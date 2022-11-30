Maxwell playoff projections heading into Semifinals

Class AAAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Finals Champ Odds Mill Creek #2 (8-AAAAAAA) 12-1 97.98 92.84 4.14 725,008.71 416,620.03 1.40 Colquitt County #1 (1-AAAAAAA) 13-0 95.61 95.27 3.77 510,400.40 259,658.54 2.85 Carrollton #1 (2-AAAAAAA) 13-0 95.25 95.45 3.73 489,599.60 244,316.16 3.09 Milton #1 (6-AAAAAAA) 10-3 87.80 95.72 3.35 274,991.29 79,405.28 11.59

Class AAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Finals Champ Odds Hughes #1 (5-AAAAAA) 13-0 100.63 86.73 4.53 834,913.14 700,046.35 0.43 Roswell #1 (7-AAAAAA) 12-1 88.02 92.63 3.76 608,897.18 147,111.78 5.80 Rome #1 (6-AAAAAA) 12-1 86.91 95.09 3.25 165,086.86 84,225.96 10.87 Gainesville #1 (8-AAAAAA) 13-0 84.27 93.91 3.46 391,102.82 68,615.91 13.57

Class AAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Finals Champ Odds Ware County #1 (1-AAAAA) 12-0 88.40 73.23 4.63 912,398.93 714,858.41 0.40 Cartersville #2 (7-AAAAA) 12-1 79.31 80.42 3.97 742,051.41 223,289.84 3.48 Warner Robins #2 (2-AAAAA) 9-4 70.37 83.49 3.30 257,948.59 37,506.27 25.66 Dutchtown #1 (2-AAAAA) 12-1 68.56 83.79 3.11 87,601.07 24,345.48 40.08

Class AAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Finals Champ Odds Benedictine #1 (3-AAAA) 11-2 84.52 79.00 4.27 855,629.87 414,985.15 1.41 Cedartown #1 (7-AAAA) 13-0 86.54 82.65 3.98 613,261.66 371,666.85 1.69 North Oconee #1 (8-AAAA) 13-0 82.64 84.77 3.58 386,738.34 193,241.96 4.17 Troup #1 (4-AAAA) 12-1 69.46 84.78 3.16 144,370.13 20,106.04 48.74

Class AAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove #1 (5-AAA) 10-2 88.25 71.99 4.66 916,282.21 748,299.98 0.34 Sandy Creek #2 (5-AAA) 11-2 77.05 79.95 3.92 734,545.93 184,538.55 4.42 Carver (Atlanta) #3 (5-AAA) 9-3 70.41 83.38 3.30 265,454.07 37,767.15 25.48 Oconee County #3 (8-AAA) 9-4 69.96 84.49 3.11 83,717.79 29,394.32 33.02

Class AA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald #1 (1-AA) 13-0 72.29 65.45 4.24 759,361.81 475,735.42 1.10 Appling County #1 (3-AA) 11-1 68.29 68.78 3.76 523,701.55 236,295.87 3.23 Thomson #1 (4-AA) 12-1 67.49 69.17 3.68 476,298.45 204,418.18 3.89 Fellowship Christian #1 (8-AA) 10-3 62.56 70.24 3.32 240,638.19 83,550.52 10.97

Class A Public

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian #1 (5-A Division I) 12-0 75.45 70.87 4.24 854,443.87 384,849.25 1.60 Swainsboro #1 (2-A Division I) 12-0 77.72 75.13 3.87 536,794.79 328,953.79 2.04 Irwin County #1 (1-A Division I) 11-1 76.47 75.84 3.73 463,205.21 268,337.56 2.73 St. Francis #1 (6-A Division I) 10-3 60.47 76.31 3.16 145,556.13 17,859.40 54.99

Class A Division II

Playoff Projections by Team

