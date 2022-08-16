Maxwell playoff projections heading into 2022 season

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Buford Grayson Colquitt County Buford Collins Hill Grayson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal North Gwinnett Colquitt County Buford Carrollton West Forsyth North Gwinnett Brookwood Colquitt County Walton Buford Archer Carrollton Reg 5, #3 29 76.50 0-0 Cherokee Reg 6, #2 22 81.91 0-0 West Forsyth Reg 8, #4 19 83.83 0-0 Dacula Reg 7, #1 9 90.78 0-0 North Gwinnett Reg 3, #3 20 82.77 0-0 Harrison Reg 4, #2 10 87.24 0-0 Brookwood Reg 2, #4 32 73.88 0-0 Pebblebrook Reg 1, #1 4 94.74 0-0 Colquitt County Reg 6, #3 24 80.47 0-0 South Forsyth Reg 5, #2 11 87.16 0-0 Walton Reg 7, #4 39 58.04 0-0 Meadowcreek Reg 8, #1 1 100.87 0-0 Buford Reg 4, #3 16 86.24 0-0 Archer Reg 3, #2 17 84.25 0-0 McEachern Reg 1, #4 25 80.29 0-0 Camden County Reg 2, #1 12 87.00 0-0 Carrollton Marietta Collins Hill Grayson Milton Westlake Marietta Collins Hill North Cobb Lowndes Grayson Mill Creek Milton Reg 1, #3 14 86.38 0-0 Valdosta Reg 2, #2 13 86.74 0-0 Westlake Reg 4, #4 18 84.16 0-0 Parkview Reg 3, #1 15 86.28 0-0 Marietta Reg 7, #3 37 63.73 0-0 Peachtree Ridge Reg 8, #2 3 95.31 0-0 Collins Hill Reg 6, #4 28 76.77 0-0 Denmark Reg 5, #1 7 93.35 0-0 North Cobb Reg 2, #3 26 79.55 0-0 East Coweta Reg 1, #2 6 94.21 0-0 Lowndes Reg 3, #4 27 77.46 0-0 North Paulding Reg 4, #1 2 96.74 0-0 Grayson Reg 8, #3 8 93.26 0-0 Mill Creek Reg 7, #2 21 82.32 0-0 Norcross Reg 5, #4 36 68.34 0-0 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 6, #1 5 94.49 0-0 Milton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Buford 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 100.87 997,200 3.89 790,913 658,078 478,843 337,491 1.96 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 96.74 986,582 3.05 596,684 370,143 221,599 120,468 7.30 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 95.31 984,750 3.06 582,528 395,688 217,967 103,356 8.68 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 94.74 992,077 2.94 575,115 344,557 175,869 84,653 10.81 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 94.49 997,945 2.97 565,818 315,343 169,455 79,580 11.57 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 94.21 990,696 2.86 553,145 320,667 159,841 74,358 12.45 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 93.26 973,972 2.71 491,185 297,265 140,269 58,354 16.14 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 93.35 999,873 2.66 389,710 267,504 130,985 56,694 16.64 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 90.78 999,951 2.33 425,988 201,479 80,108 29,523 32.87 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 87.16 998,633 2.04 196,844 95,923 30,698 8,478 116.95 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 87.00 996,624 1.97 307,040 86,588 28,497 7,797 127.25 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 86.74 996,375 1.94 295,655 81,741 26,290 6,977 142.33 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 87.24 832,211 1.70 233,628 76,558 23,618 6,634 149.74 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 86.38 930,307 1.83 262,220 77,631 21,718 5,581 178.18 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 86.28 952,629 1.78 238,126 68,715 20,136 5,072 196.16 Archer 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 86.24 794,650 1.56 201,930 60,452 17,366 4,428 224.84 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 84.25 921,207 1.55 167,093 40,885 9,932 2,107 473.61 Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 83.83 808,313 1.36 147,734 43,141 9,371 1,941 514.20 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 84.16 694,174 1.24 137,332 33,255 7,769 1,670 597.80 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 82.32 998,995 1.46 116,857 29,702 6,223 1,104 904.80 Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 82.77 890,049 1.39 123,951 26,929 5,854 1,043 957.77 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 81.91 913,557 1.52 114,883 29,439 5,911 1,020 979.39 South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 80.47 880,865 1.37 82,033 19,057 3,163 523 1,911.05 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 80.29 775,664 1.16 92,533 13,926 2,363 355 2,815.90 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 79.55 974,290 1.30 73,730 11,991 1,970 283 3,532.57 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 80.75 483,686 0.76 59,475 10,277 1,747 274 3,648.64 Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 76.50 977,943 1.34 46,911 7,117 719 74 13,512.51 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 77.46 689,641 0.87 31,233 4,327 567 69 14,491.75 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 76.77 751,384 1.00 29,619 5,004 611 53 18,866.92 Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 73.88 912,589 1.03 17,560 1,916 147 14 71,427.57 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 75.04 546,474 0.65 14,029 1,449 132 8 124,999.00 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 73.84 230,069 0.28 8,624 956 79 8 124,999.00 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 75.56 208,697 0.28 10,999 1,032 97 6 166,665.67 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 72.27 311,256 0.37 8,490 543 47 2 499,999.00 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 70.60 371,693 0.42 3,381 328 23 2 499,999.00 Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 68.34 880,167 0.97 5,736 328 15 - - Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 63.73 873,138 0.89 945 53 1 - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 58.04 646,828 0.65 146 6 - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 62.77 84,556 0.09 88 6 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 53.40 351,782 0.35 34 1 - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 56.98 120,122 0.12 32 - - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 53.87 140,630 0.14 18 - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 56.69 5,696 0.01 5 - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 47.78 128,509 0.13 - - - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 36.27 2,754 0.00 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 27.28 797 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 449,570 346,509 149,819 46,179 992,077 7,923 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 416,558 358,966 163,717 51,455 990,696 9,304 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 105,800 207,880 400,331 216,296 930,307 69,693 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 25,925 73,756 230,244 445,739 775,664 224,336 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 2,147 12,889 55,889 240,331 311,256 688,744 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 429,939 343,689 162,836 60,160 996,624 3,376 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 413,271 349,311 170,688 63,105 996,375 3,625 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 121,126 219,300 393,106 240,758 974,290 25,710 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 35,549 85,980 263,689 527,371 912,589 87,411 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 115 1,720 9,681 108,606 120,122 879,878 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 395,122 279,164 178,475 99,868 952,629 47,371 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 283,225 273,376 223,157 141,449 921,207 78,793 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 216,461 247,142 249,061 177,385 890,049 109,951 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 68,384 121,382 201,017 298,858 689,641 310,359 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 36,808 78,936 148,290 282,440 546,474 453,526 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 659,798 215,355 80,272 31,157 986,582 13,418 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 134,918 268,532 247,628 181,133 832,211 167,789 4-AAAAAAA Archer 108,505 234,572 249,181 202,392 794,650 205,350 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 66,307 168,476 220,972 238,419 694,174 305,826 4-AAAAAAA Newton 25,786 88,507 144,800 224,593 483,686 516,314 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 4,686 24,558 57,147 122,306 208,697 791,303 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 663,300 282,186 47,761 6,626 999,873 127 5-AAAAAAA Walton 291,841 522,606 156,370 27,816 998,633 1,367 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 39,302 161,436 557,352 219,853 977,943 22,057 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 5,527 32,838 225,945 615,857 880,167 119,833 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 30 934 12,444 127,222 140,630 859,370 5-AAAAAAA Osborne - - 128 2,626 2,754 997,246 6-AAAAAAA Milton 763,842 180,159 41,881 12,063 997,945 2,055 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 113,106 342,092 288,261 170,098 913,557 86,443 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 83,419 279,378 306,211 211,857 880,865 119,135 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 34,163 152,912 247,861 316,448 751,384 248,616 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 5,236 41,219 97,775 227,463 371,693 628,307 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 234 4,240 18,011 62,071 84,556 915,444 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 739,058 249,304 10,997 592 999,951 49 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 254,936 665,209 72,533 6,317 998,995 1,005 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 5,021 61,968 540,026 266,123 873,138 126,862 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 838 17,464 240,720 387,806 646,828 353,172 7-AAAAAAA Duluth 132 5,213 104,787 241,650 351,782 648,218 7-AAAAAAA Discovery 15 842 30,913 96,739 128,509 871,491 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - 24 773 797 999,203 8-AAAAAAA Buford 561,329 284,053 120,311 31,507 997,200 2,800 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 245,888 351,721 287,276 99,865 984,750 15,250 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 170,907 293,117 363,326 146,622 973,972 26,028 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 21,076 64,776 200,104 522,357 808,313 191,687 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 799 6,319 28,662 194,289 230,069 769,931 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 1 14 321 5,360 5,696 994,304

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lee County Marist Lee County Creekview Hughes Marist First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Blessed Trinity Lee County Creekview Brunswick Allatoona Blessed Trinity St. Pius X Lee County Creekview North Forsyth Lovejoy Brunswick Reg 5, #3 19 73.20 0-0 Newnan Reg 6, #2 9 79.74 0-0 Allatoona Reg 8, #4 28 70.15 0-0 Lanier Reg 7, #1 3 87.27 0-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 3, #3 31 68.51 0-0 Jonesboro Reg 4, #2 12 77.61 0-0 St. Pius X Reg 2, #4 40 61.10 0-0 Effingham County Reg 1, #1 1 94.53 0-0 Lee County Reg 6, #3 10 79.25 0-0 Creekview Reg 5, #2 17 73.98 0-0 Douglas County Reg 7, #4 22 72.44 0-0 Alpharetta Reg 8, #1 15 74.97 0-0 North Forsyth Reg 4, #3 20 73.06 0-0 Riverwood Reg 3, #2 21 72.79 0-0 Lovejoy Reg 1, #4 16 74.35 0-0 Houston County Reg 2, #1 14 75.77 0-0 Brunswick Woodward Academy Hughes Marist Roswell Tift County Woodward Academy Johns Creek Hughes Northside (Warner Robins) Marist Roswell Rome Reg 1, #3 11 79.03 0-0 Tift County Reg 2, #2 25 71.68 0-0 Glynn Academy Reg 4, #4 39 62.03 0-0 North Atlanta Reg 3, #1 8 80.19 0-0 Woodward Academy Reg 7, #3 13 76.84 0-0 Johns Creek Reg 8, #2 18 73.59 0-0 Gainesville Reg 6, #4 29 69.39 0-0 Sequoyah Reg 5, #1 6 82.28 0-0 Hughes Reg 2, #3 34 64.21 0-0 Evans Reg 1, #2 7 81.24 0-0 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 3, #4 42 59.95 0-0 Alcovy Reg 4, #1 2 89.94 0-0 Marist Reg 8, #3 26 70.86 0-0 Shiloh Reg 7, #2 4 86.78 0-0 Roswell Reg 5, #4 23 72.01 0-0 Alexander Reg 6, #1 5 84.15 0-0 Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County 1-AAAAAA 0-0 94.53 998,112 4.03 834,749 650,059 570,015 426,063 1.35 Marist 4-AAAAAA 0-0 89.94 999,927 3.49 684,141 478,264 368,821 193,796 4.16 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 0-0 87.27 992,064 3.05 642,775 315,744 216,463 105,024 8.52 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 0-0 86.78 990,719 3.00 625,029 302,825 201,392 94,197 9.62 Rome 6-AAAAAA 0-0 84.15 982,133 2.46 424,161 195,246 107,541 42,082 22.76 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 0-0 80.19 998,285 3.85 864,559 459,846 145,159 40,778 23.52 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 0-0 81.24 900,080 2.26 365,625 186,875 75,755 22,507 43.43 Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 0-0 79.74 936,176 1.91 264,706 109,490 37,580 11,377 86.90 Tift County 1-AAAAAA 0-0 79.03 837,573 1.94 293,082 138,701 42,968 10,950 90.32 Hughes 5-AAAAAA 0-0 82.28 975,228 1.45 138,689 82,735 25,794 9,787 101.18 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 0-0 79.25 927,769 1.85 248,987 102,544 33,203 9,648 102.65 St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 0-0 77.61 994,214 2.13 257,964 108,043 33,099 7,854 126.32 Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 0-0 76.84 866,177 1.79 250,039 102,896 23,325 5,175 192.24 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 0-0 75.77 991,918 1.91 261,252 123,973 23,048 5,071 196.20 North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 0-0 74.97 939,639 1.65 188,153 83,614 14,870 3,052 326.65 Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 0-0 72.79 981,203 2.04 263,940 107,869 16,893 2,561 389.47 Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 0-0 73.06 981,294 1.82 184,123 64,870 10,287 1,720 580.40 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 0-0 73.59 913,089 1.48 142,376 56,420 9,246 1,595 625.96 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 0-0 74.35 619,413 1.19 140,511 52,594 9,347 1,581 631.51 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 0-0 73.98 768,749 1.11 80,537 28,366 4,639 904 1,105.19 Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 0-0 71.68 970,600 1.49 128,066 45,561 6,103 871 1,147.11 Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 0-0 72.44 678,965 1.16 111,398 37,896 5,137 784 1,274.51 Newnan 5-AAAAAA 0-0 73.20 727,102 1.02 67,688 21,983 3,394 567 1,762.67 Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 0-0 70.86 833,412 1.17 74,515 22,984 2,917 413 2,420.31 Alexander 5-AAAAAA 0-0 72.01 655,305 0.89 49,685 14,487 2,069 320 3,124.00 Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 0-0 68.51 941,842 1.42 90,683 27,603 2,806 312 3,204.13 South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 0-0 71.75 637,203 0.86 46,361 13,152 1,859 276 3,622.19 Lanier 8-AAAAAA 0-0 70.15 805,015 1.09 61,928 17,756 2,143 275 3,635.36 Veterans 1-AAAAAA 0-0 70.55 380,650 0.63 54,466 15,787 1,798 241 4,148.38 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 0-0 69.39 479,614 0.58 21,066 5,341 499 70 14,284.71 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 0-0 68.38 264,172 0.40 28,020 6,772 606 61 16,392.44 River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 0-0 68.71 435,377 0.52 16,543 4,093 381 44 22,726.27 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 0-0 62.03 803,737 1.05 31,575 5,656 271 13 76,922.08 Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-0 65.69 253,490 0.34 14,024 2,942 167 10 99,999.00 Evans 2-AAAAAA 0-0 64.21 805,242 0.93 16,647 2,816 185 7 142,856.14 Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 0-0 64.12 186,994 0.24 7,883 1,437 74 5 199,999.00 Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 0-0 62.83 346,003 0.38 4,771 649 43 4 249,999.00 Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 0-0 59.95 662,217 0.73 5,768 713 36 2 499,999.00 East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 0-0 62.65 119,055 0.13 1,426 154 12 2 499,999.00 Etowah 6-AAAAAA 0-0 63.75 172,867 0.19 2,218 335 19 1 999,999.00 Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 0-0 61.10 648,119 0.70 5,668 634 30 - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 0-0 60.47 66,402 0.07 460 45 3 - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 0-0 59.63 66,064 0.07 299 37 1 - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-0 51.08 177,280 0.19 653 34 1 - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 0-0 59.53 50,956 0.05 293 22 1 - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 0-0 55.75 371,943 0.39 1,002 60 - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 0-0 56.54 31,591 0.04 285 27 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 0-0 55.31 272,906 0.28 524 22 - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-0 57.12 105,857 0.11 323 11 - - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 0-0 53.02 172,614 0.18 164 8 - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 0-0 52.04 138,601 0.14 91 6 - - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 0-0 54.64 56,985 0.06 82 3 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 0-0 44.13 43,548 0.05 23 - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 0-0 43.27 24,386 0.02 2 - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 0-0 41.34 13,698 0.01 2 - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 0-0 38.87 6,426 0.01 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 0-0 30.56 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Lee County 798,556 158,011 33,383 8,162 998,112 1,888 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 107,346 372,470 275,650 144,614 900,080 99,920 1-AAAAAA Tift County 66,125 271,857 301,035 198,556 837,573 162,427 1-AAAAAA Houston County 19,523 118,441 203,210 278,239 619,413 380,587 1-AAAAAA Veterans 5,746 50,599 112,465 211,840 380,650 619,350 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 2,704 28,622 74,257 158,589 264,172 735,828 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 580,786 288,677 95,732 26,723 991,918 8,082 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 315,799 398,378 187,063 69,360 970,600 29,400 2-AAAAAA Evans 67,446 174,706 326,700 236,390 805,242 194,758 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 29,116 96,953 228,199 293,851 648,119 351,881 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 4,120 22,476 79,296 167,014 272,906 727,094 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 1,661 10,980 46,832 113,141 172,614 827,386 2-AAAAAA Grovetown 1,072 7,830 36,178 93,521 138,601 861,399 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 657,829 251,138 75,122 14,196 998,285 1,715 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 228,221 414,246 261,319 77,417 981,203 18,797 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro 100,088 260,778 408,153 172,823 941,842 58,158 3-AAAAAA Alcovy 11,253 54,543 173,673 422,748 662,217 337,783 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 2,599 18,976 77,664 272,704 371,943 628,057 3-AAAAAA Morrow 7 225 2,415 21,739 24,386 975,614 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County 3 71 1,227 12,397 13,698 986,302 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - 23 427 5,976 6,426 993,574 4-AAAAAA Marist 792,483 173,674 30,393 3,377 999,927 73 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 143,707 498,076 292,410 60,021 994,214 5,786 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 59,643 287,958 488,537 145,156 981,294 18,706 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 4,092 37,740 167,451 594,454 803,737 196,263 4-AAAAAA South Cobb 68 2,347 18,046 156,819 177,280 822,720 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 7 205 3,163 40,173 43,548 956,452 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 611,195 219,261 99,616 45,156 975,228 24,772 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 128,348 229,968 221,678 188,755 768,749 231,251 5-AAAAAA Newnan 105,878 203,349 217,033 200,842 727,102 272,898 5-AAAAAA Alexander 77,655 165,297 200,413 211,940 655,305 344,695 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 72,081 157,806 196,100 211,216 637,203 362,797 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 2,985 13,837 33,880 68,353 119,055 880,945 5-AAAAAA New Manchester 1,126 6,110 18,052 41,114 66,402 933,598 5-AAAAAA Paulding County 732 4,372 13,228 32,624 50,956 949,044 6-AAAAAA Rome 502,150 282,778 149,582 47,623 982,133 17,867 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 242,283 304,363 270,263 119,267 936,176 63,824 6-AAAAAA Creekview 219,699 294,421 283,119 130,530 927,769 72,231 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 18,316 56,276 129,882 275,140 479,614 520,386 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 14,849 47,827 115,334 257,367 435,377 564,623 6-AAAAAA Etowah 2,284 11,538 39,157 119,888 172,867 827,133 6-AAAAAA Woodstock 419 2,797 12,663 50,185 66,064 933,936 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 469,509 361,696 127,561 33,298 992,064 7,936 7-AAAAAA Roswell 438,971 375,779 138,482 37,487 990,719 9,281 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek 67,349 168,188 388,907 241,733 866,177 133,823 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 20,962 73,237 230,810 353,956 678,965 321,035 7-AAAAAA Pope 2,048 12,911 64,498 174,033 253,490 746,510 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry 1,127 7,739 44,700 133,428 186,994 813,006 7-AAAAAA Lassiter 34 450 5,042 26,065 31,591 968,409 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 372,629 268,206 186,670 112,134 939,639 60,361 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 291,973 264,268 213,642 143,206 913,089 86,911 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 168,581 212,641 236,799 215,391 833,412 166,588 8-AAAAAA Lanier 144,279 194,510 232,652 233,574 805,015 194,985 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 19,287 47,823 92,360 186,533 346,003 653,997 8-AAAAAA Apalachee 2,373 8,867 25,188 69,429 105,857 894,143 8-AAAAAA Jackson County 878 3,685 12,689 39,733 56,985 943,015

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Warner Robins Coffee Cartersville Warner Robins Creekside Coffee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cartersville Ware County Jefferson Warner Robins Kell Cartersville Decatur Ware County Greater Atlanta Christian Jefferson Northgate Warner Robins Reg 5, #3 24 63.48 0-0 Banneker Reg 6, #2 13 72.01 0-0 Kell Reg 8, #4 15 69.14 0-0 Eastside Reg 7, #1 2 93.99 0-0 Cartersville Reg 3, #3 40 52.99 0-0 Northside (Columbus) Reg 4, #2 23 64.35 0-0 Decatur Reg 2, #4 16 68.62 0-0 Ola Reg 1, #1 3 88.64 0-0 Ware County Reg 6, #3 14 69.34 0-0 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 5, #2 22 65.45 0-0 Mays Reg 7, #4 27 61.88 0-0 Cass Reg 8, #1 6 82.69 0-0 Jefferson Reg 4, #3 36 55.60 0-0 Arabia Mountain Reg 3, #2 29 58.28 0-0 Northgate Reg 1, #4 31 56.65 0-0 Jenkins Reg 2, #1 1 96.70 0-0 Warner Robins Jones County Creekside Coffee Calhoun Jones County Harris County Flowery Branch Creekside Coffee Tucker Calhoun Cambridge Reg 1, #3 26 61.98 0-0 Statesboro Reg 2, #2 8 79.09 0-0 Jones County Reg 4, #4 38 54.01 0-0 Lithonia Reg 3, #1 18 66.60 0-0 Harris County Reg 7, #3 20 66.19 0-0 Dalton Reg 8, #2 10 74.39 0-0 Flowery Branch Reg 6, #4 34 56.02 0-0 Centennial Reg 5, #1 7 79.79 0-0 Creekside Reg 2, #3 12 72.91 0-0 Dutchtown Reg 1, #2 4 85.32 0-0 Coffee Reg 3, #4 41 51.93 0-0 Drew Reg 4, #1 17 67.06 0-0 Tucker Reg 8, #3 11 74.30 0-0 Clarke Central Reg 7, #2 5 84.82 0-0 Calhoun Reg 5, #4 25 62.06 0-0 Villa Rica Reg 6, #1 9 75.50 0-0 Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 0-0 96.70 999,912 4.46 980,294 881,312 608,466 474,967 1.11 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 0-0 93.99 999,962 3.88 894,193 656,663 383,754 253,234 2.95 Ware County 1-AAAAA 0-0 88.64 999,880 3.47 863,199 461,031 244,680 103,572 8.66 Coffee 1-AAAAA 0-0 85.32 999,572 3.22 788,725 384,702 201,852 58,633 16.06 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 0-0 84.82 998,834 3.04 668,314 353,857 192,057 49,657 19.14 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 0-0 82.69 986,783 2.76 650,835 209,811 76,094 20,567 47.62 Creekside 5-AAAAA 0-0 79.79 997,960 2.94 579,335 338,815 121,639 19,347 50.69 Jones County 2-AAAAA 0-0 79.09 960,511 2.54 564,011 278,493 87,994 13,141 75.10 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 0-0 75.50 996,608 2.13 225,121 61,313 20,172 2,132 468.04 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 0-0 74.30 867,297 1.56 211,258 60,534 12,927 1,277 782.09 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 0-0 74.39 869,490 1.58 215,774 61,853 13,269 1,272 785.16 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 0-0 72.91 836,877 1.42 218,618 66,675 13,035 1,010 989.10 Kell 6-AAAAA 0-0 72.01 989,674 1.90 152,971 28,425 6,172 454 2,201.64 Harris County 3-AAAAA 0-0 66.60 992,407 1.99 173,662 40,065 4,469 167 5,987.02 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 0-0 69.34 978,062 1.73 115,612 15,738 2,296 145 6,895.55 Tucker 4-AAAAA 0-0 67.06 977,912 1.90 99,751 15,312 2,564 111 9,008.01 Ola 2-AAAAA 0-0 68.62 637,453 0.87 83,444 17,072 2,222 98 10,203.08 Eastside 8-AAAAA 0-0 69.14 632,019 0.86 57,656 12,179 1,640 72 13,887.89 Dalton 7-AAAAA 0-0 66.19 877,385 1.15 56,728 10,176 970 33 30,302.03 Decatur 4-AAAAA 0-0 64.35 951,641 1.74 64,341 7,636 912 27 37,036.04 Mays 5-AAAAA 0-0 65.45 829,460 1.21 55,371 7,823 735 25 39,999.00 Union Grove 2-AAAAA 0-0 66.09 471,416 0.59 40,313 6,411 600 18 55,554.56 Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 0-0 66.45 451,514 0.56 23,930 4,202 423 12 83,332.33 Statesboro 1-AAAAA 0-0 61.98 813,236 0.94 40,421 5,152 314 10 99,999.00 Banneker 5-AAAAA 0-0 63.48 738,830 1.00 30,610 3,461 263 8 124,999.00 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 0-0 62.06 658,079 0.86 19,249 1,906 134 4 249,999.00 Cass 7-AAAAA 0-0 61.88 731,463 0.86 22,306 2,179 124 4 249,999.00 Centennial 6-AAAAA 0-0 56.02 624,415 0.71 6,693 526 14 1 999,999.00 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 0-0 56.65 549,375 0.58 7,911 593 13 1 999,999.00 Chamblee 4-AAAAA 0-0 51.06 392,635 0.50 3,034 94 5 1 999,999.00 Northgate 3-AAAAA 0-0 58.28 921,516 1.41 27,640 2,744 123 - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-0 61.36 183,219 0.20 3,164 390 26 - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 0-0 55.60 671,294 0.96 11,353 612 15 - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-0 56.55 542,598 0.57 7,788 568 10 - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 0-0 54.01 577,025 0.79 7,593 369 3 - - Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 0-0 52.99 766,785 1.00 6,329 293 3 - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 0-0 58.25 398,522 0.47 4,591 276 3 - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 0-0 51.66 429,493 0.56 3,669 143 3 - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 0-0 56.64 79,103 0.08 1,127 60 3 - - Hiram 7-AAAAA 0-0 55.75 351,748 0.38 3,225 135 1 - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 0-0 49.73 599,723 0.72 2,136 84 1 - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-0 51.93 719,569 0.91 4,487 167 - - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 0-0 51.66 334,338 0.36 1,354 78 - - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 0-0 55.20 223,369 0.25 1,209 51 - - - Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 0-0 53.10 139,197 0.15 438 15 - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 0-0 50.00 14,728 0.01 46 2 - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-0 46.21 95,339 0.10 108 1 - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 0-0 43.37 66,650 0.07 36 1 - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 0-0 45.24 14,583 0.02 6 1 - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 0-0 35.64 10,253 0.01 2 1 - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 0-0 44.56 40,608 0.04 17 - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 0-0 49.86 9,678 0.01 2 - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 0-0 42.93 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-0 -3.03 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Ware County 600,328 381,662 16,884 1,006 999,880 120 1-AAAAA Coffee 395,680 565,249 36,184 2,459 999,572 428 1-AAAAA Statesboro 3,002 33,618 487,158 289,458 813,236 186,764 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 492 9,406 214,854 317,846 542,598 457,402 1-AAAAA Jenkins 488 9,679 218,496 320,712 549,375 450,625 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 10 386 26,424 68,519 95,339 904,661 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 892,947 97,682 7,998 1,285 999,912 88 2-AAAAA Jones County 79,763 534,960 251,221 94,567 960,511 39,489 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 19,315 216,473 357,266 243,823 836,877 163,123 2-AAAAA Ola 5,538 94,145 218,147 319,623 637,453 362,547 2-AAAAA Union Grove 2,391 53,397 144,938 270,690 471,416 528,584 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 44 3,099 18,093 57,867 79,103 920,897 2-AAAAA Locust Grove 2 244 2,337 12,145 14,728 985,272 3-AAAAA Harris County 667,739 230,960 67,748 25,960 992,407 7,593 3-AAAAA Northgate 192,635 353,101 239,691 136,089 921,516 78,484 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 63,117 173,288 265,567 264,813 766,785 233,215 3-AAAAA Drew 48,981 145,079 241,089 284,420 719,569 280,431 3-AAAAA McIntosh 27,528 97,572 185,905 288,718 599,723 400,277 4-AAAAA Tucker 526,636 295,649 114,701 40,926 977,912 22,088 4-AAAAA Decatur 348,211 357,160 173,843 72,427 951,641 48,359 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 56,024 135,066 245,251 234,953 671,294 328,706 4-AAAAA Lithonia 36,137 99,858 201,140 239,890 577,025 422,975 4-AAAAA M.L. King 18,037 59,981 139,452 212,023 429,493 570,507 4-AAAAA Chamblee 14,955 52,286 125,613 199,781 392,635 607,365 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 831,656 130,269 28,902 7,133 997,960 2,040 5-AAAAA Mays 78,217 330,979 250,899 169,365 829,460 170,540 5-AAAAA Banneker 46,556 235,729 250,555 205,990 738,830 261,170 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 30,976 180,360 224,613 222,130 658,079 341,921 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 8,834 74,751 130,609 184,328 398,522 601,478 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill 2,667 31,277 69,661 119,764 223,369 776,631 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 1,077 15,942 41,602 80,576 139,197 860,803 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities 17 693 3,159 10,714 14,583 985,417 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Cambridge 502,574 309,318 158,393 26,323 996,608 3,392 6-AAAAA Kell 299,594 355,186 277,338 57,556 989,674 10,326 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 188,651 297,097 392,655 99,659 978,062 21,938 6-AAAAA Centennial 7,513 28,638 117,980 470,284 624,415 375,585 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee 1,620 9,250 47,605 275,863 334,338 665,662 6-AAAAA Northview 48 501 5,630 60,471 66,650 933,350 6-AAAAA North Springs - 10 399 9,844 10,253 989,747 7-AAAAA Cartersville 755,772 233,679 9,830 681 999,962 38 7-AAAAA Calhoun 238,207 677,686 75,315 7,626 998,834 1,166 7-AAAAA Dalton 4,529 59,626 519,050 294,180 877,385 122,615 7-AAAAA Cass 1,356 23,645 289,500 416,962 731,463 268,537 7-AAAAA Hiram 134 5,223 98,182 248,209 351,748 648,252 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 2 141 8,123 32,342 40,608 959,392 8-AAAAA Jefferson 624,052 234,290 94,467 33,974 986,783 13,217 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch 155,863 280,129 262,723 170,775 869,490 130,510 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 152,506 276,918 263,588 174,285 867,297 132,703 8-AAAAA Eastside 44,306 121,861 197,257 268,595 632,019 367,981 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 19,841 68,592 132,500 230,581 451,514 548,486 8-AAAAA Loganville 3,411 17,926 47,864 114,018 183,219 816,781 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 21 284 1,601 7,772 9,678 990,322

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Benedictine Bainbridge Bainbridge North Oconee Benedictine Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cedartown Bainbridge North Oconee Perry Holy Innocents Cedartown Starr's Mill Bainbridge Westminster (Atlanta) North Oconee Burke County Perry Reg 5, #3 30 60.36 0-0 Pace Academy Reg 6, #2 16 67.47 0-0 Holy Innocents Reg 8, #4 26 62.82 0-0 Cedar Shoals Reg 7, #1 3 80.06 0-0 Cedartown Reg 3, #3 27 62.24 0-0 Wayne County Reg 4, #2 8 73.11 0-0 Starr's Mill Reg 2, #4 18 66.45 0-0 West Laurens Reg 1, #1 2 80.46 0-0 Bainbridge Reg 6, #3 15 67.55 0-0 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 5, #2 22 65.02 0-0 Lovett Reg 7, #4 37 57.27 0-0 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 8, #1 5 75.00 0-0 North Oconee Reg 4, #3 13 69.18 0-0 Riverdale Reg 3, #2 12 69.29 0-0 Burke County Reg 1, #4 38 56.88 0-0 Westover Reg 2, #1 6 74.48 0-0 Perry Benedictine Stockbridge Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Hapeville Charter Griffin Benedictine North Hall Stockbridge Cairo Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Cherokee Bluff Hapeville Charter Reg 1, #3 33 59.87 0-0 Hardaway Reg 2, #2 10 70.26 0-0 Griffin Reg 4, #4 14 68.27 0-0 Troup Reg 3, #1 1 84.75 0-0 Benedictine Reg 7, #3 32 60.18 0-0 Northwest Whitfield Reg 8, #2 23 63.36 0-0 North Hall Reg 6, #4 19 66.18 0-0 Southwest DeKalb Reg 5, #1 20 65.94 0-0 Stockbridge Reg 2, #3 11 69.41 0-0 Baldwin Reg 1, #2 7 74.08 0-0 Cairo Reg 3, #4 28 61.50 0-0 New Hampstead Reg 4, #1 4 76.60 0-0 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 8, #3 25 62.87 0-0 Cherokee Bluff Reg 7, #2 31 60.29 0-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 5, #4 35 58.94 0-0 Woodland (Stockbridge) Reg 6, #1 9 73.01 0-0 Hapeville Charter

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Benedictine 3-AAAA 0-0 84.75 999,642 3.87 765,929 686,411 534,501 384,892 1.60 Cedartown 7-AAAA 0-0 80.06 999,452 3.47 763,091 473,284 322,181 168,049 4.95 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 0-0 80.46 999,757 3.19 637,247 424,985 276,353 152,431 5.56 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 0-0 76.60 945,138 2.57 441,041 291,487 136,968 61,689 15.21 North Oconee 8-AAAA 0-0 75.00 991,338 3.03 659,967 357,228 154,966 59,367 15.84 Perry 2-AAAA 0-0 74.48 958,044 2.45 392,165 249,768 106,745 39,395 24.38 Cairo 1-AAAA 0-0 74.08 997,752 2.38 376,796 217,696 92,418 33,661 28.71 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 0-0 73.01 933,977 2.47 478,358 216,094 81,809 28,894 33.61 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 0-0 73.11 864,536 1.94 279,387 155,143 60,328 20,809 47.06 Griffin 2-AAAA 0-0 70.26 870,923 1.72 199,935 104,759 33,882 9,239 107.24 Baldwin 2-AAAA 0-0 69.41 842,174 1.58 168,454 84,120 25,901 6,593 150.68 Burke County 3-AAAA 0-0 69.29 942,285 1.69 186,148 86,711 25,581 5,757 172.70 Riverdale 4-AAAA 0-0 69.18 687,242 1.24 131,387 59,187 17,431 4,340 229.41 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 0-0 67.55 766,203 1.59 233,607 66,961 17,606 3,890 256.07 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 0-0 67.47 763,088 1.58 230,570 66,050 17,333 3,819 260.85 Troup 4-AAAA 0-0 68.27 632,285 1.08 104,738 44,891 12,338 2,879 346.34 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 0-0 65.94 937,911 1.66 210,423 48,818 12,477 2,408 414.28 Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 0-0 66.18 697,636 1.37 183,998 46,086 10,792 2,173 459.19 Stephenson 6-AAAA 0-0 65.52 659,581 1.26 162,736 38,162 8,521 1,633 611.37 West Laurens 2-AAAA 0-0 66.45 705,725 1.12 85,301 34,791 8,551 1,632 611.75 Lovett 5-AAAA 0-0 65.02 920,631 1.56 178,915 38,901 8,866 1,555 642.09 Whitewater 4-AAAA 0-0 66.73 529,775 0.84 68,627 26,984 6,481 1,330 750.88 North Hall 8-AAAA 0-0 63.36 776,715 1.35 154,847 29,094 5,511 803 1,244.33 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 0-0 62.87 752,599 1.27 137,763 24,831 4,480 647 1,544.60 Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-0 62.82 749,581 1.26 136,226 24,294 4,357 641 1,559.06 Wayne County 3-AAAA 0-0 62.24 739,554 0.97 38,100 10,549 1,662 212 4,715.98 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 0-0 60.29 824,095 1.23 93,020 13,484 1,847 190 5,262.16 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 0-0 60.18 820,860 1.22 90,213 12,668 1,672 189 5,290.01 LaGrange 4-AAAA 0-0 63.08 298,895 0.41 20,851 6,504 1,115 164 6,096.56 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 0-0 60.36 759,107 1.05 65,501 9,993 1,409 152 6,577.95 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 0-0 61.50 703,958 0.90 30,929 8,067 1,149 133 7,517.80 Madison County 8-AAAA 0-0 59.64 552,471 0.80 55,950 7,390 969 103 9,707.74 Hardaway 1-AAAA 0-0 59.87 925,333 1.16 29,855 7,821 955 94 10,637.30 Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 0-0 58.94 680,789 0.90 45,513 6,046 753 82 12,194.12 Spalding 2-AAAA 0-0 60.59 320,442 0.41 12,840 3,287 469 43 23,254.81 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 0-0 57.27 695,849 0.92 43,856 4,781 489 42 23,808.52 Sonoraville 7-AAAA 0-0 56.51 654,599 0.85 35,664 3,490 339 25 39,999.00 Luella 5-AAAA 0-0 56.60 522,562 0.65 22,511 2,222 188 17 58,822.53 Westover 1-AAAA 0-0 56.88 867,934 1.02 16,066 3,079 257 12 83,332.33 Miller Grove 6-AAAA 0-0 56.77 179,515 0.25 13,348 1,236 123 7 142,856.14 Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 0-0 56.57 402,963 0.46 6,157 1,049 85 5 199,999.00 Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 0-0 57.88 187,069 0.22 4,279 863 88 3 333,332.33 Howard 2-AAAA 0-0 55.78 115,623 0.13 1,625 267 22 1 999,999.00 Fayette County 4-AAAA 0-0 54.82 42,129 0.05 582 110 13 - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-0 52.77 211,598 0.23 1,342 147 10 - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 0-0 51.21 109,514 0.13 1,922 110 5 - - Hampton 5-AAAA 0-0 49.12 125,166 0.14 1,130 51 3 - - McDonough 5-AAAA 0-0 45.78 51,382 0.05 216 10 1 - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 0-0 49.13 63,307 0.07 645 29 - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 0-0 44.15 209,224 0.22 219 11 - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 0-0 41.06 4,474 0.00 8 - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 0-0 32.33 5,145 0.01 1 - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-0 36.58 2,452 0.00 1 - - - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 0-0 23.33 1 0.00 - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 0-0 40.64 - - - - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 0-0 29.12 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 0-0 27.91 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 0-0 20.20 - - - - - - - Seckinger 8-AAAA 0-0 18.76 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 0-0 17.66 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 678,920 283,650 31,818 5,369 999,757 243 1-AAAA Cairo 294,864 561,391 117,247 24,250 997,752 2,248 1-AAAA Hardaway 17,818 97,922 479,373 330,220 925,333 74,667 1-AAAA Westover 8,300 54,222 337,578 467,834 867,934 132,066 1-AAAA Shaw 98 2,815 33,984 172,327 209,224 790,776 2-AAAA Perry 472,952 260,559 150,401 74,132 958,044 41,956 2-AAAA Griffin 221,835 261,458 228,818 158,812 870,923 129,077 2-AAAA Baldwin 185,744 240,018 236,845 179,567 842,174 157,826 2-AAAA West Laurens 93,590 159,750 212,383 240,002 705,725 294,275 2-AAAA Spalding 16,761 46,141 90,675 166,865 320,442 679,558 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 6,394 21,172 50,729 108,774 187,069 812,931 2-AAAA Howard 2,724 10,902 30,149 71,848 115,623 884,377 3-AAAA Benedictine 862,590 120,508 13,817 2,727 999,642 358 3-AAAA Burke County 99,039 495,328 245,282 102,636 942,285 57,715 3-AAAA Wayne County 18,852 168,880 287,319 264,503 739,554 260,446 3-AAAA New Hampstead 15,503 147,218 265,491 275,746 703,958 296,042 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 3,230 50,057 127,703 221,973 402,963 597,037 3-AAAA Islands 786 18,009 60,388 132,415 211,598 788,402 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 476,419 253,300 142,108 73,311 945,138 54,862 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 256,542 270,265 201,901 135,828 864,536 135,464 4-AAAA Riverdale 107,324 169,974 206,285 203,659 687,242 312,758 4-AAAA Troup 84,887 146,268 191,542 209,588 632,285 367,715 4-AAAA Whitewater 56,068 109,781 159,574 204,352 529,775 470,225 4-AAAA LaGrange 18,107 47,118 87,842 145,828 298,895 701,105 4-AAAA Fayette County 653 3,294 10,748 27,434 42,129 957,871 4-AAAA North Clayton - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Stockbridge 394,725 274,191 172,930 96,065 937,911 62,089 5-AAAA Lovett 336,385 278,943 190,811 114,492 920,631 79,369 5-AAAA Pace Academy 127,886 186,562 229,397 215,262 759,107 240,893 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 89,557 149,114 206,182 235,936 680,789 319,211 5-AAAA Luella 47,252 95,310 154,651 225,349 522,562 477,438 5-AAAA Hampton 3,398 12,314 33,182 76,272 125,166 874,834 5-AAAA McDonough 796 3,506 12,498 34,582 51,382 948,618 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 1 60 349 2,042 2,452 997,548 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 450,963 244,705 150,861 87,448 933,977 66,023 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 161,848 203,770 209,437 191,148 766,203 233,797 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 159,116 203,671 207,881 192,420 763,088 236,912 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 119,236 170,928 197,325 210,147 697,636 302,364 6-AAAA Stephenson 101,244 154,261 188,153 215,923 659,581 340,419 6-AAAA Miller Grove 7,593 22,665 46,343 102,914 179,515 820,485 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Cedartown 881,499 101,596 12,606 3,751 999,452 548 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 41,958 289,426 274,552 218,159 824,095 175,905 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 40,995 284,536 273,530 221,799 820,860 179,140 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 19,553 173,991 228,055 274,250 695,849 304,151 7-AAAA Sonoraville 15,995 150,377 210,232 277,995 654,599 345,401 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - 74 1,025 4,046 5,145 994,855 8-AAAA North Oconee 715,770 187,887 64,530 23,151 991,338 8,662 8-AAAA North Hall 90,433 238,977 240,853 206,452 776,715 223,285 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff 80,000 220,141 236,490 215,968 752,599 247,401 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 78,937 217,702 235,634 217,308 749,581 250,419 8-AAAA Madison County 32,959 118,867 174,774 225,871 552,471 447,529 8-AAAA Chestatee 1,386 11,181 30,348 66,599 109,514 890,486 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 504 5,116 16,590 41,097 63,307 936,693 8-AAAA East Hall 11 129 781 3,553 4,474 995,526 8-AAAA East Forsyth - - - 1 1 999,999 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Oconee County Thomasville Oconee County Cedar Grove Crisp County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Atlanta) Thomasville Oconee County Peach County Carver (Atlanta) Stephens County Savannah Country Day Thomasville Sandy Creek Oconee County Savannah Christian Peach County Reg 5, #3 9 74.31 0-0 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 6, #2 20 60.94 0-0 Ringgold Reg 8, #4 12 67.83 0-0 Stephens County Reg 7, #1 13 66.45 0-0 Dawson County Reg 3, #3 25 54.79 0-0 Savannah Country Day Reg 4, #2 30 52.39 0-0 Harlem Reg 2, #4 22 59.91 0-0 Upson-Lee Reg 1, #1 3 79.82 0-0 Thomasville Reg 6, #3 23 59.91 0-0 Bremen Reg 5, #2 7 75.72 0-0 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 26 54.15 0-0 Pickens Reg 8, #1 2 81.85 0-0 Oconee County Reg 4, #3 31 51.44 0-0 Hephzibah Reg 3, #2 21 60.88 0-0 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 17 62.11 0-0 Dougherty Reg 2, #1 5 79.29 0-0 Peach County Carver (Columbus) Cedar Grove Crisp County Hart County Carver (Columbus) Calvary Day Monroe Area Cedar Grove Crisp County Morgan County Hart County Adairsville Reg 1, #3 6 78.70 0-0 Carver (Columbus) Reg 2, #2 15 63.71 0-0 Mary Persons Reg 4, #4 32 51.43 0-0 Richmond Academy Reg 3, #1 10 69.39 0-0 Calvary Day Reg 7, #3 16 62.48 0-0 White County Reg 8, #2 8 74.46 0-0 Monroe Area Reg 6, #4 33 51.18 0-0 LaFayette Reg 5, #1 1 88.74 0-0 Cedar Grove Reg 2, #3 19 61.49 0-0 Jackson Reg 1, #2 4 79.40 0-0 Crisp County Reg 3, #4 27 54.09 0-0 Liberty County Reg 4, #1 24 57.47 0-0 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 11 68.15 0-0 Hart County Reg 7, #2 14 66.04 0-0 Wesleyan Reg 5, #4 34 49.48 0-0 Douglass Reg 6, #1 18 61.97 0-0 Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 0-0 88.74 1,000,000 4.10 842,253 699,043 571,330 440,050 1.27 Oconee County 8-AAA 0-0 81.85 998,024 3.15 582,682 387,808 239,975 112,518 7.89 Thomasville 1-AAA 0-0 79.82 995,342 3.45 801,255 529,644 247,336 109,664 8.12 Crisp County 1-AAA 0-0 79.40 994,522 3.38 787,403 507,832 230,080 98,495 9.15 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 0-0 78.70 993,416 3.28 763,378 473,800 204,841 83,897 10.92 Peach County 2-AAA 0-0 79.29 999,541 3.14 738,904 373,047 209,375 81,073 11.33 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 0-0 75.72 1,000,000 2.73 507,111 233,339 97,334 27,925 34.81 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 0-0 74.31 1,000,000 2.62 481,897 200,730 72,678 18,692 52.50 Monroe Area 8-AAA 0-0 74.46 979,849 2.36 361,828 159,846 57,029 17,008 57.80 Calvary Day 3-AAA 0-0 69.39 997,662 2.29 308,148 61,586 19,517 3,868 257.53 Hart County 8-AAA 0-0 68.15 908,319 1.77 231,841 62,364 11,221 1,891 527.82 Stephens County 8-AAA 0-0 67.83 901,802 1.73 222,144 58,619 10,207 1,720 580.40 Dawson County 7-AAA 0-0 66.45 984,926 1.63 175,644 44,177 6,992 986 1,013.20 Wesleyan 7-AAA 0-0 66.04 983,183 1.59 164,667 39,894 6,012 838 1,192.32 Mary Persons 2-AAA 0-0 63.71 946,542 1.27 108,815 22,846 3,042 333 3,002.00 Adairsville 6-AAA 0-0 61.97 959,896 1.52 134,647 25,475 2,407 241 4,148.38 White County 7-AAA 0-0 62.48 954,091 1.31 79,969 15,119 1,598 161 6,210.18 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 0-0 60.88 963,197 1.81 111,021 14,720 1,718 134 7,461.69 Ringgold 6-AAA 0-0 60.94 945,416 1.41 104,739 18,262 1,624 124 8,063.52 Dougherty 1-AAA 0-0 62.11 713,030 0.96 81,106 11,222 1,415 113 8,848.56 Jackson 2-AAA 0-0 61.49 914,737 1.13 71,587 13,979 1,368 105 9,522.81 Bremen 6-AAA 0-0 59.91 926,687 1.30 78,920 12,502 976 73 13,697.63 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 0-0 59.91 882,334 1.04 51,847 8,985 738 43 23,254.81 Morgan County 4-AAA 0-0 57.47 951,933 1.55 55,070 11,595 700 32 31,249.00 Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 0-0 54.79 834,519 1.32 33,647 3,590 164 8 124,999.00 Liberty County 3-AAA 0-0 54.09 808,893 1.26 28,795 3,027 122 3 333,332.33 Hephzibah 4-AAA 0-0 51.44 802,050 1.07 13,805 1,225 42 2 499,999.00 Harlem 4-AAA 0-0 52.39 837,434 1.15 17,983 1,801 62 1 999,999.00 Richmond Academy 4-AAA 0-0 51.43 801,903 1.07 14,024 1,262 31 1 999,999.00 Monroe 1-AAA 0-0 53.83 214,766 0.24 5,965 321 17 1 999,999.00 Pickens 7-AAA 0-0 54.15 714,402 0.78 6,986 647 19 - - Douglass 5-AAA 0-0 49.48 1,000,000 1.20 16,061 823 13 - - LaFayette 6-AAA 0-0 51.18 518,870 0.55 3,381 231 9 - - Hebron Christian 8-AAA 0-0 52.95 144,542 0.17 3,306 241 4 - - Pike County 2-AAA 0-0 47.52 256,846 0.26 1,206 75 2 - - Salem 4-AAA 0-0 47.23 574,137 0.68 3,715 157 1 - - Franklin County 8-AAA 0-0 49.26 67,464 0.08 702 38 1 - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 0-0 44.17 214,642 0.26 964 43 - - - Columbus 1-AAA 0-0 49.23 88,924 0.09 985 29 - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-0 47.07 246,636 0.25 419 17 - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 0-0 46.53 219,732 0.23 347 13 - - - West Hall 7-AAA 0-0 46.53 229,854 0.24 298 11 - - - Long County 3-AAA 0-0 41.76 129,032 0.15 324 10 - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-0 38.01 52,039 0.06 50 3 - - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 0-0 44.34 132,137 0.13 97 1 - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 0-0 40.76 50,626 0.05 11 1 - - - Gilmer 7-AAA 0-0 43.29 118,961 0.12 50 - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 0-0 31.97 32,543 0.03 3 - - - - Lumpkin County 7-AAA 0-0 34.75 14,583 0.01 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-0 15.69 16 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Thomasville 357,639 326,304 266,469 44,930 995,342 4,658 1-AAA Crisp County 334,430 326,131 284,670 49,291 994,522 5,478 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 300,355 321,287 314,999 56,775 993,416 6,584 1-AAA Dougherty 7,173 23,219 110,957 571,681 713,030 286,970 1-AAA Monroe 355 2,534 17,630 194,247 214,766 785,234 1-AAA Columbus 48 525 5,275 83,076 88,924 911,076 2-AAA Peach County 824,179 145,110 22,928 7,324 999,541 459 2-AAA Mary Persons 84,676 365,816 304,258 191,792 946,542 53,458 2-AAA Jackson 52,835 265,943 325,420 270,539 914,737 85,263 2-AAA Upson-Lee 37,407 206,538 302,414 335,975 882,334 117,666 2-AAA Pike County 903 16,593 44,980 194,370 256,846 743,154 3-AAA Calvary Day 698,728 223,280 59,587 16,067 997,662 2,338 3-AAA Savannah Christian 199,242 412,269 239,694 111,992 963,197 36,803 3-AAA Savannah Country Day 54,238 181,096 312,381 286,804 834,519 165,481 3-AAA Liberty County 45,385 160,040 294,259 309,209 808,893 191,107 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) 1,684 14,861 54,113 143,984 214,642 785,358 3-AAA Long County 606 6,807 29,882 91,737 129,032 870,968 3-AAA Beach 117 1,647 10,084 40,191 52,039 947,961 3-AAA Groves - - - 16 16 999,984 4-AAA Morgan County 456,063 255,852 151,174 88,844 951,933 48,067 4-AAA Harlem 184,914 227,932 228,007 196,581 837,434 162,566 4-AAA Richmond Academy 152,138 204,345 225,708 219,712 801,903 198,097 4-AAA Hephzibah 151,200 204,266 227,234 219,350 802,050 197,950 4-AAA Salem 55,373 106,046 161,430 251,288 574,137 425,863 4-AAA Cross Creek 312 1,559 6,447 24,225 32,543 967,457 5-AAA Cedar Grove 785,151 171,627 42,174 1,048 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 121,799 444,843 412,025 21,333 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 92,786 380,593 497,887 28,734 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 264 2,937 47,914 948,885 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 379,432 296,527 202,495 81,442 959,896 40,104 6-AAA Ringgold 316,621 297,596 231,193 100,006 945,416 54,584 6-AAA Bremen 260,616 283,057 260,998 122,016 926,687 73,313 6-AAA LaFayette 28,866 70,305 146,868 272,831 518,870 481,130 6-AAA Ridgeland 6,544 22,548 62,765 154,779 246,636 753,364 6-AAA Gordon Lee 5,398 18,893 55,159 140,282 219,732 780,268 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 2,118 8,820 30,730 90,469 132,137 867,863 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 405 2,254 9,792 38,175 50,626 949,374 7-AAA Dawson County 395,179 317,759 203,968 68,020 984,926 15,074 7-AAA Wesleyan 371,826 320,862 216,227 74,268 983,183 16,817 7-AAA White County 200,669 271,977 331,466 149,979 954,091 45,909 7-AAA Pickens 29,487 74,319 186,765 423,831 714,402 285,598 7-AAA West Hall 2,220 11,112 41,804 174,718 229,854 770,146 7-AAA Gilmer 612 3,867 18,497 95,985 118,961 881,039 7-AAA Lumpkin County 7 104 1,273 13,199 14,583 985,417 8-AAA Oconee County 652,186 248,626 72,592 24,620 998,024 1,976 8-AAA Monroe Area 223,961 395,658 241,464 118,766 979,849 20,151 8-AAA Hart County 63,801 179,045 330,139 335,334 908,319 91,681 8-AAA Stephens County 59,417 169,400 320,938 352,047 901,802 98,198 8-AAA Hebron Christian 528 5,624 24,624 113,766 144,542 855,458 8-AAA Franklin County 107 1,647 10,243 55,467 67,464 932,536

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Eagle's Landing Christian Fitzgerald Fitzgerald Appling County Eagle's Landing Christian Thomson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Rockmart Fitzgerald Fellowship Christian Appling County North Cobb Christian Rockmart Washington County Fitzgerald Callaway Fellowship Christian Appling County Northeast Reg 5, #3 24 54.17 0-0 Columbia Reg 6, #2 23 54.78 0-0 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 38 43.51 0-0 East Jackson Reg 7, #1 6 74.60 0-0 Rockmart Reg 3, #3 20 57.54 0-0 Vidalia Reg 4, #2 10 67.61 0-0 Washington County Reg 2, #4 40 41.79 0-0 Rutland Reg 1, #1 2 81.03 0-0 Fitzgerald Reg 6, #3 29 51.26 0-0 Mount Paran Christian Reg 5, #2 5 75.11 0-0 Callaway Reg 7, #4 17 60.93 0-0 North Murray Reg 8, #1 7 74.49 0-0 Fellowship Christian Reg 4, #3 18 59.66 0-0 Putnam County Reg 3, #2 4 76.88 0-0 Appling County Reg 1, #4 15 61.66 0-0 Cook Reg 2, #1 11 67.49 0-0 Northeast Pierce County Eagle's Landing Christian Thomson Haralson County Jeff Davis Pierce County Athens Academy Eagle's Landing Christian Dodge County Thomson Haralson County South Atlanta Reg 1, #3 13 65.22 0-0 Jeff Davis Reg 2, #2 27 51.60 0-0 Central (Macon) Reg 4, #4 26 51.83 0-0 Westside (Augusta) Reg 3, #1 3 81.01 0-0 Pierce County Reg 7, #3 16 61.14 0-0 Fannin County Reg 8, #2 12 66.05 0-0 Athens Academy Reg 6, #4 31 49.67 0-0 Washington Reg 5, #1 1 81.94 0-0 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 2, #3 39 43.13 0-0 Southwest Reg 1, #2 9 69.72 0-0 Dodge County Reg 3, #4 22 55.61 0-0 Toombs County Reg 4, #1 8 73.13 0-0 Thomson Reg 8, #3 28 51.49 0-0 Union County Reg 7, #2 14 64.84 0-0 Haralson County Reg 5, #4 37 43.56 0-0 Landmark Christian Reg 6, #1 19 58.06 0-0 South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 0-0 81.94 999,989 3.72 821,340 524,710 388,128 244,694 3.09 Fitzgerald 1-AA 0-0 81.03 998,598 3.83 812,422 634,444 397,307 236,485 3.23 Pierce County 3-AA 0-0 81.01 999,602 3.61 819,385 494,432 348,236 207,270 3.82 Appling County 3-AA 0-0 76.88 998,315 3.13 694,804 353,788 196,640 85,985 10.63 Rockmart 7-AA 0-0 74.60 998,036 3.31 821,279 383,768 165,730 64,033 14.62 Callaway 5-AA 0-0 75.11 999,873 3.00 610,019 291,974 144,190 55,141 17.14 Thomson 4-AA 0-0 73.13 998,265 2.79 478,926 341,843 115,891 40,318 23.80 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 0-0 74.49 999,891 2.53 395,818 198,009 90,078 34,382 28.08 Dodge County 1-AA 0-0 69.72 947,879 2.40 361,777 197,256 52,273 13,303 74.17 Washington County 4-AA 0-0 67.61 989,574 2.04 237,981 123,850 27,264 6,039 164.59 Northeast 2-AA 0-0 67.49 999,848 1.98 207,960 63,190 17,197 3,670 271.48 Haralson County 7-AA 0-0 64.84 961,757 2.05 363,302 100,846 16,842 2,834 351.86 Jeff Davis 1-AA 0-0 65.22 845,848 1.74 171,849 66,794 12,109 2,156 462.82 Athens Academy 8-AA 0-0 66.05 997,574 1.84 160,626 43,835 10,796 2,021 493.80 North Murray 7-AA 0-0 60.93 903,009 1.50 169,558 34,316 3,867 465 2,149.54 Fannin County 7-AA 0-0 61.14 907,494 1.52 177,878 36,686 4,205 424 2,357.49 Cook 1-AA 0-0 61.66 687,702 1.21 77,625 22,155 2,875 312 3,204.13 South Atlanta 6-AA 0-0 58.06 983,637 1.83 190,864 34,227 2,772 228 4,384.96 Putnam County 4-AA 0-0 59.66 920,167 1.22 51,539 12,544 1,378 127 7,873.02 Vidalia 3-AA 0-0 57.54 719,813 0.92 26,309 6,063 473 38 26,314.79 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 0-0 54.78 957,433 1.50 96,284 11,980 671 29 34,481.76 Columbia 5-AA 0-0 54.17 952,536 1.48 69,905 5,797 306 11 90,908.09 Worth County 1-AA 0-0 56.03 318,639 0.46 13,624 2,339 182 10 99,999.00 Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 0-0 51.26 894,980 1.17 37,006 3,093 100 10 99,999.00 Toombs County 3-AA 0-0 55.61 612,748 0.74 15,625 3,297 201 9 111,110.11 Union County 8-AA 0-0 51.49 896,067 1.08 43,733 3,508 105 3 333,332.33 Windsor Forest 3-AA 0-0 52.14 388,841 0.44 4,866 891 31 2 499,999.00 Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 0-0 51.83 642,120 0.69 5,889 517 40 1 999,999.00 Central (Macon) 2-AA 0-0 51.60 962,442 1.15 11,107 1,095 48 - - Washington 6-AA 0-0 49.67 849,343 1.04 22,300 1,487 44 - - Berrien 1-AA 0-0 51.11 118,277 0.15 1,995 182 9 - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 0-0 43.56 632,201 0.76 8,821 280 3 - - East Jackson 8-AA 0-0 43.51 573,486 0.61 5,316 143 3 - - Southwest 2-AA 0-0 43.13 726,715 0.76 1,157 76 2 - - Sumter County 1-AA 0-0 49.61 83,057 0.10 982 73 2 - - Model 7-AA 0-0 47.79 206,153 0.23 2,513 137 1 - - Laney 4-AA 0-0 48.68 430,495 0.45 1,912 110 1 - - Tattnall County 3-AA 0-0 48.00 185,318 0.20 1,006 128 - - - Rutland 2-AA 0-0 41.79 651,291 0.67 720 47 - - - Banks County 8-AA 0-0 40.30 366,949 0.38 1,600 27 - - - Brantley County 3-AA 0-0 44.89 95,363 0.10 237 24 - - - Redan 5-AA 0-0 37.96 283,218 0.31 1,171 18 - - - Spencer 2-AA 0-0 39.51 498,898 0.51 295 15 - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 0-0 38.01 173,305 0.18 164 3 - - - Providence Christian 8-AA 0-0 35.70 166,033 0.17 215 2 - - - Murray County 7-AA 0-0 37.43 19,520 0.02 12 1 - - - Towers 5-AA 0-0 33.66 129,015 0.14 219 - - - - Therrell 6-AA 0-0 35.36 95,301 0.10 47 - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 0-0 32.43 46,001 0.05 9 - - - - ACE Charter 2-AA 0-0 31.03 95,215 0.10 6 - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-0 27.59 37,876 0.04 2 - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-0 31.81 4,031 0.00 1 - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 0-0 26.49 27,715 0.03 - - - - - Josey 4-AA 0-0 32.65 13,686 0.01 - - - - - Butler 4-AA 0-0 28.31 3,802 0.00 - - - - - McNair 5-AA 0-0 18.06 3,168 0.00 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-0 26.04 1,891 0.00 - - - - - Walker 6-AA 0-0 29.97 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 773,602 179,318 37,424 8,254 998,598 1,402 1-AA Dodge County 147,119 429,909 255,332 115,519 947,879 52,121 1-AA Jeff Davis 54,355 229,938 332,215 229,340 845,848 154,152 1-AA Cook 21,191 118,973 236,235 311,303 687,702 312,298 1-AA Worth County 3,156 31,147 91,036 193,300 318,639 681,361 1-AA Berrien 393 6,696 28,766 82,422 118,277 881,723 1-AA Sumter County 184 4,019 18,992 59,862 83,057 916,943 2-AA Northeast 879,441 109,484 9,595 1,328 999,848 152 2-AA Central (Macon) 97,418 561,590 218,982 84,452 962,442 37,558 2-AA Southwest 11,812 146,509 301,593 266,801 726,715 273,285 2-AA Rutland 7,683 110,670 253,732 279,206 651,291 348,709 2-AA Spencer 3,542 65,394 176,673 253,289 498,898 501,102 2-AA ACE Charter 88 4,527 25,268 65,332 95,215 904,785 2-AA Jordan 12 1,113 8,425 28,326 37,876 962,124 2-AA Kendrick 4 713 5,732 21,266 27,715 972,285 3-AA Pierce County 622,917 348,932 25,392 2,361 999,602 398 3-AA Appling County 367,878 559,947 62,715 7,775 998,315 1,685 3-AA Vidalia 5,396 46,543 387,485 280,389 719,813 280,187 3-AA Toombs County 2,873 29,236 285,829 294,810 612,748 387,252 3-AA Windsor Forest 773 11,419 151,175 225,474 388,841 611,159 3-AA Tattnall County 134 3,032 60,534 121,618 185,318 814,682 3-AA Brantley County 29 891 26,870 67,573 95,363 904,637 4-AA Thomson 629,863 284,353 71,456 12,593 998,265 1,735 4-AA Washington County 293,746 455,846 193,479 46,503 989,574 10,426 4-AA Putnam County 65,195 195,290 453,189 206,493 920,167 79,833 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 8,357 43,692 179,597 410,474 642,120 357,880 4-AA Laney 2,837 20,763 100,655 306,240 430,495 569,505 4-AA Josey 2 46 1,293 12,345 13,686 986,314 4-AA Butler - 7 241 3,554 3,802 996,198 4-AA Glenn Hills - 3 90 1,798 1,891 998,109 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 697,698 290,939 11,082 270 999,989 11 5-AA Callaway 298,149 650,121 49,827 1,776 999,873 127 5-AA Columbia 3,987 53,167 703,094 192,288 952,536 47,464 5-AA Landmark Christian 149 4,621 161,541 465,890 632,201 367,799 5-AA Redan 12 946 54,093 228,167 283,218 716,782 5-AA Towers 5 205 20,255 108,550 129,015 870,985 5-AA McNair - 1 108 3,059 3,168 996,832 6-AA South Atlanta 476,732 282,256 152,888 71,761 983,637 16,363 6-AA North Cobb Christian 280,517 304,634 233,257 139,025 957,433 42,567 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 140,592 219,961 284,378 250,049 894,980 105,020 6-AA Washington 98,421 174,642 265,680 310,600 849,343 150,657 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy 2,610 11,940 37,206 121,549 173,305 826,695 6-AA Therrell 871 4,938 18,741 70,751 95,301 904,699 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 257 1,629 7,850 36,265 46,001 953,999 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 691,418 220,503 63,353 22,762 998,036 1,964 7-AA Haralson County 160,556 348,574 278,572 174,055 961,757 38,243 7-AA Fannin County 75,076 213,186 309,623 309,609 907,494 92,506 7-AA North Murray 71,668 205,522 306,715 319,104 903,009 96,991 7-AA Model 1,272 11,917 38,948 154,016 206,153 793,847 7-AA Murray County 9 276 2,471 16,764 19,520 980,480 7-AA Gordon Central 1 22 318 3,690 4,031 995,969 8-AA Fellowship Christian 736,118 243,576 18,917 1,280 999,891 109 8-AA Athens Academy 249,855 624,496 111,241 11,982 997,574 2,426 8-AA Union County 12,486 103,652 552,489 227,440 896,067 103,933 8-AA East Jackson 1,150 18,368 180,354 373,614 573,486 426,514 8-AA Banks County 348 7,954 99,042 259,605 366,949 633,051 8-AA Providence Christian 43 1,954 37,957 126,079 166,033 833,967

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Brooks County Brooks County Rabun County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Darlington Brooks County Rabun County Bleckley County Mount Vernon Darlington Lamar County Brooks County Mount Pisgah Christian Rabun County Temple Bleckley County Reg 5, #3 32 37.44 0-0 Oglethorpe County Reg 6, #2 13 58.00 0-0 Mount Vernon Reg 8, #4 21 48.99 0-0 Athens Christian Reg 7, #1 9 62.80 0-0 Darlington Reg 3, #3 25 44.21 0-0 Claxton Reg 4, #2 15 57.00 0-0 Lamar County Reg 2, #4 10 62.59 0-0 Jefferson County Reg 1, #1 2 80.14 0-0 Brooks County Reg 6, #3 22 48.67 0-0 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #2 27 43.63 0-0 Social Circle Reg 7, #4 23 48.36 0-0 Chattooga Reg 8, #1 3 79.03 0-0 Rabun County Reg 4, #3 20 50.27 0-0 Temple Reg 3, #2 24 45.68 0-0 Screven County Reg 1, #4 30 41.30 0-0 Bacon County Reg 2, #1 6 68.77 0-0 Bleckley County Metter Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Whitefield Academy Swainsboro Metter Commerce Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Heard County Pepperell Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #3 16 56.78 0-0 Pelham Reg 2, #2 7 66.59 0-0 Swainsboro Reg 4, #4 37 27.95 0-0 Crawford County Reg 3, #1 5 69.50 0-0 Metter Reg 7, #3 19 51.89 0-0 Trion Reg 8, #2 14 57.81 0-0 Commerce Reg 6, #4 28 43.00 0-0 St. Francis Reg 5, #1 1 80.26 0-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 2, #3 8 65.74 0-0 Dublin Reg 1, #2 4 78.41 0-0 Irwin County Reg 3, #4 36 30.16 0-0 Bryan County Reg 4, #1 11 62.49 0-0 Heard County Reg 8, #3 17 56.76 0-0 Elbert County Reg 7, #2 18 55.84 0-0 Pepperell Reg 5, #4 33 37.42 0-0 Jasper County Reg 6, #1 12 58.73 0-0 Whitefield Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 0-0 80.26 1,000,000 4.14 912,794 737,935 499,329 282,749 2.54 Brooks County 1-A Division I 0-0 80.14 1,000,000 3.90 818,778 755,782 443,944 252,727 2.96 Rabun County 8-A Division I 0-0 79.03 1,000,000 4.08 908,173 755,871 442,590 229,902 3.35 Irwin County 1-A Division I 0-0 78.41 1,000,000 3.70 774,226 699,490 373,543 184,830 4.41 Metter 3-A Division I 0-0 69.50 999,998 2.84 633,786 160,437 64,420 17,667 55.60 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 0-0 68.77 988,264 2.34 481,054 159,677 50,771 12,736 77.52 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 0-0 66.59 978,585 2.01 354,340 109,102 29,201 6,106 162.77 Dublin 2-A Division I 0-0 65.74 973,227 1.89 309,986 93,429 23,211 4,486 221.92 Darlington 7-A Division I 0-0 62.80 993,758 2.36 503,649 100,603 18,922 2,746 363.17 Heard County 4-A Division I 0-0 62.49 1,000,000 2.25 183,477 103,914 16,919 2,331 428.00 Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-0 62.59 944,499 1.49 174,861 49,439 9,247 1,369 729.46 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 0-0 58.73 1,000,000 2.40 439,511 68,525 7,981 782 1,277.77 Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 0-0 58.00 1,000,000 2.34 407,759 59,326 6,284 533 1,875.17 Commerce 8-A Division I 0-0 57.81 1,000,000 1.81 181,332 29,856 3,555 315 3,173.60 Lamar County 4-A Division I 0-0 57.00 1,000,000 2.00 108,256 35,522 3,558 285 3,507.77 Elbert County 8-A Division I 0-0 56.76 1,000,000 1.75 171,600 24,223 2,447 190 5,262.16 Pepperell 7-A Division I 0-0 55.84 950,362 1.61 184,086 21,585 1,906 125 7,999.00 Pelham 1-A Division I 0-0 56.78 1,000,000 1.29 58,770 7,977 805 62 16,128.03 Temple 4-A Division I 0-0 50.27 1,000,000 1.71 60,970 6,600 389 22 45,453.55 Trion 7-A Division I 0-0 51.89 868,853 1.21 70,376 6,273 372 19 52,630.58 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 0-0 48.67 1,000,000 1.60 74,425 5,168 253 7 142,856.14 Athens Christian 8-A Division I 0-0 48.99 1,000,000 1.33 69,720 3,674 147 6 166,665.67 Chattooga 7-A Division I 0-0 48.36 730,451 0.88 25,713 1,807 86 2 499,999.00 Screven County 3-A Division I 0-0 45.68 985,562 1.30 20,427 1,071 53 1 999,999.00 Claxton 3-A Division I 0-0 44.21 979,230 1.23 13,161 677 19 1 999,999.00 St. Francis 6-A Division I 0-0 43.00 1,000,000 1.23 15,110 578 17 1 999,999.00 Social Circle 5-A Division I 0-0 43.63 1,000,000 1.30 19,175 868 17 - - Dade County 7-A Division I 0-0 42.70 356,671 0.39 3,356 164 5 - - Bacon County 1-A Division I 0-0 41.30 1,000,000 1.04 7,266 191 4 - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 0-0 43.79 115,425 0.12 365 35 3 - - Jasper County 5-A Division I 0-0 37.42 1,000,000 1.12 6,604 102 2 - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 0-0 37.44 1,000,000 1.12 6,513 95 - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 0-0 27.95 1,000,000 1.02 164 2 - - - Bryan County 3-A Division I 0-0 30.16 688,695 0.71 101 1 - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 0-0 33.22 47,422 0.05 57 1 - - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 0-0 33.59 52,483 0.05 47 - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-0 24.50 346,515 0.35 12 - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 0-0 40.69 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Brooks County 549,889 422,346 27,149 616 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Irwin County 442,794 517,154 39,031 1,021 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 7,194 58,955 808,616 125,235 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 123 1,545 125,204 873,128 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Bleckley County 378,599 285,911 196,482 127,272 988,264 11,736 2-A Division I Swainsboro 265,740 272,927 249,255 190,663 978,585 21,415 2-A Division I Dublin 228,842 256,668 267,036 220,681 973,227 26,773 2-A Division I Jefferson County 126,398 181,242 276,078 360,781 944,499 55,501 2-A Division I East Laurens 421 3,252 11,149 100,603 115,425 884,575 3-A Division I Metter 941,283 54,883 3,626 206 999,998 2 3-A Division I Screven County 33,449 495,836 384,756 71,521 985,562 14,438 3-A Division I Claxton 24,437 408,318 451,070 95,405 979,230 20,770 3-A Division I Bryan County 735 32,373 121,129 534,458 688,695 311,305 3-A Division I Savannah 96 8,590 39,419 298,410 346,515 653,485 4-A Division I Heard County 620,414 285,357 91,178 3,051 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Lamar County 290,424 458,124 240,761 10,691 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 88,738 253,978 611,191 46,093 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 424 2,541 56,870 940,165 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 990,788 9,081 105 26 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 6,287 552,327 286,290 155,096 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 1,503 219,279 357,942 421,276 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 1,422 219,313 355,663 423,602 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 466,262 362,278 128,969 42,491 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 423,649 381,535 145,050 49,766 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 84,987 187,407 444,088 283,518 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 25,102 68,780 281,893 624,225 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Darlington 633,723 246,677 86,404 26,954 993,758 6,242 7-A Division I Pepperell 219,920 362,220 246,524 121,698 950,362 49,638 7-A Division I Trion 98,116 227,015 315,386 228,336 868,853 131,147 7-A Division I Chattooga 40,801 125,171 237,648 326,831 730,451 269,549 7-A Division I Dade County 7,133 35,326 94,858 219,354 356,671 643,329 7-A Division I Armuchee 175 1,960 10,106 40,242 52,483 947,517 7-A Division I Coosa 132 1,631 9,074 36,585 47,422 952,578 8-A Division I Rabun County 913,399 78,408 6,672 1,521 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 44,733 438,444 349,473 167,350 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 35,436 379,101 383,263 202,200 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian 6,432 104,047 260,592 628,929 1,000,000 -

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Clinch County Macon County Early County Clinch County Turner County Macon County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Schley County Early County Washington-Wilkes Clinch County Schley County Bowdon Montgomery County Early County Manchester Washington-Wilkes Emanuel County Institute Clinch County Reg 5, #3 33 41.04 0-0 Hancock Central Reg 6, #2 6 59.33 0-0 Schley County Reg 8, #4 17 54.89 0-0 Aquinas Reg 7, #1 9 57.64 0-0 Bowdon Reg 3, #3 20 53.30 0-0 Montgomery County Reg 4, #2 21 50.48 0-0 Dooly County Reg 2, #4 22 49.81 0-0 Lanier County Reg 1, #1 5 60.23 0-0 Early County Reg 6, #3 10 57.09 0-0 Manchester Reg 5, #2 30 43.48 0-0 Georgia Military Prep Reg 7, #4 Reg 8, #1 7 58.85 0-0 Washington-Wilkes Reg 4, #3 24 48.43 0-0 Telfair County Reg 3, #2 14 55.55 0-0 Emanuel County Institute Reg 1, #4 34 39.75 0-0 Miller County Reg 2, #1 1 66.24 0-0 Clinch County Turner County Lincoln County Wilcox County Macon County Turner County McIntosh County Academy Lincoln County Chattahoochee County Charlton County Wilcox County Christian Heritage Macon County Reg 1, #3 28 44.73 0-0 Terrell County Reg 2, #2 3 62.63 0-0 Turner County Reg 4, #4 31 43.35 0-0 Wheeler County Reg 3, #1 13 56.20 0-0 McIntosh County Academy Reg 7, #3 25 47.68 0-0 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 8, #2 8 57.79 0-0 Lincoln County Reg 6, #4 12 56.21 0-0 Chattahoochee County Reg 5, #1 19 53.56 0-0 Johnson County Reg 2, #3 11 56.70 0-0 Charlton County Reg 1, #2 18 54.11 0-0 Mitchell County Reg 3, #4 29 43.49 0-0 Jenkins County Reg 4, #1 4 61.13 0-0 Wilcox County Reg 8, #3 16 55.02 0-0 Warren County Reg 7, #2 15 55.41 0-0 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 40 30.64 0-0 Wilkinson County Reg 6, #1 2 64.98 0-0 Macon County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Clinch County 2-A Division II 0-0 66.24 989,993 3.58 739,366 551,819 386,868 259,530 2.85 Macon County 6-A Division II 0-0 64.98 980,570 3.42 707,624 476,926 315,245 198,883 4.03 Turner County 2-A Division II 0-0 62.63 971,069 3.00 593,471 386,540 226,947 118,413 7.45 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 0-0 61.13 996,219 2.77 514,326 280,534 157,806 78,121 11.80 Early County 1-A Division II 0-0 60.23 997,747 2.53 461,934 260,494 127,081 59,023 15.94 Schley County 6-A Division II 0-0 59.33 905,465 2.49 462,772 232,943 110,416 47,659 19.98 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 0-0 58.85 981,804 2.11 426,326 196,477 93,125 39,782 24.14 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 0-0 57.79 975,535 2.01 375,417 164,329 72,537 28,658 33.89 Bowdon 7-A Division II 0-0 57.64 1,000,000 2.07 282,664 141,823 59,194 23,198 42.11 Manchester 6-A Division II 0-0 57.09 838,924 2.07 350,597 151,824 60,403 22,139 44.17 Charlton County 2-A Division II 0-0 56.70 883,478 1.93 301,914 137,382 52,539 18,630 52.68 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 0-0 56.20 994,983 2.20 286,422 137,933 52,449 18,352 53.49 Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 0-0 56.21 804,735 1.90 306,250 124,031 46,151 15,968 61.63 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 0-0 55.55 993,900 2.13 264,873 121,759 44,543 14,921 66.02 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 0-0 55.41 1,000,000 1.85 211,977 91,073 32,635 10,697 92.48 Warren County 8-A Division II 0-0 55.02 950,295 1.73 250,159 93,066 32,984 10,583 93.49 Aquinas 8-A Division II 0-0 54.89 948,525 1.71 245,053 90,135 31,354 9,838 100.65 Mitchell County 1-A Division II 0-0 54.11 984,129 1.75 212,215 78,658 25,529 7,630 130.06 Johnson County 5-A Division II 0-0 53.56 999,612 1.80 219,170 78,145 24,742 7,092 140.00 Montgomery County 3-A Division II 0-0 53.30 988,448 1.90 199,719 75,634 22,914 6,429 154.55 Dooly County 4-A Division II 0-0 50.48 913,012 1.48 117,848 32,975 7,924 1,652 604.33 Lanier County 2-A Division II 0-0 49.81 604,239 0.92 77,044 20,145 4,256 873 1,144.48 Telfair County 4-A Division II 0-0 48.43 862,477 1.28 74,013 17,678 3,461 608 1,643.74 Atkinson County 2-A Division II 0-0 48.94 551,221 0.81 61,027 14,939 2,873 500 1,999.00 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 0-0 47.68 1,000,000 1.34 68,906 14,841 2,541 406 2,462.05 Marion County 6-A Division II 0-0 46.92 234,869 0.38 26,118 4,984 794 128 7,811.50 Terrell County 1-A Division II 0-0 44.73 849,683 1.01 29,727 5,375 754 103 9,707.74 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 0-0 43.49 895,690 1.13 31,140 4,075 496 51 19,606.84 Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 0-0 43.48 989,677 1.20 31,034 4,309 493 39 25,640.03 Taylor County 6-A Division II 0-0 45.41 171,440 0.26 14,852 2,380 309 39 25,640.03 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 0-0 43.35 641,854 0.80 19,017 2,939 322 27 37,036.04 Hancock Central 5-A Division II 0-0 41.04 980,377 1.12 16,962 1,958 175 19 52,630.58 Greenville 6-A Division II 0-0 41.33 63,975 0.09 2,659 308 33 5 199,999.00 Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 0-0 38.80 355,699 0.41 3,891 375 28 2 499,999.00 Miller County 1-A Division II 0-0 39.75 628,058 0.68 6,939 715 59 1 999,999.00 Treutlen 4-A Division II 0-0 36.33 230,739 0.25 1,490 116 5 1 999,999.00 Seminole County 1-A Division II 0-0 38.01 515,051 0.55 3,527 279 14 - - Towns County 8-A Division II 0-0 33.91 58,437 0.06 244 17 1 - - Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 0-0 30.64 810,097 0.83 759 32 - - - Greene County 8-A Division II 0-0 35.58 85,404 0.09 450 31 - - - Portal 3-A Division II 0-0 27.58 126,979 0.13 94 4 - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-0 19.36 167,295 0.17 7 - - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 0-0 21.59 18,851 0.02 3 - - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 0-0 13.64 52,942 0.05 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 0-0 17.74 6,481 0.01 - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-0 18.35 22 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 0-0 18.93 - - - - - - - Lake Oconee Academy 8-A Division II 0-0 4.68 - - - - - - - GSIC 8-A Division II 0-0 -7.20 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.