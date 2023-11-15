BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE | Overturned big rig cleared, I-285 East ramp to I-75 North in Cobb reopens

Maxwell playoff projections heading into Second Round

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
46 minutes ago
X

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Class AAAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

ach team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Colquitt County#1 (1-AAAAAAA)11-096.9187.263.48868,934.85740,648.03555,182.30317,547.282.15
Mill Creek#1 (8-AAAAAAA)11-094.4287.283.34916,163.25809,017.25398,282.89213,918.073.67
Walton#1 (5-AAAAAAA)11-095.9889.403.03922,662.14563,028.73346,905.78201,395.953.97
Carrollton#1 (2-AAAAAAA)10-193.9490.742.59847,099.77401,391.07225,296.50117,957.297.48
Buford#2 (8-AAAAAAA)10-191.6190.432.53776,792.60483,785.26193,942.9880,337.0211.45
Grayson#1 (4-AAAAAAA)9-287.0788.972.49884,125.41425,867.84141,524.0041,262.8823.23
Milton#1 (6-AAAAAAA)9-283.9789.612.10826,705.20184,481.2472,091.6515,976.5261.59
Westlake#2 (2-AAAAAAA)9-283.2392.601.22131,065.1564,433.1120,847.524,312.27230.90
Norcross#1 (7-AAAAAAA)9-279.6991.201.32223,207.4076,344.4014,122.732,067.82482.60
McEachern#1 (3-AAAAAAA)7-478.1490.951.61513,107.2581,917.9510,196.481,591.25627.44
Camden County#3 (1-AAAAAAA)8-379.4692.291.57486,892.7572,641.098,557.511,515.48658.86
Valdosta#2 (1-AAAAAAA)8-381.7394.781.19152,900.2325,375.755,886.521,282.29778.85
Peachtree Ridge#2 (7-AAAAAAA)10-176.6792.611.1283,836.7536,423.703,254.70439.542,274.09
North Gwinnett#3 (7-AAAAAAA)8-377.5194.761.0977,337.8610,204.451,619.62237.714,205.79
Collins Hill#3 (8-AAAAAAA)5-672.9892.391.19173,294.8010,437.621,217.2887.5211,424.85
North Paulding#2 (3-AAAAAAA)9-272.2592.201.13115,874.5914,002.501,071.5471.0914,065.38

Class AAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Thomas County Central#1 (1-AAAAAA)11-0100.2182.874.14994,454.31816,820.67749,067.25580,884.750.72
Douglas County#1 (5-AAAAAA)11-093.1285.263.44969,945.13695,780.70550,608.67220,356.363.54
Lee County#2 (1-AAAAAA)9-287.5388.522.52977,536.32301,212.83188,437.9051,412.8418.45
Hughes#2 (5-AAAAAA)9-290.6291.931.84585,658.92119,177.7887,679.5646,569.1820.47
Gainesville#1 (8-AAAAAA)11-083.8086.882.59871,624.47526,104.43159,592.2632,559.2529.71
Marist#1 (4-AAAAAA)10-181.9586.392.65937,634.48601,920.8483,401.3524,687.3039.51
Rome#1 (6-AAAAAA)10-186.0491.221.54414,341.0863,873.2442,439.2217,048.9757.65
Houston County#3 (1-AAAAAA)9-283.6789.472.03630,967.43309,342.9875,479.8115,242.4964.61
Roswell#1 (7-AAAAAA)10-178.7287.222.27850,864.15369,249.7436,892.378,294.33119.56
Woodward Academy#1 (3-AAAAAA)9-277.5488.771.53369,032.57138,012.7023,840.242,808.70355.04
Blessed Trinity#2 (7-AAAAAA)9-269.9389.781.16128,375.5326,539.881,706.5693.3110,715.77
Lanier#2 (8-AAAAAA)9-266.2789.601.17149,135.8521,149.57427.6226.9137,157.64
Sequoyah#2 (6-AAAAAA)8-366.5491.281.0330,054.872,600.88316.7811.9783,549.24
Brunswick#3 (2-AAAAAA)7-361.5989.691.0762,365.527,679.8584.223.11321,680.04
Lovejoy#4 (3-AAAAAA)7-458.5091.721.0222,463.68405.5917.780.273,741,726.53
Jonesboro#3 (3-AAAAAA)8-359.6492.631.015,545.69128.318.410.254,044,085.53

Class AAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Coffee#1 (1-AAAAA)11-095.4172.104.53977,897.79948,307.38844,494.15762,980.020.31
Cartersville#1 (7-AAAAA)11-079.9278.352.94904,496.31816,286.46136,045.0580,489.1511.42
Jefferson#1 (8-AAAAA)11-078.7879.072.65688,818.55567,214.80335,342.1359,104.1215.92
Creekside#1 (5-AAAAA)10-178.0079.722.50735,346.06456,179.60267,509.7244,053.4821.70
Ware County#2 (1-AAAAA)8-377.6281.042.27693,951.79355,480.89187,381.1829,869.2032.48
Hiram#2 (7-AAAAA)9-274.0581.611.62311,181.45212,878.6186,509.139,995.3199.05
Harris County#1 (3-AAAAA)10-167.2179.322.17889,433.24215,928.1158,054.073,438.83289.80
Dalton#3 (7-AAAAA)8-371.4182.701.39264,653.9491,920.5331,790.032,859.45348.72
Warner Robins#1 (2-AAAAA)8-369.1981.231.44306,048.2196,418.9733,243.202,404.77414.84
Mays#2 (5-AAAAA)7-469.6683.101.66619,968.7128,400.907,978.772,404.60414.87
Dutchtown#3 (2-AAAAA)6-564.6482.301.98847,150.36123,827.204,474.23862.271,158.72
Cass#4 (7-AAAAA)6-567.4283.681.40380,031.2913,505.863,011.46749.591,333.06
Jones County#2 (2-AAAAA)8-366.2583.811.0322,102.219,785.862,138.14478.782,087.62
Eastside#2 (8-AAAAA)8-363.3382.911.1595,503.6953,607.041,798.15305.373,273.67
Jenkins#4 (1-AAAAA)4-752.4282.901.16152,849.646,279.3060.033.16316,746.45
Statesboro#3 (1-AAAAA)4-751.9681.501.11110,566.763,978.47170.531.88530,619.46

Class AAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bainbridge#1 (1-AAAA)9-284.8172.173.61783,656.52740,770.01662,537.37420,232.961.38
Benedictine#1 (3-AAAA)11-082.8875.623.11838,883.07644,953.83401,920.62226,671.803.41
Spalding#1 (2-AAAA)11-081.1776.722.74789,714.88518,549.06283,257.83146,996.965.80
Stockbridge#1 (5-AAAA)9-277.2676.622.50867,770.06389,784.61170,319.4671,296.1813.03
Perry#2 (2-AAAA)9-276.0677.251.57216,343.48179,293.58126,192.4248,227.4119.74
North Oconee#1 (8-AAAA)11-074.6577.062.21808,206.38266,401.36102,799.3636,569.0526.35
Central (Carrollton)#1 (7-AAAA)11-069.1073.202.64913,176.01579,936.45122,903.6926,343.6136.96
Troup#3 (4-AAAA)9-272.1380.701.31210,285.1274,168.5919,283.835,779.50172.03
New Hampstead#2 (3-AAAA)6-466.5976.001.77516,299.95215,190.2031,820.915,363.01185.46
LaGrange#2 (4-AAAA)9-271.1880.391.25161,116.9366,239.3017,130.274,796.00207.51
Starr's Mill#1 (4-AAAA)8-364.3174.941.71483,700.05193,601.3927,312.723,655.64272.55
Stephenson#1 (6-AAAA)9-262.5674.251.98871,465.4278,035.1728,716.053,201.52311.35
Cedartown#2 (7-AAAA)8-364.6780.041.22191,793.6222,405.513,163.71526.951,896.72
Westminster (Atlanta)#2 (6-AAAA)8-363.6780.301.15132,229.9417,497.742,124.91324.063,084.82
Lovett#3 (5-AAAA)6-551.6676.491.1086,823.9911,271.96358.2911.7085,470.48
Luella#2 (5-AAAA)6-548.7076.221.13128,534.581,901.25158.553.65274,044.34

Class AAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Calvary Day#1 (3-AAA)11-081.9467.623.77950,799.24826,888.64526,290.35469,686.431.13
Cedar Grove#1 (5-AAA)6-579.2368.593.37982,941.70729,211.19355,772.36304,776.212.28
Morgan County#1 (4-AAA)10-168.0867.722.50660,463.41447,314.09328,674.1367,418.6213.83
Mary Persons#1 (2-AAA)10-171.9172.462.26862,360.44259,575.7678,174.1355,765.4116.93
Lumpkin County#1 (7-AAA)11-063.9267.632.27731,391.36314,850.09197,557.7427,059.1935.96
Carver (Columbus)#1 (1-AAA)8-362.5767.032.31645,975.65449,382.23191,218.0822,829.8842.80
Stephens County#1 (8-AAA)10-167.2972.062.12904,012.25156,235.4637,510.0822,141.8244.16
Savannah Christian#2 (3-AAA)9-264.4169.971.64339,536.59178,448.90108,287.7315,586.5163.16
Monroe Area#3 (8-AAA)7-458.7667.792.29876,302.67322,469.5585,818.796,834.81145.31
Upson-Lee#2 (2-AAA)9-259.4268.691.64354,024.35216,607.2863,542.005,434.67183.00
Oconee County#2 (8-AAA)5-657.5069.871.35268,608.6459,386.9124,192.721,677.33595.19
Thomasville#3 (1-AAA)6-559.5475.641.0649,200.7613,894.001,303.38477.012,095.39
Crisp County#2 (1-AAA)7-458.6976.241.15137,639.5610,117.93815.39279.653,574.92
Wesleyan#2 (7-AAA)8-350.7575.291.1095,987.752,981.91106.4117.9755,632.17
Gilmer#4 (7-AAA)7-444.5469.131.14123,697.3311,540.93708.8110.9691,230.00
Bremen#2 (6-AAA)9-247.9176.041.0217,058.301,095.1127.893.52283,893.13

Class AA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Appling County#3 (3-AA)9-272.9465.313.05760,808.71627,985.62411,554.20254,321.342.93
Pierce County#1 (3-AA)10-170.5462.243.38925,395.27754,369.01449,577.78253,266.942.95
Callaway#1 (5-AA)8-269.4961.633.41952,162.95793,820.79434,011.62231,579.543.32
Rockmart#1 (7-AA)9-265.9264.692.51811,443.83418,311.39196,814.8281,410.0611.28
Toombs County#2 (3-AA)10-167.9267.132.10551,358.30311,914.85158,695.3374,820.2412.37
Thomson#1 (4-AA)10-164.4866.571.82448,641.70232,294.15100,358.3237,491.3625.67
Cook#1 (1-AA)9-261.7566.421.48239,191.29155,676.8061,590.4418,632.7052.67
Fellowship Christian#1 (8-AA)9-259.7465.082.14844,906.38212,720.0265,284.2017,791.7255.21
Columbia#2 (5-AA)8-360.2965.582.05778,259.44198,181.7161,018.5316,342.0860.19
Fitzgerald#2 (1-AA)8-359.6666.362.02785,324.35177,839.8844,754.2012,120.1081.51
Union County#2 (8-AA)8-355.7667.841.24188,556.1737,479.617,877.781,398.67713.96
Laney#2 (4-AA)8-2-151.7567.961.1074,604.7321,860.472,910.05374.472,669.47
North Cobb Christian#1 (6-AA)9-248.3065.891.24221,740.5618,155.872,090.57172.375,800.41
Spencer#1 (2-AA)8-347.3366.191.24214,675.6518,515.401,754.59141.167,083.16
North Murray#2 (7-AA)8-347.6667.761.17155,093.6211,050.50984.9482.1612,169.86
Model#3 (7-AA)7-346.8467.731.0647,837.059,823.92722.6355.0918,150.77

Class A Public

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian#1 (5-A Division I)10-171.3454.694.05965,999.34860,063.65657,140.71569,219.180.76
Commerce#1 (8-A Division I)10-163.4956.493.22962,793.42789,888.05270,485.51192,872.444.18
Trion#1 (7-A Division I)11-057.1058.212.26613,419.64380,141.26216,215.1948,674.1819.54
Rabun County#3 (8-A Division I)8-357.1458.522.47824,495.13400,167.83204,045.4746,103.4620.69
Dublin#2 (2-A Division I)9-256.8559.332.00506,794.61300,347.12157,698.3834,721.3827.80
Brooks County#1 (1-A Division I)6-554.8758.671.92493,205.39267,390.12135,111.4524,949.2739.08
Swainsboro#3 (2-A Division I)9-255.8559.851.95570,694.13246,753.43114,084.8223,006.4742.47
Bleckley County#1 (2-A Division I)9-255.8060.641.96774,892.79118,233.8341,728.0820,610.5747.52
Elbert County#2 (8-A Division I)9-255.0959.831.71386,580.36207,912.1199,122.0818,667.6352.57
Bryan County#1 (3-A Division I)10-152.5960.042.04810,452.38188,628.9126,704.6510,629.0193.08
Lamar County#1 (4-A Division I)9-251.7758.901.67429,305.87165,193.2067,589.779,316.67106.33
Irwin County#2 (1-A Division I)6-547.4763.381.24225,107.2113,225.462,014.97528.511,891.11
Whitefield Academy#1 (6-A Division I)6-542.7758.991.21175,504.8732,094.936,132.84330.003,029.29
Mount Vernon#2 (6-A Division I)8-345.7963.501.0434,000.668,477.061,101.89247.894,033.02
Pelham#3 (1-A Division I)5-642.4962.591.20189,547.6214,526.49622.08101.239,877.40
Dade County#2 (7-A Division I)6-538.7062.561.0437,206.586,956.56202.1122.1045,249.15

Class A Division II

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Schley County#1 (6-A Division II)10-066.9848.834.24945,925.42900,483.16758,044.47630,845.160.59
Clinch County#1 (2-A Division II)10-155.3552.382.99945,863.11552,705.97383,942.15107,355.688.31
Manchester#2 (6-A Division II)8-255.7154.292.68883,350.19426,888.60288,045.6082,765.5911.08
Bowdon#1 (7-A Division II)9-255.4055.902.08527,176.13394,970.67101,483.3656,180.9016.80
Greene County#2 (8-A Division II)10-156.2757.471.95472,823.87344,360.8483,319.3548,225.0219.74
Macon County#3 (6-A Division II)9-252.2755.802.05563,734.26339,869.24122,993.3126,874.9136.21
Portal#1 (3-A Division II)8-348.4254.042.10672,958.19311,970.43101,607.2015,860.6462.05
Aquinas#1 (8-A Division II)9-248.4354.791.77436,265.74243,017.4079,252.6112,389.2979.71
Jenkins County#2 (3-A Division II)10-149.1857.161.76570,675.84162,021.2522,745.498,480.51116.92
Dooly County#1 (4-A Division II)7-445.1156.161.54429,324.1698,647.2311,229.023,017.72330.38
Early County#1 (1-A Division II)7-443.8455.401.67605,255.4948,263.5412,509.343,005.06331.77
Telfair County#2 (4-A Division II)8-244.2855.841.45327,041.81105,142.9420,331.952,147.08464.75
Lincoln County#3 (8-A Division II)7-445.3957.881.0954,074.5828,953.396,809.861,874.30532.53
Emanuel County Institute#3 (3-A Division II)6-542.1057.291.42394,744.5122,299.903,859.10790.161,264.57
Johnson County#1 (5-A Division II)8-337.4455.911.14116,649.8115,219.253,169.16165.106,055.98
Seminole County#2 (1-A Division II)7-433.7756.841.0654,136.895,186.18658.0322.8743,719.11

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Georgia’s 2024 GOP primary: Trump and 10 others make the March ballot2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC UPDATE
Overturned big rig cleared, I-285 East ramp to I-75 North in Cobb reopens
11m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

‘Stinkin’ Rincon’? Neighbors push for answers on pungent chemical odor
1h ago

Guilty plea may sink judge’s ruling in $400M kickbacks case
1h ago

Guilty plea may sink judge’s ruling in $400M kickbacks case
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bulldogs rise to top spot in College Football Playoff rankings
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

All-region teams: Philo named player of the year in 5-A Division I
1h ago
4 Questions with Warner Robins quarterback Judd Anderson
1h ago
List: First-year coaches whose teams are still playing
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia authorities bring charges in 1988 case of girl whose body was hidden in concrete
Where is the morning Jolt from the AJC?
16h ago
Report: Georgia, Southeast among the most at-risk from climate change
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top