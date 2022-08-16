Maxwell playoff projections heading into 2022 season

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|100.87
|997,200
|3.89
|790,913
|658,078
|478,843
|337,491
|1.96
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|96.74
|986,582
|3.05
|596,684
|370,143
|221,599
|120,468
|7.30
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|95.31
|984,750
|3.06
|582,528
|395,688
|217,967
|103,356
|8.68
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|94.74
|992,077
|2.94
|575,115
|344,557
|175,869
|84,653
|10.81
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|94.49
|997,945
|2.97
|565,818
|315,343
|169,455
|79,580
|11.57
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|94.21
|990,696
|2.86
|553,145
|320,667
|159,841
|74,358
|12.45
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|93.26
|973,972
|2.71
|491,185
|297,265
|140,269
|58,354
|16.14
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|93.35
|999,873
|2.66
|389,710
|267,504
|130,985
|56,694
|16.64
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|90.78
|999,951
|2.33
|425,988
|201,479
|80,108
|29,523
|32.87
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|87.16
|998,633
|2.04
|196,844
|95,923
|30,698
|8,478
|116.95
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|87.00
|996,624
|1.97
|307,040
|86,588
|28,497
|7,797
|127.25
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|86.74
|996,375
|1.94
|295,655
|81,741
|26,290
|6,977
|142.33
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|87.24
|832,211
|1.70
|233,628
|76,558
|23,618
|6,634
|149.74
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|86.38
|930,307
|1.83
|262,220
|77,631
|21,718
|5,581
|178.18
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|86.28
|952,629
|1.78
|238,126
|68,715
|20,136
|5,072
|196.16
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|86.24
|794,650
|1.56
|201,930
|60,452
|17,366
|4,428
|224.84
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|84.25
|921,207
|1.55
|167,093
|40,885
|9,932
|2,107
|473.61
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|83.83
|808,313
|1.36
|147,734
|43,141
|9,371
|1,941
|514.20
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|84.16
|694,174
|1.24
|137,332
|33,255
|7,769
|1,670
|597.80
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|82.32
|998,995
|1.46
|116,857
|29,702
|6,223
|1,104
|904.80
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|82.77
|890,049
|1.39
|123,951
|26,929
|5,854
|1,043
|957.77
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|81.91
|913,557
|1.52
|114,883
|29,439
|5,911
|1,020
|979.39
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|80.47
|880,865
|1.37
|82,033
|19,057
|3,163
|523
|1,911.05
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|80.29
|775,664
|1.16
|92,533
|13,926
|2,363
|355
|2,815.90
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|79.55
|974,290
|1.30
|73,730
|11,991
|1,970
|283
|3,532.57
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|80.75
|483,686
|0.76
|59,475
|10,277
|1,747
|274
|3,648.64
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|76.50
|977,943
|1.34
|46,911
|7,117
|719
|74
|13,512.51
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|77.46
|689,641
|0.87
|31,233
|4,327
|567
|69
|14,491.75
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|76.77
|751,384
|1.00
|29,619
|5,004
|611
|53
|18,866.92
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|73.88
|912,589
|1.03
|17,560
|1,916
|147
|14
|71,427.57
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|75.04
|546,474
|0.65
|14,029
|1,449
|132
|8
|124,999.00
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|73.84
|230,069
|0.28
|8,624
|956
|79
|8
|124,999.00
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|75.56
|208,697
|0.28
|10,999
|1,032
|97
|6
|166,665.67
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|72.27
|311,256
|0.37
|8,490
|543
|47
|2
|499,999.00
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|70.60
|371,693
|0.42
|3,381
|328
|23
|2
|499,999.00
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|68.34
|880,167
|0.97
|5,736
|328
|15
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|63.73
|873,138
|0.89
|945
|53
|1
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|58.04
|646,828
|0.65
|146
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|62.77
|84,556
|0.09
|88
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|53.40
|351,782
|0.35
|34
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|56.98
|120,122
|0.12
|32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|53.87
|140,630
|0.14
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|56.69
|5,696
|0.01
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|47.78
|128,509
|0.13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|36.27
|2,754
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|27.28
|797
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|449,570
|346,509
|149,819
|46,179
|992,077
|7,923
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|416,558
|358,966
|163,717
|51,455
|990,696
|9,304
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|105,800
|207,880
|400,331
|216,296
|930,307
|69,693
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|25,925
|73,756
|230,244
|445,739
|775,664
|224,336
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|2,147
|12,889
|55,889
|240,331
|311,256
|688,744
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|429,939
|343,689
|162,836
|60,160
|996,624
|3,376
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|413,271
|349,311
|170,688
|63,105
|996,375
|3,625
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|121,126
|219,300
|393,106
|240,758
|974,290
|25,710
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|35,549
|85,980
|263,689
|527,371
|912,589
|87,411
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|115
|1,720
|9,681
|108,606
|120,122
|879,878
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|395,122
|279,164
|178,475
|99,868
|952,629
|47,371
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|283,225
|273,376
|223,157
|141,449
|921,207
|78,793
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|216,461
|247,142
|249,061
|177,385
|890,049
|109,951
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|68,384
|121,382
|201,017
|298,858
|689,641
|310,359
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|36,808
|78,936
|148,290
|282,440
|546,474
|453,526
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|659,798
|215,355
|80,272
|31,157
|986,582
|13,418
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|134,918
|268,532
|247,628
|181,133
|832,211
|167,789
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|108,505
|234,572
|249,181
|202,392
|794,650
|205,350
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|66,307
|168,476
|220,972
|238,419
|694,174
|305,826
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|25,786
|88,507
|144,800
|224,593
|483,686
|516,314
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|4,686
|24,558
|57,147
|122,306
|208,697
|791,303
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|663,300
|282,186
|47,761
|6,626
|999,873
|127
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|291,841
|522,606
|156,370
|27,816
|998,633
|1,367
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|39,302
|161,436
|557,352
|219,853
|977,943
|22,057
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5,527
|32,838
|225,945
|615,857
|880,167
|119,833
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|30
|934
|12,444
|127,222
|140,630
|859,370
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|128
|2,626
|2,754
|997,246
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|763,842
|180,159
|41,881
|12,063
|997,945
|2,055
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|113,106
|342,092
|288,261
|170,098
|913,557
|86,443
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|83,419
|279,378
|306,211
|211,857
|880,865
|119,135
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|34,163
|152,912
|247,861
|316,448
|751,384
|248,616
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|5,236
|41,219
|97,775
|227,463
|371,693
|628,307
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|234
|4,240
|18,011
|62,071
|84,556
|915,444
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|739,058
|249,304
|10,997
|592
|999,951
|49
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|254,936
|665,209
|72,533
|6,317
|998,995
|1,005
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|5,021
|61,968
|540,026
|266,123
|873,138
|126,862
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|838
|17,464
|240,720
|387,806
|646,828
|353,172
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|132
|5,213
|104,787
|241,650
|351,782
|648,218
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|15
|842
|30,913
|96,739
|128,509
|871,491
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|24
|773
|797
|999,203
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|561,329
|284,053
|120,311
|31,507
|997,200
|2,800
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|245,888
|351,721
|287,276
|99,865
|984,750
|15,250
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|170,907
|293,117
|363,326
|146,622
|973,972
|26,028
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|21,076
|64,776
|200,104
|522,357
|808,313
|191,687
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|799
|6,319
|28,662
|194,289
|230,069
|769,931
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|1
|14
|321
|5,360
|5,696
|994,304
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|94.53
|998,112
|4.03
|834,749
|650,059
|570,015
|426,063
|1.35
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|89.94
|999,927
|3.49
|684,141
|478,264
|368,821
|193,796
|4.16
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|87.27
|992,064
|3.05
|642,775
|315,744
|216,463
|105,024
|8.52
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|86.78
|990,719
|3.00
|625,029
|302,825
|201,392
|94,197
|9.62
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|84.15
|982,133
|2.46
|424,161
|195,246
|107,541
|42,082
|22.76
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|80.19
|998,285
|3.85
|864,559
|459,846
|145,159
|40,778
|23.52
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|81.24
|900,080
|2.26
|365,625
|186,875
|75,755
|22,507
|43.43
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|79.74
|936,176
|1.91
|264,706
|109,490
|37,580
|11,377
|86.90
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|79.03
|837,573
|1.94
|293,082
|138,701
|42,968
|10,950
|90.32
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|82.28
|975,228
|1.45
|138,689
|82,735
|25,794
|9,787
|101.18
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|79.25
|927,769
|1.85
|248,987
|102,544
|33,203
|9,648
|102.65
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|77.61
|994,214
|2.13
|257,964
|108,043
|33,099
|7,854
|126.32
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|76.84
|866,177
|1.79
|250,039
|102,896
|23,325
|5,175
|192.24
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|75.77
|991,918
|1.91
|261,252
|123,973
|23,048
|5,071
|196.20
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|74.97
|939,639
|1.65
|188,153
|83,614
|14,870
|3,052
|326.65
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.79
|981,203
|2.04
|263,940
|107,869
|16,893
|2,561
|389.47
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.06
|981,294
|1.82
|184,123
|64,870
|10,287
|1,720
|580.40
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.59
|913,089
|1.48
|142,376
|56,420
|9,246
|1,595
|625.96
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|74.35
|619,413
|1.19
|140,511
|52,594
|9,347
|1,581
|631.51
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.98
|768,749
|1.11
|80,537
|28,366
|4,639
|904
|1,105.19
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|71.68
|970,600
|1.49
|128,066
|45,561
|6,103
|871
|1,147.11
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.44
|678,965
|1.16
|111,398
|37,896
|5,137
|784
|1,274.51
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.20
|727,102
|1.02
|67,688
|21,983
|3,394
|567
|1,762.67
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|70.86
|833,412
|1.17
|74,515
|22,984
|2,917
|413
|2,420.31
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.01
|655,305
|0.89
|49,685
|14,487
|2,069
|320
|3,124.00
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|68.51
|941,842
|1.42
|90,683
|27,603
|2,806
|312
|3,204.13
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|71.75
|637,203
|0.86
|46,361
|13,152
|1,859
|276
|3,622.19
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|70.15
|805,015
|1.09
|61,928
|17,756
|2,143
|275
|3,635.36
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|70.55
|380,650
|0.63
|54,466
|15,787
|1,798
|241
|4,148.38
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|69.39
|479,614
|0.58
|21,066
|5,341
|499
|70
|14,284.71
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|68.38
|264,172
|0.40
|28,020
|6,772
|606
|61
|16,392.44
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|68.71
|435,377
|0.52
|16,543
|4,093
|381
|44
|22,726.27
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|62.03
|803,737
|1.05
|31,575
|5,656
|271
|13
|76,922.08
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|65.69
|253,490
|0.34
|14,024
|2,942
|167
|10
|99,999.00
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|64.21
|805,242
|0.93
|16,647
|2,816
|185
|7
|142,856.14
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|64.12
|186,994
|0.24
|7,883
|1,437
|74
|5
|199,999.00
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|62.83
|346,003
|0.38
|4,771
|649
|43
|4
|249,999.00
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|59.95
|662,217
|0.73
|5,768
|713
|36
|2
|499,999.00
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|62.65
|119,055
|0.13
|1,426
|154
|12
|2
|499,999.00
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|63.75
|172,867
|0.19
|2,218
|335
|19
|1
|999,999.00
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|61.10
|648,119
|0.70
|5,668
|634
|30
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|60.47
|66,402
|0.07
|460
|45
|3
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|59.63
|66,064
|0.07
|299
|37
|1
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|51.08
|177,280
|0.19
|653
|34
|1
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|59.53
|50,956
|0.05
|293
|22
|1
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|55.75
|371,943
|0.39
|1,002
|60
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|56.54
|31,591
|0.04
|285
|27
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|55.31
|272,906
|0.28
|524
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|57.12
|105,857
|0.11
|323
|11
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|53.02
|172,614
|0.18
|164
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|52.04
|138,601
|0.14
|91
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|54.64
|56,985
|0.06
|82
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|44.13
|43,548
|0.05
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|43.27
|24,386
|0.02
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|41.34
|13,698
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|38.87
|6,426
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|30.56
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|798,556
|158,011
|33,383
|8,162
|998,112
|1,888
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|107,346
|372,470
|275,650
|144,614
|900,080
|99,920
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|66,125
|271,857
|301,035
|198,556
|837,573
|162,427
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|19,523
|118,441
|203,210
|278,239
|619,413
|380,587
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|5,746
|50,599
|112,465
|211,840
|380,650
|619,350
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|2,704
|28,622
|74,257
|158,589
|264,172
|735,828
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|580,786
|288,677
|95,732
|26,723
|991,918
|8,082
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|315,799
|398,378
|187,063
|69,360
|970,600
|29,400
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|67,446
|174,706
|326,700
|236,390
|805,242
|194,758
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|29,116
|96,953
|228,199
|293,851
|648,119
|351,881
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|4,120
|22,476
|79,296
|167,014
|272,906
|727,094
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|1,661
|10,980
|46,832
|113,141
|172,614
|827,386
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|1,072
|7,830
|36,178
|93,521
|138,601
|861,399
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|657,829
|251,138
|75,122
|14,196
|998,285
|1,715
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|228,221
|414,246
|261,319
|77,417
|981,203
|18,797
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|100,088
|260,778
|408,153
|172,823
|941,842
|58,158
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|11,253
|54,543
|173,673
|422,748
|662,217
|337,783
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|2,599
|18,976
|77,664
|272,704
|371,943
|628,057
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|7
|225
|2,415
|21,739
|24,386
|975,614
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|3
|71
|1,227
|12,397
|13,698
|986,302
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|23
|427
|5,976
|6,426
|993,574
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|792,483
|173,674
|30,393
|3,377
|999,927
|73
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|143,707
|498,076
|292,410
|60,021
|994,214
|5,786
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|59,643
|287,958
|488,537
|145,156
|981,294
|18,706
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|4,092
|37,740
|167,451
|594,454
|803,737
|196,263
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|68
|2,347
|18,046
|156,819
|177,280
|822,720
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|7
|205
|3,163
|40,173
|43,548
|956,452
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|611,195
|219,261
|99,616
|45,156
|975,228
|24,772
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|128,348
|229,968
|221,678
|188,755
|768,749
|231,251
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|105,878
|203,349
|217,033
|200,842
|727,102
|272,898
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|77,655
|165,297
|200,413
|211,940
|655,305
|344,695
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|72,081
|157,806
|196,100
|211,216
|637,203
|362,797
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|2,985
|13,837
|33,880
|68,353
|119,055
|880,945
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|1,126
|6,110
|18,052
|41,114
|66,402
|933,598
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|732
|4,372
|13,228
|32,624
|50,956
|949,044
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|502,150
|282,778
|149,582
|47,623
|982,133
|17,867
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|242,283
|304,363
|270,263
|119,267
|936,176
|63,824
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|219,699
|294,421
|283,119
|130,530
|927,769
|72,231
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|18,316
|56,276
|129,882
|275,140
|479,614
|520,386
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|14,849
|47,827
|115,334
|257,367
|435,377
|564,623
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|2,284
|11,538
|39,157
|119,888
|172,867
|827,133
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|419
|2,797
|12,663
|50,185
|66,064
|933,936
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|469,509
|361,696
|127,561
|33,298
|992,064
|7,936
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|438,971
|375,779
|138,482
|37,487
|990,719
|9,281
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|67,349
|168,188
|388,907
|241,733
|866,177
|133,823
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|20,962
|73,237
|230,810
|353,956
|678,965
|321,035
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|2,048
|12,911
|64,498
|174,033
|253,490
|746,510
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|1,127
|7,739
|44,700
|133,428
|186,994
|813,006
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|34
|450
|5,042
|26,065
|31,591
|968,409
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|372,629
|268,206
|186,670
|112,134
|939,639
|60,361
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|291,973
|264,268
|213,642
|143,206
|913,089
|86,911
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|168,581
|212,641
|236,799
|215,391
|833,412
|166,588
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|144,279
|194,510
|232,652
|233,574
|805,015
|194,985
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|19,287
|47,823
|92,360
|186,533
|346,003
|653,997
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|2,373
|8,867
|25,188
|69,429
|105,857
|894,143
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|878
|3,685
|12,689
|39,733
|56,985
|943,015
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|96.70
|999,912
|4.46
|980,294
|881,312
|608,466
|474,967
|1.11
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|93.99
|999,962
|3.88
|894,193
|656,663
|383,754
|253,234
|2.95
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|88.64
|999,880
|3.47
|863,199
|461,031
|244,680
|103,572
|8.66
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|85.32
|999,572
|3.22
|788,725
|384,702
|201,852
|58,633
|16.06
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|84.82
|998,834
|3.04
|668,314
|353,857
|192,057
|49,657
|19.14
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|82.69
|986,783
|2.76
|650,835
|209,811
|76,094
|20,567
|47.62
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|79.79
|997,960
|2.94
|579,335
|338,815
|121,639
|19,347
|50.69
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|79.09
|960,511
|2.54
|564,011
|278,493
|87,994
|13,141
|75.10
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|75.50
|996,608
|2.13
|225,121
|61,313
|20,172
|2,132
|468.04
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|74.30
|867,297
|1.56
|211,258
|60,534
|12,927
|1,277
|782.09
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|74.39
|869,490
|1.58
|215,774
|61,853
|13,269
|1,272
|785.16
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|72.91
|836,877
|1.42
|218,618
|66,675
|13,035
|1,010
|989.10
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|72.01
|989,674
|1.90
|152,971
|28,425
|6,172
|454
|2,201.64
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|66.60
|992,407
|1.99
|173,662
|40,065
|4,469
|167
|5,987.02
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|69.34
|978,062
|1.73
|115,612
|15,738
|2,296
|145
|6,895.55
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|67.06
|977,912
|1.90
|99,751
|15,312
|2,564
|111
|9,008.01
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|68.62
|637,453
|0.87
|83,444
|17,072
|2,222
|98
|10,203.08
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|69.14
|632,019
|0.86
|57,656
|12,179
|1,640
|72
|13,887.89
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|66.19
|877,385
|1.15
|56,728
|10,176
|970
|33
|30,302.03
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|64.35
|951,641
|1.74
|64,341
|7,636
|912
|27
|37,036.04
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|65.45
|829,460
|1.21
|55,371
|7,823
|735
|25
|39,999.00
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|66.09
|471,416
|0.59
|40,313
|6,411
|600
|18
|55,554.56
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|66.45
|451,514
|0.56
|23,930
|4,202
|423
|12
|83,332.33
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.98
|813,236
|0.94
|40,421
|5,152
|314
|10
|99,999.00
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|63.48
|738,830
|1.00
|30,610
|3,461
|263
|8
|124,999.00
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|62.06
|658,079
|0.86
|19,249
|1,906
|134
|4
|249,999.00
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.88
|731,463
|0.86
|22,306
|2,179
|124
|4
|249,999.00
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|56.02
|624,415
|0.71
|6,693
|526
|14
|1
|999,999.00
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|56.65
|549,375
|0.58
|7,911
|593
|13
|1
|999,999.00
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|51.06
|392,635
|0.50
|3,034
|94
|5
|1
|999,999.00
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|58.28
|921,516
|1.41
|27,640
|2,744
|123
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.36
|183,219
|0.20
|3,164
|390
|26
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|55.60
|671,294
|0.96
|11,353
|612
|15
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|56.55
|542,598
|0.57
|7,788
|568
|10
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|54.01
|577,025
|0.79
|7,593
|369
|3
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|52.99
|766,785
|1.00
|6,329
|293
|3
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|58.25
|398,522
|0.47
|4,591
|276
|3
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|51.66
|429,493
|0.56
|3,669
|143
|3
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|56.64
|79,103
|0.08
|1,127
|60
|3
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|55.75
|351,748
|0.38
|3,225
|135
|1
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|49.73
|599,723
|0.72
|2,136
|84
|1
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|51.93
|719,569
|0.91
|4,487
|167
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|51.66
|334,338
|0.36
|1,354
|78
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|55.20
|223,369
|0.25
|1,209
|51
|-
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|53.10
|139,197
|0.15
|438
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|50.00
|14,728
|0.01
|46
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|46.21
|95,339
|0.10
|108
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|43.37
|66,650
|0.07
|36
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|45.24
|14,583
|0.02
|6
|1
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|35.64
|10,253
|0.01
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|44.56
|40,608
|0.04
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|49.86
|9,678
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|42.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|-3.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|600,328
|381,662
|16,884
|1,006
|999,880
|120
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|395,680
|565,249
|36,184
|2,459
|999,572
|428
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|3,002
|33,618
|487,158
|289,458
|813,236
|186,764
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|492
|9,406
|214,854
|317,846
|542,598
|457,402
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|488
|9,679
|218,496
|320,712
|549,375
|450,625
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|10
|386
|26,424
|68,519
|95,339
|904,661
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|892,947
|97,682
|7,998
|1,285
|999,912
|88
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|79,763
|534,960
|251,221
|94,567
|960,511
|39,489
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|19,315
|216,473
|357,266
|243,823
|836,877
|163,123
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|5,538
|94,145
|218,147
|319,623
|637,453
|362,547
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|2,391
|53,397
|144,938
|270,690
|471,416
|528,584
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|44
|3,099
|18,093
|57,867
|79,103
|920,897
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|2
|244
|2,337
|12,145
|14,728
|985,272
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|667,739
|230,960
|67,748
|25,960
|992,407
|7,593
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|192,635
|353,101
|239,691
|136,089
|921,516
|78,484
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|63,117
|173,288
|265,567
|264,813
|766,785
|233,215
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|48,981
|145,079
|241,089
|284,420
|719,569
|280,431
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|27,528
|97,572
|185,905
|288,718
|599,723
|400,277
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|526,636
|295,649
|114,701
|40,926
|977,912
|22,088
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|348,211
|357,160
|173,843
|72,427
|951,641
|48,359
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|56,024
|135,066
|245,251
|234,953
|671,294
|328,706
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|36,137
|99,858
|201,140
|239,890
|577,025
|422,975
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|18,037
|59,981
|139,452
|212,023
|429,493
|570,507
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|14,955
|52,286
|125,613
|199,781
|392,635
|607,365
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|831,656
|130,269
|28,902
|7,133
|997,960
|2,040
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|78,217
|330,979
|250,899
|169,365
|829,460
|170,540
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|46,556
|235,729
|250,555
|205,990
|738,830
|261,170
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|30,976
|180,360
|224,613
|222,130
|658,079
|341,921
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|8,834
|74,751
|130,609
|184,328
|398,522
|601,478
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|2,667
|31,277
|69,661
|119,764
|223,369
|776,631
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|1,077
|15,942
|41,602
|80,576
|139,197
|860,803
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|17
|693
|3,159
|10,714
|14,583
|985,417
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|502,574
|309,318
|158,393
|26,323
|996,608
|3,392
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|299,594
|355,186
|277,338
|57,556
|989,674
|10,326
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|188,651
|297,097
|392,655
|99,659
|978,062
|21,938
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|7,513
|28,638
|117,980
|470,284
|624,415
|375,585
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|1,620
|9,250
|47,605
|275,863
|334,338
|665,662
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|48
|501
|5,630
|60,471
|66,650
|933,350
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|-
|10
|399
|9,844
|10,253
|989,747
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|755,772
|233,679
|9,830
|681
|999,962
|38
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|238,207
|677,686
|75,315
|7,626
|998,834
|1,166
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|4,529
|59,626
|519,050
|294,180
|877,385
|122,615
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|1,356
|23,645
|289,500
|416,962
|731,463
|268,537
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|134
|5,223
|98,182
|248,209
|351,748
|648,252
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|2
|141
|8,123
|32,342
|40,608
|959,392
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|624,052
|234,290
|94,467
|33,974
|986,783
|13,217
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|155,863
|280,129
|262,723
|170,775
|869,490
|130,510
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|152,506
|276,918
|263,588
|174,285
|867,297
|132,703
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|44,306
|121,861
|197,257
|268,595
|632,019
|367,981
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|19,841
|68,592
|132,500
|230,581
|451,514
|548,486
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|3,411
|17,926
|47,864
|114,018
|183,219
|816,781
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|21
|284
|1,601
|7,772
|9,678
|990,322
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|84.75
|999,642
|3.87
|765,929
|686,411
|534,501
|384,892
|1.60
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|80.06
|999,452
|3.47
|763,091
|473,284
|322,181
|168,049
|4.95
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|80.46
|999,757
|3.19
|637,247
|424,985
|276,353
|152,431
|5.56
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|76.60
|945,138
|2.57
|441,041
|291,487
|136,968
|61,689
|15.21
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|75.00
|991,338
|3.03
|659,967
|357,228
|154,966
|59,367
|15.84
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|74.48
|958,044
|2.45
|392,165
|249,768
|106,745
|39,395
|24.38
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|74.08
|997,752
|2.38
|376,796
|217,696
|92,418
|33,661
|28.71
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|73.01
|933,977
|2.47
|478,358
|216,094
|81,809
|28,894
|33.61
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|73.11
|864,536
|1.94
|279,387
|155,143
|60,328
|20,809
|47.06
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|70.26
|870,923
|1.72
|199,935
|104,759
|33,882
|9,239
|107.24
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|69.41
|842,174
|1.58
|168,454
|84,120
|25,901
|6,593
|150.68
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|69.29
|942,285
|1.69
|186,148
|86,711
|25,581
|5,757
|172.70
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|69.18
|687,242
|1.24
|131,387
|59,187
|17,431
|4,340
|229.41
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|67.55
|766,203
|1.59
|233,607
|66,961
|17,606
|3,890
|256.07
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|67.47
|763,088
|1.58
|230,570
|66,050
|17,333
|3,819
|260.85
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|68.27
|632,285
|1.08
|104,738
|44,891
|12,338
|2,879
|346.34
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|65.94
|937,911
|1.66
|210,423
|48,818
|12,477
|2,408
|414.28
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|66.18
|697,636
|1.37
|183,998
|46,086
|10,792
|2,173
|459.19
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|65.52
|659,581
|1.26
|162,736
|38,162
|8,521
|1,633
|611.37
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|66.45
|705,725
|1.12
|85,301
|34,791
|8,551
|1,632
|611.75
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|65.02
|920,631
|1.56
|178,915
|38,901
|8,866
|1,555
|642.09
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|66.73
|529,775
|0.84
|68,627
|26,984
|6,481
|1,330
|750.88
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|63.36
|776,715
|1.35
|154,847
|29,094
|5,511
|803
|1,244.33
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|62.87
|752,599
|1.27
|137,763
|24,831
|4,480
|647
|1,544.60
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|62.82
|749,581
|1.26
|136,226
|24,294
|4,357
|641
|1,559.06
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|62.24
|739,554
|0.97
|38,100
|10,549
|1,662
|212
|4,715.98
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|60.29
|824,095
|1.23
|93,020
|13,484
|1,847
|190
|5,262.16
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|60.18
|820,860
|1.22
|90,213
|12,668
|1,672
|189
|5,290.01
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|63.08
|298,895
|0.41
|20,851
|6,504
|1,115
|164
|6,096.56
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|60.36
|759,107
|1.05
|65,501
|9,993
|1,409
|152
|6,577.95
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|61.50
|703,958
|0.90
|30,929
|8,067
|1,149
|133
|7,517.80
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|59.64
|552,471
|0.80
|55,950
|7,390
|969
|103
|9,707.74
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|59.87
|925,333
|1.16
|29,855
|7,821
|955
|94
|10,637.30
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|58.94
|680,789
|0.90
|45,513
|6,046
|753
|82
|12,194.12
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|60.59
|320,442
|0.41
|12,840
|3,287
|469
|43
|23,254.81
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|57.27
|695,849
|0.92
|43,856
|4,781
|489
|42
|23,808.52
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|56.51
|654,599
|0.85
|35,664
|3,490
|339
|25
|39,999.00
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|56.60
|522,562
|0.65
|22,511
|2,222
|188
|17
|58,822.53
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|56.88
|867,934
|1.02
|16,066
|3,079
|257
|12
|83,332.33
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|56.77
|179,515
|0.25
|13,348
|1,236
|123
|7
|142,856.14
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|56.57
|402,963
|0.46
|6,157
|1,049
|85
|5
|199,999.00
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|57.88
|187,069
|0.22
|4,279
|863
|88
|3
|333,332.33
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|55.78
|115,623
|0.13
|1,625
|267
|22
|1
|999,999.00
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|54.82
|42,129
|0.05
|582
|110
|13
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|52.77
|211,598
|0.23
|1,342
|147
|10
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|51.21
|109,514
|0.13
|1,922
|110
|5
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|49.12
|125,166
|0.14
|1,130
|51
|3
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|45.78
|51,382
|0.05
|216
|10
|1
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|49.13
|63,307
|0.07
|645
|29
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|44.15
|209,224
|0.22
|219
|11
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|41.06
|4,474
|0.00
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|32.33
|5,145
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|36.58
|2,452
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|23.33
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|40.64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|29.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|27.91
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|20.20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|18.76
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|17.66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|678,920
|283,650
|31,818
|5,369
|999,757
|243
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|294,864
|561,391
|117,247
|24,250
|997,752
|2,248
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|17,818
|97,922
|479,373
|330,220
|925,333
|74,667
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|8,300
|54,222
|337,578
|467,834
|867,934
|132,066
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|98
|2,815
|33,984
|172,327
|209,224
|790,776
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|472,952
|260,559
|150,401
|74,132
|958,044
|41,956
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|221,835
|261,458
|228,818
|158,812
|870,923
|129,077
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|185,744
|240,018
|236,845
|179,567
|842,174
|157,826
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|93,590
|159,750
|212,383
|240,002
|705,725
|294,275
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|16,761
|46,141
|90,675
|166,865
|320,442
|679,558
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|6,394
|21,172
|50,729
|108,774
|187,069
|812,931
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|2,724
|10,902
|30,149
|71,848
|115,623
|884,377
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|862,590
|120,508
|13,817
|2,727
|999,642
|358
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|99,039
|495,328
|245,282
|102,636
|942,285
|57,715
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|18,852
|168,880
|287,319
|264,503
|739,554
|260,446
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|15,503
|147,218
|265,491
|275,746
|703,958
|296,042
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|3,230
|50,057
|127,703
|221,973
|402,963
|597,037
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|786
|18,009
|60,388
|132,415
|211,598
|788,402
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|476,419
|253,300
|142,108
|73,311
|945,138
|54,862
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|256,542
|270,265
|201,901
|135,828
|864,536
|135,464
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|107,324
|169,974
|206,285
|203,659
|687,242
|312,758
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|84,887
|146,268
|191,542
|209,588
|632,285
|367,715
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|56,068
|109,781
|159,574
|204,352
|529,775
|470,225
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|18,107
|47,118
|87,842
|145,828
|298,895
|701,105
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|653
|3,294
|10,748
|27,434
|42,129
|957,871
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|394,725
|274,191
|172,930
|96,065
|937,911
|62,089
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|336,385
|278,943
|190,811
|114,492
|920,631
|79,369
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|127,886
|186,562
|229,397
|215,262
|759,107
|240,893
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|89,557
|149,114
|206,182
|235,936
|680,789
|319,211
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|47,252
|95,310
|154,651
|225,349
|522,562
|477,438
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|3,398
|12,314
|33,182
|76,272
|125,166
|874,834
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|796
|3,506
|12,498
|34,582
|51,382
|948,618
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|1
|60
|349
|2,042
|2,452
|997,548
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|450,963
|244,705
|150,861
|87,448
|933,977
|66,023
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|161,848
|203,770
|209,437
|191,148
|766,203
|233,797
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|159,116
|203,671
|207,881
|192,420
|763,088
|236,912
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|119,236
|170,928
|197,325
|210,147
|697,636
|302,364
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|101,244
|154,261
|188,153
|215,923
|659,581
|340,419
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|7,593
|22,665
|46,343
|102,914
|179,515
|820,485
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|881,499
|101,596
|12,606
|3,751
|999,452
|548
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|41,958
|289,426
|274,552
|218,159
|824,095
|175,905
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|40,995
|284,536
|273,530
|221,799
|820,860
|179,140
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|19,553
|173,991
|228,055
|274,250
|695,849
|304,151
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|15,995
|150,377
|210,232
|277,995
|654,599
|345,401
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|74
|1,025
|4,046
|5,145
|994,855
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|715,770
|187,887
|64,530
|23,151
|991,338
|8,662
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|90,433
|238,977
|240,853
|206,452
|776,715
|223,285
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|80,000
|220,141
|236,490
|215,968
|752,599
|247,401
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|78,937
|217,702
|235,634
|217,308
|749,581
|250,419
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|32,959
|118,867
|174,774
|225,871
|552,471
|447,529
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|1,386
|11,181
|30,348
|66,599
|109,514
|890,486
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|504
|5,116
|16,590
|41,097
|63,307
|936,693
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|11
|129
|781
|3,553
|4,474
|995,526
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|0-0
|88.74
|1,000,000
|4.10
|842,253
|699,043
|571,330
|440,050
|1.27
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|81.85
|998,024
|3.15
|582,682
|387,808
|239,975
|112,518
|7.89
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|0-0
|79.82
|995,342
|3.45
|801,255
|529,644
|247,336
|109,664
|8.12
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|0-0
|79.40
|994,522
|3.38
|787,403
|507,832
|230,080
|98,495
|9.15
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|0-0
|78.70
|993,416
|3.28
|763,378
|473,800
|204,841
|83,897
|10.92
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|79.29
|999,541
|3.14
|738,904
|373,047
|209,375
|81,073
|11.33
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|0-0
|75.72
|1,000,000
|2.73
|507,111
|233,339
|97,334
|27,925
|34.81
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|0-0
|74.31
|1,000,000
|2.62
|481,897
|200,730
|72,678
|18,692
|52.50
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|0-0
|74.46
|979,849
|2.36
|361,828
|159,846
|57,029
|17,008
|57.80
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|0-0
|69.39
|997,662
|2.29
|308,148
|61,586
|19,517
|3,868
|257.53
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|68.15
|908,319
|1.77
|231,841
|62,364
|11,221
|1,891
|527.82
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|67.83
|901,802
|1.73
|222,144
|58,619
|10,207
|1,720
|580.40
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|66.45
|984,926
|1.63
|175,644
|44,177
|6,992
|986
|1,013.20
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|0-0
|66.04
|983,183
|1.59
|164,667
|39,894
|6,012
|838
|1,192.32
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|0-0
|63.71
|946,542
|1.27
|108,815
|22,846
|3,042
|333
|3,002.00
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|0-0
|61.97
|959,896
|1.52
|134,647
|25,475
|2,407
|241
|4,148.38
|White County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|62.48
|954,091
|1.31
|79,969
|15,119
|1,598
|161
|6,210.18
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|0-0
|60.88
|963,197
|1.81
|111,021
|14,720
|1,718
|134
|7,461.69
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|0-0
|60.94
|945,416
|1.41
|104,739
|18,262
|1,624
|124
|8,063.52
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|0-0
|62.11
|713,030
|0.96
|81,106
|11,222
|1,415
|113
|8,848.56
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|0-0
|61.49
|914,737
|1.13
|71,587
|13,979
|1,368
|105
|9,522.81
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|0-0
|59.91
|926,687
|1.30
|78,920
|12,502
|976
|73
|13,697.63
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|0-0
|59.91
|882,334
|1.04
|51,847
|8,985
|738
|43
|23,254.81
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|0-0
|57.47
|951,933
|1.55
|55,070
|11,595
|700
|32
|31,249.00
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|0-0
|54.79
|834,519
|1.32
|33,647
|3,590
|164
|8
|124,999.00
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-0
|54.09
|808,893
|1.26
|28,795
|3,027
|122
|3
|333,332.33
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|0-0
|51.44
|802,050
|1.07
|13,805
|1,225
|42
|2
|499,999.00
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|0-0
|52.39
|837,434
|1.15
|17,983
|1,801
|62
|1
|999,999.00
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|0-0
|51.43
|801,903
|1.07
|14,024
|1,262
|31
|1
|999,999.00
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|0-0
|53.83
|214,766
|0.24
|5,965
|321
|17
|1
|999,999.00
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|0-0
|54.15
|714,402
|0.78
|6,986
|647
|19
|-
|-
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|0-0
|49.48
|1,000,000
|1.20
|16,061
|823
|13
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|0-0
|51.18
|518,870
|0.55
|3,381
|231
|9
|-
|-
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|0-0
|52.95
|144,542
|0.17
|3,306
|241
|4
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|47.52
|256,846
|0.26
|1,206
|75
|2
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-0
|47.23
|574,137
|0.68
|3,715
|157
|1
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|49.26
|67,464
|0.08
|702
|38
|1
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-0
|44.17
|214,642
|0.26
|964
|43
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|0-0
|49.23
|88,924
|0.09
|985
|29
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-0
|47.07
|246,636
|0.25
|419
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|0-0
|46.53
|219,732
|0.23
|347
|13
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|0-0
|46.53
|229,854
|0.24
|298
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|0-0
|41.76
|129,032
|0.15
|324
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-0
|38.01
|52,039
|0.06
|50
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|0-0
|44.34
|132,137
|0.13
|97
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|0-0
|40.76
|50,626
|0.05
|11
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|0-0
|43.29
|118,961
|0.12
|50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-0
|31.97
|32,543
|0.03
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|34.75
|14,583
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-0
|15.69
|16
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|357,639
|326,304
|266,469
|44,930
|995,342
|4,658
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|334,430
|326,131
|284,670
|49,291
|994,522
|5,478
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|300,355
|321,287
|314,999
|56,775
|993,416
|6,584
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|7,173
|23,219
|110,957
|571,681
|713,030
|286,970
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|355
|2,534
|17,630
|194,247
|214,766
|785,234
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|48
|525
|5,275
|83,076
|88,924
|911,076
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|824,179
|145,110
|22,928
|7,324
|999,541
|459
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|84,676
|365,816
|304,258
|191,792
|946,542
|53,458
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|52,835
|265,943
|325,420
|270,539
|914,737
|85,263
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|37,407
|206,538
|302,414
|335,975
|882,334
|117,666
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|903
|16,593
|44,980
|194,370
|256,846
|743,154
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|698,728
|223,280
|59,587
|16,067
|997,662
|2,338
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|199,242
|412,269
|239,694
|111,992
|963,197
|36,803
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|54,238
|181,096
|312,381
|286,804
|834,519
|165,481
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|45,385
|160,040
|294,259
|309,209
|808,893
|191,107
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|1,684
|14,861
|54,113
|143,984
|214,642
|785,358
|3-AAA
|Long County
|606
|6,807
|29,882
|91,737
|129,032
|870,968
|3-AAA
|Beach
|117
|1,647
|10,084
|40,191
|52,039
|947,961
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|16
|16
|999,984
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|456,063
|255,852
|151,174
|88,844
|951,933
|48,067
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|184,914
|227,932
|228,007
|196,581
|837,434
|162,566
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|152,138
|204,345
|225,708
|219,712
|801,903
|198,097
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|151,200
|204,266
|227,234
|219,350
|802,050
|197,950
|4-AAA
|Salem
|55,373
|106,046
|161,430
|251,288
|574,137
|425,863
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|312
|1,559
|6,447
|24,225
|32,543
|967,457
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|785,151
|171,627
|42,174
|1,048
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|121,799
|444,843
|412,025
|21,333
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|92,786
|380,593
|497,887
|28,734
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|264
|2,937
|47,914
|948,885
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|379,432
|296,527
|202,495
|81,442
|959,896
|40,104
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|316,621
|297,596
|231,193
|100,006
|945,416
|54,584
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|260,616
|283,057
|260,998
|122,016
|926,687
|73,313
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|28,866
|70,305
|146,868
|272,831
|518,870
|481,130
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|6,544
|22,548
|62,765
|154,779
|246,636
|753,364
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|5,398
|18,893
|55,159
|140,282
|219,732
|780,268
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|2,118
|8,820
|30,730
|90,469
|132,137
|867,863
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|405
|2,254
|9,792
|38,175
|50,626
|949,374
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|395,179
|317,759
|203,968
|68,020
|984,926
|15,074
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|371,826
|320,862
|216,227
|74,268
|983,183
|16,817
|7-AAA
|White County
|200,669
|271,977
|331,466
|149,979
|954,091
|45,909
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|29,487
|74,319
|186,765
|423,831
|714,402
|285,598
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|2,220
|11,112
|41,804
|174,718
|229,854
|770,146
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|612
|3,867
|18,497
|95,985
|118,961
|881,039
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|7
|104
|1,273
|13,199
|14,583
|985,417
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|652,186
|248,626
|72,592
|24,620
|998,024
|1,976
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|223,961
|395,658
|241,464
|118,766
|979,849
|20,151
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|63,801
|179,045
|330,139
|335,334
|908,319
|91,681
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|59,417
|169,400
|320,938
|352,047
|901,802
|98,198
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|528
|5,624
|24,624
|113,766
|144,542
|855,458
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|107
|1,647
|10,243
|55,467
|67,464
|932,536
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|0-0
|81.94
|999,989
|3.72
|821,340
|524,710
|388,128
|244,694
|3.09
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|0-0
|81.03
|998,598
|3.83
|812,422
|634,444
|397,307
|236,485
|3.23
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|0-0
|81.01
|999,602
|3.61
|819,385
|494,432
|348,236
|207,270
|3.82
|Appling County
|3-AA
|0-0
|76.88
|998,315
|3.13
|694,804
|353,788
|196,640
|85,985
|10.63
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|0-0
|74.60
|998,036
|3.31
|821,279
|383,768
|165,730
|64,033
|14.62
|Callaway
|5-AA
|0-0
|75.11
|999,873
|3.00
|610,019
|291,974
|144,190
|55,141
|17.14
|Thomson
|4-AA
|0-0
|73.13
|998,265
|2.79
|478,926
|341,843
|115,891
|40,318
|23.80
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|0-0
|74.49
|999,891
|2.53
|395,818
|198,009
|90,078
|34,382
|28.08
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|0-0
|69.72
|947,879
|2.40
|361,777
|197,256
|52,273
|13,303
|74.17
|Washington County
|4-AA
|0-0
|67.61
|989,574
|2.04
|237,981
|123,850
|27,264
|6,039
|164.59
|Northeast
|2-AA
|0-0
|67.49
|999,848
|1.98
|207,960
|63,190
|17,197
|3,670
|271.48
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|0-0
|64.84
|961,757
|2.05
|363,302
|100,846
|16,842
|2,834
|351.86
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-0
|65.22
|845,848
|1.74
|171,849
|66,794
|12,109
|2,156
|462.82
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|0-0
|66.05
|997,574
|1.84
|160,626
|43,835
|10,796
|2,021
|493.80
|North Murray
|7-AA
|0-0
|60.93
|903,009
|1.50
|169,558
|34,316
|3,867
|465
|2,149.54
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|0-0
|61.14
|907,494
|1.52
|177,878
|36,686
|4,205
|424
|2,357.49
|Cook
|1-AA
|0-0
|61.66
|687,702
|1.21
|77,625
|22,155
|2,875
|312
|3,204.13
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|0-0
|58.06
|983,637
|1.83
|190,864
|34,227
|2,772
|228
|4,384.96
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|0-0
|59.66
|920,167
|1.22
|51,539
|12,544
|1,378
|127
|7,873.02
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|0-0
|57.54
|719,813
|0.92
|26,309
|6,063
|473
|38
|26,314.79
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|0-0
|54.78
|957,433
|1.50
|96,284
|11,980
|671
|29
|34,481.76
|Columbia
|5-AA
|0-0
|54.17
|952,536
|1.48
|69,905
|5,797
|306
|11
|90,908.09
|Worth County
|1-AA
|0-0
|56.03
|318,639
|0.46
|13,624
|2,339
|182
|10
|99,999.00
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|0-0
|51.26
|894,980
|1.17
|37,006
|3,093
|100
|10
|99,999.00
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|0-0
|55.61
|612,748
|0.74
|15,625
|3,297
|201
|9
|111,110.11
|Union County
|8-AA
|0-0
|51.49
|896,067
|1.08
|43,733
|3,508
|105
|3
|333,332.33
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|0-0
|52.14
|388,841
|0.44
|4,866
|891
|31
|2
|499,999.00
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|0-0
|51.83
|642,120
|0.69
|5,889
|517
|40
|1
|999,999.00
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-0
|51.60
|962,442
|1.15
|11,107
|1,095
|48
|-
|-
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-0
|49.67
|849,343
|1.04
|22,300
|1,487
|44
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1-AA
|0-0
|51.11
|118,277
|0.15
|1,995
|182
|9
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-0
|43.56
|632,201
|0.76
|8,821
|280
|3
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|0-0
|43.51
|573,486
|0.61
|5,316
|143
|3
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|0-0
|43.13
|726,715
|0.76
|1,157
|76
|2
|-
|-
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|0-0
|49.61
|83,057
|0.10
|982
|73
|2
|-
|-
|Model
|7-AA
|0-0
|47.79
|206,153
|0.23
|2,513
|137
|1
|-
|-
|Laney
|4-AA
|0-0
|48.68
|430,495
|0.45
|1,912
|110
|1
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|0-0
|48.00
|185,318
|0.20
|1,006
|128
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|0-0
|41.79
|651,291
|0.67
|720
|47
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|0-0
|40.30
|366,949
|0.38
|1,600
|27
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|0-0
|44.89
|95,363
|0.10
|237
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|0-0
|37.96
|283,218
|0.31
|1,171
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2-AA
|0-0
|39.51
|498,898
|0.51
|295
|15
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-0
|38.01
|173,305
|0.18
|164
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|0-0
|35.70
|166,033
|0.17
|215
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-0
|37.43
|19,520
|0.02
|12
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-0
|33.66
|129,015
|0.14
|219
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|0-0
|35.36
|95,301
|0.10
|47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-0
|32.43
|46,001
|0.05
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|0-0
|31.03
|95,215
|0.10
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-0
|27.59
|37,876
|0.04
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-0
|31.81
|4,031
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-0
|26.49
|27,715
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|0-0
|32.65
|13,686
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-0
|28.31
|3,802
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|0-0
|18.06
|3,168
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-0
|26.04
|1,891
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|0-0
|29.97
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|773,602
|179,318
|37,424
|8,254
|998,598
|1,402
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|147,119
|429,909
|255,332
|115,519
|947,879
|52,121
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|54,355
|229,938
|332,215
|229,340
|845,848
|154,152
|1-AA
|Cook
|21,191
|118,973
|236,235
|311,303
|687,702
|312,298
|1-AA
|Worth County
|3,156
|31,147
|91,036
|193,300
|318,639
|681,361
|1-AA
|Berrien
|393
|6,696
|28,766
|82,422
|118,277
|881,723
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|184
|4,019
|18,992
|59,862
|83,057
|916,943
|2-AA
|Northeast
|879,441
|109,484
|9,595
|1,328
|999,848
|152
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|97,418
|561,590
|218,982
|84,452
|962,442
|37,558
|2-AA
|Southwest
|11,812
|146,509
|301,593
|266,801
|726,715
|273,285
|2-AA
|Rutland
|7,683
|110,670
|253,732
|279,206
|651,291
|348,709
|2-AA
|Spencer
|3,542
|65,394
|176,673
|253,289
|498,898
|501,102
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|88
|4,527
|25,268
|65,332
|95,215
|904,785
|2-AA
|Jordan
|12
|1,113
|8,425
|28,326
|37,876
|962,124
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|4
|713
|5,732
|21,266
|27,715
|972,285
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|622,917
|348,932
|25,392
|2,361
|999,602
|398
|3-AA
|Appling County
|367,878
|559,947
|62,715
|7,775
|998,315
|1,685
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|5,396
|46,543
|387,485
|280,389
|719,813
|280,187
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|2,873
|29,236
|285,829
|294,810
|612,748
|387,252
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|773
|11,419
|151,175
|225,474
|388,841
|611,159
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|134
|3,032
|60,534
|121,618
|185,318
|814,682
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|29
|891
|26,870
|67,573
|95,363
|904,637
|4-AA
|Thomson
|629,863
|284,353
|71,456
|12,593
|998,265
|1,735
|4-AA
|Washington County
|293,746
|455,846
|193,479
|46,503
|989,574
|10,426
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|65,195
|195,290
|453,189
|206,493
|920,167
|79,833
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|8,357
|43,692
|179,597
|410,474
|642,120
|357,880
|4-AA
|Laney
|2,837
|20,763
|100,655
|306,240
|430,495
|569,505
|4-AA
|Josey
|2
|46
|1,293
|12,345
|13,686
|986,314
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|7
|241
|3,554
|3,802
|996,198
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|3
|90
|1,798
|1,891
|998,109
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|697,698
|290,939
|11,082
|270
|999,989
|11
|5-AA
|Callaway
|298,149
|650,121
|49,827
|1,776
|999,873
|127
|5-AA
|Columbia
|3,987
|53,167
|703,094
|192,288
|952,536
|47,464
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|149
|4,621
|161,541
|465,890
|632,201
|367,799
|5-AA
|Redan
|12
|946
|54,093
|228,167
|283,218
|716,782
|5-AA
|Towers
|5
|205
|20,255
|108,550
|129,015
|870,985
|5-AA
|McNair
|-
|1
|108
|3,059
|3,168
|996,832
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|476,732
|282,256
|152,888
|71,761
|983,637
|16,363
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|280,517
|304,634
|233,257
|139,025
|957,433
|42,567
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|140,592
|219,961
|284,378
|250,049
|894,980
|105,020
|6-AA
|Washington
|98,421
|174,642
|265,680
|310,600
|849,343
|150,657
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|2,610
|11,940
|37,206
|121,549
|173,305
|826,695
|6-AA
|Therrell
|871
|4,938
|18,741
|70,751
|95,301
|904,699
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|257
|1,629
|7,850
|36,265
|46,001
|953,999
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|691,418
|220,503
|63,353
|22,762
|998,036
|1,964
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|160,556
|348,574
|278,572
|174,055
|961,757
|38,243
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|75,076
|213,186
|309,623
|309,609
|907,494
|92,506
|7-AA
|North Murray
|71,668
|205,522
|306,715
|319,104
|903,009
|96,991
|7-AA
|Model
|1,272
|11,917
|38,948
|154,016
|206,153
|793,847
|7-AA
|Murray County
|9
|276
|2,471
|16,764
|19,520
|980,480
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|1
|22
|318
|3,690
|4,031
|995,969
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|736,118
|243,576
|18,917
|1,280
|999,891
|109
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|249,855
|624,496
|111,241
|11,982
|997,574
|2,426
|8-AA
|Union County
|12,486
|103,652
|552,489
|227,440
|896,067
|103,933
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|1,150
|18,368
|180,354
|373,614
|573,486
|426,514
|8-AA
|Banks County
|348
|7,954
|99,042
|259,605
|366,949
|633,051
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|43
|1,954
|37,957
|126,079
|166,033
|833,967
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|80.26
|1,000,000
|4.14
|912,794
|737,935
|499,329
|282,749
|2.54
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|80.14
|1,000,000
|3.90
|818,778
|755,782
|443,944
|252,727
|2.96
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|79.03
|1,000,000
|4.08
|908,173
|755,871
|442,590
|229,902
|3.35
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|78.41
|1,000,000
|3.70
|774,226
|699,490
|373,543
|184,830
|4.41
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|69.50
|999,998
|2.84
|633,786
|160,437
|64,420
|17,667
|55.60
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|68.77
|988,264
|2.34
|481,054
|159,677
|50,771
|12,736
|77.52
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|66.59
|978,585
|2.01
|354,340
|109,102
|29,201
|6,106
|162.77
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|65.74
|973,227
|1.89
|309,986
|93,429
|23,211
|4,486
|221.92
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|62.80
|993,758
|2.36
|503,649
|100,603
|18,922
|2,746
|363.17
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|62.49
|1,000,000
|2.25
|183,477
|103,914
|16,919
|2,331
|428.00
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|62.59
|944,499
|1.49
|174,861
|49,439
|9,247
|1,369
|729.46
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|58.73
|1,000,000
|2.40
|439,511
|68,525
|7,981
|782
|1,277.77
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|58.00
|1,000,000
|2.34
|407,759
|59,326
|6,284
|533
|1,875.17
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|57.81
|1,000,000
|1.81
|181,332
|29,856
|3,555
|315
|3,173.60
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|57.00
|1,000,000
|2.00
|108,256
|35,522
|3,558
|285
|3,507.77
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|56.76
|1,000,000
|1.75
|171,600
|24,223
|2,447
|190
|5,262.16
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|55.84
|950,362
|1.61
|184,086
|21,585
|1,906
|125
|7,999.00
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|56.78
|1,000,000
|1.29
|58,770
|7,977
|805
|62
|16,128.03
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|50.27
|1,000,000
|1.71
|60,970
|6,600
|389
|22
|45,453.55
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|51.89
|868,853
|1.21
|70,376
|6,273
|372
|19
|52,630.58
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|48.67
|1,000,000
|1.60
|74,425
|5,168
|253
|7
|142,856.14
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|48.99
|1,000,000
|1.33
|69,720
|3,674
|147
|6
|166,665.67
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|48.36
|730,451
|0.88
|25,713
|1,807
|86
|2
|499,999.00
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|45.68
|985,562
|1.30
|20,427
|1,071
|53
|1
|999,999.00
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|44.21
|979,230
|1.23
|13,161
|677
|19
|1
|999,999.00
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|43.00
|1,000,000
|1.23
|15,110
|578
|17
|1
|999,999.00
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|43.63
|1,000,000
|1.30
|19,175
|868
|17
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|42.70
|356,671
|0.39
|3,356
|164
|5
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|41.30
|1,000,000
|1.04
|7,266
|191
|4
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|43.79
|115,425
|0.12
|365
|35
|3
|-
|-
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|37.42
|1,000,000
|1.12
|6,604
|102
|2
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|37.44
|1,000,000
|1.12
|6,513
|95
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|27.95
|1,000,000
|1.02
|164
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|30.16
|688,695
|0.71
|101
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|33.22
|47,422
|0.05
|57
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|33.59
|52,483
|0.05
|47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|24.50
|346,515
|0.35
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|40.69
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|549,889
|422,346
|27,149
|616
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|442,794
|517,154
|39,031
|1,021
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|7,194
|58,955
|808,616
|125,235
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|123
|1,545
|125,204
|873,128
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|378,599
|285,911
|196,482
|127,272
|988,264
|11,736
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|265,740
|272,927
|249,255
|190,663
|978,585
|21,415
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|228,842
|256,668
|267,036
|220,681
|973,227
|26,773
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|126,398
|181,242
|276,078
|360,781
|944,499
|55,501
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|421
|3,252
|11,149
|100,603
|115,425
|884,575
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|941,283
|54,883
|3,626
|206
|999,998
|2
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|33,449
|495,836
|384,756
|71,521
|985,562
|14,438
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|24,437
|408,318
|451,070
|95,405
|979,230
|20,770
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|735
|32,373
|121,129
|534,458
|688,695
|311,305
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|96
|8,590
|39,419
|298,410
|346,515
|653,485
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|620,414
|285,357
|91,178
|3,051
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|290,424
|458,124
|240,761
|10,691
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|88,738
|253,978
|611,191
|46,093
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|424
|2,541
|56,870
|940,165
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|990,788
|9,081
|105
|26
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|6,287
|552,327
|286,290
|155,096
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|1,503
|219,279
|357,942
|421,276
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|1,422
|219,313
|355,663
|423,602
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|466,262
|362,278
|128,969
|42,491
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|423,649
|381,535
|145,050
|49,766
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|84,987
|187,407
|444,088
|283,518
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|25,102
|68,780
|281,893
|624,225
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|633,723
|246,677
|86,404
|26,954
|993,758
|6,242
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|219,920
|362,220
|246,524
|121,698
|950,362
|49,638
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|98,116
|227,015
|315,386
|228,336
|868,853
|131,147
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|40,801
|125,171
|237,648
|326,831
|730,451
|269,549
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|7,133
|35,326
|94,858
|219,354
|356,671
|643,329
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|175
|1,960
|10,106
|40,242
|52,483
|947,517
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|132
|1,631
|9,074
|36,585
|47,422
|952,578
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|913,399
|78,408
|6,672
|1,521
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|44,733
|438,444
|349,473
|167,350
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|35,436
|379,101
|383,263
|202,200
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|6,432
|104,047
|260,592
|628,929
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Private
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|66.24
|989,993
|3.58
|739,366
|551,819
|386,868
|259,530
|2.85
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|64.98
|980,570
|3.42
|707,624
|476,926
|315,245
|198,883
|4.03
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|62.63
|971,069
|3.00
|593,471
|386,540
|226,947
|118,413
|7.45
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|61.13
|996,219
|2.77
|514,326
|280,534
|157,806
|78,121
|11.80
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|60.23
|997,747
|2.53
|461,934
|260,494
|127,081
|59,023
|15.94
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|59.33
|905,465
|2.49
|462,772
|232,943
|110,416
|47,659
|19.98
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|58.85
|981,804
|2.11
|426,326
|196,477
|93,125
|39,782
|24.14
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|57.79
|975,535
|2.01
|375,417
|164,329
|72,537
|28,658
|33.89
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|57.64
|1,000,000
|2.07
|282,664
|141,823
|59,194
|23,198
|42.11
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|57.09
|838,924
|2.07
|350,597
|151,824
|60,403
|22,139
|44.17
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|56.70
|883,478
|1.93
|301,914
|137,382
|52,539
|18,630
|52.68
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|56.20
|994,983
|2.20
|286,422
|137,933
|52,449
|18,352
|53.49
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|56.21
|804,735
|1.90
|306,250
|124,031
|46,151
|15,968
|61.63
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|55.55
|993,900
|2.13
|264,873
|121,759
|44,543
|14,921
|66.02
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|55.41
|1,000,000
|1.85
|211,977
|91,073
|32,635
|10,697
|92.48
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|55.02
|950,295
|1.73
|250,159
|93,066
|32,984
|10,583
|93.49
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|54.89
|948,525
|1.71
|245,053
|90,135
|31,354
|9,838
|100.65
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|54.11
|984,129
|1.75
|212,215
|78,658
|25,529
|7,630
|130.06
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|53.56
|999,612
|1.80
|219,170
|78,145
|24,742
|7,092
|140.00
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|53.30
|988,448
|1.90
|199,719
|75,634
|22,914
|6,429
|154.55
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|50.48
|913,012
|1.48
|117,848
|32,975
|7,924
|1,652
|604.33
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|49.81
|604,239
|0.92
|77,044
|20,145
|4,256
|873
|1,144.48
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|48.43
|862,477
|1.28
|74,013
|17,678
|3,461
|608
|1,643.74
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|48.94
|551,221
|0.81
|61,027
|14,939
|2,873
|500
|1,999.00
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|47.68
|1,000,000
|1.34
|68,906
|14,841
|2,541
|406
|2,462.05
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|46.92
|234,869
|0.38
|26,118
|4,984
|794
|128
|7,811.50
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|44.73
|849,683
|1.01
|29,727
|5,375
|754
|103
|9,707.74
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|43.49
|895,690
|1.13
|31,140
|4,075
|496
|51
|19,606.84
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|43.48
|989,677
|1.20
|31,034
|4,309
|493
|39
|25,640.03
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|45.41
|171,440
|0.26
|14,852
|2,380
|309
|39
|25,640.03
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|43.35
|641,854
|0.80
|19,017
|2,939
|322
|27
|37,036.04
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|41.04
|980,377
|1.12
|16,962
|1,958
|175
|19
|52,630.58
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|41.33
|63,975
|0.09
|2,659
|308
|33
|5
|199,999.00
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|38.80
|355,699
|0.41
|3,891
|375
|28
|2
|499,999.00
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|39.75
|628,058
|0.68
|6,939
|715
|59
|1
|999,999.00
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|36.33
|230,739
|0.25
|1,490
|116
|5
|1
|999,999.00
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|38.01
|515,051
|0.55
|3,527
|279
|14
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|33.91
|58,437
|0.06
|244
|17
|1
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|30.64
|810,097
|0.83
|759
|32
|-
|-
|-
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|35.58
|85,404
|0.09
|450
|31
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|27.58
|126,979
|0.13
|94
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|19.36
|167,295
|0.17
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|21.59
|18,851
|0.02
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|13.64
|52,942
|0.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|17.74
|6,481
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|18.35
|22
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|18.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|4.68
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|-7.20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|655,388
|272,543
|57,616
|12,200
|997,747
|2,253
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|282,854
|472,562
|177,540
|51,173
|984,129
|15,871
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|43,800
|155,779
|393,795
|256,309
|849,683
|150,317
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|11,252
|59,088
|210,260
|347,458
|628,058
|371,942
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|6,703
|39,823
|156,997
|311,528
|515,051
|484,949
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|3
|171
|2,999
|15,678
|18,851
|981,149
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|34
|793
|5,654
|6,481
|993,519
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|538,836
|300,394
|113,976
|36,787
|989,993
|10,007
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|318,849
|370,658
|204,470
|77,092
|971,069
|28,931
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|107,028
|212,138
|354,468
|209,844
|883,478
|116,522
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|19,818
|63,365
|174,248
|346,808
|604,239
|395,761
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|15,469
|53,445
|152,838
|329,469
|551,221
|448,779
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|382,912
|316,761
|216,698
|78,612
|994,983
|5,017
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|346,337
|319,181
|238,324
|90,058
|993,900
|6,100
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|238,843
|292,337
|319,771
|137,497
|988,448
|11,552
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|31,764
|70,118
|216,817
|576,991
|895,690
|104,310
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|144
|1,603
|8,390
|116,842
|126,979
|873,021
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|729,151
|198,352
|54,338
|14,378
|996,219
|3,781
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|143,318
|354,191
|273,802
|141,701
|913,012
|86,988
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|92,546
|271,714
|306,649
|191,568
|862,477
|137,523
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|26,103
|113,815
|205,662
|296,274
|641,854
|358,146
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|6,155
|40,911
|99,506
|209,127
|355,699
|644,301
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|2,727
|21,017
|60,043
|146,952
|230,739
|769,261
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|715,529
|218,159
|56,614
|9,310
|999,612
|388
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|168,352
|413,430
|318,550
|89,345
|989,677
|10,323
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|106,483
|313,569
|418,201
|142,124
|980,377
|19,623
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|9,469
|51,578
|183,889
|565,161
|810,097
|189,903
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|153
|2,837
|18,308
|145,997
|167,295
|832,705
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|14
|427
|4,438
|48,063
|52,942
|947,058
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|542,944
|256,687
|126,219
|54,720
|980,570
|19,430
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|209,886
|284,805
|244,856
|165,918
|905,465
|94,535
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|130,163
|220,050
|259,491
|229,220
|838,924
|161,076
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|106,369
|193,721
|250,649
|253,996
|804,735
|195,265
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|6,416
|25,137
|61,421
|141,895
|234,869
|765,131
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|3,580
|15,729
|43,000
|109,131
|171,440
|828,560
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|642
|3,871
|14,363
|45,099
|63,975
|936,025
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|1
|21
|22
|999,978
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|517,938
|339,064
|142,998
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|379,143
|410,068
|210,789
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|102,919
|250,868
|646,213
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|351,514
|280,458
|206,933
|142,899
|981,804
|18,196
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|295,471
|273,965
|232,029
|174,070
|975,535
|24,465
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|178,315
|221,691
|271,989
|278,300
|950,295
|49,705
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|173,894
|219,026
|271,153
|284,452
|948,525
|51,475
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|527
|3,130
|10,892
|70,855
|85,404
|914,596
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|279
|1,730
|7,004
|49,424
|58,437
|941,563
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
