Maxwell playoff projections heading into Quarterfinals

Class AAAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Mill Creek #2 (8-AAAAAAA) 11-1 97.54 88.11 3.93 1,000,000.00 850,313.55 672,863.31 411,166.79 1.43 Colquitt County #1 (1-AAAAAAA) 12-0 94.94 88.88 3.68 1,000,000.00 877,721.82 517,972.81 279,538.89 2.58 Carrollton #1 (2-AAAAAAA) 12-0 93.85 91.33 3.23 1,000,000.00 693,596.98 357,793.28 182,823.25 4.47 Milton #1 (6-AAAAAAA) 9-3 85.83 90.40 2.87 1,000,000.00 630,651.39 189,081.38 54,538.60 17.34 Walton #2 (5-AAAAAAA) 10-2 88.92 94.90 2.45 1,000,000.00 306,403.02 102,716.23 39,596.92 24.25 Grayson #1 (4-AAAAAAA) 10-2 81.32 91.37 2.46 1,000,000.00 369,348.61 77,237.60 15,010.76 65.62 Westlake #2 (2-AAAAAAA) 9-3 82.89 93.13 2.22 1,000,000.00 149,686.45 60,817.71 13,630.65 72.36 North Gwinnett #1 (7-AAAAAAA) 10-2 78.32 93.45 2.15 1,000,000.00 122,278.18 21,517.68 3,694.15 269.70

Class AAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Hughes #1 (5-AAAAAA) 12-0 96.64 85.08 3.98 1,000,000.00 833,442.62 655,680.46 492,774.39 1.03 Thomas County Central #1 (1-AAAAAA) 12-0 90.38 86.97 3.35 1,000,000.00 661,779.43 480,610.26 206,459.72 3.84 Rome #1 (6-AAAAAA) 11-1 87.32 87.33 3.15 1,000,000.00 785,127.02 244,445.70 124,893.50 7.01 Gainesville #1 (8-AAAAAA) 12-0 84.02 86.91 3.10 1,000,000.00 743,774.23 278,108.99 76,831.27 12.02 Roswell #1 (7-AAAAAA) 11-1 84.72 88.98 2.59 1,000,000.00 338,220.57 196,755.46 57,334.67 16.44 Woodward Academy #1 (3-AAAAAA) 11-1 83.05 90.44 2.27 1,000,000.00 166,557.38 73,810.97 28,916.80 33.58 Houston County #4 (1-AAAAAA) 10-2 77.00 89.95 2.31 1,000,000.00 256,225.77 44,525.29 6,746.84 147.22 Marist #1 (4-AAAAAA) 10-2 76.39 89.87 2.25 1,000,000.00 214,872.98 26,062.87 6,042.81 164.49

Class AAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Ware County #1 (1-AAAAA) 11-0 87.73 73.04 4.25 1,000,000.00 864,960.56 792,524.83 595,184.93 0.68 Creekside #1 (5-AAAAA) 10-2 79.64 76.46 3.52 1,000,000.00 815,411.71 514,498.80 193,746.42 4.16 Cartersville #2 (7-AAAAA) 11-1 79.00 79.20 3.15 1,000,000.00 689,149.31 335,090.88 121,234.62 7.25 Calhoun #1 (7-AAAAA) 9-3 72.07 79.83 2.25 1,000,000.00 135,039.44 86,361.57 28,545.95 34.03 Dutchtown #1 (2-AAAAA) 11-1 69.21 77.77 2.85 1,000,000.00 720,410.27 102,914.33 27,014.49 36.02 Coffee #2 (1-AAAAA) 10-2 72.28 81.06 2.43 1,000,000.00 310,850.69 97,124.02 22,090.15 44.27 Warner Robins #2 (2-AAAAA) 8-4 69.08 81.19 2.25 1,000,000.00 184,588.29 53,286.30 9,432.74 105.01 Mays #2 (5-AAAAA) 8-4 63.20 80.17 2.30 1,000,000.00 279,589.73 18,199.27 2,750.70 362.54

Class AAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedartown #1 (7-AAAA) 12-0 88.24 78.62 3.83 1,000,000.00 814,442.08 602,112.21 410,481.27 1.44 Benedictine #1 (3-AAAA) 10-2 84.43 75.08 4.01 1,000,000.00 872,423.33 766,686.05 374,411.65 1.67 North Oconee #1 (8-AAAA) 12-0 81.15 80.05 3.24 1,000,000.00 799,281.14 293,426.52 147,190.71 5.79 Bainbridge #1 (1-AAAA) 8-4 75.76 83.38 2.29 1,000,000.00 185,557.92 76,455.89 28,111.96 34.57 Troup #1 (4-AAAA) 11-1 69.37 79.28 2.83 1,000,000.00 679,584.46 131,571.11 20,133.70 48.67 Stockbridge #1 (5-AAAA) 10-2 68.21 80.70 2.20 1,000,000.00 127,576.67 66,881.15 9,149.76 108.29 Wayne County #2 (3-AAAA) 10-2 71.46 84.35 2.24 1,000,000.00 200,718.86 28,005.39 7,699.98 128.87 Holy Innocents #1 (6-AAAA) 9-3 63.03 80.11 2.36 1,000,000.00 320,415.54 34,861.69 2,820.97 353.49

Class AAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove #1 (5-AAA) 9-2 87.55 71.08 4.26 1,000,000.00 830,353.65 770,467.15 656,624.63 0.52 Sandy Creek #2 (5-AAA) 10-2 75.90 74.47 3.38 1,000,000.00 712,084.01 513,127.57 153,163.47 5.53 Calvary Day #1 (3-AAA) 11-0 74.16 77.76 2.36 1,000,000.00 169,646.35 123,159.01 68,538.75 13.59 Carver (Atlanta) #3 (5-AAA) 8-3 69.73 76.83 2.77 1,000,000.00 548,597.48 184,423.92 34,493.41 27.99 Oconee County #3 (8-AAA) 8-4 69.38 77.58 2.64 1,000,000.00 542,381.75 66,450.65 28,145.01 34.53 Savannah Christian #2 (3-AAA) 11-1 68.26 76.85 2.46 1,000,000.00 287,915.99 146,979.77 24,331.15 40.10 Thomasville #1 (1-AAA) 9-3 66.11 75.48 2.63 1,000,000.00 451,402.52 155,468.73 21,371.76 45.79 Carver (Columbus) #2 (1-AAA) 9-2 65.98 77.48 2.51 1,000,000.00 457,618.25 39,923.19 13,331.82 74.01

Class AA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald #1 (1-AA) 12-0 72.51 67.56 3.26 1,000,000.00 597,653.88 401,476.72 261,884.67 2.82 Appling County #1 (3-AA) 10-1 69.34 65.64 3.46 1,000,000.00 775,164.98 466,999.89 219,271.21 3.56 Pierce County #2 (3-AA) 11-1 70.38 68.08 3.21 1,000,000.00 722,188.42 303,149.92 180,210.10 4.55 Rockmart #1 (7-AA) 10-2 69.17 68.88 2.77 1,000,000.00 402,346.12 234,523.79 131,424.53 6.61 Thomson #1 (4-AA) 11-1 66.89 67.45 2.97 1,000,000.00 574,127.78 283,399.02 113,390.64 7.82 South Atlanta #1 (6-AA) 11-0 64.37 68.21 2.67 1,000,000.00 425,872.22 180,641.26 60,129.56 15.63 Fellowship Christian #1 (8-AA) 9-3 60.35 68.98 2.36 1,000,000.00 277,811.58 60,849.57 19,207.27 51.06 Callaway #1 (5-AA) 9-3 58.90 68.62 2.31 1,000,000.00 224,835.02 68,959.84 14,482.02 68.05

Class A Public

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Irwin County #1 (1-A Division I) 10-1 78.61 68.84 4.00 1,000,000.00 969,053.04 633,981.58 392,129.84 1.55 Prince Avenue Christian #1 (5-A Division I) 11-0 77.32 67.88 4.02 1,000,000.00 870,544.20 755,486.71 391,476.62 1.55 Swainsboro #1 (2-A Division I) 11-0 74.47 74.71 2.95 1,000,000.00 592,237.44 235,332.55 120,056.38 7.33 Rabun County #1 (8-A Division I) 12-0 71.32 75.68 2.59 1,000,000.00 407,762.56 128,888.25 55,224.01 17.11 Bleckley County #3 (2-A Division I) 10-2 64.86 73.15 2.78 1,000,000.00 628,063.57 128,353.48 26,089.96 37.33 Metter #1 (3-A Division I) 9-3 61.24 73.34 2.20 1,000,000.00 129,455.80 64,679.38 9,288.35 106.66 St. Francis #1 (6-A Division I) 9-3 58.47 72.73 2.43 1,000,000.00 371,936.43 51,480.43 5,578.30 178.27 Mount Pisgah Christian #2 (6-A Division I) 9-3 51.53 76.94 2.03 1,000,000.00 30,946.96 1,797.62 156.54 6,387.31

Class A Division II

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.