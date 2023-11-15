Maxwell playoff projections heading into Second Round

Class AAAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Colquitt County #1 (1-AAAAAAA) 11-0 96.91 87.26 3.48 868,934.85 740,648.03 555,182.30 317,547.28 2.15 Mill Creek #1 (8-AAAAAAA) 11-0 94.42 87.28 3.34 916,163.25 809,017.25 398,282.89 213,918.07 3.67 Walton #1 (5-AAAAAAA) 11-0 95.98 89.40 3.03 922,662.14 563,028.73 346,905.78 201,395.95 3.97 Carrollton #1 (2-AAAAAAA) 10-1 93.94 90.74 2.59 847,099.77 401,391.07 225,296.50 117,957.29 7.48 Buford #2 (8-AAAAAAA) 10-1 91.61 90.43 2.53 776,792.60 483,785.26 193,942.98 80,337.02 11.45 Grayson #1 (4-AAAAAAA) 9-2 87.07 88.97 2.49 884,125.41 425,867.84 141,524.00 41,262.88 23.23 Milton #1 (6-AAAAAAA) 9-2 83.97 89.61 2.10 826,705.20 184,481.24 72,091.65 15,976.52 61.59 Westlake #2 (2-AAAAAAA) 9-2 83.23 92.60 1.22 131,065.15 64,433.11 20,847.52 4,312.27 230.90 Norcross #1 (7-AAAAAAA) 9-2 79.69 91.20 1.32 223,207.40 76,344.40 14,122.73 2,067.82 482.60 McEachern #1 (3-AAAAAAA) 7-4 78.14 90.95 1.61 513,107.25 81,917.95 10,196.48 1,591.25 627.44 Camden County #3 (1-AAAAAAA) 8-3 79.46 92.29 1.57 486,892.75 72,641.09 8,557.51 1,515.48 658.86 Valdosta #2 (1-AAAAAAA) 8-3 81.73 94.78 1.19 152,900.23 25,375.75 5,886.52 1,282.29 778.85 Peachtree Ridge #2 (7-AAAAAAA) 10-1 76.67 92.61 1.12 83,836.75 36,423.70 3,254.70 439.54 2,274.09 North Gwinnett #3 (7-AAAAAAA) 8-3 77.51 94.76 1.09 77,337.86 10,204.45 1,619.62 237.71 4,205.79 Collins Hill #3 (8-AAAAAAA) 5-6 72.98 92.39 1.19 173,294.80 10,437.62 1,217.28 87.52 11,424.85 North Paulding #2 (3-AAAAAAA) 9-2 72.25 92.20 1.13 115,874.59 14,002.50 1,071.54 71.09 14,065.38

Class AAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Thomas County Central #1 (1-AAAAAA) 11-0 100.21 82.87 4.14 994,454.31 816,820.67 749,067.25 580,884.75 0.72 Douglas County #1 (5-AAAAAA) 11-0 93.12 85.26 3.44 969,945.13 695,780.70 550,608.67 220,356.36 3.54 Lee County #2 (1-AAAAAA) 9-2 87.53 88.52 2.52 977,536.32 301,212.83 188,437.90 51,412.84 18.45 Hughes #2 (5-AAAAAA) 9-2 90.62 91.93 1.84 585,658.92 119,177.78 87,679.56 46,569.18 20.47 Gainesville #1 (8-AAAAAA) 11-0 83.80 86.88 2.59 871,624.47 526,104.43 159,592.26 32,559.25 29.71 Marist #1 (4-AAAAAA) 10-1 81.95 86.39 2.65 937,634.48 601,920.84 83,401.35 24,687.30 39.51 Rome #1 (6-AAAAAA) 10-1 86.04 91.22 1.54 414,341.08 63,873.24 42,439.22 17,048.97 57.65 Houston County #3 (1-AAAAAA) 9-2 83.67 89.47 2.03 630,967.43 309,342.98 75,479.81 15,242.49 64.61 Roswell #1 (7-AAAAAA) 10-1 78.72 87.22 2.27 850,864.15 369,249.74 36,892.37 8,294.33 119.56 Woodward Academy #1 (3-AAAAAA) 9-2 77.54 88.77 1.53 369,032.57 138,012.70 23,840.24 2,808.70 355.04 Blessed Trinity #2 (7-AAAAAA) 9-2 69.93 89.78 1.16 128,375.53 26,539.88 1,706.56 93.31 10,715.77 Lanier #2 (8-AAAAAA) 9-2 66.27 89.60 1.17 149,135.85 21,149.57 427.62 26.91 37,157.64 Sequoyah #2 (6-AAAAAA) 8-3 66.54 91.28 1.03 30,054.87 2,600.88 316.78 11.97 83,549.24 Brunswick #3 (2-AAAAAA) 7-3 61.59 89.69 1.07 62,365.52 7,679.85 84.22 3.11 321,680.04 Lovejoy #4 (3-AAAAAA) 7-4 58.50 91.72 1.02 22,463.68 405.59 17.78 0.27 3,741,726.53 Jonesboro #3 (3-AAAAAA) 8-3 59.64 92.63 1.01 5,545.69 128.31 8.41 0.25 4,044,085.53

Class AAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Coffee #1 (1-AAAAA) 11-0 95.41 72.10 4.53 977,897.79 948,307.38 844,494.15 762,980.02 0.31 Cartersville #1 (7-AAAAA) 11-0 79.92 78.35 2.94 904,496.31 816,286.46 136,045.05 80,489.15 11.42 Jefferson #1 (8-AAAAA) 11-0 78.78 79.07 2.65 688,818.55 567,214.80 335,342.13 59,104.12 15.92 Creekside #1 (5-AAAAA) 10-1 78.00 79.72 2.50 735,346.06 456,179.60 267,509.72 44,053.48 21.70 Ware County #2 (1-AAAAA) 8-3 77.62 81.04 2.27 693,951.79 355,480.89 187,381.18 29,869.20 32.48 Hiram #2 (7-AAAAA) 9-2 74.05 81.61 1.62 311,181.45 212,878.61 86,509.13 9,995.31 99.05 Harris County #1 (3-AAAAA) 10-1 67.21 79.32 2.17 889,433.24 215,928.11 58,054.07 3,438.83 289.80 Dalton #3 (7-AAAAA) 8-3 71.41 82.70 1.39 264,653.94 91,920.53 31,790.03 2,859.45 348.72 Warner Robins #1 (2-AAAAA) 8-3 69.19 81.23 1.44 306,048.21 96,418.97 33,243.20 2,404.77 414.84 Mays #2 (5-AAAAA) 7-4 69.66 83.10 1.66 619,968.71 28,400.90 7,978.77 2,404.60 414.87 Dutchtown #3 (2-AAAAA) 6-5 64.64 82.30 1.98 847,150.36 123,827.20 4,474.23 862.27 1,158.72 Cass #4 (7-AAAAA) 6-5 67.42 83.68 1.40 380,031.29 13,505.86 3,011.46 749.59 1,333.06 Jones County #2 (2-AAAAA) 8-3 66.25 83.81 1.03 22,102.21 9,785.86 2,138.14 478.78 2,087.62 Eastside #2 (8-AAAAA) 8-3 63.33 82.91 1.15 95,503.69 53,607.04 1,798.15 305.37 3,273.67 Jenkins #4 (1-AAAAA) 4-7 52.42 82.90 1.16 152,849.64 6,279.30 60.03 3.16 316,746.45 Statesboro #3 (1-AAAAA) 4-7 51.96 81.50 1.11 110,566.76 3,978.47 170.53 1.88 530,619.46

Class AAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Bainbridge #1 (1-AAAA) 9-2 84.81 72.17 3.61 783,656.52 740,770.01 662,537.37 420,232.96 1.38 Benedictine #1 (3-AAAA) 11-0 82.88 75.62 3.11 838,883.07 644,953.83 401,920.62 226,671.80 3.41 Spalding #1 (2-AAAA) 11-0 81.17 76.72 2.74 789,714.88 518,549.06 283,257.83 146,996.96 5.80 Stockbridge #1 (5-AAAA) 9-2 77.26 76.62 2.50 867,770.06 389,784.61 170,319.46 71,296.18 13.03 Perry #2 (2-AAAA) 9-2 76.06 77.25 1.57 216,343.48 179,293.58 126,192.42 48,227.41 19.74 North Oconee #1 (8-AAAA) 11-0 74.65 77.06 2.21 808,206.38 266,401.36 102,799.36 36,569.05 26.35 Central (Carrollton) #1 (7-AAAA) 11-0 69.10 73.20 2.64 913,176.01 579,936.45 122,903.69 26,343.61 36.96 Troup #3 (4-AAAA) 9-2 72.13 80.70 1.31 210,285.12 74,168.59 19,283.83 5,779.50 172.03 New Hampstead #2 (3-AAAA) 6-4 66.59 76.00 1.77 516,299.95 215,190.20 31,820.91 5,363.01 185.46 LaGrange #2 (4-AAAA) 9-2 71.18 80.39 1.25 161,116.93 66,239.30 17,130.27 4,796.00 207.51 Starr's Mill #1 (4-AAAA) 8-3 64.31 74.94 1.71 483,700.05 193,601.39 27,312.72 3,655.64 272.55 Stephenson #1 (6-AAAA) 9-2 62.56 74.25 1.98 871,465.42 78,035.17 28,716.05 3,201.52 311.35 Cedartown #2 (7-AAAA) 8-3 64.67 80.04 1.22 191,793.62 22,405.51 3,163.71 526.95 1,896.72 Westminster (Atlanta) #2 (6-AAAA) 8-3 63.67 80.30 1.15 132,229.94 17,497.74 2,124.91 324.06 3,084.82 Lovett #3 (5-AAAA) 6-5 51.66 76.49 1.10 86,823.99 11,271.96 358.29 11.70 85,470.48 Luella #2 (5-AAAA) 6-5 48.70 76.22 1.13 128,534.58 1,901.25 158.55 3.65 274,044.34

Class AAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Calvary Day #1 (3-AAA) 11-0 81.94 67.62 3.77 950,799.24 826,888.64 526,290.35 469,686.43 1.13 Cedar Grove #1 (5-AAA) 6-5 79.23 68.59 3.37 982,941.70 729,211.19 355,772.36 304,776.21 2.28 Morgan County #1 (4-AAA) 10-1 68.08 67.72 2.50 660,463.41 447,314.09 328,674.13 67,418.62 13.83 Mary Persons #1 (2-AAA) 10-1 71.91 72.46 2.26 862,360.44 259,575.76 78,174.13 55,765.41 16.93 Lumpkin County #1 (7-AAA) 11-0 63.92 67.63 2.27 731,391.36 314,850.09 197,557.74 27,059.19 35.96 Carver (Columbus) #1 (1-AAA) 8-3 62.57 67.03 2.31 645,975.65 449,382.23 191,218.08 22,829.88 42.80 Stephens County #1 (8-AAA) 10-1 67.29 72.06 2.12 904,012.25 156,235.46 37,510.08 22,141.82 44.16 Savannah Christian #2 (3-AAA) 9-2 64.41 69.97 1.64 339,536.59 178,448.90 108,287.73 15,586.51 63.16 Monroe Area #3 (8-AAA) 7-4 58.76 67.79 2.29 876,302.67 322,469.55 85,818.79 6,834.81 145.31 Upson-Lee #2 (2-AAA) 9-2 59.42 68.69 1.64 354,024.35 216,607.28 63,542.00 5,434.67 183.00 Oconee County #2 (8-AAA) 5-6 57.50 69.87 1.35 268,608.64 59,386.91 24,192.72 1,677.33 595.19 Thomasville #3 (1-AAA) 6-5 59.54 75.64 1.06 49,200.76 13,894.00 1,303.38 477.01 2,095.39 Crisp County #2 (1-AAA) 7-4 58.69 76.24 1.15 137,639.56 10,117.93 815.39 279.65 3,574.92 Wesleyan #2 (7-AAA) 8-3 50.75 75.29 1.10 95,987.75 2,981.91 106.41 17.97 55,632.17 Gilmer #4 (7-AAA) 7-4 44.54 69.13 1.14 123,697.33 11,540.93 708.81 10.96 91,230.00 Bremen #2 (6-AAA) 9-2 47.91 76.04 1.02 17,058.30 1,095.11 27.89 3.52 283,893.13

Class AA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Appling County #3 (3-AA) 9-2 72.94 65.31 3.05 760,808.71 627,985.62 411,554.20 254,321.34 2.93 Pierce County #1 (3-AA) 10-1 70.54 62.24 3.38 925,395.27 754,369.01 449,577.78 253,266.94 2.95 Callaway #1 (5-AA) 8-2 69.49 61.63 3.41 952,162.95 793,820.79 434,011.62 231,579.54 3.32 Rockmart #1 (7-AA) 9-2 65.92 64.69 2.51 811,443.83 418,311.39 196,814.82 81,410.06 11.28 Toombs County #2 (3-AA) 10-1 67.92 67.13 2.10 551,358.30 311,914.85 158,695.33 74,820.24 12.37 Thomson #1 (4-AA) 10-1 64.48 66.57 1.82 448,641.70 232,294.15 100,358.32 37,491.36 25.67 Cook #1 (1-AA) 9-2 61.75 66.42 1.48 239,191.29 155,676.80 61,590.44 18,632.70 52.67 Fellowship Christian #1 (8-AA) 9-2 59.74 65.08 2.14 844,906.38 212,720.02 65,284.20 17,791.72 55.21 Columbia #2 (5-AA) 8-3 60.29 65.58 2.05 778,259.44 198,181.71 61,018.53 16,342.08 60.19 Fitzgerald #2 (1-AA) 8-3 59.66 66.36 2.02 785,324.35 177,839.88 44,754.20 12,120.10 81.51 Union County #2 (8-AA) 8-3 55.76 67.84 1.24 188,556.17 37,479.61 7,877.78 1,398.67 713.96 Laney #2 (4-AA) 8-2-1 51.75 67.96 1.10 74,604.73 21,860.47 2,910.05 374.47 2,669.47 North Cobb Christian #1 (6-AA) 9-2 48.30 65.89 1.24 221,740.56 18,155.87 2,090.57 172.37 5,800.41 Spencer #1 (2-AA) 8-3 47.33 66.19 1.24 214,675.65 18,515.40 1,754.59 141.16 7,083.16 North Murray #2 (7-AA) 8-3 47.66 67.76 1.17 155,093.62 11,050.50 984.94 82.16 12,169.86 Model #3 (7-AA) 7-3 46.84 67.73 1.06 47,837.05 9,823.92 722.63 55.09 18,150.77

Class A Public

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian #1 (5-A Division I) 10-1 71.34 54.69 4.05 965,999.34 860,063.65 657,140.71 569,219.18 0.76 Commerce #1 (8-A Division I) 10-1 63.49 56.49 3.22 962,793.42 789,888.05 270,485.51 192,872.44 4.18 Trion #1 (7-A Division I) 11-0 57.10 58.21 2.26 613,419.64 380,141.26 216,215.19 48,674.18 19.54 Rabun County #3 (8-A Division I) 8-3 57.14 58.52 2.47 824,495.13 400,167.83 204,045.47 46,103.46 20.69 Dublin #2 (2-A Division I) 9-2 56.85 59.33 2.00 506,794.61 300,347.12 157,698.38 34,721.38 27.80 Brooks County #1 (1-A Division I) 6-5 54.87 58.67 1.92 493,205.39 267,390.12 135,111.45 24,949.27 39.08 Swainsboro #3 (2-A Division I) 9-2 55.85 59.85 1.95 570,694.13 246,753.43 114,084.82 23,006.47 42.47 Bleckley County #1 (2-A Division I) 9-2 55.80 60.64 1.96 774,892.79 118,233.83 41,728.08 20,610.57 47.52 Elbert County #2 (8-A Division I) 9-2 55.09 59.83 1.71 386,580.36 207,912.11 99,122.08 18,667.63 52.57 Bryan County #1 (3-A Division I) 10-1 52.59 60.04 2.04 810,452.38 188,628.91 26,704.65 10,629.01 93.08 Lamar County #1 (4-A Division I) 9-2 51.77 58.90 1.67 429,305.87 165,193.20 67,589.77 9,316.67 106.33 Irwin County #2 (1-A Division I) 6-5 47.47 63.38 1.24 225,107.21 13,225.46 2,014.97 528.51 1,891.11 Whitefield Academy #1 (6-A Division I) 6-5 42.77 58.99 1.21 175,504.87 32,094.93 6,132.84 330.00 3,029.29 Mount Vernon #2 (6-A Division I) 8-3 45.79 63.50 1.04 34,000.66 8,477.06 1,101.89 247.89 4,033.02 Pelham #3 (1-A Division I) 5-6 42.49 62.59 1.20 189,547.62 14,526.49 622.08 101.23 9,877.40 Dade County #2 (7-A Division I) 6-5 38.70 62.56 1.04 37,206.58 6,956.56 202.11 22.10 45,249.15

Class A Division II

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.