Maxwell playoff projections after Week 5

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Mill Creek Valdosta Colquitt County Mill Creek Walton Valdosta First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lambert Colquitt County Mill Creek Carrollton Lambert North Gwinnett Parkview Colquitt County North Cobb Mill Creek South Gwinnett Carrollton Reg 5, #3 15 75.83 4-0 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 6, #2 10 83.63 4-0 Lambert Reg 8, #4 25 69.18 3-2 Mountain View Reg 7, #1 17 73.11 3-2 North Gwinnett Reg 3, #3 24 69.58 1-4 Marietta Reg 4, #2 9 84.88 4-0 Parkview Reg 2, #4 20 70.34 3-2 Pebblebrook Reg 1, #1 2 101.29 4-0 Colquitt County Reg 6, #3 18 72.95 3-1 South Forsyth Reg 5, #2 11 78.04 2-2 North Cobb Reg 7, #4 34 60.99 3-1 Meadowcreek Reg 8, #1 1 102.65 4-0 Mill Creek Reg 4, #3 14 75.97 4-0 South Gwinnett Reg 3, #2 19 71.53 3-2 McEachern Reg 1, #4 26 68.32 3-2 Richmond Hill Reg 2, #1 6 87.52 5-0 Carrollton Westlake Walton Valdosta Milton Westlake North Paulding Buford Walton Valdosta Grayson Collins Hill Milton Reg 1, #3 21 70.25 2-2 Lowndes Reg 2, #2 12 77.98 3-2 Westlake Reg 4, #4 23 69.62 1-3 Brookwood Reg 3, #1 16 75.76 4-1 North Paulding Reg 7, #3 32 63.11 4-1 Peachtree Ridge Reg 8, #2 5 87.55 4-0 Buford Reg 6, #4 27 67.11 2-2 Denmark Reg 5, #1 7 86.92 3-1 Walton Reg 2, #3 13 76.75 4-1 East Coweta Reg 1, #2 3 98.98 5-0 Valdosta Reg 3, #4 31 63.28 1-4 Harrison Reg 4, #1 8 85.54 4-0 Grayson Reg 8, #3 22 69.66 2-2 Collins Hill Reg 7, #2 28 66.87 2-2 Norcross Reg 5, #4 40 47.91 4-0 Osborne Reg 6, #1 4 88.27 2-2 Milton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 4-0 102.65 999,978 4.28 923,650 831,397 534,103 374,423 1.67 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 4-0 101.29 999,941 4.07 856,219 753,253 499,228 304,455 2.28 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 5-0 98.98 999,830 3.87 809,112 677,314 435,854 215,603 3.64 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 2-2 88.27 997,006 3.00 753,551 236,790 114,536 26,148 37.24 Buford 8-AAAAAAA 4-0 87.55 995,232 2.97 558,739 365,984 114,782 22,991 42.50 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 3-1 86.92 999,885 2.62 410,245 275,139 89,450 17,696 55.51 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 5-0 87.52 999,592 2.78 671,347 211,268 63,156 16,105 61.09 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 4-0 85.54 988,441 2.24 233,234 105,170 37,853 7,147 138.92 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 4-0 83.63 987,626 2.45 549,157 118,431 39,118 6,450 154.04 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 4-0 84.88 986,217 2.20 224,242 94,792 31,532 5,776 172.13 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 3-2 77.98 993,671 1.74 253,420 55,494 8,056 767 1,302.78 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 2-2 78.04 998,253 1.79 171,072 47,621 7,220 693 1,442.00 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 4-1 75.76 984,811 1.81 219,975 48,876 6,673 451 2,216.29 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 4-1 76.75 991,671 1.61 202,932 40,705 5,204 441 2,266.57 Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 4-0 75.83 996,803 1.64 143,731 28,151 3,423 288 3,471.22 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 4-0 75.97 885,311 1.59 131,273 21,160 2,633 227 4,404.29 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 3-2 73.11 998,953 1.79 172,790 14,995 1,615 110 9,089.91 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 3-2 71.53 955,517 1.44 97,168 14,340 1,289 67 14,924.37 South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 3-1 72.95 869,661 1.26 86,483 10,601 1,216 56 17,856.14 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 1-4 69.58 931,477 1.29 60,615 7,417 537 25 39,999.00 Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 3-2 70.34 966,933 1.14 45,546 5,911 429 17 58,822.53 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 2-2 66.87 966,708 1.33 47,881 2,933 189 15 66,665.67 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 2-2 70.25 860,369 1.12 68,409 7,346 424 12 83,332.33 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 2-2 69.66 757,380 1.21 61,413 5,319 379 9 111,110.11 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 3-2 69.18 734,965 1.16 56,129 4,641 347 9 111,110.11 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 1-3 69.62 649,913 0.97 52,860 5,222 296 9 111,110.11 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 3-2 68.32 810,525 1.00 45,228 3,780 204 3 333,332.33 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 4-1 63.11 922,825 1.11 17,680 921 36 2 499,999.00 Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 1-4 63.28 776,477 0.89 9,384 660 31 2 499,999.00 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 2-2 67.11 657,943 0.79 19,774 1,999 97 1 999,999.00 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 3-2 64.51 345,358 0.45 13,446 835 34 1 999,999.00 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 3-2 64.05 483,840 0.55 7,546 646 27 1 999,999.00 Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 3-1 60.99 881,878 1.00 9,443 439 17 - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 1-3 61.93 337,102 0.44 7,864 245 10 - - Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 3-2 58.90 329,335 0.35 2,876 91 1 - - Archer 4-AAAAAAA 1-4 59.32 144,760 0.17 2,228 66 1 - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 5-0 57.84 175,343 0.21 2,006 34 - - - Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 2-3 55.40 351,718 0.37 486 10 - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 4-0 47.91 356,482 0.36 313 1 - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 1-4 47.42 329,219 0.33 259 1 - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 2-2 47.14 319,358 0.32 228 1 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 2-2 48.06 226,313 0.23 46 1 - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 1-4 43.82 48,133 0.05 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 1-3 39.17 3,924 0.00 - - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 1-4 28.69 3,267 0.00 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 2-2 13.91 56 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 563,565 421,012 14,512 852 999,941 59 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 433,659 540,710 23,896 1,565 999,830 170 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 1,706 21,860 489,337 347,466 860,369 139,631 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 1,028 14,529 385,193 409,775 810,525 189,475 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 42 1,889 87,062 240,342 329,335 670,665 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 643,404 246,878 79,080 30,230 999,592 408 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 172,881 336,819 304,680 179,291 993,671 6,329 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 142,076 296,067 335,613 217,915 991,671 8,329 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 41,634 119,858 278,838 526,603 966,933 33,067 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 5 378 1,789 45,961 48,133 951,867 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 484,975 288,413 148,422 63,001 984,811 15,189 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 263,751 306,636 251,819 133,311 955,517 44,483 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 190,237 263,950 296,787 180,503 931,477 68,523 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 54,478 114,363 230,165 377,471 776,477 223,523 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 6,559 26,638 72,807 245,714 351,718 648,282 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 459,468 345,301 143,257 40,415 988,441 11,559 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 419,778 360,217 160,140 46,082 986,217 13,783 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 93,968 198,362 379,391 213,590 885,311 114,689 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 21,358 67,840 200,583 360,132 649,913 350,087 4-AAAAAAA Newton 4,659 22,866 86,047 231,786 345,358 654,642 4-AAAAAAA Archer 769 5,414 30,582 107,995 144,760 855,240 5-AAAAAAA Walton 658,220 248,111 91,275 2,279 999,885 115 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 200,159 408,975 370,242 18,877 998,253 1,747 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 141,367 339,287 485,555 30,594 996,803 3,197 5-AAAAAAA Osborne 92 1,333 19,219 335,838 356,482 643,518 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 82 1,164 17,308 310,665 329,219 670,781 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 80 1,130 16,401 301,747 319,358 680,642 6-AAAAAAA Milton 598,135 309,105 73,097 16,669 997,006 2,994 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 333,218 448,722 162,054 43,632 987,626 12,374 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 50,801 156,032 415,380 247,448 869,661 130,339 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 12,553 55,856 214,356 375,178 657,943 342,057 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 5,293 30,267 134,578 313,702 483,840 516,160 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central - 18 535 3,371 3,924 996,076 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 572,950 272,799 107,763 45,441 998,953 1,047 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 231,035 327,029 255,709 152,935 966,708 33,292 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 117,960 223,813 312,340 268,712 922,825 77,175 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 77,549 165,735 285,811 352,783 881,878 118,122 7-AAAAAAA Duluth 506 10,617 38,121 177,069 226,313 773,687 7-AAAAAAA Discovery - 7 254 3,006 3,267 996,733 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - 2 54 56 999,944 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 849,889 144,433 5,247 409 999,978 22 8-AAAAAAA Buford 143,783 713,919 119,156 18,374 995,232 4,768 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 3,217 66,078 369,182 318,903 757,380 242,620 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 2,800 59,854 343,826 328,485 734,965 265,035 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 262 11,880 111,137 213,823 337,102 662,898 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 49 3,836 51,452 120,006 175,343 824,657

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Houston County Hughes Houston County Gainesville Hughes Lee County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Roswell Houston County Gainesville Northside (Warner Robins) Sequoyah Roswell St. Pius X Houston County South Paulding Gainesville North Atlanta Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 5, #3 15 65.62 3-1 Douglas County Reg 6, #2 16 65.15 2-3 Sequoyah Reg 8, #4 34 51.77 2-2 Habersham Central Reg 7, #1 7 81.10 3-1 Roswell Reg 3, #3 31 52.74 2-2 Jonesboro Reg 4, #2 21 60.25 1-4 St. Pius X Reg 2, #4 39 47.84 2-2 Evans Reg 1, #1 1 87.97 4-0 Houston County Reg 6, #3 19 60.88 2-3 Creekview Reg 5, #2 12 69.22 2-2 South Paulding Reg 7, #4 29 53.92 1-3 Sprayberry Reg 8, #1 5 85.97 5-0 Gainesville Reg 4, #3 22 59.96 4-1 North Atlanta Reg 3, #2 25 56.94 3-2 Lovejoy Reg 1, #4 8 76.12 2-2 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 2, #1 13 67.10 4-0 Brunswick Thomas County Central Hughes Lee County Rome Thomas County Central Woodward Academy Alpharetta Hughes Lee County Marist Blessed Trinity Rome Reg 1, #3 4 86.80 4-0 Thomas County Central Reg 2, #2 18 61.38 2-2 Effingham County Reg 4, #4 47 39.89 3-1 Dunwoody Reg 3, #1 6 81.44 3-1 Woodward Academy Reg 7, #3 14 66.85 2-2 Alpharetta Reg 8, #2 24 58.48 3-2 North Forsyth Reg 6, #4 20 60.78 1-4 Allatoona Reg 5, #1 3 87.58 4-0 Hughes Reg 2, #3 32 52.56 2-2 Glynn Academy Reg 1, #2 2 87.63 4-1 Lee County Reg 3, #4 35 51.08 3-1 Mundy's Mill Reg 4, #1 10 75.09 3-2 Marist Reg 8, #3 26 56.35 1-3 Shiloh Reg 7, #2 11 74.67 3-1 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 17 61.46 4-1 Paulding County Reg 6, #1 9 76.08 3-1 Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Houston County 1-AAAAAA 4-0 87.97 996,396 3.73 808,301 593,879 362,502 214,847 3.65 Lee County 1-AAAAAA 4-1 87.63 995,908 3.69 798,947 579,261 348,192 201,045 3.97 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 5-0 85.97 999,977 3.77 839,251 626,611 332,468 183,738 4.44 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 4-0 86.80 994,823 3.57 773,464 541,608 309,258 170,034 4.88 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 3-1 81.44 999,996 5.12 1,272,941 623,833 315,512 120,537 7.30 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 3-1 81.10 999,590 3.12 750,946 286,986 125,886 50,917 18.64 Hughes 5-AAAAAA 4-0 87.58 999,765 1.26 65,973 48,032 25,083 14,993 65.70 Rome 6-AAAAAA 3-1 76.08 989,473 2.42 444,315 144,873 48,431 12,591 78.42 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 2-2 76.12 940,969 2.37 494,294 160,394 41,012 11,171 88.52 Marist 4-AAAAAA 3-2 75.09 999,961 2.37 253,168 129,678 40,443 9,635 102.79 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 3-1 74.67 996,539 2.54 495,936 126,523 35,641 8,631 114.86 South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 2-2 69.22 954,222 1.63 108,310 25,967 3,703 573 1,744.20 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 4-0 67.10 992,922 1.39 141,642 24,969 3,371 443 2,256.34 Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 2-2 66.85 970,687 1.82 178,585 25,967 3,607 415 2,408.64 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 2-3 65.15 905,316 1.39 84,311 11,273 1,327 144 6,943.44 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 3-1 65.62 874,772 1.35 69,583 10,538 1,092 121 8,263.46 St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 1-4 60.25 995,585 1.69 61,219 6,457 399 36 27,776.78 Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 2-2 61.38 962,961 1.11 40,432 5,035 411 26 38,460.54 Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 4-1 61.46 927,897 1.27 42,039 4,069 273 26 38,460.54 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 4-1 59.96 995,362 1.68 59,999 6,074 373 24 41,665.67 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 2-3 60.88 809,382 1.07 31,638 3,108 221 16 62,499.00 Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 3-2 56.94 990,031 1.57 65,527 5,913 329 15 66,665.67 Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 1-4 60.78 479,977 0.58 10,236 1,146 77 7 142,856.14 North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 3-2 58.48 914,276 1.18 31,845 2,902 165 6 166,665.67 River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 4-1 58.75 527,887 0.63 10,402 938 53 3 333,332.33 Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 1-3 56.35 769,877 0.92 17,005 1,172 67 2 499,999.00 Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 2-2 52.74 931,519 1.18 14,539 984 36 2 499,999.00 Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 2-2 52.56 735,924 0.76 3,528 237 12 1 999,999.00 Newnan 5-AAAAAA 1-3 56.00 163,525 0.20 3,089 139 7 1 999,999.00 Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 1-3 53.92 619,831 0.70 7,464 497 25 - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 3-1 51.08 924,309 1.06 3,620 252 8 - - Etowah 6-AAAAAA 4-1 56.19 287,946 0.32 1,974 172 5 - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 2-2 51.77 525,483 0.58 4,631 174 4 - - Veterans 1-AAAAAA 3-1 53.50 46,140 0.06 2,776 98 2 - - Lanier 8-AAAAAA 1-3 49.72 402,488 0.43 2,155 55 1 - - Evans 2-AAAAAA 2-2 47.84 469,149 0.48 647 39 1 - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 1-4 49.70 307,041 0.32 1,477 38 1 - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 0-4 50.68 25,764 0.03 978 25 1 - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 3-1 46.94 413,897 0.42 503 19 1 - - East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 2-3 52.51 45,986 0.05 423 20 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 3-1 39.89 709,706 0.74 768 15 - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 1-3 46.76 218,442 0.23 491 15 - - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 2-1 45.35 323,471 0.33 248 12 - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 2-2 43.28 116,091 0.12 119 1 - - - Alexander 5-AAAAAA 1-3 47.13 33,565 0.04 108 1 - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-5 41.28 80,858 0.08 60 1 - - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-4 41.35 78,820 0.08 46 - - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 2-2 39.34 101,676 0.10 20 - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 2-3 34.17 109,235 0.11 12 - - - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 0-4 29.12 157,387 0.16 8 - - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-4 28.47 141,999 0.14 5 - - - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 1-3 33.79 39,190 0.04 2 - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 1-3 22.59 5,553 0.01 - - - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 0-4 30.43 268 0.00 - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 1-3 15.77 167 0.00 - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 0-5 19.31 19 0.00 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 3-1 25.10 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Houston County 344,418 308,490 239,280 104,208 996,396 3,604 1-AAAAAA Lee County 326,428 307,485 250,787 111,208 995,908 4,092 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 288,479 301,422 275,931 128,991 994,823 5,177 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 40,637 82,154 230,430 587,748 940,969 59,031 1-AAAAAA Veterans 26 322 2,382 43,410 46,140 953,860 1-AAAAAA Tift County 12 127 1,190 24,435 25,764 974,236 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 630,940 269,452 73,886 18,644 992,922 7,078 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 289,049 426,397 180,049 67,466 962,961 37,039 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 49,914 154,784 305,429 225,797 735,924 264,076 2-AAAAAA Evans 13,389 60,634 164,769 230,357 469,149 530,851 2-AAAAAA Grovetown 10,140 49,781 141,309 212,667 413,897 586,103 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 5,916 33,273 106,415 177,867 323,471 676,529 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 652 5,679 28,143 67,202 101,676 898,324 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 931,645 63,969 3,641 741 999,996 4 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 48,952 671,469 247,623 21,987 990,031 9,969 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro 14,612 235,811 389,901 291,195 931,519 68,481 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 4,781 23,544 335,683 560,301 924,309 75,691 3-AAAAAA Alcovy 7 1,479 4,230 33,474 39,190 960,810 3-AAAAAA Morrow 3 3,722 18,561 86,949 109,235 890,765 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County - 5 358 5,190 5,553 994,447 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - 1 3 163 167 999,833 4-AAAAAA Marist 787,323 171,783 39,037 1,818 999,961 39 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 108,273 412,912 424,130 50,270 995,585 4,415 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 103,345 401,581 437,669 52,767 995,362 4,638 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 1,025 12,480 82,576 613,625 709,706 290,294 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 18 685 8,909 147,775 157,387 842,613 4-AAAAAA South Cobb 16 559 7,679 133,745 141,999 858,001 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 870,437 111,943 14,425 2,960 999,765 235 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 76,315 439,315 287,958 150,634 954,222 45,778 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 34,194 258,624 330,700 251,254 874,772 125,228 5-AAAAAA Paulding County 18,534 177,957 322,746 408,660 927,897 72,103 5-AAAAAA Newnan 492 11,335 35,133 116,565 163,525 836,475 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 15 208 4,581 41,182 45,986 954,014 5-AAAAAA Alexander 13 616 4,439 28,497 33,565 966,435 5-AAAAAA New Manchester - 2 18 248 268 999,732 6-AAAAAA Rome 700,341 200,213 66,121 22,798 989,473 10,527 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 162,463 352,657 247,037 143,159 905,316 94,684 6-AAAAAA Creekview 81,690 239,928 278,090 209,674 809,382 190,618 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 29,831 107,973 170,867 219,216 527,887 472,113 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 20,348 75,001 148,773 235,855 479,977 520,023 6-AAAAAA Etowah 5,327 24,228 89,112 169,279 287,946 712,054 6-AAAAAA Woodstock - - - 19 19 999,981 7-AAAAAA Roswell 640,072 280,145 72,889 6,484 999,590 410 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 282,435 467,157 217,706 29,241 996,539 3,461 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 74,296 228,073 534,219 134,099 970,687 29,313 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry 2,953 20,453 125,929 470,496 619,831 380,169 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek 195 2,832 29,388 186,027 218,442 781,558 7-AAAAAA Lassiter 38 889 12,419 102,745 116,091 883,909 7-AAAAAA Pope 11 451 7,450 70,908 78,820 921,180 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 957,499 40,012 2,179 287 999,977 23 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 25,432 471,694 276,859 140,291 914,276 85,724 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 11,996 273,725 280,729 203,427 769,877 230,123 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 3,066 113,809 181,805 226,803 525,483 474,517 8-AAAAAA Lanier 1,436 72,057 135,601 193,394 402,488 597,512 8-AAAAAA Jackson County 570 21,988 100,392 184,091 307,041 692,959 8-AAAAAA Apalachee 1 6,715 22,435 51,707 80,858 919,142

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Ware County Warner Robins Ware County Dutchtown Warner Robins Coffee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cartersville Ware County Loganville Dutchtown Cambridge Cartersville Chamblee Ware County Mays Loganville Northgate Dutchtown Reg 5, #3 20 54.32 2-2 Villa Rica Reg 6, #2 12 65.95 2-2 Cambridge Reg 8, #4 14 61.88 2-2 Flowery Branch Reg 7, #1 3 77.95 5-0 Cartersville Reg 3, #3 35 42.00 2-3 McIntosh Reg 4, #2 29 46.61 3-1 Chamblee Reg 2, #4 24 50.78 3-2 Union Grove Reg 1, #1 1 84.24 3-0 Ware County Reg 6, #3 19 55.45 2-2 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 5, #2 17 56.63 2-2 Mays Reg 7, #4 25 48.87 1-3 Cass Reg 8, #1 5 74.17 5-0 Loganville Reg 4, #3 33 44.88 1-4 Decatur Reg 3, #2 31 45.03 1-4 Northgate Reg 1, #4 30 46.56 1-3 Statesboro Reg 2, #1 2 78.98 5-0 Dutchtown Warner Robins Creekside Coffee Calhoun Warner Robins Northside (Columbus) Jefferson Creekside Coffee Tucker Calhoun Kell Reg 1, #3 27 47.48 1-3 Jenkins Reg 2, #2 4 76.01 1-3 Warner Robins Reg 4, #4 36 41.51 1-3 Arabia Mountain Reg 3, #1 16 57.05 4-1 Northside (Columbus) Reg 7, #3 22 53.69 2-2 Dalton Reg 8, #2 11 66.83 2-2 Jefferson Reg 6, #4 28 47.18 1-3 Centennial Reg 5, #1 9 68.14 2-2 Creekside Reg 2, #3 8 69.00 3-2 Jones County Reg 1, #2 6 71.02 3-1 Coffee Reg 3, #4 41 32.90 1-4 Harris County Reg 4, #1 18 56.61 2-2 Tucker Reg 8, #3 13 62.07 1-3 Clarke Central Reg 7, #2 7 70.27 3-2 Calhoun Reg 5, #4 23 51.73 1-3 Lithia Springs Reg 6, #1 10 67.97 4-0 Kell

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Ware County 1-AAAAA 3-0 84.24 999,995 4.12 932,166 723,186 519,828 395,075 1.53 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 5-0 78.98 999,742 3.93 931,049 692,474 344,884 205,714 3.86 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 1-3 76.01 996,315 3.33 737,886 501,895 291,475 114,776 7.71 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 5-0 77.95 999,758 3.16 730,373 352,983 206,518 109,861 8.10 Loganville 8-AAAAA 5-0 74.17 988,300 3.02 705,430 322,912 131,153 56,456 16.71 Coffee 1-AAAAA 3-1 71.02 999,619 2.57 545,537 279,645 121,843 32,563 29.71 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 3-2 70.27 996,693 2.43 456,826 181,316 76,107 20,742 47.21 Jones County 2-AAAAA 3-2 69.00 984,820 2.33 472,819 231,999 78,639 19,072 51.43 Creekside 5-AAAAA 2-2 68.14 998,777 2.67 506,413 211,620 87,146 18,976 51.70 Kell 6-AAAAA 4-0 67.97 998,800 2.40 365,668 134,535 53,139 11,690 84.54 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 2-2 66.83 879,118 1.88 322,697 101,343 30,051 6,490 153.08 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 2-2 65.95 997,716 2.22 296,025 89,826 29,903 5,635 176.46 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 1-3 62.07 701,542 1.15 129,066 28,912 6,048 898 1,112.59 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 2-2 61.88 692,859 1.13 123,606 27,528 5,678 751 1,330.56 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 4-1 57.05 999,512 2.02 135,622 37,655 6,627 482 2,073.69 Tucker 4-AAAAA 2-2 56.61 997,571 2.04 129,353 28,824 5,096 363 2,753.82 Eastside 8-AAAAA 3-1 58.47 498,280 0.70 51,147 8,629 1,378 168 5,951.38 Mays 5-AAAAA 2-2 56.63 926,827 1.45 90,632 13,040 1,865 122 8,195.72 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 2-2 55.45 966,377 1.46 72,315 8,009 852 76 13,156.89 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 2-2 54.32 856,587 1.21 51,172 5,851 663 44 22,726.27 Dalton 7-AAAAA 2-2 53.69 853,418 1.05 38,606 4,304 415 22 45,453.55 Union Grove 2-AAAAA 3-2 50.78 660,721 0.71 14,964 1,451 93 6 166,665.67 Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-3 51.73 711,787 0.89 18,557 1,409 77 5 199,999.00 Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 3-2 54.00 239,630 0.29 9,259 1,099 129 3 333,332.33 Cass 7-AAAAA 1-3 48.87 679,622 0.76 12,381 804 31 3 333,332.33 Chamblee 4-AAAAA 3-1 46.61 961,178 1.53 22,214 1,848 94 2 499,999.00 Centennial 6-AAAAA 1-3 47.18 827,568 0.97 12,960 801 42 2 499,999.00 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 1-3 47.48 904,371 0.95 13,396 1,248 54 1 999,999.00 Northgate 3-AAAAA 1-4 45.03 981,464 1.48 16,605 1,360 50 1 999,999.00 Ola 2-AAAAA 2-2 48.03 350,495 0.37 4,973 381 21 1 999,999.00 Decatur 4-AAAAA 1-4 44.88 942,623 1.42 15,750 1,054 43 - - Statesboro 1-AAAAA 1-3 46.56 886,892 0.93 10,913 943 32 - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 2-3 42.00 963,562 1.33 8,506 452 10 - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 1-3 41.51 886,526 1.20 7,251 391 8 - - Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 3-1 44.99 402,847 0.45 2,929 131 5 - - Hiram 7-AAAAA 3-2 44.77 439,451 0.47 3,644 132 3 - - Harris County 3-AAAAA 1-4 32.90 804,548 0.90 835 5 - - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 2-2 38.82 70,285 0.07 79 2 - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 3-1 34.24 158,179 0.16 164 1 - - - Banneker 5-AAAAA 2-2 37.32 24,400 0.03 33 1 - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 1-4 38.90 7,731 0.01 23 1 - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-4 31.28 156,926 0.16 71 - - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 1-3 26.79 163,137 0.17 41 - - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-4 22.22 250,914 0.26 13 - - - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 0-4 28.35 50,947 0.05 11 - - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-4 25.46 52,197 0.05 7 - - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 0-4 20.71 48,965 0.05 6 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 1-3 29.79 31,058 0.03 4 - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 1-3 31.62 8,490 0.01 3 - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 1-3 7.96 413 0.00 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 2-2 26.97 271 0.00 - - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 0-4 12.81 176 0.00 - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 2-2 13.47 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-4 -32.57 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Ware County 819,920 176,279 3,585 211 999,995 5 1-AAAAA Coffee 177,579 754,548 61,513 5,979 999,619 381 1-AAAAA Jenkins 1,413 37,250 470,433 395,275 904,371 95,629 1-AAAAA Statesboro 1,084 30,964 421,636 433,208 886,892 113,108 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 3 841 33,001 123,081 156,926 843,074 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 1 118 9,832 42,246 52,197 947,803 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 804,425 144,362 45,736 5,219 999,742 258 2-AAAAA Jones County 118,540 258,523 522,293 85,464 984,820 15,180 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 74,836 581,467 310,947 29,065 996,315 3,685 2-AAAAA Union Grove 1,650 10,929 80,512 567,630 660,721 339,279 2-AAAAA Ola 545 4,623 38,687 306,640 350,495 649,505 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 4 96 1,825 5,806 7,731 992,269 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - - - 176 176 999,824 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 745,753 200,346 44,257 9,156 999,512 488 3-AAAAA Northgate 151,948 419,242 306,626 103,648 981,464 18,536 3-AAAAA McIntosh 89,097 301,195 403,397 169,873 963,562 36,438 3-AAAAA Harris County 12,720 71,529 212,543 507,756 804,548 195,452 3-AAAAA Drew 482 7,688 33,177 209,567 250,914 749,086 4-AAAAA Tucker 659,544 234,763 75,228 28,036 997,571 2,429 4-AAAAA Chamblee 161,674 324,536 289,262 185,706 961,178 38,822 4-AAAAA Decatur 117,955 265,132 316,873 242,663 942,623 57,377 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 59,888 166,680 284,356 375,602 886,526 113,474 4-AAAAA M.L. King 866 7,738 27,557 126,976 163,137 836,863 4-AAAAA Lithonia 73 1,151 6,724 41,017 48,965 951,035 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 770,755 183,619 37,822 6,581 998,777 1,223 5-AAAAA Mays 135,504 357,004 276,530 157,789 926,827 73,173 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 80,217 256,035 300,311 220,024 856,587 143,413 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 6,904 47,782 113,985 234,176 402,847 597,153 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 6,368 152,274 250,140 303,005 711,787 288,213 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill 177 1,978 14,378 53,752 70,285 929,715 5-AAAAA Banneker 72 1,217 5,867 17,244 24,400 975,600 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities 3 91 967 7,429 8,490 991,510 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Kell 516,816 353,926 107,348 20,710 998,800 1,200 6-AAAAA Cambridge 400,215 414,618 151,204 31,679 997,716 2,284 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 71,715 185,266 496,186 213,210 966,377 33,623 6-AAAAA Centennial 11,116 43,911 220,509 552,032 827,568 172,432 6-AAAAA North Springs 127 1,996 19,928 136,128 158,179 841,821 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee 11 283 4,821 45,832 50,947 949,053 6-AAAAA Northview - - 4 409 413 999,587 7-AAAAA Cartersville 702,250 271,517 23,325 2,666 999,758 242 7-AAAAA Calhoun 281,251 593,117 106,242 16,083 996,693 3,307 7-AAAAA Dalton 12,220 86,695 471,060 283,443 853,418 146,582 7-AAAAA Cass 3,337 34,216 258,620 383,449 679,622 320,378 7-AAAAA Hiram 937 14,294 134,601 289,619 439,451 560,549 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 5 161 6,152 24,740 31,058 968,942 8-AAAAA Loganville 630,138 233,478 91,548 33,136 988,300 11,700 8-AAAAA Jefferson 196,167 311,266 230,150 141,535 879,118 120,882 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 72,611 170,972 229,310 228,649 701,542 298,458 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch 69,516 166,243 226,225 230,875 692,859 307,141 8-AAAAA Eastside 29,509 91,137 153,886 223,748 498,280 501,720 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 2,059 26,904 68,864 141,803 239,630 760,370 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - 17 254 271 999,729

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedartown Benedictine Cedartown Perry Benedictine Starr's Mill First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cedartown Bainbridge North Oconee Perry Pace Academy Cedartown LaGrange Bainbridge Lovett North Oconee Burke County Perry Reg 5, #3 11 64.38 4-1 Pace Academy Reg 6, #2 18 57.88 0-4 Hapeville Charter Reg 8, #4 38 44.11 1-3 Cedar Shoals Reg 7, #1 1 86.37 4-0 Cedartown Reg 3, #3 12 64.17 3-1 Wayne County Reg 4, #2 10 65.79 3-1 LaGrange Reg 2, #4 32 48.33 1-3 Baldwin Reg 1, #1 7 72.89 2-3 Bainbridge Reg 6, #3 24 55.68 3-2 Holy Innocents Reg 5, #2 23 56.47 2-2 Lovett Reg 7, #4 20 57.20 4-0 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 8, #1 3 77.59 3-0 North Oconee Reg 4, #3 9 65.81 4-0 Troup Reg 3, #2 5 76.69 4-0 Burke County Reg 1, #4 45 36.59 1-4 Hardaway Reg 2, #1 2 83.76 3-1 Perry Benedictine Stockbridge Starr's Mill Westminster (Atlanta) Spalding Benedictine Central (Carrollton) Stockbridge Cairo Starr's Mill Northwest Whitfield Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 1, #3 36 45.01 2-3 Westover Reg 2, #2 27 52.26 2-2 Spalding Reg 4, #4 15 60.40 2-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 3, #1 4 77.19 2-2 Benedictine Reg 7, #3 19 57.38 4-1 Central (Carrollton) Reg 8, #2 29 51.05 2-2 Cherokee Bluff Reg 6, #4 25 55.24 1-2 Stephenson Reg 5, #1 8 67.40 3-2 Stockbridge Reg 2, #3 28 51.42 4-0 Westside (Macon) Reg 1, #2 16 59.99 3-2 Cairo Reg 3, #4 21 57.03 4-1 New Hampstead Reg 4, #1 6 76.48 4-0 Starr's Mill Reg 8, #3 31 48.39 3-0 East Forsyth Reg 7, #2 17 59.98 4-1 Northwest Whitfield Reg 5, #4 22 56.95 4-1 Hampton Reg 6, #1 13 61.19 2-2 Westminster (Atlanta)

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedartown 7-AAAA 4-0 86.37 999,955 4.29 955,454 807,959 531,738 413,090 1.42 Perry 2-AAAA 3-1 83.76 999,989 3.65 788,276 570,983 298,111 212,108 3.71 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 4-0 76.48 996,068 3.36 683,296 534,295 311,286 100,831 8.92 Benedictine 3-AAAA 2-2 77.19 999,430 3.01 546,420 395,440 237,139 83,276 11.01 Burke County 3-AAAA 4-0 76.69 999,275 2.92 520,885 369,137 216,409 73,540 12.60 North Oconee 8-AAAA 3-0 77.59 999,979 3.23 828,691 336,832 128,818 69,972 13.29 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 2-3 72.89 999,989 2.82 606,223 193,441 69,409 23,688 41.22 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 3-2 67.40 996,811 2.53 489,481 162,847 66,520 9,931 99.69 Troup 4-AAAA 4-0 65.81 947,476 1.67 188,527 81,036 24,891 3,337 298.67 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 4-1 64.38 979,875 1.98 247,773 66,891 18,839 2,253 442.85 LaGrange 4-AAAA 3-1 65.79 828,571 1.30 118,944 40,318 11,940 1,637 609.87 Wayne County 3-AAAA 3-1 64.17 983,445 1.55 135,433 45,100 11,799 1,431 697.81 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-2 61.19 909,339 1.69 210,017 54,293 13,059 1,108 901.53 Cairo 1-AAAA 3-2 59.99 999,159 2.04 178,859 68,226 13,291 1,023 976.52 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 4-1 59.98 885,800 1.78 265,993 55,719 11,204 786 1,271.26 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 2-2 60.40 675,879 0.91 56,602 19,757 4,307 353 2,831.86 Whitewater 4-AAAA 3-1 60.74 523,737 0.68 40,587 15,011 3,396 293 3,411.97 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 4-1 57.38 817,228 1.44 167,052 28,027 4,706 243 4,114.23 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 4-0 57.20 812,071 1.42 162,333 26,851 4,436 224 4,463.29 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 0-4 57.88 816,097 1.31 111,209 21,720 3,931 216 4,628.63 Lovett 5-AAAA 2-2 56.47 965,048 1.60 125,522 18,124 3,269 180 5,554.56 Hampton 5-AAAA 4-1 56.95 932,573 1.48 108,074 16,688 2,385 115 8,694.65 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 4-1 57.03 929,653 1.15 46,260 14,103 2,199 112 8,927.57 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 3-2 55.68 722,372 1.07 69,499 10,822 1,608 73 13,697.63 Stephenson 6-AAAA 1-2 55.24 701,722 1.02 62,795 9,269 1,364 57 17,542.86 Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 2-3 54.17 643,979 0.90 48,673 6,459 852 42 23,808.52 Spalding 2-AAAA 2-2 52.26 777,596 1.16 31,754 7,766 962 35 28,570.43 Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 4-0 51.42 740,899 1.07 25,773 5,878 699 19 52,630.58 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 2-2 51.05 910,867 1.25 63,590 6,002 638 13 76,922.08 Sonoraville 7-AAAA 3-2 50.39 484,055 0.64 29,367 2,542 209 8 124,999.00 East Forsyth 8-AAAA 3-0 48.39 829,505 1.05 35,599 2,710 219 3 333,332.33 Baldwin 2-AAAA 1-3 48.33 576,468 0.75 10,783 1,811 136 2 499,999.00 Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 3-1 44.28 361,917 0.40 5,072 279 13 1 999,999.00 Westover 1-AAAA 2-3 45.01 971,643 1.23 10,882 1,504 96 - - West Laurens 2-AAAA 1-3 47.17 505,361 0.64 7,340 1,134 73 - - Miller Grove 6-AAAA 2-3 45.74 206,491 0.24 3,604 221 17 - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 1-3 44.11 525,944 0.57 5,817 308 12 - - Howard 2-AAAA 4-0 43.57 299,886 0.35 1,989 229 12 - - Madison County 8-AAAA 1-3 42.97 303,609 0.33 2,507 116 4 - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 2-3 43.86 45,296 0.05 946 39 2 - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 1-4 36.59 865,547 0.91 723 38 1 - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 2-3 45.30 27,728 0.03 179 18 1 - - McDonough 5-AAAA 2-2 41.26 66,925 0.08 810 33 - - - Griffin 2-AAAA 0-4 37.90 99,801 0.11 185 12 - - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 1-3 36.89 86,316 0.09 79 8 - - - North Hall 8-AAAA 1-3 35.59 48,178 0.05 83 3 - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 1-3 30.89 19,999 0.02 2 1 - - - Luella 5-AAAA 1-4 33.31 13,470 0.01 37 - - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 2-3 21.81 163,662 0.16 1 - - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-5 19.29 1,881 0.00 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 3-1 20.10 891 0.00 - - - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 1-3 28.64 541 0.00 - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-4 15.45 2 0.00 - - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 2-2 11.70 2 0.00 - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 0-4 11.97 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 1-2 6.06 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 0-4 -1.03 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 1-3 -1.99 - - - - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 1-4 -7.38 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 812,327 176,710 10,127 825 999,989 11 1-AAAA Cairo 176,209 681,062 126,328 15,560 999,159 841 1-AAAA Westover 10,109 117,434 609,587 234,513 971,643 28,357 1-AAAA Hardaway 1,346 23,872 237,267 603,062 865,547 134,453 1-AAAA Shaw 9 922 16,691 146,040 163,662 836,338 2-AAAA Perry 974,284 24,526 1,039 140 999,989 11 2-AAAA Spalding 10,683 330,284 252,105 184,524 777,596 222,404 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 8,599 287,789 248,170 196,341 740,899 259,101 2-AAAA Baldwin 3,399 162,638 197,739 212,692 576,468 423,532 2-AAAA West Laurens 2,351 127,950 172,173 202,887 505,361 494,639 2-AAAA Howard 624 55,314 98,942 145,006 299,886 700,114 2-AAAA Griffin 60 11,499 29,832 58,410 99,801 900,199 3-AAAA Benedictine 479,326 387,669 108,003 24,432 999,430 570 3-AAAA Burke County 449,062 404,435 118,383 27,395 999,275 725 3-AAAA Wayne County 59,048 160,947 506,538 256,912 983,445 16,555 3-AAAA New Hampstead 12,552 46,485 261,214 609,402 929,653 70,347 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 12 462 5,799 80,043 86,316 913,684 3-AAAA Islands - 2 63 1,816 1,881 998,119 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 752,038 174,850 50,630 18,550 996,068 3,932 4-AAAA Troup 160,784 358,886 282,787 145,019 947,476 52,524 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 39,428 132,456 211,050 292,945 675,879 324,121 4-AAAA LaGrange 32,653 281,975 292,227 221,716 828,571 171,429 4-AAAA Whitewater 15,025 51,002 157,601 300,109 523,737 476,263 4-AAAA Riverdale 72 828 5,660 21,168 27,728 972,272 4-AAAA Fayette County - 3 45 493 541 999,459 4-AAAA North Clayton - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Stockbridge 621,190 268,261 92,124 15,236 996,811 3,189 5-AAAA Lovett 201,660 366,722 241,907 154,759 965,048 34,952 5-AAAA Pace Academy 158,592 192,889 365,730 262,664 979,875 20,125 5-AAAA Hampton 18,272 169,717 287,536 457,048 932,573 67,427 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 147 1,177 2,834 41,138 45,296 954,704 5-AAAA McDonough 137 1,046 8,336 57,406 66,925 933,075 5-AAAA Luella 2 188 1,532 11,748 13,470 986,530 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - 1 1 2 999,998 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 390,494 245,017 167,782 106,046 909,339 90,661 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 221,778 226,069 203,727 164,523 816,097 183,903 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 143,097 181,037 198,465 199,773 722,372 277,628 6-AAAA Stephenson 130,909 171,725 195,365 203,723 701,722 298,278 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 102,949 148,302 180,562 212,166 643,979 356,021 6-AAAA Miller Grove 10,773 27,850 54,099 113,769 206,491 793,509 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Cedartown 941,090 54,797 3,196 872 999,955 45 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 26,850 369,909 295,106 193,935 885,800 114,200 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 15,210 252,961 284,883 264,174 817,228 182,772 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 14,588 246,883 283,713 266,887 812,071 187,929 7-AAAA Sonoraville 2,262 75,449 132,966 273,378 484,055 515,945 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - 1 136 754 891 999,109 8-AAAA North Oconee 954,851 42,556 2,326 246 999,979 21 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff 27,887 474,913 269,469 138,598 910,867 89,133 8-AAAA East Forsyth 14,304 327,658 329,137 158,406 829,505 170,495 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 1,730 64,394 157,062 302,758 525,944 474,056 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 1,199 62,469 124,813 173,436 361,917 638,083 8-AAAA North Hall 21 3,582 13,207 31,368 48,178 951,822 8-AAAA Madison County 6 24,111 100,092 179,400 303,609 696,391 8-AAAA Chestatee 2 317 3,894 15,786 19,999 980,001 8-AAAA East Hall - - - 2 2 999,998 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Sandy Creek Dougherty Sandy Creek Cedar Grove Monroe Area First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Atlanta) Dougherty Sandy Creek Peach County Carver (Atlanta) Hart County Morgan County Dougherty Sandy Creek Oconee County Savannah Christian Peach County Reg 5, #3 9 63.79 3-1 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 6, #2 23 48.88 2-2 Ringgold Reg 8, #4 12 60.25 2-2 Hart County Reg 7, #1 18 53.95 2-2 Dawson County Reg 3, #3 26 46.41 2-2 Liberty County Reg 4, #2 24 48.58 3-2 Morgan County Reg 2, #4 27 45.53 1-4 Upson-Lee Reg 1, #1 6 69.08 5-0 Dougherty Reg 6, #3 29 44.00 3-1 Coahulla Creek Reg 5, #2 2 74.40 4-1 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 28 44.64 1-3 Wesleyan Reg 8, #1 3 72.05 3-2 Oconee County Reg 4, #3 32 41.33 3-1 Richmond Academy Reg 3, #2 14 59.36 4-0 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 16 57.93 2-1 Carver (Columbus) Reg 2, #1 5 69.35 2-2 Peach County Calvary Day Cedar Grove Thomasville Monroe Area Crisp County Calvary Day Stephens County Cedar Grove Thomasville Harlem Monroe Area Adairsville Reg 1, #3 11 62.64 3-1 Crisp County Reg 2, #2 15 59.17 3-1 Mary Persons Reg 4, #4 38 33.59 2-2 Hephzibah Reg 3, #1 10 62.74 3-0 Calvary Day Reg 7, #3 25 48.41 2-2 White County Reg 8, #2 4 71.49 4-1 Stephens County Reg 6, #4 34 38.34 2-2 Bremen Reg 5, #1 1 92.70 3-1 Cedar Grove Reg 2, #3 20 52.80 2-2 Jackson Reg 1, #2 8 64.09 2-3 Thomasville Reg 3, #4 30 43.96 2-2 Savannah Country Day Reg 4, #1 19 52.93 4-1 Harlem Reg 8, #3 7 68.37 2-3 Monroe Area Reg 7, #2 21 51.47 4-0 Lumpkin County Reg 5, #4 36 36.42 2-3 Douglass Reg 6, #1 13 59.71 3-1 Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 3-1 92.70 1,000,000 4.74 943,817 915,161 879,844 812,749 0.23 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 4-1 74.40 1,000,000 3.32 610,547 441,547 304,292 55,069 17.16 Oconee County 8-AAA 3-2 72.05 971,344 2.73 419,648 295,995 135,233 29,410 33.00 Stephens County 8-AAA 4-1 71.49 967,189 2.69 410,384 284,737 121,610 25,737 37.85 Dougherty 1-AAA 5-0 69.08 979,748 3.10 721,727 425,222 148,642 23,779 41.05 Peach County 2-AAA 2-2 69.35 999,863 2.73 603,950 227,442 129,007 18,491 53.08 Monroe Area 8-AAA 2-3 68.37 932,104 2.43 370,034 230,285 66,031 12,259 80.57 Thomasville 1-AAA 2-3 64.09 931,042 2.30 479,388 204,791 44,845 5,511 180.46 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 3-1 63.79 1,000,000 2.50 434,248 202,078 51,898 4,328 230.05 Calvary Day 3-AAA 3-0 62.74 998,122 2.49 474,593 61,408 25,448 3,586 277.86 Crisp County 1-AAA 3-1 62.64 905,293 2.06 400,983 152,368 29,462 3,199 311.60 Adairsville 6-AAA 3-1 59.71 999,146 2.30 336,187 169,171 14,153 2,038 489.68 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 4-0 59.36 995,153 2.28 349,036 44,751 13,517 1,178 847.90 Hart County 8-AAA 2-2 60.25 701,143 1.48 184,111 75,409 10,255 937 1,066.24 Mary Persons 2-AAA 3-1 59.17 996,843 1.73 235,924 43,517 8,168 766 1,304.48 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 2-1 57.93 769,076 1.34 183,965 46,524 6,267 443 2,256.34 Harlem 4-AAA 4-1 52.93 999,688 1.95 194,461 51,018 2,846 189 5,290.01 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 4-0 55.45 428,188 0.78 70,744 21,308 1,909 106 9,432.96 Dawson County 7-AAA 2-2 53.95 941,472 1.29 76,655 23,957 2,464 93 10,751.69 Jackson 2-AAA 2-2 52.80 985,842 1.34 103,928 17,790 1,087 45 22,221.22 Lumpkin County 7-AAA 4-0 51.47 895,145 1.12 43,704 11,568 816 29 34,481.76 Ringgold 6-AAA 2-2 48.88 984,784 1.30 53,776 12,427 475 19 52,630.58 Morgan County 4-AAA 3-2 48.58 998,767 1.65 96,284 17,249 724 15 66,665.67 Monroe 1-AAA 4-1 51.41 402,816 0.54 34,697 4,852 339 10 99,999.00 White County 7-AAA 2-2 48.41 802,012 0.92 18,682 3,992 186 8 124,999.00 Liberty County 3-AAA 2-2 46.41 726,252 1.07 37,862 4,328 168 2 499,999.00 Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 3-1 44.00 930,947 1.04 13,066 2,061 57 2 499,999.00 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 1-4 45.53 939,071 1.06 30,211 3,224 109 1 999,999.00 Wesleyan 7-AAA 1-3 44.64 624,128 0.68 5,737 874 31 1 999,999.00 Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 2-2 43.96 589,697 0.81 20,212 1,994 58 - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 3-1 41.33 992,880 1.23 18,901 1,435 25 - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 3-1 40.99 471,204 0.61 9,921 640 18 - - Gilmer 7-AAA 3-1 42.20 479,060 0.51 2,236 251 6 - - Douglass 5-AAA 2-3 36.42 1,000,000 1.10 4,308 286 4 - - Bremen 6-AAA 2-2 38.34 737,259 0.76 1,665 158 3 - - Long County 3-AAA 3-1 36.26 217,637 0.26 1,806 91 1 - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 2-2 33.59 962,464 1.02 2,100 50 1 - - Pickens 7-AAA 1-3 38.02 258,055 0.27 430 39 1 - - Columbus 1-AAA 2-2 33.27 12,025 0.01 27 1 - - - LaFayette 6-AAA 1-3 30.89 187,577 0.19 18 1 - - - Pike County 2-AAA 2-3 23.65 78,381 0.08 24 - - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-4 28.10 87,469 0.09 2 - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 1-3 24.45 50,017 0.05 1 - - - - Salem 4-AAA 0-4 7.93 45,663 0.05 - - - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 1-3 24.40 22,801 0.02 - - - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-4 19.74 1,934 0.00 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-3 -11.63 538 0.00 - - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-3 8.62 128 0.00 - - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 0-5 12.24 32 0.00 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 1-3 -0.44 1 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Dougherty 495,587 276,105 141,463 66,593 979,748 20,252 1-AAA Thomasville 236,137 287,194 251,309 156,402 931,042 68,958 1-AAA Crisp County 182,987 254,582 275,049 192,675 905,293 94,707 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 71,856 139,247 232,984 324,989 769,076 230,924 1-AAA Monroe 13,405 42,664 97,563 249,184 402,816 597,184 1-AAA Columbus 28 208 1,632 10,157 12,025 987,975 2-AAA Peach County 723,175 220,711 45,557 10,420 999,863 137 2-AAA Mary Persons 197,742 473,620 243,768 81,713 996,843 3,157 2-AAA Jackson 64,743 233,797 449,240 238,062 985,842 14,158 2-AAA Upson-Lee 14,327 71,300 257,267 596,177 939,071 60,929 2-AAA Pike County 13 572 4,168 73,628 78,381 921,619 3-AAA Calvary Day 596,317 356,129 39,749 5,927 998,122 1,878 3-AAA Savannah Christian 387,027 493,863 98,818 15,445 995,153 4,847 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) 6,095 36,999 175,059 253,051 471,204 528,796 3-AAA Liberty County 5,568 77,150 363,373 280,161 726,252 273,748 3-AAA Savannah Country Day 3,948 25,695 253,904 306,150 589,697 410,303 3-AAA Long County 1,044 10,160 68,912 137,521 217,637 782,363 3-AAA Beach 1 4 185 1,744 1,934 998,066 3-AAA Groves - - - 1 1 999,999 4-AAA Harlem 562,892 307,273 101,238 28,285 999,688 312 4-AAA Morgan County 318,568 408,144 204,336 67,719 998,767 1,233 4-AAA Richmond Academy 97,801 220,625 441,380 233,074 992,880 7,120 4-AAA Hephzibah 20,736 63,789 251,533 626,406 962,464 37,536 4-AAA Salem 3 169 1,505 43,986 45,663 954,337 4-AAA Cross Creek - - 8 530 538 999,462 5-AAA Cedar Grove 893,021 100,050 6,886 43 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 94,898 687,789 213,885 3,428 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 12,061 211,319 743,124 33,496 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 20 842 36,105 963,033 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 736,353 205,732 47,770 9,291 999,146 854 6-AAA Ringgold 178,347 447,833 266,222 92,382 984,784 15,216 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 68,394 248,122 395,431 219,000 930,947 69,053 6-AAA Bremen 16,436 91,732 230,496 398,595 737,259 262,741 6-AAA LaFayette 338 3,515 38,361 145,363 187,577 812,423 6-AAA Ridgeland 104 1,651 9,909 75,805 87,469 912,531 6-AAA Gordon Lee 19 400 3,427 18,955 22,801 977,199 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 9 1,015 8,384 40,609 50,017 949,983 7-AAA Dawson County 424,972 266,956 164,254 85,290 941,472 58,528 7-AAA Lumpkin County 288,687 272,239 207,595 126,624 895,145 104,855 7-AAA White County 163,177 215,701 234,906 188,228 802,012 197,988 7-AAA Wesleyan 72,320 128,119 186,434 237,255 624,128 375,872 7-AAA Gilmer 38,932 83,217 137,678 219,233 479,060 520,940 7-AAA Pickens 11,912 33,767 69,128 143,248 258,055 741,945 7-AAA West Hall - 1 5 122 128 999,872 8-AAA Oconee County 380,274 303,377 200,292 87,401 971,344 28,656 8-AAA Stephens County 352,274 306,141 213,493 95,281 967,189 32,811 8-AAA Monroe Area 213,882 265,267 293,862 159,093 932,104 67,896 8-AAA Hart County 41,976 89,326 196,902 372,939 701,143 298,857 8-AAA Hebron Christian 11,594 35,889 95,448 285,257 428,188 571,812 8-AAA Franklin County - - 3 29 32 999,968

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Pierce County Cook Cook Northeast Pierce County Fitzgerald First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Rockmart Cook Athens Academy Northeast Columbia Rockmart Vidalia Cook Callaway Athens Academy Appling County Northeast Reg 5, #3 13 54.54 3-1 Columbia Reg 6, #2 18 50.45 5-0 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 26 42.42 4-0 Banks County Reg 7, #1 5 62.77 2-2 Rockmart Reg 3, #3 8 59.70 4-0 Vidalia Reg 4, #2 14 53.59 3-1 Laney Reg 2, #4 39 27.45 2-2 Spencer Reg 1, #1 2 77.35 3-1 Cook Reg 6, #3 35 30.28 1-2 Mount Paran Christian Reg 5, #2 12 56.77 1-3 Callaway Reg 7, #4 28 41.88 2-2 Model Reg 8, #1 10 57.80 3-1 Athens Academy Reg 4, #3 16 53.30 3-1 Putnam County Reg 3, #2 7 59.92 2-1 Appling County Reg 1, #4 19 47.85 1-3 Sumter County Reg 2, #1 6 60.71 2-2 Northeast Pierce County Eagle's Landing Christian Fitzgerald South Atlanta Worth County Pierce County Fellowship Christian Eagle's Landing Christian Fitzgerald Thomson Fannin County South Atlanta Reg 1, #3 17 52.21 4-0 Worth County Reg 2, #2 36 29.85 4-1 ACE Charter Reg 4, #4 30 36.63 1-3 Washington County Reg 3, #1 1 77.91 4-0 Pierce County Reg 7, #3 23 44.03 2-2 North Murray Reg 8, #2 15 53.50 1-2 Fellowship Christian Reg 6, #4 38 28.55 1-3 Washington Reg 5, #1 9 58.50 1-3 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 2, #3 37 29.01 3-1 Rutland Reg 1, #2 3 75.57 4-0 Fitzgerald Reg 3, #4 27 42.15 3-1 Toombs County Reg 4, #1 4 66.90 3-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 25 43.51 4-1 Union County Reg 7, #2 20 45.86 2-2 Fannin County Reg 5, #4 34 31.48 2-2 Landmark Christian Reg 6, #1 11 57.71 3-0 South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Pierce County 3-AA 4-0 77.91 999,980 4.31 914,392 843,224 567,448 364,307 1.74 Cook 1-AA 3-1 77.35 999,566 4.12 834,423 744,116 545,072 315,634 2.17 Fitzgerald 1-AA 4-0 75.57 999,180 3.94 788,154 689,200 462,561 234,917 3.26 Thomson 4-AA 3-1 66.90 999,987 2.53 305,379 238,176 86,493 29,179 33.27 Rockmart 7-AA 2-2 62.77 998,147 2.81 668,422 150,752 80,892 16,987 57.87 Northeast 2-AA 2-2 60.71 1,000,000 2.69 468,853 306,721 68,271 11,421 86.56 Appling County 3-AA 2-1 59.92 988,484 2.05 240,545 139,015 30,957 4,928 201.92 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 1-3 58.50 999,121 2.60 556,028 139,767 28,598 4,748 209.61 Vidalia 3-AA 4-0 59.70 987,557 2.02 230,942 132,120 28,814 4,489 221.77 Athens Academy 8-AA 3-1 57.80 994,849 2.48 465,359 156,559 28,192 3,960 251.53 South Atlanta 6-AA 3-0 57.71 999,747 2.55 581,913 104,538 22,164 3,703 269.05 Callaway 5-AA 1-3 56.77 998,500 2.44 479,805 109,490 19,402 2,709 368.14 Columbia 5-AA 3-1 54.54 997,176 2.22 380,568 73,547 10,764 1,177 848.62 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 1-2 53.50 981,916 2.07 300,507 60,573 7,806 719 1,389.82 Laney 4-AA 3-1 53.59 995,865 1.43 57,438 21,974 3,128 308 3,245.75 Putnam County 4-AA 3-1 53.30 996,637 1.46 57,368 22,337 2,974 302 3,310.26 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 5-0 50.45 999,148 1.84 252,050 22,565 2,980 249 4,015.06 Worth County 1-AA 4-0 52.21 701,342 1.25 55,548 19,791 2,009 188 5,318.15 Sumter County 1-AA 1-3 47.85 456,760 0.71 19,084 4,900 304 23 43,477.26 Fannin County 7-AA 2-2 45.86 842,686 1.28 84,851 5,037 381 17 58,822.53 Dodge County 1-AA 1-3 45.60 331,723 0.49 9,683 1,986 108 7 142,856.14 North Murray 7-AA 2-2 44.03 783,399 1.11 56,165 2,945 197 6 166,665.67 Union County 8-AA 4-1 43.51 837,163 1.18 55,299 2,797 131 6 166,665.67 Model 7-AA 2-2 41.88 692,769 0.92 32,483 1,491 75 6 166,665.67 Haralson County 7-AA 1-3 41.68 682,490 0.90 30,641 1,433 64 3 333,332.33 Banks County 8-AA 4-0 42.42 800,672 1.08 42,122 1,848 83 2 499,999.00 Berrien 1-AA 3-1 44.41 273,275 0.39 6,546 1,252 60 2 499,999.00 Jeff Davis 1-AA 0-4 43.63 238,154 0.33 5,053 907 41 2 499,999.00 Toombs County 3-AA 3-1 42.15 575,008 0.63 2,447 430 23 1 999,999.00 Washington County 4-AA 1-3 36.63 859,618 0.88 2,447 227 7 - - Providence Christian 8-AA 2-3 33.45 310,126 0.34 2,572 25 1 - - Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 1-2 30.28 748,735 0.78 2,841 59 - - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 2-2 31.48 676,977 0.73 5,131 43 - - - Brantley County 3-AA 3-1 36.01 234,066 0.24 228 34 - - - Washington 6-AA 1-3 28.55 709,813 0.74 1,793 29 - - - ACE Charter 2-AA 4-1 29.85 839,379 0.89 494 28 - - - Spencer 2-AA 2-2 27.45 763,015 0.79 266 20 - - - Rutland 2-AA 3-1 29.01 924,403 0.98 559 18 - - - Tattnall County 3-AA 2-2 34.43 177,341 0.18 114 12 - - - Therrell 6-AA 3-1 26.35 531,943 0.55 755 10 - - - Redan 5-AA 1-3 24.99 301,424 0.31 581 3 - - - East Jackson 8-AA 2-2 25.58 75,274 0.08 112 1 - - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 0-4 23.39 402,193 0.41 19 - - - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 1-3 20.97 124,591 0.12 10 - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 1-3 26.63 37,564 0.04 7 - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-3-1 11.22 24,816 0.02 2 - - - - Butler 4-AA 2-2 13.07 20,495 0.02 1 - - - - Southwest 2-AA 1-3 11.38 70,055 0.07 - - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 0-3-1 8.99 10,522 0.01 - - - - - Josey 4-AA 2-2 7.05 2,807 0.00 - - - - - McNair 5-AA 2-2 0.01 1,986 0.00 - - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 0-4 -2.79 955 0.00 - - - - - Murray County 7-AA 0-4 5.38 350 0.00 - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-4 2.85 159 0.00 - - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 0-4 -10.73 92 0.00 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 1-4 -4.71 - - - - - - - Walker 6-AA 1-3 -18.14 - - - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-4 -23.04 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Cook 547,709 422,919 26,768 2,170 999,566 434 1-AA Fitzgerald 446,531 510,326 38,721 3,602 999,180 820 1-AA Worth County 4,086 38,208 404,659 254,389 701,342 298,658 1-AA Sumter County 910 13,110 203,204 239,536 456,760 543,240 1-AA Dodge County 360 6,850 133,251 191,262 331,723 668,277 1-AA Berrien 233 4,812 104,728 163,502 273,275 726,725 1-AA Jeff Davis 171 3,775 88,669 145,539 238,154 761,846 2-AA Northeast 977,204 22,130 539 127 1,000,000 - 2-AA Rutland 14,246 379,820 321,957 208,380 924,403 75,597 2-AA Spencer 7,392 226,913 258,819 269,891 763,015 236,985 2-AA Central (Macon) 881 37,025 112,351 251,936 402,193 597,807 2-AA ACE Charter 262 329,717 288,935 220,465 839,379 160,621 2-AA Southwest 15 4,385 17,325 48,330 70,055 929,945 2-AA Kendrick - 10 74 871 955 999,045 2-AA Jordan - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AA Pierce County 848,212 130,284 20,478 1,006 999,980 20 3-AA Appling County 76,939 427,895 415,092 68,558 988,484 11,516 3-AA Vidalia 73,791 417,123 425,404 71,239 987,557 12,443 3-AA Toombs County 940 18,867 92,194 463,007 575,008 424,992 3-AA Brantley County 79 3,560 26,586 203,841 234,066 765,934 3-AA Tattnall County 39 2,149 18,126 157,027 177,341 822,659 3-AA Windsor Forest - 122 2,120 35,322 37,564 962,436 4-AA Thomson 834,196 123,873 39,559 2,359 999,987 13 4-AA Putnam County 114,222 414,174 392,628 75,613 996,637 3,363 4-AA Laney 48,568 434,558 430,502 82,237 995,865 4,135 4-AA Washington County 3,008 26,803 131,202 698,605 859,618 140,382 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 6 589 5,737 118,259 124,591 875,409 4-AA Butler - 3 340 20,152 20,495 979,505 4-AA Josey - - 32 2,775 2,807 997,193 4-AA Glenn Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 423,963 328,539 230,733 15,886 999,121 879 5-AA Callaway 333,313 344,464 297,295 23,428 998,500 1,500 5-AA Columbia 241,115 319,444 400,053 36,564 997,176 2,824 5-AA Landmark Christian 1,475 6,354 57,439 611,709 676,977 323,023 5-AA Redan 133 1,191 14,096 286,004 301,424 698,576 5-AA Towers 1 8 380 24,427 24,816 975,184 5-AA McNair - - 4 1,982 1,986 998,014 6-AA South Atlanta 690,038 288,760 18,926 2,023 999,747 253 6-AA North Cobb Christian 301,188 622,383 69,060 6,517 999,148 852 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 4,972 48,215 382,521 313,027 748,735 251,265 6-AA Washington 3,370 36,122 314,687 355,634 709,813 290,187 6-AA Therrell 431 4,474 212,902 314,136 531,943 468,057 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy 1 46 1,902 8,573 10,522 989,478 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - - 2 90 92 999,908 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 818,703 144,424 25,961 9,059 998,147 1,853 7-AA Fannin County 73,255 299,397 267,207 202,827 842,686 157,314 7-AA North Murray 49,447 230,845 260,401 242,706 783,399 216,601 7-AA Model 30,184 165,027 225,417 272,141 692,769 307,231 7-AA Haralson County 28,411 160,304 220,937 272,838 682,490 317,510 7-AA Murray County - 2 57 291 350 999,650 7-AA Gordon Central - 1 20 138 159 999,841 8-AA Athens Academy 574,260 301,652 91,827 27,110 994,849 5,151 8-AA Fellowship Christian 327,146 409,011 180,096 65,663 981,916 18,084 8-AA Union County 53,590 145,907 334,059 303,607 837,163 162,837 8-AA Banks County 41,564 121,568 300,952 336,588 800,672 199,328 8-AA Providence Christian 3,269 19,811 78,148 208,898 310,126 689,874 8-AA East Jackson 171 2,051 14,918 58,134 75,274 924,726

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Brooks County Prince Avenue Christian Brooks County Rabun County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Darlington Brooks County Rabun County Swainsboro St. Francis Darlington Temple Brooks County Mount Pisgah Christian Rabun County Screven County Swainsboro Reg 5, #3 27 34.07 3-1 Social Circle Reg 6, #2 13 50.28 3-1 St. Francis Reg 8, #4 29 28.26 1-2 Athens Christian Reg 7, #1 7 64.15 4-0 Darlington Reg 3, #3 24 38.69 3-1 Bryan County Reg 4, #2 22 40.87 3-2 Temple Reg 2, #4 19 41.39 1-3 Jefferson County Reg 1, #1 1 78.78 4-1 Brooks County Reg 6, #3 14 48.98 3-1 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #2 25 34.77 3-1 Oglethorpe County Reg 7, #4 26 34.54 3-1 Dade County Reg 8, #1 3 74.71 4-0 Rabun County Reg 4, #3 20 40.87 1-3 Heard County Reg 3, #2 23 40.72 4-0 Screven County Reg 1, #4 28 29.90 1-4 Bacon County Reg 2, #1 5 69.98 5-0 Swainsboro Bleckley County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Whitefield Academy Bleckley County Metter Elbert County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Lamar County Pepperell Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #3 15 46.35 2-2 Pelham Reg 2, #2 6 66.18 4-0 Bleckley County Reg 4, #4 37 -5.54 1-4 Crawford County Reg 3, #1 10 59.22 3-2 Metter Reg 7, #3 17 41.70 3-1 Trion Reg 8, #2 9 60.14 4-0 Elbert County Reg 6, #4 21 40.87 3-1 Mount Vernon Reg 5, #1 2 78.75 4-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 2, #3 12 52.47 2-2 Dublin Reg 1, #2 4 72.57 3-1 Irwin County Reg 3, #4 31 19.95 3-2 Claxton Reg 4, #1 8 61.99 5-0 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 18 41.47 2-2 Commerce Reg 7, #2 16 42.43 2-2 Pepperell Reg 5, #4 30 26.30 2-3 Jasper County Reg 6, #1 11 59.09 4-0 Whitefield Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 4-0 78.75 1,000,000 4.15 871,732 742,398 554,695 336,043 1.98 Brooks County 1-A Division I 4-1 78.78 1,000,000 4.20 913,624 802,701 512,199 317,609 2.15 Rabun County 8-A Division I 4-0 74.71 1,000,000 3.75 859,312 597,266 308,581 144,770 5.91 Irwin County 1-A Division I 3-1 72.57 1,000,000 3.53 751,751 602,491 263,105 104,362 8.58 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 5-0 69.98 999,951 3.21 816,443 333,193 136,644 48,795 19.49 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 4-0 66.18 999,839 2.78 664,588 202,912 67,322 18,458 53.18 Darlington 7-A Division I 4-0 64.15 999,975 3.02 800,138 188,767 57,632 13,135 75.13 Lamar County 4-A Division I 5-0 61.99 1,000,000 2.47 270,814 180,587 37,816 7,464 132.98 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 4-0 59.09 1,000,000 2.73 617,830 148,239 24,619 3,781 263.48 Elbert County 8-A Division I 4-0 60.14 1,000,000 2.25 235,886 77,807 16,989 2,734 364.76 Metter 3-A Division I 3-2 59.22 1,000,000 2.45 391,770 56,909 16,162 2,604 383.02 St. Francis 6-A Division I 3-1 50.28 1,000,000 1.98 207,756 21,805 1,575 91 10,988.01 Dublin 2-A Division I 2-2 52.47 994,222 1.29 80,678 13,007 1,196 87 11,493.25 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 3-1 48.98 1,000,000 1.88 166,951 15,412 987 54 18,517.52 Pelham 1-A Division I 2-2 46.35 1,000,000 1.14 27,148 1,803 107 6 166,665.67 Trion 7-A Division I 3-1 41.70 966,005 1.32 54,921 2,312 64 3 333,332.33 Pepperell 7-A Division I 2-2 42.43 971,874 1.37 65,249 2,982 81 1 999,999.00 Commerce 8-A Division I 2-2 41.47 1,000,000 1.44 62,892 2,401 55 1 999,999.00 Temple 4-A Division I 3-2 40.87 1,000,000 1.56 17,573 1,480 35 1 999,999.00 Jefferson County 2-A Division I 1-3 41.39 943,878 0.98 7,204 643 25 1 999,999.00 Heard County 4-A Division I 1-3 40.87 1,000,000 1.56 17,641 1,487 40 - - Screven County 3-A Division I 4-0 40.72 999,959 1.53 24,093 1,087 27 - - Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 3-1 40.87 1,000,000 1.30 27,101 1,187 26 - - Bryan County 3-A Division I 3-1 38.69 999,926 1.44 14,917 589 13 - - Dade County 7-A Division I 3-1 34.54 842,638 0.92 7,708 153 2 - - Social Circle 5-A Division I 3-1 34.07 1,000,000 1.16 7,949 151 2 - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 3-1 34.77 1,000,000 1.17 8,456 164 1 - - Athens Christian 8-A Division I 1-2 28.26 1,000,000 1.05 3,383 31 - - - Bacon County 1-A Division I 1-4 29.90 1,000,000 1.01 1,703 20 - - - Jasper County 5-A Division I 2-3 26.30 1,000,000 1.05 2,706 13 - - - Claxton 3-A Division I 3-2 19.95 995,173 1.01 47 2 - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 2-2 14.14 32,194 0.03 2 1 - - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 1-3 19.70 106,403 0.11 20 - - - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 2-2 18.33 80,911 0.08 8 - - - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 0-4 18.09 62,110 0.06 6 - - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 1-4 -5.54 1,000,000 1.00 - - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-5 -23.60 4,942 0.00 - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 1-2 6.75 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Brooks County 670,793 320,538 8,533 136 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Irwin County 326,994 641,341 31,100 565 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 2,190 37,095 830,312 130,403 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 23 1,026 130,055 868,896 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro 589,375 344,167 59,720 6,689 999,951 49 2-A Division I Bleckley County 371,165 495,723 117,774 15,177 999,839 161 2-A Division I Dublin 36,351 142,533 621,957 193,381 994,222 5,778 2-A Division I Jefferson County 3,107 17,496 198,595 724,680 943,878 56,122 2-A Division I East Laurens 2 81 1,954 60,073 62,110 937,890 3-A Division I Metter 867,901 114,277 16,846 976 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Screven County 77,565 484,902 386,099 51,393 999,959 41 3-A Division I Bryan County 53,572 385,149 486,146 75,059 999,926 74 3-A Division I Claxton 962 15,672 110,906 867,633 995,173 4,827 3-A Division I Savannah - - 3 4,939 4,942 995,058 4-A Division I Lamar County 894,693 91,644 13,645 18 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 52,752 454,685 490,654 1,909 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 52,554 453,642 491,738 2,066 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 1 29 3,963 996,007 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 994,023 5,929 43 5 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 2,973 454,005 356,248 186,774 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 2,522 412,570 373,683 211,225 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 482 127,496 270,026 601,996 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 627,230 255,854 86,174 30,742 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 187,543 344,655 305,748 162,054 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 152,180 305,172 343,883 198,765 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 33,047 94,319 264,195 608,439 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Darlington 899,419 90,027 8,964 1,565 999,975 25 7-A Division I Pepperell 49,345 409,180 345,185 168,164 971,874 28,126 7-A Division I Trion 42,748 373,507 361,613 188,137 966,005 33,995 7-A Division I Dade County 8,415 121,632 251,944 460,647 842,638 157,362 7-A Division I Chattooga 49 3,185 16,565 86,604 106,403 893,597 7-A Division I Armuchee 21 2,017 11,945 66,928 80,911 919,089 7-A Division I Coosa 3 452 3,784 27,955 32,194 967,806 8-A Division I Rabun County 842,986 152,356 4,505 153 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 152,938 756,534 85,830 4,698 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 3,896 85,127 736,449 174,528 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian 180 5,983 173,216 820,621 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Clinch County Charlton County Bowdon Clinch County Charlton County Schley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Bowdon Early County Aquinas Clinch County Manchester Bowdon Wilcox County Early County Macon County Aquinas Emanuel County Institute Clinch County Reg 5, #3 34 15.00 1-3 Hancock Central Reg 6, #2 10 45.00 2-2 Manchester Reg 8, #4 27 28.27 3-2 Greene County Reg 7, #1 2 52.42 3-1 Bowdon Reg 3, #3 22 33.91 3-2 Jenkins County Reg 4, #2 12 42.11 1-3 Wilcox County Reg 2, #4 24 30.74 2-3 Lanier County Reg 1, #1 4 49.61 5-0 Early County Reg 6, #3 14 41.21 1-3 Macon County Reg 5, #2 32 17.50 1-2 Wilkinson County Reg 7, #4 Reg 8, #1 7 47.59 3-1 Aquinas Reg 4, #3 21 34.18 3-1 Telfair County Reg 3, #2 11 43.19 1-3 Emanuel County Institute Reg 1, #4 31 19.51 1-3 Seminole County Reg 2, #1 1 53.40 4-1 Clinch County Charlton County Johnson County Dooly County Schley County Charlton County McIntosh County Academy Washington-Wilkes Johnson County Mitchell County Dooly County Christian Heritage Schley County Reg 1, #3 19 36.50 1-3 Terrell County Reg 2, #2 3 51.89 3-2 Charlton County Reg 4, #4 25 30.59 3-2 Wheeler County Reg 3, #1 9 45.37 3-1 McIntosh County Academy Reg 7, #3 23 32.03 3-1 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 8, #2 16 38.92 3-1 Washington-Wilkes Reg 6, #4 18 36.57 2-2 Chattahoochee County Reg 5, #1 8 46.96 3-0 Johnson County Reg 2, #3 17 36.73 1-4 Turner County Reg 1, #2 15 40.74 0-3 Mitchell County Reg 3, #4 26 29.60 3-1 Portal Reg 4, #1 6 47.69 1-2 Dooly County Reg 8, #3 20 35.68 2-2 Lincoln County Reg 7, #2 13 41.51 1-3 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 35 13.75 1-4 Georgia Military Prep Reg 6, #1 5 47.83 2-2 Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Clinch County 2-A Division II 4-1 53.40 997,562 3.50 722,843 522,269 336,664 211,970 3.72 Bowdon 7-A Division II 3-1 52.42 1,000,000 3.32 678,990 457,130 270,259 166,734 5.00 Charlton County 2-A Division II 3-2 51.89 996,016 3.29 668,394 457,629 278,610 157,807 5.34 Early County 1-A Division II 5-0 49.61 1,000,000 3.02 628,313 349,082 180,712 95,693 9.45 Schley County 6-A Division II 2-2 47.83 997,992 2.95 563,382 305,217 150,497 67,778 13.75 Dooly County 4-A Division II 1-2 47.69 998,212 2.75 505,900 280,649 140,000 61,604 15.23 Johnson County 5-A Division II 3-0 46.96 999,992 2.70 542,092 274,821 147,061 60,799 15.45 Aquinas 8-A Division II 3-1 47.59 994,990 2.20 572,022 257,718 125,178 59,110 15.92 Manchester 6-A Division II 2-2 45.00 996,174 2.63 457,719 203,560 82,992 31,116 31.14 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 3-1 45.37 986,492 2.29 310,536 161,546 73,343 27,752 35.03 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 1-3 43.19 975,524 2.05 238,055 108,767 41,889 13,871 71.09 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 1-3 42.11 990,582 2.07 270,914 105,406 35,517 10,871 90.99 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 1-3 41.51 1,000,000 2.10 272,698 105,189 33,932 9,499 104.27 Macon County 6-A Division II 1-3 41.21 990,823 2.23 324,716 105,612 32,046 9,352 105.93 Mitchell County 1-A Division II 0-3 40.74 995,881 1.89 242,227 84,961 25,315 6,899 143.95 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 3-1 38.92 948,286 1.59 204,820 54,810 14,789 3,588 277.71 Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 2-2 36.57 981,455 1.75 177,087 38,096 7,898 1,577 633.12 Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-3 36.50 986,124 1.42 98,236 26,141 5,733 1,052 949.57 Turner County 2-A Division II 1-4 36.73 868,532 1.30 102,359 26,811 5,288 1,010 989.10 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 2-2 35.68 897,173 1.32 110,806 23,321 4,795 858 1,164.50 Telfair County 4-A Division II 3-1 34.18 940,546 1.35 62,425 13,419 2,300 368 2,716.39 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 3-2 33.91 822,129 1.16 53,042 10,926 1,849 308 3,245.75 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 3-1 32.03 1,000,000 1.42 64,614 10,785 1,556 210 4,760.90 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 3-2 30.59 880,749 1.12 27,697 4,382 590 58 17,240.38 Lanier County 2-A Division II 2-3 30.74 657,307 0.80 24,980 3,704 435 52 19,229.77 Portal 3-A Division II 3-1 29.60 646,962 0.80 19,486 2,627 298 28 35,713.29 Greene County 8-A Division II 3-2 28.27 633,282 0.74 16,684 1,886 174 15 66,665.67 Montgomery County 3-A Division II 2-2 28.19 568,893 0.68 13,182 1,498 149 9 111,110.11 Atkinson County 2-A Division II 1-3 27.57 480,583 0.55 9,644 1,012 74 7 142,856.14 Warren County 8-A Division II 2-2 26.33 517,237 0.59 9,022 787 54 5 199,999.00 Seminole County 1-A Division II 1-3 19.51 673,144 0.69 1,405 65 2 - - Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 1-2 17.50 896,064 0.95 2,950 109 1 - - Hancock Central 5-A Division II 1-3 15.00 832,641 0.87 1,350 38 - - - Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 1-4 13.75 791,901 0.82 928 20 - - - Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 2-3 16.26 174,305 0.18 208 6 - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 0-4 7.06 440,698 0.45 84 1 - - - Miller County 1-A Division II 1-3 13.44 318,748 0.32 153 - - - - Greenville 6-A Division II 0-4 9.76 14,925 0.02 17 - - - - Taylor County 6-A Division II 1-3 11.77 10,655 0.01 16 - - - - Marion County 6-A Division II 0-4 6.63 7,976 0.01 3 - - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 0-4 -0.59 26,061 0.03 1 - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 2-2 -6.48 38,704 0.04 - - - - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 0-4 4.32 15,606 0.02 - - - - - Towns County 8-A Division II 1-3 4.72 9,032 0.01 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 0-3 -27.94 42 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 3-2 3.08 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-3 -37.24 - - - - - - - GSIC 8-A Division II 0-4 -54.63 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.