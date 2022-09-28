Maxwell playoff projections after Week 6

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Colquitt County Valdosta Colquitt County Mill Creek Walton Valdosta First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Milton Colquitt County Mill Creek Carrollton Milton Norcross Brookwood Colquitt County North Cobb Mill Creek Grayson Carrollton Reg 5, #3 17 73.84 5-0 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 6, #2 10 79.81 2-3 Milton Reg 8, #4 24 68.74 3-2 Mountain View Reg 7, #1 12 76.10 3-2 Norcross Reg 3, #3 23 68.79 1-5 Marietta Reg 4, #2 14 74.83 2-3 Brookwood Reg 2, #4 28 65.22 3-3 Pebblebrook Reg 1, #1 1 108.46 5-0 Colquitt County Reg 6, #3 21 70.27 4-1 Denmark Reg 5, #2 9 81.58 3-2 North Cobb Reg 7, #4 36 56.68 4-2 Peachtree Ridge Reg 8, #1 2 105.35 5-0 Mill Creek Reg 4, #3 16 74.72 4-1 Grayson Reg 3, #2 20 72.08 3-3 McEachern Reg 1, #4 26 67.70 3-3 Richmond Hill Reg 2, #1 7 83.70 6-0 Carrollton Westlake Walton Valdosta Lambert Westlake North Paulding Buford Walton Valdosta Parkview North Gwinnett Lambert Reg 1, #3 13 75.83 3-2 Lowndes Reg 2, #2 11 79.44 4-2 Westlake Reg 4, #4 25 68.51 4-1 South Gwinnett Reg 3, #1 18 73.83 4-1 North Paulding Reg 7, #3 31 62.03 4-1 Meadowcreek Reg 8, #2 5 88.34 5-0 Buford Reg 6, #4 27 67.51 3-2 South Forsyth Reg 5, #1 4 89.53 3-1 Walton Reg 2, #3 15 74.74 4-2 East Coweta Reg 1, #2 3 93.99 6-0 Valdosta Reg 3, #4 34 58.64 1-5 Harrison Reg 4, #1 8 82.53 4-1 Parkview Reg 8, #3 22 69.78 2-3 Collins Hill Reg 7, #2 19 72.17 4-2 North Gwinnett Reg 5, #4 39 50.21 5-0 Osborne Reg 6, #1 6 85.49 5-0 Lambert

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 5-0 108.46 999,996 4.56 971,634 940,765 652,467 537,879 0.86 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 5-0 105.35 999,997 4.30 936,622 892,034 473,792 341,592 1.93 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 6-0 93.99 999,193 3.59 764,572 581,320 337,894 65,644 14.23 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 3-1 89.53 999,952 2.86 455,494 338,534 157,268 20,831 47.01 Buford 8-AAAAAAA 5-0 88.34 997,733 2.96 521,297 367,580 140,956 16,638 59.10 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 5-0 85.49 995,166 2.86 681,776 218,917 93,519 8,164 121.49 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 6-0 83.70 999,541 2.45 575,353 122,979 28,156 2,893 344.66 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 4-1 82.53 983,914 2.23 235,337 104,753 35,890 2,450 407.16 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 3-2 81.58 999,252 2.03 206,704 77,849 19,161 1,289 774.80 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 2-3 79.81 974,743 2.13 401,165 72,354 19,670 1,044 956.85 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 4-2 79.44 998,243 1.99 369,386 68,372 12,956 695 1,437.85 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 3-2 76.10 999,758 2.00 281,657 25,517 3,835 187 5,346.59 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 3-2 75.83 945,233 1.53 195,447 32,161 4,645 138 7,245.38 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 4-2 74.74 994,118 1.47 160,699 22,930 3,037 97 10,308.28 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 4-1 74.72 883,730 1.60 109,826 17,886 2,682 95 10,525.32 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 2-3 74.83 886,216 1.61 112,564 18,474 2,804 89 11,234.96 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 4-1 73.83 985,509 1.77 184,911 26,312 3,919 88 11,362.64 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 4-2 72.17 997,276 1.70 153,422 12,704 1,510 49 20,407.16 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 3-3 72.08 977,014 1.62 134,000 15,716 1,930 47 21,275.60 Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 5-0 73.84 993,272 1.56 131,495 11,659 1,276 45 22,221.22 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 1-5 68.79 948,508 1.38 63,453 5,324 448 13 76,922.08 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 4-1 70.27 810,357 1.07 54,259 5,267 581 8 124,999.00 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 2-3 69.78 839,327 1.25 66,968 5,863 534 8 124,999.00 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 3-2 68.74 806,792 1.17 54,799 4,006 324 7 142,856.14 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 4-1 68.51 635,024 0.95 41,434 3,134 281 4 249,999.00 South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 3-2 67.51 698,771 0.85 24,727 2,063 178 2 499,999.00 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 3-3 67.70 769,309 0.95 43,903 2,100 125 2 499,999.00 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 3-2 64.29 519,216 0.59 8,868 557 39 2 499,999.00 Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 3-3 65.22 955,000 1.01 12,265 946 40 - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 4-1 62.03 987,224 1.16 16,136 834 40 - - Newton 4-AAAAAAA 3-2 64.85 409,194 0.55 15,316 757 35 - - Archer 4-AAAAAAA 1-4 60.48 201,922 0.25 3,437 100 4 - - Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 1-5 58.64 667,674 0.74 2,981 105 3 - - Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 4-2 58.87 286,269 0.31 2,906 52 1 - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 1-4 57.67 218,199 0.25 2,068 25 - - - Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 4-2 56.68 801,157 0.81 622 18 - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 5-0 55.01 137,952 0.15 712 12 - - - Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 2-4 54.43 421,295 0.45 575 12 - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 5-0 50.21 413,425 0.42 663 5 - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 3-2 48.69 331,143 0.34 355 3 - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 1-4 47.27 262,956 0.27 189 1 - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 2-4 41.06 172,965 0.17 1 - - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 1-5 40.90 53,098 0.05 1 - - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 2-3 41.56 41,597 0.04 1 - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 2-3 36.27 1,747 0.00 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 2-3 14.89 23 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 845,580 149,979 4,241 196 999,996 4 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 150,271 751,790 89,977 7,155 999,193 807 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 3,690 79,989 629,502 232,052 945,233 54,767 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 434 15,908 227,689 525,278 769,309 230,691 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 25 2,334 48,591 235,319 286,269 713,731 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 539,332 303,743 122,334 34,132 999,541 459 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 300,961 378,885 239,014 79,383 998,243 1,757 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 139,277 260,065 411,455 183,321 994,118 5,882 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 20,424 57,124 225,680 651,772 955,000 45,000 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 6 183 1,517 51,392 53,098 946,902 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 433,751 314,419 180,116 57,223 985,509 14,491 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 338,441 327,179 231,158 80,236 977,014 22,986 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 198,098 272,579 335,802 142,029 948,508 51,492 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 22,920 60,185 168,650 415,919 667,674 332,326 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 6,790 25,638 84,274 304,593 421,295 578,705 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 586,179 250,621 107,441 39,673 983,914 16,086 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 176,848 281,955 266,524 160,889 886,216 113,784 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 173,397 280,165 267,166 163,002 883,730 116,270 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 44,039 114,220 194,934 281,831 635,024 364,976 4-AAAAAAA Newton 15,785 54,238 113,730 225,441 409,194 590,806 4-AAAAAAA Archer 3,752 18,801 50,205 129,164 201,922 798,078 5-AAAAAAA Walton 688,226 250,123 60,330 1,273 999,952 48 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 246,493 503,881 239,538 9,340 999,252 748 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 65,110 242,333 632,437 53,392 993,272 6,728 5-AAAAAAA Osborne 79 1,729 30,257 381,360 413,425 586,575 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 59 1,145 21,672 308,267 331,143 668,857 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 33 789 15,766 246,368 262,956 737,044 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 621,613 280,932 71,574 21,047 995,166 4,834 6-AAAAAAA Milton 293,417 429,433 184,693 67,200 974,743 25,257 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 49,330 148,441 336,685 275,901 810,357 189,643 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 25,218 91,696 249,318 332,539 698,771 301,229 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 10,422 49,496 157,472 301,826 519,216 480,784 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central - 2 258 1,487 1,747 998,253 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 573,992 316,142 92,885 16,739 999,758 242 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 345,615 432,548 180,833 38,280 997,276 2,724 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 73,599 236,775 634,831 42,019 987,224 12,776 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 6,753 12,987 66,622 714,795 801,157 198,843 7-AAAAAAA Discovery 36 1,450 18,327 153,152 172,965 827,035 7-AAAAAAA Duluth 5 98 6,502 34,992 41,597 958,403 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - - 23 23 999,977 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 881,019 116,183 2,602 193 999,997 3 8-AAAAAAA Buford 115,442 762,549 105,869 13,873 997,733 2,267 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 2,008 63,868 425,864 347,587 839,327 160,673 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 1,488 51,938 372,290 381,076 806,792 193,208 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 30 3,742 58,793 155,634 218,199 781,801 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 13 1,720 34,582 101,637 137,952 862,048

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Hughes Houston County Houston County Gainesville Hughes Lee County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Roswell Houston County Gainesville Northside (Warner Robins) Sequoyah Roswell North Atlanta Houston County South Paulding Gainesville Lovejoy Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 5, #3 16 64.84 3-2 Douglas County Reg 6, #2 15 65.15 2-3 Sequoyah Reg 8, #4 37 49.60 2-3 Lanier Reg 7, #1 7 77.97 4-1 Roswell Reg 3, #3 32 51.63 3-2 Jonesboro Reg 4, #2 19 58.91 4-1 North Atlanta Reg 2, #4 34 50.71 3-2 Evans Reg 1, #1 2 91.21 5-0 Houston County Reg 6, #3 18 60.24 2-3 Creekview Reg 5, #2 13 68.00 3-2 South Paulding Reg 7, #4 29 52.59 1-4 Sprayberry Reg 8, #1 5 84.32 5-0 Gainesville Reg 4, #3 24 56.62 1-4 St. Pius X Reg 3, #2 26 55.55 3-2 Lovejoy Reg 1, #4 8 77.15 3-2 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 2, #1 12 68.02 5-0 Brunswick Thomas County Central Hughes Lee County Rome Thomas County Central Woodward Academy Alpharetta Hughes Lee County Marist Blessed Trinity Rome Reg 1, #3 4 87.75 5-0 Thomas County Central Reg 2, #2 17 62.05 3-2 Effingham County Reg 4, #4 45 40.56 4-1 Dunwoody Reg 3, #1 6 80.83 4-1 Woodward Academy Reg 7, #3 14 65.71 3-2 Alpharetta Reg 8, #2 22 58.58 4-2 North Forsyth Reg 6, #4 20 58.81 1-5 Allatoona Reg 5, #1 1 91.71 5-0 Hughes Reg 2, #3 31 52.38 2-3 Glynn Academy Reg 1, #2 3 90.48 4-1 Lee County Reg 3, #4 38 48.41 4-1 Mundy's Mill Reg 4, #1 9 73.75 3-2 Marist Reg 8, #3 28 54.06 1-4 Shiloh Reg 7, #2 11 72.23 4-1 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 21 58.70 4-1 Paulding County Reg 6, #1 10 73.74 4-1 Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Houston County 1-AAAAAA 5-0 91.21 998,023 4.10 877,141 738,537 510,401 321,039 2.11 Lee County 1-AAAAAA 4-1 90.48 997,446 4.02 860,635 711,284 473,782 282,691 2.54 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 5-0 87.75 994,621 3.66 786,950 594,146 330,641 165,031 5.06 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 5-0 84.32 999,969 3.66 852,511 592,704 244,423 105,417 8.49 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 4-1 80.83 999,999 4.94 1,221,493 559,711 236,331 75,404 12.26 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 4-1 77.97 999,719 2.90 712,380 176,478 63,519 17,237 57.01 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 3-2 77.15 939,753 2.45 532,129 198,145 45,712 11,040 89.58 Hughes 5-AAAAAA 5-0 91.71 999,992 1.12 31,392 25,673 14,114 8,872 111.71 Marist 4-AAAAAA 3-2 73.75 999,980 2.26 180,117 97,771 25,834 4,636 214.70 Rome 6-AAAAAA 4-1 73.74 995,555 2.37 445,669 98,166 25,480 4,581 217.29 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 4-1 72.23 998,513 2.46 478,223 79,143 17,497 2,936 339.60 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 5-0 68.02 998,862 1.43 159,431 33,335 3,966 448 2,231.14 South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 3-2 68.00 992,368 1.73 123,172 24,224 2,589 279 3,583.23 Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 3-2 65.71 978,648 1.82 183,930 18,934 2,109 158 6,328.11 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 2-3 65.15 933,377 1.53 120,966 12,522 1,323 108 9,258.26 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 3-2 64.84 915,134 1.45 84,627 10,169 870 66 15,150.52 Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 3-2 62.05 988,526 1.13 41,349 5,936 414 23 43,477.26 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 4-1 58.91 995,642 1.69 42,380 4,524 226 10 99,999.00 North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 4-2 58.58 987,192 1.37 43,097 3,966 214 8 124,999.00 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 2-3 60.24 832,703 1.12 37,728 2,850 165 7 142,856.14 St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 1-4 56.62 992,065 1.57 34,316 2,702 98 4 249,999.00 Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 4-1 58.70 924,514 1.21 34,618 1,893 84 2 499,999.00 Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 1-5 58.81 409,825 0.47 4,946 436 18 2 499,999.00 Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 3-2 55.55 991,004 1.57 50,825 3,954 122 1 999,999.00 Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 3-2 51.63 942,255 1.22 12,116 664 22 - - River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 4-1 56.92 493,044 0.58 8,555 536 15 - - Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 1-4 54.06 675,113 0.75 10,366 292 8 - - Veterans 1-AAAAAA 4-1 55.52 53,524 0.07 4,334 234 6 - - Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 2-3 52.38 762,735 0.77 1,638 165 6 - - Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 1-4 52.59 622,294 0.68 5,129 284 3 - - Etowah 6-AAAAAA 4-1 55.73 335,479 0.37 2,693 174 3 - - Lanier 8-AAAAAA 2-3 49.60 648,184 0.71 4,347 87 2 - - Evans 2-AAAAAA 3-2 50.71 816,836 0.83 1,870 130 1 - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 2-4 49.81 487,858 0.52 3,053 45 1 - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 1-4 50.04 16,633 0.02 594 17 1 - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 4-1 48.41 904,174 1.02 1,743 98 - - - Newnan 5-AAAAAA 1-4 52.50 70,657 0.08 854 20 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 4-1 40.56 775,738 0.82 857 16 - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 1-4 44.77 200,684 0.21 320 12 - - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 2-3 46.65 189,205 0.20 628 10 - - - East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 2-3 50.81 40,245 0.04 335 7 - - - Alexander 5-AAAAAA 2-3 46.64 57,075 0.06 226 3 - - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 2-2 42.92 212,599 0.21 55 2 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 2-2 39.50 121,083 0.12 18 1 - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 2-2 43.74 170,799 0.18 204 - - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 3-2 41.88 99,359 0.10 19 - - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-5 28.76 152,767 0.15 9 - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 2-3 33.60 133,866 0.14 4 - - - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 1-4 31.58 26,831 0.03 3 - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-6 35.27 12,479 0.01 3 - - - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-5 35.65 29,343 0.03 2 - - - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 0-5 25.53 83,808 0.08 - - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 1-4 18.84 1,863 0.00 - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 0-5 18.72 17 0.00 - - - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 0-5 24.11 15 0.00 - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 1-4 18.12 8 0.00 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 3-2 24.92 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Houston County 390,005 319,531 213,031 75,456 998,023 1,977 1-AAAAAA Lee County 350,723 324,067 235,937 86,719 997,446 2,554 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 230,266 290,559 331,536 142,260 994,621 5,379 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 28,977 65,501 216,452 628,823 939,753 60,247 1-AAAAAA Veterans 29 296 2,441 50,758 53,524 946,476 1-AAAAAA Tift County - 46 603 15,984 16,633 983,367 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 679,039 277,757 37,024 5,042 998,862 1,138 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 284,852 475,984 173,945 53,745 988,526 11,474 2-AAAAAA Evans 28,860 119,711 340,341 327,924 816,836 183,164 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 5,980 112,926 338,127 305,702 762,735 237,265 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 515 4,639 61,576 145,869 212,599 787,401 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 398 4,981 31,604 84,100 121,083 878,917 2-AAAAAA Grovetown 356 4,002 17,383 77,618 99,359 900,641 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 943,328 53,542 2,666 463 999,999 1 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 40,335 664,677 265,560 20,432 991,004 8,996 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro 13,256 255,991 413,386 259,622 942,255 57,745 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 3,077 20,092 292,654 588,351 904,174 95,826 3-AAAAAA Morrow 4 4,694 22,463 106,705 133,866 866,134 3-AAAAAA Alcovy - 1,004 3,248 22,579 26,831 973,169 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County - - 23 1,840 1,863 998,137 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - - - 8 8 999,992 4-AAAAAA Marist 811,353 157,067 29,639 1,921 999,980 20 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 112,970 462,300 365,555 54,817 995,642 4,358 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 73,866 357,937 474,165 86,097 992,065 7,935 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 1,785 21,331 115,839 636,783 775,738 224,262 4-AAAAAA South Cobb 22 1,002 10,059 141,684 152,767 847,233 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 4 363 4,743 78,698 83,808 916,192 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 952,506 46,214 1,076 196 999,992 8 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 41,531 512,585 308,971 129,281 992,368 7,632 5-AAAAAA Paulding County 5,473 135,626 293,206 490,209 924,514 75,486 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 482 304,640 375,725 234,287 915,134 84,866 5-AAAAAA Alexander 6 803 6,745 49,521 57,075 942,925 5-AAAAAA Newnan 2 77 10,099 60,479 70,657 929,343 5-AAAAAA East Paulding - 55 4,178 36,012 40,245 959,755 5-AAAAAA New Manchester - - - 15 15 999,985 6-AAAAAA Rome 685,319 226,802 67,255 16,179 995,555 4,445 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 202,528 379,139 237,267 114,443 933,377 66,623 6-AAAAAA Creekview 83,060 234,832 307,719 207,092 832,703 167,297 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 22,948 87,797 159,805 222,494 493,044 506,956 6-AAAAAA Etowah 5,632 26,415 107,901 195,531 335,479 664,521 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 513 45,015 120,053 244,244 409,825 590,175 6-AAAAAA Woodstock - - - 17 17 999,983 7-AAAAAA Roswell 612,445 288,874 90,829 7,571 999,719 281 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 294,859 457,576 234,472 11,606 998,513 1,487 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 91,354 242,599 526,244 118,451 978,648 21,352 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry 1,193 7,692 106,522 506,887 622,294 377,706 7-AAAAAA Lassiter 106 1,565 18,631 150,497 170,799 829,201 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek 42 1,671 22,863 176,108 200,684 799,316 7-AAAAAA Pope 1 23 439 28,880 29,343 970,657 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 950,133 47,298 2,237 301 999,969 31 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 42,352 762,742 146,848 35,250 987,192 12,808 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 3,313 31,699 354,448 285,653 675,113 324,887 8-AAAAAA Lanier 3,139 129,230 238,797 277,018 648,184 351,816 8-AAAAAA Jackson County 867 12,236 202,582 272,173 487,858 512,142 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 195 16,327 52,597 120,086 189,205 810,795 8-AAAAAA Apalachee 1 468 2,491 9,519 12,479 987,521

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Ware County Warner Robins Ware County Dutchtown Warner Robins Coffee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cartersville Ware County Loganville Dutchtown Kell Cartersville Chamblee Ware County Mays Loganville Northgate Dutchtown Reg 5, #3 21 52.67 3-2 Villa Rica Reg 6, #2 12 65.60 5-0 Kell Reg 8, #4 15 56.38 1-4 Clarke Central Reg 7, #1 3 76.46 5-0 Cartersville Reg 3, #3 35 40.68 2-3 McIntosh Reg 4, #2 32 43.58 3-1 Chamblee Reg 2, #4 20 52.82 3-2 Union Grove Reg 1, #1 1 83.71 4-0 Ware County Reg 6, #3 19 52.86 3-2 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 5, #2 16 56.17 2-2 Mays Reg 7, #4 24 50.05 2-3 Cass Reg 8, #1 6 70.62 6-0 Loganville Reg 4, #3 34 41.30 1-4 Decatur Reg 3, #2 31 44.52 1-5 Northgate Reg 1, #4 28 47.88 1-4 Statesboro Reg 2, #1 2 79.38 5-0 Dutchtown Warner Robins Creekside Coffee Calhoun Warner Robins Northside (Columbus) Jefferson Creekside Coffee Tucker Calhoun Cambridge Reg 1, #3 26 49.25 1-4 Jenkins Reg 2, #2 4 75.13 1-4 Warner Robins Reg 4, #4 38 36.28 2-3 Arabia Mountain Reg 3, #1 14 58.64 5-1 Northside (Columbus) Reg 7, #3 18 53.84 2-3 Dalton Reg 8, #2 11 65.99 3-2 Jefferson Reg 6, #4 29 46.80 1-4 Centennial Reg 5, #1 9 67.61 3-2 Creekside Reg 2, #3 8 68.17 3-2 Jones County Reg 1, #2 5 73.46 4-1 Coffee Reg 3, #4 39 33.28 1-4 Harris County Reg 4, #1 23 51.63 2-3 Tucker Reg 8, #3 13 62.91 4-1 Eastside Reg 7, #2 7 69.24 3-2 Calhoun Reg 5, #4 22 52.03 2-3 Lithia Springs Reg 6, #1 10 66.49 3-2 Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Ware County 1-AAAAA 4-0 83.71 999,996 4.14 928,785 740,177 531,067 401,423 1.49 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 5-0 79.38 999,711 4.05 936,210 759,636 393,817 244,454 3.09 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 1-4 75.13 994,072 3.20 692,071 477,832 261,987 98,327 9.17 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 5-0 76.46 999,756 3.12 730,833 325,277 180,428 89,056 10.23 Coffee 1-AAAAA 4-1 73.46 999,851 3.00 671,942 406,464 211,600 68,956 13.50 Loganville 8-AAAAA 6-0 70.62 987,417 2.71 606,813 225,516 77,652 25,405 38.36 Creekside 5-AAAAA 3-2 67.61 999,592 2.73 530,104 222,954 84,555 17,770 55.27 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 3-2 69.24 996,644 2.39 454,093 155,434 63,317 16,463 59.74 Jones County 2-AAAAA 3-2 68.17 974,091 2.15 411,932 207,476 67,076 15,182 64.87 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 3-2 66.49 999,196 2.33 347,558 103,133 38,241 7,519 132.00 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 3-2 65.99 972,711 2.16 393,569 113,838 30,630 6,374 155.89 Kell 6-AAAAA 5-0 65.60 999,482 2.27 320,557 87,473 30,344 5,787 171.80 Eastside 8-AAAAA 4-1 62.91 950,774 1.77 251,911 58,981 12,893 1,991 501.26 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 5-1 58.64 999,993 2.17 181,698 58,905 11,173 987 1,012.17 Mays 5-AAAAA 2-2 56.17 962,551 1.53 103,585 13,605 1,649 123 8,129.08 Tucker 4-AAAAA 2-3 51.63 996,996 1.89 63,676 9,625 1,083 53 18,866.92 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 1-4 56.38 505,596 0.63 27,720 3,332 391 31 32,257.06 Dalton 7-AAAAA 2-3 53.84 878,811 1.09 44,997 4,792 409 19 52,630.58 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 3-2 52.67 897,201 1.23 45,206 4,169 351 17 58,822.53 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 2-3 55.62 411,741 0.50 19,201 2,104 262 15 66,665.67 Union Grove 2-AAAAA 3-2 52.82 708,639 0.78 24,178 3,221 260 15 66,665.67 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 3-2 52.86 962,234 1.36 53,860 4,254 312 12 83,332.33 Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 2-3 52.03 917,282 1.18 31,701 2,181 128 6 166,665.67 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 1-4 49.25 945,491 1.01 18,689 2,223 102 6 166,665.67 Cass 7-AAAAA 2-3 50.05 766,151 0.88 20,622 1,372 76 2 499,999.00 Statesboro 1-AAAAA 1-4 47.88 929,250 0.98 14,004 1,395 49 2 499,999.00 Northgate 3-AAAAA 1-5 44.52 998,585 1.58 17,545 1,442 33 2 499,999.00 Chamblee 4-AAAAA 3-1 43.58 969,997 1.50 13,818 864 30 1 999,999.00 Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 3-2 48.95 171,541 0.19 2,353 161 17 1 999,999.00 McIntosh 3-AAAAA 2-3 40.68 996,338 1.42 7,588 364 12 1 999,999.00 Ola 2-AAAAA 2-2 49.36 304,182 0.32 5,714 530 27 - - Centennial 6-AAAAA 1-4 46.80 856,621 1.00 13,019 679 22 - - Decatur 4-AAAAA 1-4 41.30 948,637 1.36 8,250 416 5 - - Hiram 7-AAAAA 3-2 42.36 324,541 0.34 1,871 53 2 - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 2-3 36.28 857,563 1.05 2,335 73 - - - Harris County 3-AAAAA 1-4 33.28 981,238 1.16 1,294 26 - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 1-4 44.54 19,217 0.02 211 12 - - - Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 3-2 40.10 114,085 0.12 213 7 - - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 2-3 38.71 92,762 0.10 125 3 - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 3-1 32.46 140,696 0.14 66 1 - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-5 29.20 99,527 0.10 30 - - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 1-4 23.49 182,976 0.19 27 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 1-4 30.32 34,097 0.03 14 - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 1-3 31.82 12,503 0.01 6 - - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 0-5 16.34 43,831 0.04 3 - - - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 0-5 26.40 41,356 0.04 3 - - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-5 22.59 25,885 0.03 - - - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-5 2.38 23,846 0.02 - - - - - Banneker 5-AAAAA 2-3 31.34 4,024 0.00 - - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 1-4 7.93 415 0.00 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 2-3 22.54 220 0.00 - - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 0-5 13.69 88 0.00 - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 3-2 13.57 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-5 -34.86 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Ware County 768,293 226,222 5,128 353 999,996 4 1-AAAAA Coffee 229,172 717,091 49,069 4,519 999,851 149 1-AAAAA Jenkins 1,502 32,191 500,860 410,938 945,491 54,509 1-AAAAA Statesboro 1,031 24,212 426,144 477,863 929,250 70,750 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 2 262 15,492 83,771 99,527 900,473 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute - 22 3,307 22,556 25,885 974,115 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 834,153 124,292 36,326 4,940 999,711 289 2-AAAAA Jones County 101,829 254,858 504,801 112,603 974,091 25,909 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 60,655 596,069 299,741 37,607 994,072 5,928 2-AAAAA Union Grove 2,780 18,243 111,035 576,581 708,639 291,361 2-AAAAA Ola 565 6,012 43,154 254,451 304,182 695,818 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 18 526 4,943 13,730 19,217 980,783 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - - - 88 88 999,912 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 802,319 164,260 26,886 6,528 999,993 7 3-AAAAA Northgate 123,498 459,022 294,583 121,482 998,585 1,415 3-AAAAA McIntosh 61,059 288,845 417,103 229,331 996,338 3,662 3-AAAAA Harris County 13,124 87,808 261,015 619,291 981,238 18,762 3-AAAAA Drew - 65 413 23,368 23,846 976,154 4-AAAAA Tucker 624,101 252,480 89,143 31,272 996,996 3,004 4-AAAAA Chamblee 198,012 341,045 280,316 150,624 969,997 30,003 4-AAAAA Decatur 130,984 267,625 331,567 218,461 948,637 51,363 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 45,922 129,986 263,182 418,473 857,563 142,437 4-AAAAA M.L. King 916 8,087 30,220 143,753 182,976 817,024 4-AAAAA Lithonia 65 777 5,572 37,417 43,831 956,169 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 790,406 176,271 28,491 4,424 999,592 408 5-AAAAA Mays 135,712 372,285 281,553 173,001 962,551 37,449 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 66,012 232,723 310,941 287,525 897,201 102,799 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 7,355 211,275 341,304 357,348 917,282 82,718 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 509 5,415 19,155 89,006 114,085 885,915 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities 5 177 1,299 11,022 12,503 987,497 5-AAAAA Banneker 1 28 344 3,651 4,024 995,976 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill - 1,826 16,913 74,023 92,762 907,238 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Cambridge 490,070 388,865 100,857 19,404 999,196 804 6-AAAAA Kell 458,243 436,679 99,988 4,572 999,482 518 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 48,539 146,846 511,579 255,270 962,234 37,766 6-AAAAA Centennial 3,052 25,997 264,311 563,261 856,621 143,379 6-AAAAA North Springs 94 1,498 19,030 120,074 140,696 859,304 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee 2 115 4,234 37,005 41,356 958,644 6-AAAAA Northview - - 1 414 415 999,585 7-AAAAA Cartersville 693,054 275,290 27,634 3,778 999,756 244 7-AAAAA Calhoun 285,938 576,844 114,015 19,847 996,644 3,356 7-AAAAA Dalton 14,930 94,174 470,518 299,189 878,811 121,189 7-AAAAA Cass 5,613 45,399 298,411 416,728 766,151 233,849 7-AAAAA Hiram 463 8,115 83,266 232,697 324,541 675,459 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 2 178 6,156 27,761 34,097 965,903 8-AAAAA Loganville 520,340 283,568 139,565 43,944 987,417 12,583 8-AAAAA Jefferson 288,904 354,812 250,625 78,370 972,711 27,289 8-AAAAA Eastside 171,985 287,851 353,976 136,962 950,774 49,226 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 10,039 38,424 135,805 321,328 505,596 494,404 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch 8,032 26,218 82,525 294,966 411,741 588,259 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 700 9,127 37,496 124,218 171,541 828,459 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - 8 212 220 999,780

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedartown Troup Cedartown Perry Benedictine Troup First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cedartown Bainbridge North Oconee Perry Pace Academy Cedartown Starr's Mill Bainbridge Lovett North Oconee Burke County Perry Reg 5, #3 13 61.67 4-1 Pace Academy Reg 6, #2 18 58.97 3-2 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 8, #4 31 45.25 2-3 Cherokee Bluff Reg 7, #1 1 86.10 5-0 Cedartown Reg 3, #3 11 63.76 4-1 Wayne County Reg 4, #2 8 69.69 4-1 Starr's Mill Reg 2, #4 37 41.78 1-4 Griffin Reg 1, #1 6 74.12 2-4 Bainbridge Reg 6, #3 24 53.27 3-2 Holy Innocents Reg 5, #2 26 51.29 2-3 Lovett Reg 7, #4 21 57.10 4-1 Central (Carrollton) Reg 8, #1 5 75.22 4-0 North Oconee Reg 4, #3 9 68.26 4-1 Whitewater Reg 3, #2 7 74.07 5-0 Burke County Reg 1, #4 45 37.04 1-5 Hardaway Reg 2, #1 2 85.70 4-1 Perry Benedictine Stockbridge Troup Stephenson Spalding Benedictine Heritage (Ringgold) Stockbridge Cairo Troup Northwest Whitfield Stephenson Reg 1, #3 36 42.16 2-4 Westover Reg 2, #2 20 57.16 3-2 Spalding Reg 4, #4 12 61.70 3-2 LaGrange Reg 3, #1 4 76.76 3-2 Benedictine Reg 7, #3 19 58.17 5-0 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 8, #2 30 46.81 4-1 Walnut Grove Reg 6, #4 25 51.62 2-3 Southwest DeKalb Reg 5, #1 10 64.92 3-2 Stockbridge Reg 2, #3 29 49.41 4-0 Westside (Macon) Reg 1, #2 17 59.02 4-2 Cairo Reg 3, #4 22 56.89 4-1 New Hampstead Reg 4, #1 3 80.07 5-0 Troup Reg 8, #3 43 39.83 2-3 North Hall Reg 7, #2 16 59.32 4-1 Northwest Whitfield Reg 5, #4 23 55.41 4-1 Hampton Reg 6, #1 14 60.88 2-2 Stephenson

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedartown 7-AAAA 5-0 86.10 999,966 4.25 966,438 800,284 490,986 354,875 1.82 Perry 2-AAAA 4-1 85.70 1,000,000 3.92 847,760 686,162 392,059 277,666 2.60 Troup 4-AAAA 5-0 80.07 999,927 4.05 838,104 751,970 536,883 206,805 3.84 Benedictine 3-AAAA 3-2 76.76 999,672 2.95 533,390 415,944 198,245 62,699 14.95 North Oconee 8-AAAA 4-0 75.22 999,991 3.07 820,347 248,075 77,995 33,206 29.12 Burke County 3-AAAA 5-0 74.07 999,236 2.50 394,446 274,847 111,752 28,700 33.84 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 2-4 74.12 999,989 2.85 626,627 188,228 66,517 23,389 41.76 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 3-2 64.92 997,142 2.48 490,040 152,750 36,567 3,924 253.84 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 4-1 69.69 969,228 1.72 181,060 50,129 12,501 2,636 378.36 Whitewater 4-AAAA 4-1 68.26 970,855 1.62 147,144 42,691 9,629 1,827 546.35 Wayne County 3-AAAA 4-1 63.76 990,057 1.43 95,480 33,993 7,484 712 1,403.49 Stephenson 6-AAAA 2-2 60.88 945,523 1.84 242,939 39,565 9,694 676 1,478.29 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 4-1 61.67 972,627 1.87 223,030 43,427 8,280 609 1,641.04 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 4-1 59.32 878,601 1.81 285,019 42,444 7,227 429 2,330.00 Cairo 1-AAAA 4-2 59.02 999,032 1.92 105,647 36,027 7,048 422 2,368.67 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 3-2 58.97 913,641 1.64 172,528 23,712 4,900 281 3,557.72 LaGrange 4-AAAA 3-2 61.70 456,584 0.60 41,698 19,410 3,017 246 4,064.04 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 5-0 58.17 850,212 1.65 236,569 32,814 4,913 244 4,097.36 Spalding 2-AAAA 3-2 57.16 975,507 1.81 97,276 37,532 4,569 195 5,127.21 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 4-1 57.10 817,005 1.50 193,467 24,628 3,262 159 6,288.31 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 3-2 60.15 589,324 0.77 42,431 15,895 2,525 150 6,665.67 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 4-1 56.89 957,125 1.09 26,101 7,774 1,230 69 14,491.75 Hampton 5-AAAA 4-1 55.41 935,625 1.44 83,664 6,938 828 35 28,570.43 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 3-2 53.27 722,326 1.04 55,761 4,968 532 18 55,554.56 Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 2-3 51.62 635,267 0.87 37,793 2,952 264 10 99,999.00 Lovett 5-AAAA 2-3 51.29 944,399 1.38 64,333 5,422 433 9 111,110.11 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 0-5 51.20 611,457 0.83 34,264 2,599 208 5 199,999.00 Sonoraville 7-AAAA 3-2 49.75 452,905 0.62 31,905 2,059 126 3 333,332.33 Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 4-1 46.81 806,620 1.00 29,409 1,721 74 1 999,999.00 Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 4-0 49.41 752,276 1.00 14,124 2,976 177 - - Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 2-3 45.25 639,981 0.75 15,870 741 33 - - Westover 1-AAAA 2-4 42.16 954,196 1.10 3,853 405 16 - - Howard 2-AAAA 4-1 43.36 406,029 0.47 1,794 203 7 - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 3-1 42.25 499,364 0.55 5,681 180 5 - - Griffin 2-AAAA 1-4 41.78 453,345 0.51 1,470 155 4 - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 2-3 39.93 370,249 0.40 2,858 68 4 - - Miller Grove 6-AAAA 2-3 42.52 171,786 0.19 2,090 74 2 - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 1-5 37.04 880,513 0.93 687 46 2 - - Baldwin 2-AAAA 1-4 42.55 309,983 0.34 673 52 1 - - Madison County 8-AAAA 1-3 40.56 263,186 0.28 1,867 50 1 - - North Hall 8-AAAA 2-3 39.83 401,009 0.43 2,576 48 - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 2-3 41.46 57,343 0.06 807 16 - - - West Laurens 2-AAAA 1-4 39.82 102,860 0.11 185 13 - - - McDonough 5-AAAA 2-2 40.28 71,932 0.08 690 10 - - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 3-3 41.48 13,761 0.01 43 3 - - - Luella 5-AAAA 1-4 33.14 20,932 0.02 42 - - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 1-4 30.04 19,599 0.02 13 - - - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 1-4 33.32 51,823 0.05 6 - - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 3-3 22.04 166,270 0.17 1 - - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-5 18.93 2,087 0.00 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 4-1 22.11 1,311 0.00 - - - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 1-4 28.85 321 0.00 - - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 2-3 13.44 1 0.00 - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 1-4 17.58 - - - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-5 13.89 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 1-3 7.69 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 1-4 -0.18 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 0-5 -0.92 - - - - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 1-5 -2.83 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 854,966 140,064 4,586 373 999,989 11 1-AAAA Cairo 139,126 738,747 106,781 14,378 999,032 968 1-AAAA Westover 4,638 87,475 560,141 301,942 954,196 45,804 1-AAAA Hardaway 1,261 32,564 306,749 539,939 880,513 119,487 1-AAAA Shaw 9 1,150 21,743 143,368 166,270 833,730 2-AAAA Perry 969,730 29,722 520 28 1,000,000 - 2-AAAA Spalding 26,549 674,102 213,986 60,870 975,507 24,493 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 3,231 185,091 340,994 222,960 752,276 247,724 2-AAAA Griffin 342 47,989 157,992 247,022 453,345 546,655 2-AAAA Baldwin 122 7,989 111,080 190,792 309,983 690,017 2-AAAA West Laurens 16 6,637 30,271 65,936 102,860 897,140 2-AAAA Howard 10 48,470 145,157 212,392 406,029 593,971 3-AAAA Benedictine 538,598 342,516 95,024 23,534 999,672 328 3-AAAA Burke County 379,004 427,428 151,424 41,380 999,236 764 3-AAAA Wayne County 67,079 176,191 485,875 260,912 990,057 9,943 3-AAAA New Hampstead 15,313 53,678 265,224 622,910 957,125 42,875 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 6 184 2,398 49,235 51,823 948,177 3-AAAA Islands - 3 55 2,029 2,087 997,913 4-AAAA Troup 975,049 20,224 3,060 1,594 999,927 73 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 15,405 85,183 157,736 331,000 589,324 410,676 4-AAAA Whitewater 4,812 406,008 413,918 146,117 970,855 29,145 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 4,447 484,175 363,238 117,368 969,228 30,772 4-AAAA LaGrange 286 4,300 60,397 391,601 456,584 543,416 4-AAAA Riverdale 1 110 1,645 12,005 13,761 986,239 4-AAAA Fayette County - - 6 315 321 999,679 4-AAAA North Clayton - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Stockbridge 669,004 250,015 63,701 14,422 997,142 2,858 5-AAAA Pace Academy 174,721 191,490 325,401 281,015 972,627 27,373 5-AAAA Lovett 136,077 325,784 276,924 205,614 944,399 55,601 5-AAAA Hampton 19,802 229,441 317,150 369,232 935,625 64,375 5-AAAA McDonough 259 1,599 9,752 60,322 71,932 928,068 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 133 1,205 3,915 52,090 57,343 942,657 5-AAAA Luella 4 466 3,157 17,305 20,932 979,068 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stephenson 430,621 273,928 158,929 82,045 945,523 54,477 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 319,719 285,012 194,889 114,021 913,641 86,359 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 106,687 168,736 222,507 224,396 722,326 277,674 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 72,296 131,203 193,738 238,030 635,267 364,733 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 65,369 123,100 185,504 237,484 611,457 388,543 6-AAAA Miller Grove 5,308 18,021 44,433 104,024 171,786 828,214 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Cedartown 944,636 51,780 2,844 706 999,966 34 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 22,469 346,102 298,115 211,915 878,601 121,399 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 17,507 291,506 296,884 244,315 850,212 149,788 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 13,697 245,145 282,380 275,783 817,005 182,995 7-AAAA Sonoraville 1,691 65,453 119,557 266,204 452,905 547,095 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - 14 220 1,077 1,311 998,689 8-AAAA North Oconee 979,549 19,303 1,033 106 999,991 9 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 10,960 399,633 229,905 166,122 806,620 193,380 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff 5,009 219,402 244,065 171,505 639,981 360,019 8-AAAA East Forsyth 2,084 121,755 168,787 206,738 499,364 500,636 8-AAAA North Hall 1,217 76,182 149,295 174,315 401,009 598,991 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 1,178 106,403 123,109 139,559 370,249 629,751 8-AAAA Madison County 3 55,903 78,960 128,320 263,186 736,814 8-AAAA Chestatee - 1,419 4,846 13,334 19,599 980,401 8-AAAA East Hall - - - 1 1 999,999 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Sandy Creek Dougherty Sandy Creek Cedar Grove Monroe Area First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Atlanta) Dougherty Sandy Creek Peach County Carver (Atlanta) Hebron Christian Harlem Dougherty Sandy Creek Oconee County Savannah Christian Peach County Reg 5, #3 7 66.17 3-1 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 6, #2 24 47.60 2-3 Ringgold Reg 8, #4 12 61.44 5-0 Hebron Christian Reg 7, #1 17 56.83 5-0 Lumpkin County Reg 3, #3 27 44.95 4-1 Johnson (Savannah) Reg 4, #2 21 51.18 4-1 Harlem Reg 2, #4 28 44.41 2-4 Upson-Lee Reg 1, #1 8 64.91 5-0 Dougherty Reg 6, #3 31 41.51 4-1 Coahulla Creek Reg 5, #2 2 73.41 5-1 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 26 46.05 4-1 Gilmer Reg 8, #1 3 69.03 3-2 Oconee County Reg 4, #3 38 33.61 3-2 Hephzibah Reg 3, #2 18 55.82 4-1 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 15 59.88 3-1 Carver (Columbus) Reg 2, #1 5 68.81 3-2 Peach County Calvary Day Cedar Grove Thomasville Monroe Area Mary Persons Calvary Day Stephens County Cedar Grove Thomasville Morgan County Monroe Area Adairsville Reg 1, #3 13 61.14 3-2 Crisp County Reg 2, #2 16 59.24 4-1 Mary Persons Reg 4, #4 39 29.64 3-2 Richmond Academy Reg 3, #1 10 63.00 4-0 Calvary Day Reg 7, #3 25 47.13 2-2 White County Reg 8, #2 4 68.90 4-1 Stephens County Reg 6, #4 33 39.19 3-2 Bremen Reg 5, #1 1 93.40 3-2 Cedar Grove Reg 2, #3 22 50.95 2-3 Jackson Reg 1, #2 9 63.73 2-3 Thomasville Reg 3, #4 30 42.04 4-1 Long County Reg 4, #1 19 54.38 3-2 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 6 67.87 2-3 Monroe Area Reg 7, #2 20 53.91 3-2 Dawson County Reg 5, #4 36 35.00 3-3 Douglass Reg 6, #1 11 62.60 4-1 Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 3-2 93.40 1,000,000 4.82 964,733 939,959 915,418 863,032 0.16 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 5-1 73.41 1,000,000 3.45 659,326 485,834 338,809 48,561 19.59 Peach County 2-AAA 3-2 68.81 999,913 2.80 630,543 255,775 149,716 17,461 56.27 Oconee County 8-AAA 3-2 69.03 919,157 2.37 325,381 218,315 86,133 12,813 77.05 Stephens County 8-AAA 4-1 68.90 917,474 2.36 322,347 215,525 84,676 12,354 79.95 Monroe Area 8-AAA 2-3 67.87 895,232 2.23 298,225 192,865 66,304 9,213 107.54 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 3-1 66.17 1,000,000 2.82 513,685 303,274 105,692 8,863 111.83 Dougherty 1-AAA 5-0 64.91 956,936 2.56 559,523 248,760 67,475 6,986 142.14 Adairsville 6-AAA 4-1 62.60 999,955 2.75 488,479 305,636 24,528 5,406 183.98 Thomasville 1-AAA 2-3 63.73 942,647 2.36 496,769 202,196 48,810 4,632 214.89 Calvary Day 3-AAA 4-0 63.00 999,745 2.60 563,530 43,630 21,560 4,381 227.26 Crisp County 1-AAA 3-2 61.14 897,853 1.94 358,434 117,207 22,589 1,798 555.17 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 3-1 59.88 867,693 1.74 295,583 85,845 14,901 1,054 947.77 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 5-0 61.44 657,283 1.35 137,909 67,467 12,079 989 1,010.12 Hart County 8-AAA 3-2 60.61 610,832 1.22 118,368 55,381 9,106 723 1,382.13 Mary Persons 2-AAA 4-1 59.24 998,065 1.77 246,763 44,956 10,000 701 1,425.53 Morgan County 4-AAA 3-2 54.38 999,963 2.09 257,943 68,643 4,494 296 3,377.38 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 4-1 55.82 977,888 2.03 218,577 35,619 7,348 281 3,557.72 Lumpkin County 7-AAA 5-0 56.83 986,652 1.43 88,917 37,751 5,486 274 3,648.64 Harlem 4-AAA 4-1 51.18 999,880 1.88 169,578 33,502 2,079 82 12,194.12 Dawson County 7-AAA 3-2 53.91 950,802 1.23 46,805 16,284 1,494 65 15,383.62 Jackson 2-AAA 2-3 50.95 984,930 1.28 79,812 10,747 600 25 39,999.00 Ringgold 6-AAA 2-3 47.60 973,919 1.08 14,438 2,734 189 6 166,665.67 Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 4-1 44.95 838,944 1.23 41,892 2,758 134 2 499,999.00 Monroe 1-AAA 4-1 49.41 319,880 0.41 23,222 2,325 152 1 999,999.00 Gilmer 7-AAA 4-1 46.05 880,599 0.96 5,985 1,103 58 1 999,999.00 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 2-4 44.41 942,716 1.06 24,532 1,880 64 - - White County 7-AAA 2-2 47.13 782,172 0.86 6,867 1,404 57 - - Long County 3-AAA 4-1 42.04 690,509 0.92 18,609 998 26 - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 4-1 41.51 926,092 0.98 4,547 598 11 - - Liberty County 3-AAA 2-3 42.81 369,730 0.48 9,550 620 9 - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-2 33.61 988,936 1.08 2,933 42 2 - - Douglass 5-AAA 3-3 35.00 1,000,000 1.05 1,650 78 1 - - Bremen 6-AAA 3-2 39.19 895,411 0.92 1,945 188 - - - Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 2-3 39.07 119,545 0.14 1,307 65 - - - Wesleyan 7-AAA 1-4 40.06 218,893 0.23 298 22 - - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 3-2 29.64 974,173 1.02 832 9 - - - Pickens 7-AAA 1-4 36.33 180,676 0.18 90 4 - - - Columbus 1-AAA 2-3 34.34 14,991 0.02 54 1 - - - Pike County 2-AAA 2-3 22.61 74,376 0.07 11 - - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 2-3 26.96 86,721 0.09 5 - - - - Beach 3-AAA 1-4 21.63 3,639 0.00 3 - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 1-4 27.45 76,997 0.08 - - - - - LaFayette 6-AAA 1-4 26.42 36,593 0.04 - - - - - Salem 4-AAA 0-5 2.70 32,013 0.03 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-4 -5.41 5,035 0.01 - - - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-5 22.76 4,312 0.00 - - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-4 9.92 206 0.00 - - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 0-5 14.38 22 0.00 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 1-4 0.90 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Dougherty 357,037 274,670 198,246 126,983 956,936 43,064 1-AAA Thomasville 296,402 270,089 222,348 153,808 942,647 57,353 1-AAA Crisp County 188,620 225,962 253,929 229,342 897,853 102,147 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 147,178 197,278 253,162 270,075 867,693 132,307 1-AAA Monroe 10,713 31,708 70,259 207,200 319,880 680,120 1-AAA Columbus 50 293 2,056 12,592 14,991 985,009 2-AAA Peach County 727,472 225,203 39,124 8,114 999,913 87 2-AAA Mary Persons 212,963 512,625 210,159 62,318 998,065 1,935 2-AAA Jackson 48,026 197,301 477,519 262,084 984,930 15,070 2-AAA Upson-Lee 11,528 64,466 269,233 597,489 942,716 57,284 2-AAA Pike County 11 405 3,965 69,995 74,376 925,624 3-AAA Calvary Day 921,599 58,721 15,797 3,628 999,745 255 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) 35,591 167,453 386,206 249,694 838,944 161,056 3-AAA Savannah Christian 28,333 653,697 228,397 67,461 977,888 22,112 3-AAA Long County 14,386 87,381 252,593 336,149 690,509 309,491 3-AAA Savannah Country Day 75 880 29,562 89,028 119,545 880,455 3-AAA Liberty County 16 31,856 87,266 250,592 369,730 630,270 3-AAA Beach - 12 179 3,448 3,639 996,361 3-AAA Groves - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAA Morgan County 581,735 368,707 42,279 7,242 999,963 37 4-AAA Harlem 394,116 512,258 78,595 14,911 999,880 120 4-AAA Hephzibah 17,311 81,135 530,524 359,966 988,936 11,064 4-AAA Richmond Academy 6,838 37,855 346,678 582,802 974,173 25,827 4-AAA Salem - 42 1,719 30,252 32,013 967,987 4-AAA Cross Creek - 3 205 4,827 5,035 994,965 5-AAA Cedar Grove 912,463 80,635 6,868 34 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 70,766 639,050 286,584 3,600 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 16,763 279,820 685,240 18,177 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 8 495 21,308 978,189 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 947,186 47,846 3,539 1,384 999,955 45 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 31,006 242,706 356,269 296,111 926,092 73,908 6-AAA Bremen 17,957 163,913 308,483 405,058 895,411 104,589 6-AAA Ringgold 3,766 540,651 298,559 130,943 973,919 26,081 6-AAA Gordon Lee 81 2,850 15,285 68,505 86,721 913,279 6-AAA LaFayette 3 161 5,547 30,882 36,593 963,407 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 1 1,865 11,974 63,157 76,997 923,003 6-AAA Ridgeland - 8 344 3,960 4,312 995,688 7-AAA Lumpkin County 508,873 292,610 133,143 52,026 986,652 13,348 7-AAA Dawson County 313,141 331,594 204,596 101,471 950,802 49,198 7-AAA Gilmer 87,426 179,407 311,698 302,068 880,599 119,401 7-AAA White County 85,049 166,824 263,538 266,761 782,172 217,828 7-AAA Wesleyan 4,473 18,366 43,065 152,989 218,893 781,107 7-AAA Pickens 1,038 11,199 43,951 124,488 180,676 819,324 7-AAA West Hall - - 9 197 206 999,794 8-AAA Oconee County 310,494 264,021 207,381 137,261 919,157 80,843 8-AAA Stephens County 306,413 264,532 208,841 137,688 917,474 82,526 8-AAA Monroe Area 256,751 250,775 226,548 161,158 895,232 104,768 8-AAA Hebron Christian 69,475 117,402 186,913 283,493 657,283 342,717 8-AAA Hart County 56,867 103,270 170,316 280,379 610,832 389,168 8-AAA Franklin County - - 1 21 22 999,978

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cook Pierce County Cook Athens Academy Pierce County Fitzgerald First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Rockmart Cook Athens Academy Northeast Columbia Rockmart Vidalia Cook Eagle's Landing Christian Athens Academy Appling County Northeast Reg 5, #3 14 53.94 4-1 Columbia Reg 6, #2 18 47.92 6-0 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 28 40.85 4-1 Banks County Reg 7, #1 5 62.94 2-2 Rockmart Reg 3, #3 13 56.19 5-0 Vidalia Reg 4, #2 16 52.12 4-0 Laney Reg 2, #4 43 21.98 3-2 Rutland Reg 1, #1 1 76.10 4-1 Cook Reg 6, #3 35 30.30 1-2 Mount Paran Christian Reg 5, #2 11 57.46 2-3 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 7, #4 27 41.80 3-2 Model Reg 8, #1 6 59.40 4-1 Athens Academy Reg 4, #3 17 51.69 4-1 Putnam County Reg 3, #2 7 59.18 2-1 Appling County Reg 1, #4 20 47.25 1-3 Sumter County Reg 2, #1 8 59.09 3-2 Northeast Pierce County Callaway Fitzgerald South Atlanta Worth County Pierce County Fellowship Christian Callaway Fitzgerald Thomson Fannin County South Atlanta Reg 1, #3 15 52.68 5-0 Worth County Reg 2, #2 37 28.83 3-2 Spencer Reg 4, #4 33 33.04 1-4 Washington County Reg 3, #1 2 75.38 5-0 Pierce County Reg 7, #3 24 43.66 3-2 North Murray Reg 8, #2 12 56.62 2-2 Fellowship Christian Reg 6, #4 41 25.79 3-2 Therrell Reg 5, #1 10 58.18 2-3 Callaway Reg 2, #3 38 27.46 4-1 ACE Charter Reg 1, #2 3 71.94 5-0 Fitzgerald Reg 3, #4 25 42.37 4-1 Toombs County Reg 4, #1 4 64.05 3-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 21 45.88 4-1 Union County Reg 7, #2 19 47.39 3-2 Fannin County Reg 5, #4 36 29.73 2-3 Landmark Christian Reg 6, #1 9 58.34 4-0 South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cook 1-AA 4-1 76.10 999,733 4.21 868,128 759,885 583,416 369,312 1.71 Pierce County 3-AA 5-0 75.38 999,976 4.24 899,080 805,236 547,998 345,267 1.90 Fitzgerald 1-AA 5-0 71.94 998,872 3.77 759,838 624,617 389,249 181,094 4.52 Rockmart 7-AA 2-2 62.94 998,859 2.87 679,460 180,061 100,768 26,180 37.20 Thomson 4-AA 3-1 64.05 1,000,000 2.46 298,118 211,008 74,648 23,863 40.91 Northeast 2-AA 3-2 59.09 999,999 2.62 464,155 269,206 59,870 11,020 89.74 Athens Academy 8-AA 4-1 59.40 995,117 2.61 510,160 203,760 47,357 9,390 105.50 South Atlanta 6-AA 4-0 58.34 999,985 2.70 622,672 149,358 37,029 7,782 127.50 Appling County 3-AA 2-1 59.18 984,031 2.14 282,943 151,471 35,890 6,482 153.27 Callaway 5-AA 2-3 58.18 999,836 2.58 509,499 141,954 33,473 6,331 156.95 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 2-3 57.46 999,760 2.52 478,168 128,068 28,620 5,126 194.08 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 2-2 56.62 988,857 2.32 396,837 118,415 22,490 3,550 280.69 Vidalia 3-AA 5-0 56.19 969,789 1.78 163,561 73,604 14,270 1,970 506.61 Columbia 5-AA 4-1 53.94 997,055 2.17 326,995 67,037 11,245 1,354 737.55 Worth County 1-AA 5-0 52.68 855,867 1.63 92,415 31,769 4,128 465 2,149.54 Laney 4-AA 4-0 52.12 998,210 1.47 62,715 20,216 2,861 296 3,377.38 Putnam County 4-AA 4-1 51.69 999,790 1.48 61,420 20,052 2,713 260 3,845.15 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 6-0 47.92 999,996 1.66 169,382 14,741 1,804 143 6,992.01 Fannin County 7-AA 3-2 47.39 904,091 1.41 105,818 8,638 831 60 16,665.67 Union County 8-AA 4-1 45.88 853,726 1.27 77,456 6,001 445 22 45,453.55 Sumter County 1-AA 1-3 47.25 455,573 0.70 21,790 4,745 320 20 49,999.00 North Murray 7-AA 3-2 43.66 948,879 1.30 56,748 3,282 222 6 166,665.67 Model 7-AA 3-2 41.80 733,223 0.93 27,708 1,513 84 3 333,332.33 Berrien 1-AA 3-2 45.46 234,980 0.31 7,357 1,394 82 3 333,332.33 Dodge County 1-AA 1-4 44.17 273,859 0.39 7,484 1,229 68 1 999,999.00 Toombs County 3-AA 4-1 42.37 635,840 0.72 4,355 723 45 - - Banks County 8-AA 4-1 40.85 648,353 0.81 21,356 849 39 - - Jeff Davis 1-AA 0-5 41.85 181,116 0.24 3,405 471 18 - - Haralson County 7-AA 1-4 38.91 414,474 0.48 6,412 309 9 - - Providence Christian 8-AA 2-3 36.01 357,331 0.40 4,122 93 4 - - Brantley County 3-AA 3-2 39.10 318,720 0.35 891 91 2 - - Washington County 4-AA 1-4 33.04 730,442 0.74 1,151 55 1 - - Spencer 2-AA 3-2 28.83 956,714 1.02 708 34 1 - - Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 1-2 30.30 902,131 0.94 2,587 60 - - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 2-3 29.73 576,555 0.61 2,424 18 - - - Therrell 6-AA 3-2 25.79 758,038 0.77 557 9 - - - ACE Charter 2-AA 4-1 27.46 894,086 0.93 322 9 - - - Redan 5-AA 1-4 27.10 421,302 0.44 938 7 - - - East Jackson 8-AA 3-2 31.10 156,616 0.17 670 5 - - - Tattnall County 3-AA 2-3 34.47 66,014 0.07 44 4 - - - Butler 4-AA 2-3 25.46 259,317 0.26 76 3 - - - Rutland 2-AA 3-2 21.98 791,003 0.80 38 - - - - Washington 6-AA 1-4 18.25 335,892 0.34 31 - - - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 1-4 15.50 177,835 0.18 4 - - - - Southwest 2-AA 1-4 12.39 171,939 0.17 1 - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 1-4 27.03 25,630 0.03 1 - - - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 1-4 10.59 9,239 0.01 - - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 0-5 1.83 8,424 0.01 - - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 1-4 -2.27 3,954 0.00 - - - - - McNair 5-AA 2-3 2.07 3,377 0.00 - - - - - Josey 4-AA 2-3 5.70 2,980 0.00 - - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-3-1 0.11 2,115 0.00 - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-5 5.73 328 0.00 - - - - - Murray County 7-AA 0-5 4.76 146 0.00 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 2-4 2.88 22 0.00 - - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 0-4-1 -15.60 4 0.00 - - - - - Walker 6-AA 1-4 -16.48 - - - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-5 -25.19 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Cook 615,670 353,241 28,718 2,104 999,733 267 1-AA Fitzgerald 373,762 555,246 63,801 6,063 998,872 1,128 1-AA Worth County 9,038 69,032 542,582 235,215 855,867 144,133 1-AA Sumter County 1,145 14,575 178,386 261,467 455,573 544,427 1-AA Berrien 197 3,574 35,424 195,785 234,980 765,020 1-AA Dodge County 160 2,392 94,734 176,573 273,859 726,141 1-AA Jeff Davis 28 1,940 56,355 122,793 181,116 818,884 2-AA Northeast 978,709 20,960 274 56 999,999 1 2-AA Spencer 19,324 556,505 305,607 75,278 956,714 43,286 2-AA Rutland 1,700 58,436 251,317 479,550 791,003 208,997 2-AA ACE Charter 172 334,633 353,507 205,774 894,086 105,914 2-AA Central (Macon) 94 17,600 46,945 113,196 177,835 822,165 2-AA Southwest 1 11,858 41,749 118,331 171,939 828,061 2-AA Kendrick - 8 601 7,815 8,424 991,576 2-AA Jordan - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AA Pierce County 845,163 134,879 18,742 1,192 999,976 24 3-AA Appling County 97,476 481,064 334,853 70,638 984,031 15,969 3-AA Vidalia 55,469 340,766 453,495 120,059 969,789 30,211 3-AA Toombs County 1,824 31,771 128,901 473,344 635,840 364,160 3-AA Brantley County 51 10,539 53,901 254,229 318,720 681,280 3-AA Tattnall County 17 942 9,188 55,867 66,014 933,986 3-AA Windsor Forest - 39 920 24,671 25,630 974,370 4-AA Thomson 818,242 134,798 46,697 263 1,000,000 - 4-AA Putnam County 124,279 413,308 413,603 48,600 999,790 210 4-AA Laney 57,462 437,705 448,455 54,588 998,210 1,790 4-AA Washington County 17 14,147 88,543 627,735 730,442 269,558 4-AA Butler - 41 2,608 256,668 259,317 740,683 4-AA Westside (Augusta) - 1 88 9,150 9,239 990,761 4-AA Josey - - 4 2,976 2,980 997,020 4-AA Glenn Hills - - 2 20 22 999,978 5-AA Callaway 411,603 339,380 240,084 8,769 999,836 164 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 372,470 352,700 268,823 5,767 999,760 240 5-AA Columbia 215,604 305,417 443,364 32,670 997,055 2,945 5-AA Landmark Christian 243 1,570 30,133 544,609 576,555 423,445 5-AA Redan 80 933 17,577 402,712 421,302 578,698 5-AA Towers - - 11 2,104 2,115 997,885 5-AA McNair - - 8 3,369 3,377 996,623 6-AA South Atlanta 769,296 221,704 8,841 144 999,985 15 6-AA North Cobb Christian 225,049 706,388 68,370 189 999,996 4 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 5,606 71,184 541,464 283,877 902,131 97,869 6-AA Washington 48 476 84,596 250,772 335,892 664,108 6-AA Therrell 1 245 296,574 461,218 758,038 241,962 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - 3 155 3,796 3,954 996,046 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy - - - 4 4 999,996 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 818,304 147,934 24,844 7,777 998,859 1,141 7-AA Fannin County 92,116 367,135 277,092 167,748 904,091 95,909 7-AA North Murray 57,226 290,888 360,155 240,610 948,879 51,121 7-AA Model 27,447 159,795 244,734 301,247 733,223 266,777 7-AA Haralson County 4,907 34,246 93,135 282,186 414,474 585,526 7-AA Gordon Central - 1 28 299 328 999,672 7-AA Murray County - 1 12 133 146 999,854 8-AA Athens Academy 545,764 335,479 93,133 20,741 995,117 4,883 8-AA Fellowship Christian 380,282 421,203 149,141 38,231 988,857 11,143 8-AA Union County 54,554 155,076 399,399 244,697 853,726 146,274 8-AA Banks County 15,473 61,672 222,611 348,597 648,353 351,647 8-AA Providence Christian 3,354 21,153 98,638 234,186 357,331 642,669 8-AA East Jackson 573 5,417 37,078 113,548 156,616 843,384

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Brooks County Brooks County Rabun County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Darlington Brooks County Rabun County Bleckley County St. Francis Darlington Temple Brooks County Social Circle Rabun County Screven County Bleckley County Reg 5, #3 25 37.57 4-1 Oglethorpe County Reg 6, #2 11 54.00 4-1 St. Francis Reg 8, #4 29 31.27 1-3 Athens Christian Reg 7, #1 7 65.11 5-0 Darlington Reg 3, #3 27 33.38 3-2 Bryan County Reg 4, #2 22 39.26 3-3 Temple Reg 2, #4 24 38.47 1-4 Jefferson County Reg 1, #1 2 77.34 4-1 Brooks County Reg 6, #3 13 50.64 4-1 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #2 14 50.40 4-1 Social Circle Reg 7, #4 26 37.29 3-2 Dade County Reg 8, #1 3 73.95 5-0 Rabun County Reg 4, #3 21 39.28 2-3 Heard County Reg 3, #2 20 40.73 5-0 Screven County Reg 1, #4 28 31.28 1-4 Bacon County Reg 2, #1 5 68.87 5-0 Bleckley County Swainsboro Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Whitefield Academy Swainsboro Metter Elbert County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Lamar County Commerce Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #3 17 44.42 2-4 Pelham Reg 2, #2 6 67.65 5-0 Swainsboro Reg 4, #4 37 1.80 2-4 Crawford County Reg 3, #1 10 55.78 3-3 Metter Reg 7, #3 19 40.95 3-2 Pepperell Reg 8, #2 8 59.56 5-0 Elbert County Reg 6, #4 23 39.17 3-2 Mount Vernon Reg 5, #1 1 78.42 4-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 2, #3 15 49.42 2-2 Dublin Reg 1, #2 4 72.97 4-1 Irwin County Reg 3, #4 33 17.66 3-3 Claxton Reg 4, #1 12 53.98 5-1 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 16 46.40 3-2 Commerce Reg 7, #2 18 41.01 3-1 Trion Reg 5, #4 30 25.05 2-4 Jasper County Reg 6, #1 9 57.37 4-1 Whitefield Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 4-0 78.42 1,000,000 4.13 877,101 738,907 533,172 336,664 1.97 Brooks County 1-A Division I 4-1 77.34 1,000,000 4.23 943,249 814,090 495,436 291,735 2.43 Irwin County 1-A Division I 4-1 72.97 1,000,000 3.86 875,868 717,773 329,458 141,316 6.08 Rabun County 8-A Division I 5-0 73.95 1,000,000 3.69 835,989 568,896 294,526 133,337 6.50 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 5-0 68.87 999,966 3.21 833,131 321,184 126,529 42,648 22.45 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 5-0 67.65 999,959 3.09 795,672 278,461 101,953 31,530 30.72 Darlington 7-A Division I 5-0 65.11 999,992 3.05 801,421 205,737 70,369 16,689 58.92 Elbert County 8-A Division I 5-0 59.56 1,000,000 2.25 249,109 72,428 14,500 2,282 437.21 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 4-1 57.37 1,000,000 2.45 475,145 94,130 13,590 1,843 541.59 Metter 3-A Division I 3-3 55.78 999,999 2.30 278,868 32,153 6,539 763 1,309.62 Lamar County 4-A Division I 5-1 53.98 1,000,000 2.15 124,140 58,484 5,889 570 1,753.39 St. Francis 6-A Division I 4-1 54.00 1,000,000 2.11 305,240 45,150 4,924 431 2,319.19 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 4-1 50.64 1,000,000 1.80 173,017 19,038 1,440 103 9,707.74 Social Circle 5-A Division I 4-1 50.40 1,000,000 1.59 60,646 7,824 628 42 23,808.52 Dublin 2-A Division I 2-2 49.42 995,046 1.19 55,316 8,546 533 31 32,257.06 Commerce 8-A Division I 3-2 46.40 1,000,000 1.67 118,636 7,844 292 11 90,908.09 Pelham 1-A Division I 2-4 44.42 1,000,000 1.11 23,393 1,576 46 3 333,332.33 Pepperell 7-A Division I 3-2 40.95 968,925 1.22 34,141 1,367 31 1 999,999.00 Trion 7-A Division I 3-1 41.01 956,439 1.21 33,381 1,362 30 1 999,999.00 Screven County 3-A Division I 5-0 40.73 999,962 1.62 28,736 1,169 37 - - Temple 4-A Division I 3-3 39.26 1,000,000 1.59 15,207 1,213 29 - - Heard County 4-A Division I 2-3 39.28 1,000,000 1.59 15,123 1,180 18 - - Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 3-2 39.17 1,000,000 1.11 10,609 455 10 - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 4-1 37.57 1,000,000 1.15 10,670 263 7 - - Dade County 7-A Division I 3-2 37.29 898,199 1.00 9,558 306 6 - - Jefferson County 2-A Division I 1-4 38.47 949,554 0.97 4,302 250 6 - - Bryan County 3-A Division I 3-2 33.38 999,754 1.30 4,865 113 1 - - Bacon County 1-A Division I 1-4 31.28 1,000,000 1.01 2,078 32 1 - - Athens Christian 8-A Division I 1-3 31.27 1,000,000 1.06 3,715 48 - - - Jasper County 5-A Division I 2-4 25.05 1,000,000 1.03 1,607 19 - - - Claxton 3-A Division I 3-3 17.66 990,364 1.02 52 2 - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 3-2 19.53 116,600 0.12 13 - - - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 1-4 18.21 44,040 0.04 1 - - - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 2-3 17.00 15,805 0.02 1 - - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 2-4 1.80 1,000,000 1.00 - - - - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 0-4 14.83 55,475 0.06 - - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-6 -19.65 9,921 0.01 - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 1-3 12.45 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Brooks County 624,811 367,377 7,697 115 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Irwin County 373,758 605,865 19,977 400 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 1,395 25,514 796,039 177,052 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 36 1,244 176,287 822,433 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Bleckley County 526,314 418,486 50,977 4,189 999,966 34 2-A Division I Swainsboro 453,487 477,107 64,012 5,353 999,959 41 2-A Division I Dublin 18,798 94,199 681,770 200,279 995,046 4,954 2-A Division I Jefferson County 1,400 10,180 201,642 736,332 949,554 50,446 2-A Division I East Laurens 1 28 1,599 53,847 55,475 944,525 3-A Division I Metter 844,134 138,056 16,812 997 999,999 1 3-A Division I Screven County 123,978 593,857 254,067 28,060 999,962 38 3-A Division I Bryan County 30,989 253,845 600,890 114,030 999,754 246 3-A Division I Claxton 899 14,242 128,206 847,017 990,364 9,636 3-A Division I Savannah - - 25 9,896 9,921 990,079 4-A Division I Lamar County 791,980 165,686 42,105 229 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 104,638 417,197 471,961 6,204 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 103,363 416,891 473,597 6,149 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 19 226 12,337 987,418 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 967,988 31,570 426 16 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 30,112 792,481 162,366 15,041 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 1,804 161,078 664,419 172,699 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 96 14,871 172,789 812,244 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 491,116 312,121 153,680 43,083 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 307,898 353,866 255,697 82,539 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 181,847 285,689 381,757 150,707 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 19,139 48,324 208,866 723,671 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Darlington 935,797 60,612 3,243 340 999,992 8 7-A Division I Pepperell 32,156 370,076 336,693 230,000 968,925 31,075 7-A Division I Trion 31,464 361,400 331,507 232,068 956,439 43,561 7-A Division I Dade County 542 203,074 302,765 391,818 898,199 101,801 7-A Division I Coosa 36 4,075 18,141 94,348 116,600 883,400 7-A Division I Chattooga 4 499 4,829 38,708 44,040 955,960 7-A Division I Armuchee 1 264 2,822 12,718 15,805 984,195 8-A Division I Rabun County 844,300 146,400 8,946 354 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 144,361 695,908 149,592 10,139 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 11,020 149,919 704,773 134,288 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian 319 7,773 136,689 855,219 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Bowdon Schley County Bowdon Clinch County Johnson County Schley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Bowdon Early County Aquinas Clinch County Manchester Bowdon Wilcox County Early County Macon County Aquinas Emanuel County Institute Clinch County Reg 5, #3 33 17.54 1-4 Hancock Central Reg 6, #2 9 45.24 3-2 Manchester Reg 8, #4 24 32.65 3-2 Greene County Reg 7, #1 1 54.43 4-1 Bowdon Reg 3, #3 23 33.35 4-2 Jenkins County Reg 4, #2 11 41.56 2-3 Wilcox County Reg 2, #4 22 33.48 2-3 Lanier County Reg 1, #1 4 51.55 6-0 Early County Reg 6, #3 18 36.95 1-4 Macon County Reg 5, #2 29 27.86 2-2 Wilkinson County Reg 7, #4 Reg 8, #1 10 44.88 4-1 Aquinas Reg 4, #3 13 40.05 4-1 Telfair County Reg 3, #2 12 41.50 1-4 Emanuel County Institute Reg 1, #4 31 21.25 1-4 Seminole County Reg 2, #1 2 52.62 5-1 Clinch County Charlton County Johnson County Dooly County Schley County Charlton County McIntosh County Academy Washington-Wilkes Johnson County Mitchell County Dooly County Christian Heritage Schley County Reg 1, #3 25 30.24 1-4 Terrell County Reg 2, #2 5 50.19 3-2 Charlton County Reg 4, #4 27 28.82 3-2 Wheeler County Reg 3, #1 7 47.20 4-1 McIntosh County Academy Reg 7, #3 21 33.79 4-1 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 8, #2 15 38.73 4-1 Washington-Wilkes Reg 6, #4 19 35.37 2-3 Chattahoochee County Reg 5, #1 6 49.14 4-0 Johnson County Reg 2, #3 20 33.88 1-5 Turner County Reg 1, #2 14 38.91 1-4 Mitchell County Reg 3, #4 28 28.09 3-2 Montgomery County Reg 4, #1 8 46.21 2-2 Dooly County Reg 8, #3 17 37.97 3-2 Lincoln County Reg 7, #2 16 38.62 1-4 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 35 14.05 1-4 Glascock County Reg 6, #1 3 52.03 3-2 Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Bowdon 7-A Division II 4-1 54.43 1,000,000 3.36 687,718 454,123 303,536 194,180 4.15 Clinch County 2-A Division II 5-1 52.62 996,569 3.46 714,940 517,830 288,206 168,397 4.94 Schley County 6-A Division II 3-2 52.03 999,814 3.51 713,870 504,706 310,015 165,396 5.05 Early County 1-A Division II 6-0 51.55 1,000,000 3.24 722,906 382,146 229,963 128,907 6.76 Charlton County 2-A Division II 3-2 50.19 992,538 3.13 626,875 405,869 201,840 98,852 9.12 Johnson County 5-A Division II 4-0 49.14 999,979 3.09 668,191 378,024 201,164 89,538 10.17 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 4-1 47.20 997,132 2.51 390,646 218,979 99,346 39,732 24.17 Dooly County 4-A Division II 2-2 46.21 998,792 2.56 461,924 202,941 90,144 33,267 29.06 Manchester 6-A Division II 3-2 45.24 998,455 2.65 443,286 204,061 82,749 28,523 34.06 Aquinas 8-A Division II 4-1 44.88 983,542 2.04 490,997 198,942 68,689 25,247 38.61 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 2-3 41.56 995,101 2.00 248,093 83,021 25,680 6,920 143.51 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 1-4 41.50 984,086 1.88 189,986 77,692 22,361 5,981 166.20 Telfair County 4-A Division II 4-1 40.05 992,858 1.84 193,010 58,921 15,808 3,686 270.30 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 4-1 38.73 921,989 1.52 200,342 54,425 12,111 2,667 373.95 Mitchell County 1-A Division II 1-4 38.91 989,408 1.75 192,552 47,851 11,382 2,267 440.11 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 1-4 38.62 1,000,000 1.74 135,991 42,632 10,367 1,994 500.50 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 3-2 37.97 907,190 1.44 172,451 44,062 9,042 1,873 532.90 Macon County 6-A Division II 1-4 36.95 979,149 1.72 177,961 33,977 5,585 1,000 999.00 Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 2-3 35.37 980,846 1.57 138,529 24,007 3,581 578 1,729.10 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 4-1 33.79 1,000,000 1.46 66,501 13,235 2,042 254 3,936.01 Turner County 2-A Division II 1-5 33.88 738,836 1.03 60,037 10,488 1,506 194 5,153.64 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 4-2 33.35 900,881 1.22 48,446 8,941 1,196 162 6,171.84 Lanier County 2-A Division II 2-3 33.48 721,218 0.99 53,508 8,921 1,252 156 6,409.26 Greene County 8-A Division II 3-2 32.65 744,896 0.96 49,416 8,087 1,081 115 8,694.65 Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-4 30.24 934,053 1.14 33,782 4,440 436 39 25,640.03 Atkinson County 2-A Division II 2-3 30.17 550,839 0.68 20,845 2,514 246 25 39,999.00 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 3-2 28.82 911,735 1.09 19,380 2,503 214 21 47,618.05 Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 2-2 27.86 973,269 1.25 42,751 3,800 254 18 55,554.56 Montgomery County 3-A Division II 3-2 28.09 752,360 0.89 17,660 1,666 133 7 142,856.14 Warren County 8-A Division II 2-3 27.28 430,013 0.49 8,992 842 61 3 333,332.33 Seminole County 1-A Division II 1-4 21.25 686,070 0.72 2,635 147 4 1 999,999.00 Portal 3-A Division II 3-2 21.11 365,541 0.39 2,331 99 6 - - Hancock Central 5-A Division II 1-4 17.54 793,091 0.83 1,950 54 - - - Miller County 1-A Division II 1-4 16.16 386,904 0.40 427 24 - - - Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 1-4 13.00 586,938 0.60 458 19 - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 1-4 14.05 645,593 0.66 567 9 - - - Taylor County 6-A Division II 2-3 12.32 18,804 0.02 20 1 - - - Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 2-3 9.60 66,282 0.07 16 1 - - - Greenville 6-A Division II 1-4 9.79 21,869 0.02 8 - - - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 0-5 6.47 35,232 0.04 1 - - - - Towns County 8-A Division II 1-3 9.19 12,370 0.01 1 - - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 1-4 -7.32 3,565 0.00 - - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 2-3 -17.98 1,130 0.00 - - - - - Marion County 6-A Division II 0-5 -1.00 1,063 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 4-2 -3.71 - - - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 1-3 -36.43 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-5 -48.21 - - - - - - - GSIC 8-A Division II 0-5 -54.10 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.