Maxwell playoff projections heading into Second Round

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Class AAAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Colquitt County
|#1 (1-AAAAAAA)
|11-0
|96.91
|87.26
|3.48
|868,934.85
|740,648.03
|555,182.30
|317,547.28
|2.15
|Mill Creek
|#1 (8-AAAAAAA)
|11-0
|94.42
|87.28
|3.34
|916,163.25
|809,017.25
|398,282.89
|213,918.07
|3.67
|Walton
|#1 (5-AAAAAAA)
|11-0
|95.98
|89.40
|3.03
|922,662.14
|563,028.73
|346,905.78
|201,395.95
|3.97
|Carrollton
|#1 (2-AAAAAAA)
|10-1
|93.94
|90.74
|2.59
|847,099.77
|401,391.07
|225,296.50
|117,957.29
|7.48
|Buford
|#2 (8-AAAAAAA)
|10-1
|91.61
|90.43
|2.53
|776,792.60
|483,785.26
|193,942.98
|80,337.02
|11.45
|Grayson
|#1 (4-AAAAAAA)
|9-2
|87.07
|88.97
|2.49
|884,125.41
|425,867.84
|141,524.00
|41,262.88
|23.23
|Milton
|#1 (6-AAAAAAA)
|9-2
|83.97
|89.61
|2.10
|826,705.20
|184,481.24
|72,091.65
|15,976.52
|61.59
|Westlake
|#2 (2-AAAAAAA)
|9-2
|83.23
|92.60
|1.22
|131,065.15
|64,433.11
|20,847.52
|4,312.27
|230.90
|Norcross
|#1 (7-AAAAAAA)
|9-2
|79.69
|91.20
|1.32
|223,207.40
|76,344.40
|14,122.73
|2,067.82
|482.60
|McEachern
|#1 (3-AAAAAAA)
|7-4
|78.14
|90.95
|1.61
|513,107.25
|81,917.95
|10,196.48
|1,591.25
|627.44
|Camden County
|#3 (1-AAAAAAA)
|8-3
|79.46
|92.29
|1.57
|486,892.75
|72,641.09
|8,557.51
|1,515.48
|658.86
|Valdosta
|#2 (1-AAAAAAA)
|8-3
|81.73
|94.78
|1.19
|152,900.23
|25,375.75
|5,886.52
|1,282.29
|778.85
|Peachtree Ridge
|#2 (7-AAAAAAA)
|10-1
|76.67
|92.61
|1.12
|83,836.75
|36,423.70
|3,254.70
|439.54
|2,274.09
|North Gwinnett
|#3 (7-AAAAAAA)
|8-3
|77.51
|94.76
|1.09
|77,337.86
|10,204.45
|1,619.62
|237.71
|4,205.79
|Collins Hill
|#3 (8-AAAAAAA)
|5-6
|72.98
|92.39
|1.19
|173,294.80
|10,437.62
|1,217.28
|87.52
|11,424.85
|North Paulding
|#2 (3-AAAAAAA)
|9-2
|72.25
|92.20
|1.13
|115,874.59
|14,002.50
|1,071.54
|71.09
|14,065.38
Class AAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Thomas County Central
|#1 (1-AAAAAA)
|11-0
|100.21
|82.87
|4.14
|994,454.31
|816,820.67
|749,067.25
|580,884.75
|0.72
|Douglas County
|#1 (5-AAAAAA)
|11-0
|93.12
|85.26
|3.44
|969,945.13
|695,780.70
|550,608.67
|220,356.36
|3.54
|Lee County
|#2 (1-AAAAAA)
|9-2
|87.53
|88.52
|2.52
|977,536.32
|301,212.83
|188,437.90
|51,412.84
|18.45
|Hughes
|#2 (5-AAAAAA)
|9-2
|90.62
|91.93
|1.84
|585,658.92
|119,177.78
|87,679.56
|46,569.18
|20.47
|Gainesville
|#1 (8-AAAAAA)
|11-0
|83.80
|86.88
|2.59
|871,624.47
|526,104.43
|159,592.26
|32,559.25
|29.71
|Marist
|#1 (4-AAAAAA)
|10-1
|81.95
|86.39
|2.65
|937,634.48
|601,920.84
|83,401.35
|24,687.30
|39.51
|Rome
|#1 (6-AAAAAA)
|10-1
|86.04
|91.22
|1.54
|414,341.08
|63,873.24
|42,439.22
|17,048.97
|57.65
|Houston County
|#3 (1-AAAAAA)
|9-2
|83.67
|89.47
|2.03
|630,967.43
|309,342.98
|75,479.81
|15,242.49
|64.61
|Roswell
|#1 (7-AAAAAA)
|10-1
|78.72
|87.22
|2.27
|850,864.15
|369,249.74
|36,892.37
|8,294.33
|119.56
|Woodward Academy
|#1 (3-AAAAAA)
|9-2
|77.54
|88.77
|1.53
|369,032.57
|138,012.70
|23,840.24
|2,808.70
|355.04
|Blessed Trinity
|#2 (7-AAAAAA)
|9-2
|69.93
|89.78
|1.16
|128,375.53
|26,539.88
|1,706.56
|93.31
|10,715.77
|Lanier
|#2 (8-AAAAAA)
|9-2
|66.27
|89.60
|1.17
|149,135.85
|21,149.57
|427.62
|26.91
|37,157.64
|Sequoyah
|#2 (6-AAAAAA)
|8-3
|66.54
|91.28
|1.03
|30,054.87
|2,600.88
|316.78
|11.97
|83,549.24
|Brunswick
|#3 (2-AAAAAA)
|7-3
|61.59
|89.69
|1.07
|62,365.52
|7,679.85
|84.22
|3.11
|321,680.04
|Lovejoy
|#4 (3-AAAAAA)
|7-4
|58.50
|91.72
|1.02
|22,463.68
|405.59
|17.78
|0.27
|3,741,726.53
|Jonesboro
|#3 (3-AAAAAA)
|8-3
|59.64
|92.63
|1.01
|5,545.69
|128.31
|8.41
|0.25
|4,044,085.53
Class AAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Coffee
|#1 (1-AAAAA)
|11-0
|95.41
|72.10
|4.53
|977,897.79
|948,307.38
|844,494.15
|762,980.02
|0.31
|Cartersville
|#1 (7-AAAAA)
|11-0
|79.92
|78.35
|2.94
|904,496.31
|816,286.46
|136,045.05
|80,489.15
|11.42
|Jefferson
|#1 (8-AAAAA)
|11-0
|78.78
|79.07
|2.65
|688,818.55
|567,214.80
|335,342.13
|59,104.12
|15.92
|Creekside
|#1 (5-AAAAA)
|10-1
|78.00
|79.72
|2.50
|735,346.06
|456,179.60
|267,509.72
|44,053.48
|21.70
|Ware County
|#2 (1-AAAAA)
|8-3
|77.62
|81.04
|2.27
|693,951.79
|355,480.89
|187,381.18
|29,869.20
|32.48
|Hiram
|#2 (7-AAAAA)
|9-2
|74.05
|81.61
|1.62
|311,181.45
|212,878.61
|86,509.13
|9,995.31
|99.05
|Harris County
|#1 (3-AAAAA)
|10-1
|67.21
|79.32
|2.17
|889,433.24
|215,928.11
|58,054.07
|3,438.83
|289.80
|Dalton
|#3 (7-AAAAA)
|8-3
|71.41
|82.70
|1.39
|264,653.94
|91,920.53
|31,790.03
|2,859.45
|348.72
|Warner Robins
|#1 (2-AAAAA)
|8-3
|69.19
|81.23
|1.44
|306,048.21
|96,418.97
|33,243.20
|2,404.77
|414.84
|Mays
|#2 (5-AAAAA)
|7-4
|69.66
|83.10
|1.66
|619,968.71
|28,400.90
|7,978.77
|2,404.60
|414.87
|Dutchtown
|#3 (2-AAAAA)
|6-5
|64.64
|82.30
|1.98
|847,150.36
|123,827.20
|4,474.23
|862.27
|1,158.72
|Cass
|#4 (7-AAAAA)
|6-5
|67.42
|83.68
|1.40
|380,031.29
|13,505.86
|3,011.46
|749.59
|1,333.06
|Jones County
|#2 (2-AAAAA)
|8-3
|66.25
|83.81
|1.03
|22,102.21
|9,785.86
|2,138.14
|478.78
|2,087.62
|Eastside
|#2 (8-AAAAA)
|8-3
|63.33
|82.91
|1.15
|95,503.69
|53,607.04
|1,798.15
|305.37
|3,273.67
|Jenkins
|#4 (1-AAAAA)
|4-7
|52.42
|82.90
|1.16
|152,849.64
|6,279.30
|60.03
|3.16
|316,746.45
|Statesboro
|#3 (1-AAAAA)
|4-7
|51.96
|81.50
|1.11
|110,566.76
|3,978.47
|170.53
|1.88
|530,619.46
Class AAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bainbridge
|#1 (1-AAAA)
|9-2
|84.81
|72.17
|3.61
|783,656.52
|740,770.01
|662,537.37
|420,232.96
|1.38
|Benedictine
|#1 (3-AAAA)
|11-0
|82.88
|75.62
|3.11
|838,883.07
|644,953.83
|401,920.62
|226,671.80
|3.41
|Spalding
|#1 (2-AAAA)
|11-0
|81.17
|76.72
|2.74
|789,714.88
|518,549.06
|283,257.83
|146,996.96
|5.80
|Stockbridge
|#1 (5-AAAA)
|9-2
|77.26
|76.62
|2.50
|867,770.06
|389,784.61
|170,319.46
|71,296.18
|13.03
|Perry
|#2 (2-AAAA)
|9-2
|76.06
|77.25
|1.57
|216,343.48
|179,293.58
|126,192.42
|48,227.41
|19.74
|North Oconee
|#1 (8-AAAA)
|11-0
|74.65
|77.06
|2.21
|808,206.38
|266,401.36
|102,799.36
|36,569.05
|26.35
|Central (Carrollton)
|#1 (7-AAAA)
|11-0
|69.10
|73.20
|2.64
|913,176.01
|579,936.45
|122,903.69
|26,343.61
|36.96
|Troup
|#3 (4-AAAA)
|9-2
|72.13
|80.70
|1.31
|210,285.12
|74,168.59
|19,283.83
|5,779.50
|172.03
|New Hampstead
|#2 (3-AAAA)
|6-4
|66.59
|76.00
|1.77
|516,299.95
|215,190.20
|31,820.91
|5,363.01
|185.46
|LaGrange
|#2 (4-AAAA)
|9-2
|71.18
|80.39
|1.25
|161,116.93
|66,239.30
|17,130.27
|4,796.00
|207.51
|Starr's Mill
|#1 (4-AAAA)
|8-3
|64.31
|74.94
|1.71
|483,700.05
|193,601.39
|27,312.72
|3,655.64
|272.55
|Stephenson
|#1 (6-AAAA)
|9-2
|62.56
|74.25
|1.98
|871,465.42
|78,035.17
|28,716.05
|3,201.52
|311.35
|Cedartown
|#2 (7-AAAA)
|8-3
|64.67
|80.04
|1.22
|191,793.62
|22,405.51
|3,163.71
|526.95
|1,896.72
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|#2 (6-AAAA)
|8-3
|63.67
|80.30
|1.15
|132,229.94
|17,497.74
|2,124.91
|324.06
|3,084.82
|Lovett
|#3 (5-AAAA)
|6-5
|51.66
|76.49
|1.10
|86,823.99
|11,271.96
|358.29
|11.70
|85,470.48
|Luella
|#2 (5-AAAA)
|6-5
|48.70
|76.22
|1.13
|128,534.58
|1,901.25
|158.55
|3.65
|274,044.34
Class AAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Calvary Day
|#1 (3-AAA)
|11-0
|81.94
|67.62
|3.77
|950,799.24
|826,888.64
|526,290.35
|469,686.43
|1.13
|Cedar Grove
|#1 (5-AAA)
|6-5
|79.23
|68.59
|3.37
|982,941.70
|729,211.19
|355,772.36
|304,776.21
|2.28
|Morgan County
|#1 (4-AAA)
|10-1
|68.08
|67.72
|2.50
|660,463.41
|447,314.09
|328,674.13
|67,418.62
|13.83
|Mary Persons
|#1 (2-AAA)
|10-1
|71.91
|72.46
|2.26
|862,360.44
|259,575.76
|78,174.13
|55,765.41
|16.93
|Lumpkin County
|#1 (7-AAA)
|11-0
|63.92
|67.63
|2.27
|731,391.36
|314,850.09
|197,557.74
|27,059.19
|35.96
|Carver (Columbus)
|#1 (1-AAA)
|8-3
|62.57
|67.03
|2.31
|645,975.65
|449,382.23
|191,218.08
|22,829.88
|42.80
|Stephens County
|#1 (8-AAA)
|10-1
|67.29
|72.06
|2.12
|904,012.25
|156,235.46
|37,510.08
|22,141.82
|44.16
|Savannah Christian
|#2 (3-AAA)
|9-2
|64.41
|69.97
|1.64
|339,536.59
|178,448.90
|108,287.73
|15,586.51
|63.16
|Monroe Area
|#3 (8-AAA)
|7-4
|58.76
|67.79
|2.29
|876,302.67
|322,469.55
|85,818.79
|6,834.81
|145.31
|Upson-Lee
|#2 (2-AAA)
|9-2
|59.42
|68.69
|1.64
|354,024.35
|216,607.28
|63,542.00
|5,434.67
|183.00
|Oconee County
|#2 (8-AAA)
|5-6
|57.50
|69.87
|1.35
|268,608.64
|59,386.91
|24,192.72
|1,677.33
|595.19
|Thomasville
|#3 (1-AAA)
|6-5
|59.54
|75.64
|1.06
|49,200.76
|13,894.00
|1,303.38
|477.01
|2,095.39
|Crisp County
|#2 (1-AAA)
|7-4
|58.69
|76.24
|1.15
|137,639.56
|10,117.93
|815.39
|279.65
|3,574.92
|Wesleyan
|#2 (7-AAA)
|8-3
|50.75
|75.29
|1.10
|95,987.75
|2,981.91
|106.41
|17.97
|55,632.17
|Gilmer
|#4 (7-AAA)
|7-4
|44.54
|69.13
|1.14
|123,697.33
|11,540.93
|708.81
|10.96
|91,230.00
|Bremen
|#2 (6-AAA)
|9-2
|47.91
|76.04
|1.02
|17,058.30
|1,095.11
|27.89
|3.52
|283,893.13
Class AA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Appling County
|#3 (3-AA)
|9-2
|72.94
|65.31
|3.05
|760,808.71
|627,985.62
|411,554.20
|254,321.34
|2.93
|Pierce County
|#1 (3-AA)
|10-1
|70.54
|62.24
|3.38
|925,395.27
|754,369.01
|449,577.78
|253,266.94
|2.95
|Callaway
|#1 (5-AA)
|8-2
|69.49
|61.63
|3.41
|952,162.95
|793,820.79
|434,011.62
|231,579.54
|3.32
|Rockmart
|#1 (7-AA)
|9-2
|65.92
|64.69
|2.51
|811,443.83
|418,311.39
|196,814.82
|81,410.06
|11.28
|Toombs County
|#2 (3-AA)
|10-1
|67.92
|67.13
|2.10
|551,358.30
|311,914.85
|158,695.33
|74,820.24
|12.37
|Thomson
|#1 (4-AA)
|10-1
|64.48
|66.57
|1.82
|448,641.70
|232,294.15
|100,358.32
|37,491.36
|25.67
|Cook
|#1 (1-AA)
|9-2
|61.75
|66.42
|1.48
|239,191.29
|155,676.80
|61,590.44
|18,632.70
|52.67
|Fellowship Christian
|#1 (8-AA)
|9-2
|59.74
|65.08
|2.14
|844,906.38
|212,720.02
|65,284.20
|17,791.72
|55.21
|Columbia
|#2 (5-AA)
|8-3
|60.29
|65.58
|2.05
|778,259.44
|198,181.71
|61,018.53
|16,342.08
|60.19
|Fitzgerald
|#2 (1-AA)
|8-3
|59.66
|66.36
|2.02
|785,324.35
|177,839.88
|44,754.20
|12,120.10
|81.51
|Union County
|#2 (8-AA)
|8-3
|55.76
|67.84
|1.24
|188,556.17
|37,479.61
|7,877.78
|1,398.67
|713.96
|Laney
|#2 (4-AA)
|8-2-1
|51.75
|67.96
|1.10
|74,604.73
|21,860.47
|2,910.05
|374.47
|2,669.47
|North Cobb Christian
|#1 (6-AA)
|9-2
|48.30
|65.89
|1.24
|221,740.56
|18,155.87
|2,090.57
|172.37
|5,800.41
|Spencer
|#1 (2-AA)
|8-3
|47.33
|66.19
|1.24
|214,675.65
|18,515.40
|1,754.59
|141.16
|7,083.16
|North Murray
|#2 (7-AA)
|8-3
|47.66
|67.76
|1.17
|155,093.62
|11,050.50
|984.94
|82.16
|12,169.86
|Model
|#3 (7-AA)
|7-3
|46.84
|67.73
|1.06
|47,837.05
|9,823.92
|722.63
|55.09
|18,150.77
Class A Public
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|#1 (5-A Division I)
|10-1
|71.34
|54.69
|4.05
|965,999.34
|860,063.65
|657,140.71
|569,219.18
|0.76
|Commerce
|#1 (8-A Division I)
|10-1
|63.49
|56.49
|3.22
|962,793.42
|789,888.05
|270,485.51
|192,872.44
|4.18
|Trion
|#1 (7-A Division I)
|11-0
|57.10
|58.21
|2.26
|613,419.64
|380,141.26
|216,215.19
|48,674.18
|19.54
|Rabun County
|#3 (8-A Division I)
|8-3
|57.14
|58.52
|2.47
|824,495.13
|400,167.83
|204,045.47
|46,103.46
|20.69
|Dublin
|#2 (2-A Division I)
|9-2
|56.85
|59.33
|2.00
|506,794.61
|300,347.12
|157,698.38
|34,721.38
|27.80
|Brooks County
|#1 (1-A Division I)
|6-5
|54.87
|58.67
|1.92
|493,205.39
|267,390.12
|135,111.45
|24,949.27
|39.08
|Swainsboro
|#3 (2-A Division I)
|9-2
|55.85
|59.85
|1.95
|570,694.13
|246,753.43
|114,084.82
|23,006.47
|42.47
|Bleckley County
|#1 (2-A Division I)
|9-2
|55.80
|60.64
|1.96
|774,892.79
|118,233.83
|41,728.08
|20,610.57
|47.52
|Elbert County
|#2 (8-A Division I)
|9-2
|55.09
|59.83
|1.71
|386,580.36
|207,912.11
|99,122.08
|18,667.63
|52.57
|Bryan County
|#1 (3-A Division I)
|10-1
|52.59
|60.04
|2.04
|810,452.38
|188,628.91
|26,704.65
|10,629.01
|93.08
|Lamar County
|#1 (4-A Division I)
|9-2
|51.77
|58.90
|1.67
|429,305.87
|165,193.20
|67,589.77
|9,316.67
|106.33
|Irwin County
|#2 (1-A Division I)
|6-5
|47.47
|63.38
|1.24
|225,107.21
|13,225.46
|2,014.97
|528.51
|1,891.11
|Whitefield Academy
|#1 (6-A Division I)
|6-5
|42.77
|58.99
|1.21
|175,504.87
|32,094.93
|6,132.84
|330.00
|3,029.29
|Mount Vernon
|#2 (6-A Division I)
|8-3
|45.79
|63.50
|1.04
|34,000.66
|8,477.06
|1,101.89
|247.89
|4,033.02
|Pelham
|#3 (1-A Division I)
|5-6
|42.49
|62.59
|1.20
|189,547.62
|14,526.49
|622.08
|101.23
|9,877.40
|Dade County
|#2 (7-A Division I)
|6-5
|38.70
|62.56
|1.04
|37,206.58
|6,956.56
|202.11
|22.10
|45,249.15
Class A Division II
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Schley County
|#1 (6-A Division II)
|10-0
|66.98
|48.83
|4.24
|945,925.42
|900,483.16
|758,044.47
|630,845.16
|0.59
|Clinch County
|#1 (2-A Division II)
|10-1
|55.35
|52.38
|2.99
|945,863.11
|552,705.97
|383,942.15
|107,355.68
|8.31
|Manchester
|#2 (6-A Division II)
|8-2
|55.71
|54.29
|2.68
|883,350.19
|426,888.60
|288,045.60
|82,765.59
|11.08
|Bowdon
|#1 (7-A Division II)
|9-2
|55.40
|55.90
|2.08
|527,176.13
|394,970.67
|101,483.36
|56,180.90
|16.80
|Greene County
|#2 (8-A Division II)
|10-1
|56.27
|57.47
|1.95
|472,823.87
|344,360.84
|83,319.35
|48,225.02
|19.74
|Macon County
|#3 (6-A Division II)
|9-2
|52.27
|55.80
|2.05
|563,734.26
|339,869.24
|122,993.31
|26,874.91
|36.21
|Portal
|#1 (3-A Division II)
|8-3
|48.42
|54.04
|2.10
|672,958.19
|311,970.43
|101,607.20
|15,860.64
|62.05
|Aquinas
|#1 (8-A Division II)
|9-2
|48.43
|54.79
|1.77
|436,265.74
|243,017.40
|79,252.61
|12,389.29
|79.71
|Jenkins County
|#2 (3-A Division II)
|10-1
|49.18
|57.16
|1.76
|570,675.84
|162,021.25
|22,745.49
|8,480.51
|116.92
|Dooly County
|#1 (4-A Division II)
|7-4
|45.11
|56.16
|1.54
|429,324.16
|98,647.23
|11,229.02
|3,017.72
|330.38
|Early County
|#1 (1-A Division II)
|7-4
|43.84
|55.40
|1.67
|605,255.49
|48,263.54
|12,509.34
|3,005.06
|331.77
|Telfair County
|#2 (4-A Division II)
|8-2
|44.28
|55.84
|1.45
|327,041.81
|105,142.94
|20,331.95
|2,147.08
|464.75
|Lincoln County
|#3 (8-A Division II)
|7-4
|45.39
|57.88
|1.09
|54,074.58
|28,953.39
|6,809.86
|1,874.30
|532.53
|Emanuel County Institute
|#3 (3-A Division II)
|6-5
|42.10
|57.29
|1.42
|394,744.51
|22,299.90
|3,859.10
|790.16
|1,264.57
|Johnson County
|#1 (5-A Division II)
|8-3
|37.44
|55.91
|1.14
|116,649.81
|15,219.25
|3,169.16
|165.10
|6,055.98
|Seminole County
|#2 (1-A Division II)
|7-4
|33.77
|56.84
|1.06
|54,136.89
|5,186.18
|658.03
|22.87
|43,719.11
