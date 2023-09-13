Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 5

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Milton
Buford
Westlake
Buford
Mill Creek
Milton
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Westlake
Walton
Newton
Buford
Valdosta
Westlake
Lambert
Walton
Newton
North Paulding
North Gwinnett
Buford
Reg 4, #3
15
79.45
3-1
Grayson
Reg 1, #2
8
89.91
3-1
Valdosta
Reg 3, #4
30
62.33
0-4
McEachern
Reg 2, #1
4
98.10
4-0
Westlake
Reg 7, #3
20
74.57
4-0
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 6, #2
18
77.47
3-0
Lambert
Reg 8, #4
27
69.08
2-2
Mountain View
Reg 5, #1
5
94.20
3-0
Walton
Reg 1, #3
16
79.39
3-0
Lowndes
Reg 4, #2
13
80.92
4-0
Newton
Reg 2, #4
31
59.07
2-2
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
21
72.41
4-0
North Paulding
Reg 6, #3
23
71.44
3-1
West Forsyth
Reg 7, #2
14
79.82
2-2
North Gwinnett
Reg 5, #4
37
56.79
3-0
Wheeler
Reg 8, #1
2
99.68
3-0
Buford
Mill Creek
Parkview
Milton
Colquitt County
Mill Creek
Norcross
East Coweta
Parkview
North Cobb
Milton
Carrollton
Colquitt County
Reg 5, #3
32
58.93
1-3
Cherokee
Reg 8, #2
3
99.26
3-0
Mill Creek
Reg 6, #4
34
57.51
0-3
South Forsyth
Reg 7, #1
10
83.12
2-1
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
12
82.58
4-0
East Coweta
Reg 3, #2
24
71.18
4-0
Harrison
Reg 1, #4
19
74.74
3-1
Camden County
Reg 4, #1
9
87.74
3-0
Parkview
Reg 8, #3
17
79.34
1-2
Collins Hill
Reg 5, #2
11
82.87
1-2
North Cobb
Reg 7, #4
41
51.15
3-0
Duluth
Reg 6, #1
1
100.42
2-1
Milton
Reg 3, #3
25
70.29
1-3
Marietta
Reg 2, #2
7
91.67
3-1
Carrollton
Reg 4, #4
22
71.49
1-3
Archer
Reg 1, #1
6
92.57
4-0
Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Buford8-AAAAAAA3-099.68999,9184.09885,624765,523456,772252,9622.95
Milton6-AAAAAAA2-1100.42999,9993.88848,683628,378412,841243,1183.11
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA3-099.26999,8944.05878,093752,561439,378235,4983.25
Westlake2-AAAAAAA4-098.10999,9723.46757,562472,190251,137128,6556.77
Walton5-AAAAAAA3-094.20999,9933.17717,402366,827155,53059,75415.74
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA4-092.57996,4642.61479,196183,94675,93226,76236.37
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA3-191.67999,7312.80562,800214,38178,28525,23638.63
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA3-189.91991,4892.37393,075128,32942,36512,11681.54
Parkview4-AAAAAAA3-087.74986,7842.42507,366145,10638,5659,273106.84
Norcross7-AAAAAAA2-183.12999,9252.08151,75966,72911,9141,883530.07
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA4-082.58996,4142.20332,81658,3278,5471,285777.21
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA1-282.87999,0811.89178,59443,1968,1361,199833.03
Newton4-AAAAAAA4-080.92914,7461.60224,88132,9454,9616331,578.78
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA2-279.82999,7531.8999,10933,1994,3725091,963.64
Grayson4-AAAAAAA3-179.45880,0241.42167,04121,2832,7373323,011.05
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA3-079.39892,9311.49181,09220,4542,5302933,411.97
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-279.34975,8911.4273,95919,7502,2402503,999.00
Lambert6-AAAAAAA3-077.47990,5731.6284,73313,2861,4771317,632.59
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA4-074.57998,8261.5949,5678,0296244323,254.81
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA4-072.41967,7241.50111,0596,9644961952,630.58
Camden County1-AAAAAAA3-174.74752,6561.0475,4655,5774201952,630.58
Harrison3-AAAAAAA4-071.18955,7091.3983,0404,5152691099,999.00
Archer4-AAAAAAA1-371.49507,3080.6018,3301,031716166,665.67
Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-370.29944,7971.3166,0863,2941975199,999.00
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-171.44958,7131.2719,8462,1781235199,999.00
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA2-269.08814,9220.9010,806676292499,999.00
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA3-070.06419,5230.4811,014515291999,999.00
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-267.76291,6150.324,55215431999,999.00
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-168.00366,4600.4311,07140311--
McEachern3-AAAAAAA0-462.33726,4810.795,5031055--
Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-358.03195,8430.2023852--
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-259.07620,6080.735,932591--
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-358.93679,0030.69504281--
Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-357.41473,5200.5030412---
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA3-056.79562,2400.5725712---
Campbell2-AAAAAAA2-255.12383,2750.431,57011---
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-357.51478,5680.502878---
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA1-356.94405,2890.425496---
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA0-352.57317,7650.32424---
Osborne5-AAAAAAA3-054.81441,9180.441033---
Duluth7-AAAAAAA3-051.15783,1180.79821---
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-248.2598,6270.106----
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-440.80207,2190.211----
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA2-244.8313,5320.011----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA1-1-124.317,2420.01-----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-321.703,9170.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County542,455339,32591,92422,760996,4643,536
1-AAAAAAAValdosta380,488423,673147,14240,186991,4898,511
1-AAAAAAALowndes56,159154,559424,166258,047892,931107,069
1-AAAAAAACamden County18,60166,684254,726412,645752,656247,344
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill2,29715,75982,042266,362366,460633,540
2-AAAAAAAWestlake663,460273,00562,2861,221999,97228
2-AAAAAAACarrollton280,646510,647203,0965,342999,731269
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta55,739214,359685,74340,573996,4143,586
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook1231,41534,539584,531620,608379,392
2-AAAAAAACampbell3257414,336368,333383,275616,725
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding370,101295,821205,26896,534967,72432,276
3-AAAAAAAHarrison306,060291,583237,893120,173955,70944,291
3-AAAAAAAMarietta262,053278,626263,276140,842944,79755,203
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern50,49099,432204,921371,638726,481273,519
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove11,29634,53888,642270,813405,289594,711
4-AAAAAAAParkview596,238253,825104,21932,502986,78413,216
4-AAAAAAANewton206,206319,940262,003126,597914,74685,254
4-AAAAAAAGrayson154,851272,688291,720160,765880,024119,976
4-AAAAAAAArcher21,86271,191148,380265,875507,308492,692
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett14,16752,612117,158235,586419,523580,477
4-AAAAAAABrookwood6,67629,74476,520178,675291,615708,385
5-AAAAAAAWalton797,880198,6543,335124999,9937
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb200,649744,48950,2943,649999,081919
5-AAAAAAACherokee80526,294367,535284,369679,003320,997
5-AAAAAAAWheeler40715,830264,614281,389562,240437,760
5-AAAAAAAOsborne1779,592189,087243,062441,918558,082
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain825,141125,135187,407317,765682,235
6-AAAAAAAMilton941,74055,6212,506132999,9991
6-AAAAAAALambert45,645620,176282,48442,268990,5739,427
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth12,146287,676522,000136,891958,71341,287
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth24717,71190,807369,803478,568521,432
6-AAAAAAADenmark21917,66889,427366,206473,520526,480
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central31,14812,77684,70098,627901,373
7-AAAAAAANorcross527,833318,294148,5995,199999,92575
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett330,652396,598261,40011,103999,753247
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge141,008282,210540,95234,656998,8261,174
7-AAAAAAADuluth4992,74445,251734,624783,118216,882
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek81543,744203,313207,219792,781
7-AAAAAAABerkmar--417,2017,242992,758
7-AAAAAAADiscovery--133,9043,917996,083
8-AAAAAAABuford505,808447,99143,5802,539999,91882
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek481,156468,34847,5432,847999,894106
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill12,20075,137695,008193,546975,89124,109
8-AAAAAAAMountain View8247,997190,580615,521814,922185,078
8-AAAAAAADacula1252522,326172,980195,843804,157
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett-296312,56713,532986,468

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Hughes
Gainesville
Roswell
Thomas County Central
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Houston County
Hughes
Lee County
Gainesville
Houston County
Brunswick
Creekview
Hughes
Lee County
Woodward Academy
Blessed Trinity
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
19
62.46
1-3
St. Pius X
Reg 1, #2
6
81.09
4-0
Houston County
Reg 3, #4
31
55.16
2-2
Lovejoy
Reg 2, #1
8
78.86
1-1
Brunswick
Reg 7, #3
24
59.73
3-1
Sprayberry
Reg 6, #2
14
72.43
3-1
Creekview
Reg 8, #4
36
50.72
1-2
Habersham Central
Reg 5, #1
1
98.10
2-1
Hughes
Reg 1, #3
7
80.74
3-1
Lee County
Reg 4, #2
13
74.37
4-0
North Atlanta
Reg 2, #4
37
50.33
1-3
Effingham County
Reg 3, #1
12
74.95
1-2
Woodward Academy
Reg 6, #3
17
65.72
4-0
Etowah
Reg 7, #2
5
83.21
3-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 5, #4
28
57.83
0-3
South Paulding
Reg 8, #1
4
85.19
4-0
Gainesville
Roswell
Marist
Rome
Thomas County Central
Lanier
Roswell
Jonesboro
Marist
Douglas County
Rome
Glynn Academy
Thomas County Central
Reg 5, #3
22
60.92
2-2
East Paulding
Reg 8, #2
16
67.14
2-1
Lanier
Reg 6, #4
18
64.49
2-2
Sequoyah
Reg 7, #1
3
85.51
3-1
Roswell
Reg 2, #3
34
51.49
3-0
South Effingham
Reg 3, #2
20
61.70
2-1
Jonesboro
Reg 1, #4
15
71.47
2-1
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 4, #1
9
78.57
3-1
Marist
Reg 8, #3
23
60.36
1-3
North Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
11
77.60
3-0
Douglas County
Reg 7, #4
30
55.92
1-2
Alpharetta
Reg 6, #1
10
78.02
3-1
Rome
Reg 3, #3
25
58.98
3-0
Mundy's Mill
Reg 2, #2
26
58.90
3-1
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #4
35
50.78
3-0
Dunwoody
Reg 1, #1
2
92.51
3-0
Thomas County Central

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hughes5-AAAAAA2-198.101,000,0004.49957,090827,777713,354547,2720.83
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA3-092.51999,2014.11922,434690,511521,261250,6952.99
Roswell7-AAAAAA3-185.51999,8603.29671,406503,719195,36661,07715.37
Gainesville8-AAAAAA4-085.19999,9503.11592,423432,370120,29448,22019.74
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA3-083.21999,6692.97561,311389,221124,41433,18429.14
Houston County1-AAAAAA4-081.09974,2432.51530,361189,90166,42414,71266.97
Lee County1-AAAAAA3-180.74971,8852.47514,244180,33160,82013,33374.00
Marist4-AAAAAA3-178.57999,7602.35495,743184,08247,1597,952124.75
Brunswick2-AAAAAA1-178.86999,9262.48433,88269,59628,1036,441154.26
Rome6-AAAAAA3-178.02991,8782.37382,659103,77038,9336,050164.29
Douglas County5-AAAAAA3-077.60994,0762.49470,642119,81340,2625,732173.46
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA1-274.95999,3702.50419,028114,99915,3632,529394.41
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA4-074.37998,8951.85300,82678,52913,2861,631612.12
Creekview6-AAAAAA3-172.43958,0051.77149,55130,2526,6856411,559.06
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA2-171.47808,6091.34182,04434,8454,7123822,616.80
Lanier8-AAAAAA2-167.14976,4751.6383,34919,9111,7448411,903.76
Etowah6-AAAAAA4-065.72803,6911.0834,8285,3025012737,036.04
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA2-264.49751,6520.9725,9793,6512811376,922.08
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA2-161.70963,9991.6571,5576,2853297142,856.14
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-362.46973,2691.1025,7181,9821347142,856.14
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA1-360.36879,7611.1120,7942,096903333,332.33
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA3-058.98973,4841.6048,4003,4821502499,999.00
Alexander5-AAAAAA2-157.33465,6040.554,891412182499,999.00
East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-260.92702,5910.9017,7571,9721101999,999.00
Veterans1-AAAAAA2-161.37228,5040.2813,4581,068431999,999.00
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA3-159.73823,6490.989,003557391999,999.00
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA2-255.16801,2310.976,81228071999,999.00
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA3-158.90930,8991.3924,3941,77188--
South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-357.83495,6680.595,94352719--
River Ridge6-AAAAAA2-257.83342,8000.383,1132575--
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA1-255.92657,7220.744,0201364--
South Effingham2-AAAAAA3-051.49668,0600.804,5111571--
Newnan5-AAAAAA1-254.99324,4010.371,9471241--
Effingham County2-AAAAAA1-350.33599,7030.702,99491---
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA3-050.78739,8540.751,58351---
Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-453.27148,8390.1648251---
Evans2-AAAAAA1-247.99446,8410.501,29534---
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA1-250.72414,7310.4384330---
Jackson County8-AAAAAA2-249.47341,8540.3549819---
Shiloh8-AAAAAA1-250.15379,9480.3963214---
Pope7-AAAAAA0-349.76287,4200.3053811---
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-248.38225,7000.242984---
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA2-143.28196,9220.211943---
Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-244.19257,3040.282202---
Grovetown2-AAAAAA1-242.18157,6490.171122---
Riverwood4-AAAAAA1-242.95269,0020.27981---
Tift County1-AAAAAA0-348.9317,5580.02921---
New Manchester5-AAAAAA1-241.2912,2910.011----
Lassiter7-AAAAAA0-332.615,9800.011----
Paulding County5-AAAAAA0-440.635,3690.011----
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-429.4319,2200.02-----
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-432.467,2810.01-----
Woodstock6-AAAAAA1-338.183,1350.00-----
Morrow3-AAAAAA1-323.572,3800.00-----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-223.672,2320.00-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA3-132.83-------
Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-34.60-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central718,859211,90455,85912,579999,201799
1-AAAAAAHouston County136,432357,843342,516137,452974,24325,757
1-AAAAAALee County127,857344,481353,609145,938971,88528,115
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)16,25877,853213,227501,271808,609191,391
1-AAAAAAVeterans5927,78233,240186,890228,504771,496
1-AAAAAATift County21371,54915,87017,558982,442
2-AAAAAABrunswick923,81570,5974,880634999,92674
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy58,789537,323230,300104,487930,89969,101
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham8,448159,515263,907236,190668,060331,940
2-AAAAAAEffingham County5,820125,172229,329239,382599,703400,297
2-AAAAAAEvans2,54673,185159,522211,588446,841553,159
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)36819,94963,166113,439196,922803,078
2-AAAAAAGrovetown21414,25948,89694,280157,649842,351
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy779,905173,66636,3629,437999,370630
3-AAAAAAJonesboro115,682385,998307,214155,105963,99936,001
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill90,913376,865417,27888,428973,48426,516
3-AAAAAALovejoy12,58449,888192,223546,536801,231198,769
3-AAAAAAAlcovy91613,56846,608196,212257,304742,696
3-AAAAAAMorrow-91562,2152,380997,620
3-AAAAAARockdale County-61592,0672,232997,768
3-AAAAAAForest Park-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAAMarist605,057328,18561,4025,116999,760240
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta352,001497,851135,36513,678998,8951,105
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X40,771156,798618,350157,350973,26926,731
4-AAAAAADunwoody2,05115,043151,197571,563739,854260,146
4-AAAAAARiverwood1202,10932,440234,333269,002730,998
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb-141,24617,96019,220980,780
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAHughes925,83173,0481,085361,000,000-
5-AAAAAADouglas County72,156787,531115,02419,365994,0765,924
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding1,23768,512360,595272,247702,591297,409
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding34730,406208,358256,557495,668504,332
5-AAAAAAAlexander33526,796191,234247,239465,604534,396
5-AAAAAANewnan9413,623120,889189,795324,401675,599
5-AAAAAANew Manchester-692,3109,91212,291987,709
5-AAAAAAPaulding County-155054,8495,369994,631
6-AAAAAARome605,466264,88191,74929,782991,8788,122
6-AAAAAACreekview266,864379,570214,87296,699958,00541,995
6-AAAAAAEtowah68,720172,790297,872264,309803,691196,309
6-AAAAAASequoyah50,684139,952264,525296,491751,652248,348
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge6,96133,41994,671207,749342,800657,200
6-AAAAAAAllatoona1,3029,36135,987102,189148,839851,161
6-AAAAAAWoodstock3273242,7813,135996,865
7-AAAAAARoswell568,126409,43920,9941,301999,860140
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity427,228534,58935,4912,361999,669331
7-AAAAAASprayberry3,44736,140493,650290,412823,649176,351
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta1,06215,282287,373354,005657,722342,278
7-AAAAAAPope822,75192,700191,887287,420712,580
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek551,79769,172154,676225,700774,300
7-AAAAAALassiter-26205,3585,980994,020
8-AAAAAAGainesville897,00395,5946,817536999,95050
8-AAAAAALanier82,567588,115244,29561,498976,47523,525
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth18,126235,329429,892196,414879,761120,239
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central93631,505118,090264,200414,731585,269
8-AAAAAAShiloh76527,075106,671245,437379,948620,052
8-AAAAAAJackson County60322,33793,497225,417341,854658,146
8-AAAAAAApalachee-457386,4987,281992,719

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Jefferson
Ware County
Coffee
Jefferson
Calhoun
Ware County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Coffee
Creekside
Dutchtown
Jefferson
Coffee
Warner Robins
Dalton
Creekside
Tucker
Dutchtown
Cartersville
Jefferson
Reg 4, #3
25
55.62
2-2
Decatur
Reg 1, #2
3
79.52
3-0
Coffee
Reg 3, #4
30
51.24
3-1
McIntosh
Reg 2, #1
6
74.57
1-2
Warner Robins
Reg 7, #3
9
69.81
3-0
Dalton
Reg 6, #2
13
66.41
4-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 8, #4
18
60.38
2-1
Eastside
Reg 5, #1
10
69.51
2-1
Creekside
Reg 1, #3
28
52.98
1-2
Jenkins
Reg 4, #2
23
58.29
2-1
Tucker
Reg 2, #4
16
62.87
1-3
Dutchtown
Reg 3, #1
19
59.62
3-1
Northgate
Reg 6, #3
17
61.66
2-2
Cambridge
Reg 7, #2
5
76.45
4-0
Cartersville
Reg 5, #4
27
55.03
1-2
Villa Rica
Reg 8, #1
1
84.84
4-0
Jefferson
Calhoun
Ola
Kell
Ware County
Flowery Branch
Calhoun
Ola
Arabia Mountain
Clarke Central
Kell
Jones County
Ware County
Reg 5, #3
24
56.02
2-1
Maynard Jackson
Reg 8, #2
8
70.49
2-1
Flowery Branch
Reg 6, #4
37
45.05
0-3
Centennial
Reg 7, #1
4
79.47
3-1
Calhoun
Reg 2, #3
15
63.14
3-0
Ola
Reg 3, #2
26
55.50
3-1
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 1, #4
33
49.54
1-2
Statesboro
Reg 4, #1
21
58.81
3-1
Arabia Mountain
Reg 8, #3
12
66.52
2-1
Clarke Central
Reg 5, #2
22
58.60
0-3
Mays
Reg 7, #4
11
68.25
4-0
Hiram
Reg 6, #1
7
71.10
3-1
Kell
Reg 3, #3
29
52.70
3-1
Harris County
Reg 2, #2
14
65.02
2-2
Jones County
Reg 4, #4
46
35.26
2-2
Chamblee
Reg 1, #1
2
81.75
3-1
Ware County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson8-AAAAA4-084.84999,7644.01776,330727,140531,266364,6501.74
Ware County1-AAAAA3-181.75999,9523.86815,981658,511404,634222,4923.49
Coffee1-AAAAA3-079.52999,8823.60752,674570,082307,354143,6555.96
Calhoun7-AAAAA3-179.47988,3973.26601,685495,319270,898127,4696.85
Cartersville7-AAAAA4-076.45973,3902.78479,628342,027158,01160,27815.59
Warner Robins2-AAAAA1-274.57998,6602.68408,912241,90892,81833,11629.20
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-170.49973,8522.28311,370162,81650,27911,43986.42
Kell6-AAAAA3-171.10999,5122.08361,356111,89440,59710,53893.89
Creekside5-AAAAA2-169.51991,9692.20362,871110,64829,6727,342135.20
Dalton7-AAAAA3-069.81875,4381.80259,882101,76628,8146,519152.40
Hiram7-AAAAA4-068.25832,1511.59210,78470,25517,9653,473286.94
Clarke Central8-AAAAA2-166.52929,9931.85207,55667,30615,1672,457406.00
Jones County2-AAAAA2-265.02975,1062.11312,85465,22912,3471,870533.76
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA4-066.41997,6151.62182,36942,67610,1391,711583.45
Dutchtown2-AAAAA1-362.87957,3781.97292,83845,3327,1398811,134.07
Ola2-AAAAA3-063.14959,9481.99295,49847,2287,5008771,139.25
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-158.81996,1421.86255,62328,4683,2022434,114.23
Northgate3-AAAAA3-159.62988,2341.62211,73522,8702,9402394,183.10
Tucker4-AAAAA2-158.29995,3901.81235,59224,6962,6902064,853.37
Cambridge6-AAAAA2-261.66991,0691.2964,48312,8751,8441945,153.64
Eastside8-AAAAA2-160.38750,0061.1567,91110,5661,3511397,193.24
Decatur4-AAAAA2-255.62989,7131.55141,28911,0159036216,128.03
Mays5-AAAAA0-358.60821,9761.1045,5376,1687275219,229.77
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA3-155.50963,7351.3291,5756,9065833429,410.76
Cass7-AAAAA2-259.11326,2380.4423,7142,8603682441,665.67
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA2-156.02701,3050.8619,9632,4952281099,999.00
Villa Rica5-AAAAA1-255.03643,1930.7614,3381,6591311099,999.00
Harris County3-AAAAA3-152.70929,9161.1442,9982,4991458124,999.00
Jenkins1-AAAAA1-252.98872,1211.2475,0833,4181627142,856.14
McIntosh3-AAAAA3-151.24905,1141.0727,7101,407683333,332.33
Statesboro1-AAAAA1-249.54761,0930.9834,4911,174361999,999.00
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-348.12219,9370.237456121999,999.00
Banneker5-AAAAA2-151.20388,9090.433,0552569--
Loganville8-AAAAA2-251.23206,8260.253,4641897--
Centennial6-AAAAA0-345.05705,6880.72783893--
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA1-342.7876,1420.091,633221--
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA3-048.38232,1590.2591487---
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA3-148.71124,9070.141,18940---
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-341.97311,3890.352,96139---
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-338.00277,2470.28482---
Drew3-AAAAA1-236.99213,0010.22921---
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-432.8255,5630.06621---
Chamblee4-AAAAA2-235.26408,2480.41111----
Union Grove2-AAAAA0-436.8618,0420.02107----
M.L. King4-AAAAA1-334.83384,4320.3989----
Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-236.1314,7240.0278----
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-139.7014,6520.0220----
Lithonia4-AAAAA1-331.63226,0750.2314----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-239.154,3860.005----
North Springs6-AAAAA0-325.9626,5700.03-----
Northview6-AAAAA0-315.982,2990.00-----
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-128.795520.00-----
Midtown5-AAAAA2-234.50-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-4-42.29-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAWare County566,326418,44514,469712999,95248
1-AAAAACoffee431,116543,10524,3681,293999,882118
1-AAAAAJenkins1,83925,042528,269316,971872,121127,879
1-AAAAAStatesboro68311,554330,955417,901761,093238,907
1-AAAAABradwell Institute341,78189,653219,921311,389688,611
1-AAAAAGreenbrier27312,28643,20255,563944,437
2-AAAAAWarner Robins644,369237,42281,51735,352998,6601,340
2-AAAAAJones County151,974299,074292,393231,665975,10624,894
2-AAAAAOla104,309234,757307,149313,733959,94840,052
2-AAAAADutchtown99,168226,313306,716325,181957,37842,622
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing1632,0699,35864,55276,142923,858
2-AAAAAUnion Grove92221,59716,21418,042981,958
2-AAAAALocust Grove81431,27013,30314,724985,276
3-AAAAANorthgate476,829283,169149,20979,027988,23411,766
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)253,844294,423247,110168,358963,73536,265
3-AAAAAHarris County153,041224,833289,534262,508929,91670,084
3-AAAAAMcIntosh114,268186,477281,237323,132905,11494,886
3-AAAAADrew2,01811,09832,910166,975213,001786,999
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain392,745334,909243,26525,223996,1423,858
4-AAAAATucker366,988337,971261,75128,680995,3904,610
4-AAAAADecatur237,448311,361388,33352,571989,71310,287
4-AAAAAChamblee1,3327,02045,580354,316408,248591,752
4-AAAAAM.L. King1,1586,34341,504335,427384,432615,568
4-AAAAALithonia3292,39619,567203,783226,075773,925
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside742,848176,19655,24617,679991,9698,031
5-AAAAAMays119,857307,218234,517160,384821,976178,024
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson63,338204,877231,216201,874701,305298,695
5-AAAAAVilla Rica48,589170,925212,580211,099643,193356,807
5-AAAAABanneker14,95273,603125,990174,364388,909611,091
5-AAAAAChapel Hill5,51234,82172,065119,761232,159767,841
5-AAAAALithia Springs4,90432,34768,308114,378219,937780,063
5-AAAAATri-Cities-1378461552999,448
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAKell569,488298,632121,4709,922999,512488
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian296,603406,985264,98529,042997,6152,385
6-AAAAACambridge131,302279,699501,11878,950991,0698,931
6-AAAAACentennial2,45412,64091,387599,207705,688294,312
6-AAAAAChattahoochee1532,02120,221254,852277,247722,753
6-AAAAANorth Springs-2380525,74226,570973,430
6-AAAAANorthview--142,2852,299997,701
7-AAAAACalhoun505,735300,553128,91153,198988,39711,603
7-AAAAACartersville325,619348,572202,68796,512973,39026,610
7-AAAAADalton95,028183,002314,685282,723875,438124,562
7-AAAAAHiram68,444144,434281,392337,881832,151167,849
7-AAAAACass5,17223,41571,816225,835326,238673,762
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)2245093,8514,386995,614
8-AAAAAJefferson825,684147,71622,5293,835999,764236
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch113,519467,834286,815105,684973,85226,148
8-AAAAAClarke Central49,735277,354393,377209,527929,99370,007
8-AAAAAEastside10,54893,262229,647416,549750,006249,994
8-AAAAALoganville3889,49442,585154,359206,826793,174
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow1254,19523,52497,063124,907875,093
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)11451,52312,98314,652985,348

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Benedictine
Troup
Spalding
Benedictine
Troup
Bainbridge
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Spalding
Stockbridge
Benedictine
North Oconee
Cairo
Spalding
Stephenson
Stockbridge
LaGrange
Benedictine
Cedartown
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
16
61.33
1-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 1, #2
7
71.28
3-1
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
25
56.19
2-1
New Hampstead
Reg 2, #1
3
74.31
4-0
Spalding
Reg 7, #3
28
50.97
3-1
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 6, #2
14
64.12
3-1
Stephenson
Reg 8, #4
35
45.20
2-0
East Forsyth
Reg 5, #1
8
69.88
2-2
Stockbridge
Reg 1, #3
36
43.55
2-2
Westover
Reg 4, #2
12
64.42
2-1
LaGrange
Reg 2, #4
33
47.25
1-2
West Laurens
Reg 3, #1
1
86.61
4-0
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
17
61.22
3-1
Miller Grove
Reg 7, #2
18
61.11
1-3
Cedartown
Reg 5, #4
32
47.77
3-0
McDonough
Reg 8, #1
2
77.18
2-0
North Oconee
Central (Carrollton)
Troup
Holy Innocents
Bainbridge
North Hall
Central (Carrollton)
Burke County
Troup
Madison County
Holy Innocents
Perry
Bainbridge
Reg 5, #3
27
52.44
1-3
Pace Academy
Reg 8, #2
19
60.11
3-0
North Hall
Reg 6, #4
20
58.37
1-3
Hapeville Charter
Reg 7, #1
9
67.69
4-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 2, #3
11
66.82
3-1
Baldwin
Reg 3, #2
10
67.10
3-0
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
46
34.73
0-4
Hardaway
Reg 4, #1
4
73.35
3-0
Troup
Reg 8, #3
22
57.15
3-0
Madison County
Reg 5, #2
26
52.69
1-2
Lovett
Reg 7, #4
29
50.80
2-2
Sonoraville
Reg 6, #1
13
64.36
4-0
Holy Innocents
Reg 3, #3
15
61.42
2-1
Wayne County
Reg 2, #2
5
73.15
2-1
Perry
Reg 4, #4
23
57.10
1-2
Starr's Mill
Reg 1, #1
6
72.75
2-2
Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Benedictine3-AAAA4-086.61999,9574.28912,989744,025645,020551,0190.81
North Oconee8-AAAA2-077.18999,9573.34844,716309,546210,828119,0317.40
Spalding2-AAAA4-074.31999,0612.89513,870379,986164,21364,36814.54
Troup4-AAAA3-073.35992,8663.01504,654361,296214,26463,87114.66
Perry2-AAAA2-173.15998,4702.74465,448334,144141,92049,28419.29
Bainbridge1-AAAA2-272.75999,9562.79463,098338,303152,96648,12019.78
Cairo1-AAAA3-171.28999,9352.60406,358277,998110,71431,87730.37
Stockbridge5-AAAA2-269.88999,5993.02705,133321,38673,34227,65835.16
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA4-067.69997,7432.44451,590173,72276,52914,32868.79
Baldwin2-AAAA3-166.82989,2321.93219,048122,85739,2157,146138.94
Burke County3-AAAA3-067.10971,3311.75190,38599,84737,8896,703148.19
Holy Innocents6-AAAA4-064.36896,6912.02343,333100,55329,5794,346229.10
Stephenson6-AAAA3-164.12890,3921.98331,90494,89527,5294,016248.00
LaGrange4-AAAA2-164.42916,2171.72132,06759,78618,6392,811354.75
North Hall8-AAAA3-060.11985,6062.03284,08654,10612,2281,087918.96
Miller Grove6-AAAA3-161.22792,3051.52199,64943,3099,6761,073930.97
Cedartown7-AAAA1-361.11982,2891.74183,91637,3049,3959671,033.13
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA1-261.33834,9271.3368,31425,4316,0857101,407.45
Wayne County3-AAAA2-161.42904,7671.2361,96324,3465,6136001,665.67
Madison County8-AAAA3-057.15971,4781.78195,33728,1134,6643352,984.07
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA1-358.37650,3721.09108,67417,9973,1242314,328.00
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA1-257.87619,1681.0295,32414,7592,5061925,207.33
Starr's Mill4-AAAA1-257.10642,5190.8722,4596,2801,0667912,657.23
Whitewater4-AAAA2-156.33595,5960.7817,7794,7086714621,738.13
Lovett5-AAAA1-252.69957,4711.47104,65110,2109414223,808.52
New Hampstead3-AAAA2-156.19753,6340.8816,4734,3415663826,314.79
Pace Academy5-AAAA1-352.44826,6651.0642,5053,8153801190,908.09
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA3-150.97834,3441.0434,4922,4131946166,665.67
Sonoraville7-AAAA2-250.80828,3201.0333,4222,2921445199,999.00
McDonough5-AAAA3-047.77719,1120.8518,63397948--
East Forsyth8-AAAA2-045.20590,7060.689,96736914--
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA1-348.77151,0720.194,93226414--
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA2-149.55369,0440.391,75823814--
West Laurens2-AAAA1-247.25408,7480.421,019796--
Westover1-AAAA2-243.55899,2360.961,200723--
Luella5-AAAA0-436.87124,0570.1316651--
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA3-141.90356,9960.382,82264---
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-343.10280,2580.312,40756---
Howard2-AAAA2-146.51364,4550.3778049---
Hampton5-AAAA2-241.31360,0270.381,72638---
Walnut Grove8-AAAA1-239.18132,2830.1450610---
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA4-042.10167,8420.171204---
Shaw1-AAAA1-334.20535,3540.54813---
Hardaway1-AAAA0-434.73565,5190.581071---
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-337.9735,3660.041041---
Griffin2-AAAA0-437.9772,1920.0721----
Fayette County4-AAAA0-338.1615,5030.028----
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-431.0813,0450.015----
North Clayton4-AAAA3-131.112,3390.001----
East Hall8-AAAA2-125.593,9600.00-----
Islands3-AAAA0-423.521,2670.00-----
Chestatee8-AAAA0-323.723860.00-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-211.243080.00-----
Riverdale4-AAAA0-423.46330.00-----
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-312.57240.00-----
Druid Hills6-AAAA2-1-131.99-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA1-219.44-------
Stone Mountain6-AAAA0-412.13-------
Clarkston6-AAAA1-2-12.64-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge542,685443,62513,253393999,95644
1-AAAACairo455,446525,60818,279602999,93565
1-AAAAWestover1,66324,646631,081241,846899,236100,764
1-AAAAHardaway1153,254175,308386,842565,519434,481
1-AAAAShaw912,867162,079370,317535,354464,646
2-AAAASpalding466,378347,377174,22111,085999,061939
2-AAAAPerry394,992375,832212,86214,784998,4701,530
2-AAAABaldwin137,440267,688518,80665,298989,23210,768
2-AAAAWest Laurens5884,62542,626360,909408,748591,252
2-AAAAHoward5183,58836,258324,091364,455635,545
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)7475711,840155,171167,842832,158
2-AAAAGriffin101333,38768,66272,192927,808
3-AAAABenedictine907,42685,6575,904970999,95743
3-AAAABurke County66,758539,942272,16692,465971,33128,669
3-AAAAWayne County19,842249,096401,184234,645904,76795,233
3-AAAANew Hampstead5,318100,520240,387407,409753,634246,366
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch65624,77980,223263,386369,044630,956
3-AAAAIslands-61361,1251,267998,733
4-AAAATroup672,463224,56371,09724,743992,8667,134
4-AAAALaGrange174,734337,834255,252148,397916,21783,783
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)92,837227,628287,555226,907834,927165,073
4-AAAAStarr's Mill33,036112,342201,876295,265642,519357,481
4-AAAAWhitewater26,89497,225181,260290,217595,596404,404
4-AAAAFayette County343822,68112,40615,503984,497
4-AAAANorth Clayton2262792,0322,339997,661
4-AAAARiverdale---3333999,967
5-AAAAStockbridge855,244121,84118,6793,835999,599401
5-AAAALovett97,834589,940199,61670,081957,47142,529
5-AAAAPace Academy25,68085,969409,787305,229826,665173,335
5-AAAAMcDonough18,615151,767240,572308,158719,112280,888
5-AAAAHampton2,56841,52998,279217,651360,027639,973
5-AAAALuella528,55430,64484,807124,057875,943
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)73992,42310,21613,045986,955
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-1-2324999,976
6-AAAAHoly Innocents325,424254,162190,348126,757896,691103,309
6-AAAAStephenson313,704251,915194,250130,523890,392109,608
6-AAAAMiller Grove178,098205,957216,883191,367792,305207,695
6-AAAAHapeville Charter94,337141,349185,140229,546650,372349,628
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)82,884129,966176,172230,146619,168380,832
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb5,55316,65137,20791,661151,072848,928
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)656,645266,72258,20116,175997,7432,257
7-AAAACedartown269,211457,476188,80666,796982,28917,711
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield36,454129,605336,897331,388834,344165,656
7-AAAASonoraville35,118125,754331,151336,297828,320171,680
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)2,57220,44384,909249,072356,996643,004
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield--36272308999,692
8-AAAANorth Oconee868,535115,43214,9561,034999,95743
8-AAAANorth Hall82,794494,480336,02772,305985,60614,394
8-AAAAMadison County46,908349,310462,659112,601971,47828,522
8-AAAAEast Forsyth1,56632,749128,184428,207590,706409,294
8-AAAACherokee Bluff1696,49135,625237,973280,258719,742
8-AAAAWalnut Grove2181616,048115,398132,283867,717
8-AAAACedar Shoals77126,30528,34235,366964,634
8-AAAAEast Hall-91893,7623,960996,040
8-AAAAChestatee-17378386999,614
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Sandy Creek
Cedar Grove
Stephens County
Monroe Area
Sandy Creek
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Mary Persons
Cedar Grove
Calvary Day
Stephens County
Carver (Columbus)
Mary Persons
Wesleyan
Cedar Grove
Crisp County
Calvary Day
White County
Stephens County
Reg 4, #3
31
45.87
3-1
Hephzibah
Reg 1, #2
11
59.87
2-1
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 3, #4
30
46.40
2-1
Long County
Reg 2, #1
5
68.14
3-1
Mary Persons
Reg 7, #3
21
51.79
2-2
Wesleyan
Reg 6, #2
25
48.50
2-1
Ringgold
Reg 8, #4
16
55.41
3-1
Hebron Christian
Reg 5, #1
1
85.06
2-2
Cedar Grove
Reg 1, #3
19
53.98
2-2
Crisp County
Reg 4, #2
26
47.92
2-2
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
34
43.23
1-2
Jackson
Reg 3, #1
4
71.44
3-0
Calvary Day
Reg 6, #3
29
47.26
2-1
Bremen
Reg 7, #2
14
56.60
2-1
White County
Reg 5, #4
15
56.07
3-1
Douglass
Reg 8, #1
2
84.34
4-0
Stephens County
Monroe Area
Savannah Christian
Sandy Creek
Thomasville
Monroe Area
Lumpkin County
Savannah Christian
Morgan County
Sandy Creek
Adairsville
Peach County
Thomasville
Reg 5, #3
7
63.37
1-2
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #2
6
64.49
3-1
Monroe Area
Reg 6, #4
35
37.98
1-2
LaFayette
Reg 7, #1
12
58.83
3-0
Lumpkin County
Reg 2, #3
18
54.85
3-1
Upson-Lee
Reg 3, #2
10
60.16
2-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
20
53.76
3-1
Monroe
Reg 4, #1
13
57.27
3-1
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
8
63.27
1-3
Oconee County
Reg 5, #2
3
72.84
3-1
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
24
49.38
3-1
Gilmer
Reg 6, #1
22
51.41
1-2
Adairsville
Reg 3, #3
23
49.58
2-1
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #2
17
54.93
0-3
Peach County
Reg 4, #4
39
31.07
2-2
Richmond Academy
Reg 1, #1
9
61.60
1-3
Thomasville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA2-285.061,000,0004.38950,593878,626588,183462,5711.16
Stephens County8-AAA4-084.34999,9534.20931,809817,021502,457379,8141.63
Sandy Creek5-AAA3-172.841,000,0003.40711,701559,283360,99081,27111.30
Calvary Day3-AAA3-071.44999,8453.18833,258291,518112,91033,80128.58
Mary Persons2-AAA3-168.14999,9932.90731,070192,28765,65914,55767.70
Monroe Area8-AAA3-164.49962,4391.89293,428176,15565,3846,749147.17
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA1-263.371,000,0001.87278,354157,81249,2924,503221.07
Oconee County8-AAA1-363.27950,3921.71241,186137,24647,5544,317230.64
Thomasville1-AAA1-361.60967,3732.44450,343124,47748,3103,761264.89
Savannah Christian3-AAA2-160.16992,5932.29433,889134,96237,1032,651376.22
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA2-159.87948,2662.23366,99087,07829,1521,876532.05
Lumpkin County7-AAA3-058.83958,2232.08191,39493,30124,8461,420703.23
Morgan County4-AAA3-157.27999,3701.98260,53681,89319,8719641,036.34
White County7-AAA2-156.60923,4101.84123,95851,25011,0135031,987.07
Peach County2-AAA0-354.93999,4041.74207,57937,7667,7422753,635.36
Upson-Lee2-AAA3-154.85999,4211.74206,21437,5857,5032573,890.05
Douglass5-AAA3-156.071,000,0001.2163,87621,8463,6351675,987.02
Crisp County1-AAA2-253.98811,2041.49146,30522,2154,0261267,935.51
Hebron Christian8-AAA3-155.41774,6480.9244,22515,3282,8401188,473.58
Monroe1-AAA3-153.76803,0671.46139,95421,0053,7561168,619.69
Adairsville6-AAA1-251.41983,6921.5646,85113,2722,4307712,986.01
Wesleyan7-AAA2-251.79777,2991.3243,36912,0281,6583925,640.03
Savannah Country Day3-AAA2-149.58899,7461.2268,1117,9489351758,822.53
Harlem4-AAA2-247.92986,2931.3346,7314,4324141283,332.33
Gilmer7-AAA3-149.38656,6851.0423,6795,2405681099,999.00
Ringgold6-AAA2-148.50960,6701.3923,7265,0276468124,999.00
Bremen6-AAA2-147.26944,1831.3117,5203,3393557142,856.14
Long County3-AAA2-146.40811,0870.9830,5512,2651956166,665.67
Hephzibah4-AAA3-145.87976,7551.2430,1492,0431284249,999.00
Dougherty1-AAA2-247.64465,0050.6831,0092,9802773333,332.33
Dawson County7-AAA0-444.13327,6470.454,24757745--
Hart County8-AAA1-247.38309,3540.323,24251543--
Jackson2-AAA1-243.23989,9671.0915,71680140--
Pickens7-AAA1-244.59354,2880.495,03872238--
LaFayette6-AAA1-237.98578,7590.651,4371162--
Gordon Lee6-AAA2-133.98300,8020.3229715---
Richmond Academy4-AAA2-231.07571,3240.5969210---
Liberty County3-AAA0-335.18186,6590.195279---
Salem4-AAA1-228.17381,8820.391923---
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA1-232.44108,5330.111773---
Coahulla Creek6-AAA1-230.06131,7110.14511---
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-226.8658,6640.0611----
Ridgeland6-AAA0-325.6141,5190.047----
Columbus1-AAA1-226.085,0850.014----
Cross Creek4-AAA1-119.7284,3760.083----
Franklin County8-AAA1-326.213,2140.001----
Pike County2-AAA0-48.1411,2150.01-----
West Hall7-AAA1-224.682,4480.00-----
Beach3-AAA0-315.501,5360.00-----
Groves3-AAA1-2-5.8210.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAThomasville433,306290,466160,39183,210967,37332,627
1-AAACarver (Columbus)332,093302,623199,944113,606948,26651,734
1-AAACrisp County109,552177,122259,587264,943811,204188,796
1-AAAMonroe103,473171,604256,289271,701803,067196,933
1-AAADougherty21,56858,117123,076262,244465,005534,995
1-AAAColumbus8687134,2965,085994,915
2-AAAMary Persons762,833187,82841,1988,134999,9937
2-AAAPeach County114,656379,422372,803132,523999,404596
2-AAAUpson-Lee112,775377,309374,999134,338999,421579
2-AAAJackson9,73655,437210,944713,850989,96710,033
2-AAAPike County-45611,15511,215988,785
3-AAACalvary Day787,600188,73920,3763,130999,845155
3-AAASavannah Christian182,177578,179184,75947,478992,5937,407
3-AAASavannah Country Day20,820145,881432,535300,510899,746100,254
3-AAALong County9,20880,162301,532420,185811,087188,913
3-AAALiberty County1535,04239,774141,690186,659813,341
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)421,99720,94985,545108,533891,467
3-AAABeach--751,4611,536998,464
3-AAAGroves---11999,999
4-AAAMorgan County687,188233,98270,7477,453999,370630
4-AAAHarlem183,090404,571335,19463,438986,29313,707
4-AAAHephzibah125,379327,374428,48495,518976,75523,245
4-AAARichmond Academy3,15822,549101,268444,349571,324428,676
4-AAASalem1,15210,77956,234313,717381,882618,118
4-AAACross Creek337458,07375,52584,376915,624
5-AAACedar Grove805,161173,34518,6082,8861,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek163,611596,984192,34147,0641,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)26,179182,476528,361262,9841,000,000-
5-AAADouglass5,04947,195260,690687,0661,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville457,396298,050174,27253,974983,69216,308
6-AAARinggold284,770314,750260,604100,546960,67039,330
6-AAABremen227,228290,702299,405126,848944,18355,817
6-AAALaFayette23,21864,759153,934336,848578,759421,241
6-AAAGordon Lee5,77522,77469,724202,529300,802699,198
6-AAACoahulla Creek1,2216,16026,07098,260131,711868,289
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe2591,7419,63247,03258,664941,336
6-AAARidgeland1331,0646,35933,96341,519958,481
7-AAALumpkin County457,386278,564152,21170,062958,22341,777
7-AAAWhite County317,992298,689198,978107,751923,41076,590
7-AAAWesleyan122,567195,006249,762209,964777,299222,701
7-AAAGilmer69,171134,250205,839247,425656,685343,315
7-AAAPickens17,50949,509100,801186,469354,288645,712
7-AAADawson County15,37343,93992,107176,228327,647672,353
7-AAAWest Hall2433022,1012,448997,552
8-AAAStephens County894,08094,8039,4091,661999,95347
8-AAAMonroe Area55,581428,315340,582137,961962,43937,561
8-AAAOconee County43,201362,222375,311169,658950,39249,608
8-AAAHebron Christian6,67697,434219,395451,143774,648225,352
8-AAAHart County46217,21854,988236,686309,354690,646
8-AAAFranklin County-83152,8913,214996,786

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Pierce County
Appling County
Northeast
Pierce County
Appling County
Fitzgerald
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Northeast
Callaway
Pierce County
Fellowship Christian
Dodge County
Northeast
North Murray
Callaway
Washington County
Pierce County
Fannin County
Fellowship Christian
Reg 4, #3
20
49.97
1-1-1
Laney
Reg 1, #2
15
53.12
1-3
Dodge County
Reg 3, #4
28
42.70
2-2
Vidalia
Reg 2, #1
3
66.86
2-1
Northeast
Reg 7, #3
23
46.61
2-2
North Murray
Reg 6, #2
27
42.86
1-3
South Atlanta
Reg 8, #4
18
51.64
3-0
Providence Christian
Reg 5, #1
5
65.85
2-1
Callaway
Reg 1, #3
16
52.61
1-2
Cook
Reg 4, #2
12
54.32
1-2
Washington County
Reg 2, #4
42
28.46
1-2
Southwest
Reg 3, #1
1
73.26
3-0
Pierce County
Reg 6, #3
34
38.78
0-4
Washington
Reg 7, #2
13
53.25
2-1
Fannin County
Reg 5, #4
41
30.17
2-1
McNair
Reg 8, #1
7
61.58
2-1
Fellowship Christian
Rockmart
Appling County
Union County
Fitzgerald
Athens Academy
Rockmart
Appling County
Thomson
Union County
North Cobb Christian
Toombs County
Fitzgerald
Reg 5, #3
17
51.73
0-3
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 8, #2
8
60.96
2-2
Athens Academy
Reg 6, #4
37
34.93
1-2
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 7, #1
9
60.47
1-2
Rockmart
Reg 2, #3
36
36.00
1-2
Spencer
Reg 3, #2
2
71.91
2-1
Appling County
Reg 1, #4
19
51.27
2-2
Jeff Davis
Reg 4, #1
6
65.33
2-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
11
56.87
3-1
Union County
Reg 5, #2
14
53.25
2-2
Columbia
Reg 7, #4
24
46.27
2-0
Model
Reg 6, #1
22
47.22
2-2
North Cobb Christian
Reg 3, #3
10
57.85
3-0
Toombs County
Reg 2, #2
32
41.26
4-0
ACE Charter
Reg 4, #4
21
49.32
1-2
Putnam County
Reg 1, #1
4
66.76
2-2
Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Pierce County3-AA3-073.26999,9214.03827,686697,582512,787333,9391.99
Appling County3-AA2-171.91999,8303.88790,749648,533457,735266,9622.75
Northeast2-AA2-166.861,000,0003.43764,277506,509220,260103,0888.70
Fitzgerald1-AA2-266.76996,1423.19605,948470,721230,412101,0288.90
Callaway5-AA2-165.85999,9783.13742,624395,781165,07671,94512.90
Thomson4-AA2-165.33998,5952.55332,699229,886122,30948,41919.65
Fellowship Christian8-AA2-161.58970,4102.57577,061176,59367,85521,41345.70
Athens Academy8-AA2-260.96964,9412.49548,308162,25359,05117,88854.90
Rockmart7-AA1-260.47992,1952.68535,836155,40062,13717,32456.72
Toombs County3-AA3-057.85987,9362.28302,858157,74134,9327,432133.55
Union County8-AA3-156.87903,7041.90352,59783,44920,4584,377227.47
Columbia5-AA2-253.25998,0871.72246,53153,9809,1441,216821.37
Fannin County7-AA2-153.25940,6782.02253,84840,1737,8851,155864.80
Washington County4-AA1-254.32962,3031.5981,70729,9485,7779571,043.93
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA0-351.73997,0541.58190,37935,9125,2846521,532.74
Dodge County1-AA1-353.12812,3381.2970,26725,7824,1695951,679.67
Cook1-AA1-252.61792,0281.2361,90521,7963,4554622,163.50
Providence Christian8-AA3-051.64723,7201.15141,53123,2213,2234212,374.30
Jeff Davis1-AA2-251.27727,1371.0742,22113,3721,8382144,671.90
North Cobb Christian6-AA2-247.22981,1161.62121,92318,0711,7621377,298.27
Laney4-AA1-1-149.97901,8131.2641,65311,5491,3101257,999.00
Putnam County4-AA1-249.32888,4491.2237,1279,8891,0341138,848.56
North Murray7-AA2-246.61766,1761.3386,6338,7027055717,542.86
Model7-AA2-046.27752,3001.2980,6617,6966214522,221.22
South Atlanta6-AA1-342.86935,0331.3146,7544,1012419111,110.11
Sumter County1-AA1-245.83385,8150.486,6391,314957142,856.14
ACE Charter2-AA4-041.26983,0171.1314,5542,5421085199,999.00
Vidalia3-AA2-242.70686,8930.8013,5022,1611065199,999.00
East Jackson8-AA3-043.64245,9220.3012,7851,044445199,999.00
Banks County8-AA3-042.28191,3030.227,647533273333,332.33
Haralson County7-AA0-342.51547,7340.8432,6352,2821152499,999.00
Washington6-AA0-438.78830,9401.0215,49972728--
Spencer2-AA1-236.00932,8440.982,8172846--
Worth County1-AA2-241.77182,7410.211,1831596--
Westside (Augusta)4-AA1-236.57248,5360.271,0461013--
Mount Paran Christian6-AA1-234.93646,4180.734,3721251--
Berrien1-AA0-239.26103,7990.11387351--
Windsor Forest3-AA2-233.58176,0670.1844822---
McNair5-AA2-130.17659,7590.681,30410---
Therrell6-AA3-030.69367,9020.398109---
Tattnall County3-AA1-230.75102,9540.111395---
Southwest2-AA1-228.46689,5590.701564---
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA2-227.48203,9700.211623---
Redan5-AA1-223.44256,8200.2695----
Brantley County3-AA3-126.9646,3990.0524----
Rutland2-AA1-220.90224,5680.237----
Landmark Christian5-AA0-317.1681,9330.083----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA2-219.9734,6210.042----
Central (Macon)2-AA0-318.28131,6980.131----
Kendrick2-AA1-212.8636,7400.04-----
Towers5-AA0-45.856,3690.01-----
Jordan2-AA0-32.751,5740.00-----
Murray County7-AA0-313.158970.00-----
Glenn Hills4-AA1-36.361590.00-----
Butler4-AA1-16.801450.00-----
Gordon Central7-AA0-40.96200.00-----
Walker6-AA3-115.65-------
Josey4-AA1-2-0.96-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald779,468160,97043,15012,554996,1423,858
1-AADodge County82,216278,830256,421194,871812,338187,662
1-AACook73,375257,839256,210204,604792,028207,972
1-AAJeff Davis51,734205,146240,848229,409727,137272,863
1-AASumter County10,15465,639120,571189,451385,815614,185
1-AAWorth County2,26321,83353,776104,869182,741817,259
1-AABerrien7909,74329,02464,242103,799896,201
2-AANortheast958,04640,3781,4601161,000,000-
2-AAACE Charter31,533590,897282,57578,012983,01716,983
2-AASpencer9,272287,050440,217196,305932,84467,156
2-AASouthwest1,09368,506199,738420,222689,559310,441
2-AARutland479,05746,671168,793224,568775,432
2-AACentral (Macon)73,66124,452103,578131,698868,302
2-AAKendrick24494,81331,47636,740963,260
2-AAJordan-2741,4981,574998,426
3-AAPierce County523,511395,15877,8933,359999,92179
3-AAAppling County439,634453,668101,6884,840999,830170
3-AAToombs County36,257145,091695,251111,337987,93612,064
3-AAVidalia5815,588102,924577,800686,893313,107
3-AAWindsor Forest1134113,780161,935176,067823,933
3-AATattnall County61286,42896,392102,954897,046
3-AABrantley County-262,03644,33746,399953,601
4-AAThomson729,330204,07248,42516,768998,5951,405
4-AAWashington County151,358380,774274,564155,607962,30337,697
4-AALaney63,335210,489321,646306,343901,81398,187
4-AAPutnam County54,680190,235310,985332,549888,449111,551
4-AAWestside (Augusta)1,29714,43044,362188,447248,536751,464
4-AAButler--12133145999,855
4-AAGlenn Hills--6153159999,841
4-AAJosey-----1,000,000
5-AACallaway769,005183,68745,8791,407999,97822
5-AAColumbia131,818438,301398,95229,016998,0871,913
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian98,724371,311486,23840,781997,0542,946
5-AAMcNair4295,80154,818598,711659,759340,241
5-AARedan2481711,737244,242256,820743,180
5-AALandmark Christian-832,32879,52281,933918,067
5-AATowers--486,3216,369993,631
6-AANorth Cobb Christian542,067270,736122,60045,713981,11618,884
6-AASouth Atlanta272,263329,422221,668111,680935,03364,967
6-AAWashington121,221218,821283,559207,339830,940169,060
6-AAMount Paran Christian46,700115,239206,092278,387646,418353,582
6-AATherrell13,26445,456105,223203,959367,902632,098
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy4,30618,89853,895126,871203,970796,030
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate1791,4286,96326,05134,621965,379
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart642,394246,99074,93227,879992,1957,805
7-AAFannin County224,879369,239228,237118,323940,67859,322
7-AANorth Murray58,273158,954269,847279,102766,176233,824
7-AAModel54,319149,561262,691285,729752,300247,700
7-AAHaralson County20,13575,254164,160288,185547,734452,266
7-AAMurray County-2131764897999,103
7-AAGordon Central--21820999,980
8-AAFellowship Christian398,583302,231187,75481,842970,41029,590
8-AAAthens Academy362,075307,645203,67991,542964,94135,059
8-AAUnion County176,293243,913296,526186,972903,70496,296
8-AAProvidence Christian54,922113,667216,559338,572723,720276,280
8-AAEast Jackson5,04319,37754,873166,629245,922754,078
8-AABanks County3,08413,16740,609134,443191,303808,697

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Prince Avenue Christian
Rabun County
Elbert County
Irwin County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Swainsboro
Prince Avenue Christian
Metter
Rabun County
Brooks County
Swainsboro
Mount Pisgah Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Temple
Metter
Darlington
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
21
38.49
0-3
Heard County
Reg 1, #2
6
55.77
1-2
Brooks County
Reg 3, #4
35
16.08
1-3
Claxton
Reg 2, #1
2
73.10
4-0
Swainsboro
Reg 7, #3
26
35.12
1-2
Dade County
Reg 6, #2
17
40.95
2-2
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 8, #4
37
9.69
0-3
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
1
84.77
4-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
20
39.20
2-1
Bacon County
Reg 4, #2
16
43.74
3-1
Temple
Reg 2, #4
23
38.04
0-3
Jefferson County
Reg 3, #1
11
50.33
1-3
Metter
Reg 6, #3
18
40.69
1-2
St. Francis
Reg 7, #2
14
48.85
2-1
Darlington
Reg 5, #4
31
28.52
1-3
Social Circle
Reg 8, #1
3
66.48
2-1
Rabun County
Elbert County
Lamar County
Mount Vernon
Irwin County
Elbert County
Trion
Bryan County
Lamar County
Commerce
Mount Vernon
Bleckley County
Irwin County
Reg 5, #3
27
33.82
1-2
Oglethorpe County
Reg 8, #2
7
54.13
2-1
Elbert County
Reg 6, #4
22
38.48
1-3
Whitefield Academy
Reg 7, #1
9
51.15
3-0
Trion
Reg 2, #3
10
50.33
2-1
Dublin
Reg 3, #2
13
49.44
3-0
Bryan County
Reg 1, #4
25
36.84
2-2
Pelham
Reg 4, #1
12
49.56
2-2
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
15
46.44
2-1
Commerce
Reg 5, #2
19
39.37
2-2
Jasper County
Reg 7, #4
28
32.55
0-3
Pepperell
Reg 6, #1
8
54.00
3-0
Mount Vernon
Reg 3, #3
30
29.73
1-2
Screven County
Reg 2, #2
5
58.12
2-1
Bleckley County
Reg 4, #4
36
10.99
0-4
Crawford County
Reg 1, #1
4
59.15
2-1
Irwin County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I4-084.771,000,0004.60994,001833,264774,086732,0900.37
Swainsboro2-A Division I4-073.10999,9583.40900,731273,075224,254131,8966.58
Rabun County8-A Division I2-166.481,000,0003.88902,828797,639190,51683,30011.00
Irwin County1-A Division I2-159.151,000,0002.85444,752269,620175,60816,13660.97
Bleckley County2-A Division I2-158.12991,0672.81500,403272,894158,92513,12975.17
Elbert County8-A Division I2-154.131,000,0002.92581,123325,219105,7376,128162.19
Mount Vernon6-A Division I3-054.001,000,0002.72511,031200,370106,1415,308187.39
Brooks County1-A Division I1-255.771,000,0002.44309,505145,27577,4875,088195.54
Trion7-A Division I3-051.15996,5172.27280,359155,17443,6101,783559.85
Lamar County4-A Division I2-249.561,000,0002.28365,524133,20134,5261,192837.93
Metter3-A Division I1-350.33999,9962.24433,706127,25419,3731,012987.14
Dublin2-A Division I2-150.33945,1181.92274,00499,65227,0289251,080.08
Bryan County3-A Division I3-049.44999,9972.15395,524112,23017,1897861,271.26
Darlington7-A Division I2-148.85992,6022.04194,48594,64120,3267001,427.57
Commerce8-A Division I2-146.441,000,0002.15304,10777,35516,5273862,589.67
Temple4-A Division I3-143.741,000,0001.73165,77230,7633,6639410,637.30
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I2-240.951,000,0001.5153,0619,2031,2611283,332.33
St. Francis6-A Division I1-240.691,000,0001.4950,6218,6601,1139111,110.11
Jasper County5-A Division I2-239.371,000,0001.2956,7166,6248859111,110.11
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I1-338.481,000,0001.3732,6434,7574436166,665.67
Heard County4-A Division I0-338.491,000,0001.3449,0155,0333005199,999.00
Bacon County1-A Division I2-139.201,000,0001.3962,0326,5103932499,999.00
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-338.04542,0990.6829,7752,6911392499,999.00
Pelham1-A Division I2-236.841,000,0001.2939,0013,6091961999,999.00
East Laurens2-A Division I2-137.71521,7580.6526,9732,2021001999,999.00
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I1-233.821,000,0001.1115,2051,28885--
Dade County7-A Division I1-235.12765,3330.9610,99393255--
Pepperell7-A Division I0-332.55631,6670.756,34933921--
Screven County3-A Division I1-229.73998,8141.053,2442115--
Social Circle5-A Division I1-328.521,000,0001.043,3101895--
Chattooga7-A Division I1-230.08470,7490.533,0341253--
Coosa7-A Division I2-120.1571,6740.07611---
Armuchee7-A Division I1-220.1471,4580.0767----
Claxton3-A Division I1-316.08973,0460.9825----
Crawford County4-A Division I0-410.991,000,0001.0014----
Athens Christian8-A Division I0-39.691,000,0001.006----
Savannah3-A Division I0-4-11.9828,1470.03-----
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I2-120.89-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIrwin County589,572357,97543,4359,0181,000,000-
1-A Division IBrooks County382,650512,24885,21719,8851,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County17,63080,179490,328411,8631,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham10,14849,598381,020559,2341,000,000-
2-A Division ISwainsboro853,438132,86012,6521,008999,95842
2-A Division IBleckley County119,820599,314234,98836,945991,0678,933
2-A Division IDublin25,000226,507534,773158,838945,11854,882
2-A Division IJefferson County94821,352112,074407,725542,099457,901
2-A Division IEast Laurens79419,967105,513395,484521,758478,242
3-A Division IMetter520,224435,87441,9691,929999,9964
3-A Division IBryan County466,626481,05249,9672,352999,9973
3-A Division IScreven County12,72879,177755,338151,571998,8141,186
3-A Division IClaxton4223,895152,404816,325973,04626,954
3-A Division ISavannah-232227,82328,147971,853
4-A Division ILamar County613,448280,170104,3742,0081,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple275,426436,073280,8707,6311,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County110,974282,723581,89524,4081,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County1521,03432,861965,9531,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian997,3162,6786-1,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County1,999604,094282,268111,6391,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County538280,901432,486286,0751,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle147112,327285,240602,2861,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon728,652201,29548,73521,3181,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian105,716300,652314,821278,8111,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis100,618289,675318,466291,2411,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy65,014208,378317,978408,6301,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division ITrion550,811356,97673,56515,165996,5173,483
7-A Division IDarlington405,248446,992113,97426,388992,6027,398
7-A Division IDade County26,059100,998359,398278,878765,333234,667
7-A Division IPepperell12,16059,304252,014308,189631,667368,333
7-A Division IChattooga5,54832,954166,580265,667470,749529,251
7-A Division IArmuchee911,39417,13352,84071,458928,542
7-A Division ICoosa831,38217,33652,87371,674928,326
8-A Division IRabun County808,506165,41226,013691,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County155,607582,033261,1381,2221,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce35,884252,493704,1407,4831,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian3628,709991,2261,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Schley County
Greene County
Clinch County
Greene County
Bowdon
Schley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Clinch County
Macon County
Jenkins County
Greene County
Dooly County
Clinch County
Macon County
Johnson County
Telfair County
Jenkins County
Manchester
Greene County
Reg 4, #3
19
39.57
0-3
Dooly County
Reg 1, #2
25
31.22
1-2
Seminole County
Reg 3, #4
28
30.56
2-1
Portal
Reg 2, #1
4
54.07
3-1
Clinch County
Reg 7, #3
26
31.18
0-3
Christian Heritage
Reg 6, #2
5
52.97
3-0
Macon County
Reg 8, #4
20
39.11
2-1
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 5, #1
14
45.06
1-1
Johnson County
Reg 1, #3
27
30.61
1-0
Terrell County
Reg 4, #2
17
41.48
2-0
Telfair County
Reg 2, #4
21
38.93
1-3
Charlton County
Reg 3, #1
7
50.42
4-0
Jenkins County
Reg 6, #3
10
48.72
2-1
Manchester
Reg 7, #2
22
37.68
3-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 5, #4
41
13.16
0-4
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 8, #1
2
56.09
4-0
Greene County
Bowdon
McIntosh County Academy
Schley County
Early County
Aquinas
Bowdon
McIntosh County Academy
Wilcox County
Lincoln County
Schley County
Lanier County
Early County
Reg 5, #3
35
21.79
1-2
Hancock Central
Reg 8, #2
6
51.62
3-0
Aquinas
Reg 6, #4
18
39.68
3-0
Marion County
Reg 7, #1
3
54.85
2-2
Bowdon
Reg 2, #3
13
46.95
2-2
Turner County
Reg 3, #2
8
49.98
2-1
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 1, #4
30
28.95
0-3
Miller County
Reg 4, #1
15
44.56
1-2
Wilcox County
Reg 8, #3
11
48.24
2-1
Lincoln County
Reg 5, #2
33
25.70
1-2
Wilkinson County
Reg 7, #4
Reg 6, #1
1
62.01
3-0
Schley County
Reg 3, #3
16
42.81
1-2
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 2, #2
9
49.10
3-0
Lanier County
Reg 4, #4
23
36.55
2-2
Wheeler County
Reg 1, #1
12
48.08
2-1
Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Schley County6-A Division II3-062.01999,6183.91847,435704,016542,810823,0810.21
Greene County8-A Division II4-056.09995,0003.62634,572470,416272,654279,2502.58
Bowdon7-A Division II2-254.851,000,0003.11528,857390,654184,120191,5444.22
Clinch County2-A Division II3-154.07999,4523.28681,648365,917201,975179,7444.56
Macon County6-A Division II3-052.97992,5042.92566,251343,923179,255136,4756.33
Aquinas8-A Division II3-051.62980,9172.84431,387267,622116,64189,35310.19
Jenkins County3-A Division II4-050.42997,9892.54499,823207,62786,75761,15115.35
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II2-149.98997,7562.47479,121192,55778,10853,65017.64
Lanier County2-A Division II3-049.10997,3792.39446,795168,40366,14442,02322.80
Early County1-A Division II2-148.08999,8552.44424,590114,68447,47631,04531.21
Lincoln County8-A Division II2-148.24955,7502.33286,104147,12950,57430,44931.84
Manchester6-A Division II2-148.72941,7352.06283,521141,23950,17229,18133.27
Turner County2-A Division II2-246.95995,3822.08350,142111,96336,45519,57750.08
Johnson County5-A Division II1-145.06999,9542.02228,12292,83530,39512,76277.36
Wilcox County4-A Division II1-244.56969,3542.23317,74090,56122,78310,53993.89
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II1-242.81983,2611.57178,46038,1008,7103,368295.91
Telfair County4-A Division II2-041.48931,9841.88206,95745,1878,7982,875346.83
Dooly County4-A Division II0-339.57894,7201.66148,54227,4134,6461,213823.40
Marion County6-A Division II3-039.68830,5721.1862,40417,0212,8047611,313.06
Charlton County2-A Division II1-338.93970,3101.34104,48316,4642,6216611,511.86
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II2-139.11735,6761.2058,62514,7242,3946131,630.32
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-037.681,000,0001.3346,01611,5721,6983752,665.67
Wheeler County4-A Division II2-236.55804,6161.3078,17710,6281,3532454,080.63
Seminole County1-A Division II1-231.22772,9520.9921,2081,8551491952,630.58
Terrell County1-A Division II1-030.61762,3080.9719,8601,5681221566,665.67
Christian Heritage7-A Division II0-331.181,000,0001.1213,2721,7481391283,332.33
Miller County1-A Division II0-328.95660,5780.8011,240711426166,665.67
Warren County8-A Division II2-132.38328,6720.448,4131,109775199,999.00
Portal3-A Division II2-130.56802,2760.8816,0651,225675199,999.00
Hawkinsville4-A Division II2-229.00358,0100.457,534424251999,999.00
Mitchell County1-A Division II0-426.92557,7330.656,307301191999,999.00
Taylor County6-A Division II2-128.33198,2500.221,28013161999,999.00
Wilkinson County5-A Division II1-225.70968,9051.052,71419211--
Hancock Central5-A Division II1-221.79928,1590.9791250---
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-221.47245,3060.2779120---
Montgomery County3-A Division II0-319.81218,7180.2245110---
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-413.16663,0010.67721---
Treutlen4-A Division II0-318.0441,3160.0454----
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-319.5130,6930.0323----
Glascock County5-A Division II0-39.44439,7880.4414----
Atkinson County2-A Division II0-312.5437,4770.0412----
Greenville6-A Division II0-317.466,6280.013----
Towns County8-A Division II0-311.443,9850.003----
Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-11.111,2680.00-----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-2-25.011930.00-----
Pataula Charter1-A Division II2-111.55-------
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II1-2-16.10-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County931,71161,8725,2451,027999,855145
1-A Division IITerrell County45,836264,816248,346203,310762,308237,692
1-A Division IIMitchell County16,110133,978182,436225,209557,733442,267
1-A Division IISeminole County2,405301,813263,503205,231772,952227,048
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay2,36836,37375,164131,401245,306754,694
1-A Division IIMiller County1,570201,125225,168232,715660,578339,422
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-231381,1071,268998,732
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County529,432291,308130,46348,249999,452548
2-A Division IILanier County256,223340,263273,518127,375997,3792,621
2-A Division IITurner County178,719283,272345,814187,577995,3824,618
2-A Division IICharlton County35,62184,994249,269600,426970,31029,690
2-A Division IIAtkinson County516393636,37337,477962,523
3-A Division IIJenkins County445,197356,763167,61928,410997,9892,011
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy418,256366,039181,95231,509997,7562,244
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute128,355246,611478,800129,495983,26116,739
3-A Division IIPortal7,98628,424154,237611,629802,276197,724
3-A Division IIMontgomery County2062,16317,392198,957218,718781,282
4-A Division IIWilcox County435,933278,683166,39188,347969,35430,646
4-A Division IITelfair County265,089278,818234,974153,103931,98468,016
4-A Division IIDooly County186,062238,354263,229207,075894,720105,280
4-A Division IIWheeler County99,725163,740242,445298,706804,616195,384
4-A Division IIHawkinsville12,96138,90286,037220,110358,010641,990
4-A Division IITreutlen2301,5036,92432,65941,316958,684
5-A Division IIJohnson County901,22090,0477,6081,079999,95446
5-A Division IIWilkinson County65,350510,652301,73291,171968,90531,095
5-A Division IIHancock Central29,113302,504417,681178,861928,15971,841
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep3,30066,687178,334414,680663,001336,999
5-A Division IIGlascock County1,01730,11094,628314,033439,788560,212
5-A Division IITwiggs County--17176193999,807
6-A Division IISchley County719,182226,57946,1877,670999,618382
6-A Division IIMacon County223,707466,622240,20261,973992,5047,496
6-A Division IIManchester44,261218,758430,469248,247941,73558,265
6-A Division IIMarion County12,62782,652245,924489,369830,572169,428
6-A Division IITaylor County2185,17133,354159,507198,250801,750
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County51923,38627,11030,693969,307
6-A Division IIGreenville-264786,1246,628993,372
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
7-A Division IIBowdon886,061101,86612,073-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)89,415608,162302,423-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage24,524289,972685,504-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIGreene County539,838294,165127,24733,750995,0005,000
8-A Division IIAquinas280,531358,012256,62785,747980,91719,083
8-A Division IILincoln County156,950271,407371,584155,809955,75044,250
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes20,25062,211188,624464,591735,676264,324
8-A Division IIWarren County2,43114,19355,608256,440328,672671,328
8-A Division IITowns County-123103,6633,985996,015
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000

