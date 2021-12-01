Maxwell playoff projections heading into Semifinals

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Finals Champ Odds Collins Hill #1 (GHSA 8-AAAAAAA) 12-0 109.77 87.02 4.84 964,225.26 872,291.10 0.15 Milton #1 (GHSA 5-AAAAAAA) 12-1 92.51 100.71 3.78 684,365.57 91,660.56 9.91 Walton #3 (GHSA 3-AAAAAAA) 9-3 87.10 102.70 3.34 315,634.43 25,479.74 38.25 Grayson #2 (GHSA 4-AAAAAAA) 10-3 83.44 103.36 3.05 35,774.74 10,568.60 93.62

Class AAAAAA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Finals Champ Odds Buford #1 (GHSA 8-AAAAAA) 12-1 101.69 81.77 4.76 926,251.84 833,869.89 0.20 Hughes #1 (GHSA 4-AAAAAA) 12-1 84.86 91.29 3.90 783,678.97 118,820.73 7.42 Carrollton #2 (GHSA 5-AAAAAA) 12-1 81.69 95.35 3.11 73,748.16 34,404.34 28.07 Dacula #2 (GHSA 8-AAAAAA) 9-4 75.19 94.32 3.23 216,321.03 12,905.04 76.49

Class AAAAA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Finals Champ Odds Warner Robins #2 (GHSA 1-AAAAA) 12-1 91.34 83.44 4.24 723,170.84 513,804.10 0.95 Calhoun #2 (GHSA 7-AAAAA) 11-2 85.54 83.05 4.11 791,542.88 313,707.38 2.19 Creekside #2 (GHSA 3-AAAAA) 11-2 83.37 87.88 3.41 276,829.16 137,010.52 6.30 Blessed Trinity #3 (GHSA 7-AAAAA) 9-4 75.47 87.88 3.24 208,457.12 35,478.01 27.19

Class AAAA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Semi Finals Champ Odds Benedictine #1 (GHSA 3-AAAA) 11-2 88.33 76.17 4.50 846,207.49 655,198.69 0.53 Cedartown #1 (GHSA 7-AAAA) 11-1 79.43 81.59 3.80 608,308.67 192,278.81 4.20 Carver (Columbus) #1 (GHSA 2-AAAA) 11-1 75.77 83.08 3.48 391,691.33 92,824.05 9.77 North Oconee #1 (GHSA 8-AAAA) 10-3 74.18 83.85 3.21 153,792.51 59,698.44 15.75

Class AAA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove #1 (GHSA 5-AAA) 10-3 74.49 72.58 3.84 534,086.59 310,058.43 2.23 Pierce County #1 (GHSA 1-AAA) 11-2 73.13 71.60 3.94 641,960.81 295,806.16 2.38 Appling County #2 (GHSA 1-AAA) 12-1 74.37 73.73 3.73 465,913.41 268,833.21 2.72 Carver (Atlanta) #2 (GHSA 5-AAA) 9-2 69.29 74.29 3.48 358,039.19 125,302.20 6.98

Class AA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Semi Finals Champ Odds Thomasville #1 (GHSA 1-AA) 12-1 77.02 64.02 4.56 895,464.54 665,972.57 0.50 Fitzgerald #2 (GHSA 1-AA) 11-2 69.98 70.99 3.85 631,178.55 220,015.51 3.55 Swainsboro #1 (GHSA 2-AA) 11-2 64.51 72.41 3.45 368,821.45 84,107.04 10.89 Callaway #2 (GHSA 5-AA) 10-2 60.20 73.67 3.13 104,535.46 29,904.88 32.44

Class A Public

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Semi Finals Champ Odds Metter #1 (GHSA 3-A Public) 13-0 71.43 65.52 4.13 684,893.10 442,083.10 1.26 Irwin County #1 (GHSA 2-A Public) 11-2 67.58 62.03 4.30 901,774.76 394,098.28 1.54 Brooks County #2 (GHSA 2-A Public) 10-2 65.99 69.58 3.47 315,106.90 155,899.15 5.41 Wilcox County #1 (GHSA 4-A Public) 10-3 49.18 68.67 3.11 98,225.24 7,919.48 125.27

Class A Private

