
|51.15
|996,517
|2.27
|280,359
|155,174
|43,610
|1,783
|559.85
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|2-2
|49.56
|1,000,000
|2.28
|365,524
|133,201
|34,526
|1,192
|837.93
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|1-3
|50.33
|999,996
|2.24
|433,706
|127,254
|19,373
|1,012
|987.14
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|2-1
|50.33
|945,118
|1.92
|274,004
|99,652
|27,028
|925
|1,080.08
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|3-0
|49.44
|999,997
|2.15
|395,524
|112,230
|17,189
|786
|1,271.26
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|2-1
|48.85
|992,602
|2.04
|194,485
|94,641
|20,326
|700
|1,427.57
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|2-1
|46.44
|1,000,000
|2.15
|304,107
|77,355
|16,527
|386
|2,589.67
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|3-1
|43.74
|1,000,000
|1.73
|165,772
|30,763
|3,663
|94
|10,637.30
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|2-2
|40.95
|1,000,000
|1.51
|53,061
|9,203
|1,261
|12
|83,332.33
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-2
|40.69
|1,000,000
|1.49
|50,621
|8,660
|1,113
|9
|111,110.11
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|2-2
|39.37
|1,000,000
|1.29
|56,716
|6,624
|885
|9
|111,110.11
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|1-3
|38.48
|1,000,000
|1.37
|32,643
|4,757
|443
|6
|166,665.67
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|0-3
|38.49
|1,000,000
|1.34
|49,015
|5,033
|300
|5
|199,999.00
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|2-1
|39.20
|1,000,000
|1.39
|62,032
|6,510
|393
|2
|499,999.00
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-3
|38.04
|542,099
|0.68
|29,775
|2,691
|139
|2
|499,999.00
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-2
|36.84
|1,000,000
|1.29
|39,001
|3,609
|196
|1
|999,999.00
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|2-1
|37.71
|521,758
|0.65
|26,973
|2,202
|100
|1
|999,999.00
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|1-2
|33.82
|1,000,000
|1.11
|15,205
|1,288
|85
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-2
|35.12
|765,333
|0.96
|10,993
|932
|55
|-
|-
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|0-3
|32.55
|631,667
|0.75
|6,349
|339
|21
|-
|-
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|1-2
|29.73
|998,814
|1.05
|3,244
|211
|5
|-
|-
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|1-3
|28.52
|1,000,000
|1.04
|3,310
|189
|5
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-2
|30.08
|470,749
|0.53
|3,034
|125
|3
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|2-1
|20.15
|71,674
|0.07
|61
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|1-2
|20.14
|71,458
|0.07
|67
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|1-3
|16.08
|973,046
|0.98
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-4
|10.99
|1,000,000
|1.00
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-3
|9.69
|1,000,000
|1.00
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-4
|-11.98
|28,147
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|2-1
|20.89
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|589,572
|357,975
|43,435
|9,018
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|382,650
|512,248
|85,217
|19,885
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|17,630
|80,179
|490,328
|411,863
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|10,148
|49,598
|381,020
|559,234
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|853,438
|132,860
|12,652
|1,008
|999,958
|42
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|119,820
|599,314
|234,988
|36,945
|991,067
|8,933
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|25,000
|226,507
|534,773
|158,838
|945,118
|54,882
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|948
|21,352
|112,074
|407,725
|542,099
|457,901
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|794
|19,967
|105,513
|395,484
|521,758
|478,242
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|520,224
|435,874
|41,969
|1,929
|999,996
|4
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|466,626
|481,052
|49,967
|2,352
|999,997
|3
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|12,728
|79,177
|755,338
|151,571
|998,814
|1,186
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|422
|3,895
|152,404
|816,325
|973,046
|26,954
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|-
|2
|322
|27,823
|28,147
|971,853
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|613,448
|280,170
|104,374
|2,008
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|275,426
|436,073
|280,870
|7,631
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|110,974
|282,723
|581,895
|24,408
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|152
|1,034
|32,861
|965,953
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|997,316
|2,678
|6
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|1,999
|604,094
|282,268
|111,639
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|538
|280,901
|432,486
|286,075
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|147
|112,327
|285,240
|602,286
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|728,652
|201,295
|48,735
|21,318
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|105,716
|300,652
|314,821
|278,811
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|100,618
|289,675
|318,466
|291,241
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|65,014
|208,378
|317,978
|408,630
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|550,811
|356,976
|73,565
|15,165
|996,517
|3,483
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|405,248
|446,992
|113,974
|26,388
|992,602
|7,398
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|26,059
|100,998
|359,398
|278,878
|765,333
|234,667
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|12,160
|59,304
|252,014
|308,189
|631,667
|368,333
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|5,548
|32,954
|166,580
|265,667
|470,749
|529,251
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|91
|1,394
|17,133
|52,840
|71,458
|928,542
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|83
|1,382
|17,336
|52,873
|71,674
|928,326
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|808,506
|165,412
|26,013
|69
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|155,607
|582,033
|261,138
|1,222
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|35,884
|252,493
|704,140
|7,483
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|3
|62
|8,709
|991,226
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|3-0
|62.01
|999,618
|3.91
|847,435
|704,016
|542,810
|823,081
|0.21
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|4-0
|56.09
|995,000
|3.62
|634,572
|470,416
|272,654
|279,250
|2.58
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|2-2
|54.85
|1,000,000
|3.11
|528,857
|390,654
|184,120
|191,544
|4.22
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|3-1
|54.07
|999,452
|3.28
|681,648
|365,917
|201,975
|179,744
|4.56
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|3-0
|52.97
|992,504
|2.92
|566,251
|343,923
|179,255
|136,475
|6.33
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|3-0
|51.62
|980,917
|2.84
|431,387
|267,622
|116,641
|89,353
|10.19
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|4-0
|50.42
|997,989
|2.54
|499,823
|207,627
|86,757
|61,151
|15.35
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|2-1
|49.98
|997,756
|2.47
|479,121
|192,557
|78,108
|53,650
|17.64
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|3-0
|49.10
|997,379
|2.39
|446,795
|168,403
|66,144
|42,023
|22.80
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|2-1
|48.08
|999,855
|2.44
|424,590
|114,684
|47,476
|31,045
|31.21
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|2-1
|48.24
|955,750
|2.33
|286,104
|147,129
|50,574
|30,449
|31.84
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|2-1
|48.72
|941,735
|2.06
|283,521
|141,239
|50,172
|29,181
|33.27
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-2
|46.95
|995,382
|2.08
|350,142
|111,963
|36,455
|19,577
|50.08
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|1-1
|45.06
|999,954
|2.02
|228,122
|92,835
|30,395
|12,762
|77.36
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|1-2
|44.56
|969,354
|2.23
|317,740
|90,561
|22,783
|10,539
|93.89
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|1-2
|42.81
|983,261
|1.57
|178,460
|38,100
|8,710
|3,368
|295.91
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|2-0
|41.48
|931,984
|1.88
|206,957
|45,187
|8,798
|2,875
|346.83
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|39.57
|894,720
|1.66
|148,542
|27,413
|4,646
|1,213
|823.40
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|3-0
|39.68
|830,572
|1.18
|62,404
|17,021
|2,804
|761
|1,313.06
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|1-3
|38.93
|970,310
|1.34
|104,483
|16,464
|2,621
|661
|1,511.86
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|2-1
|39.11
|735,676
|1.20
|58,625
|14,724
|2,394
|613
|1,630.32
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-0
|37.68
|1,000,000
|1.33
|46,016
|11,572
|1,698
|375
|2,665.67
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|2-2
|36.55
|804,616
|1.30
|78,177
|10,628
|1,353
|245
|4,080.63
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|31.22
|772,952
|0.99
|21,208
|1,855
|149
|19
|52,630.58
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|30.61
|762,308
|0.97
|19,860
|1,568
|122
|15
|66,665.67
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|0-3
|31.18
|1,000,000
|1.12
|13,272
|1,748
|139
|12
|83,332.33
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-3
|28.95
|660,578
|0.80
|11,240
|711
|42
|6
|166,665.67
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-1
|32.38
|328,672
|0.44
|8,413
|1,109
|77
|5
|199,999.00
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|2-1
|30.56
|802,276
|0.88
|16,065
|1,225
|67
|5
|199,999.00
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|2-2
|29.00
|358,010
|0.45
|7,534
|424
|25
|1
|999,999.00
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-4
|26.92
|557,733
|0.65
|6,307
|301
|19
|1
|999,999.00
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-1
|28.33
|198,250
|0.22
|1,280
|131
|6
|1
|999,999.00
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|25.70
|968,905
|1.05
|2,714
|192
|11
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|21.79
|928,159
|0.97
|912
|50
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|21.47
|245,306
|0.27
|791
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-3
|19.81
|218,718
|0.22
|451
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-4
|13.16
|663,001
|0.67
|72
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|18.04
|41,316
|0.04
|54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|19.51
|30,693
|0.03
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-3
|9.44
|439,788
|0.44
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-3
|12.54
|37,477
|0.04
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|17.46
|6,628
|0.01
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-3
|11.44
|3,985
|0.00
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-1
|1.11
|1,268
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-2
|-25.01
|193
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|2-1
|11.55
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|1-2
|-16.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|931,711
|61,872
|5,245
|1,027
|999,855
|145
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|45,836
|264,816
|248,346
|203,310
|762,308
|237,692
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|16,110
|133,978
|182,436
|225,209
|557,733
|442,267
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|2,405
|301,813
|263,503
|205,231
|772,952
|227,048
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|2,368
|36,373
|75,164
|131,401
|245,306
|754,694
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|1,570
|201,125
|225,168
|232,715
|660,578
|339,422
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|23
|138
|1,107
|1,268
|998,732
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|529,432
|291,308
|130,463
|48,249
|999,452
|548
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|256,223
|340,263
|273,518
|127,375
|997,379
|2,621
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|178,719
|283,272
|345,814
|187,577
|995,382
|4,618
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|35,621
|84,994
|249,269
|600,426
|970,310
|29,690
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|5
|163
|936
|36,373
|37,477
|962,523
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|445,197
|356,763
|167,619
|28,410
|997,989
|2,011
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|418,256
|366,039
|181,952
|31,509
|997,756
|2,244
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|128,355
|246,611
|478,800
|129,495
|983,261
|16,739
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|7,986
|28,424
|154,237
|611,629
|802,276
|197,724
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|206
|2,163
|17,392
|198,957
|218,718
|781,282
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|435,933
|278,683
|166,391
|88,347
|969,354
|30,646
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|265,089
|278,818
|234,974
|153,103
|931,984
|68,016
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|186,062
|238,354
|263,229
|207,075
|894,720
|105,280
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|99,725
|163,740
|242,445
|298,706
|804,616
|195,384
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|12,961
|38,902
|86,037
|220,110
|358,010
|641,990
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|230
|1,503
|6,924
|32,659
|41,316
|958,684
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|901,220
|90,047
|7,608
|1,079
|999,954
|46
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|65,350
|510,652
|301,732
|91,171
|968,905
|31,095
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|29,113
|302,504
|417,681
|178,861
|928,159
|71,841
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|3,300
|66,687
|178,334
|414,680
|663,001
|336,999
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|1,017
|30,110
|94,628
|314,033
|439,788
|560,212
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|-
|17
|176
|193
|999,807
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|719,182
|226,579
|46,187
|7,670
|999,618
|382
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|223,707
|466,622
|240,202
|61,973
|992,504
|7,496
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|44,261
|218,758
|430,469
|248,247
|941,735
|58,265
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|12,627
|82,652
|245,924
|489,369
|830,572
|169,428
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|218
|5,171
|33,354
|159,507
|198,250
|801,750
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|5
|192
|3,386
|27,110
|30,693
|969,307
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|-
|26
|478
|6,124
|6,628
|993,372
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|886,061
|101,866
|12,073
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|89,415
|608,162
|302,423
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|24,524
|289,972
|685,504
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|539,838
|294,165
|127,247
|33,750
|995,000
|5,000
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|280,531
|358,012
|256,627
|85,747
|980,917
|19,083
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|156,950
|271,407
|371,584
|155,809
|955,750
|44,250
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|20,250
|62,211
|188,624
|464,591
|735,676
|264,324
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|2,431
|14,193
|55,608
|256,440
|328,672
|671,328
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|12
|310
|3,663
|3,985
|996,015
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
