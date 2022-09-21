ajc logo
Maxwell playoff projections after Week 5

August 20, 2021 - Kennesaw, Ga: Buford wide receiver Tobi Olawale (4) celebrates his receiving touchdown with running back Victor Venn (6) during the second half against North Cobb at North Cobb high school Friday, August 20, 2021 in Kennesaw, Ga.. Buford won 35-27. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

August 20, 2021 - Kennesaw, Ga: Buford wide receiver Tobi Olawale (4) celebrates his receiving touchdown with running back Victor Venn (6) during the second half against North Cobb at North Cobb high school Friday, August 20, 2021 in Kennesaw, Ga.. Buford won 35-27. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Mill Creek
Valdosta
Colquitt County
Mill Creek
Walton
Valdosta
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lambert
Colquitt County
Mill Creek
Carrollton
Lambert
North Gwinnett
Parkview
Colquitt County
North Cobb
Mill Creek
South Gwinnett
Carrollton
Reg 5, #3
15
75.83
4-0
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 6, #2
10
83.63
4-0
Lambert
Reg 8, #4
25
69.18
3-2
Mountain View
Reg 7, #1
17
73.11
3-2
North Gwinnett
Reg 3, #3
24
69.58
1-4
Marietta
Reg 4, #2
9
84.88
4-0
Parkview
Reg 2, #4
20
70.34
3-2
Pebblebrook
Reg 1, #1
2
101.29
4-0
Colquitt County
Reg 6, #3
18
72.95
3-1
South Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
11
78.04
2-2
North Cobb
Reg 7, #4
34
60.99
3-1
Meadowcreek
Reg 8, #1
1
102.65
4-0
Mill Creek
Reg 4, #3
14
75.97
4-0
South Gwinnett
Reg 3, #2
19
71.53
3-2
McEachern
Reg 1, #4
26
68.32
3-2
Richmond Hill
Reg 2, #1
6
87.52
5-0
Carrollton
Westlake
Walton
Valdosta
Milton
Westlake
North Paulding
Buford
Walton
Valdosta
Grayson
Collins Hill
Milton
Reg 1, #3
21
70.25
2-2
Lowndes
Reg 2, #2
12
77.98
3-2
Westlake
Reg 4, #4
23
69.62
1-3
Brookwood
Reg 3, #1
16
75.76
4-1
North Paulding
Reg 7, #3
32
63.11
4-1
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 8, #2
5
87.55
4-0
Buford
Reg 6, #4
27
67.11
2-2
Denmark
Reg 5, #1
7
86.92
3-1
Walton
Reg 2, #3
13
76.75
4-1
East Coweta
Reg 1, #2
3
98.98
5-0
Valdosta
Reg 3, #4
31
63.28
1-4
Harrison
Reg 4, #1
8
85.54
4-0
Grayson
Reg 8, #3
22
69.66
2-2
Collins Hill
Reg 7, #2
28
66.87
2-2
Norcross
Reg 5, #4
40
47.91
4-0
Osborne
Reg 6, #1
4
88.27
2-2
Milton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA4-0102.65999,9784.28923,650831,397534,103374,4231.67
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA4-0101.29999,9414.07856,219753,253499,228304,4552.28
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA5-098.98999,8303.87809,112677,314435,854215,6033.64
Milton6-AAAAAAA2-288.27997,0063.00753,551236,790114,53626,14837.24
Buford8-AAAAAAA4-087.55995,2322.97558,739365,984114,78222,99142.50
Walton5-AAAAAAA3-186.92999,8852.62410,245275,13989,45017,69655.51
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA5-087.52999,5922.78671,347211,26863,15616,10561.09
Grayson4-AAAAAAA4-085.54988,4412.24233,234105,17037,8537,147138.92
Lambert6-AAAAAAA4-083.63987,6262.45549,157118,43139,1186,450154.04
Parkview4-AAAAAAA4-084.88986,2172.20224,24294,79231,5325,776172.13
Westlake2-AAAAAAA3-277.98993,6711.74253,42055,4948,0567671,302.78
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA2-278.04998,2531.79171,07247,6217,2206931,442.00
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA4-175.76984,8111.81219,97548,8766,6734512,216.29
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA4-176.75991,6711.61202,93240,7055,2044412,266.57
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA4-075.83996,8031.64143,73128,1513,4232883,471.22
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-075.97885,3111.59131,27321,1602,6332274,404.29
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA3-273.11998,9531.79172,79014,9951,6151109,089.91
McEachern3-AAAAAAA3-271.53955,5171.4497,16814,3401,2896714,924.37
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-172.95869,6611.2686,48310,6011,2165617,856.14
Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-469.58931,4771.2960,6157,4175372539,999.00
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA3-270.34966,9331.1445,5465,9114291758,822.53
Norcross7-AAAAAAA2-266.87966,7081.3347,8812,9331891566,665.67
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA2-270.25860,3691.1268,4097,3464241283,332.33
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA2-269.66757,3801.2161,4135,3193799111,110.11
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA3-269.18734,9651.1656,1294,6413479111,110.11
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-369.62649,9130.9752,8605,2222969111,110.11
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-268.32810,5251.0045,2283,7802043333,332.33
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA4-163.11922,8251.1117,680921362499,999.00
Harrison3-AAAAAAA1-463.28776,4770.899,384660312499,999.00
Denmark6-AAAAAAA2-267.11657,9430.7919,7741,999971999,999.00
Newton4-AAAAAAA3-264.51345,3580.4513,446835341999,999.00
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-264.05483,8400.557,546646271999,999.00
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA3-160.99881,8781.009,44343917--
Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-361.93337,1020.447,86424510--
Camden County1-AAAAAAA3-258.90329,3350.352,876911--
Archer4-AAAAAAA1-459.32144,7600.172,228661--
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-057.84175,3430.212,00634---
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-355.40351,7180.3748610---
Osborne5-AAAAAAA4-047.91356,4820.363131---
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-447.42329,2190.332591---
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA2-247.14319,3580.322281---
Duluth7-AAAAAAA2-248.06226,3130.23461---
Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-443.8248,1330.05-----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-339.173,9240.00-----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-428.693,2670.00-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-213.91560.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County563,565421,01214,512852999,94159
1-AAAAAAAValdosta433,659540,71023,8961,565999,830170
1-AAAAAAALowndes1,70621,860489,337347,466860,369139,631
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill1,02814,529385,193409,775810,525189,475
1-AAAAAAACamden County421,88987,062240,342329,335670,665
2-AAAAAAACarrollton643,404246,87879,08030,230999,592408
2-AAAAAAAWestlake172,881336,819304,680179,291993,6716,329
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta142,076296,067335,613217,915991,6718,329
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook41,634119,858278,838526,603966,93333,067
2-AAAAAAACampbell53781,78945,96148,133951,867
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding484,975288,413148,42263,001984,81115,189
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern263,751306,636251,819133,311955,51744,483
3-AAAAAAAMarietta190,237263,950296,787180,503931,47768,523
3-AAAAAAAHarrison54,478114,363230,165377,471776,477223,523
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove6,55926,63872,807245,714351,718648,282
4-AAAAAAAGrayson459,468345,301143,25740,415988,44111,559
4-AAAAAAAParkview419,778360,217160,14046,082986,21713,783
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett93,968198,362379,391213,590885,311114,689
4-AAAAAAABrookwood21,35867,840200,583360,132649,913350,087
4-AAAAAAANewton4,65922,86686,047231,786345,358654,642
4-AAAAAAAArcher7695,41430,582107,995144,760855,240
5-AAAAAAAWalton658,220248,11191,2752,279999,885115
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb200,159408,975370,24218,877998,2531,747
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain141,367339,287485,55530,594996,8033,197
5-AAAAAAAOsborne921,33319,219335,838356,482643,518
5-AAAAAAACherokee821,16417,308310,665329,219670,781
5-AAAAAAAWheeler801,13016,401301,747319,358680,642
6-AAAAAAAMilton598,135309,10573,09716,669997,0062,994
6-AAAAAAALambert333,218448,722162,05443,632987,62612,374
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth50,801156,032415,380247,448869,661130,339
6-AAAAAAADenmark12,55355,856214,356375,178657,943342,057
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth5,29330,267134,578313,702483,840516,160
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central-185353,3713,924996,076
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett572,950272,799107,76345,441998,9531,047
7-AAAAAAANorcross231,035327,029255,709152,935966,70833,292
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge117,960223,813312,340268,712922,82577,175
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek77,549165,735285,811352,783881,878118,122
7-AAAAAAADuluth50610,61738,121177,069226,313773,687
7-AAAAAAADiscovery-72543,0063,267996,733
7-AAAAAAABerkmar--25456999,944
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek849,889144,4335,247409999,97822
8-AAAAAAABuford143,783713,919119,15618,374995,2324,768
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill3,21766,078369,182318,903757,380242,620
8-AAAAAAAMountain View2,80059,854343,826328,485734,965265,035
8-AAAAAAADacula26211,880111,137213,823337,102662,898
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett493,83651,452120,006175,343824,657

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Houston County
Hughes
Houston County
Gainesville
Hughes
Lee County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Roswell
Houston County
Gainesville
Northside (Warner Robins)
Sequoyah
Roswell
St. Pius X
Houston County
South Paulding
Gainesville
North Atlanta
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 5, #3
15
65.62
3-1
Douglas County
Reg 6, #2
16
65.15
2-3
Sequoyah
Reg 8, #4
34
51.77
2-2
Habersham Central
Reg 7, #1
7
81.10
3-1
Roswell
Reg 3, #3
31
52.74
2-2
Jonesboro
Reg 4, #2
21
60.25
1-4
St. Pius X
Reg 2, #4
39
47.84
2-2
Evans
Reg 1, #1
1
87.97
4-0
Houston County
Reg 6, #3
19
60.88
2-3
Creekview
Reg 5, #2
12
69.22
2-2
South Paulding
Reg 7, #4
29
53.92
1-3
Sprayberry
Reg 8, #1
5
85.97
5-0
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
22
59.96
4-1
North Atlanta
Reg 3, #2
25
56.94
3-2
Lovejoy
Reg 1, #4
8
76.12
2-2
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 2, #1
13
67.10
4-0
Brunswick
Thomas County Central
Hughes
Lee County
Rome
Thomas County Central
Woodward Academy
Alpharetta
Hughes
Lee County
Marist
Blessed Trinity
Rome
Reg 1, #3
4
86.80
4-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 2, #2
18
61.38
2-2
Effingham County
Reg 4, #4
47
39.89
3-1
Dunwoody
Reg 3, #1
6
81.44
3-1
Woodward Academy
Reg 7, #3
14
66.85
2-2
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #2
24
58.48
3-2
North Forsyth
Reg 6, #4
20
60.78
1-4
Allatoona
Reg 5, #1
3
87.58
4-0
Hughes
Reg 2, #3
32
52.56
2-2
Glynn Academy
Reg 1, #2
2
87.63
4-1
Lee County
Reg 3, #4
35
51.08
3-1
Mundy's Mill
Reg 4, #1
10
75.09
3-2
Marist
Reg 8, #3
26
56.35
1-3
Shiloh
Reg 7, #2
11
74.67
3-1
Blessed Trinity
Reg 5, #4
17
61.46
4-1
Paulding County
Reg 6, #1
9
76.08
3-1
Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Houston County1-AAAAAA4-087.97996,3963.73808,301593,879362,502214,8473.65
Lee County1-AAAAAA4-187.63995,9083.69798,947579,261348,192201,0453.97
Gainesville8-AAAAAA5-085.97999,9773.77839,251626,611332,468183,7384.44
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA4-086.80994,8233.57773,464541,608309,258170,0344.88
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA3-181.44999,9965.121,272,941623,833315,512120,5377.30
Roswell7-AAAAAA3-181.10999,5903.12750,946286,986125,88650,91718.64
Hughes5-AAAAAA4-087.58999,7651.2665,97348,03225,08314,99365.70
Rome6-AAAAAA3-176.08989,4732.42444,315144,87348,43112,59178.42
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA2-276.12940,9692.37494,294160,39441,01211,17188.52
Marist4-AAAAAA3-275.09999,9612.37253,168129,67840,4439,635102.79
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA3-174.67996,5392.54495,936126,52335,6418,631114.86
South Paulding5-AAAAAA2-269.22954,2221.63108,31025,9673,7035731,744.20
Brunswick2-AAAAAA4-067.10992,9221.39141,64224,9693,3714432,256.34
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA2-266.85970,6871.82178,58525,9673,6074152,408.64
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA2-365.15905,3161.3984,31111,2731,3271446,943.44
Douglas County5-AAAAAA3-165.62874,7721.3569,58310,5381,0921218,263.46
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-460.25995,5851.6961,2196,4573993627,776.78
Effingham County2-AAAAAA2-261.38962,9611.1140,4325,0354112638,460.54
Paulding County5-AAAAAA4-161.46927,8971.2742,0394,0692732638,460.54
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA4-159.96995,3621.6859,9996,0743732441,665.67
Creekview6-AAAAAA2-360.88809,3821.0731,6383,1082211662,499.00
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA3-256.94990,0311.5765,5275,9133291566,665.67
Allatoona6-AAAAAA1-460.78479,9770.5810,2361,146777142,856.14
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA3-258.48914,2761.1831,8452,9021656166,665.67
River Ridge6-AAAAAA4-158.75527,8870.6310,402938533333,332.33
Shiloh8-AAAAAA1-356.35769,8770.9217,0051,172672499,999.00
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA2-252.74931,5191.1814,539984362499,999.00
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA2-252.56735,9240.763,528237121999,999.00
Newnan5-AAAAAA1-356.00163,5250.203,08913971999,999.00
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA1-353.92619,8310.707,46449725--
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA3-151.08924,3091.063,6202528--
Etowah6-AAAAAA4-156.19287,9460.321,9741725--
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA2-251.77525,4830.584,6311744--
Veterans1-AAAAAA3-153.5046,1400.062,776982--
Lanier8-AAAAAA1-349.72402,4880.432,155551--
Evans2-AAAAAA2-247.84469,1490.48647391--
Jackson County8-AAAAAA1-449.70307,0410.321,477381--
Tift County1-AAAAAA0-450.6825,7640.03978251--
Grovetown2-AAAAAA3-146.94413,8970.42503191--
East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-352.5145,9860.0542320---
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA3-139.89709,7060.7476815---
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-346.76218,4420.2349115---
South Effingham2-AAAAAA2-145.35323,4710.3324812---
Lassiter7-AAAAAA2-243.28116,0910.121191---
Alexander5-AAAAAA1-347.1333,5650.041081---
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-541.2880,8580.08601---
Pope7-AAAAAA0-441.3578,8200.0846----
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA2-239.34101,6760.1020----
Morrow3-AAAAAA2-334.17109,2350.1112----
Riverwood4-AAAAAA0-429.12157,3870.168----
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-428.47141,9990.145----
Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-333.7939,1900.042----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-322.595,5530.01-----
New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-430.432680.00-----
Forest Park3-AAAAAA1-315.771670.00-----
Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-519.31190.00-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA3-125.10-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAHouston County344,418308,490239,280104,208996,3963,604
1-AAAAAALee County326,428307,485250,787111,208995,9084,092
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central288,479301,422275,931128,991994,8235,177
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)40,63782,154230,430587,748940,96959,031
1-AAAAAAVeterans263222,38243,41046,140953,860
1-AAAAAATift County121271,19024,43525,764974,236
2-AAAAAABrunswick630,940269,45273,88618,644992,9227,078
2-AAAAAAEffingham County289,049426,397180,04967,466962,96137,039
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy49,914154,784305,429225,797735,924264,076
2-AAAAAAEvans13,38960,634164,769230,357469,149530,851
2-AAAAAAGrovetown10,14049,781141,309212,667413,897586,103
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham5,91633,273106,415177,867323,471676,529
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)6525,67928,14367,202101,676898,324
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy931,64563,9693,641741999,9964
3-AAAAAALovejoy48,952671,469247,62321,987990,0319,969
3-AAAAAAJonesboro14,612235,811389,901291,195931,51968,481
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill4,78123,544335,683560,301924,30975,691
3-AAAAAAAlcovy71,4794,23033,47439,190960,810
3-AAAAAAMorrow33,72218,56186,949109,235890,765
3-AAAAAARockdale County-53585,1905,553994,447
3-AAAAAAForest Park-13163167999,833
4-AAAAAAMarist787,323171,78339,0371,818999,96139
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X108,273412,912424,13050,270995,5854,415
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta103,345401,581437,66952,767995,3624,638
4-AAAAAADunwoody1,02512,48082,576613,625709,706290,294
4-AAAAAARiverwood186858,909147,775157,387842,613
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb165597,679133,745141,999858,001
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAHughes870,437111,94314,4252,960999,765235
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding76,315439,315287,958150,634954,22245,778
5-AAAAAADouglas County34,194258,624330,700251,254874,772125,228
5-AAAAAAPaulding County18,534177,957322,746408,660927,89772,103
5-AAAAAANewnan49211,33535,133116,565163,525836,475
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding152084,58141,18245,986954,014
5-AAAAAAAlexander136164,43928,49733,565966,435
5-AAAAAANew Manchester-218248268999,732
6-AAAAAARome700,341200,21366,12122,798989,47310,527
6-AAAAAASequoyah162,463352,657247,037143,159905,31694,684
6-AAAAAACreekview81,690239,928278,090209,674809,382190,618
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge29,831107,973170,867219,216527,887472,113
6-AAAAAAAllatoona20,34875,001148,773235,855479,977520,023
6-AAAAAAEtowah5,32724,22889,112169,279287,946712,054
6-AAAAAAWoodstock---1919999,981
7-AAAAAARoswell640,072280,14572,8896,484999,590410
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity282,435467,157217,70629,241996,5393,461
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta74,296228,073534,219134,099970,68729,313
7-AAAAAASprayberry2,95320,453125,929470,496619,831380,169
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek1952,83229,388186,027218,442781,558
7-AAAAAALassiter3888912,419102,745116,091883,909
7-AAAAAAPope114517,45070,90878,820921,180
8-AAAAAAGainesville957,49940,0122,179287999,97723
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth25,432471,694276,859140,291914,27685,724
8-AAAAAAShiloh11,996273,725280,729203,427769,877230,123
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central3,066113,809181,805226,803525,483474,517
8-AAAAAALanier1,43672,057135,601193,394402,488597,512
8-AAAAAAJackson County57021,988100,392184,091307,041692,959
8-AAAAAAApalachee16,71522,43551,70780,858919,142

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Ware County
Warner Robins
Ware County
Dutchtown
Warner Robins
Coffee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cartersville
Ware County
Loganville
Dutchtown
Cambridge
Cartersville
Chamblee
Ware County
Mays
Loganville
Northgate
Dutchtown
Reg 5, #3
20
54.32
2-2
Villa Rica
Reg 6, #2
12
65.95
2-2
Cambridge
Reg 8, #4
14
61.88
2-2
Flowery Branch
Reg 7, #1
3
77.95
5-0
Cartersville
Reg 3, #3
35
42.00
2-3
McIntosh
Reg 4, #2
29
46.61
3-1
Chamblee
Reg 2, #4
24
50.78
3-2
Union Grove
Reg 1, #1
1
84.24
3-0
Ware County
Reg 6, #3
19
55.45
2-2
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 5, #2
17
56.63
2-2
Mays
Reg 7, #4
25
48.87
1-3
Cass
Reg 8, #1
5
74.17
5-0
Loganville
Reg 4, #3
33
44.88
1-4
Decatur
Reg 3, #2
31
45.03
1-4
Northgate
Reg 1, #4
30
46.56
1-3
Statesboro
Reg 2, #1
2
78.98
5-0
Dutchtown
Warner Robins
Creekside
Coffee
Calhoun
Warner Robins
Northside (Columbus)
Jefferson
Creekside
Coffee
Tucker
Calhoun
Kell
Reg 1, #3
27
47.48
1-3
Jenkins
Reg 2, #2
4
76.01
1-3
Warner Robins
Reg 4, #4
36
41.51
1-3
Arabia Mountain
Reg 3, #1
16
57.05
4-1
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 7, #3
22
53.69
2-2
Dalton
Reg 8, #2
11
66.83
2-2
Jefferson
Reg 6, #4
28
47.18
1-3
Centennial
Reg 5, #1
9
68.14
2-2
Creekside
Reg 2, #3
8
69.00
3-2
Jones County
Reg 1, #2
6
71.02
3-1
Coffee
Reg 3, #4
41
32.90
1-4
Harris County
Reg 4, #1
18
56.61
2-2
Tucker
Reg 8, #3
13
62.07
1-3
Clarke Central
Reg 7, #2
7
70.27
3-2
Calhoun
Reg 5, #4
23
51.73
1-3
Lithia Springs
Reg 6, #1
10
67.97
4-0
Kell

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Ware County1-AAAAA3-084.24999,9954.12932,166723,186519,828395,0751.53
Dutchtown2-AAAAA5-078.98999,7423.93931,049692,474344,884205,7143.86
Warner Robins2-AAAAA1-376.01996,3153.33737,886501,895291,475114,7767.71
Cartersville7-AAAAA5-077.95999,7583.16730,373352,983206,518109,8618.10
Loganville8-AAAAA5-074.17988,3003.02705,430322,912131,15356,45616.71
Coffee1-AAAAA3-171.02999,6192.57545,537279,645121,84332,56329.71
Calhoun7-AAAAA3-270.27996,6932.43456,826181,31676,10720,74247.21
Jones County2-AAAAA3-269.00984,8202.33472,819231,99978,63919,07251.43
Creekside5-AAAAA2-268.14998,7772.67506,413211,62087,14618,97651.70
Kell6-AAAAA4-067.97998,8002.40365,668134,53553,13911,69084.54
Jefferson8-AAAAA2-266.83879,1181.88322,697101,34330,0516,490153.08
Cambridge6-AAAAA2-265.95997,7162.22296,02589,82629,9035,635176.46
Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-362.07701,5421.15129,06628,9126,0488981,112.59
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-261.88692,8591.13123,60627,5285,6787511,330.56
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA4-157.05999,5122.02135,62237,6556,6274822,073.69
Tucker4-AAAAA2-256.61997,5712.04129,35328,8245,0963632,753.82
Eastside8-AAAAA3-158.47498,2800.7051,1478,6291,3781685,951.38
Mays5-AAAAA2-256.63926,8271.4590,63213,0401,8651228,195.72
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA2-255.45966,3771.4672,3158,0098527613,156.89
Villa Rica5-AAAAA2-254.32856,5871.2151,1725,8516634422,726.27
Dalton7-AAAAA2-253.69853,4181.0538,6064,3044152245,453.55
Union Grove2-AAAAA3-250.78660,7210.7114,9641,451936166,665.67
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-351.73711,7870.8918,5571,409775199,999.00
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA3-254.00239,6300.299,2591,0991293333,332.33
Cass7-AAAAA1-348.87679,6220.7612,381804313333,332.33
Chamblee4-AAAAA3-146.61961,1781.5322,2141,848942499,999.00
Centennial6-AAAAA1-347.18827,5680.9712,960801422499,999.00
Jenkins1-AAAAA1-347.48904,3710.9513,3961,248541999,999.00
Northgate3-AAAAA1-445.03981,4641.4816,6051,360501999,999.00
Ola2-AAAAA2-248.03350,4950.374,973381211999,999.00
Decatur4-AAAAA1-444.88942,6231.4215,7501,05443--
Statesboro1-AAAAA1-346.56886,8920.9310,91394332--
McIntosh3-AAAAA2-342.00963,5621.338,50645210--
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA1-341.51886,5261.207,2513918--
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA3-144.99402,8470.452,9291315--
Hiram7-AAAAA3-244.77439,4510.473,6441323--
Harris County3-AAAAA1-432.90804,5480.908355---
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA2-238.8270,2850.07792---
North Springs6-AAAAA3-134.24158,1790.161641---
Banneker5-AAAAA2-237.3224,4000.03331---
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA1-438.907,7310.01231---
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-431.28156,9260.1671----
M.L. King4-AAAAA1-326.79163,1370.1741----
Drew3-AAAAA0-422.22250,9140.2613----
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-428.3550,9470.0511----
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-425.4652,1970.057----
Lithonia4-AAAAA0-420.7148,9650.056----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-329.7931,0580.034----
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-331.628,4900.013----
Northview6-AAAAA1-37.964130.00-----
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-226.972710.00-----
Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-412.811760.00-----
Midtown5-AAAAA2-213.47-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-4-32.57-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAWare County819,920176,2793,585211999,9955
1-AAAAACoffee177,579754,54861,5135,979999,619381
1-AAAAAJenkins1,41337,250470,433395,275904,37195,629
1-AAAAAStatesboro1,08430,964421,636433,208886,892113,108
1-AAAAAGreenbrier384133,001123,081156,926843,074
1-AAAAABradwell Institute11189,83242,24652,197947,803
2-AAAAADutchtown804,425144,36245,7365,219999,742258
2-AAAAAJones County118,540258,523522,29385,464984,82015,180
2-AAAAAWarner Robins74,836581,467310,94729,065996,3153,685
2-AAAAAUnion Grove1,65010,92980,512567,630660,721339,279
2-AAAAAOla5454,62338,687306,640350,495649,505
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing4961,8255,8067,731992,269
2-AAAAALocust Grove---176176999,824
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)745,753200,34644,2579,156999,512488
3-AAAAANorthgate151,948419,242306,626103,648981,46418,536
3-AAAAAMcIntosh89,097301,195403,397169,873963,56236,438
3-AAAAAHarris County12,72071,529212,543507,756804,548195,452
3-AAAAADrew4827,68833,177209,567250,914749,086
4-AAAAATucker659,544234,76375,22828,036997,5712,429
4-AAAAAChamblee161,674324,536289,262185,706961,17838,822
4-AAAAADecatur117,955265,132316,873242,663942,62357,377
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain59,888166,680284,356375,602886,526113,474
4-AAAAAM.L. King8667,73827,557126,976163,137836,863
4-AAAAALithonia731,1516,72441,01748,965951,035
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside770,755183,61937,8226,581998,7771,223
5-AAAAAMays135,504357,004276,530157,789926,82773,173
5-AAAAAVilla Rica80,217256,035300,311220,024856,587143,413
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson6,90447,782113,985234,176402,847597,153
5-AAAAALithia Springs6,368152,274250,140303,005711,787288,213
5-AAAAAChapel Hill1771,97814,37853,75270,285929,715
5-AAAAABanneker721,2175,86717,24424,400975,600
5-AAAAATri-Cities3919677,4298,490991,510
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAKell516,816353,926107,34820,710998,8001,200
6-AAAAACambridge400,215414,618151,20431,679997,7162,284
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian71,715185,266496,186213,210966,37733,623
6-AAAAACentennial11,11643,911220,509552,032827,568172,432
6-AAAAANorth Springs1271,99619,928136,128158,179841,821
6-AAAAAChattahoochee112834,82145,83250,947949,053
6-AAAAANorthview--4409413999,587
7-AAAAACartersville702,250271,51723,3252,666999,758242
7-AAAAACalhoun281,251593,117106,24216,083996,6933,307
7-AAAAADalton12,22086,695471,060283,443853,418146,582
7-AAAAACass3,33734,216258,620383,449679,622320,378
7-AAAAAHiram93714,294134,601289,619439,451560,549
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)51616,15224,74031,058968,942
8-AAAAALoganville630,138233,47891,54833,136988,30011,700
8-AAAAAJefferson196,167311,266230,150141,535879,118120,882
8-AAAAAClarke Central72,611170,972229,310228,649701,542298,458
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch69,516166,243226,225230,875692,859307,141
8-AAAAAEastside29,50991,137153,886223,748498,280501,720
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow2,05926,90468,864141,803239,630760,370
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)--17254271999,729

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedartown
Benedictine
Cedartown
Perry
Benedictine
Starr's Mill
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cedartown
Bainbridge
North Oconee
Perry
Pace Academy
Cedartown
LaGrange
Bainbridge
Lovett
North Oconee
Burke County
Perry
Reg 5, #3
11
64.38
4-1
Pace Academy
Reg 6, #2
18
57.88
0-4
Hapeville Charter
Reg 8, #4
38
44.11
1-3
Cedar Shoals
Reg 7, #1
1
86.37
4-0
Cedartown
Reg 3, #3
12
64.17
3-1
Wayne County
Reg 4, #2
10
65.79
3-1
LaGrange
Reg 2, #4
32
48.33
1-3
Baldwin
Reg 1, #1
7
72.89
2-3
Bainbridge
Reg 6, #3
24
55.68
3-2
Holy Innocents
Reg 5, #2
23
56.47
2-2
Lovett
Reg 7, #4
20
57.20
4-0
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 8, #1
3
77.59
3-0
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
9
65.81
4-0
Troup
Reg 3, #2
5
76.69
4-0
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
45
36.59
1-4
Hardaway
Reg 2, #1
2
83.76
3-1
Perry
Benedictine
Stockbridge
Starr's Mill
Westminster (Atlanta)
Spalding
Benedictine
Central (Carrollton)
Stockbridge
Cairo
Starr's Mill
Northwest Whitfield
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 1, #3
36
45.01
2-3
Westover
Reg 2, #2
27
52.26
2-2
Spalding
Reg 4, #4
15
60.40
2-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 3, #1
4
77.19
2-2
Benedictine
Reg 7, #3
19
57.38
4-1
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 8, #2
29
51.05
2-2
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 6, #4
25
55.24
1-2
Stephenson
Reg 5, #1
8
67.40
3-2
Stockbridge
Reg 2, #3
28
51.42
4-0
Westside (Macon)
Reg 1, #2
16
59.99
3-2
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
21
57.03
4-1
New Hampstead
Reg 4, #1
6
76.48
4-0
Starr's Mill
Reg 8, #3
31
48.39
3-0
East Forsyth
Reg 7, #2
17
59.98
4-1
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 5, #4
22
56.95
4-1
Hampton
Reg 6, #1
13
61.19
2-2
Westminster (Atlanta)

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedartown7-AAAA4-086.37999,9554.29955,454807,959531,738413,0901.42
Perry2-AAAA3-183.76999,9893.65788,276570,983298,111212,1083.71
Starr's Mill4-AAAA4-076.48996,0683.36683,296534,295311,286100,8318.92
Benedictine3-AAAA2-277.19999,4303.01546,420395,440237,13983,27611.01
Burke County3-AAAA4-076.69999,2752.92520,885369,137216,40973,54012.60
North Oconee8-AAAA3-077.59999,9793.23828,691336,832128,81869,97213.29
Bainbridge1-AAAA2-372.89999,9892.82606,223193,44169,40923,68841.22
Stockbridge5-AAAA3-267.40996,8112.53489,481162,84766,5209,93199.69
Troup4-AAAA4-065.81947,4761.67188,52781,03624,8913,337298.67
Pace Academy5-AAAA4-164.38979,8751.98247,77366,89118,8392,253442.85
LaGrange4-AAAA3-165.79828,5711.30118,94440,31811,9401,637609.87
Wayne County3-AAAA3-164.17983,4451.55135,43345,10011,7991,431697.81
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-261.19909,3391.69210,01754,29313,0591,108901.53
Cairo1-AAAA3-259.99999,1592.04178,85968,22613,2911,023976.52
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA4-159.98885,8001.78265,99355,71911,2047861,271.26
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA2-260.40675,8790.9156,60219,7574,3073532,831.86
Whitewater4-AAAA3-160.74523,7370.6840,58715,0113,3962933,411.97
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA4-157.38817,2281.44167,05228,0274,7062434,114.23
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA4-057.20812,0711.42162,33326,8514,4362244,463.29
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-457.88816,0971.31111,20921,7203,9312164,628.63
Lovett5-AAAA2-256.47965,0481.60125,52218,1243,2691805,554.56
Hampton5-AAAA4-156.95932,5731.48108,07416,6882,3851158,694.65
New Hampstead3-AAAA4-157.03929,6531.1546,26014,1032,1991128,927.57
Holy Innocents6-AAAA3-255.68722,3721.0769,49910,8221,6087313,697.63
Stephenson6-AAAA1-255.24701,7221.0262,7959,2691,3645717,542.86
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-354.17643,9790.9048,6736,4598524223,808.52
Spalding2-AAAA2-252.26777,5961.1631,7547,7669623528,570.43
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA4-051.42740,8991.0725,7735,8786991952,630.58
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA2-251.05910,8671.2563,5906,0026381376,922.08
Sonoraville7-AAAA3-250.39484,0550.6429,3672,5422098124,999.00
East Forsyth8-AAAA3-048.39829,5051.0535,5992,7102193333,332.33
Baldwin2-AAAA1-348.33576,4680.7510,7831,8111362499,999.00
Walnut Grove8-AAAA3-144.28361,9170.405,072279131999,999.00
Westover1-AAAA2-345.01971,6431.2310,8821,50496--
West Laurens2-AAAA1-347.17505,3610.647,3401,13473--
Miller Grove6-AAAA2-345.74206,4910.243,60422117--
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA1-344.11525,9440.575,81730812--
Howard2-AAAA4-043.57299,8860.351,98922912--
Madison County8-AAAA1-342.97303,6090.332,5071164--
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA2-343.8645,2960.05946392--
Hardaway1-AAAA1-436.59865,5470.91723381--
Riverdale4-AAAA2-345.3027,7280.03179181--
McDonough5-AAAA2-241.2666,9250.0881033---
Griffin2-AAAA0-437.9099,8010.1118512---
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA1-336.8986,3160.09798---
North Hall8-AAAA1-335.5948,1780.05833---
Chestatee8-AAAA1-330.8919,9990.0221---
Luella5-AAAA1-433.3113,4700.0137----
Shaw1-AAAA2-321.81163,6620.161----
Islands3-AAAA0-519.291,8810.00-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA3-120.108910.00-----
Fayette County4-AAAA1-328.645410.00-----
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-415.4520.00-----
East Hall8-AAAA2-211.7020.00-----
Stone Mountain6-AAAA0-411.97-------
Druid Hills6-AAAA1-26.06-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA0-4-1.03-------
Clarkston6-AAAA1-3-1.99-------
North Clayton4-AAAA1-4-7.38-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge812,327176,71010,127825999,98911
1-AAAACairo176,209681,062126,32815,560999,159841
1-AAAAWestover10,109117,434609,587234,513971,64328,357
1-AAAAHardaway1,34623,872237,267603,062865,547134,453
1-AAAAShaw992216,691146,040163,662836,338
2-AAAAPerry974,28424,5261,039140999,98911
2-AAAASpalding10,683330,284252,105184,524777,596222,404
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)8,599287,789248,170196,341740,899259,101
2-AAAABaldwin3,399162,638197,739212,692576,468423,532
2-AAAAWest Laurens2,351127,950172,173202,887505,361494,639
2-AAAAHoward62455,31498,942145,006299,886700,114
2-AAAAGriffin6011,49929,83258,41099,801900,199
3-AAAABenedictine479,326387,669108,00324,432999,430570
3-AAAABurke County449,062404,435118,38327,395999,275725
3-AAAAWayne County59,048160,947506,538256,912983,44516,555
3-AAAANew Hampstead12,55246,485261,214609,402929,65370,347
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch124625,79980,04386,316913,684
3-AAAAIslands-2631,8161,881998,119
4-AAAAStarr's Mill752,038174,85050,63018,550996,0683,932
4-AAAATroup160,784358,886282,787145,019947,47652,524
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)39,428132,456211,050292,945675,879324,121
4-AAAALaGrange32,653281,975292,227221,716828,571171,429
4-AAAAWhitewater15,02551,002157,601300,109523,737476,263
4-AAAARiverdale728285,66021,16827,728972,272
4-AAAAFayette County-345493541999,459
4-AAAANorth Clayton-----1,000,000
5-AAAAStockbridge621,190268,26192,12415,236996,8113,189
5-AAAALovett201,660366,722241,907154,759965,04834,952
5-AAAAPace Academy158,592192,889365,730262,664979,87520,125
5-AAAAHampton18,272169,717287,536457,048932,57367,427
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)1471,1772,83441,13845,296954,704
5-AAAAMcDonough1371,0468,33657,40666,925933,075
5-AAAALuella21881,53211,74813,470986,530
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)--112999,998
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)390,494245,017167,782106,046909,33990,661
6-AAAAHapeville Charter221,778226,069203,727164,523816,097183,903
6-AAAAHoly Innocents143,097181,037198,465199,773722,372277,628
6-AAAAStephenson130,909171,725195,365203,723701,722298,278
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb102,949148,302180,562212,166643,979356,021
6-AAAAMiller Grove10,77327,85054,099113,769206,491793,509
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACedartown941,09054,7973,196872999,95545
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield26,850369,909295,106193,935885,800114,200
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)15,210252,961284,883264,174817,228182,772
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)14,588246,883283,713266,887812,071187,929
7-AAAASonoraville2,26275,449132,966273,378484,055515,945
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-1136754891999,109
8-AAAANorth Oconee954,85142,5562,326246999,97921
8-AAAACherokee Bluff27,887474,913269,469138,598910,86789,133
8-AAAAEast Forsyth14,304327,658329,137158,406829,505170,495
8-AAAACedar Shoals1,73064,394157,062302,758525,944474,056
8-AAAAWalnut Grove1,19962,469124,813173,436361,917638,083
8-AAAANorth Hall213,58213,20731,36848,178951,822
8-AAAAMadison County624,111100,092179,400303,609696,391
8-AAAAChestatee23173,89415,78619,999980,001
8-AAAAEast Hall---22999,998
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Sandy Creek
Dougherty
Sandy Creek
Cedar Grove
Monroe Area
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Atlanta)
Dougherty
Sandy Creek
Peach County
Carver (Atlanta)
Hart County
Morgan County
Dougherty
Sandy Creek
Oconee County
Savannah Christian
Peach County
Reg 5, #3
9
63.79
3-1
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 6, #2
23
48.88
2-2
Ringgold
Reg 8, #4
12
60.25
2-2
Hart County
Reg 7, #1
18
53.95
2-2
Dawson County
Reg 3, #3
26
46.41
2-2
Liberty County
Reg 4, #2
24
48.58
3-2
Morgan County
Reg 2, #4
27
45.53
1-4
Upson-Lee
Reg 1, #1
6
69.08
5-0
Dougherty
Reg 6, #3
29
44.00
3-1
Coahulla Creek
Reg 5, #2
2
74.40
4-1
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
28
44.64
1-3
Wesleyan
Reg 8, #1
3
72.05
3-2
Oconee County
Reg 4, #3
32
41.33
3-1
Richmond Academy
Reg 3, #2
14
59.36
4-0
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
16
57.93
2-1
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 2, #1
5
69.35
2-2
Peach County
Calvary Day
Cedar Grove
Thomasville
Monroe Area
Crisp County
Calvary Day
Stephens County
Cedar Grove
Thomasville
Harlem
Monroe Area
Adairsville
Reg 1, #3
11
62.64
3-1
Crisp County
Reg 2, #2
15
59.17
3-1
Mary Persons
Reg 4, #4
38
33.59
2-2
Hephzibah
Reg 3, #1
10
62.74
3-0
Calvary Day
Reg 7, #3
25
48.41
2-2
White County
Reg 8, #2
4
71.49
4-1
Stephens County
Reg 6, #4
34
38.34
2-2
Bremen
Reg 5, #1
1
92.70
3-1
Cedar Grove
Reg 2, #3
20
52.80
2-2
Jackson
Reg 1, #2
8
64.09
2-3
Thomasville
Reg 3, #4
30
43.96
2-2
Savannah Country Day
Reg 4, #1
19
52.93
4-1
Harlem
Reg 8, #3
7
68.37
2-3
Monroe Area
Reg 7, #2
21
51.47
4-0
Lumpkin County
Reg 5, #4
36
36.42
2-3
Douglass
Reg 6, #1
13
59.71
3-1
Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA3-192.701,000,0004.74943,817915,161879,844812,7490.23
Sandy Creek5-AAA4-174.401,000,0003.32610,547441,547304,29255,06917.16
Oconee County8-AAA3-272.05971,3442.73419,648295,995135,23329,41033.00
Stephens County8-AAA4-171.49967,1892.69410,384284,737121,61025,73737.85
Dougherty1-AAA5-069.08979,7483.10721,727425,222148,64223,77941.05
Peach County2-AAA2-269.35999,8632.73603,950227,442129,00718,49153.08
Monroe Area8-AAA2-368.37932,1042.43370,034230,28566,03112,25980.57
Thomasville1-AAA2-364.09931,0422.30479,388204,79144,8455,511180.46
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA3-163.791,000,0002.50434,248202,07851,8984,328230.05
Calvary Day3-AAA3-062.74998,1222.49474,59361,40825,4483,586277.86
Crisp County1-AAA3-162.64905,2932.06400,983152,36829,4623,199311.60
Adairsville6-AAA3-159.71999,1462.30336,187169,17114,1532,038489.68
Savannah Christian3-AAA4-059.36995,1532.28349,03644,75113,5171,178847.90
Hart County8-AAA2-260.25701,1431.48184,11175,40910,2559371,066.24
Mary Persons2-AAA3-159.17996,8431.73235,92443,5178,1687661,304.48
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA2-157.93769,0761.34183,96546,5246,2674432,256.34
Harlem4-AAA4-152.93999,6881.95194,46151,0182,8461895,290.01
Hebron Christian8-AAA4-055.45428,1880.7870,74421,3081,9091069,432.96
Dawson County7-AAA2-253.95941,4721.2976,65523,9572,4649310,751.69
Jackson2-AAA2-252.80985,8421.34103,92817,7901,0874522,221.22
Lumpkin County7-AAA4-051.47895,1451.1243,70411,5688162934,481.76
Ringgold6-AAA2-248.88984,7841.3053,77612,4274751952,630.58
Morgan County4-AAA3-248.58998,7671.6596,28417,2497241566,665.67
Monroe1-AAA4-151.41402,8160.5434,6974,8523391099,999.00
White County7-AAA2-248.41802,0120.9218,6823,9921868124,999.00
Liberty County3-AAA2-246.41726,2521.0737,8624,3281682499,999.00
Coahulla Creek6-AAA3-144.00930,9471.0413,0662,061572499,999.00
Upson-Lee2-AAA1-445.53939,0711.0630,2113,2241091999,999.00
Wesleyan7-AAA1-344.64624,1280.685,737874311999,999.00
Savannah Country Day3-AAA2-243.96589,6970.8120,2121,99458--
Richmond Academy4-AAA3-141.33992,8801.2318,9011,43525--
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA3-140.99471,2040.619,92164018--
Gilmer7-AAA3-142.20479,0600.512,2362516--
Douglass5-AAA2-336.421,000,0001.104,3082864--
Bremen6-AAA2-238.34737,2590.761,6651583--
Long County3-AAA3-136.26217,6370.261,806911--
Hephzibah4-AAA2-233.59962,4641.022,100501--
Pickens7-AAA1-338.02258,0550.27430391--
Columbus1-AAA2-233.2712,0250.01271---
LaFayette6-AAA1-330.89187,5770.19181---
Pike County2-AAA2-323.6578,3810.0824----
Ridgeland6-AAA0-428.1087,4690.092----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-324.4550,0170.051----
Salem4-AAA0-47.9345,6630.05-----
Gordon Lee6-AAA1-324.4022,8010.02-----
Beach3-AAA0-419.741,9340.00-----
Cross Creek4-AAA1-3-11.635380.00-----
West Hall7-AAA1-38.621280.00-----
Franklin County8-AAA0-512.24320.00-----
Groves3-AAA1-3-0.4410.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAADougherty495,587276,105141,46366,593979,74820,252
1-AAAThomasville236,137287,194251,309156,402931,04268,958
1-AAACrisp County182,987254,582275,049192,675905,29394,707
1-AAACarver (Columbus)71,856139,247232,984324,989769,076230,924
1-AAAMonroe13,40542,66497,563249,184402,816597,184
1-AAAColumbus282081,63210,15712,025987,975
2-AAAPeach County723,175220,71145,55710,420999,863137
2-AAAMary Persons197,742473,620243,76881,713996,8433,157
2-AAAJackson64,743233,797449,240238,062985,84214,158
2-AAAUpson-Lee14,32771,300257,267596,177939,07160,929
2-AAAPike County135724,16873,62878,381921,619
3-AAACalvary Day596,317356,12939,7495,927998,1221,878
3-AAASavannah Christian387,027493,86398,81815,445995,1534,847
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)6,09536,999175,059253,051471,204528,796
3-AAALiberty County5,56877,150363,373280,161726,252273,748
3-AAASavannah Country Day3,94825,695253,904306,150589,697410,303
3-AAALong County1,04410,16068,912137,521217,637782,363
3-AAABeach141851,7441,934998,066
3-AAAGroves---11999,999
4-AAAHarlem562,892307,273101,23828,285999,688312
4-AAAMorgan County318,568408,144204,33667,719998,7671,233
4-AAARichmond Academy97,801220,625441,380233,074992,8807,120
4-AAAHephzibah20,73663,789251,533626,406962,46437,536
4-AAASalem31691,50543,98645,663954,337
4-AAACross Creek--8530538999,462
5-AAACedar Grove893,021100,0506,886431,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek94,898687,789213,8853,4281,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)12,061211,319743,12433,4961,000,000-
5-AAADouglass2084236,105963,0331,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville736,353205,73247,7709,291999,146854
6-AAARinggold178,347447,833266,22292,382984,78415,216
6-AAACoahulla Creek68,394248,122395,431219,000930,94769,053
6-AAABremen16,43691,732230,496398,595737,259262,741
6-AAALaFayette3383,51538,361145,363187,577812,423
6-AAARidgeland1041,6519,90975,80587,469912,531
6-AAAGordon Lee194003,42718,95522,801977,199
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe91,0158,38440,60950,017949,983
7-AAADawson County424,972266,956164,25485,290941,47258,528
7-AAALumpkin County288,687272,239207,595126,624895,145104,855
7-AAAWhite County163,177215,701234,906188,228802,012197,988
7-AAAWesleyan72,320128,119186,434237,255624,128375,872
7-AAAGilmer38,93283,217137,678219,233479,060520,940
7-AAAPickens11,91233,76769,128143,248258,055741,945
7-AAAWest Hall-15122128999,872
8-AAAOconee County380,274303,377200,29287,401971,34428,656
8-AAAStephens County352,274306,141213,49395,281967,18932,811
8-AAAMonroe Area213,882265,267293,862159,093932,10467,896
8-AAAHart County41,97689,326196,902372,939701,143298,857
8-AAAHebron Christian11,59435,88995,448285,257428,188571,812
8-AAAFranklin County--32932999,968

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Pierce County
Cook
Cook
Northeast
Pierce County
Fitzgerald
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Rockmart
Cook
Athens Academy
Northeast
Columbia
Rockmart
Vidalia
Cook
Callaway
Athens Academy
Appling County
Northeast
Reg 5, #3
13
54.54
3-1
Columbia
Reg 6, #2
18
50.45
5-0
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
26
42.42
4-0
Banks County
Reg 7, #1
5
62.77
2-2
Rockmart
Reg 3, #3
8
59.70
4-0
Vidalia
Reg 4, #2
14
53.59
3-1
Laney
Reg 2, #4
39
27.45
2-2
Spencer
Reg 1, #1
2
77.35
3-1
Cook
Reg 6, #3
35
30.28
1-2
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 5, #2
12
56.77
1-3
Callaway
Reg 7, #4
28
41.88
2-2
Model
Reg 8, #1
10
57.80
3-1
Athens Academy
Reg 4, #3
16
53.30
3-1
Putnam County
Reg 3, #2
7
59.92
2-1
Appling County
Reg 1, #4
19
47.85
1-3
Sumter County
Reg 2, #1
6
60.71
2-2
Northeast
Pierce County
Eagle's Landing Christian
Fitzgerald
South Atlanta
Worth County
Pierce County
Fellowship Christian
Eagle's Landing Christian
Fitzgerald
Thomson
Fannin County
South Atlanta
Reg 1, #3
17
52.21
4-0
Worth County
Reg 2, #2
36
29.85
4-1
ACE Charter
Reg 4, #4
30
36.63
1-3
Washington County
Reg 3, #1
1
77.91
4-0
Pierce County
Reg 7, #3
23
44.03
2-2
North Murray
Reg 8, #2
15
53.50
1-2
Fellowship Christian
Reg 6, #4
38
28.55
1-3
Washington
Reg 5, #1
9
58.50
1-3
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 2, #3
37
29.01
3-1
Rutland
Reg 1, #2
3
75.57
4-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 3, #4
27
42.15
3-1
Toombs County
Reg 4, #1
4
66.90
3-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
25
43.51
4-1
Union County
Reg 7, #2
20
45.86
2-2
Fannin County
Reg 5, #4
34
31.48
2-2
Landmark Christian
Reg 6, #1
11
57.71
3-0
South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Pierce County3-AA4-077.91999,9804.31914,392843,224567,448364,3071.74
Cook1-AA3-177.35999,5664.12834,423744,116545,072315,6342.17
Fitzgerald1-AA4-075.57999,1803.94788,154689,200462,561234,9173.26
Thomson4-AA3-166.90999,9872.53305,379238,17686,49329,17933.27
Rockmart7-AA2-262.77998,1472.81668,422150,75280,89216,98757.87
Northeast2-AA2-260.711,000,0002.69468,853306,72168,27111,42186.56
Appling County3-AA2-159.92988,4842.05240,545139,01530,9574,928201.92
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA1-358.50999,1212.60556,028139,76728,5984,748209.61
Vidalia3-AA4-059.70987,5572.02230,942132,12028,8144,489221.77
Athens Academy8-AA3-157.80994,8492.48465,359156,55928,1923,960251.53
South Atlanta6-AA3-057.71999,7472.55581,913104,53822,1643,703269.05
Callaway5-AA1-356.77998,5002.44479,805109,49019,4022,709368.14
Columbia5-AA3-154.54997,1762.22380,56873,54710,7641,177848.62
Fellowship Christian8-AA1-253.50981,9162.07300,50760,5737,8067191,389.82
Laney4-AA3-153.59995,8651.4357,43821,9743,1283083,245.75
Putnam County4-AA3-153.30996,6371.4657,36822,3372,9743023,310.26
North Cobb Christian6-AA5-050.45999,1481.84252,05022,5652,9802494,015.06
Worth County1-AA4-052.21701,3421.2555,54819,7912,0091885,318.15
Sumter County1-AA1-347.85456,7600.7119,0844,9003042343,477.26
Fannin County7-AA2-245.86842,6861.2884,8515,0373811758,822.53
Dodge County1-AA1-345.60331,7230.499,6831,9861087142,856.14
North Murray7-AA2-244.03783,3991.1156,1652,9451976166,665.67
Union County8-AA4-143.51837,1631.1855,2992,7971316166,665.67
Model7-AA2-241.88692,7690.9232,4831,491756166,665.67
Haralson County7-AA1-341.68682,4900.9030,6411,433643333,332.33
Banks County8-AA4-042.42800,6721.0842,1221,848832499,999.00
Berrien1-AA3-144.41273,2750.396,5461,252602499,999.00
Jeff Davis1-AA0-443.63238,1540.335,053907412499,999.00
Toombs County3-AA3-142.15575,0080.632,447430231999,999.00
Washington County4-AA1-336.63859,6180.882,4472277--
Providence Christian8-AA2-333.45310,1260.342,572251--
Mount Paran Christian6-AA1-230.28748,7350.782,84159---
Landmark Christian5-AA2-231.48676,9770.735,13143---
Brantley County3-AA3-136.01234,0660.2422834---
Washington6-AA1-328.55709,8130.741,79329---
ACE Charter2-AA4-129.85839,3790.8949428---
Spencer2-AA2-227.45763,0150.7926620---
Rutland2-AA3-129.01924,4030.9855918---
Tattnall County3-AA2-234.43177,3410.1811412---
Therrell6-AA3-126.35531,9430.5575510---
Redan5-AA1-324.99301,4240.315813---
East Jackson8-AA2-225.5875,2740.081121---
Central (Macon)2-AA0-423.39402,1930.4119----
Westside (Augusta)4-AA1-320.97124,5910.1210----
Windsor Forest3-AA1-326.6337,5640.047----
Towers5-AA0-3-111.2224,8160.022----
Butler4-AA2-213.0720,4950.021----
Southwest2-AA1-311.3870,0550.07-----
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-3-18.9910,5220.01-----
Josey4-AA2-27.052,8070.00-----
McNair5-AA2-20.011,9860.00-----
Kendrick2-AA0-4-2.799550.00-----
Murray County7-AA0-45.383500.00-----
Gordon Central7-AA0-42.851590.00-----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-4-10.73920.00-----
Glenn Hills4-AA1-4-4.71-------
Walker6-AA1-3-18.14-------
Jordan2-AA0-4-23.04-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AACook547,709422,91926,7682,170999,566434
1-AAFitzgerald446,531510,32638,7213,602999,180820
1-AAWorth County4,08638,208404,659254,389701,342298,658
1-AASumter County91013,110203,204239,536456,760543,240
1-AADodge County3606,850133,251191,262331,723668,277
1-AABerrien2334,812104,728163,502273,275726,725
1-AAJeff Davis1713,77588,669145,539238,154761,846
2-AANortheast977,20422,1305391271,000,000-
2-AARutland14,246379,820321,957208,380924,40375,597
2-AASpencer7,392226,913258,819269,891763,015236,985
2-AACentral (Macon)88137,025112,351251,936402,193597,807
2-AAACE Charter262329,717288,935220,465839,379160,621
2-AASouthwest154,38517,32548,33070,055929,945
2-AAKendrick-1074871955999,045
2-AAJordan-----1,000,000
3-AAPierce County848,212130,28420,4781,006999,98020
3-AAAppling County76,939427,895415,09268,558988,48411,516
3-AAVidalia73,791417,123425,40471,239987,55712,443
3-AAToombs County94018,86792,194463,007575,008424,992
3-AABrantley County793,56026,586203,841234,066765,934
3-AATattnall County392,14918,126157,027177,341822,659
3-AAWindsor Forest-1222,12035,32237,564962,436
4-AAThomson834,196123,87339,5592,359999,98713
4-AAPutnam County114,222414,174392,62875,613996,6373,363
4-AALaney48,568434,558430,50282,237995,8654,135
4-AAWashington County3,00826,803131,202698,605859,618140,382
4-AAWestside (Augusta)65895,737118,259124,591875,409
4-AAButler-334020,15220,495979,505
4-AAJosey--322,7752,807997,193
4-AAGlenn Hills-----1,000,000
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian423,963328,539230,73315,886999,121879
5-AACallaway333,313344,464297,29523,428998,5001,500
5-AAColumbia241,115319,444400,05336,564997,1762,824
5-AALandmark Christian1,4756,35457,439611,709676,977323,023
5-AARedan1331,19114,096286,004301,424698,576
5-AATowers1838024,42724,816975,184
5-AAMcNair--41,9821,986998,014
6-AASouth Atlanta690,038288,76018,9262,023999,747253
6-AANorth Cobb Christian301,188622,38369,0606,517999,148852
6-AAMount Paran Christian4,97248,215382,521313,027748,735251,265
6-AAWashington3,37036,122314,687355,634709,813290,187
6-AATherrell4314,474212,902314,136531,943468,057
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy1461,9028,57310,522989,478
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate--29092999,908
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart818,703144,42425,9619,059998,1471,853
7-AAFannin County73,255299,397267,207202,827842,686157,314
7-AANorth Murray49,447230,845260,401242,706783,399216,601
7-AAModel30,184165,027225,417272,141692,769307,231
7-AAHaralson County28,411160,304220,937272,838682,490317,510
7-AAMurray County-257291350999,650
7-AAGordon Central-120138159999,841
8-AAAthens Academy574,260301,65291,82727,110994,8495,151
8-AAFellowship Christian327,146409,011180,09665,663981,91618,084
8-AAUnion County53,590145,907334,059303,607837,163162,837
8-AABanks County41,564121,568300,952336,588800,672199,328
8-AAProvidence Christian3,26919,81178,148208,898310,126689,874
8-AAEast Jackson1712,05114,91858,13475,274924,726

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Brooks County
Prince Avenue Christian
Brooks County
Rabun County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Darlington
Brooks County
Rabun County
Swainsboro
St. Francis
Darlington
Temple
Brooks County
Mount Pisgah Christian
Rabun County
Screven County
Swainsboro
Reg 5, #3
27
34.07
3-1
Social Circle
Reg 6, #2
13
50.28
3-1
St. Francis
Reg 8, #4
29
28.26
1-2
Athens Christian
Reg 7, #1
7
64.15
4-0
Darlington
Reg 3, #3
24
38.69
3-1
Bryan County
Reg 4, #2
22
40.87
3-2
Temple
Reg 2, #4
19
41.39
1-3
Jefferson County
Reg 1, #1
1
78.78
4-1
Brooks County
Reg 6, #3
14
48.98
3-1
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #2
25
34.77
3-1
Oglethorpe County
Reg 7, #4
26
34.54
3-1
Dade County
Reg 8, #1
3
74.71
4-0
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
20
40.87
1-3
Heard County
Reg 3, #2
23
40.72
4-0
Screven County
Reg 1, #4
28
29.90
1-4
Bacon County
Reg 2, #1
5
69.98
5-0
Swainsboro
Bleckley County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Whitefield Academy
Bleckley County
Metter
Elbert County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Lamar County
Pepperell
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #3
15
46.35
2-2
Pelham
Reg 2, #2
6
66.18
4-0
Bleckley County
Reg 4, #4
37
-5.54
1-4
Crawford County
Reg 3, #1
10
59.22
3-2
Metter
Reg 7, #3
17
41.70
3-1
Trion
Reg 8, #2
9
60.14
4-0
Elbert County
Reg 6, #4
21
40.87
3-1
Mount Vernon
Reg 5, #1
2
78.75
4-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 2, #3
12
52.47
2-2
Dublin
Reg 1, #2
4
72.57
3-1
Irwin County
Reg 3, #4
31
19.95
3-2
Claxton
Reg 4, #1
8
61.99
5-0
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
18
41.47
2-2
Commerce
Reg 7, #2
16
42.43
2-2
Pepperell
Reg 5, #4
30
26.30
2-3
Jasper County
Reg 6, #1
11
59.09
4-0
Whitefield Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I4-078.751,000,0004.15871,732742,398554,695336,0431.98
Brooks County1-A Division I4-178.781,000,0004.20913,624802,701512,199317,6092.15
Rabun County8-A Division I4-074.711,000,0003.75859,312597,266308,581144,7705.91
Irwin County1-A Division I3-172.571,000,0003.53751,751602,491263,105104,3628.58
Swainsboro2-A Division I5-069.98999,9513.21816,443333,193136,64448,79519.49
Bleckley County2-A Division I4-066.18999,8392.78664,588202,91267,32218,45853.18
Darlington7-A Division I4-064.15999,9753.02800,138188,76757,63213,13575.13
Lamar County4-A Division I5-061.991,000,0002.47270,814180,58737,8167,464132.98
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I4-059.091,000,0002.73617,830148,23924,6193,781263.48
Elbert County8-A Division I4-060.141,000,0002.25235,88677,80716,9892,734364.76
Metter3-A Division I3-259.221,000,0002.45391,77056,90916,1622,604383.02
St. Francis6-A Division I3-150.281,000,0001.98207,75621,8051,5759110,988.01
Dublin2-A Division I2-252.47994,2221.2980,67813,0071,1968711,493.25
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I3-148.981,000,0001.88166,95115,4129875418,517.52
Pelham1-A Division I2-246.351,000,0001.1427,1481,8031076166,665.67
Trion7-A Division I3-141.70966,0051.3254,9212,312643333,332.33
Pepperell7-A Division I2-242.43971,8741.3765,2492,982811999,999.00
Commerce8-A Division I2-241.471,000,0001.4462,8922,401551999,999.00
Temple4-A Division I3-240.871,000,0001.5617,5731,480351999,999.00
Jefferson County2-A Division I1-341.39943,8780.987,204643251999,999.00
Heard County4-A Division I1-340.871,000,0001.5617,6411,48740--
Screven County3-A Division I4-040.72999,9591.5324,0931,08727--
Mount Vernon6-A Division I3-140.871,000,0001.3027,1011,18726--
Bryan County3-A Division I3-138.69999,9261.4414,91758913--
Dade County7-A Division I3-134.54842,6380.927,7081532--
Social Circle5-A Division I3-134.071,000,0001.167,9491512--
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I3-134.771,000,0001.178,4561641--
Athens Christian8-A Division I1-228.261,000,0001.053,38331---
Bacon County1-A Division I1-429.901,000,0001.011,70320---
Jasper County5-A Division I2-326.301,000,0001.052,70613---
Claxton3-A Division I3-219.95995,1731.01472---
Coosa7-A Division I2-214.1432,1940.0321---
Chattooga7-A Division I1-319.70106,4030.1120----
Armuchee7-A Division I2-218.3380,9110.088----
East Laurens2-A Division I0-418.0962,1100.066----
Crawford County4-A Division I1-4-5.541,000,0001.00-----
Savannah3-A Division I0-5-23.604,9420.00-----
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I1-26.75-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IBrooks County670,793320,5388,5331361,000,000-
1-A Division IIrwin County326,994641,34131,1005651,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham2,19037,095830,312130,4031,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County231,026130,055868,8961,000,000-
2-A Division ISwainsboro589,375344,16759,7206,689999,95149
2-A Division IBleckley County371,165495,723117,77415,177999,839161
2-A Division IDublin36,351142,533621,957193,381994,2225,778
2-A Division IJefferson County3,10717,496198,595724,680943,87856,122
2-A Division IEast Laurens2811,95460,07362,110937,890
3-A Division IMetter867,901114,27716,8469761,000,000-
3-A Division IScreven County77,565484,902386,09951,393999,95941
3-A Division IBryan County53,572385,149486,14675,059999,92674
3-A Division IClaxton96215,672110,906867,633995,1734,827
3-A Division ISavannah--34,9394,942995,058
4-A Division ILamar County894,69391,64413,645181,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple52,752454,685490,6541,9091,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County52,554453,642491,7382,0661,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County1293,963996,0071,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian994,0235,9294351,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County2,973454,005356,248186,7741,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle2,522412,570373,683211,2251,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County482127,496270,026601,9961,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy627,230255,85486,17430,7421,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis187,543344,655305,748162,0541,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian152,180305,172343,883198,7651,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon33,04794,319264,195608,4391,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division IDarlington899,41990,0278,9641,565999,97525
7-A Division IPepperell49,345409,180345,185168,164971,87428,126
7-A Division ITrion42,748373,507361,613188,137966,00533,995
7-A Division IDade County8,415121,632251,944460,647842,638157,362
7-A Division IChattooga493,18516,56586,604106,403893,597
7-A Division IArmuchee212,01711,94566,92880,911919,089
7-A Division ICoosa34523,78427,95532,194967,806
8-A Division IRabun County842,986152,3564,5051531,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County152,938756,53485,8304,6981,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce3,89685,127736,449174,5281,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian1805,983173,216820,6211,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Clinch County
Charlton County
Bowdon
Clinch County
Charlton County
Schley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Bowdon
Early County
Aquinas
Clinch County
Manchester
Bowdon
Wilcox County
Early County
Macon County
Aquinas
Emanuel County Institute
Clinch County
Reg 5, #3
34
15.00
1-3
Hancock Central
Reg 6, #2
10
45.00
2-2
Manchester
Reg 8, #4
27
28.27
3-2
Greene County
Reg 7, #1
2
52.42
3-1
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
22
33.91
3-2
Jenkins County
Reg 4, #2
12
42.11
1-3
Wilcox County
Reg 2, #4
24
30.74
2-3
Lanier County
Reg 1, #1
4
49.61
5-0
Early County
Reg 6, #3
14
41.21
1-3
Macon County
Reg 5, #2
32
17.50
1-2
Wilkinson County
Reg 7, #4
Reg 8, #1
7
47.59
3-1
Aquinas
Reg 4, #3
21
34.18
3-1
Telfair County
Reg 3, #2
11
43.19
1-3
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 1, #4
31
19.51
1-3
Seminole County
Reg 2, #1
1
53.40
4-1
Clinch County
Charlton County
Johnson County
Dooly County
Schley County
Charlton County
McIntosh County Academy
Washington-Wilkes
Johnson County
Mitchell County
Dooly County
Christian Heritage
Schley County
Reg 1, #3
19
36.50
1-3
Terrell County
Reg 2, #2
3
51.89
3-2
Charlton County
Reg 4, #4
25
30.59
3-2
Wheeler County
Reg 3, #1
9
45.37
3-1
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 7, #3
23
32.03
3-1
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 8, #2
16
38.92
3-1
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 6, #4
18
36.57
2-2
Chattahoochee County
Reg 5, #1
8
46.96
3-0
Johnson County
Reg 2, #3
17
36.73
1-4
Turner County
Reg 1, #2
15
40.74
0-3
Mitchell County
Reg 3, #4
26
29.60
3-1
Portal
Reg 4, #1
6
47.69
1-2
Dooly County
Reg 8, #3
20
35.68
2-2
Lincoln County
Reg 7, #2
13
41.51
1-3
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #4
35
13.75
1-4
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 6, #1
5
47.83
2-2
Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Clinch County2-A Division II4-153.40997,5623.50722,843522,269336,664211,9703.72
Bowdon7-A Division II3-152.421,000,0003.32678,990457,130270,259166,7345.00
Charlton County2-A Division II3-251.89996,0163.29668,394457,629278,610157,8075.34
Early County1-A Division II5-049.611,000,0003.02628,313349,082180,71295,6939.45
Schley County6-A Division II2-247.83997,9922.95563,382305,217150,49767,77813.75
Dooly County4-A Division II1-247.69998,2122.75505,900280,649140,00061,60415.23
Johnson County5-A Division II3-046.96999,9922.70542,092274,821147,06160,79915.45
Aquinas8-A Division II3-147.59994,9902.20572,022257,718125,17859,11015.92
Manchester6-A Division II2-245.00996,1742.63457,719203,56082,99231,11631.14
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II3-145.37986,4922.29310,536161,54673,34327,75235.03
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II1-343.19975,5242.05238,055108,76741,88913,87171.09
Wilcox County4-A Division II1-342.11990,5822.07270,914105,40635,51710,87190.99
Christian Heritage7-A Division II1-341.511,000,0002.10272,698105,18933,9329,499104.27
Macon County6-A Division II1-341.21990,8232.23324,716105,61232,0469,352105.93
Mitchell County1-A Division II0-340.74995,8811.89242,22784,96125,3156,899143.95
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II3-138.92948,2861.59204,82054,81014,7893,588277.71
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II2-236.57981,4551.75177,08738,0967,8981,577633.12
Terrell County1-A Division II1-336.50986,1241.4298,23626,1415,7331,052949.57
Turner County2-A Division II1-436.73868,5321.30102,35926,8115,2881,010989.10
Lincoln County8-A Division II2-235.68897,1731.32110,80623,3214,7958581,164.50
Telfair County4-A Division II3-134.18940,5461.3562,42513,4192,3003682,716.39
Jenkins County3-A Division II3-233.91822,1291.1653,04210,9261,8493083,245.75
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-132.031,000,0001.4264,61410,7851,5562104,760.90
Wheeler County4-A Division II3-230.59880,7491.1227,6974,3825905817,240.38
Lanier County2-A Division II2-330.74657,3070.8024,9803,7044355219,229.77
Portal3-A Division II3-129.60646,9620.8019,4862,6272982835,713.29
Greene County8-A Division II3-228.27633,2820.7416,6841,8861741566,665.67
Montgomery County3-A Division II2-228.19568,8930.6813,1821,4981499111,110.11
Atkinson County2-A Division II1-327.57480,5830.559,6441,012747142,856.14
Warren County8-A Division II2-226.33517,2370.599,022787545199,999.00
Seminole County1-A Division II1-319.51673,1440.691,405652--
Wilkinson County5-A Division II1-217.50896,0640.952,9501091--
Hancock Central5-A Division II1-315.00832,6410.871,35038---
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II1-413.75791,9010.8292820---
Hawkinsville4-A Division II2-316.26174,3050.182086---
Glascock County5-A Division II0-47.06440,6980.45841---
Miller County1-A Division II1-313.44318,7480.32153----
Greenville6-A Division II0-49.7614,9250.0217----
Taylor County6-A Division II1-311.7710,6550.0116----
Marion County6-A Division II0-46.637,9760.013----
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-4-0.5926,0610.031----
Twiggs County5-A Division II2-2-6.4838,7040.04-----
Treutlen4-A Division II0-44.3215,6060.02-----
Towns County8-A Division II1-34.729,0320.01-----
Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-3-27.94420.00-----
Pataula Charter1-A Division II3-23.08-------
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-3-37.24-------
GSIC8-A Division II0-4-54.63-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County761,834211,62326,53851,000,000-
1-A Division IIMitchell County208,211463,811288,90934,950995,8814,119
1-A Division IITerrell County29,948306,436556,75992,981986,12413,876
1-A Division IISeminole County614,54896,644561,946673,144326,856
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay1351,24524,78026,061973,939
1-A Division IIMiller County-3,54729,905285,296318,748681,252
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter---4242999,958
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County523,169385,37775,24213,774997,5622,438
2-A Division IICharlton County435,267443,36598,48718,897996,0163,984
2-A Division IITurner County31,574113,885466,327256,746868,532131,468
2-A Division IILanier County7,20237,515223,244389,346657,307342,693
2-A Division IIAtkinson County2,78819,858136,700321,237480,583519,417
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy501,360323,352119,61242,168986,49213,508
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute376,021369,599165,47464,430975,52424,476
3-A Division IIJenkins County75,279163,667327,543255,640822,129177,871
3-A Division IIPortal28,15481,045212,287325,476646,962353,038
3-A Division IIMontgomery County19,18662,337175,084312,286568,893431,107
4-A Division IIDooly County600,800286,91384,43126,068998,2121,788
4-A Division IIWilcox County290,682414,895204,83080,175990,5829,418
4-A Division IITelfair County73,268186,298389,112291,868940,54659,454
4-A Division IIWheeler County34,801106,796293,581445,571880,749119,251
4-A Division IIHawkinsville4425,02226,489142,352174,305825,695
4-A Division IITreutlen7761,55713,96615,606984,394
5-A Division IIJohnson County961,93936,2461,471336999,9928
5-A Division IIWilkinson County18,510396,634294,647186,273896,064103,936
5-A Division IIHancock Central10,612274,253296,072251,704832,641167,359
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep7,785225,527275,690282,899791,901208,099
5-A Division IIGlascock County1,14965,844123,637250,068440,698559,302
5-A Division IITwiggs County51,4968,48328,72038,704961,296
6-A Division IISchley County454,293301,806159,08682,807997,9922,008
6-A Division IIManchester307,308320,697230,584137,585996,1743,826
6-A Division IIMacon County166,752243,096322,811258,164990,8239,177
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County71,642134,224286,188489,401981,45518,545
6-A Division IITaylor County311645810,07810,655989,345
6-A Division IIGreenville15162214,25114,925985,075
6-A Division IIMarion County1102517,7147,976992,024
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
7-A Division IIBowdon766,382199,55234,066-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage196,185574,448229,367-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)37,433226,000736,567-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIAquinas655,624242,02774,91322,426994,9905,010
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes199,732364,939265,115118,500948,28651,714
8-A Division IILincoln County111,275256,975334,530194,393897,173102,827
8-A Division IIGreene County20,91880,544185,381346,439633,282366,718
8-A Division IIWarren County12,44455,439138,825310,529517,237482,763
8-A Division IITowns County7761,2367,7139,032990,968
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000
8-A Division IIGSIC-----1,000,000

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
