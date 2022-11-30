Maxwell playoff projections heading into Semifinals

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Mill Creek
|#2 (8-AAAAAAA)
|12-1
|97.98
|92.84
|4.14
|725,008.71
|416,620.03
|1.40
|Colquitt County
|#1 (1-AAAAAAA)
|13-0
|95.61
|95.27
|3.77
|510,400.40
|259,658.54
|2.85
|Carrollton
|#1 (2-AAAAAAA)
|13-0
|95.25
|95.45
|3.73
|489,599.60
|244,316.16
|3.09
|Milton
|#1 (6-AAAAAAA)
|10-3
|87.80
|95.72
|3.35
|274,991.29
|79,405.28
|11.59
Class AAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hughes
|#1 (5-AAAAAA)
|13-0
|100.63
|86.73
|4.53
|834,913.14
|700,046.35
|0.43
|Roswell
|#1 (7-AAAAAA)
|12-1
|88.02
|92.63
|3.76
|608,897.18
|147,111.78
|5.80
|Rome
|#1 (6-AAAAAA)
|12-1
|86.91
|95.09
|3.25
|165,086.86
|84,225.96
|10.87
|Gainesville
|#1 (8-AAAAAA)
|13-0
|84.27
|93.91
|3.46
|391,102.82
|68,615.91
|13.57
Class AAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Ware County
|#1 (1-AAAAA)
|12-0
|88.40
|73.23
|4.63
|912,398.93
|714,858.41
|0.40
|Cartersville
|#2 (7-AAAAA)
|12-1
|79.31
|80.42
|3.97
|742,051.41
|223,289.84
|3.48
|Warner Robins
|#2 (2-AAAAA)
|9-4
|70.37
|83.49
|3.30
|257,948.59
|37,506.27
|25.66
|Dutchtown
|#1 (2-AAAAA)
|12-1
|68.56
|83.79
|3.11
|87,601.07
|24,345.48
|40.08
Class AAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Benedictine
|#1 (3-AAAA)
|11-2
|84.52
|79.00
|4.27
|855,629.87
|414,985.15
|1.41
|Cedartown
|#1 (7-AAAA)
|13-0
|86.54
|82.65
|3.98
|613,261.66
|371,666.85
|1.69
|North Oconee
|#1 (8-AAAA)
|13-0
|82.64
|84.77
|3.58
|386,738.34
|193,241.96
|4.17
|Troup
|#1 (4-AAAA)
|12-1
|69.46
|84.78
|3.16
|144,370.13
|20,106.04
|48.74
Class AAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|#1 (5-AAA)
|10-2
|88.25
|71.99
|4.66
|916,282.21
|748,299.98
|0.34
|Sandy Creek
|#2 (5-AAA)
|11-2
|77.05
|79.95
|3.92
|734,545.93
|184,538.55
|4.42
|Carver (Atlanta)
|#3 (5-AAA)
|9-3
|70.41
|83.38
|3.30
|265,454.07
|37,767.15
|25.48
|Oconee County
|#3 (8-AAA)
|9-4
|69.96
|84.49
|3.11
|83,717.79
|29,394.32
|33.02
Class AA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fitzgerald
|#1 (1-AA)
|13-0
|72.29
|65.45
|4.24
|759,361.81
|475,735.42
|1.10
|Appling County
|#1 (3-AA)
|11-1
|68.29
|68.78
|3.76
|523,701.55
|236,295.87
|3.23
|Thomson
|#1 (4-AA)
|12-1
|67.49
|69.17
|3.68
|476,298.45
|204,418.18
|3.89
|Fellowship Christian
|#1 (8-AA)
|10-3
|62.56
|70.24
|3.32
|240,638.19
|83,550.52
|10.97
Class A Public
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|#1 (5-A Division I)
|12-0
|75.45
|70.87
|4.24
|854,443.87
|384,849.25
|1.60
|Swainsboro
|#1 (2-A Division I)
|12-0
|77.72
|75.13
|3.87
|536,794.79
|328,953.79
|2.04
|Irwin County
|#1 (1-A Division I)
|11-1
|76.47
|75.84
|3.73
|463,205.21
|268,337.56
|2.73
|St. Francis
|#1 (6-A Division I)
|10-3
|60.47
|76.31
|3.16
|145,556.13
|17,859.40
|54.99
Class A Division II
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|#1 (7-A Division II)
|12-1
|59.78
|48.68
|4.49
|884,783.47
|607,268.26
|0.65
|Johnson County
|#1 (5-A Division II)
|13-0
|53.33
|55.66
|3.70
|510,833.52
|189,844.04
|4.27
|Schley County
|#1 (6-A Division II)
|11-2
|52.96
|55.82
|3.67
|489,166.48
|177,332.86
|4.64
|Lincoln County
|#1 (8-A Division II)
|10-2
|42.52
|56.79
|3.14
|115,216.53
|25,554.84
|38.13
About the Author