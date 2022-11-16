Maxwell playoff projections heading into Second Round

Class AAAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Colquitt County #1 (1-AAAAAAA) 11-0 98.04 85.75 3.74 982,868.83 898,381.69 501,668.75 356,483.46 1.81 Buford #1 (8-AAAAAAA) 11-0 98.83 90.64 3.08 864,865.02 613,525.16 345,768.96 251,901.62 2.97 Mill Creek #2 (8-AAAAAAA) 10-1 94.88 90.47 2.51 554,060.25 465,965.99 339,668.63 146,186.64 5.84 North Cobb #1 (5-AAAAAAA) 9-2 91.11 89.89 2.13 445,939.75 357,460.34 245,370.51 80,622.50 11.40 Carrollton #1 (2-AAAAAAA) 11-0 92.33 91.45 2.45 905,046.22 338,958.75 131,519.67 74,318.79 12.46 Milton #1 (6-AAAAAAA) 8-3 87.35 86.97 2.88 872,758.00 658,411.43 279,004.10 67,303.94 13.86 Westlake #2 (2-AAAAAAA) 8-3 82.52 90.31 1.88 676,028.02 137,391.06 55,937.34 8,641.34 114.72 Grayson #1 (4-AAAAAAA) 9-2 79.17 88.91 1.85 598,995.86 198,603.13 46,004.71 5,083.62 195.71 Walton #2 (5-AAAAAAA) 9-2 85.13 96.13 1.19 135,134.98 40,674.86 8,015.88 2,971.21 335.56 Lambert #2 (6-AAAAAAA) 10-1 81.56 93.28 1.73 641,784.27 73,500.18 10,222.09 2,911.73 342.44 Camden County #2 (1-AAAAAAA) 8-3 77.73 90.49 1.52 401,004.14 103,164.43 18,016.06 1,716.00 581.75 Parkview #4 (4-AAAAAAA) 8-3 78.27 91.69 1.38 323,971.98 39,182.61 11,511.41 1,159.66 861.32 North Gwinnett #1 (7-AAAAAAA) 9-2 74.70 92.19 1.39 358,215.73 25,577.67 2,173.54 341.62 2,926.23 Norcross #2 (7-AAAAAAA) 8-3 73.07 90.70 1.17 127,242.00 39,821.01 4,487.23 259.76 3,848.76 Marietta #2 (3-AAAAAAA) 5-6 75.27 95.74 1.10 94,953.78 6,841.24 566.89 94.00 10,637.54 Harrison #3 (3-AAAAAAA) 4-7 65.85 93.88 1.02 17,131.17 2,540.47 64.22 4.11 243,136.94

Class AAAAAA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Hughes #1 (5-AAAAAA) 11-0 95.92 80.70 4.02 986,028.76 860,211.88 710,398.90 464,449.82 1.15 Thomas County Central #1 (1-AAAAAA) 11-0 93.99 82.37 3.68 989,029.65 734,114.03 624,543.47 335,325.37 1.98 Rome #1 (6-AAAAAA) 10-1 85.25 84.52 2.83 879,975.81 686,330.34 191,439.84 71,562.96 12.97 Roswell #1 (7-AAAAAA) 10-1 85.91 86.16 2.42 920,446.29 262,204.58 180,580.13 59,461.98 15.82 Gainesville #1 (8-AAAAAA) 11-0 80.63 85.42 2.34 774,476.73 448,454.52 98,392.31 21,571.55 45.36 Houston County #4 (1-AAAAAA) 9-2 81.14 86.27 2.48 907,190.46 463,993.87 89,388.36 20,433.26 47.94 Lee County #3 (1-AAAAAA) 8-3 83.35 88.63 1.94 742,964.13 120,498.70 56,823.61 18,621.44 52.70 Northside (Warner Robins) #2 (1-AAAAAA) 7-4 78.30 87.64 1.95 691,783.98 216,881.03 30,017.72 6,623.89 149.97 South Paulding #2 (5-AAAAAA) 8-3 72.18 87.83 1.31 225,523.27 79,650.08 6,302.00 638.83 1,564.36 Woodward Academy #1 (3-AAAAAA) 10-1 72.46 88.31 1.28 257,035.87 17,677.31 4,688.22 608.60 1,642.11 Marist #1 (4-AAAAAA) 9-2 69.54 87.07 1.37 308,216.02 56,110.52 3,830.69 372.29 2,685.05 Alpharetta #2 (7-AAAAAA) 8-3 70.40 88.51 1.16 120,024.19 40,678.11 2,664.16 282.37 3,540.51 Allatoona #2 (6-AAAAAA) 6-5 67.22 90.02 1.08 79,553.71 3,178.83 594.70 36.35 27,505.75 North Forsyth #2 (8-AAAAAA) 8-3 61.99 89.36 1.02 13,971.24 1,612.11 136.86 5.96 167,881.65 North Atlanta #3 (4-AAAAAA) 8-3 59.98 87.67 1.10 92,809.54 7,901.53 161.77 4.50 222,254.78 St. Pius X #2 (4-AAAAAA) 6-5 57.99 89.88 1.01 10,970.35 502.56 37.26 0.83 1,206,061.77

Class AAAAA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Ware County #1 (1-AAAAA) 10-0 88.90 66.71 4.47 993,962.37 915,590.01 845,427.05 717,328.71 0.39 Creekside #1 (5-AAAAA) 9-2 76.07 72.92 3.08 886,642.92 671,794.96 414,939.87 107,485.10 8.30 Cartersville #2 (7-AAAAA) 10-1 75.62 77.31 2.12 563,914.41 334,817.21 173,193.97 43,422.50 22.03 Coffee #2 (1-AAAAA) 9-2 72.97 75.29 2.62 959,193.43 431,649.32 192,139.47 39,582.97 24.26 Dutchtown #1 (2-AAAAA) 10-1 69.74 72.68 2.83 948,060.73 748,014.34 97,820.94 36,594.76 26.33 Cambridge #1 (6-AAAAA) 9-2 71.51 76.54 1.79 436,085.59 232,151.67 106,091.17 19,507.75 50.26 Warner Robins #2 (2-AAAAA) 7-4 70.00 75.88 2.22 818,123.83 275,534.77 106,234.46 17,318.55 56.74 Calhoun #1 (7-AAAAA) 8-3 69.78 76.25 1.78 665,882.89 65,796.01 37,757.45 14,160.86 69.62 Kell #2 (6-AAAAA) 10-1 65.91 78.57 1.36 334,117.11 18,179.30 7,609.01 2,106.97 473.62 Mays #2 (5-AAAAA) 7-4 61.83 76.04 1.87 679,403.23 182,672.65 9,355.72 1,801.09 554.22 Dalton #3 (7-AAAAA) 6-5 60.68 78.11 1.15 113,357.08 31,636.77 4,747.12 338.95 2,949.25 Cass #4 (7-AAAAA) 5-6 57.45 76.71 1.38 320,596.77 59,493.12 1,886.00 235.95 4,237.24 Northside (Columbus) #1 (3-AAAAA) 10-1 55.38 76.05 1.21 181,876.17 21,033.49 2,597.99 109.08 9,166.99 Northgate #2 (3-AAAAA) 5-6 47.21 76.49 1.06 51,939.27 9,819.89 103.40 4.27 234,157.76 Chamblee #2 (4-AAAAA) 8-2 47.83 78.40 1.01 6,037.63 434.67 40.43 1.79 558,081.84 Decatur #1 (4-AAAAA) 7-4 44.42 76.42 1.04 40,806.57 1,381.80 55.96 0.71 1,409,067.52

Class AAAA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedartown #1 (7-AAAA) 11-0 88.55 75.01 3.87 977,112.16 861,314.17 613,737.60 419,092.31 1.39 Benedictine #1 (3-AAAA) 9-2 84.52 71.05 4.02 982,619.50 883,035.82 781,979.29 370,685.84 1.70 North Oconee #1 (8-AAAA) 11-0 81.54 78.71 2.85 972,964.11 563,666.14 206,573.09 104,010.58 8.61 Perry #1 (2-AAAA) 10-1 80.60 80.21 2.46 844,966.74 410,198.89 140,974.69 67,520.36 13.81 Troup #1 (4-AAAA) 10-1 69.78 75.53 2.68 865,683.97 663,355.52 133,088.67 19,672.34 49.83 Bainbridge #1 (1-AAAA) 7-4 73.23 81.00 1.80 658,441.98 103,042.00 30,134.18 9,158.96 108.18 Stockbridge #1 (5-AAAA) 9-2 66.94 76.96 2.08 906,565.06 112,215.66 57,996.99 6,477.20 153.39 Burke County #3 (3-AAAA) 9-2 69.64 83.18 1.38 341,558.02 31,715.98 5,630.98 1,319.27 756.99 Holy Innocents #1 (6-AAAA) 8-3 60.91 76.82 1.79 585,378.03 185,593.62 16,921.20 1,002.06 996.94 Wayne County #2 (3-AAAA) 9-2 68.25 84.04 1.18 155,033.26 24,839.07 2,686.77 565.11 1,768.58 Central (Carrollton) #2 (7-AAAA) 8-3 59.95 78.18 1.53 414,621.97 105,394.68 7,246.72 386.35 2,587.30 Cairo #2 (1-AAAA) 8-3 56.02 78.33 1.18 134,316.03 45,656.17 2,110.76 72.71 13,752.56 Stephenson #2 (6-AAAA) 7-3 58.86 83.10 1.03 22,887.84 3,927.85 232.08 21.52 46,461.55 Spalding #2 (2-AAAA) 7-4 52.46 79.38 1.02 17,380.50 2,906.17 441.43 10.15 98,517.91 Walnut Grove #2 (8-AAAA) 9-2 49.73 79.31 1.10 93,434.94 1,842.34 214.93 3.61 276,816.90 Lovett #2 (5-AAAA) 7-4 53.29 83.75 1.03 27,035.89 1,295.90 30.61 1.63 614,008.11

Class AAA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove #1 (5-AAA) 8-2 87.91 65.19 4.42 966,204.40 877,906.73 831,522.36 747,880.52 0.34 Sandy Creek #2 (5-AAA) 9-2 73.70 73.18 2.34 578,349.79 406,029.09 284,515.09 69,222.42 13.45 Calvary Day #1 (3-AAA) 10-0 70.04 72.64 2.01 795,641.79 103,213.92 71,351.29 37,997.90 25.32 Stephens County #1 (8-AAA) 9-2 69.10 72.87 1.88 421,650.21 267,036.58 160,677.16 27,772.77 35.01 Oconee County #3 (8-AAA) 7-4 68.37 72.74 2.24 706,515.03 457,860.06 53,635.16 26,010.38 37.45 Thomasville #1 (1-AAA) 8-3 65.77 70.48 2.54 890,206.01 445,193.60 184,096.06 24,392.12 40.00 Carver (Atlanta) #3 (5-AAA) 7-3 67.66 73.26 1.99 554,164.83 300,013.30 116,262.95 17,957.60 54.69 Peach County #1 (2-AAA) 8-3 66.19 72.04 2.03 646,943.32 240,534.42 124,481.04 17,069.95 57.58 Monroe Area #4 (8-AAA) 6-5 67.77 74.03 1.80 445,835.17 241,533.23 94,322.68 14,697.79 67.04 Carver (Columbus) #2 (1-AAA) 8-2 63.62 72.62 2.01 670,738.11 311,649.90 23,885.19 8,440.77 117.47 Savannah Christian #2 (3-AAA) 10-1 63.03 73.91 1.48 353,056.68 86,399.91 34,623.87 3,635.68 274.05 Adairsville #1 (6-AAA) 10-1 59.02 72.31 1.44 293,484.97 140,832.25 8,304.82 2,022.01 493.56 Hebron Christian #2 (8-AAA) 9-2 61.59 76.18 1.05 33,795.60 10,129.95 4,359.27 1,316.69 758.48 Dougherty #3 (1-AAA) 9-2 60.53 76.17 1.22 204,358.21 8,749.40 3,159.58 874.77 1,142.16 Harlem #1 (4-AAA) 10-1 55.68 72.16 1.42 329,261.89 89,657.79 3,782.33 678.16 1,473.59 Liberty County #3 (3-AAA) 7-4 50.08 73.67 1.12 109,793.99 13,259.87 1,021.15 30.47 32,813.89

Class AA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald #1 (1-AA) 11-0 74.81 62.81 3.49 929,229.86 664,300.39 506,780.07 391,677.83 1.55 Appling County #1 (3-AA) 9-1 67.28 61.84 3.13 861,223.76 669,123.06 428,107.99 167,067.72 4.99 Pierce County #2 (3-AA) 10-1 68.98 63.83 3.02 933,110.13 689,942.18 244,304.57 154,935.29 5.45 Rockmart #1 (7-AA) 9-2 68.08 64.81 2.53 905,209.51 315,752.86 189,049.58 115,299.74 7.67 South Atlanta #1 (6-AA) 10-0 62.97 62.70 2.70 910,523.48 490,916.97 232,633.90 65,932.53 14.17 Thomson #1 (4-AA) 10-1 63.50 64.28 2.26 661,225.51 364,817.35 178,191.78 52,708.83 17.97 Fellowship Christian #1 (8-AA) 8-3 59.77 64.62 2.19 834,651.56 277,252.78 54,224.60 20,410.39 47.99 Callaway #1 (5-AA) 8-3 58.43 63.57 2.16 793,435.05 252,647.67 97,941.64 18,829.89 52.11 Cook #2 (1-AA) 8-3 59.81 66.74 1.53 338,774.49 135,482.75 46,487.71 10,108.74 97.92 Northeast #2 (2-AA) 8-3 53.84 66.44 1.21 138,776.24 54,478.49 12,471.08 1,547.05 645.39 Putnam County #2 (4-AA) 9-2 55.05 69.76 1.09 70,770.14 13,421.09 2,963.80 771.34 1,295.44 Fannin County #3 (7-AA) 7-4 49.04 66.31 1.23 206,564.95 23,750.78 3,329.73 252.09 3,965.78 North Cobb Christian #2 (6-AA) 10-1 51.00 69.56 1.10 94,790.49 6,525.66 1,002.78 181.39 5,512.06 Eagle's Landing Christian #2 (5-AA) 7-4 48.07 67.60 1.18 165,348.44 17,868.68 891.34 121.14 8,253.61 Berrien #4 (1-AA) 7-4 48.71 68.25 1.08 66,889.87 14,936.35 783.26 113.47 8,811.88 Union County #3 (8-AA) 8-3 45.36 66.75 1.10 89,476.52 8,782.94 836.17 42.56 23,496.16

Class A Public

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian #1 (5-A Division I) 10-0 75.50 61.60 4.07 1,000,000.00 887,769.84 780,217.83 399,207.97 1.50 Irwin County #1 (1-A Division I) 9-1 77.58 66.77 3.62 991,066.64 802,819.37 505,312.63 319,475.35 2.13 Swainsboro #1 (2-A Division I) 10-0 74.25 69.23 3.02 990,947.94 599,563.41 277,153.07 151,176.00 5.61 Rabun County #1 (8-A Division I) 11-0 71.41 70.70 2.57 942,597.54 397,439.76 153,193.28 72,072.06 12.88 Darlington #1 (7-A Division I) 11-0 67.96 72.09 1.66 680,842.45 169,299.21 59,963.02 22,984.38 42.51 Bleckley County #3 (2-A Division I) 9-2 63.45 68.69 2.22 667,163.48 442,683.57 91,489.91 18,980.07 51.69 Metter #1 (3-A Division I) 8-3 59.25 68.69 1.71 592,902.16 75,272.77 39,565.04 5,483.36 181.37 St. Francis #1 (6-A Division I) 8-3 57.32 67.49 2.09 721,313.85 313,917.73 45,572.52 5,189.01 191.71 Dublin #2 (2-A Division I) 7-3 58.03 70.20 1.46 407,097.84 36,957.39 16,979.25 2,079.11 479.98 Lamar County #1 (4-A Division I) 10-1 55.65 68.31 1.53 332,836.52 171,229.80 21,334.93 2,040.33 489.12 Elbert County #4 (8-A Division I) 10-1 61.50 74.82 0.51 215,610.32 24,279.29 4,120.60 1,004.70 994.33 Trion #2 (7-A Division I) 9-2 51.25 69.22 1.36 278,686.15 72,168.89 4,840.52 287.75 3,474.28 Social Circle #2 (5-A Division I) 8-3 49.77 74.99 1.06 57,402.46 2,798.77 125.91 10.96 91,217.75 Mount Pisgah Christian #2 (6-A Division I) 8-3 47.86 74.19 1.11 103,547.23 3,008.28 119.91 8.62 115,950.25 Heard County #2 (4-A Division I) 6-5 39.84 74.12 1.01 8,933.36 593.85 9.50 0.29 3,432,741.42 Screven County #2 (3-A Division I) 9-1 36.62 74.85 1.01 9,052.06 198.06 2.08 0.04 22,490,528.76

Class A Division II

