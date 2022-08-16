ajc logo
Maxwell playoff projections heading into 2022 season

August 20, 2021 - Kennesaw, Ga: Buford wide receiver Tobi Olawale (4) celebrates his receiving touchdown with running back Victor Venn (6) during the second half against North Cobb at North Cobb high school Friday, August 20, 2021 in Kennesaw, Ga.. Buford won 35-27. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Combined ShapeCaption
August 20, 2021 - Kennesaw, Ga: Buford wide receiver Tobi Olawale (4) celebrates his receiving touchdown with running back Victor Venn (6) during the second half against North Cobb at North Cobb high school Friday, August 20, 2021 in Kennesaw, Ga.. Buford won 35-27. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Buford
Grayson
Colquitt County
Buford
Collins Hill
Grayson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
North Gwinnett
Colquitt County
Buford
Carrollton
West Forsyth
North Gwinnett
Brookwood
Colquitt County
Walton
Buford
Archer
Carrollton
Reg 5, #3
29
76.50
0-0
Cherokee
Reg 6, #2
22
81.91
0-0
West Forsyth
Reg 8, #4
19
83.83
0-0
Dacula
Reg 7, #1
9
90.78
0-0
North Gwinnett
Reg 3, #3
20
82.77
0-0
Harrison
Reg 4, #2
10
87.24
0-0
Brookwood
Reg 2, #4
32
73.88
0-0
Pebblebrook
Reg 1, #1
4
94.74
0-0
Colquitt County
Reg 6, #3
24
80.47
0-0
South Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
11
87.16
0-0
Walton
Reg 7, #4
39
58.04
0-0
Meadowcreek
Reg 8, #1
1
100.87
0-0
Buford
Reg 4, #3
16
86.24
0-0
Archer
Reg 3, #2
17
84.25
0-0
McEachern
Reg 1, #4
25
80.29
0-0
Camden County
Reg 2, #1
12
87.00
0-0
Carrollton
Marietta
Collins Hill
Grayson
Milton
Westlake
Marietta
Collins Hill
North Cobb
Lowndes
Grayson
Mill Creek
Milton
Reg 1, #3
14
86.38
0-0
Valdosta
Reg 2, #2
13
86.74
0-0
Westlake
Reg 4, #4
18
84.16
0-0
Parkview
Reg 3, #1
15
86.28
0-0
Marietta
Reg 7, #3
37
63.73
0-0
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 8, #2
3
95.31
0-0
Collins Hill
Reg 6, #4
28
76.77
0-0
Denmark
Reg 5, #1
7
93.35
0-0
North Cobb
Reg 2, #3
26
79.55
0-0
East Coweta
Reg 1, #2
6
94.21
0-0
Lowndes
Reg 3, #4
27
77.46
0-0
North Paulding
Reg 4, #1
2
96.74
0-0
Grayson
Reg 8, #3
8
93.26
0-0
Mill Creek
Reg 7, #2
21
82.32
0-0
Norcross
Reg 5, #4
36
68.34
0-0
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 6, #1
5
94.49
0-0
Milton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Buford8-AAAAAAA0-0100.87997,2003.89790,913658,078478,843337,4911.96
Grayson4-AAAAAAA0-096.74986,5823.05596,684370,143221,599120,4687.30
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA0-095.31984,7503.06582,528395,688217,967103,3568.68
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA0-094.74992,0772.94575,115344,557175,86984,65310.81
Milton6-AAAAAAA0-094.49997,9452.97565,818315,343169,45579,58011.57
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA0-094.21990,6962.86553,145320,667159,84174,35812.45
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA0-093.26973,9722.71491,185297,265140,26958,35416.14
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA0-093.35999,8732.66389,710267,504130,98556,69416.64
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA0-090.78999,9512.33425,988201,47980,10829,52332.87
Walton5-AAAAAAA0-087.16998,6332.04196,84495,92330,6988,478116.95
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA0-087.00996,6241.97307,04086,58828,4977,797127.25
Westlake2-AAAAAAA0-086.74996,3751.94295,65581,74126,2906,977142.33
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA0-087.24832,2111.70233,62876,55823,6186,634149.74
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA0-086.38930,3071.83262,22077,63121,7185,581178.18
Marietta3-AAAAAAA0-086.28952,6291.78238,12668,71520,1365,072196.16
Archer4-AAAAAAA0-086.24794,6501.56201,93060,45217,3664,428224.84
McEachern3-AAAAAAA0-084.25921,2071.55167,09340,8859,9322,107473.61
Dacula8-AAAAAAA0-083.83808,3131.36147,73443,1419,3711,941514.20
Parkview4-AAAAAAA0-084.16694,1741.24137,33233,2557,7691,670597.80
Norcross7-AAAAAAA0-082.32998,9951.46116,85729,7026,2231,104904.80
Harrison3-AAAAAAA0-082.77890,0491.39123,95126,9295,8541,043957.77
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-081.91913,5571.52114,88329,4395,9111,020979.39
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-080.47880,8651.3782,03319,0573,1635231,911.05
Camden County1-AAAAAAA0-080.29775,6641.1692,53313,9262,3633552,815.90
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA0-079.55974,2901.3073,73011,9911,9702833,532.57
Newton4-AAAAAAA0-080.75483,6860.7659,47510,2771,7472743,648.64
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA0-076.50977,9431.3446,9117,1177197413,512.51
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA0-077.46689,6410.8731,2334,3275676914,491.75
Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-076.77751,3841.0029,6195,0046115318,866.92
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA0-073.88912,5891.0317,5601,9161471471,427.57
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA0-075.04546,4740.6514,0291,4491328124,999.00
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA0-073.84230,0690.288,624956798124,999.00
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA0-075.56208,6970.2810,9991,032976166,665.67
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA0-072.27311,2560.378,490543472499,999.00
Lambert6-AAAAAAA0-070.60371,6930.423,381328232499,999.00
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA0-068.34880,1670.975,73632815--
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA0-063.73873,1380.89945531--
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-058.04646,8280.651466---
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA0-062.7784,5560.09886---
Duluth7-AAAAAAA0-053.40351,7820.35341---
Campbell2-AAAAAAA0-056.98120,1220.1232----
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA0-053.87140,6300.1418----
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA0-056.695,6960.015----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA0-047.78128,5090.13-----
Osborne5-AAAAAAA0-036.272,7540.00-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA0-027.287970.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County449,570346,509149,81946,179992,0777,923
1-AAAAAAALowndes416,558358,966163,71751,455990,6969,304
1-AAAAAAAValdosta105,800207,880400,331216,296930,30769,693
1-AAAAAAACamden County25,92573,756230,244445,739775,664224,336
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill2,14712,88955,889240,331311,256688,744
2-AAAAAAACarrollton429,939343,689162,83660,160996,6243,376
2-AAAAAAAWestlake413,271349,311170,68863,105996,3753,625
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta121,126219,300393,106240,758974,29025,710
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook35,54985,980263,689527,371912,58987,411
2-AAAAAAACampbell1151,7209,681108,606120,122879,878
3-AAAAAAAMarietta395,122279,164178,47599,868952,62947,371
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern283,225273,376223,157141,449921,20778,793
3-AAAAAAAHarrison216,461247,142249,061177,385890,049109,951
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding68,384121,382201,017298,858689,641310,359
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove36,80878,936148,290282,440546,474453,526
4-AAAAAAAGrayson659,798215,35580,27231,157986,58213,418
4-AAAAAAABrookwood134,918268,532247,628181,133832,211167,789
4-AAAAAAAArcher108,505234,572249,181202,392794,650205,350
4-AAAAAAAParkview66,307168,476220,972238,419694,174305,826
4-AAAAAAANewton25,78688,507144,800224,593483,686516,314
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett4,68624,55857,147122,306208,697791,303
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb663,300282,18647,7616,626999,873127
5-AAAAAAAWalton291,841522,606156,37027,816998,6331,367
5-AAAAAAACherokee39,302161,436557,352219,853977,94322,057
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain5,52732,838225,945615,857880,167119,833
5-AAAAAAAWheeler3093412,444127,222140,630859,370
5-AAAAAAAOsborne--1282,6262,754997,246
6-AAAAAAAMilton763,842180,15941,88112,063997,9452,055
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth113,106342,092288,261170,098913,55786,443
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth83,419279,378306,211211,857880,865119,135
6-AAAAAAADenmark34,163152,912247,861316,448751,384248,616
6-AAAAAAALambert5,23641,21997,775227,463371,693628,307
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central2344,24018,01162,07184,556915,444
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett739,058249,30410,997592999,95149
7-AAAAAAANorcross254,936665,20972,5336,317998,9951,005
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge5,02161,968540,026266,123873,138126,862
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek83817,464240,720387,806646,828353,172
7-AAAAAAADuluth1325,213104,787241,650351,782648,218
7-AAAAAAADiscovery1584230,91396,739128,509871,491
7-AAAAAAABerkmar--24773797999,203
8-AAAAAAABuford561,329284,053120,31131,507997,2002,800
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill245,888351,721287,27699,865984,75015,250
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek170,907293,117363,326146,622973,97226,028
8-AAAAAAADacula21,07664,776200,104522,357808,313191,687
8-AAAAAAAMountain View7996,31928,662194,289230,069769,931
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett1143215,3605,696994,304

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Marist
Lee County
Creekview
Hughes
Marist
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Blessed Trinity
Lee County
Creekview
Brunswick
Allatoona
Blessed Trinity
St. Pius X
Lee County
Creekview
North Forsyth
Lovejoy
Brunswick
Reg 5, #3
19
73.20
0-0
Newnan
Reg 6, #2
9
79.74
0-0
Allatoona
Reg 8, #4
28
70.15
0-0
Lanier
Reg 7, #1
3
87.27
0-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 3, #3
31
68.51
0-0
Jonesboro
Reg 4, #2
12
77.61
0-0
St. Pius X
Reg 2, #4
40
61.10
0-0
Effingham County
Reg 1, #1
1
94.53
0-0
Lee County
Reg 6, #3
10
79.25
0-0
Creekview
Reg 5, #2
17
73.98
0-0
Douglas County
Reg 7, #4
22
72.44
0-0
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #1
15
74.97
0-0
North Forsyth
Reg 4, #3
20
73.06
0-0
Riverwood
Reg 3, #2
21
72.79
0-0
Lovejoy
Reg 1, #4
16
74.35
0-0
Houston County
Reg 2, #1
14
75.77
0-0
Brunswick
Woodward Academy
Hughes
Marist
Roswell
Tift County
Woodward Academy
Johns Creek
Hughes
Northside (Warner Robins)
Marist
Roswell
Rome
Reg 1, #3
11
79.03
0-0
Tift County
Reg 2, #2
25
71.68
0-0
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #4
39
62.03
0-0
North Atlanta
Reg 3, #1
8
80.19
0-0
Woodward Academy
Reg 7, #3
13
76.84
0-0
Johns Creek
Reg 8, #2
18
73.59
0-0
Gainesville
Reg 6, #4
29
69.39
0-0
Sequoyah
Reg 5, #1
6
82.28
0-0
Hughes
Reg 2, #3
34
64.21
0-0
Evans
Reg 1, #2
7
81.24
0-0
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 3, #4
42
59.95
0-0
Alcovy
Reg 4, #1
2
89.94
0-0
Marist
Reg 8, #3
26
70.86
0-0
Shiloh
Reg 7, #2
4
86.78
0-0
Roswell
Reg 5, #4
23
72.01
0-0
Alexander
Reg 6, #1
5
84.15
0-0
Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County1-AAAAAA0-094.53998,1124.03834,749650,059570,015426,0631.35
Marist4-AAAAAA0-089.94999,9273.49684,141478,264368,821193,7964.16
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA0-087.27992,0643.05642,775315,744216,463105,0248.52
Roswell7-AAAAAA0-086.78990,7193.00625,029302,825201,39294,1979.62
Rome6-AAAAAA0-084.15982,1332.46424,161195,246107,54142,08222.76
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA0-080.19998,2853.85864,559459,846145,15940,77823.52
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA0-081.24900,0802.26365,625186,87575,75522,50743.43
Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-079.74936,1761.91264,706109,49037,58011,37786.90
Tift County1-AAAAAA0-079.03837,5731.94293,082138,70142,96810,95090.32
Hughes5-AAAAAA0-082.28975,2281.45138,68982,73525,7949,787101.18
Creekview6-AAAAAA0-079.25927,7691.85248,987102,54433,2039,648102.65
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA0-077.61994,2142.13257,964108,04333,0997,854126.32
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-076.84866,1771.79250,039102,89623,3255,175192.24
Brunswick2-AAAAAA0-075.77991,9181.91261,252123,97323,0485,071196.20
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA0-074.97939,6391.65188,15383,61414,8703,052326.65
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA0-072.79981,2032.04263,940107,86916,8932,561389.47
Riverwood4-AAAAAA0-073.06981,2941.82184,12364,87010,2871,720580.40
Gainesville8-AAAAAA0-073.59913,0891.48142,37656,4209,2461,595625.96
Houston County1-AAAAAA0-074.35619,4131.19140,51152,5949,3471,581631.51
Douglas County5-AAAAAA0-073.98768,7491.1180,53728,3664,6399041,105.19
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA0-071.68970,6001.49128,06645,5616,1038711,147.11
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA0-072.44678,9651.16111,39837,8965,1377841,274.51
Newnan5-AAAAAA0-073.20727,1021.0267,68821,9833,3945671,762.67
Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-070.86833,4121.1774,51522,9842,9174132,420.31
Alexander5-AAAAAA0-072.01655,3050.8949,68514,4872,0693203,124.00
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA0-068.51941,8421.4290,68327,6032,8063123,204.13
South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-071.75637,2030.8646,36113,1521,8592763,622.19
Lanier8-AAAAAA0-070.15805,0151.0961,92817,7562,1432753,635.36
Veterans1-AAAAAA0-070.55380,6500.6354,46615,7871,7982414,148.38
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA0-069.39479,6140.5821,0665,3414997014,284.71
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA0-068.38264,1720.4028,0206,7726066116,392.44
River Ridge6-AAAAAA0-068.71435,3770.5216,5434,0933814422,726.27
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA0-062.03803,7371.0531,5755,6562711376,922.08
Pope7-AAAAAA0-065.69253,4900.3414,0242,9421671099,999.00
Evans2-AAAAAA0-064.21805,2420.9316,6472,8161857142,856.14
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA0-064.12186,9940.247,8831,437745199,999.00
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA0-062.83346,0030.384,771649434249,999.00
Alcovy3-AAAAAA0-059.95662,2170.735,768713362499,999.00
East Paulding5-AAAAAA0-062.65119,0550.131,426154122499,999.00
Etowah6-AAAAAA0-063.75172,8670.192,218335191999,999.00
Effingham County2-AAAAAA0-061.10648,1190.705,66863430--
New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-060.4766,4020.07460453--
Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-059.6366,0640.07299371--
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-051.08177,2800.19653341--
Paulding County5-AAAAAA0-059.5350,9560.05293221--
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA0-055.75371,9430.391,00260---
Lassiter7-AAAAAA0-056.5431,5910.0428527---
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA0-055.31272,9060.2852422---
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-057.12105,8570.1132311---
South Effingham2-AAAAAA0-053.02172,6140.181648---
Grovetown2-AAAAAA0-052.04138,6010.14916---
Jackson County8-AAAAAA0-054.6456,9850.06823---
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA0-044.1343,5480.0523----
Morrow3-AAAAAA0-043.2724,3860.022----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA0-041.3413,6980.012----
Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-038.876,4260.01-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA0-030.56-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAALee County798,556158,01133,3838,162998,1121,888
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)107,346372,470275,650144,614900,08099,920
1-AAAAAATift County66,125271,857301,035198,556837,573162,427
1-AAAAAAHouston County19,523118,441203,210278,239619,413380,587
1-AAAAAAVeterans5,74650,599112,465211,840380,650619,350
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central2,70428,62274,257158,589264,172735,828
2-AAAAAABrunswick580,786288,67795,73226,723991,9188,082
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy315,799398,378187,06369,360970,60029,400
2-AAAAAAEvans67,446174,706326,700236,390805,242194,758
2-AAAAAAEffingham County29,11696,953228,199293,851648,119351,881
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)4,12022,47679,296167,014272,906727,094
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham1,66110,98046,832113,141172,614827,386
2-AAAAAAGrovetown1,0727,83036,17893,521138,601861,399
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy657,829251,13875,12214,196998,2851,715
3-AAAAAALovejoy228,221414,246261,31977,417981,20318,797
3-AAAAAAJonesboro100,088260,778408,153172,823941,84258,158
3-AAAAAAAlcovy11,25354,543173,673422,748662,217337,783
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill2,59918,97677,664272,704371,943628,057
3-AAAAAAMorrow72252,41521,73924,386975,614
3-AAAAAARockdale County3711,22712,39713,698986,302
3-AAAAAAForest Park-234275,9766,426993,574
4-AAAAAAMarist792,483173,67430,3933,377999,92773
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X143,707498,076292,41060,021994,2145,786
4-AAAAAARiverwood59,643287,958488,537145,156981,29418,706
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta4,09237,740167,451594,454803,737196,263
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb682,34718,046156,819177,280822,720
4-AAAAAADunwoody72053,16340,17343,548956,452
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAHughes611,195219,26199,61645,156975,22824,772
5-AAAAAADouglas County128,348229,968221,678188,755768,749231,251
5-AAAAAANewnan105,878203,349217,033200,842727,102272,898
5-AAAAAAAlexander77,655165,297200,413211,940655,305344,695
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding72,081157,806196,100211,216637,203362,797
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding2,98513,83733,88068,353119,055880,945
5-AAAAAANew Manchester1,1266,11018,05241,11466,402933,598
5-AAAAAAPaulding County7324,37213,22832,62450,956949,044
6-AAAAAARome502,150282,778149,58247,623982,13317,867
6-AAAAAAAllatoona242,283304,363270,263119,267936,17663,824
6-AAAAAACreekview219,699294,421283,119130,530927,76972,231
6-AAAAAASequoyah18,31656,276129,882275,140479,614520,386
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge14,84947,827115,334257,367435,377564,623
6-AAAAAAEtowah2,28411,53839,157119,888172,867827,133
6-AAAAAAWoodstock4192,79712,66350,18566,064933,936
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity469,509361,696127,56133,298992,0647,936
7-AAAAAARoswell438,971375,779138,48237,487990,7199,281
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek67,349168,188388,907241,733866,177133,823
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta20,96273,237230,810353,956678,965321,035
7-AAAAAAPope2,04812,91164,498174,033253,490746,510
7-AAAAAASprayberry1,1277,73944,700133,428186,994813,006
7-AAAAAALassiter344505,04226,06531,591968,409
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth372,629268,206186,670112,134939,63960,361
8-AAAAAAGainesville291,973264,268213,642143,206913,08986,911
8-AAAAAAShiloh168,581212,641236,799215,391833,412166,588
8-AAAAAALanier144,279194,510232,652233,574805,015194,985
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central19,28747,82392,360186,533346,003653,997
8-AAAAAAApalachee2,3738,86725,18869,429105,857894,143
8-AAAAAAJackson County8783,68512,68939,73356,985943,015

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Warner Robins
Coffee
Cartersville
Warner Robins
Creekside
Coffee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cartersville
Ware County
Jefferson
Warner Robins
Kell
Cartersville
Decatur
Ware County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Jefferson
Northgate
Warner Robins
Reg 5, #3
24
63.48
0-0
Banneker
Reg 6, #2
13
72.01
0-0
Kell
Reg 8, #4
15
69.14
0-0
Eastside
Reg 7, #1
2
93.99
0-0
Cartersville
Reg 3, #3
40
52.99
0-0
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 4, #2
23
64.35
0-0
Decatur
Reg 2, #4
16
68.62
0-0
Ola
Reg 1, #1
3
88.64
0-0
Ware County
Reg 6, #3
14
69.34
0-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 5, #2
22
65.45
0-0
Mays
Reg 7, #4
27
61.88
0-0
Cass
Reg 8, #1
6
82.69
0-0
Jefferson
Reg 4, #3
36
55.60
0-0
Arabia Mountain
Reg 3, #2
29
58.28
0-0
Northgate
Reg 1, #4
31
56.65
0-0
Jenkins
Reg 2, #1
1
96.70
0-0
Warner Robins
Jones County
Creekside
Coffee
Calhoun
Jones County
Harris County
Flowery Branch
Creekside
Coffee
Tucker
Calhoun
Cambridge
Reg 1, #3
26
61.98
0-0
Statesboro
Reg 2, #2
8
79.09
0-0
Jones County
Reg 4, #4
38
54.01
0-0
Lithonia
Reg 3, #1
18
66.60
0-0
Harris County
Reg 7, #3
20
66.19
0-0
Dalton
Reg 8, #2
10
74.39
0-0
Flowery Branch
Reg 6, #4
34
56.02
0-0
Centennial
Reg 5, #1
7
79.79
0-0
Creekside
Reg 2, #3
12
72.91
0-0
Dutchtown
Reg 1, #2
4
85.32
0-0
Coffee
Reg 3, #4
41
51.93
0-0
Drew
Reg 4, #1
17
67.06
0-0
Tucker
Reg 8, #3
11
74.30
0-0
Clarke Central
Reg 7, #2
5
84.82
0-0
Calhoun
Reg 5, #4
25
62.06
0-0
Villa Rica
Reg 6, #1
9
75.50
0-0
Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Warner Robins2-AAAAA0-096.70999,9124.46980,294881,312608,466474,9671.11
Cartersville7-AAAAA0-093.99999,9623.88894,193656,663383,754253,2342.95
Ware County1-AAAAA0-088.64999,8803.47863,199461,031244,680103,5728.66
Coffee1-AAAAA0-085.32999,5723.22788,725384,702201,85258,63316.06
Calhoun7-AAAAA0-084.82998,8343.04668,314353,857192,05749,65719.14
Jefferson8-AAAAA0-082.69986,7832.76650,835209,81176,09420,56747.62
Creekside5-AAAAA0-079.79997,9602.94579,335338,815121,63919,34750.69
Jones County2-AAAAA0-079.09960,5112.54564,011278,49387,99413,14175.10
Cambridge6-AAAAA0-075.50996,6082.13225,12161,31320,1722,132468.04
Clarke Central8-AAAAA0-074.30867,2971.56211,25860,53412,9271,277782.09
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA0-074.39869,4901.58215,77461,85313,2691,272785.16
Dutchtown2-AAAAA0-072.91836,8771.42218,61866,67513,0351,010989.10
Kell6-AAAAA0-072.01989,6741.90152,97128,4256,1724542,201.64
Harris County3-AAAAA0-066.60992,4071.99173,66240,0654,4691675,987.02
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA0-069.34978,0621.73115,61215,7382,2961456,895.55
Tucker4-AAAAA0-067.06977,9121.9099,75115,3122,5641119,008.01
Ola2-AAAAA0-068.62637,4530.8783,44417,0722,2229810,203.08
Eastside8-AAAAA0-069.14632,0190.8657,65612,1791,6407213,887.89
Dalton7-AAAAA0-066.19877,3851.1556,72810,1769703330,302.03
Decatur4-AAAAA0-064.35951,6411.7464,3417,6369122737,036.04
Mays5-AAAAA0-065.45829,4601.2155,3717,8237352539,999.00
Union Grove2-AAAAA0-066.09471,4160.5940,3136,4116001855,554.56
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA0-066.45451,5140.5623,9304,2024231283,332.33
Statesboro1-AAAAA0-061.98813,2360.9440,4215,1523141099,999.00
Banneker5-AAAAA0-063.48738,8301.0030,6103,4612638124,999.00
Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-062.06658,0790.8619,2491,9061344249,999.00
Cass7-AAAAA0-061.88731,4630.8622,3062,1791244249,999.00
Centennial6-AAAAA0-056.02624,4150.716,693526141999,999.00
Jenkins1-AAAAA0-056.65549,3750.587,911593131999,999.00
Chamblee4-AAAAA0-051.06392,6350.503,0349451999,999.00
Northgate3-AAAAA0-058.28921,5161.4127,6402,744123--
Loganville8-AAAAA0-061.36183,2190.203,16439026--
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA0-055.60671,2940.9611,35361215--
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-056.55542,5980.577,78856810--
Lithonia4-AAAAA0-054.01577,0250.797,5933693--
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA0-052.99766,7851.006,3292933--
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-058.25398,5220.474,5912763--
M.L. King4-AAAAA0-051.66429,4930.563,6691433--
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-056.6479,1030.081,127603--
Hiram7-AAAAA0-055.75351,7480.383,2251351--
McIntosh3-AAAAA0-049.73599,7230.722,136841--
Drew3-AAAAA0-051.93719,5690.914,487167---
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-051.66334,3380.361,35478---
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA0-055.20223,3690.251,20951---
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA0-053.10139,1970.1543815---
Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-050.0014,7280.01462---
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-046.2195,3390.101081---
Northview6-AAAAA0-043.3766,6500.07361---
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA0-045.2414,5830.0261---
North Springs6-AAAAA0-035.6410,2530.0121---
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA0-044.5640,6080.0417----
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA0-049.869,6780.012----
Midtown5-AAAAA0-042.93-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-0-3.03-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAWare County600,328381,66216,8841,006999,880120
1-AAAAACoffee395,680565,24936,1842,459999,572428
1-AAAAAStatesboro3,00233,618487,158289,458813,236186,764
1-AAAAAGreenbrier4929,406214,854317,846542,598457,402
1-AAAAAJenkins4889,679218,496320,712549,375450,625
1-AAAAABradwell Institute1038626,42468,51995,339904,661
2-AAAAAWarner Robins892,94797,6827,9981,285999,91288
2-AAAAAJones County79,763534,960251,22194,567960,51139,489
2-AAAAADutchtown19,315216,473357,266243,823836,877163,123
2-AAAAAOla5,53894,145218,147319,623637,453362,547
2-AAAAAUnion Grove2,39153,397144,938270,690471,416528,584
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing443,09918,09357,86779,103920,897
2-AAAAALocust Grove22442,33712,14514,728985,272
3-AAAAAHarris County667,739230,96067,74825,960992,4077,593
3-AAAAANorthgate192,635353,101239,691136,089921,51678,484
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)63,117173,288265,567264,813766,785233,215
3-AAAAADrew48,981145,079241,089284,420719,569280,431
3-AAAAAMcIntosh27,52897,572185,905288,718599,723400,277
4-AAAAATucker526,636295,649114,70140,926977,91222,088
4-AAAAADecatur348,211357,160173,84372,427951,64148,359
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain56,024135,066245,251234,953671,294328,706
4-AAAAALithonia36,13799,858201,140239,890577,025422,975
4-AAAAAM.L. King18,03759,981139,452212,023429,493570,507
4-AAAAAChamblee14,95552,286125,613199,781392,635607,365
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside831,656130,26928,9027,133997,9602,040
5-AAAAAMays78,217330,979250,899169,365829,460170,540
5-AAAAABanneker46,556235,729250,555205,990738,830261,170
5-AAAAAVilla Rica30,976180,360224,613222,130658,079341,921
5-AAAAALithia Springs8,83474,751130,609184,328398,522601,478
5-AAAAAChapel Hill2,66731,27769,661119,764223,369776,631
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson1,07715,94241,60280,576139,197860,803
5-AAAAATri-Cities176933,15910,71414,583985,417
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAACambridge502,574309,318158,39326,323996,6083,392
6-AAAAAKell299,594355,186277,33857,556989,67410,326
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian188,651297,097392,65599,659978,06221,938
6-AAAAACentennial7,51328,638117,980470,284624,415375,585
6-AAAAAChattahoochee1,6209,25047,605275,863334,338665,662
6-AAAAANorthview485015,63060,47166,650933,350
6-AAAAANorth Springs-103999,84410,253989,747
7-AAAAACartersville755,772233,6799,830681999,96238
7-AAAAACalhoun238,207677,68675,3157,626998,8341,166
7-AAAAADalton4,52959,626519,050294,180877,385122,615
7-AAAAACass1,35623,645289,500416,962731,463268,537
7-AAAAAHiram1345,22398,182248,209351,748648,252
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)21418,12332,34240,608959,392
8-AAAAAJefferson624,052234,29094,46733,974986,78313,217
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch155,863280,129262,723170,775869,490130,510
8-AAAAAClarke Central152,506276,918263,588174,285867,297132,703
8-AAAAAEastside44,306121,861197,257268,595632,019367,981
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow19,84168,592132,500230,581451,514548,486
8-AAAAALoganville3,41117,92647,864114,018183,219816,781
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)212841,6017,7729,678990,322

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Benedictine
Bainbridge
Bainbridge
North Oconee
Benedictine
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cedartown
Bainbridge
North Oconee
Perry
Holy Innocents
Cedartown
Starr's Mill
Bainbridge
Westminster (Atlanta)
North Oconee
Burke County
Perry
Reg 5, #3
30
60.36
0-0
Pace Academy
Reg 6, #2
16
67.47
0-0
Holy Innocents
Reg 8, #4
26
62.82
0-0
Cedar Shoals
Reg 7, #1
3
80.06
0-0
Cedartown
Reg 3, #3
27
62.24
0-0
Wayne County
Reg 4, #2
8
73.11
0-0
Starr's Mill
Reg 2, #4
18
66.45
0-0
West Laurens
Reg 1, #1
2
80.46
0-0
Bainbridge
Reg 6, #3
15
67.55
0-0
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 5, #2
22
65.02
0-0
Lovett
Reg 7, #4
37
57.27
0-0
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 8, #1
5
75.00
0-0
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
13
69.18
0-0
Riverdale
Reg 3, #2
12
69.29
0-0
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
38
56.88
0-0
Westover
Reg 2, #1
6
74.48
0-0
Perry
Benedictine
Stockbridge
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Hapeville Charter
Griffin
Benedictine
North Hall
Stockbridge
Cairo
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Cherokee Bluff
Hapeville Charter
Reg 1, #3
33
59.87
0-0
Hardaway
Reg 2, #2
10
70.26
0-0
Griffin
Reg 4, #4
14
68.27
0-0
Troup
Reg 3, #1
1
84.75
0-0
Benedictine
Reg 7, #3
32
60.18
0-0
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 8, #2
23
63.36
0-0
North Hall
Reg 6, #4
19
66.18
0-0
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 5, #1
20
65.94
0-0
Stockbridge
Reg 2, #3
11
69.41
0-0
Baldwin
Reg 1, #2
7
74.08
0-0
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
28
61.50
0-0
New Hampstead
Reg 4, #1
4
76.60
0-0
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 8, #3
25
62.87
0-0
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 7, #2
31
60.29
0-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 5, #4
35
58.94
0-0
Woodland (Stockbridge)
Reg 6, #1
9
73.01
0-0
Hapeville Charter

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Benedictine3-AAAA0-084.75999,6423.87765,929686,411534,501384,8921.60
Cedartown7-AAAA0-080.06999,4523.47763,091473,284322,181168,0494.95
Bainbridge1-AAAA0-080.46999,7573.19637,247424,985276,353152,4315.56
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA0-076.60945,1382.57441,041291,487136,96861,68915.21
North Oconee8-AAAA0-075.00991,3383.03659,967357,228154,96659,36715.84
Perry2-AAAA0-074.48958,0442.45392,165249,768106,74539,39524.38
Cairo1-AAAA0-074.08997,7522.38376,796217,69692,41833,66128.71
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-073.01933,9772.47478,358216,09481,80928,89433.61
Starr's Mill4-AAAA0-073.11864,5361.94279,387155,14360,32820,80947.06
Griffin2-AAAA0-070.26870,9231.72199,935104,75933,8829,239107.24
Baldwin2-AAAA0-069.41842,1741.58168,45484,12025,9016,593150.68
Burke County3-AAAA0-069.29942,2851.69186,14886,71125,5815,757172.70
Riverdale4-AAAA0-069.18687,2421.24131,38759,18717,4314,340229.41
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA0-067.55766,2031.59233,60766,96117,6063,890256.07
Holy Innocents6-AAAA0-067.47763,0881.58230,57066,05017,3333,819260.85
Troup4-AAAA0-068.27632,2851.08104,73844,89112,3382,879346.34
Stockbridge5-AAAA0-065.94937,9111.66210,42348,81812,4772,408414.28
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA0-066.18697,6361.37183,99846,08610,7922,173459.19
Stephenson6-AAAA0-065.52659,5811.26162,73638,1628,5211,633611.37
West Laurens2-AAAA0-066.45705,7251.1285,30134,7918,5511,632611.75
Lovett5-AAAA0-065.02920,6311.56178,91538,9018,8661,555642.09
Whitewater4-AAAA0-066.73529,7750.8468,62726,9846,4811,330750.88
North Hall8-AAAA0-063.36776,7151.35154,84729,0945,5118031,244.33
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-062.87752,5991.27137,76324,8314,4806471,544.60
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-062.82749,5811.26136,22624,2944,3576411,559.06
Wayne County3-AAAA0-062.24739,5540.9738,10010,5491,6622124,715.98
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA0-060.29824,0951.2393,02013,4841,8471905,262.16
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA0-060.18820,8601.2290,21312,6681,6721895,290.01
LaGrange4-AAAA0-063.08298,8950.4120,8516,5041,1151646,096.56
Pace Academy5-AAAA0-060.36759,1071.0565,5019,9931,4091526,577.95
New Hampstead3-AAAA0-061.50703,9580.9030,9298,0671,1491337,517.80
Madison County8-AAAA0-059.64552,4710.8055,9507,3909691039,707.74
Hardaway1-AAAA0-059.87925,3331.1629,8557,8219559410,637.30
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-058.94680,7890.9045,5136,0467538212,194.12
Spalding2-AAAA0-060.59320,4420.4112,8403,2874694323,254.81
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA0-057.27695,8490.9243,8564,7814894223,808.52
Sonoraville7-AAAA0-056.51654,5990.8535,6643,4903392539,999.00
Luella5-AAAA0-056.60522,5620.6522,5112,2221881758,822.53
Westover1-AAAA0-056.88867,9341.0216,0663,0792571283,332.33
Miller Grove6-AAAA0-056.77179,5150.2513,3481,2361237142,856.14
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA0-056.57402,9630.466,1571,049855199,999.00
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA0-057.88187,0690.224,279863883333,332.33
Howard2-AAAA0-055.78115,6230.131,625267221999,999.00
Fayette County4-AAAA0-054.8242,1290.0558211013--
Islands3-AAAA0-052.77211,5980.231,34214710--
Chestatee8-AAAA0-051.21109,5140.131,9221105--
Hampton5-AAAA0-049.12125,1660.141,130513--
McDonough5-AAAA0-045.7851,3820.05216101--
Walnut Grove8-AAAA0-049.1363,3070.0764529---
Shaw1-AAAA0-044.15209,2240.2221911---
East Hall8-AAAA0-041.064,4740.008----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA0-032.335,1450.011----
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-036.582,4520.001----
East Forsyth8-AAAA0-023.3310.00-----
Stone Mountain6-AAAA0-040.64-------
North Clayton4-AAAA0-029.12-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA0-027.91-------
Druid Hills6-AAAA0-020.20-------
Seckinger8-AAAA0-018.76-------
Clarkston6-AAAA0-017.66-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge678,920283,65031,8185,369999,757243
1-AAAACairo294,864561,391117,24724,250997,7522,248
1-AAAAHardaway17,81897,922479,373330,220925,33374,667
1-AAAAWestover8,30054,222337,578467,834867,934132,066
1-AAAAShaw982,81533,984172,327209,224790,776
2-AAAAPerry472,952260,559150,40174,132958,04441,956
2-AAAAGriffin221,835261,458228,818158,812870,923129,077
2-AAAABaldwin185,744240,018236,845179,567842,174157,826
2-AAAAWest Laurens93,590159,750212,383240,002705,725294,275
2-AAAASpalding16,76146,14190,675166,865320,442679,558
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)6,39421,17250,729108,774187,069812,931
2-AAAAHoward2,72410,90230,14971,848115,623884,377
3-AAAABenedictine862,590120,50813,8172,727999,642358
3-AAAABurke County99,039495,328245,282102,636942,28557,715
3-AAAAWayne County18,852168,880287,319264,503739,554260,446
3-AAAANew Hampstead15,503147,218265,491275,746703,958296,042
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch3,23050,057127,703221,973402,963597,037
3-AAAAIslands78618,00960,388132,415211,598788,402
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)476,419253,300142,10873,311945,13854,862
4-AAAAStarr's Mill256,542270,265201,901135,828864,536135,464
4-AAAARiverdale107,324169,974206,285203,659687,242312,758
4-AAAATroup84,887146,268191,542209,588632,285367,715
4-AAAAWhitewater56,068109,781159,574204,352529,775470,225
4-AAAALaGrange18,10747,11887,842145,828298,895701,105
4-AAAAFayette County6533,29410,74827,43442,129957,871
4-AAAANorth Clayton-----1,000,000
5-AAAAStockbridge394,725274,191172,93096,065937,91162,089
5-AAAALovett336,385278,943190,811114,492920,63179,369
5-AAAAPace Academy127,886186,562229,397215,262759,107240,893
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)89,557149,114206,182235,936680,789319,211
5-AAAALuella47,25295,310154,651225,349522,562477,438
5-AAAAHampton3,39812,31433,18276,272125,166874,834
5-AAAAMcDonough7963,50612,49834,58251,382948,618
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)1603492,0422,452997,548
6-AAAAHapeville Charter450,963244,705150,86187,448933,97766,023
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)161,848203,770209,437191,148766,203233,797
6-AAAAHoly Innocents159,116203,671207,881192,420763,088236,912
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb119,236170,928197,325210,147697,636302,364
6-AAAAStephenson101,244154,261188,153215,923659,581340,419
6-AAAAMiller Grove7,59322,66546,343102,914179,515820,485
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACedartown881,499101,59612,6063,751999,452548
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)41,958289,426274,552218,159824,095175,905
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield40,995284,536273,530221,799820,860179,140
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)19,553173,991228,055274,250695,849304,151
7-AAAASonoraville15,995150,377210,232277,995654,599345,401
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-741,0254,0465,145994,855
8-AAAANorth Oconee715,770187,88764,53023,151991,3388,662
8-AAAANorth Hall90,433238,977240,853206,452776,715223,285
8-AAAACherokee Bluff80,000220,141236,490215,968752,599247,401
8-AAAACedar Shoals78,937217,702235,634217,308749,581250,419
8-AAAAMadison County32,959118,867174,774225,871552,471447,529
8-AAAAChestatee1,38611,18130,34866,599109,514890,486
8-AAAAWalnut Grove5045,11616,59041,09763,307936,693
8-AAAAEast Hall111297813,5534,474995,526
8-AAAAEast Forsyth---11999,999
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Thomasville
Oconee County
Cedar Grove
Crisp County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Atlanta)
Thomasville
Oconee County
Peach County
Carver (Atlanta)
Stephens County
Savannah Country Day
Thomasville
Sandy Creek
Oconee County
Savannah Christian
Peach County
Reg 5, #3
9
74.31
0-0
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 6, #2
20
60.94
0-0
Ringgold
Reg 8, #4
12
67.83
0-0
Stephens County
Reg 7, #1
13
66.45
0-0
Dawson County
Reg 3, #3
25
54.79
0-0
Savannah Country Day
Reg 4, #2
30
52.39
0-0
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
22
59.91
0-0
Upson-Lee
Reg 1, #1
3
79.82
0-0
Thomasville
Reg 6, #3
23
59.91
0-0
Bremen
Reg 5, #2
7
75.72
0-0
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
26
54.15
0-0
Pickens
Reg 8, #1
2
81.85
0-0
Oconee County
Reg 4, #3
31
51.44
0-0
Hephzibah
Reg 3, #2
21
60.88
0-0
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
17
62.11
0-0
Dougherty
Reg 2, #1
5
79.29
0-0
Peach County
Carver (Columbus)
Cedar Grove
Crisp County
Hart County
Carver (Columbus)
Calvary Day
Monroe Area
Cedar Grove
Crisp County
Morgan County
Hart County
Adairsville
Reg 1, #3
6
78.70
0-0
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 2, #2
15
63.71
0-0
Mary Persons
Reg 4, #4
32
51.43
0-0
Richmond Academy
Reg 3, #1
10
69.39
0-0
Calvary Day
Reg 7, #3
16
62.48
0-0
White County
Reg 8, #2
8
74.46
0-0
Monroe Area
Reg 6, #4
33
51.18
0-0
LaFayette
Reg 5, #1
1
88.74
0-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 2, #3
19
61.49
0-0
Jackson
Reg 1, #2
4
79.40
0-0
Crisp County
Reg 3, #4
27
54.09
0-0
Liberty County
Reg 4, #1
24
57.47
0-0
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
11
68.15
0-0
Hart County
Reg 7, #2
14
66.04
0-0
Wesleyan
Reg 5, #4
34
49.48
0-0
Douglass
Reg 6, #1
18
61.97
0-0
Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA0-088.741,000,0004.10842,253699,043571,330440,0501.27
Oconee County8-AAA0-081.85998,0243.15582,682387,808239,975112,5187.89
Thomasville1-AAA0-079.82995,3423.45801,255529,644247,336109,6648.12
Crisp County1-AAA0-079.40994,5223.38787,403507,832230,08098,4959.15
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA0-078.70993,4163.28763,378473,800204,84183,89710.92
Peach County2-AAA0-079.29999,5413.14738,904373,047209,37581,07311.33
Sandy Creek5-AAA0-075.721,000,0002.73507,111233,33997,33427,92534.81
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA0-074.311,000,0002.62481,897200,73072,67818,69252.50
Monroe Area8-AAA0-074.46979,8492.36361,828159,84657,02917,00857.80
Calvary Day3-AAA0-069.39997,6622.29308,14861,58619,5173,868257.53
Hart County8-AAA0-068.15908,3191.77231,84162,36411,2211,891527.82
Stephens County8-AAA0-067.83901,8021.73222,14458,61910,2071,720580.40
Dawson County7-AAA0-066.45984,9261.63175,64444,1776,9929861,013.20
Wesleyan7-AAA0-066.04983,1831.59164,66739,8946,0128381,192.32
Mary Persons2-AAA0-063.71946,5421.27108,81522,8463,0423333,002.00
Adairsville6-AAA0-061.97959,8961.52134,64725,4752,4072414,148.38
White County7-AAA0-062.48954,0911.3179,96915,1191,5981616,210.18
Savannah Christian3-AAA0-060.88963,1971.81111,02114,7201,7181347,461.69
Ringgold6-AAA0-060.94945,4161.41104,73918,2621,6241248,063.52
Dougherty1-AAA0-062.11713,0300.9681,10611,2221,4151138,848.56
Jackson2-AAA0-061.49914,7371.1371,58713,9791,3681059,522.81
Bremen6-AAA0-059.91926,6871.3078,92012,5029767313,697.63
Upson-Lee2-AAA0-059.91882,3341.0451,8478,9857384323,254.81
Morgan County4-AAA0-057.47951,9331.5555,07011,5957003231,249.00
Savannah Country Day3-AAA0-054.79834,5191.3233,6473,5901648124,999.00
Liberty County3-AAA0-054.09808,8931.2628,7953,0271223333,332.33
Hephzibah4-AAA0-051.44802,0501.0713,8051,225422499,999.00
Harlem4-AAA0-052.39837,4341.1517,9831,801621999,999.00
Richmond Academy4-AAA0-051.43801,9031.0714,0241,262311999,999.00
Monroe1-AAA0-053.83214,7660.245,965321171999,999.00
Pickens7-AAA0-054.15714,4020.786,98664719--
Douglass5-AAA0-049.481,000,0001.2016,06182313--
LaFayette6-AAA0-051.18518,8700.553,3812319--
Hebron Christian8-AAA0-052.95144,5420.173,3062414--
Pike County2-AAA0-047.52256,8460.261,206752--
Salem4-AAA0-047.23574,1370.683,7151571--
Franklin County8-AAA0-049.2667,4640.08702381--
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-044.17214,6420.2696443---
Columbus1-AAA0-049.2388,9240.0998529---
Ridgeland6-AAA0-047.07246,6360.2541917---
Gordon Lee6-AAA0-046.53219,7320.2334713---
West Hall7-AAA0-046.53229,8540.2429811---
Long County3-AAA0-041.76129,0320.1532410---
Beach3-AAA0-038.0152,0390.06503---
Coahulla Creek6-AAA0-044.34132,1370.13971---
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA0-040.7650,6260.05111---
Gilmer7-AAA0-043.29118,9610.1250----
Cross Creek4-AAA0-031.9732,5430.033----
Lumpkin County7-AAA0-034.7514,5830.01-----
Groves3-AAA0-015.69160.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAThomasville357,639326,304266,46944,930995,3424,658
1-AAACrisp County334,430326,131284,67049,291994,5225,478
1-AAACarver (Columbus)300,355321,287314,99956,775993,4166,584
1-AAADougherty7,17323,219110,957571,681713,030286,970
1-AAAMonroe3552,53417,630194,247214,766785,234
1-AAAColumbus485255,27583,07688,924911,076
2-AAAPeach County824,179145,11022,9287,324999,541459
2-AAAMary Persons84,676365,816304,258191,792946,54253,458
2-AAAJackson52,835265,943325,420270,539914,73785,263
2-AAAUpson-Lee37,407206,538302,414335,975882,334117,666
2-AAAPike County90316,59344,980194,370256,846743,154
3-AAACalvary Day698,728223,28059,58716,067997,6622,338
3-AAASavannah Christian199,242412,269239,694111,992963,19736,803
3-AAASavannah Country Day54,238181,096312,381286,804834,519165,481
3-AAALiberty County45,385160,040294,259309,209808,893191,107
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)1,68414,86154,113143,984214,642785,358
3-AAALong County6066,80729,88291,737129,032870,968
3-AAABeach1171,64710,08440,19152,039947,961
3-AAAGroves---1616999,984
4-AAAMorgan County456,063255,852151,17488,844951,93348,067
4-AAAHarlem184,914227,932228,007196,581837,434162,566
4-AAARichmond Academy152,138204,345225,708219,712801,903198,097
4-AAAHephzibah151,200204,266227,234219,350802,050197,950
4-AAASalem55,373106,046161,430251,288574,137425,863
4-AAACross Creek3121,5596,44724,22532,543967,457
5-AAACedar Grove785,151171,62742,1741,0481,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek121,799444,843412,02521,3331,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)92,786380,593497,88728,7341,000,000-
5-AAADouglass2642,93747,914948,8851,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville379,432296,527202,49581,442959,89640,104
6-AAARinggold316,621297,596231,193100,006945,41654,584
6-AAABremen260,616283,057260,998122,016926,68773,313
6-AAALaFayette28,86670,305146,868272,831518,870481,130
6-AAARidgeland6,54422,54862,765154,779246,636753,364
6-AAAGordon Lee5,39818,89355,159140,282219,732780,268
6-AAACoahulla Creek2,1188,82030,73090,469132,137867,863
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe4052,2549,79238,17550,626949,374
7-AAADawson County395,179317,759203,96868,020984,92615,074
7-AAAWesleyan371,826320,862216,22774,268983,18316,817
7-AAAWhite County200,669271,977331,466149,979954,09145,909
7-AAAPickens29,48774,319186,765423,831714,402285,598
7-AAAWest Hall2,22011,11241,804174,718229,854770,146
7-AAAGilmer6123,86718,49795,985118,961881,039
7-AAALumpkin County71041,27313,19914,583985,417
8-AAAOconee County652,186248,62672,59224,620998,0241,976
8-AAAMonroe Area223,961395,658241,464118,766979,84920,151
8-AAAHart County63,801179,045330,139335,334908,31991,681
8-AAAStephens County59,417169,400320,938352,047901,80298,198
8-AAAHebron Christian5285,62424,624113,766144,542855,458
8-AAAFranklin County1071,64710,24355,46767,464932,536

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Eagle's Landing Christian
Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald
Appling County
Eagle's Landing Christian
Thomson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Rockmart
Fitzgerald
Fellowship Christian
Appling County
North Cobb Christian
Rockmart
Washington County
Fitzgerald
Callaway
Fellowship Christian
Appling County
Northeast
Reg 5, #3
24
54.17
0-0
Columbia
Reg 6, #2
23
54.78
0-0
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
38
43.51
0-0
East Jackson
Reg 7, #1
6
74.60
0-0
Rockmart
Reg 3, #3
20
57.54
0-0
Vidalia
Reg 4, #2
10
67.61
0-0
Washington County
Reg 2, #4
40
41.79
0-0
Rutland
Reg 1, #1
2
81.03
0-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 6, #3
29
51.26
0-0
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 5, #2
5
75.11
0-0
Callaway
Reg 7, #4
17
60.93
0-0
North Murray
Reg 8, #1
7
74.49
0-0
Fellowship Christian
Reg 4, #3
18
59.66
0-0
Putnam County
Reg 3, #2
4
76.88
0-0
Appling County
Reg 1, #4
15
61.66
0-0
Cook
Reg 2, #1
11
67.49
0-0
Northeast
Pierce County
Eagle's Landing Christian
Thomson
Haralson County
Jeff Davis
Pierce County
Athens Academy
Eagle's Landing Christian
Dodge County
Thomson
Haralson County
South Atlanta
Reg 1, #3
13
65.22
0-0
Jeff Davis
Reg 2, #2
27
51.60
0-0
Central (Macon)
Reg 4, #4
26
51.83
0-0
Westside (Augusta)
Reg 3, #1
3
81.01
0-0
Pierce County
Reg 7, #3
16
61.14
0-0
Fannin County
Reg 8, #2
12
66.05
0-0
Athens Academy
Reg 6, #4
31
49.67
0-0
Washington
Reg 5, #1
1
81.94
0-0
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 2, #3
39
43.13
0-0
Southwest
Reg 1, #2
9
69.72
0-0
Dodge County
Reg 3, #4
22
55.61
0-0
Toombs County
Reg 4, #1
8
73.13
0-0
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
28
51.49
0-0
Union County
Reg 7, #2
14
64.84
0-0
Haralson County
Reg 5, #4
37
43.56
0-0
Landmark Christian
Reg 6, #1
19
58.06
0-0
South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA0-081.94999,9893.72821,340524,710388,128244,6943.09
Fitzgerald1-AA0-081.03998,5983.83812,422634,444397,307236,4853.23
Pierce County3-AA0-081.01999,6023.61819,385494,432348,236207,2703.82
Appling County3-AA0-076.88998,3153.13694,804353,788196,64085,98510.63
Rockmart7-AA0-074.60998,0363.31821,279383,768165,73064,03314.62
Callaway5-AA0-075.11999,8733.00610,019291,974144,19055,14117.14
Thomson4-AA0-073.13998,2652.79478,926341,843115,89140,31823.80
Fellowship Christian8-AA0-074.49999,8912.53395,818198,00990,07834,38228.08
Dodge County1-AA0-069.72947,8792.40361,777197,25652,27313,30374.17
Washington County4-AA0-067.61989,5742.04237,981123,85027,2646,039164.59
Northeast2-AA0-067.49999,8481.98207,96063,19017,1973,670271.48
Haralson County7-AA0-064.84961,7572.05363,302100,84616,8422,834351.86
Jeff Davis1-AA0-065.22845,8481.74171,84966,79412,1092,156462.82
Athens Academy8-AA0-066.05997,5741.84160,62643,83510,7962,021493.80
North Murray7-AA0-060.93903,0091.50169,55834,3163,8674652,149.54
Fannin County7-AA0-061.14907,4941.52177,87836,6864,2054242,357.49
Cook1-AA0-061.66687,7021.2177,62522,1552,8753123,204.13
South Atlanta6-AA0-058.06983,6371.83190,86434,2272,7722284,384.96
Putnam County4-AA0-059.66920,1671.2251,53912,5441,3781277,873.02
Vidalia3-AA0-057.54719,8130.9226,3096,0634733826,314.79
North Cobb Christian6-AA0-054.78957,4331.5096,28411,9806712934,481.76
Columbia5-AA0-054.17952,5361.4869,9055,7973061190,908.09
Worth County1-AA0-056.03318,6390.4613,6242,3391821099,999.00
Mount Paran Christian6-AA0-051.26894,9801.1737,0063,0931001099,999.00
Toombs County3-AA0-055.61612,7480.7415,6253,2972019111,110.11
Union County8-AA0-051.49896,0671.0843,7333,5081053333,332.33
Windsor Forest3-AA0-052.14388,8410.444,866891312499,999.00
Westside (Augusta)4-AA0-051.83642,1200.695,889517401999,999.00
Central (Macon)2-AA0-051.60962,4421.1511,1071,09548--
Washington6-AA0-049.67849,3431.0422,3001,48744--
Berrien1-AA0-051.11118,2770.151,9951829--
Landmark Christian5-AA0-043.56632,2010.768,8212803--
East Jackson8-AA0-043.51573,4860.615,3161433--
Southwest2-AA0-043.13726,7150.761,157762--
Sumter County1-AA0-049.6183,0570.10982732--
Model7-AA0-047.79206,1530.232,5131371--
Laney4-AA0-048.68430,4950.451,9121101--
Tattnall County3-AA0-048.00185,3180.201,006128---
Rutland2-AA0-041.79651,2910.6772047---
Banks County8-AA0-040.30366,9490.381,60027---
Brantley County3-AA0-044.8995,3630.1023724---
Redan5-AA0-037.96283,2180.311,17118---
Spencer2-AA0-039.51498,8980.5129515---
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-038.01173,3050.181643---
Providence Christian8-AA0-035.70166,0330.172152---
Murray County7-AA0-037.4319,5200.02121---
Towers5-AA0-033.66129,0150.14219----
Therrell6-AA0-035.3695,3010.1047----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-032.4346,0010.059----
ACE Charter2-AA0-031.0395,2150.106----
Jordan2-AA0-027.5937,8760.042----
Gordon Central7-AA0-031.814,0310.001----
Kendrick2-AA0-026.4927,7150.03-----
Josey4-AA0-032.6513,6860.01-----
Butler4-AA0-028.313,8020.00-----
McNair5-AA0-018.063,1680.00-----
Glenn Hills4-AA0-026.041,8910.00-----
Walker6-AA0-029.97-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald773,602179,31837,4248,254998,5981,402
1-AADodge County147,119429,909255,332115,519947,87952,121
1-AAJeff Davis54,355229,938332,215229,340845,848154,152
1-AACook21,191118,973236,235311,303687,702312,298
1-AAWorth County3,15631,14791,036193,300318,639681,361
1-AABerrien3936,69628,76682,422118,277881,723
1-AASumter County1844,01918,99259,86283,057916,943
2-AANortheast879,441109,4849,5951,328999,848152
2-AACentral (Macon)97,418561,590218,98284,452962,44237,558
2-AASouthwest11,812146,509301,593266,801726,715273,285
2-AARutland7,683110,670253,732279,206651,291348,709
2-AASpencer3,54265,394176,673253,289498,898501,102
2-AAACE Charter884,52725,26865,33295,215904,785
2-AAJordan121,1138,42528,32637,876962,124
2-AAKendrick47135,73221,26627,715972,285
3-AAPierce County622,917348,93225,3922,361999,602398
3-AAAppling County367,878559,94762,7157,775998,3151,685
3-AAVidalia5,39646,543387,485280,389719,813280,187
3-AAToombs County2,87329,236285,829294,810612,748387,252
3-AAWindsor Forest77311,419151,175225,474388,841611,159
3-AATattnall County1343,03260,534121,618185,318814,682
3-AABrantley County2989126,87067,57395,363904,637
4-AAThomson629,863284,35371,45612,593998,2651,735
4-AAWashington County293,746455,846193,47946,503989,57410,426
4-AAPutnam County65,195195,290453,189206,493920,16779,833
4-AAWestside (Augusta)8,35743,692179,597410,474642,120357,880
4-AALaney2,83720,763100,655306,240430,495569,505
4-AAJosey2461,29312,34513,686986,314
4-AAButler-72413,5543,802996,198
4-AAGlenn Hills-3901,7981,891998,109
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian697,698290,93911,082270999,98911
5-AACallaway298,149650,12149,8271,776999,873127
5-AAColumbia3,98753,167703,094192,288952,53647,464
5-AALandmark Christian1494,621161,541465,890632,201367,799
5-AARedan1294654,093228,167283,218716,782
5-AATowers520520,255108,550129,015870,985
5-AAMcNair-11083,0593,168996,832
6-AASouth Atlanta476,732282,256152,88871,761983,63716,363
6-AANorth Cobb Christian280,517304,634233,257139,025957,43342,567
6-AAMount Paran Christian140,592219,961284,378250,049894,980105,020
6-AAWashington98,421174,642265,680310,600849,343150,657
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy2,61011,94037,206121,549173,305826,695
6-AATherrell8714,93818,74170,75195,301904,699
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate2571,6297,85036,26546,001953,999
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart691,418220,50363,35322,762998,0361,964
7-AAHaralson County160,556348,574278,572174,055961,75738,243
7-AAFannin County75,076213,186309,623309,609907,49492,506
7-AANorth Murray71,668205,522306,715319,104903,00996,991
7-AAModel1,27211,91738,948154,016206,153793,847
7-AAMurray County92762,47116,76419,520980,480
7-AAGordon Central1223183,6904,031995,969
8-AAFellowship Christian736,118243,57618,9171,280999,891109
8-AAAthens Academy249,855624,496111,24111,982997,5742,426
8-AAUnion County12,486103,652552,489227,440896,067103,933
8-AAEast Jackson1,15018,368180,354373,614573,486426,514
8-AABanks County3487,95499,042259,605366,949633,051
8-AAProvidence Christian431,95437,957126,079166,033833,967

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Brooks County
Brooks County
Rabun County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Darlington
Brooks County
Rabun County
Bleckley County
Mount Vernon
Darlington
Lamar County
Brooks County
Mount Pisgah Christian
Rabun County
Temple
Bleckley County
Reg 5, #3
32
37.44
0-0
Oglethorpe County
Reg 6, #2
13
58.00
0-0
Mount Vernon
Reg 8, #4
21
48.99
0-0
Athens Christian
Reg 7, #1
9
62.80
0-0
Darlington
Reg 3, #3
25
44.21
0-0
Claxton
Reg 4, #2
15
57.00
0-0
Lamar County
Reg 2, #4
10
62.59
0-0
Jefferson County
Reg 1, #1
2
80.14
0-0
Brooks County
Reg 6, #3
22
48.67
0-0
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #2
27
43.63
0-0
Social Circle
Reg 7, #4
23
48.36
0-0
Chattooga
Reg 8, #1
3
79.03
0-0
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
20
50.27
0-0
Temple
Reg 3, #2
24
45.68
0-0
Screven County
Reg 1, #4
30
41.30
0-0
Bacon County
Reg 2, #1
6
68.77
0-0
Bleckley County
Metter
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Whitefield Academy
Swainsboro
Metter
Commerce
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Heard County
Pepperell
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #3
16
56.78
0-0
Pelham
Reg 2, #2
7
66.59
0-0
Swainsboro
Reg 4, #4
37
27.95
0-0
Crawford County
Reg 3, #1
5
69.50
0-0
Metter
Reg 7, #3
19
51.89
0-0
Trion
Reg 8, #2
14
57.81
0-0
Commerce
Reg 6, #4
28
43.00
0-0
St. Francis
Reg 5, #1
1
80.26
0-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 2, #3
8
65.74
0-0
Dublin
Reg 1, #2
4
78.41
0-0
Irwin County
Reg 3, #4
36
30.16
0-0
Bryan County
Reg 4, #1
11
62.49
0-0
Heard County
Reg 8, #3
17
56.76
0-0
Elbert County
Reg 7, #2
18
55.84
0-0
Pepperell
Reg 5, #4
33
37.42
0-0
Jasper County
Reg 6, #1
12
58.73
0-0
Whitefield Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I0-080.261,000,0004.14912,794737,935499,329282,7492.54
Brooks County1-A Division I0-080.141,000,0003.90818,778755,782443,944252,7272.96
Rabun County8-A Division I0-079.031,000,0004.08908,173755,871442,590229,9023.35
Irwin County1-A Division I0-078.411,000,0003.70774,226699,490373,543184,8304.41
Metter3-A Division I0-069.50999,9982.84633,786160,43764,42017,66755.60
Bleckley County2-A Division I0-068.77988,2642.34481,054159,67750,77112,73677.52
Swainsboro2-A Division I0-066.59978,5852.01354,340109,10229,2016,106162.77
Dublin2-A Division I0-065.74973,2271.89309,98693,42923,2114,486221.92
Darlington7-A Division I0-062.80993,7582.36503,649100,60318,9222,746363.17
Heard County4-A Division I0-062.491,000,0002.25183,477103,91416,9192,331428.00
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-062.59944,4991.49174,86149,4399,2471,369729.46
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I0-058.731,000,0002.40439,51168,5257,9817821,277.77
Mount Vernon6-A Division I0-058.001,000,0002.34407,75959,3266,2845331,875.17
Commerce8-A Division I0-057.811,000,0001.81181,33229,8563,5553153,173.60
Lamar County4-A Division I0-057.001,000,0002.00108,25635,5223,5582853,507.77
Elbert County8-A Division I0-056.761,000,0001.75171,60024,2232,4471905,262.16
Pepperell7-A Division I0-055.84950,3621.61184,08621,5851,9061257,999.00
Pelham1-A Division I0-056.781,000,0001.2958,7707,9778056216,128.03
Temple4-A Division I0-050.271,000,0001.7160,9706,6003892245,453.55
Trion7-A Division I0-051.89868,8531.2170,3766,2733721952,630.58
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I0-048.671,000,0001.6074,4255,1682537142,856.14
Athens Christian8-A Division I0-048.991,000,0001.3369,7203,6741476166,665.67
Chattooga7-A Division I0-048.36730,4510.8825,7131,807862499,999.00
Screven County3-A Division I0-045.68985,5621.3020,4271,071531999,999.00
Claxton3-A Division I0-044.21979,2301.2313,161677191999,999.00
St. Francis6-A Division I0-043.001,000,0001.2315,110578171999,999.00
Social Circle5-A Division I0-043.631,000,0001.3019,17586817--
Dade County7-A Division I0-042.70356,6710.393,3561645--
Bacon County1-A Division I0-041.301,000,0001.047,2661914--
East Laurens2-A Division I0-043.79115,4250.12365353--
Jasper County5-A Division I0-037.421,000,0001.126,6041022--
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I0-037.441,000,0001.126,51395---
Crawford County4-A Division I0-027.951,000,0001.021642---
Bryan County3-A Division I0-030.16688,6950.711011---
Coosa7-A Division I0-033.2247,4220.05571---
Armuchee7-A Division I0-033.5952,4830.0547----
Savannah3-A Division I0-024.50346,5150.3512----
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I0-040.69-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IBrooks County549,889422,34627,1496161,000,000-
1-A Division IIrwin County442,794517,15439,0311,0211,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham7,19458,955808,616125,2351,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County1231,545125,204873,1281,000,000-
2-A Division IBleckley County378,599285,911196,482127,272988,26411,736
2-A Division ISwainsboro265,740272,927249,255190,663978,58521,415
2-A Division IDublin228,842256,668267,036220,681973,22726,773
2-A Division IJefferson County126,398181,242276,078360,781944,49955,501
2-A Division IEast Laurens4213,25211,149100,603115,425884,575
3-A Division IMetter941,28354,8833,626206999,9982
3-A Division IScreven County33,449495,836384,75671,521985,56214,438
3-A Division IClaxton24,437408,318451,07095,405979,23020,770
3-A Division IBryan County73532,373121,129534,458688,695311,305
3-A Division ISavannah968,59039,419298,410346,515653,485
4-A Division IHeard County620,414285,35791,1783,0511,000,000-
4-A Division ILamar County290,424458,124240,76110,6911,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple88,738253,978611,19146,0931,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County4242,54156,870940,1651,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian990,7889,081105261,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle6,287552,327286,290155,0961,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County1,503219,279357,942421,2761,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County1,422219,313355,663423,6021,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy466,262362,278128,96942,4911,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon423,649381,535145,05049,7661,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian84,987187,407444,088283,5181,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis25,10268,780281,893624,2251,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division IDarlington633,723246,67786,40426,954993,7586,242
7-A Division IPepperell219,920362,220246,524121,698950,36249,638
7-A Division ITrion98,116227,015315,386228,336868,853131,147
7-A Division IChattooga40,801125,171237,648326,831730,451269,549
7-A Division IDade County7,13335,32694,858219,354356,671643,329
7-A Division IArmuchee1751,96010,10640,24252,483947,517
7-A Division ICoosa1321,6319,07436,58547,422952,578
8-A Division IRabun County913,39978,4086,6721,5211,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce44,733438,444349,473167,3501,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County35,436379,101383,263202,2001,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian6,432104,047260,592628,9291,000,000-

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Clinch County
Macon County
Early County
Clinch County
Turner County
Macon County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Schley County
Early County
Washington-Wilkes
Clinch County
Schley County
Bowdon
Montgomery County
Early County
Manchester
Washington-Wilkes
Emanuel County Institute
Clinch County
Reg 5, #3
33
41.04
0-0
Hancock Central
Reg 6, #2
6
59.33
0-0
Schley County
Reg 8, #4
17
54.89
0-0
Aquinas
Reg 7, #1
9
57.64
0-0
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
20
53.30
0-0
Montgomery County
Reg 4, #2
21
50.48
0-0
Dooly County
Reg 2, #4
22
49.81
0-0
Lanier County
Reg 1, #1
5
60.23
0-0
Early County
Reg 6, #3
10
57.09
0-0
Manchester
Reg 5, #2
30
43.48
0-0
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 7, #4
Reg 8, #1
7
58.85
0-0
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 4, #3
24
48.43
0-0
Telfair County
Reg 3, #2
14
55.55
0-0
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 1, #4
34
39.75
0-0
Miller County
Reg 2, #1
1
66.24
0-0
Clinch County
Turner County
Lincoln County
Wilcox County
Macon County
Turner County
McIntosh County Academy
Lincoln County
Chattahoochee County
Charlton County
Wilcox County
Christian Heritage
Macon County
Reg 1, #3
28
44.73
0-0
Terrell County
Reg 2, #2
3
62.63
0-0
Turner County
Reg 4, #4
31
43.35
0-0
Wheeler County
Reg 3, #1
13
56.20
0-0
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 7, #3
25
47.68
0-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 8, #2
8
57.79
0-0
Lincoln County
Reg 6, #4
12
56.21
0-0
Chattahoochee County
Reg 5, #1
19
53.56
0-0
Johnson County
Reg 2, #3
11
56.70
0-0
Charlton County
Reg 1, #2
18
54.11
0-0
Mitchell County
Reg 3, #4
29
43.49
0-0
Jenkins County
Reg 4, #1
4
61.13
0-0
Wilcox County
Reg 8, #3
16
55.02
0-0
Warren County
Reg 7, #2
15
55.41
0-0
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #4
40
30.64
0-0
Wilkinson County
Reg 6, #1
2
64.98
0-0
Macon County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Clinch County2-A Division II0-066.24989,9933.58739,366551,819386,868259,5302.85
Macon County6-A Division II0-064.98980,5703.42707,624476,926315,245198,8834.03
Turner County2-A Division II0-062.63971,0693.00593,471386,540226,947118,4137.45
Wilcox County4-A Division II0-061.13996,2192.77514,326280,534157,80678,12111.80
Early County1-A Division II0-060.23997,7472.53461,934260,494127,08159,02315.94
Schley County6-A Division II0-059.33905,4652.49462,772232,943110,41647,65919.98
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II0-058.85981,8042.11426,326196,47793,12539,78224.14
Lincoln County8-A Division II0-057.79975,5352.01375,417164,32972,53728,65833.89
Bowdon7-A Division II0-057.641,000,0002.07282,664141,82359,19423,19842.11
Manchester6-A Division II0-057.09838,9242.07350,597151,82460,40322,13944.17
Charlton County2-A Division II0-056.70883,4781.93301,914137,38252,53918,63052.68
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II0-056.20994,9832.20286,422137,93352,44918,35253.49
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-056.21804,7351.90306,250124,03146,15115,96861.63
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-055.55993,9002.13264,873121,75944,54314,92166.02
Christian Heritage7-A Division II0-055.411,000,0001.85211,97791,07332,63510,69792.48
Warren County8-A Division II0-055.02950,2951.73250,15993,06632,98410,58393.49
Aquinas8-A Division II0-054.89948,5251.71245,05390,13531,3549,838100.65
Mitchell County1-A Division II0-054.11984,1291.75212,21578,65825,5297,630130.06
Johnson County5-A Division II0-053.56999,6121.80219,17078,14524,7427,092140.00
Montgomery County3-A Division II0-053.30988,4481.90199,71975,63422,9146,429154.55
Dooly County4-A Division II0-050.48913,0121.48117,84832,9757,9241,652604.33
Lanier County2-A Division II0-049.81604,2390.9277,04420,1454,2568731,144.48
Telfair County4-A Division II0-048.43862,4771.2874,01317,6783,4616081,643.74
Atkinson County2-A Division II0-048.94551,2210.8161,02714,9392,8735001,999.00
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II0-047.681,000,0001.3468,90614,8412,5414062,462.05
Marion County6-A Division II0-046.92234,8690.3826,1184,9847941287,811.50
Terrell County1-A Division II0-044.73849,6831.0129,7275,3757541039,707.74
Jenkins County3-A Division II0-043.49895,6901.1331,1404,0754965119,606.84
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-043.48989,6771.2031,0344,3094933925,640.03
Taylor County6-A Division II0-045.41171,4400.2614,8522,3803093925,640.03
Wheeler County4-A Division II0-043.35641,8540.8019,0172,9393222737,036.04
Hancock Central5-A Division II0-041.04980,3771.1216,9621,9581751952,630.58
Greenville6-A Division II0-041.3363,9750.092,659308335199,999.00
Hawkinsville4-A Division II0-038.80355,6990.413,891375282499,999.00
Miller County1-A Division II0-039.75628,0580.686,939715591999,999.00
Treutlen4-A Division II0-036.33230,7390.251,49011651999,999.00
Seminole County1-A Division II0-038.01515,0510.553,52727914--
Towns County8-A Division II0-033.9158,4370.06244171--
Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-030.64810,0970.8375932---
Greene County8-A Division II0-035.5885,4040.0945031---
Portal3-A Division II0-027.58126,9790.13944---
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-019.36167,2950.177----
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-021.5918,8510.023----
Glascock County5-A Division II0-013.6452,9420.05-----
Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-017.746,4810.01-----
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-018.35220.00-----
Pataula Charter1-A Division II0-018.93-------
Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II0-04.68-------
GSIC8-A Division II0-0-7.20-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County655,388272,54357,61612,200997,7472,253
1-A Division IIMitchell County282,854472,562177,54051,173984,12915,871
1-A Division IITerrell County43,800155,779393,795256,309849,683150,317
1-A Division IIMiller County11,25259,088210,260347,458628,058371,942
1-A Division IISeminole County6,70339,823156,997311,528515,051484,949
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay31712,99915,67818,851981,149
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-347935,6546,481993,519
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County538,836300,394113,97636,787989,99310,007
2-A Division IITurner County318,849370,658204,47077,092971,06928,931
2-A Division IICharlton County107,028212,138354,468209,844883,478116,522
2-A Division IILanier County19,81863,365174,248346,808604,239395,761
2-A Division IIAtkinson County15,46953,445152,838329,469551,221448,779
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy382,912316,761216,69878,612994,9835,017
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute346,337319,181238,32490,058993,9006,100
3-A Division IIMontgomery County238,843292,337319,771137,497988,44811,552
3-A Division IIJenkins County31,76470,118216,817576,991895,690104,310
3-A Division IIPortal1441,6038,390116,842126,979873,021
4-A Division IIWilcox County729,151198,35254,33814,378996,2193,781
4-A Division IIDooly County143,318354,191273,802141,701913,01286,988
4-A Division IITelfair County92,546271,714306,649191,568862,477137,523
4-A Division IIWheeler County26,103113,815205,662296,274641,854358,146
4-A Division IIHawkinsville6,15540,91199,506209,127355,699644,301
4-A Division IITreutlen2,72721,01760,043146,952230,739769,261
5-A Division IIJohnson County715,529218,15956,6149,310999,612388
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep168,352413,430318,55089,345989,67710,323
5-A Division IIHancock Central106,483313,569418,201142,124980,37719,623
5-A Division IIWilkinson County9,46951,578183,889565,161810,097189,903
5-A Division IITwiggs County1532,83718,308145,997167,295832,705
5-A Division IIGlascock County144274,43848,06352,942947,058
6-A Division IIMacon County542,944256,687126,21954,720980,57019,430
6-A Division IISchley County209,886284,805244,856165,918905,46594,535
6-A Division IIManchester130,163220,050259,491229,220838,924161,076
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County106,369193,721250,649253,996804,735195,265
6-A Division IIMarion County6,41625,13761,421141,895234,869765,131
6-A Division IITaylor County3,58015,72943,000109,131171,440828,560
6-A Division IIGreenville6423,87114,36345,09963,975936,025
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)--12122999,978
7-A Division IIBowdon517,938339,064142,998-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage379,143410,068210,789-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)102,919250,868646,213-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes351,514280,458206,933142,899981,80418,196
8-A Division IILincoln County295,471273,965232,029174,070975,53524,465
8-A Division IIWarren County178,315221,691271,989278,300950,29549,705
8-A Division IIAquinas173,894219,026271,153284,452948,52551,475
8-A Division IIGreene County5273,13010,89270,85585,404914,596
8-A Division IITowns County2791,7307,00449,42458,437941,563
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000
8-A Division IIGSIC-----1,000,000

