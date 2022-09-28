Maxwell playoff projections after Week 6

BreakingNews
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Colquitt County
Valdosta
Colquitt County
Mill Creek
Walton
Valdosta
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Milton
Colquitt County
Mill Creek
Carrollton
Milton
Norcross
Brookwood
Colquitt County
North Cobb
Mill Creek
Grayson
Carrollton
Reg 5, #3
17
73.84
5-0
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 6, #2
10
79.81
2-3
Milton
Reg 8, #4
24
68.74
3-2
Mountain View
Reg 7, #1
12
76.10
3-2
Norcross
Reg 3, #3
23
68.79
1-5
Marietta
Reg 4, #2
14
74.83
2-3
Brookwood
Reg 2, #4
28
65.22
3-3
Pebblebrook
Reg 1, #1
1
108.46
5-0
Colquitt County
Reg 6, #3
21
70.27
4-1
Denmark
Reg 5, #2
9
81.58
3-2
North Cobb
Reg 7, #4
36
56.68
4-2
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 8, #1
2
105.35
5-0
Mill Creek
Reg 4, #3
16
74.72
4-1
Grayson
Reg 3, #2
20
72.08
3-3
McEachern
Reg 1, #4
26
67.70
3-3
Richmond Hill
Reg 2, #1
7
83.70
6-0
Carrollton
Westlake
Walton
Valdosta
Lambert
Westlake
North Paulding
Buford
Walton
Valdosta
Parkview
North Gwinnett
Lambert
Reg 1, #3
13
75.83
3-2
Lowndes
Reg 2, #2
11
79.44
4-2
Westlake
Reg 4, #4
25
68.51
4-1
South Gwinnett
Reg 3, #1
18
73.83
4-1
North Paulding
Reg 7, #3
31
62.03
4-1
Meadowcreek
Reg 8, #2
5
88.34
5-0
Buford
Reg 6, #4
27
67.51
3-2
South Forsyth
Reg 5, #1
4
89.53
3-1
Walton
Reg 2, #3
15
74.74
4-2
East Coweta
Reg 1, #2
3
93.99
6-0
Valdosta
Reg 3, #4
34
58.64
1-5
Harrison
Reg 4, #1
8
82.53
4-1
Parkview
Reg 8, #3
22
69.78
2-3
Collins Hill
Reg 7, #2
19
72.17
4-2
North Gwinnett
Reg 5, #4
39
50.21
5-0
Osborne
Reg 6, #1
6
85.49
5-0
Lambert

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA5-0108.46999,9964.56971,634940,765652,467537,8790.86
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA5-0105.35999,9974.30936,622892,034473,792341,5921.93
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA6-093.99999,1933.59764,572581,320337,89465,64414.23
Walton5-AAAAAAA3-189.53999,9522.86455,494338,534157,26820,83147.01
Buford8-AAAAAAA5-088.34997,7332.96521,297367,580140,95616,63859.10
Lambert6-AAAAAAA5-085.49995,1662.86681,776218,91793,5198,164121.49
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA6-083.70999,5412.45575,353122,97928,1562,893344.66
Parkview4-AAAAAAA4-182.53983,9142.23235,337104,75335,8902,450407.16
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA3-281.58999,2522.03206,70477,84919,1611,289774.80
Milton6-AAAAAAA2-379.81974,7432.13401,16572,35419,6701,044956.85
Westlake2-AAAAAAA4-279.44998,2431.99369,38668,37212,9566951,437.85
Norcross7-AAAAAAA3-276.10999,7582.00281,65725,5173,8351875,346.59
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA3-275.83945,2331.53195,44732,1614,6451387,245.38
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA4-274.74994,1181.47160,69922,9303,0379710,308.28
Grayson4-AAAAAAA4-174.72883,7301.60109,82617,8862,6829510,525.32
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA2-374.83886,2161.61112,56418,4742,8048911,234.96
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA4-173.83985,5091.77184,91126,3123,9198811,362.64
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA4-272.17997,2761.70153,42212,7041,5104920,407.16
McEachern3-AAAAAAA3-372.08977,0141.62134,00015,7161,9304721,275.60
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA5-073.84993,2721.56131,49511,6591,2764522,221.22
Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-568.79948,5081.3863,4535,3244481376,922.08
Denmark6-AAAAAAA4-170.27810,3571.0754,2595,2675818124,999.00
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA2-369.78839,3271.2566,9685,8635348124,999.00
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA3-268.74806,7921.1754,7994,0063247142,856.14
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-168.51635,0240.9541,4343,1342814249,999.00
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-267.51698,7710.8524,7272,0631782499,999.00
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-367.70769,3090.9543,9032,1001252499,999.00
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-264.29519,2160.598,868557392499,999.00
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA3-365.22955,0001.0112,26594640--
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA4-162.03987,2241.1616,13683440--
Newton4-AAAAAAA3-264.85409,1940.5515,31675735--
Archer4-AAAAAAA1-460.48201,9220.253,4371004--
Harrison3-AAAAAAA1-558.64667,6740.742,9811053--
Camden County1-AAAAAAA4-258.87286,2690.312,906521--
Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-457.67218,1990.252,06825---
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA4-256.68801,1570.8162218---
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-055.01137,9520.1571212---
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-454.43421,2950.4557512---
Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-050.21413,4250.426635---
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA3-248.69331,1430.343553---
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-447.27262,9560.271891---
Discovery7-AAAAAAA2-441.06172,9650.171----
Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-540.9053,0980.051----
Duluth7-AAAAAAA2-341.5641,5970.041----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-336.271,7470.00-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-314.89230.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County845,580149,9794,241196999,9964
1-AAAAAAAValdosta150,271751,79089,9777,155999,193807
1-AAAAAAALowndes3,69079,989629,502232,052945,23354,767
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill43415,908227,689525,278769,309230,691
1-AAAAAAACamden County252,33448,591235,319286,269713,731
2-AAAAAAACarrollton539,332303,743122,33434,132999,541459
2-AAAAAAAWestlake300,961378,885239,01479,383998,2431,757
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta139,277260,065411,455183,321994,1185,882
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook20,42457,124225,680651,772955,00045,000
2-AAAAAAACampbell61831,51751,39253,098946,902
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding433,751314,419180,11657,223985,50914,491
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern338,441327,179231,15880,236977,01422,986
3-AAAAAAAMarietta198,098272,579335,802142,029948,50851,492
3-AAAAAAAHarrison22,92060,185168,650415,919667,674332,326
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove6,79025,63884,274304,593421,295578,705
4-AAAAAAAParkview586,179250,621107,44139,673983,91416,086
4-AAAAAAABrookwood176,848281,955266,524160,889886,216113,784
4-AAAAAAAGrayson173,397280,165267,166163,002883,730116,270
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett44,039114,220194,934281,831635,024364,976
4-AAAAAAANewton15,78554,238113,730225,441409,194590,806
4-AAAAAAAArcher3,75218,80150,205129,164201,922798,078
5-AAAAAAAWalton688,226250,12360,3301,273999,95248
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb246,493503,881239,5389,340999,252748
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain65,110242,333632,43753,392993,2726,728
5-AAAAAAAOsborne791,72930,257381,360413,425586,575
5-AAAAAAAWheeler591,14521,672308,267331,143668,857
5-AAAAAAACherokee3378915,766246,368262,956737,044
6-AAAAAAALambert621,613280,93271,57421,047995,1664,834
6-AAAAAAAMilton293,417429,433184,69367,200974,74325,257
6-AAAAAAADenmark49,330148,441336,685275,901810,357189,643
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth25,21891,696249,318332,539698,771301,229
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth10,42249,496157,472301,826519,216480,784
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central-22581,4871,747998,253
7-AAAAAAANorcross573,992316,14292,88516,739999,758242
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett345,615432,548180,83338,280997,2762,724
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek73,599236,775634,83142,019987,22412,776
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge6,75312,98766,622714,795801,157198,843
7-AAAAAAADiscovery361,45018,327153,152172,965827,035
7-AAAAAAADuluth5986,50234,99241,597958,403
7-AAAAAAABerkmar---2323999,977
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek881,019116,1832,602193999,9973
8-AAAAAAABuford115,442762,549105,86913,873997,7332,267
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill2,00863,868425,864347,587839,327160,673
8-AAAAAAAMountain View1,48851,938372,290381,076806,792193,208
8-AAAAAAADacula303,74258,793155,634218,199781,801
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett131,72034,582101,637137,952862,048

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hughes
Houston County
Houston County
Gainesville
Hughes
Lee County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Roswell
Houston County
Gainesville
Northside (Warner Robins)
Sequoyah
Roswell
North Atlanta
Houston County
South Paulding
Gainesville
Lovejoy
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 5, #3
16
64.84
3-2
Douglas County
Reg 6, #2
15
65.15
2-3
Sequoyah
Reg 8, #4
37
49.60
2-3
Lanier
Reg 7, #1
7
77.97
4-1
Roswell
Reg 3, #3
32
51.63
3-2
Jonesboro
Reg 4, #2
19
58.91
4-1
North Atlanta
Reg 2, #4
34
50.71
3-2
Evans
Reg 1, #1
2
91.21
5-0
Houston County
Reg 6, #3
18
60.24
2-3
Creekview
Reg 5, #2
13
68.00
3-2
South Paulding
Reg 7, #4
29
52.59
1-4
Sprayberry
Reg 8, #1
5
84.32
5-0
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
24
56.62
1-4
St. Pius X
Reg 3, #2
26
55.55
3-2
Lovejoy
Reg 1, #4
8
77.15
3-2
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 2, #1
12
68.02
5-0
Brunswick
Thomas County Central
Hughes
Lee County
Rome
Thomas County Central
Woodward Academy
Alpharetta
Hughes
Lee County
Marist
Blessed Trinity
Rome
Reg 1, #3
4
87.75
5-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 2, #2
17
62.05
3-2
Effingham County
Reg 4, #4
45
40.56
4-1
Dunwoody
Reg 3, #1
6
80.83
4-1
Woodward Academy
Reg 7, #3
14
65.71
3-2
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #2
22
58.58
4-2
North Forsyth
Reg 6, #4
20
58.81
1-5
Allatoona
Reg 5, #1
1
91.71
5-0
Hughes
Reg 2, #3
31
52.38
2-3
Glynn Academy
Reg 1, #2
3
90.48
4-1
Lee County
Reg 3, #4
38
48.41
4-1
Mundy's Mill
Reg 4, #1
9
73.75
3-2
Marist
Reg 8, #3
28
54.06
1-4
Shiloh
Reg 7, #2
11
72.23
4-1
Blessed Trinity
Reg 5, #4
21
58.70
4-1
Paulding County
Reg 6, #1
10
73.74
4-1
Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Houston County1-AAAAAA5-091.21998,0234.10877,141738,537510,401321,0392.11
Lee County1-AAAAAA4-190.48997,4464.02860,635711,284473,782282,6912.54
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA5-087.75994,6213.66786,950594,146330,641165,0315.06
Gainesville8-AAAAAA5-084.32999,9693.66852,511592,704244,423105,4178.49
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA4-180.83999,9994.941,221,493559,711236,33175,40412.26
Roswell7-AAAAAA4-177.97999,7192.90712,380176,47863,51917,23757.01
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA3-277.15939,7532.45532,129198,14545,71211,04089.58
Hughes5-AAAAAA5-091.71999,9921.1231,39225,67314,1148,872111.71
Marist4-AAAAAA3-273.75999,9802.26180,11797,77125,8344,636214.70
Rome6-AAAAAA4-173.74995,5552.37445,66998,16625,4804,581217.29
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA4-172.23998,5132.46478,22379,14317,4972,936339.60
Brunswick2-AAAAAA5-068.02998,8621.43159,43133,3353,9664482,231.14
South Paulding5-AAAAAA3-268.00992,3681.73123,17224,2242,5892793,583.23
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA3-265.71978,6481.82183,93018,9342,1091586,328.11
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA2-365.15933,3771.53120,96612,5221,3231089,258.26
Douglas County5-AAAAAA3-264.84915,1341.4584,62710,1698706615,150.52
Effingham County2-AAAAAA3-262.05988,5261.1341,3495,9364142343,477.26
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA4-158.91995,6421.6942,3804,5242261099,999.00
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA4-258.58987,1921.3743,0973,9662148124,999.00
Creekview6-AAAAAA2-360.24832,7031.1237,7282,8501657142,856.14
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-456.62992,0651.5734,3162,702984249,999.00
Paulding County5-AAAAAA4-158.70924,5141.2134,6181,893842499,999.00
Allatoona6-AAAAAA1-558.81409,8250.474,946436182499,999.00
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA3-255.55991,0041.5750,8253,9541221999,999.00
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-251.63942,2551.2212,11666422--
River Ridge6-AAAAAA4-156.92493,0440.588,55553615--
Shiloh8-AAAAAA1-454.06675,1130.7510,3662928--
Veterans1-AAAAAA4-155.5253,5240.074,3342346--
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA2-352.38762,7350.771,6381656--
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA1-452.59622,2940.685,1292843--
Etowah6-AAAAAA4-155.73335,4790.372,6931743--
Lanier8-AAAAAA2-349.60648,1840.714,347872--
Evans2-AAAAAA3-250.71816,8360.831,8701301--
Jackson County8-AAAAAA2-449.81487,8580.523,053451--
Tift County1-AAAAAA1-450.0416,6330.02594171--
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA4-148.41904,1741.021,74398---
Newnan5-AAAAAA1-452.5070,6570.0885420---
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA4-140.56775,7380.8285716---
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-444.77200,6840.2132012---
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA2-346.65189,2050.2062810---
East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-350.8140,2450.043357---
Alexander5-AAAAAA2-346.6457,0750.062263---
South Effingham2-AAAAAA2-242.92212,5990.21552---
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA2-239.50121,0830.12181---
Lassiter7-AAAAAA2-243.74170,7990.18204----
Grovetown2-AAAAAA3-241.8899,3590.1019----
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-528.76152,7670.159----
Morrow3-AAAAAA2-333.60133,8660.144----
Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-431.5826,8310.033----
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-635.2712,4790.013----
Pope7-AAAAAA0-535.6529,3430.032----
Riverwood4-AAAAAA0-525.5383,8080.08-----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-418.841,8630.00-----
Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-518.72170.00-----
New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-524.11150.00-----
Forest Park3-AAAAAA1-418.1280.00-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA3-224.92-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAHouston County390,005319,531213,03175,456998,0231,977
1-AAAAAALee County350,723324,067235,93786,719997,4462,554
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central230,266290,559331,536142,260994,6215,379
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)28,97765,501216,452628,823939,75360,247
1-AAAAAAVeterans292962,44150,75853,524946,476
1-AAAAAATift County-4660315,98416,633983,367
2-AAAAAABrunswick679,039277,75737,0245,042998,8621,138
2-AAAAAAEffingham County284,852475,984173,94553,745988,52611,474
2-AAAAAAEvans28,860119,711340,341327,924816,836183,164
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy5,980112,926338,127305,702762,735237,265
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham5154,63961,576145,869212,599787,401
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)3984,98131,60484,100121,083878,917
2-AAAAAAGrovetown3564,00217,38377,61899,359900,641
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy943,32853,5422,666463999,9991
3-AAAAAALovejoy40,335664,677265,56020,432991,0048,996
3-AAAAAAJonesboro13,256255,991413,386259,622942,25557,745
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill3,07720,092292,654588,351904,17495,826
3-AAAAAAMorrow44,69422,463106,705133,866866,134
3-AAAAAAAlcovy-1,0043,24822,57926,831973,169
3-AAAAAARockdale County--231,8401,863998,137
3-AAAAAAForest Park---88999,992
4-AAAAAAMarist811,353157,06729,6391,921999,98020
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta112,970462,300365,55554,817995,6424,358
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X73,866357,937474,16586,097992,0657,935
4-AAAAAADunwoody1,78521,331115,839636,783775,738224,262
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb221,00210,059141,684152,767847,233
4-AAAAAARiverwood43634,74378,69883,808916,192
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAHughes952,50646,2141,076196999,9928
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding41,531512,585308,971129,281992,3687,632
5-AAAAAAPaulding County5,473135,626293,206490,209924,51475,486
5-AAAAAADouglas County482304,640375,725234,287915,13484,866
5-AAAAAAAlexander68036,74549,52157,075942,925
5-AAAAAANewnan27710,09960,47970,657929,343
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding-554,17836,01240,245959,755
5-AAAAAANew Manchester---1515999,985
6-AAAAAARome685,319226,80267,25516,179995,5554,445
6-AAAAAASequoyah202,528379,139237,267114,443933,37766,623
6-AAAAAACreekview83,060234,832307,719207,092832,703167,297
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge22,94887,797159,805222,494493,044506,956
6-AAAAAAEtowah5,63226,415107,901195,531335,479664,521
6-AAAAAAAllatoona51345,015120,053244,244409,825590,175
6-AAAAAAWoodstock---1717999,983
7-AAAAAARoswell612,445288,87490,8297,571999,719281
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity294,859457,576234,47211,606998,5131,487
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta91,354242,599526,244118,451978,64821,352
7-AAAAAASprayberry1,1937,692106,522506,887622,294377,706
7-AAAAAALassiter1061,56518,631150,497170,799829,201
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek421,67122,863176,108200,684799,316
7-AAAAAAPope12343928,88029,343970,657
8-AAAAAAGainesville950,13347,2982,237301999,96931
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth42,352762,742146,84835,250987,19212,808
8-AAAAAAShiloh3,31331,699354,448285,653675,113324,887
8-AAAAAALanier3,139129,230238,797277,018648,184351,816
8-AAAAAAJackson County86712,236202,582272,173487,858512,142
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central19516,32752,597120,086189,205810,795
8-AAAAAAApalachee14682,4919,51912,479987,521

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Ware County
Warner Robins
Ware County
Dutchtown
Warner Robins
Coffee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cartersville
Ware County
Loganville
Dutchtown
Kell
Cartersville
Chamblee
Ware County
Mays
Loganville
Northgate
Dutchtown
Reg 5, #3
21
52.67
3-2
Villa Rica
Reg 6, #2
12
65.60
5-0
Kell
Reg 8, #4
15
56.38
1-4
Clarke Central
Reg 7, #1
3
76.46
5-0
Cartersville
Reg 3, #3
35
40.68
2-3
McIntosh
Reg 4, #2
32
43.58
3-1
Chamblee
Reg 2, #4
20
52.82
3-2
Union Grove
Reg 1, #1
1
83.71
4-0
Ware County
Reg 6, #3
19
52.86
3-2
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 5, #2
16
56.17
2-2
Mays
Reg 7, #4
24
50.05
2-3
Cass
Reg 8, #1
6
70.62
6-0
Loganville
Reg 4, #3
34
41.30
1-4
Decatur
Reg 3, #2
31
44.52
1-5
Northgate
Reg 1, #4
28
47.88
1-4
Statesboro
Reg 2, #1
2
79.38
5-0
Dutchtown
Warner Robins
Creekside
Coffee
Calhoun
Warner Robins
Northside (Columbus)
Jefferson
Creekside
Coffee
Tucker
Calhoun
Cambridge
Reg 1, #3
26
49.25
1-4
Jenkins
Reg 2, #2
4
75.13
1-4
Warner Robins
Reg 4, #4
38
36.28
2-3
Arabia Mountain
Reg 3, #1
14
58.64
5-1
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 7, #3
18
53.84
2-3
Dalton
Reg 8, #2
11
65.99
3-2
Jefferson
Reg 6, #4
29
46.80
1-4
Centennial
Reg 5, #1
9
67.61
3-2
Creekside
Reg 2, #3
8
68.17
3-2
Jones County
Reg 1, #2
5
73.46
4-1
Coffee
Reg 3, #4
39
33.28
1-4
Harris County
Reg 4, #1
23
51.63
2-3
Tucker
Reg 8, #3
13
62.91
4-1
Eastside
Reg 7, #2
7
69.24
3-2
Calhoun
Reg 5, #4
22
52.03
2-3
Lithia Springs
Reg 6, #1
10
66.49
3-2
Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Ware County1-AAAAA4-083.71999,9964.14928,785740,177531,067401,4231.49
Dutchtown2-AAAAA5-079.38999,7114.05936,210759,636393,817244,4543.09
Warner Robins2-AAAAA1-475.13994,0723.20692,071477,832261,98798,3279.17
Cartersville7-AAAAA5-076.46999,7563.12730,833325,277180,42889,05610.23
Coffee1-AAAAA4-173.46999,8513.00671,942406,464211,60068,95613.50
Loganville8-AAAAA6-070.62987,4172.71606,813225,51677,65225,40538.36
Creekside5-AAAAA3-267.61999,5922.73530,104222,95484,55517,77055.27
Calhoun7-AAAAA3-269.24996,6442.39454,093155,43463,31716,46359.74
Jones County2-AAAAA3-268.17974,0912.15411,932207,47667,07615,18264.87
Cambridge6-AAAAA3-266.49999,1962.33347,558103,13338,2417,519132.00
Jefferson8-AAAAA3-265.99972,7112.16393,569113,83830,6306,374155.89
Kell6-AAAAA5-065.60999,4822.27320,55787,47330,3445,787171.80
Eastside8-AAAAA4-162.91950,7741.77251,91158,98112,8931,991501.26
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA5-158.64999,9932.17181,69858,90511,1739871,012.17
Mays5-AAAAA2-256.17962,5511.53103,58513,6051,6491238,129.08
Tucker4-AAAAA2-351.63996,9961.8963,6769,6251,0835318,866.92
Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-456.38505,5960.6327,7203,3323913132,257.06
Dalton7-AAAAA2-353.84878,8111.0944,9974,7924091952,630.58
Villa Rica5-AAAAA3-252.67897,2011.2345,2064,1693511758,822.53
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-355.62411,7410.5019,2012,1042621566,665.67
Union Grove2-AAAAA3-252.82708,6390.7824,1783,2212601566,665.67
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA3-252.86962,2341.3653,8604,2543121283,332.33
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-352.03917,2821.1831,7012,1811286166,665.67
Jenkins1-AAAAA1-449.25945,4911.0118,6892,2231026166,665.67
Cass7-AAAAA2-350.05766,1510.8820,6221,372762499,999.00
Statesboro1-AAAAA1-447.88929,2500.9814,0041,395492499,999.00
Northgate3-AAAAA1-544.52998,5851.5817,5451,442332499,999.00
Chamblee4-AAAAA3-143.58969,9971.5013,818864301999,999.00
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA3-248.95171,5410.192,353161171999,999.00
McIntosh3-AAAAA2-340.68996,3381.427,588364121999,999.00
Ola2-AAAAA2-249.36304,1820.325,71453027--
Centennial6-AAAAA1-446.80856,6211.0013,01967922--
Decatur4-AAAAA1-441.30948,6371.368,2504165--
Hiram7-AAAAA3-242.36324,5410.341,871532--
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA2-336.28857,5631.052,33573---
Harris County3-AAAAA1-433.28981,2381.161,29426---
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA1-444.5419,2170.0221112---
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA3-240.10114,0850.122137---
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA2-338.7192,7620.101253---
North Springs6-AAAAA3-132.46140,6960.14661---
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-529.2099,5270.1030----
M.L. King4-AAAAA1-423.49182,9760.1927----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-430.3234,0970.0314----
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-331.8212,5030.016----
Lithonia4-AAAAA0-516.3443,8310.043----
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-526.4041,3560.043----
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-522.5925,8850.03-----
Drew3-AAAAA0-52.3823,8460.02-----
Banneker5-AAAAA2-331.344,0240.00-----
Northview6-AAAAA1-47.934150.00-----
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-322.542200.00-----
Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-513.69880.00-----
Midtown5-AAAAA3-213.57-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-5-34.86-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAWare County768,293226,2225,128353999,9964
1-AAAAACoffee229,172717,09149,0694,519999,851149
1-AAAAAJenkins1,50232,191500,860410,938945,49154,509
1-AAAAAStatesboro1,03124,212426,144477,863929,25070,750
1-AAAAAGreenbrier226215,49283,77199,527900,473
1-AAAAABradwell Institute-223,30722,55625,885974,115
2-AAAAADutchtown834,153124,29236,3264,940999,711289
2-AAAAAJones County101,829254,858504,801112,603974,09125,909
2-AAAAAWarner Robins60,655596,069299,74137,607994,0725,928
2-AAAAAUnion Grove2,78018,243111,035576,581708,639291,361
2-AAAAAOla5656,01243,154254,451304,182695,818
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing185264,94313,73019,217980,783
2-AAAAALocust Grove---8888999,912
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)802,319164,26026,8866,528999,9937
3-AAAAANorthgate123,498459,022294,583121,482998,5851,415
3-AAAAAMcIntosh61,059288,845417,103229,331996,3383,662
3-AAAAAHarris County13,12487,808261,015619,291981,23818,762
3-AAAAADrew-6541323,36823,846976,154
4-AAAAATucker624,101252,48089,14331,272996,9963,004
4-AAAAAChamblee198,012341,045280,316150,624969,99730,003
4-AAAAADecatur130,984267,625331,567218,461948,63751,363
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain45,922129,986263,182418,473857,563142,437
4-AAAAAM.L. King9168,08730,220143,753182,976817,024
4-AAAAALithonia657775,57237,41743,831956,169
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside790,406176,27128,4914,424999,592408
5-AAAAAMays135,712372,285281,553173,001962,55137,449
5-AAAAAVilla Rica66,012232,723310,941287,525897,201102,799
5-AAAAALithia Springs7,355211,275341,304357,348917,28282,718
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson5095,41519,15589,006114,085885,915
5-AAAAATri-Cities51771,29911,02212,503987,497
5-AAAAABanneker1283443,6514,024995,976
5-AAAAAChapel Hill-1,82616,91374,02392,762907,238
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAACambridge490,070388,865100,85719,404999,196804
6-AAAAAKell458,243436,67999,9884,572999,482518
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian48,539146,846511,579255,270962,23437,766
6-AAAAACentennial3,05225,997264,311563,261856,621143,379
6-AAAAANorth Springs941,49819,030120,074140,696859,304
6-AAAAAChattahoochee21154,23437,00541,356958,644
6-AAAAANorthview--1414415999,585
7-AAAAACartersville693,054275,29027,6343,778999,756244
7-AAAAACalhoun285,938576,844114,01519,847996,6443,356
7-AAAAADalton14,93094,174470,518299,189878,811121,189
7-AAAAACass5,61345,399298,411416,728766,151233,849
7-AAAAAHiram4638,11583,266232,697324,541675,459
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)21786,15627,76134,097965,903
8-AAAAALoganville520,340283,568139,56543,944987,41712,583
8-AAAAAJefferson288,904354,812250,62578,370972,71127,289
8-AAAAAEastside171,985287,851353,976136,962950,77449,226
8-AAAAAClarke Central10,03938,424135,805321,328505,596494,404
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch8,03226,21882,525294,966411,741588,259
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow7009,12737,496124,218171,541828,459
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)--8212220999,780

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedartown
Troup
Cedartown
Perry
Benedictine
Troup
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cedartown
Bainbridge
North Oconee
Perry
Pace Academy
Cedartown
Starr's Mill
Bainbridge
Lovett
North Oconee
Burke County
Perry
Reg 5, #3
13
61.67
4-1
Pace Academy
Reg 6, #2
18
58.97
3-2
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #4
31
45.25
2-3
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 7, #1
1
86.10
5-0
Cedartown
Reg 3, #3
11
63.76
4-1
Wayne County
Reg 4, #2
8
69.69
4-1
Starr's Mill
Reg 2, #4
37
41.78
1-4
Griffin
Reg 1, #1
6
74.12
2-4
Bainbridge
Reg 6, #3
24
53.27
3-2
Holy Innocents
Reg 5, #2
26
51.29
2-3
Lovett
Reg 7, #4
21
57.10
4-1
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 8, #1
5
75.22
4-0
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
9
68.26
4-1
Whitewater
Reg 3, #2
7
74.07
5-0
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
45
37.04
1-5
Hardaway
Reg 2, #1
2
85.70
4-1
Perry
Benedictine
Stockbridge
Troup
Stephenson
Spalding
Benedictine
Heritage (Ringgold)
Stockbridge
Cairo
Troup
Northwest Whitfield
Stephenson
Reg 1, #3
36
42.16
2-4
Westover
Reg 2, #2
20
57.16
3-2
Spalding
Reg 4, #4
12
61.70
3-2
LaGrange
Reg 3, #1
4
76.76
3-2
Benedictine
Reg 7, #3
19
58.17
5-0
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 8, #2
30
46.81
4-1
Walnut Grove
Reg 6, #4
25
51.62
2-3
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 5, #1
10
64.92
3-2
Stockbridge
Reg 2, #3
29
49.41
4-0
Westside (Macon)
Reg 1, #2
17
59.02
4-2
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
22
56.89
4-1
New Hampstead
Reg 4, #1
3
80.07
5-0
Troup
Reg 8, #3
43
39.83
2-3
North Hall
Reg 7, #2
16
59.32
4-1
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 5, #4
23
55.41
4-1
Hampton
Reg 6, #1
14
60.88
2-2
Stephenson

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedartown7-AAAA5-086.10999,9664.25966,438800,284490,986354,8751.82
Perry2-AAAA4-185.701,000,0003.92847,760686,162392,059277,6662.60
Troup4-AAAA5-080.07999,9274.05838,104751,970536,883206,8053.84
Benedictine3-AAAA3-276.76999,6722.95533,390415,944198,24562,69914.95
North Oconee8-AAAA4-075.22999,9913.07820,347248,07577,99533,20629.12
Burke County3-AAAA5-074.07999,2362.50394,446274,847111,75228,70033.84
Bainbridge1-AAAA2-474.12999,9892.85626,627188,22866,51723,38941.76
Stockbridge5-AAAA3-264.92997,1422.48490,040152,75036,5673,924253.84
Starr's Mill4-AAAA4-169.69969,2281.72181,06050,12912,5012,636378.36
Whitewater4-AAAA4-168.26970,8551.62147,14442,6919,6291,827546.35
Wayne County3-AAAA4-163.76990,0571.4395,48033,9937,4847121,403.49
Stephenson6-AAAA2-260.88945,5231.84242,93939,5659,6946761,478.29
Pace Academy5-AAAA4-161.67972,6271.87223,03043,4278,2806091,641.04
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA4-159.32878,6011.81285,01942,4447,2274292,330.00
Cairo1-AAAA4-259.02999,0321.92105,64736,0277,0484222,368.67
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA3-258.97913,6411.64172,52823,7124,9002813,557.72
LaGrange4-AAAA3-261.70456,5840.6041,69819,4103,0172464,064.04
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA5-058.17850,2121.65236,56932,8144,9132444,097.36
Spalding2-AAAA3-257.16975,5071.8197,27637,5324,5691955,127.21
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA4-157.10817,0051.50193,46724,6283,2621596,288.31
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA3-260.15589,3240.7742,43115,8952,5251506,665.67
New Hampstead3-AAAA4-156.89957,1251.0926,1017,7741,2306914,491.75
Hampton5-AAAA4-155.41935,6251.4483,6646,9388283528,570.43
Holy Innocents6-AAAA3-253.27722,3261.0455,7614,9685321855,554.56
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-351.62635,2670.8737,7932,9522641099,999.00
Lovett5-AAAA2-351.29944,3991.3864,3335,4224339111,110.11
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-551.20611,4570.8334,2642,5992085199,999.00
Sonoraville7-AAAA3-249.75452,9050.6231,9052,0591263333,332.33
Walnut Grove8-AAAA4-146.81806,6201.0029,4091,721741999,999.00
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA4-049.41752,2761.0014,1242,976177--
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA2-345.25639,9810.7515,87074133--
Westover1-AAAA2-442.16954,1961.103,85340516--
Howard2-AAAA4-143.36406,0290.471,7942037--
East Forsyth8-AAAA3-142.25499,3640.555,6811805--
Griffin2-AAAA1-441.78453,3450.511,4701554--
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA2-339.93370,2490.402,858684--
Miller Grove6-AAAA2-342.52171,7860.192,090742--
Hardaway1-AAAA1-537.04880,5130.93687462--
Baldwin2-AAAA1-442.55309,9830.34673521--
Madison County8-AAAA1-340.56263,1860.281,867501--
North Hall8-AAAA2-339.83401,0090.432,57648---
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA2-341.4657,3430.0680716---
West Laurens2-AAAA1-439.82102,8600.1118513---
McDonough5-AAAA2-240.2871,9320.0869010---
Riverdale4-AAAA3-341.4813,7610.01433---
Luella5-AAAA1-433.1420,9320.0242----
Chestatee8-AAAA1-430.0419,5990.0213----
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA1-433.3251,8230.056----
Shaw1-AAAA3-322.04166,2700.171----
Islands3-AAAA0-518.932,0870.00-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA4-122.111,3110.00-----
Fayette County4-AAAA1-428.853210.00-----
East Hall8-AAAA2-313.4410.00-----
Stone Mountain6-AAAA1-417.58-------
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-513.89-------
Druid Hills6-AAAA1-37.69-------
Clarkston6-AAAA1-4-0.18-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA0-5-0.92-------
North Clayton4-AAAA1-5-2.83-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge854,966140,0644,586373999,98911
1-AAAACairo139,126738,747106,78114,378999,032968
1-AAAAWestover4,63887,475560,141301,942954,19645,804
1-AAAAHardaway1,26132,564306,749539,939880,513119,487
1-AAAAShaw91,15021,743143,368166,270833,730
2-AAAAPerry969,73029,722520281,000,000-
2-AAAASpalding26,549674,102213,98660,870975,50724,493
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)3,231185,091340,994222,960752,276247,724
2-AAAAGriffin34247,989157,992247,022453,345546,655
2-AAAABaldwin1227,989111,080190,792309,983690,017
2-AAAAWest Laurens166,63730,27165,936102,860897,140
2-AAAAHoward1048,470145,157212,392406,029593,971
3-AAAABenedictine538,598342,51695,02423,534999,672328
3-AAAABurke County379,004427,428151,42441,380999,236764
3-AAAAWayne County67,079176,191485,875260,912990,0579,943
3-AAAANew Hampstead15,31353,678265,224622,910957,12542,875
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch61842,39849,23551,823948,177
3-AAAAIslands-3552,0292,087997,913
4-AAAATroup975,04920,2243,0601,594999,92773
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)15,40585,183157,736331,000589,324410,676
4-AAAAWhitewater4,812406,008413,918146,117970,85529,145
4-AAAAStarr's Mill4,447484,175363,238117,368969,22830,772
4-AAAALaGrange2864,30060,397391,601456,584543,416
4-AAAARiverdale11101,64512,00513,761986,239
4-AAAAFayette County--6315321999,679
4-AAAANorth Clayton-----1,000,000
5-AAAAStockbridge669,004250,01563,70114,422997,1422,858
5-AAAAPace Academy174,721191,490325,401281,015972,62727,373
5-AAAALovett136,077325,784276,924205,614944,39955,601
5-AAAAHampton19,802229,441317,150369,232935,62564,375
5-AAAAMcDonough2591,5999,75260,32271,932928,068
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)1331,2053,91552,09057,343942,657
5-AAAALuella44663,15717,30520,932979,068
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStephenson430,621273,928158,92982,045945,52354,477
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)319,719285,012194,889114,021913,64186,359
6-AAAAHoly Innocents106,687168,736222,507224,396722,326277,674
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb72,296131,203193,738238,030635,267364,733
6-AAAAHapeville Charter65,369123,100185,504237,484611,457388,543
6-AAAAMiller Grove5,30818,02144,433104,024171,786828,214
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACedartown944,63651,7802,844706999,96634
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield22,469346,102298,115211,915878,601121,399
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)17,507291,506296,884244,315850,212149,788
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)13,697245,145282,380275,783817,005182,995
7-AAAASonoraville1,69165,453119,557266,204452,905547,095
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-142201,0771,311998,689
8-AAAANorth Oconee979,54919,3031,033106999,9919
8-AAAAWalnut Grove10,960399,633229,905166,122806,620193,380
8-AAAACherokee Bluff5,009219,402244,065171,505639,981360,019
8-AAAAEast Forsyth2,084121,755168,787206,738499,364500,636
8-AAAANorth Hall1,21776,182149,295174,315401,009598,991
8-AAAACedar Shoals1,178106,403123,109139,559370,249629,751
8-AAAAMadison County355,90378,960128,320263,186736,814
8-AAAAChestatee-1,4194,84613,33419,599980,401
8-AAAAEast Hall---11999,999
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Sandy Creek
Dougherty
Sandy Creek
Cedar Grove
Monroe Area
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Atlanta)
Dougherty
Sandy Creek
Peach County
Carver (Atlanta)
Hebron Christian
Harlem
Dougherty
Sandy Creek
Oconee County
Savannah Christian
Peach County
Reg 5, #3
7
66.17
3-1
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 6, #2
24
47.60
2-3
Ringgold
Reg 8, #4
12
61.44
5-0
Hebron Christian
Reg 7, #1
17
56.83
5-0
Lumpkin County
Reg 3, #3
27
44.95
4-1
Johnson (Savannah)
Reg 4, #2
21
51.18
4-1
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
28
44.41
2-4
Upson-Lee
Reg 1, #1
8
64.91
5-0
Dougherty
Reg 6, #3
31
41.51
4-1
Coahulla Creek
Reg 5, #2
2
73.41
5-1
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
26
46.05
4-1
Gilmer
Reg 8, #1
3
69.03
3-2
Oconee County
Reg 4, #3
38
33.61
3-2
Hephzibah
Reg 3, #2
18
55.82
4-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
15
59.88
3-1
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 2, #1
5
68.81
3-2
Peach County
Calvary Day
Cedar Grove
Thomasville
Monroe Area
Mary Persons
Calvary Day
Stephens County
Cedar Grove
Thomasville
Morgan County
Monroe Area
Adairsville
Reg 1, #3
13
61.14
3-2
Crisp County
Reg 2, #2
16
59.24
4-1
Mary Persons
Reg 4, #4
39
29.64
3-2
Richmond Academy
Reg 3, #1
10
63.00
4-0
Calvary Day
Reg 7, #3
25
47.13
2-2
White County
Reg 8, #2
4
68.90
4-1
Stephens County
Reg 6, #4
33
39.19
3-2
Bremen
Reg 5, #1
1
93.40
3-2
Cedar Grove
Reg 2, #3
22
50.95
2-3
Jackson
Reg 1, #2
9
63.73
2-3
Thomasville
Reg 3, #4
30
42.04
4-1
Long County
Reg 4, #1
19
54.38
3-2
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
6
67.87
2-3
Monroe Area
Reg 7, #2
20
53.91
3-2
Dawson County
Reg 5, #4
36
35.00
3-3
Douglass
Reg 6, #1
11
62.60
4-1
Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA3-293.401,000,0004.82964,733939,959915,418863,0320.16
Sandy Creek5-AAA5-173.411,000,0003.45659,326485,834338,80948,56119.59
Peach County2-AAA3-268.81999,9132.80630,543255,775149,71617,46156.27
Oconee County8-AAA3-269.03919,1572.37325,381218,31586,13312,81377.05
Stephens County8-AAA4-168.90917,4742.36322,347215,52584,67612,35479.95
Monroe Area8-AAA2-367.87895,2322.23298,225192,86566,3049,213107.54
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA3-166.171,000,0002.82513,685303,274105,6928,863111.83
Dougherty1-AAA5-064.91956,9362.56559,523248,76067,4756,986142.14
Adairsville6-AAA4-162.60999,9552.75488,479305,63624,5285,406183.98
Thomasville1-AAA2-363.73942,6472.36496,769202,19648,8104,632214.89
Calvary Day3-AAA4-063.00999,7452.60563,53043,63021,5604,381227.26
Crisp County1-AAA3-261.14897,8531.94358,434117,20722,5891,798555.17
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA3-159.88867,6931.74295,58385,84514,9011,054947.77
Hebron Christian8-AAA5-061.44657,2831.35137,90967,46712,0799891,010.12
Hart County8-AAA3-260.61610,8321.22118,36855,3819,1067231,382.13
Mary Persons2-AAA4-159.24998,0651.77246,76344,95610,0007011,425.53
Morgan County4-AAA3-254.38999,9632.09257,94368,6434,4942963,377.38
Savannah Christian3-AAA4-155.82977,8882.03218,57735,6197,3482813,557.72
Lumpkin County7-AAA5-056.83986,6521.4388,91737,7515,4862743,648.64
Harlem4-AAA4-151.18999,8801.88169,57833,5022,0798212,194.12
Dawson County7-AAA3-253.91950,8021.2346,80516,2841,4946515,383.62
Jackson2-AAA2-350.95984,9301.2879,81210,7476002539,999.00
Ringgold6-AAA2-347.60973,9191.0814,4382,7341896166,665.67
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA4-144.95838,9441.2341,8922,7581342499,999.00
Monroe1-AAA4-149.41319,8800.4123,2222,3251521999,999.00
Gilmer7-AAA4-146.05880,5990.965,9851,103581999,999.00
Upson-Lee2-AAA2-444.41942,7161.0624,5321,88064--
White County7-AAA2-247.13782,1720.866,8671,40457--
Long County3-AAA4-142.04690,5090.9218,60999826--
Coahulla Creek6-AAA4-141.51926,0920.984,54759811--
Liberty County3-AAA2-342.81369,7300.489,5506209--
Hephzibah4-AAA3-233.61988,9361.082,933422--
Douglass5-AAA3-335.001,000,0001.051,650781--
Bremen6-AAA3-239.19895,4110.921,945188---
Savannah Country Day3-AAA2-339.07119,5450.141,30765---
Wesleyan7-AAA1-440.06218,8930.2329822---
Richmond Academy4-AAA3-229.64974,1731.028329---
Pickens7-AAA1-436.33180,6760.18904---
Columbus1-AAA2-334.3414,9910.02541---
Pike County2-AAA2-322.6174,3760.0711----
Gordon Lee6-AAA2-326.9686,7210.095----
Beach3-AAA1-421.633,6390.003----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-427.4576,9970.08-----
LaFayette6-AAA1-426.4236,5930.04-----
Salem4-AAA0-52.7032,0130.03-----
Cross Creek4-AAA1-4-5.415,0350.01-----
Ridgeland6-AAA0-522.764,3120.00-----
West Hall7-AAA1-49.922060.00-----
Franklin County8-AAA0-514.38220.00-----
Groves3-AAA1-40.90-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAADougherty357,037274,670198,246126,983956,93643,064
1-AAAThomasville296,402270,089222,348153,808942,64757,353
1-AAACrisp County188,620225,962253,929229,342897,853102,147
1-AAACarver (Columbus)147,178197,278253,162270,075867,693132,307
1-AAAMonroe10,71331,70870,259207,200319,880680,120
1-AAAColumbus502932,05612,59214,991985,009
2-AAAPeach County727,472225,20339,1248,114999,91387
2-AAAMary Persons212,963512,625210,15962,318998,0651,935
2-AAAJackson48,026197,301477,519262,084984,93015,070
2-AAAUpson-Lee11,52864,466269,233597,489942,71657,284
2-AAAPike County114053,96569,99574,376925,624
3-AAACalvary Day921,59958,72115,7973,628999,745255
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)35,591167,453386,206249,694838,944161,056
3-AAASavannah Christian28,333653,697228,39767,461977,88822,112
3-AAALong County14,38687,381252,593336,149690,509309,491
3-AAASavannah Country Day7588029,56289,028119,545880,455
3-AAALiberty County1631,85687,266250,592369,730630,270
3-AAABeach-121793,4483,639996,361
3-AAAGroves-----1,000,000
4-AAAMorgan County581,735368,70742,2797,242999,96337
4-AAAHarlem394,116512,25878,59514,911999,880120
4-AAAHephzibah17,31181,135530,524359,966988,93611,064
4-AAARichmond Academy6,83837,855346,678582,802974,17325,827
4-AAASalem-421,71930,25232,013967,987
4-AAACross Creek-32054,8275,035994,965
5-AAACedar Grove912,46380,6356,868341,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek70,766639,050286,5843,6001,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)16,763279,820685,24018,1771,000,000-
5-AAADouglass849521,308978,1891,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville947,18647,8463,5391,384999,95545
6-AAACoahulla Creek31,006242,706356,269296,111926,09273,908
6-AAABremen17,957163,913308,483405,058895,411104,589
6-AAARinggold3,766540,651298,559130,943973,91926,081
6-AAAGordon Lee812,85015,28568,50586,721913,279
6-AAALaFayette31615,54730,88236,593963,407
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe11,86511,97463,15776,997923,003
6-AAARidgeland-83443,9604,312995,688
7-AAALumpkin County508,873292,610133,14352,026986,65213,348
7-AAADawson County313,141331,594204,596101,471950,80249,198
7-AAAGilmer87,426179,407311,698302,068880,599119,401
7-AAAWhite County85,049166,824263,538266,761782,172217,828
7-AAAWesleyan4,47318,36643,065152,989218,893781,107
7-AAAPickens1,03811,19943,951124,488180,676819,324
7-AAAWest Hall--9197206999,794
8-AAAOconee County310,494264,021207,381137,261919,15780,843
8-AAAStephens County306,413264,532208,841137,688917,47482,526
8-AAAMonroe Area256,751250,775226,548161,158895,232104,768
8-AAAHebron Christian69,475117,402186,913283,493657,283342,717
8-AAAHart County56,867103,270170,316280,379610,832389,168
8-AAAFranklin County--12122999,978

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cook
Pierce County
Cook
Athens Academy
Pierce County
Fitzgerald
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Rockmart
Cook
Athens Academy
Northeast
Columbia
Rockmart
Vidalia
Cook
Eagle's Landing Christian
Athens Academy
Appling County
Northeast
Reg 5, #3
14
53.94
4-1
Columbia
Reg 6, #2
18
47.92
6-0
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
28
40.85
4-1
Banks County
Reg 7, #1
5
62.94
2-2
Rockmart
Reg 3, #3
13
56.19
5-0
Vidalia
Reg 4, #2
16
52.12
4-0
Laney
Reg 2, #4
43
21.98
3-2
Rutland
Reg 1, #1
1
76.10
4-1
Cook
Reg 6, #3
35
30.30
1-2
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 5, #2
11
57.46
2-3
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 7, #4
27
41.80
3-2
Model
Reg 8, #1
6
59.40
4-1
Athens Academy
Reg 4, #3
17
51.69
4-1
Putnam County
Reg 3, #2
7
59.18
2-1
Appling County
Reg 1, #4
20
47.25
1-3
Sumter County
Reg 2, #1
8
59.09
3-2
Northeast
Pierce County
Callaway
Fitzgerald
South Atlanta
Worth County
Pierce County
Fellowship Christian
Callaway
Fitzgerald
Thomson
Fannin County
South Atlanta
Reg 1, #3
15
52.68
5-0
Worth County
Reg 2, #2
37
28.83
3-2
Spencer
Reg 4, #4
33
33.04
1-4
Washington County
Reg 3, #1
2
75.38
5-0
Pierce County
Reg 7, #3
24
43.66
3-2
North Murray
Reg 8, #2
12
56.62
2-2
Fellowship Christian
Reg 6, #4
41
25.79
3-2
Therrell
Reg 5, #1
10
58.18
2-3
Callaway
Reg 2, #3
38
27.46
4-1
ACE Charter
Reg 1, #2
3
71.94
5-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 3, #4
25
42.37
4-1
Toombs County
Reg 4, #1
4
64.05
3-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
21
45.88
4-1
Union County
Reg 7, #2
19
47.39
3-2
Fannin County
Reg 5, #4
36
29.73
2-3
Landmark Christian
Reg 6, #1
9
58.34
4-0
South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cook1-AA4-176.10999,7334.21868,128759,885583,416369,3121.71
Pierce County3-AA5-075.38999,9764.24899,080805,236547,998345,2671.90
Fitzgerald1-AA5-071.94998,8723.77759,838624,617389,249181,0944.52
Rockmart7-AA2-262.94998,8592.87679,460180,061100,76826,18037.20
Thomson4-AA3-164.051,000,0002.46298,118211,00874,64823,86340.91
Northeast2-AA3-259.09999,9992.62464,155269,20659,87011,02089.74
Athens Academy8-AA4-159.40995,1172.61510,160203,76047,3579,390105.50
South Atlanta6-AA4-058.34999,9852.70622,672149,35837,0297,782127.50
Appling County3-AA2-159.18984,0312.14282,943151,47135,8906,482153.27
Callaway5-AA2-358.18999,8362.58509,499141,95433,4736,331156.95
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA2-357.46999,7602.52478,168128,06828,6205,126194.08
Fellowship Christian8-AA2-256.62988,8572.32396,837118,41522,4903,550280.69
Vidalia3-AA5-056.19969,7891.78163,56173,60414,2701,970506.61
Columbia5-AA4-153.94997,0552.17326,99567,03711,2451,354737.55
Worth County1-AA5-052.68855,8671.6392,41531,7694,1284652,149.54
Laney4-AA4-052.12998,2101.4762,71520,2162,8612963,377.38
Putnam County4-AA4-151.69999,7901.4861,42020,0522,7132603,845.15
North Cobb Christian6-AA6-047.92999,9961.66169,38214,7411,8041436,992.01
Fannin County7-AA3-247.39904,0911.41105,8188,6388316016,665.67
Union County8-AA4-145.88853,7261.2777,4566,0014452245,453.55
Sumter County1-AA1-347.25455,5730.7021,7904,7453202049,999.00
North Murray7-AA3-243.66948,8791.3056,7483,2822226166,665.67
Model7-AA3-241.80733,2230.9327,7081,513843333,332.33
Berrien1-AA3-245.46234,9800.317,3571,394823333,332.33
Dodge County1-AA1-444.17273,8590.397,4841,229681999,999.00
Toombs County3-AA4-142.37635,8400.724,35572345--
Banks County8-AA4-140.85648,3530.8121,35684939--
Jeff Davis1-AA0-541.85181,1160.243,40547118--
Haralson County7-AA1-438.91414,4740.486,4123099--
Providence Christian8-AA2-336.01357,3310.404,122934--
Brantley County3-AA3-239.10318,7200.35891912--
Washington County4-AA1-433.04730,4420.741,151551--
Spencer2-AA3-228.83956,7141.02708341--
Mount Paran Christian6-AA1-230.30902,1310.942,58760---
Landmark Christian5-AA2-329.73576,5550.612,42418---
Therrell6-AA3-225.79758,0380.775579---
ACE Charter2-AA4-127.46894,0860.933229---
Redan5-AA1-427.10421,3020.449387---
East Jackson8-AA3-231.10156,6160.176705---
Tattnall County3-AA2-334.4766,0140.07444---
Butler4-AA2-325.46259,3170.26763---
Rutland2-AA3-221.98791,0030.8038----
Washington6-AA1-418.25335,8920.3431----
Central (Macon)2-AA1-415.50177,8350.184----
Southwest2-AA1-412.39171,9390.171----
Windsor Forest3-AA1-427.0325,6300.031----
Westside (Augusta)4-AA1-410.599,2390.01-----
Kendrick2-AA0-51.838,4240.01-----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-4-2.273,9540.00-----
McNair5-AA2-32.073,3770.00-----
Josey4-AA2-35.702,9800.00-----
Towers5-AA0-3-10.112,1150.00-----
Gordon Central7-AA0-55.733280.00-----
Murray County7-AA0-54.761460.00-----
Glenn Hills4-AA2-42.88220.00-----
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-4-1-15.6040.00-----
Walker6-AA1-4-16.48-------
Jordan2-AA0-5-25.19-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AACook615,670353,24128,7182,104999,733267
1-AAFitzgerald373,762555,24663,8016,063998,8721,128
1-AAWorth County9,03869,032542,582235,215855,867144,133
1-AASumter County1,14514,575178,386261,467455,573544,427
1-AABerrien1973,57435,424195,785234,980765,020
1-AADodge County1602,39294,734176,573273,859726,141
1-AAJeff Davis281,94056,355122,793181,116818,884
2-AANortheast978,70920,96027456999,9991
2-AASpencer19,324556,505305,60775,278956,71443,286
2-AARutland1,70058,436251,317479,550791,003208,997
2-AAACE Charter172334,633353,507205,774894,086105,914
2-AACentral (Macon)9417,60046,945113,196177,835822,165
2-AASouthwest111,85841,749118,331171,939828,061
2-AAKendrick-86017,8158,424991,576
2-AAJordan-----1,000,000
3-AAPierce County845,163134,87918,7421,192999,97624
3-AAAppling County97,476481,064334,85370,638984,03115,969
3-AAVidalia55,469340,766453,495120,059969,78930,211
3-AAToombs County1,82431,771128,901473,344635,840364,160
3-AABrantley County5110,53953,901254,229318,720681,280
3-AATattnall County179429,18855,86766,014933,986
3-AAWindsor Forest-3992024,67125,630974,370
4-AAThomson818,242134,79846,6972631,000,000-
4-AAPutnam County124,279413,308413,60348,600999,790210
4-AALaney57,462437,705448,45554,588998,2101,790
4-AAWashington County1714,14788,543627,735730,442269,558
4-AAButler-412,608256,668259,317740,683
4-AAWestside (Augusta)-1889,1509,239990,761
4-AAJosey--42,9762,980997,020
4-AAGlenn Hills--22022999,978
5-AACallaway411,603339,380240,0848,769999,836164
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian372,470352,700268,8235,767999,760240
5-AAColumbia215,604305,417443,36432,670997,0552,945
5-AALandmark Christian2431,57030,133544,609576,555423,445
5-AARedan8093317,577402,712421,302578,698
5-AATowers--112,1042,115997,885
5-AAMcNair--83,3693,377996,623
6-AASouth Atlanta769,296221,7048,841144999,98515
6-AANorth Cobb Christian225,049706,38868,370189999,9964
6-AAMount Paran Christian5,60671,184541,464283,877902,13197,869
6-AAWashington4847684,596250,772335,892664,108
6-AATherrell1245296,574461,218758,038241,962
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-31553,7963,954996,046
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy---44999,996
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart818,304147,93424,8447,777998,8591,141
7-AAFannin County92,116367,135277,092167,748904,09195,909
7-AANorth Murray57,226290,888360,155240,610948,87951,121
7-AAModel27,447159,795244,734301,247733,223266,777
7-AAHaralson County4,90734,24693,135282,186414,474585,526
7-AAGordon Central-128299328999,672
7-AAMurray County-112133146999,854
8-AAAthens Academy545,764335,47993,13320,741995,1174,883
8-AAFellowship Christian380,282421,203149,14138,231988,85711,143
8-AAUnion County54,554155,076399,399244,697853,726146,274
8-AABanks County15,47361,672222,611348,597648,353351,647
8-AAProvidence Christian3,35421,15398,638234,186357,331642,669
8-AAEast Jackson5735,41737,078113,548156,616843,384

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Brooks County
Brooks County
Rabun County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Darlington
Brooks County
Rabun County
Bleckley County
St. Francis
Darlington
Temple
Brooks County
Social Circle
Rabun County
Screven County
Bleckley County
Reg 5, #3
25
37.57
4-1
Oglethorpe County
Reg 6, #2
11
54.00
4-1
St. Francis
Reg 8, #4
29
31.27
1-3
Athens Christian
Reg 7, #1
7
65.11
5-0
Darlington
Reg 3, #3
27
33.38
3-2
Bryan County
Reg 4, #2
22
39.26
3-3
Temple
Reg 2, #4
24
38.47
1-4
Jefferson County
Reg 1, #1
2
77.34
4-1
Brooks County
Reg 6, #3
13
50.64
4-1
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #2
14
50.40
4-1
Social Circle
Reg 7, #4
26
37.29
3-2
Dade County
Reg 8, #1
3
73.95
5-0
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
21
39.28
2-3
Heard County
Reg 3, #2
20
40.73
5-0
Screven County
Reg 1, #4
28
31.28
1-4
Bacon County
Reg 2, #1
5
68.87
5-0
Bleckley County
Swainsboro
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Whitefield Academy
Swainsboro
Metter
Elbert County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Lamar County
Commerce
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #3
17
44.42
2-4
Pelham
Reg 2, #2
6
67.65
5-0
Swainsboro
Reg 4, #4
37
1.80
2-4
Crawford County
Reg 3, #1
10
55.78
3-3
Metter
Reg 7, #3
19
40.95
3-2
Pepperell
Reg 8, #2
8
59.56
5-0
Elbert County
Reg 6, #4
23
39.17
3-2
Mount Vernon
Reg 5, #1
1
78.42
4-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 2, #3
15
49.42
2-2
Dublin
Reg 1, #2
4
72.97
4-1
Irwin County
Reg 3, #4
33
17.66
3-3
Claxton
Reg 4, #1
12
53.98
5-1
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
16
46.40
3-2
Commerce
Reg 7, #2
18
41.01
3-1
Trion
Reg 5, #4
30
25.05
2-4
Jasper County
Reg 6, #1
9
57.37
4-1
Whitefield Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I4-078.421,000,0004.13877,101738,907533,172336,6641.97
Brooks County1-A Division I4-177.341,000,0004.23943,249814,090495,436291,7352.43
Irwin County1-A Division I4-172.971,000,0003.86875,868717,773329,458141,3166.08
Rabun County8-A Division I5-073.951,000,0003.69835,989568,896294,526133,3376.50
Bleckley County2-A Division I5-068.87999,9663.21833,131321,184126,52942,64822.45
Swainsboro2-A Division I5-067.65999,9593.09795,672278,461101,95331,53030.72
Darlington7-A Division I5-065.11999,9923.05801,421205,73770,36916,68958.92
Elbert County8-A Division I5-059.561,000,0002.25249,10972,42814,5002,282437.21
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I4-157.371,000,0002.45475,14594,13013,5901,843541.59
Metter3-A Division I3-355.78999,9992.30278,86832,1536,5397631,309.62
Lamar County4-A Division I5-153.981,000,0002.15124,14058,4845,8895701,753.39
St. Francis6-A Division I4-154.001,000,0002.11305,24045,1504,9244312,319.19
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I4-150.641,000,0001.80173,01719,0381,4401039,707.74
Social Circle5-A Division I4-150.401,000,0001.5960,6467,8246284223,808.52
Dublin2-A Division I2-249.42995,0461.1955,3168,5465333132,257.06
Commerce8-A Division I3-246.401,000,0001.67118,6367,8442921190,908.09
Pelham1-A Division I2-444.421,000,0001.1123,3931,576463333,332.33
Pepperell7-A Division I3-240.95968,9251.2234,1411,367311999,999.00
Trion7-A Division I3-141.01956,4391.2133,3811,362301999,999.00
Screven County3-A Division I5-040.73999,9621.6228,7361,16937--
Temple4-A Division I3-339.261,000,0001.5915,2071,21329--
Heard County4-A Division I2-339.281,000,0001.5915,1231,18018--
Mount Vernon6-A Division I3-239.171,000,0001.1110,60945510--
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I4-137.571,000,0001.1510,6702637--
Dade County7-A Division I3-237.29898,1991.009,5583066--
Jefferson County2-A Division I1-438.47949,5540.974,3022506--
Bryan County3-A Division I3-233.38999,7541.304,8651131--
Bacon County1-A Division I1-431.281,000,0001.012,078321--
Athens Christian8-A Division I1-331.271,000,0001.063,71548---
Jasper County5-A Division I2-425.051,000,0001.031,60719---
Claxton3-A Division I3-317.66990,3641.02522---
Coosa7-A Division I3-219.53116,6000.1213----
Chattooga7-A Division I1-418.2144,0400.041----
Armuchee7-A Division I2-317.0015,8050.021----
Crawford County4-A Division I2-41.801,000,0001.00-----
East Laurens2-A Division I0-414.8355,4750.06-----
Savannah3-A Division I0-6-19.659,9210.01-----
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I1-312.45-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IBrooks County624,811367,3777,6971151,000,000-
1-A Division IIrwin County373,758605,86519,9774001,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham1,39525,514796,039177,0521,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County361,244176,287822,4331,000,000-
2-A Division IBleckley County526,314418,48650,9774,189999,96634
2-A Division ISwainsboro453,487477,10764,0125,353999,95941
2-A Division IDublin18,79894,199681,770200,279995,0464,954
2-A Division IJefferson County1,40010,180201,642736,332949,55450,446
2-A Division IEast Laurens1281,59953,84755,475944,525
3-A Division IMetter844,134138,05616,812997999,9991
3-A Division IScreven County123,978593,857254,06728,060999,96238
3-A Division IBryan County30,989253,845600,890114,030999,754246
3-A Division IClaxton89914,242128,206847,017990,3649,636
3-A Division ISavannah--259,8969,921990,079
4-A Division ILamar County791,980165,68642,1052291,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple104,638417,197471,9616,2041,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County103,363416,891473,5976,1491,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County1922612,337987,4181,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian967,98831,570426161,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle30,112792,481162,36615,0411,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County1,804161,078664,419172,6991,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County9614,871172,789812,2441,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy491,116312,121153,68043,0831,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis307,898353,866255,69782,5391,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian181,847285,689381,757150,7071,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon19,13948,324208,866723,6711,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division IDarlington935,79760,6123,243340999,9928
7-A Division IPepperell32,156370,076336,693230,000968,92531,075
7-A Division ITrion31,464361,400331,507232,068956,43943,561
7-A Division IDade County542203,074302,765391,818898,199101,801
7-A Division ICoosa364,07518,14194,348116,600883,400
7-A Division IChattooga44994,82938,70844,040955,960
7-A Division IArmuchee12642,82212,71815,805984,195
8-A Division IRabun County844,300146,4008,9463541,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County144,361695,908149,59210,1391,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce11,020149,919704,773134,2881,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian3197,773136,689855,2191,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Schley County
Bowdon
Clinch County
Johnson County
Schley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Bowdon
Early County
Aquinas
Clinch County
Manchester
Bowdon
Wilcox County
Early County
Macon County
Aquinas
Emanuel County Institute
Clinch County
Reg 5, #3
33
17.54
1-4
Hancock Central
Reg 6, #2
9
45.24
3-2
Manchester
Reg 8, #4
24
32.65
3-2
Greene County
Reg 7, #1
1
54.43
4-1
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
23
33.35
4-2
Jenkins County
Reg 4, #2
11
41.56
2-3
Wilcox County
Reg 2, #4
22
33.48
2-3
Lanier County
Reg 1, #1
4
51.55
6-0
Early County
Reg 6, #3
18
36.95
1-4
Macon County
Reg 5, #2
29
27.86
2-2
Wilkinson County
Reg 7, #4
Reg 8, #1
10
44.88
4-1
Aquinas
Reg 4, #3
13
40.05
4-1
Telfair County
Reg 3, #2
12
41.50
1-4
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 1, #4
31
21.25
1-4
Seminole County
Reg 2, #1
2
52.62
5-1
Clinch County
Charlton County
Johnson County
Dooly County
Schley County
Charlton County
McIntosh County Academy
Washington-Wilkes
Johnson County
Mitchell County
Dooly County
Christian Heritage
Schley County
Reg 1, #3
25
30.24
1-4
Terrell County
Reg 2, #2
5
50.19
3-2
Charlton County
Reg 4, #4
27
28.82
3-2
Wheeler County
Reg 3, #1
7
47.20
4-1
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 7, #3
21
33.79
4-1
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 8, #2
15
38.73
4-1
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 6, #4
19
35.37
2-3
Chattahoochee County
Reg 5, #1
6
49.14
4-0
Johnson County
Reg 2, #3
20
33.88
1-5
Turner County
Reg 1, #2
14
38.91
1-4
Mitchell County
Reg 3, #4
28
28.09
3-2
Montgomery County
Reg 4, #1
8
46.21
2-2
Dooly County
Reg 8, #3
17
37.97
3-2
Lincoln County
Reg 7, #2
16
38.62
1-4
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #4
35
14.05
1-4
Glascock County
Reg 6, #1
3
52.03
3-2
Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-A Division II4-154.431,000,0003.36687,718454,123303,536194,1804.15
Clinch County2-A Division II5-152.62996,5693.46714,940517,830288,206168,3974.94
Schley County6-A Division II3-252.03999,8143.51713,870504,706310,015165,3965.05
Early County1-A Division II6-051.551,000,0003.24722,906382,146229,963128,9076.76
Charlton County2-A Division II3-250.19992,5383.13626,875405,869201,84098,8529.12
Johnson County5-A Division II4-049.14999,9793.09668,191378,024201,16489,53810.17
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II4-147.20997,1322.51390,646218,97999,34639,73224.17
Dooly County4-A Division II2-246.21998,7922.56461,924202,94190,14433,26729.06
Manchester6-A Division II3-245.24998,4552.65443,286204,06182,74928,52334.06
Aquinas8-A Division II4-144.88983,5422.04490,997198,94268,68925,24738.61
Wilcox County4-A Division II2-341.56995,1012.00248,09383,02125,6806,920143.51
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II1-441.50984,0861.88189,98677,69222,3615,981166.20
Telfair County4-A Division II4-140.05992,8581.84193,01058,92115,8083,686270.30
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II4-138.73921,9891.52200,34254,42512,1112,667373.95
Mitchell County1-A Division II1-438.91989,4081.75192,55247,85111,3822,267440.11
Christian Heritage7-A Division II1-438.621,000,0001.74135,99142,63210,3671,994500.50
Lincoln County8-A Division II3-237.97907,1901.44172,45144,0629,0421,873532.90
Macon County6-A Division II1-436.95979,1491.72177,96133,9775,5851,000999.00
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II2-335.37980,8461.57138,52924,0073,5815781,729.10
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II4-133.791,000,0001.4666,50113,2352,0422543,936.01
Turner County2-A Division II1-533.88738,8361.0360,03710,4881,5061945,153.64
Jenkins County3-A Division II4-233.35900,8811.2248,4468,9411,1961626,171.84
Lanier County2-A Division II2-333.48721,2180.9953,5088,9211,2521566,409.26
Greene County8-A Division II3-232.65744,8960.9649,4168,0871,0811158,694.65
Terrell County1-A Division II1-430.24934,0531.1433,7824,4404363925,640.03
Atkinson County2-A Division II2-330.17550,8390.6820,8452,5142462539,999.00
Wheeler County4-A Division II3-228.82911,7351.0919,3802,5032142147,618.05
Wilkinson County5-A Division II2-227.86973,2691.2542,7513,8002541855,554.56
Montgomery County3-A Division II3-228.09752,3600.8917,6601,6661337142,856.14
Warren County8-A Division II2-327.28430,0130.498,992842613333,332.33
Seminole County1-A Division II1-421.25686,0700.722,63514741999,999.00
Portal3-A Division II3-221.11365,5410.392,331996--
Hancock Central5-A Division II1-417.54793,0910.831,95054---
Miller County1-A Division II1-416.16386,9040.4042724---
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II1-413.00586,9380.6045819---
Glascock County5-A Division II1-414.05645,5930.665679---
Taylor County6-A Division II2-312.3218,8040.02201---
Hawkinsville4-A Division II2-39.6066,2820.07161---
Greenville6-A Division II1-49.7921,8690.028----
Treutlen4-A Division II0-56.4735,2320.041----
Towns County8-A Division II1-39.1912,3700.011----
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-4-7.323,5650.00-----
Twiggs County5-A Division II2-3-17.981,1300.00-----
Marion County6-A Division II0-5-1.001,0630.00-----
Pataula Charter1-A Division II4-2-3.71-------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-3-36.43-------
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-5-48.21-------
GSIC8-A Division II0-5-54.10-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-A Division IIMitchell County-705,973240,69442,741989,40810,592
1-A Division IITerrell County-232,557505,195196,301934,05365,947
1-A Division IISeminole County-46,158178,448461,464686,070313,930
1-A Division IIMiller County-15,30775,260296,337386,904613,096
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay-54033,1573,565996,435
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County552,088361,76467,30915,408996,5693,431
2-A Division IICharlton County405,897453,793106,28026,568992,5387,462
2-A Division IITurner County18,47976,687325,313318,357738,836261,164
2-A Division IILanier County16,91970,513308,329325,457721,218278,782
2-A Division IIAtkinson County6,61737,243192,769314,210550,839449,161
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy617,187284,54175,91219,492997,1322,868
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute291,872432,205196,78863,221984,08615,914
3-A Division IIJenkins County67,486186,564403,928242,903900,88199,119
3-A Division IIMontgomery County20,67177,758244,076409,855752,360247,640
3-A Division IIPortal2,78418,93279,296264,529365,541634,459
4-A Division IIDooly County510,369300,172147,79740,454998,7921,208
4-A Division IIWilcox County262,953337,879292,801101,468995,1014,899
4-A Division IITelfair County205,002302,976350,636134,244992,8587,142
4-A Division IIWheeler County21,64158,350203,293628,451911,73588,265
4-A Division IIHawkinsville294613,79461,99866,282933,718
4-A Division IITreutlen61621,67933,38535,232964,768
5-A Division IIJohnson County923,73372,8122,971463999,97921
5-A Division IIWilkinson County64,761629,117216,93262,459973,26926,731
5-A Division IIHancock Central6,885151,472350,945283,789793,091206,909
5-A Division IIGlascock County2,68880,822231,286330,797645,593354,407
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep1,93365,771197,666321,568586,938413,062
5-A Division IITwiggs County-62009241,130998,870
6-A Division IISchley County692,578270,59730,7005,939999,814186
6-A Division IIManchester280,753521,100160,21136,391998,4551,545
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County19,09867,284373,795520,669980,84619,154
6-A Division IIMacon County7,560140,692432,875398,022979,14920,851
6-A Division IITaylor County721778817,79218,804981,196
6-A Division IIGreenville41101,61720,13821,869978,131
6-A Division IIMarion County--141,0491,063998,937
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
7-A Division IIBowdon850,595128,00521,400-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage106,065546,250347,685-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)43,340325,745630,915-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIAquinas531,956269,609126,74755,230983,54216,458
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes210,520286,636261,495163,338921,98978,011
8-A Division IILincoln County181,983264,913276,059184,235907,19092,810
8-A Division IIGreene County60,783130,837226,274327,002744,896255,104
8-A Division IIWarren County14,73247,812107,605259,864430,013569,987
8-A Division IITowns County261931,82010,33112,370987,630
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000
8-A Division IIGSIC-----1,000,000

