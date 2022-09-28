Maxwell playoff projections after Week 6

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|108.46
|999,996
|4.56
|971,634
|940,765
|652,467
|537,879
|0.86
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|105.35
|999,997
|4.30
|936,622
|892,034
|473,792
|341,592
|1.93
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|93.99
|999,193
|3.59
|764,572
|581,320
|337,894
|65,644
|14.23
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|89.53
|999,952
|2.86
|455,494
|338,534
|157,268
|20,831
|47.01
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|88.34
|997,733
|2.96
|521,297
|367,580
|140,956
|16,638
|59.10
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|85.49
|995,166
|2.86
|681,776
|218,917
|93,519
|8,164
|121.49
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|83.70
|999,541
|2.45
|575,353
|122,979
|28,156
|2,893
|344.66
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|82.53
|983,914
|2.23
|235,337
|104,753
|35,890
|2,450
|407.16
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|81.58
|999,252
|2.03
|206,704
|77,849
|19,161
|1,289
|774.80
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|79.81
|974,743
|2.13
|401,165
|72,354
|19,670
|1,044
|956.85
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|79.44
|998,243
|1.99
|369,386
|68,372
|12,956
|695
|1,437.85
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|76.10
|999,758
|2.00
|281,657
|25,517
|3,835
|187
|5,346.59
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|75.83
|945,233
|1.53
|195,447
|32,161
|4,645
|138
|7,245.38
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|74.74
|994,118
|1.47
|160,699
|22,930
|3,037
|97
|10,308.28
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|74.72
|883,730
|1.60
|109,826
|17,886
|2,682
|95
|10,525.32
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|74.83
|886,216
|1.61
|112,564
|18,474
|2,804
|89
|11,234.96
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|73.83
|985,509
|1.77
|184,911
|26,312
|3,919
|88
|11,362.64
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|72.17
|997,276
|1.70
|153,422
|12,704
|1,510
|49
|20,407.16
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|72.08
|977,014
|1.62
|134,000
|15,716
|1,930
|47
|21,275.60
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|73.84
|993,272
|1.56
|131,495
|11,659
|1,276
|45
|22,221.22
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|68.79
|948,508
|1.38
|63,453
|5,324
|448
|13
|76,922.08
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|70.27
|810,357
|1.07
|54,259
|5,267
|581
|8
|124,999.00
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|69.78
|839,327
|1.25
|66,968
|5,863
|534
|8
|124,999.00
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|68.74
|806,792
|1.17
|54,799
|4,006
|324
|7
|142,856.14
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|68.51
|635,024
|0.95
|41,434
|3,134
|281
|4
|249,999.00
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|67.51
|698,771
|0.85
|24,727
|2,063
|178
|2
|499,999.00
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|67.70
|769,309
|0.95
|43,903
|2,100
|125
|2
|499,999.00
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|64.29
|519,216
|0.59
|8,868
|557
|39
|2
|499,999.00
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|65.22
|955,000
|1.01
|12,265
|946
|40
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|62.03
|987,224
|1.16
|16,136
|834
|40
|-
|-
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|64.85
|409,194
|0.55
|15,316
|757
|35
|-
|-
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|60.48
|201,922
|0.25
|3,437
|100
|4
|-
|-
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|58.64
|667,674
|0.74
|2,981
|105
|3
|-
|-
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|58.87
|286,269
|0.31
|2,906
|52
|1
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|57.67
|218,199
|0.25
|2,068
|25
|-
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|56.68
|801,157
|0.81
|622
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|55.01
|137,952
|0.15
|712
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|54.43
|421,295
|0.45
|575
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|50.21
|413,425
|0.42
|663
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|48.69
|331,143
|0.34
|355
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|47.27
|262,956
|0.27
|189
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|41.06
|172,965
|0.17
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|40.90
|53,098
|0.05
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|41.56
|41,597
|0.04
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|36.27
|1,747
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|14.89
|23
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|845,580
|149,979
|4,241
|196
|999,996
|4
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|150,271
|751,790
|89,977
|7,155
|999,193
|807
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|3,690
|79,989
|629,502
|232,052
|945,233
|54,767
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|434
|15,908
|227,689
|525,278
|769,309
|230,691
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|25
|2,334
|48,591
|235,319
|286,269
|713,731
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|539,332
|303,743
|122,334
|34,132
|999,541
|459
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|300,961
|378,885
|239,014
|79,383
|998,243
|1,757
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|139,277
|260,065
|411,455
|183,321
|994,118
|5,882
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|20,424
|57,124
|225,680
|651,772
|955,000
|45,000
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|6
|183
|1,517
|51,392
|53,098
|946,902
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|433,751
|314,419
|180,116
|57,223
|985,509
|14,491
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|338,441
|327,179
|231,158
|80,236
|977,014
|22,986
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|198,098
|272,579
|335,802
|142,029
|948,508
|51,492
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|22,920
|60,185
|168,650
|415,919
|667,674
|332,326
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|6,790
|25,638
|84,274
|304,593
|421,295
|578,705
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|586,179
|250,621
|107,441
|39,673
|983,914
|16,086
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|176,848
|281,955
|266,524
|160,889
|886,216
|113,784
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|173,397
|280,165
|267,166
|163,002
|883,730
|116,270
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|44,039
|114,220
|194,934
|281,831
|635,024
|364,976
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|15,785
|54,238
|113,730
|225,441
|409,194
|590,806
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|3,752
|18,801
|50,205
|129,164
|201,922
|798,078
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|688,226
|250,123
|60,330
|1,273
|999,952
|48
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|246,493
|503,881
|239,538
|9,340
|999,252
|748
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|65,110
|242,333
|632,437
|53,392
|993,272
|6,728
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|79
|1,729
|30,257
|381,360
|413,425
|586,575
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|59
|1,145
|21,672
|308,267
|331,143
|668,857
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|33
|789
|15,766
|246,368
|262,956
|737,044
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|621,613
|280,932
|71,574
|21,047
|995,166
|4,834
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|293,417
|429,433
|184,693
|67,200
|974,743
|25,257
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|49,330
|148,441
|336,685
|275,901
|810,357
|189,643
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|25,218
|91,696
|249,318
|332,539
|698,771
|301,229
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|10,422
|49,496
|157,472
|301,826
|519,216
|480,784
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|2
|258
|1,487
|1,747
|998,253
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|573,992
|316,142
|92,885
|16,739
|999,758
|242
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|345,615
|432,548
|180,833
|38,280
|997,276
|2,724
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|73,599
|236,775
|634,831
|42,019
|987,224
|12,776
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|6,753
|12,987
|66,622
|714,795
|801,157
|198,843
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|36
|1,450
|18,327
|153,152
|172,965
|827,035
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|5
|98
|6,502
|34,992
|41,597
|958,403
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|23
|23
|999,977
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|881,019
|116,183
|2,602
|193
|999,997
|3
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|115,442
|762,549
|105,869
|13,873
|997,733
|2,267
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|2,008
|63,868
|425,864
|347,587
|839,327
|160,673
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|1,488
|51,938
|372,290
|381,076
|806,792
|193,208
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|30
|3,742
|58,793
|155,634
|218,199
|781,801
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|13
|1,720
|34,582
|101,637
|137,952
|862,048
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-0
|91.21
|998,023
|4.10
|877,141
|738,537
|510,401
|321,039
|2.11
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-1
|90.48
|997,446
|4.02
|860,635
|711,284
|473,782
|282,691
|2.54
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|5-0
|87.75
|994,621
|3.66
|786,950
|594,146
|330,641
|165,031
|5.06
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|5-0
|84.32
|999,969
|3.66
|852,511
|592,704
|244,423
|105,417
|8.49
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-1
|80.83
|999,999
|4.94
|1,221,493
|559,711
|236,331
|75,404
|12.26
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|4-1
|77.97
|999,719
|2.90
|712,380
|176,478
|63,519
|17,237
|57.01
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|3-2
|77.15
|939,753
|2.45
|532,129
|198,145
|45,712
|11,040
|89.58
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|5-0
|91.71
|999,992
|1.12
|31,392
|25,673
|14,114
|8,872
|111.71
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|3-2
|73.75
|999,980
|2.26
|180,117
|97,771
|25,834
|4,636
|214.70
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|73.74
|995,555
|2.37
|445,669
|98,166
|25,480
|4,581
|217.29
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|4-1
|72.23
|998,513
|2.46
|478,223
|79,143
|17,497
|2,936
|339.60
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|5-0
|68.02
|998,862
|1.43
|159,431
|33,335
|3,966
|448
|2,231.14
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-2
|68.00
|992,368
|1.73
|123,172
|24,224
|2,589
|279
|3,583.23
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|3-2
|65.71
|978,648
|1.82
|183,930
|18,934
|2,109
|158
|6,328.11
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|2-3
|65.15
|933,377
|1.53
|120,966
|12,522
|1,323
|108
|9,258.26
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|3-2
|64.84
|915,134
|1.45
|84,627
|10,169
|870
|66
|15,150.52
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|3-2
|62.05
|988,526
|1.13
|41,349
|5,936
|414
|23
|43,477.26
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|4-1
|58.91
|995,642
|1.69
|42,380
|4,524
|226
|10
|99,999.00
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|4-2
|58.58
|987,192
|1.37
|43,097
|3,966
|214
|8
|124,999.00
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|2-3
|60.24
|832,703
|1.12
|37,728
|2,850
|165
|7
|142,856.14
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-4
|56.62
|992,065
|1.57
|34,316
|2,702
|98
|4
|249,999.00
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|4-1
|58.70
|924,514
|1.21
|34,618
|1,893
|84
|2
|499,999.00
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|1-5
|58.81
|409,825
|0.47
|4,946
|436
|18
|2
|499,999.00
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-2
|55.55
|991,004
|1.57
|50,825
|3,954
|122
|1
|999,999.00
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-2
|51.63
|942,255
|1.22
|12,116
|664
|22
|-
|-
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|56.92
|493,044
|0.58
|8,555
|536
|15
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|1-4
|54.06
|675,113
|0.75
|10,366
|292
|8
|-
|-
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|4-1
|55.52
|53,524
|0.07
|4,334
|234
|6
|-
|-
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|2-3
|52.38
|762,735
|0.77
|1,638
|165
|6
|-
|-
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|1-4
|52.59
|622,294
|0.68
|5,129
|284
|3
|-
|-
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|55.73
|335,479
|0.37
|2,693
|174
|3
|-
|-
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|2-3
|49.60
|648,184
|0.71
|4,347
|87
|2
|-
|-
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-2
|50.71
|816,836
|0.83
|1,870
|130
|1
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|2-4
|49.81
|487,858
|0.52
|3,053
|45
|1
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-4
|50.04
|16,633
|0.02
|594
|17
|1
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|4-1
|48.41
|904,174
|1.02
|1,743
|98
|-
|-
|-
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|1-4
|52.50
|70,657
|0.08
|854
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|4-1
|40.56
|775,738
|0.82
|857
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-4
|44.77
|200,684
|0.21
|320
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|2-3
|46.65
|189,205
|0.20
|628
|10
|-
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-3
|50.81
|40,245
|0.04
|335
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-3
|46.64
|57,075
|0.06
|226
|3
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|42.92
|212,599
|0.21
|55
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|39.50
|121,083
|0.12
|18
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|2-2
|43.74
|170,799
|0.18
|204
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|3-2
|41.88
|99,359
|0.10
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-5
|28.76
|152,767
|0.15
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|2-3
|33.60
|133,866
|0.14
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|31.58
|26,831
|0.03
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-6
|35.27
|12,479
|0.01
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-5
|35.65
|29,343
|0.03
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-5
|25.53
|83,808
|0.08
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|18.84
|1,863
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-5
|18.72
|17
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-5
|24.11
|15
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|18.12
|8
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|3-2
|24.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|390,005
|319,531
|213,031
|75,456
|998,023
|1,977
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|350,723
|324,067
|235,937
|86,719
|997,446
|2,554
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|230,266
|290,559
|331,536
|142,260
|994,621
|5,379
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|28,977
|65,501
|216,452
|628,823
|939,753
|60,247
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|29
|296
|2,441
|50,758
|53,524
|946,476
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|-
|46
|603
|15,984
|16,633
|983,367
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|679,039
|277,757
|37,024
|5,042
|998,862
|1,138
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|284,852
|475,984
|173,945
|53,745
|988,526
|11,474
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|28,860
|119,711
|340,341
|327,924
|816,836
|183,164
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|5,980
|112,926
|338,127
|305,702
|762,735
|237,265
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|515
|4,639
|61,576
|145,869
|212,599
|787,401
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|398
|4,981
|31,604
|84,100
|121,083
|878,917
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|356
|4,002
|17,383
|77,618
|99,359
|900,641
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|943,328
|53,542
|2,666
|463
|999,999
|1
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|40,335
|664,677
|265,560
|20,432
|991,004
|8,996
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|13,256
|255,991
|413,386
|259,622
|942,255
|57,745
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|3,077
|20,092
|292,654
|588,351
|904,174
|95,826
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|4
|4,694
|22,463
|106,705
|133,866
|866,134
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|-
|1,004
|3,248
|22,579
|26,831
|973,169
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|23
|1,840
|1,863
|998,137
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|8
|8
|999,992
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|811,353
|157,067
|29,639
|1,921
|999,980
|20
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|112,970
|462,300
|365,555
|54,817
|995,642
|4,358
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|73,866
|357,937
|474,165
|86,097
|992,065
|7,935
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|1,785
|21,331
|115,839
|636,783
|775,738
|224,262
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|22
|1,002
|10,059
|141,684
|152,767
|847,233
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|4
|363
|4,743
|78,698
|83,808
|916,192
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|952,506
|46,214
|1,076
|196
|999,992
|8
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|41,531
|512,585
|308,971
|129,281
|992,368
|7,632
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|5,473
|135,626
|293,206
|490,209
|924,514
|75,486
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|482
|304,640
|375,725
|234,287
|915,134
|84,866
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|6
|803
|6,745
|49,521
|57,075
|942,925
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|2
|77
|10,099
|60,479
|70,657
|929,343
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|-
|55
|4,178
|36,012
|40,245
|959,755
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|-
|-
|-
|15
|15
|999,985
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|685,319
|226,802
|67,255
|16,179
|995,555
|4,445
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|202,528
|379,139
|237,267
|114,443
|933,377
|66,623
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|83,060
|234,832
|307,719
|207,092
|832,703
|167,297
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|22,948
|87,797
|159,805
|222,494
|493,044
|506,956
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|5,632
|26,415
|107,901
|195,531
|335,479
|664,521
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|513
|45,015
|120,053
|244,244
|409,825
|590,175
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|-
|-
|17
|17
|999,983
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|612,445
|288,874
|90,829
|7,571
|999,719
|281
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|294,859
|457,576
|234,472
|11,606
|998,513
|1,487
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|91,354
|242,599
|526,244
|118,451
|978,648
|21,352
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|1,193
|7,692
|106,522
|506,887
|622,294
|377,706
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|106
|1,565
|18,631
|150,497
|170,799
|829,201
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|42
|1,671
|22,863
|176,108
|200,684
|799,316
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|1
|23
|439
|28,880
|29,343
|970,657
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|950,133
|47,298
|2,237
|301
|999,969
|31
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|42,352
|762,742
|146,848
|35,250
|987,192
|12,808
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|3,313
|31,699
|354,448
|285,653
|675,113
|324,887
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|3,139
|129,230
|238,797
|277,018
|648,184
|351,816
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|867
|12,236
|202,582
|272,173
|487,858
|512,142
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|195
|16,327
|52,597
|120,086
|189,205
|810,795
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|1
|468
|2,491
|9,519
|12,479
|987,521
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|4-0
|83.71
|999,996
|4.14
|928,785
|740,177
|531,067
|401,423
|1.49
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|5-0
|79.38
|999,711
|4.05
|936,210
|759,636
|393,817
|244,454
|3.09
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|1-4
|75.13
|994,072
|3.20
|692,071
|477,832
|261,987
|98,327
|9.17
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|5-0
|76.46
|999,756
|3.12
|730,833
|325,277
|180,428
|89,056
|10.23
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|4-1
|73.46
|999,851
|3.00
|671,942
|406,464
|211,600
|68,956
|13.50
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|6-0
|70.62
|987,417
|2.71
|606,813
|225,516
|77,652
|25,405
|38.36
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|3-2
|67.61
|999,592
|2.73
|530,104
|222,954
|84,555
|17,770
|55.27
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|3-2
|69.24
|996,644
|2.39
|454,093
|155,434
|63,317
|16,463
|59.74
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|3-2
|68.17
|974,091
|2.15
|411,932
|207,476
|67,076
|15,182
|64.87
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|3-2
|66.49
|999,196
|2.33
|347,558
|103,133
|38,241
|7,519
|132.00
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|3-2
|65.99
|972,711
|2.16
|393,569
|113,838
|30,630
|6,374
|155.89
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|5-0
|65.60
|999,482
|2.27
|320,557
|87,473
|30,344
|5,787
|171.80
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|4-1
|62.91
|950,774
|1.77
|251,911
|58,981
|12,893
|1,991
|501.26
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|5-1
|58.64
|999,993
|2.17
|181,698
|58,905
|11,173
|987
|1,012.17
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|56.17
|962,551
|1.53
|103,585
|13,605
|1,649
|123
|8,129.08
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-3
|51.63
|996,996
|1.89
|63,676
|9,625
|1,083
|53
|18,866.92
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-4
|56.38
|505,596
|0.63
|27,720
|3,332
|391
|31
|32,257.06
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|2-3
|53.84
|878,811
|1.09
|44,997
|4,792
|409
|19
|52,630.58
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|3-2
|52.67
|897,201
|1.23
|45,206
|4,169
|351
|17
|58,822.53
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-3
|55.62
|411,741
|0.50
|19,201
|2,104
|262
|15
|66,665.67
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|3-2
|52.82
|708,639
|0.78
|24,178
|3,221
|260
|15
|66,665.67
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|3-2
|52.86
|962,234
|1.36
|53,860
|4,254
|312
|12
|83,332.33
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|52.03
|917,282
|1.18
|31,701
|2,181
|128
|6
|166,665.67
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-4
|49.25
|945,491
|1.01
|18,689
|2,223
|102
|6
|166,665.67
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|2-3
|50.05
|766,151
|0.88
|20,622
|1,372
|76
|2
|499,999.00
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-4
|47.88
|929,250
|0.98
|14,004
|1,395
|49
|2
|499,999.00
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|1-5
|44.52
|998,585
|1.58
|17,545
|1,442
|33
|2
|499,999.00
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|3-1
|43.58
|969,997
|1.50
|13,818
|864
|30
|1
|999,999.00
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|3-2
|48.95
|171,541
|0.19
|2,353
|161
|17
|1
|999,999.00
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|2-3
|40.68
|996,338
|1.42
|7,588
|364
|12
|1
|999,999.00
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|2-2
|49.36
|304,182
|0.32
|5,714
|530
|27
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|1-4
|46.80
|856,621
|1.00
|13,019
|679
|22
|-
|-
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|1-4
|41.30
|948,637
|1.36
|8,250
|416
|5
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|3-2
|42.36
|324,541
|0.34
|1,871
|53
|2
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|2-3
|36.28
|857,563
|1.05
|2,335
|73
|-
|-
|-
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|1-4
|33.28
|981,238
|1.16
|1,294
|26
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|1-4
|44.54
|19,217
|0.02
|211
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|3-2
|40.10
|114,085
|0.12
|213
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|38.71
|92,762
|0.10
|125
|3
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|3-1
|32.46
|140,696
|0.14
|66
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-5
|29.20
|99,527
|0.10
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-4
|23.49
|182,976
|0.19
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-4
|30.32
|34,097
|0.03
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-3
|31.82
|12,503
|0.01
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-5
|16.34
|43,831
|0.04
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-5
|26.40
|41,356
|0.04
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-5
|22.59
|25,885
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-5
|2.38
|23,846
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|31.34
|4,024
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-4
|7.93
|415
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-3
|22.54
|220
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-5
|13.69
|88
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|3-2
|13.57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-5
|-34.86
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|768,293
|226,222
|5,128
|353
|999,996
|4
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|229,172
|717,091
|49,069
|4,519
|999,851
|149
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|1,502
|32,191
|500,860
|410,938
|945,491
|54,509
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|1,031
|24,212
|426,144
|477,863
|929,250
|70,750
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|2
|262
|15,492
|83,771
|99,527
|900,473
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|-
|22
|3,307
|22,556
|25,885
|974,115
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|834,153
|124,292
|36,326
|4,940
|999,711
|289
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|101,829
|254,858
|504,801
|112,603
|974,091
|25,909
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|60,655
|596,069
|299,741
|37,607
|994,072
|5,928
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|2,780
|18,243
|111,035
|576,581
|708,639
|291,361
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|565
|6,012
|43,154
|254,451
|304,182
|695,818
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|18
|526
|4,943
|13,730
|19,217
|980,783
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|-
|-
|88
|88
|999,912
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|802,319
|164,260
|26,886
|6,528
|999,993
|7
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|123,498
|459,022
|294,583
|121,482
|998,585
|1,415
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|61,059
|288,845
|417,103
|229,331
|996,338
|3,662
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|13,124
|87,808
|261,015
|619,291
|981,238
|18,762
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|-
|65
|413
|23,368
|23,846
|976,154
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|624,101
|252,480
|89,143
|31,272
|996,996
|3,004
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|198,012
|341,045
|280,316
|150,624
|969,997
|30,003
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|130,984
|267,625
|331,567
|218,461
|948,637
|51,363
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|45,922
|129,986
|263,182
|418,473
|857,563
|142,437
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|916
|8,087
|30,220
|143,753
|182,976
|817,024
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|65
|777
|5,572
|37,417
|43,831
|956,169
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|790,406
|176,271
|28,491
|4,424
|999,592
|408
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|135,712
|372,285
|281,553
|173,001
|962,551
|37,449
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|66,012
|232,723
|310,941
|287,525
|897,201
|102,799
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|7,355
|211,275
|341,304
|357,348
|917,282
|82,718
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|509
|5,415
|19,155
|89,006
|114,085
|885,915
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|5
|177
|1,299
|11,022
|12,503
|987,497
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|1
|28
|344
|3,651
|4,024
|995,976
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|-
|1,826
|16,913
|74,023
|92,762
|907,238
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|490,070
|388,865
|100,857
|19,404
|999,196
|804
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|458,243
|436,679
|99,988
|4,572
|999,482
|518
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|48,539
|146,846
|511,579
|255,270
|962,234
|37,766
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|3,052
|25,997
|264,311
|563,261
|856,621
|143,379
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|94
|1,498
|19,030
|120,074
|140,696
|859,304
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|2
|115
|4,234
|37,005
|41,356
|958,644
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|1
|414
|415
|999,585
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|693,054
|275,290
|27,634
|3,778
|999,756
|244
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|285,938
|576,844
|114,015
|19,847
|996,644
|3,356
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|14,930
|94,174
|470,518
|299,189
|878,811
|121,189
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|5,613
|45,399
|298,411
|416,728
|766,151
|233,849
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|463
|8,115
|83,266
|232,697
|324,541
|675,459
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|2
|178
|6,156
|27,761
|34,097
|965,903
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|520,340
|283,568
|139,565
|43,944
|987,417
|12,583
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|288,904
|354,812
|250,625
|78,370
|972,711
|27,289
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|171,985
|287,851
|353,976
|136,962
|950,774
|49,226
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|10,039
|38,424
|135,805
|321,328
|505,596
|494,404
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|8,032
|26,218
|82,525
|294,966
|411,741
|588,259
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|700
|9,127
|37,496
|124,218
|171,541
|828,459
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|8
|212
|220
|999,780
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|5-0
|86.10
|999,966
|4.25
|966,438
|800,284
|490,986
|354,875
|1.82
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|4-1
|85.70
|1,000,000
|3.92
|847,760
|686,162
|392,059
|277,666
|2.60
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|5-0
|80.07
|999,927
|4.05
|838,104
|751,970
|536,883
|206,805
|3.84
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|3-2
|76.76
|999,672
|2.95
|533,390
|415,944
|198,245
|62,699
|14.95
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|4-0
|75.22
|999,991
|3.07
|820,347
|248,075
|77,995
|33,206
|29.12
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|5-0
|74.07
|999,236
|2.50
|394,446
|274,847
|111,752
|28,700
|33.84
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|2-4
|74.12
|999,989
|2.85
|626,627
|188,228
|66,517
|23,389
|41.76
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|3-2
|64.92
|997,142
|2.48
|490,040
|152,750
|36,567
|3,924
|253.84
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|4-1
|69.69
|969,228
|1.72
|181,060
|50,129
|12,501
|2,636
|378.36
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|4-1
|68.26
|970,855
|1.62
|147,144
|42,691
|9,629
|1,827
|546.35
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|4-1
|63.76
|990,057
|1.43
|95,480
|33,993
|7,484
|712
|1,403.49
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|2-2
|60.88
|945,523
|1.84
|242,939
|39,565
|9,694
|676
|1,478.29
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|4-1
|61.67
|972,627
|1.87
|223,030
|43,427
|8,280
|609
|1,641.04
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-1
|59.32
|878,601
|1.81
|285,019
|42,444
|7,227
|429
|2,330.00
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|4-2
|59.02
|999,032
|1.92
|105,647
|36,027
|7,048
|422
|2,368.67
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|3-2
|58.97
|913,641
|1.64
|172,528
|23,712
|4,900
|281
|3,557.72
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|3-2
|61.70
|456,584
|0.60
|41,698
|19,410
|3,017
|246
|4,064.04
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|5-0
|58.17
|850,212
|1.65
|236,569
|32,814
|4,913
|244
|4,097.36
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|3-2
|57.16
|975,507
|1.81
|97,276
|37,532
|4,569
|195
|5,127.21
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|4-1
|57.10
|817,005
|1.50
|193,467
|24,628
|3,262
|159
|6,288.31
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|3-2
|60.15
|589,324
|0.77
|42,431
|15,895
|2,525
|150
|6,665.67
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|4-1
|56.89
|957,125
|1.09
|26,101
|7,774
|1,230
|69
|14,491.75
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|4-1
|55.41
|935,625
|1.44
|83,664
|6,938
|828
|35
|28,570.43
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|3-2
|53.27
|722,326
|1.04
|55,761
|4,968
|532
|18
|55,554.56
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-3
|51.62
|635,267
|0.87
|37,793
|2,952
|264
|10
|99,999.00
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|51.29
|944,399
|1.38
|64,333
|5,422
|433
|9
|111,110.11
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-5
|51.20
|611,457
|0.83
|34,264
|2,599
|208
|5
|199,999.00
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|3-2
|49.75
|452,905
|0.62
|31,905
|2,059
|126
|3
|333,332.33
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|4-1
|46.81
|806,620
|1.00
|29,409
|1,721
|74
|1
|999,999.00
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|4-0
|49.41
|752,276
|1.00
|14,124
|2,976
|177
|-
|-
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|2-3
|45.25
|639,981
|0.75
|15,870
|741
|33
|-
|-
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|2-4
|42.16
|954,196
|1.10
|3,853
|405
|16
|-
|-
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|4-1
|43.36
|406,029
|0.47
|1,794
|203
|7
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|3-1
|42.25
|499,364
|0.55
|5,681
|180
|5
|-
|-
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-4
|41.78
|453,345
|0.51
|1,470
|155
|4
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|2-3
|39.93
|370,249
|0.40
|2,858
|68
|4
|-
|-
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|2-3
|42.52
|171,786
|0.19
|2,090
|74
|2
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|1-5
|37.04
|880,513
|0.93
|687
|46
|2
|-
|-
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|1-4
|42.55
|309,983
|0.34
|673
|52
|1
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|1-3
|40.56
|263,186
|0.28
|1,867
|50
|1
|-
|-
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-3
|39.83
|401,009
|0.43
|2,576
|48
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|41.46
|57,343
|0.06
|807
|16
|-
|-
|-
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-4
|39.82
|102,860
|0.11
|185
|13
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|40.28
|71,932
|0.08
|690
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|3-3
|41.48
|13,761
|0.01
|43
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-4
|33.14
|20,932
|0.02
|42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|1-4
|30.04
|19,599
|0.02
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|1-4
|33.32
|51,823
|0.05
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|3-3
|22.04
|166,270
|0.17
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-5
|18.93
|2,087
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-1
|22.11
|1,311
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-4
|28.85
|321
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-3
|13.44
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|1-4
|17.58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-5
|13.89
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|1-3
|7.69
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|1-4
|-0.18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|0-5
|-0.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-5
|-2.83
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|854,966
|140,064
|4,586
|373
|999,989
|11
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|139,126
|738,747
|106,781
|14,378
|999,032
|968
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|4,638
|87,475
|560,141
|301,942
|954,196
|45,804
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|1,261
|32,564
|306,749
|539,939
|880,513
|119,487
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|9
|1,150
|21,743
|143,368
|166,270
|833,730
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|969,730
|29,722
|520
|28
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|26,549
|674,102
|213,986
|60,870
|975,507
|24,493
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|3,231
|185,091
|340,994
|222,960
|752,276
|247,724
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|342
|47,989
|157,992
|247,022
|453,345
|546,655
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|122
|7,989
|111,080
|190,792
|309,983
|690,017
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|16
|6,637
|30,271
|65,936
|102,860
|897,140
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|10
|48,470
|145,157
|212,392
|406,029
|593,971
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|538,598
|342,516
|95,024
|23,534
|999,672
|328
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|379,004
|427,428
|151,424
|41,380
|999,236
|764
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|67,079
|176,191
|485,875
|260,912
|990,057
|9,943
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|15,313
|53,678
|265,224
|622,910
|957,125
|42,875
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|6
|184
|2,398
|49,235
|51,823
|948,177
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|-
|3
|55
|2,029
|2,087
|997,913
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|975,049
|20,224
|3,060
|1,594
|999,927
|73
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|15,405
|85,183
|157,736
|331,000
|589,324
|410,676
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|4,812
|406,008
|413,918
|146,117
|970,855
|29,145
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|4,447
|484,175
|363,238
|117,368
|969,228
|30,772
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|286
|4,300
|60,397
|391,601
|456,584
|543,416
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|1
|110
|1,645
|12,005
|13,761
|986,239
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|6
|315
|321
|999,679
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|669,004
|250,015
|63,701
|14,422
|997,142
|2,858
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|174,721
|191,490
|325,401
|281,015
|972,627
|27,373
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|136,077
|325,784
|276,924
|205,614
|944,399
|55,601
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|19,802
|229,441
|317,150
|369,232
|935,625
|64,375
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|259
|1,599
|9,752
|60,322
|71,932
|928,068
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|133
|1,205
|3,915
|52,090
|57,343
|942,657
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|4
|466
|3,157
|17,305
|20,932
|979,068
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|430,621
|273,928
|158,929
|82,045
|945,523
|54,477
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|319,719
|285,012
|194,889
|114,021
|913,641
|86,359
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|106,687
|168,736
|222,507
|224,396
|722,326
|277,674
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|72,296
|131,203
|193,738
|238,030
|635,267
|364,733
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|65,369
|123,100
|185,504
|237,484
|611,457
|388,543
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|5,308
|18,021
|44,433
|104,024
|171,786
|828,214
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|944,636
|51,780
|2,844
|706
|999,966
|34
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|22,469
|346,102
|298,115
|211,915
|878,601
|121,399
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|17,507
|291,506
|296,884
|244,315
|850,212
|149,788
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|13,697
|245,145
|282,380
|275,783
|817,005
|182,995
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|1,691
|65,453
|119,557
|266,204
|452,905
|547,095
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|14
|220
|1,077
|1,311
|998,689
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|979,549
|19,303
|1,033
|106
|999,991
|9
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|10,960
|399,633
|229,905
|166,122
|806,620
|193,380
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|5,009
|219,402
|244,065
|171,505
|639,981
|360,019
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|2,084
|121,755
|168,787
|206,738
|499,364
|500,636
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|1,217
|76,182
|149,295
|174,315
|401,009
|598,991
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|1,178
|106,403
|123,109
|139,559
|370,249
|629,751
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|3
|55,903
|78,960
|128,320
|263,186
|736,814
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|1,419
|4,846
|13,334
|19,599
|980,401
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|3-2
|93.40
|1,000,000
|4.82
|964,733
|939,959
|915,418
|863,032
|0.16
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|5-1
|73.41
|1,000,000
|3.45
|659,326
|485,834
|338,809
|48,561
|19.59
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|3-2
|68.81
|999,913
|2.80
|630,543
|255,775
|149,716
|17,461
|56.27
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|3-2
|69.03
|919,157
|2.37
|325,381
|218,315
|86,133
|12,813
|77.05
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|4-1
|68.90
|917,474
|2.36
|322,347
|215,525
|84,676
|12,354
|79.95
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|2-3
|67.87
|895,232
|2.23
|298,225
|192,865
|66,304
|9,213
|107.54
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|3-1
|66.17
|1,000,000
|2.82
|513,685
|303,274
|105,692
|8,863
|111.83
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|5-0
|64.91
|956,936
|2.56
|559,523
|248,760
|67,475
|6,986
|142.14
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|4-1
|62.60
|999,955
|2.75
|488,479
|305,636
|24,528
|5,406
|183.98
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|2-3
|63.73
|942,647
|2.36
|496,769
|202,196
|48,810
|4,632
|214.89
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|4-0
|63.00
|999,745
|2.60
|563,530
|43,630
|21,560
|4,381
|227.26
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|3-2
|61.14
|897,853
|1.94
|358,434
|117,207
|22,589
|1,798
|555.17
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|3-1
|59.88
|867,693
|1.74
|295,583
|85,845
|14,901
|1,054
|947.77
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|5-0
|61.44
|657,283
|1.35
|137,909
|67,467
|12,079
|989
|1,010.12
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|3-2
|60.61
|610,832
|1.22
|118,368
|55,381
|9,106
|723
|1,382.13
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|4-1
|59.24
|998,065
|1.77
|246,763
|44,956
|10,000
|701
|1,425.53
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|3-2
|54.38
|999,963
|2.09
|257,943
|68,643
|4,494
|296
|3,377.38
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|4-1
|55.82
|977,888
|2.03
|218,577
|35,619
|7,348
|281
|3,557.72
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|5-0
|56.83
|986,652
|1.43
|88,917
|37,751
|5,486
|274
|3,648.64
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|4-1
|51.18
|999,880
|1.88
|169,578
|33,502
|2,079
|82
|12,194.12
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|3-2
|53.91
|950,802
|1.23
|46,805
|16,284
|1,494
|65
|15,383.62
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|2-3
|50.95
|984,930
|1.28
|79,812
|10,747
|600
|25
|39,999.00
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|2-3
|47.60
|973,919
|1.08
|14,438
|2,734
|189
|6
|166,665.67
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|4-1
|44.95
|838,944
|1.23
|41,892
|2,758
|134
|2
|499,999.00
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|4-1
|49.41
|319,880
|0.41
|23,222
|2,325
|152
|1
|999,999.00
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|4-1
|46.05
|880,599
|0.96
|5,985
|1,103
|58
|1
|999,999.00
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|2-4
|44.41
|942,716
|1.06
|24,532
|1,880
|64
|-
|-
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-2
|47.13
|782,172
|0.86
|6,867
|1,404
|57
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|4-1
|42.04
|690,509
|0.92
|18,609
|998
|26
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|4-1
|41.51
|926,092
|0.98
|4,547
|598
|11
|-
|-
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-3
|42.81
|369,730
|0.48
|9,550
|620
|9
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|3-2
|33.61
|988,936
|1.08
|2,933
|42
|2
|-
|-
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-3
|35.00
|1,000,000
|1.05
|1,650
|78
|1
|-
|-
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|3-2
|39.19
|895,411
|0.92
|1,945
|188
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|2-3
|39.07
|119,545
|0.14
|1,307
|65
|-
|-
|-
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|1-4
|40.06
|218,893
|0.23
|298
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|3-2
|29.64
|974,173
|1.02
|832
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-4
|36.33
|180,676
|0.18
|90
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-3
|34.34
|14,991
|0.02
|54
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-3
|22.61
|74,376
|0.07
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|2-3
|26.96
|86,721
|0.09
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-4
|21.63
|3,639
|0.00
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-4
|27.45
|76,997
|0.08
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-4
|26.42
|36,593
|0.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-5
|2.70
|32,013
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-4
|-5.41
|5,035
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-5
|22.76
|4,312
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-4
|9.92
|206
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-5
|14.38
|22
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-4
|0.90
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|357,037
|274,670
|198,246
|126,983
|956,936
|43,064
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|296,402
|270,089
|222,348
|153,808
|942,647
|57,353
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|188,620
|225,962
|253,929
|229,342
|897,853
|102,147
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|147,178
|197,278
|253,162
|270,075
|867,693
|132,307
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|10,713
|31,708
|70,259
|207,200
|319,880
|680,120
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|50
|293
|2,056
|12,592
|14,991
|985,009
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|727,472
|225,203
|39,124
|8,114
|999,913
|87
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|212,963
|512,625
|210,159
|62,318
|998,065
|1,935
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|48,026
|197,301
|477,519
|262,084
|984,930
|15,070
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|11,528
|64,466
|269,233
|597,489
|942,716
|57,284
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|11
|405
|3,965
|69,995
|74,376
|925,624
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|921,599
|58,721
|15,797
|3,628
|999,745
|255
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|35,591
|167,453
|386,206
|249,694
|838,944
|161,056
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|28,333
|653,697
|228,397
|67,461
|977,888
|22,112
|3-AAA
|Long County
|14,386
|87,381
|252,593
|336,149
|690,509
|309,491
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|75
|880
|29,562
|89,028
|119,545
|880,455
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|16
|31,856
|87,266
|250,592
|369,730
|630,270
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|12
|179
|3,448
|3,639
|996,361
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|581,735
|368,707
|42,279
|7,242
|999,963
|37
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|394,116
|512,258
|78,595
|14,911
|999,880
|120
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|17,311
|81,135
|530,524
|359,966
|988,936
|11,064
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|6,838
|37,855
|346,678
|582,802
|974,173
|25,827
|4-AAA
|Salem
|-
|42
|1,719
|30,252
|32,013
|967,987
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|3
|205
|4,827
|5,035
|994,965
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|912,463
|80,635
|6,868
|34
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|70,766
|639,050
|286,584
|3,600
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|16,763
|279,820
|685,240
|18,177
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|8
|495
|21,308
|978,189
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|947,186
|47,846
|3,539
|1,384
|999,955
|45
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|31,006
|242,706
|356,269
|296,111
|926,092
|73,908
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|17,957
|163,913
|308,483
|405,058
|895,411
|104,589
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|3,766
|540,651
|298,559
|130,943
|973,919
|26,081
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|81
|2,850
|15,285
|68,505
|86,721
|913,279
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|3
|161
|5,547
|30,882
|36,593
|963,407
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|1
|1,865
|11,974
|63,157
|76,997
|923,003
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|8
|344
|3,960
|4,312
|995,688
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|508,873
|292,610
|133,143
|52,026
|986,652
|13,348
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|313,141
|331,594
|204,596
|101,471
|950,802
|49,198
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|87,426
|179,407
|311,698
|302,068
|880,599
|119,401
|7-AAA
|White County
|85,049
|166,824
|263,538
|266,761
|782,172
|217,828
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|4,473
|18,366
|43,065
|152,989
|218,893
|781,107
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|1,038
|11,199
|43,951
|124,488
|180,676
|819,324
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|-
|9
|197
|206
|999,794
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|310,494
|264,021
|207,381
|137,261
|919,157
|80,843
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|306,413
|264,532
|208,841
|137,688
|917,474
|82,526
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|256,751
|250,775
|226,548
|161,158
|895,232
|104,768
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|69,475
|117,402
|186,913
|283,493
|657,283
|342,717
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|56,867
|103,270
|170,316
|280,379
|610,832
|389,168
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|-
|1
|21
|22
|999,978
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cook
|1-AA
|4-1
|76.10
|999,733
|4.21
|868,128
|759,885
|583,416
|369,312
|1.71
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|5-0
|75.38
|999,976
|4.24
|899,080
|805,236
|547,998
|345,267
|1.90
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|5-0
|71.94
|998,872
|3.77
|759,838
|624,617
|389,249
|181,094
|4.52
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|2-2
|62.94
|998,859
|2.87
|679,460
|180,061
|100,768
|26,180
|37.20
|Thomson
|4-AA
|3-1
|64.05
|1,000,000
|2.46
|298,118
|211,008
|74,648
|23,863
|40.91
|Northeast
|2-AA
|3-2
|59.09
|999,999
|2.62
|464,155
|269,206
|59,870
|11,020
|89.74
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|4-1
|59.40
|995,117
|2.61
|510,160
|203,760
|47,357
|9,390
|105.50
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|4-0
|58.34
|999,985
|2.70
|622,672
|149,358
|37,029
|7,782
|127.50
|Appling County
|3-AA
|2-1
|59.18
|984,031
|2.14
|282,943
|151,471
|35,890
|6,482
|153.27
|Callaway
|5-AA
|2-3
|58.18
|999,836
|2.58
|509,499
|141,954
|33,473
|6,331
|156.95
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|2-3
|57.46
|999,760
|2.52
|478,168
|128,068
|28,620
|5,126
|194.08
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|2-2
|56.62
|988,857
|2.32
|396,837
|118,415
|22,490
|3,550
|280.69
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|5-0
|56.19
|969,789
|1.78
|163,561
|73,604
|14,270
|1,970
|506.61
|Columbia
|5-AA
|4-1
|53.94
|997,055
|2.17
|326,995
|67,037
|11,245
|1,354
|737.55
|Worth County
|1-AA
|5-0
|52.68
|855,867
|1.63
|92,415
|31,769
|4,128
|465
|2,149.54
|Laney
|4-AA
|4-0
|52.12
|998,210
|1.47
|62,715
|20,216
|2,861
|296
|3,377.38
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|4-1
|51.69
|999,790
|1.48
|61,420
|20,052
|2,713
|260
|3,845.15
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|6-0
|47.92
|999,996
|1.66
|169,382
|14,741
|1,804
|143
|6,992.01
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|3-2
|47.39
|904,091
|1.41
|105,818
|8,638
|831
|60
|16,665.67
|Union County
|8-AA
|4-1
|45.88
|853,726
|1.27
|77,456
|6,001
|445
|22
|45,453.55
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-3
|47.25
|455,573
|0.70
|21,790
|4,745
|320
|20
|49,999.00
|North Murray
|7-AA
|3-2
|43.66
|948,879
|1.30
|56,748
|3,282
|222
|6
|166,665.67
|Model
|7-AA
|3-2
|41.80
|733,223
|0.93
|27,708
|1,513
|84
|3
|333,332.33
|Berrien
|1-AA
|3-2
|45.46
|234,980
|0.31
|7,357
|1,394
|82
|3
|333,332.33
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-4
|44.17
|273,859
|0.39
|7,484
|1,229
|68
|1
|999,999.00
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|4-1
|42.37
|635,840
|0.72
|4,355
|723
|45
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-1
|40.85
|648,353
|0.81
|21,356
|849
|39
|-
|-
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-5
|41.85
|181,116
|0.24
|3,405
|471
|18
|-
|-
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|1-4
|38.91
|414,474
|0.48
|6,412
|309
|9
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-3
|36.01
|357,331
|0.40
|4,122
|93
|4
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-2
|39.10
|318,720
|0.35
|891
|91
|2
|-
|-
|Washington County
|4-AA
|1-4
|33.04
|730,442
|0.74
|1,151
|55
|1
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2-AA
|3-2
|28.83
|956,714
|1.02
|708
|34
|1
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|1-2
|30.30
|902,131
|0.94
|2,587
|60
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|2-3
|29.73
|576,555
|0.61
|2,424
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|3-2
|25.79
|758,038
|0.77
|557
|9
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|4-1
|27.46
|894,086
|0.93
|322
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-4
|27.10
|421,302
|0.44
|938
|7
|-
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|3-2
|31.10
|156,616
|0.17
|670
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-3
|34.47
|66,014
|0.07
|44
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-3
|25.46
|259,317
|0.26
|76
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|3-2
|21.98
|791,003
|0.80
|38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Washington
|6-AA
|1-4
|18.25
|335,892
|0.34
|31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-4
|15.50
|177,835
|0.18
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|1-4
|12.39
|171,939
|0.17
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-4
|27.03
|25,630
|0.03
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|1-4
|10.59
|9,239
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-5
|1.83
|8,424
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-4
|-2.27
|3,954
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|2-3
|2.07
|3,377
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-3
|5.70
|2,980
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-3-1
|0.11
|2,115
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-5
|5.73
|328
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-5
|4.76
|146
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|2-4
|2.88
|22
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-4-1
|-15.60
|4
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|1-4
|-16.48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-5
|-25.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Cook
|615,670
|353,241
|28,718
|2,104
|999,733
|267
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|373,762
|555,246
|63,801
|6,063
|998,872
|1,128
|1-AA
|Worth County
|9,038
|69,032
|542,582
|235,215
|855,867
|144,133
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|1,145
|14,575
|178,386
|261,467
|455,573
|544,427
|1-AA
|Berrien
|197
|3,574
|35,424
|195,785
|234,980
|765,020
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|160
|2,392
|94,734
|176,573
|273,859
|726,141
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|28
|1,940
|56,355
|122,793
|181,116
|818,884
|2-AA
|Northeast
|978,709
|20,960
|274
|56
|999,999
|1
|2-AA
|Spencer
|19,324
|556,505
|305,607
|75,278
|956,714
|43,286
|2-AA
|Rutland
|1,700
|58,436
|251,317
|479,550
|791,003
|208,997
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|172
|334,633
|353,507
|205,774
|894,086
|105,914
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|94
|17,600
|46,945
|113,196
|177,835
|822,165
|2-AA
|Southwest
|1
|11,858
|41,749
|118,331
|171,939
|828,061
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|8
|601
|7,815
|8,424
|991,576
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|845,163
|134,879
|18,742
|1,192
|999,976
|24
|3-AA
|Appling County
|97,476
|481,064
|334,853
|70,638
|984,031
|15,969
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|55,469
|340,766
|453,495
|120,059
|969,789
|30,211
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|1,824
|31,771
|128,901
|473,344
|635,840
|364,160
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|51
|10,539
|53,901
|254,229
|318,720
|681,280
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|17
|942
|9,188
|55,867
|66,014
|933,986
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|39
|920
|24,671
|25,630
|974,370
|4-AA
|Thomson
|818,242
|134,798
|46,697
|263
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|124,279
|413,308
|413,603
|48,600
|999,790
|210
|4-AA
|Laney
|57,462
|437,705
|448,455
|54,588
|998,210
|1,790
|4-AA
|Washington County
|17
|14,147
|88,543
|627,735
|730,442
|269,558
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|41
|2,608
|256,668
|259,317
|740,683
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|-
|1
|88
|9,150
|9,239
|990,761
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|4
|2,976
|2,980
|997,020
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|2
|20
|22
|999,978
|5-AA
|Callaway
|411,603
|339,380
|240,084
|8,769
|999,836
|164
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|372,470
|352,700
|268,823
|5,767
|999,760
|240
|5-AA
|Columbia
|215,604
|305,417
|443,364
|32,670
|997,055
|2,945
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|243
|1,570
|30,133
|544,609
|576,555
|423,445
|5-AA
|Redan
|80
|933
|17,577
|402,712
|421,302
|578,698
|5-AA
|Towers
|-
|-
|11
|2,104
|2,115
|997,885
|5-AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|8
|3,369
|3,377
|996,623
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|769,296
|221,704
|8,841
|144
|999,985
|15
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|225,049
|706,388
|68,370
|189
|999,996
|4
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|5,606
|71,184
|541,464
|283,877
|902,131
|97,869
|6-AA
|Washington
|48
|476
|84,596
|250,772
|335,892
|664,108
|6-AA
|Therrell
|1
|245
|296,574
|461,218
|758,038
|241,962
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|3
|155
|3,796
|3,954
|996,046
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|999,996
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|818,304
|147,934
|24,844
|7,777
|998,859
|1,141
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|92,116
|367,135
|277,092
|167,748
|904,091
|95,909
|7-AA
|North Murray
|57,226
|290,888
|360,155
|240,610
|948,879
|51,121
|7-AA
|Model
|27,447
|159,795
|244,734
|301,247
|733,223
|266,777
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|4,907
|34,246
|93,135
|282,186
|414,474
|585,526
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|1
|28
|299
|328
|999,672
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|1
|12
|133
|146
|999,854
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|545,764
|335,479
|93,133
|20,741
|995,117
|4,883
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|380,282
|421,203
|149,141
|38,231
|988,857
|11,143
|8-AA
|Union County
|54,554
|155,076
|399,399
|244,697
|853,726
|146,274
|8-AA
|Banks County
|15,473
|61,672
|222,611
|348,597
|648,353
|351,647
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|3,354
|21,153
|98,638
|234,186
|357,331
|642,669
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|573
|5,417
|37,078
|113,548
|156,616
|843,384
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|4-0
|78.42
|1,000,000
|4.13
|877,101
|738,907
|533,172
|336,664
|1.97
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|4-1
|77.34
|1,000,000
|4.23
|943,249
|814,090
|495,436
|291,735
|2.43
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|4-1
|72.97
|1,000,000
|3.86
|875,868
|717,773
|329,458
|141,316
|6.08
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|5-0
|73.95
|1,000,000
|3.69
|835,989
|568,896
|294,526
|133,337
|6.50
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|5-0
|68.87
|999,966
|3.21
|833,131
|321,184
|126,529
|42,648
|22.45
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|5-0
|67.65
|999,959
|3.09
|795,672
|278,461
|101,953
|31,530
|30.72
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|5-0
|65.11
|999,992
|3.05
|801,421
|205,737
|70,369
|16,689
|58.92
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|5-0
|59.56
|1,000,000
|2.25
|249,109
|72,428
|14,500
|2,282
|437.21
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|4-1
|57.37
|1,000,000
|2.45
|475,145
|94,130
|13,590
|1,843
|541.59
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|3-3
|55.78
|999,999
|2.30
|278,868
|32,153
|6,539
|763
|1,309.62
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|5-1
|53.98
|1,000,000
|2.15
|124,140
|58,484
|5,889
|570
|1,753.39
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|4-1
|54.00
|1,000,000
|2.11
|305,240
|45,150
|4,924
|431
|2,319.19
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|4-1
|50.64
|1,000,000
|1.80
|173,017
|19,038
|1,440
|103
|9,707.74
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|4-1
|50.40
|1,000,000
|1.59
|60,646
|7,824
|628
|42
|23,808.52
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|2-2
|49.42
|995,046
|1.19
|55,316
|8,546
|533
|31
|32,257.06
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|3-2
|46.40
|1,000,000
|1.67
|118,636
|7,844
|292
|11
|90,908.09
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-4
|44.42
|1,000,000
|1.11
|23,393
|1,576
|46
|3
|333,332.33
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|3-2
|40.95
|968,925
|1.22
|34,141
|1,367
|31
|1
|999,999.00
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|3-1
|41.01
|956,439
|1.21
|33,381
|1,362
|30
|1
|999,999.00
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|5-0
|40.73
|999,962
|1.62
|28,736
|1,169
|37
|-
|-
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|3-3
|39.26
|1,000,000
|1.59
|15,207
|1,213
|29
|-
|-
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|2-3
|39.28
|1,000,000
|1.59
|15,123
|1,180
|18
|-
|-
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|3-2
|39.17
|1,000,000
|1.11
|10,609
|455
|10
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|4-1
|37.57
|1,000,000
|1.15
|10,670
|263
|7
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|3-2
|37.29
|898,199
|1.00
|9,558
|306
|6
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-4
|38.47
|949,554
|0.97
|4,302
|250
|6
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|3-2
|33.38
|999,754
|1.30
|4,865
|113
|1
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-4
|31.28
|1,000,000
|1.01
|2,078
|32
|1
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|1-3
|31.27
|1,000,000
|1.06
|3,715
|48
|-
|-
|-
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|2-4
|25.05
|1,000,000
|1.03
|1,607
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|3-3
|17.66
|990,364
|1.02
|52
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-2
|19.53
|116,600
|0.12
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-4
|18.21
|44,040
|0.04
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|2-3
|17.00
|15,805
|0.02
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|2-4
|1.80
|1,000,000
|1.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-4
|14.83
|55,475
|0.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-6
|-19.65
|9,921
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|1-3
|12.45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|624,811
|367,377
|7,697
|115
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|373,758
|605,865
|19,977
|400
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|1,395
|25,514
|796,039
|177,052
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|36
|1,244
|176,287
|822,433
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|526,314
|418,486
|50,977
|4,189
|999,966
|34
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|453,487
|477,107
|64,012
|5,353
|999,959
|41
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|18,798
|94,199
|681,770
|200,279
|995,046
|4,954
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|1,400
|10,180
|201,642
|736,332
|949,554
|50,446
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|1
|28
|1,599
|53,847
|55,475
|944,525
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|844,134
|138,056
|16,812
|997
|999,999
|1
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|123,978
|593,857
|254,067
|28,060
|999,962
|38
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|30,989
|253,845
|600,890
|114,030
|999,754
|246
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|899
|14,242
|128,206
|847,017
|990,364
|9,636
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|-
|-
|25
|9,896
|9,921
|990,079
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|791,980
|165,686
|42,105
|229
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|104,638
|417,197
|471,961
|6,204
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|103,363
|416,891
|473,597
|6,149
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|19
|226
|12,337
|987,418
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|967,988
|31,570
|426
|16
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|30,112
|792,481
|162,366
|15,041
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|1,804
|161,078
|664,419
|172,699
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|96
|14,871
|172,789
|812,244
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|491,116
|312,121
|153,680
|43,083
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|307,898
|353,866
|255,697
|82,539
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|181,847
|285,689
|381,757
|150,707
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|19,139
|48,324
|208,866
|723,671
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|935,797
|60,612
|3,243
|340
|999,992
|8
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|32,156
|370,076
|336,693
|230,000
|968,925
|31,075
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|31,464
|361,400
|331,507
|232,068
|956,439
|43,561
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|542
|203,074
|302,765
|391,818
|898,199
|101,801
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|36
|4,075
|18,141
|94,348
|116,600
|883,400
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|4
|499
|4,829
|38,708
|44,040
|955,960
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|1
|264
|2,822
|12,718
|15,805
|984,195
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|844,300
|146,400
|8,946
|354
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|144,361
|695,908
|149,592
|10,139
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|11,020
|149,919
|704,773
|134,288
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|319
|7,773
|136,689
|855,219
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|4-1
|54.43
|1,000,000
|3.36
|687,718
|454,123
|303,536
|194,180
|4.15
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|5-1
|52.62
|996,569
|3.46
|714,940
|517,830
|288,206
|168,397
|4.94
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|3-2
|52.03
|999,814
|3.51
|713,870
|504,706
|310,015
|165,396
|5.05
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|6-0
|51.55
|1,000,000
|3.24
|722,906
|382,146
|229,963
|128,907
|6.76
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|3-2
|50.19
|992,538
|3.13
|626,875
|405,869
|201,840
|98,852
|9.12
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|4-0
|49.14
|999,979
|3.09
|668,191
|378,024
|201,164
|89,538
|10.17
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|4-1
|47.20
|997,132
|2.51
|390,646
|218,979
|99,346
|39,732
|24.17
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|2-2
|46.21
|998,792
|2.56
|461,924
|202,941
|90,144
|33,267
|29.06
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|3-2
|45.24
|998,455
|2.65
|443,286
|204,061
|82,749
|28,523
|34.06
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|4-1
|44.88
|983,542
|2.04
|490,997
|198,942
|68,689
|25,247
|38.61
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|2-3
|41.56
|995,101
|2.00
|248,093
|83,021
|25,680
|6,920
|143.51
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|1-4
|41.50
|984,086
|1.88
|189,986
|77,692
|22,361
|5,981
|166.20
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|4-1
|40.05
|992,858
|1.84
|193,010
|58,921
|15,808
|3,686
|270.30
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|4-1
|38.73
|921,989
|1.52
|200,342
|54,425
|12,111
|2,667
|373.95
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|38.91
|989,408
|1.75
|192,552
|47,851
|11,382
|2,267
|440.11
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|1-4
|38.62
|1,000,000
|1.74
|135,991
|42,632
|10,367
|1,994
|500.50
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|3-2
|37.97
|907,190
|1.44
|172,451
|44,062
|9,042
|1,873
|532.90
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|1-4
|36.95
|979,149
|1.72
|177,961
|33,977
|5,585
|1,000
|999.00
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|2-3
|35.37
|980,846
|1.57
|138,529
|24,007
|3,581
|578
|1,729.10
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|4-1
|33.79
|1,000,000
|1.46
|66,501
|13,235
|2,042
|254
|3,936.01
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-5
|33.88
|738,836
|1.03
|60,037
|10,488
|1,506
|194
|5,153.64
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|4-2
|33.35
|900,881
|1.22
|48,446
|8,941
|1,196
|162
|6,171.84
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|2-3
|33.48
|721,218
|0.99
|53,508
|8,921
|1,252
|156
|6,409.26
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|3-2
|32.65
|744,896
|0.96
|49,416
|8,087
|1,081
|115
|8,694.65
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|30.24
|934,053
|1.14
|33,782
|4,440
|436
|39
|25,640.03
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-3
|30.17
|550,839
|0.68
|20,845
|2,514
|246
|25
|39,999.00
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-2
|28.82
|911,735
|1.09
|19,380
|2,503
|214
|21
|47,618.05
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|2-2
|27.86
|973,269
|1.25
|42,751
|3,800
|254
|18
|55,554.56
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|3-2
|28.09
|752,360
|0.89
|17,660
|1,666
|133
|7
|142,856.14
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-3
|27.28
|430,013
|0.49
|8,992
|842
|61
|3
|333,332.33
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|21.25
|686,070
|0.72
|2,635
|147
|4
|1
|999,999.00
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|3-2
|21.11
|365,541
|0.39
|2,331
|99
|6
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-4
|17.54
|793,091
|0.83
|1,950
|54
|-
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|16.16
|386,904
|0.40
|427
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|1-4
|13.00
|586,938
|0.60
|458
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|1-4
|14.05
|645,593
|0.66
|567
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-3
|12.32
|18,804
|0.02
|20
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|2-3
|9.60
|66,282
|0.07
|16
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|1-4
|9.79
|21,869
|0.02
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-5
|6.47
|35,232
|0.04
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|1-3
|9.19
|12,370
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|-7.32
|3,565
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-3
|-17.98
|1,130
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-5
|-1.00
|1,063
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|4-2
|-3.71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-3
|-36.43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-5
|-48.21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|8-A Division II
|0-5
|-54.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|-
|705,973
|240,694
|42,741
|989,408
|10,592
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|-
|232,557
|505,195
|196,301
|934,053
|65,947
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|-
|46,158
|178,448
|461,464
|686,070
|313,930
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|-
|15,307
|75,260
|296,337
|386,904
|613,096
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|-
|5
|403
|3,157
|3,565
|996,435
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|552,088
|361,764
|67,309
|15,408
|996,569
|3,431
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|405,897
|453,793
|106,280
|26,568
|992,538
|7,462
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|18,479
|76,687
|325,313
|318,357
|738,836
|261,164
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|16,919
|70,513
|308,329
|325,457
|721,218
|278,782
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|6,617
|37,243
|192,769
|314,210
|550,839
|449,161
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|617,187
|284,541
|75,912
|19,492
|997,132
|2,868
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|291,872
|432,205
|196,788
|63,221
|984,086
|15,914
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|67,486
|186,564
|403,928
|242,903
|900,881
|99,119
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|20,671
|77,758
|244,076
|409,855
|752,360
|247,640
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|2,784
|18,932
|79,296
|264,529
|365,541
|634,459
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|510,369
|300,172
|147,797
|40,454
|998,792
|1,208
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|262,953
|337,879
|292,801
|101,468
|995,101
|4,899
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|205,002
|302,976
|350,636
|134,244
|992,858
|7,142
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|21,641
|58,350
|203,293
|628,451
|911,735
|88,265
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|29
|461
|3,794
|61,998
|66,282
|933,718
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|6
|162
|1,679
|33,385
|35,232
|964,768
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|923,733
|72,812
|2,971
|463
|999,979
|21
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|64,761
|629,117
|216,932
|62,459
|973,269
|26,731
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|6,885
|151,472
|350,945
|283,789
|793,091
|206,909
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|2,688
|80,822
|231,286
|330,797
|645,593
|354,407
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|1,933
|65,771
|197,666
|321,568
|586,938
|413,062
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|6
|200
|924
|1,130
|998,870
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|692,578
|270,597
|30,700
|5,939
|999,814
|186
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|280,753
|521,100
|160,211
|36,391
|998,455
|1,545
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|19,098
|67,284
|373,795
|520,669
|980,846
|19,154
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|7,560
|140,692
|432,875
|398,022
|979,149
|20,851
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|7
|217
|788
|17,792
|18,804
|981,196
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|4
|110
|1,617
|20,138
|21,869
|978,131
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|-
|-
|14
|1,049
|1,063
|998,937
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|850,595
|128,005
|21,400
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|106,065
|546,250
|347,685
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|43,340
|325,745
|630,915
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|531,956
|269,609
|126,747
|55,230
|983,542
|16,458
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|210,520
|286,636
|261,495
|163,338
|921,989
|78,011
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|181,983
|264,913
|276,059
|184,235
|907,190
|92,810
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|60,783
|130,837
|226,274
|327,002
|744,896
|255,104
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|14,732
|47,812
|107,605
|259,864
|430,013
|569,987
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|26
|193
|1,820
|10,331
|12,370
|987,630
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
About the Author