Maxwell playoff projections after Week 5

Maxwell Ratings' playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|102.65
|999,978
|4.28
|923,650
|831,397
|534,103
|374,423
|1.67
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|101.29
|999,941
|4.07
|856,219
|753,253
|499,228
|304,455
|2.28
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|98.98
|999,830
|3.87
|809,112
|677,314
|435,854
|215,603
|3.64
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|88.27
|997,006
|3.00
|753,551
|236,790
|114,536
|26,148
|37.24
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|87.55
|995,232
|2.97
|558,739
|365,984
|114,782
|22,991
|42.50
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|86.92
|999,885
|2.62
|410,245
|275,139
|89,450
|17,696
|55.51
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|87.52
|999,592
|2.78
|671,347
|211,268
|63,156
|16,105
|61.09
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|85.54
|988,441
|2.24
|233,234
|105,170
|37,853
|7,147
|138.92
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|83.63
|987,626
|2.45
|549,157
|118,431
|39,118
|6,450
|154.04
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|84.88
|986,217
|2.20
|224,242
|94,792
|31,532
|5,776
|172.13
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|77.98
|993,671
|1.74
|253,420
|55,494
|8,056
|767
|1,302.78
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|78.04
|998,253
|1.79
|171,072
|47,621
|7,220
|693
|1,442.00
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|75.76
|984,811
|1.81
|219,975
|48,876
|6,673
|451
|2,216.29
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|76.75
|991,671
|1.61
|202,932
|40,705
|5,204
|441
|2,266.57
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|75.83
|996,803
|1.64
|143,731
|28,151
|3,423
|288
|3,471.22
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|75.97
|885,311
|1.59
|131,273
|21,160
|2,633
|227
|4,404.29
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|73.11
|998,953
|1.79
|172,790
|14,995
|1,615
|110
|9,089.91
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|71.53
|955,517
|1.44
|97,168
|14,340
|1,289
|67
|14,924.37
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|72.95
|869,661
|1.26
|86,483
|10,601
|1,216
|56
|17,856.14
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|69.58
|931,477
|1.29
|60,615
|7,417
|537
|25
|39,999.00
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|70.34
|966,933
|1.14
|45,546
|5,911
|429
|17
|58,822.53
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|66.87
|966,708
|1.33
|47,881
|2,933
|189
|15
|66,665.67
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|70.25
|860,369
|1.12
|68,409
|7,346
|424
|12
|83,332.33
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|69.66
|757,380
|1.21
|61,413
|5,319
|379
|9
|111,110.11
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|69.18
|734,965
|1.16
|56,129
|4,641
|347
|9
|111,110.11
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|69.62
|649,913
|0.97
|52,860
|5,222
|296
|9
|111,110.11
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|68.32
|810,525
|1.00
|45,228
|3,780
|204
|3
|333,332.33
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|63.11
|922,825
|1.11
|17,680
|921
|36
|2
|499,999.00
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|63.28
|776,477
|0.89
|9,384
|660
|31
|2
|499,999.00
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|67.11
|657,943
|0.79
|19,774
|1,999
|97
|1
|999,999.00
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|64.51
|345,358
|0.45
|13,446
|835
|34
|1
|999,999.00
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|64.05
|483,840
|0.55
|7,546
|646
|27
|1
|999,999.00
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|60.99
|881,878
|1.00
|9,443
|439
|17
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|61.93
|337,102
|0.44
|7,864
|245
|10
|-
|-
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|58.90
|329,335
|0.35
|2,876
|91
|1
|-
|-
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|59.32
|144,760
|0.17
|2,228
|66
|1
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|57.84
|175,343
|0.21
|2,006
|34
|-
|-
|-
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|55.40
|351,718
|0.37
|486
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|47.91
|356,482
|0.36
|313
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|47.42
|329,219
|0.33
|259
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|47.14
|319,358
|0.32
|228
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|48.06
|226,313
|0.23
|46
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|43.82
|48,133
|0.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|39.17
|3,924
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|28.69
|3,267
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|13.91
|56
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|563,565
|421,012
|14,512
|852
|999,941
|59
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|433,659
|540,710
|23,896
|1,565
|999,830
|170
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|1,706
|21,860
|489,337
|347,466
|860,369
|139,631
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|1,028
|14,529
|385,193
|409,775
|810,525
|189,475
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|42
|1,889
|87,062
|240,342
|329,335
|670,665
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|643,404
|246,878
|79,080
|30,230
|999,592
|408
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|172,881
|336,819
|304,680
|179,291
|993,671
|6,329
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|142,076
|296,067
|335,613
|217,915
|991,671
|8,329
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|41,634
|119,858
|278,838
|526,603
|966,933
|33,067
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|5
|378
|1,789
|45,961
|48,133
|951,867
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|484,975
|288,413
|148,422
|63,001
|984,811
|15,189
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|263,751
|306,636
|251,819
|133,311
|955,517
|44,483
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|190,237
|263,950
|296,787
|180,503
|931,477
|68,523
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|54,478
|114,363
|230,165
|377,471
|776,477
|223,523
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|6,559
|26,638
|72,807
|245,714
|351,718
|648,282
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|459,468
|345,301
|143,257
|40,415
|988,441
|11,559
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|419,778
|360,217
|160,140
|46,082
|986,217
|13,783
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|93,968
|198,362
|379,391
|213,590
|885,311
|114,689
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|21,358
|67,840
|200,583
|360,132
|649,913
|350,087
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|4,659
|22,866
|86,047
|231,786
|345,358
|654,642
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|769
|5,414
|30,582
|107,995
|144,760
|855,240
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|658,220
|248,111
|91,275
|2,279
|999,885
|115
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|200,159
|408,975
|370,242
|18,877
|998,253
|1,747
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|141,367
|339,287
|485,555
|30,594
|996,803
|3,197
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|92
|1,333
|19,219
|335,838
|356,482
|643,518
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|82
|1,164
|17,308
|310,665
|329,219
|670,781
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|80
|1,130
|16,401
|301,747
|319,358
|680,642
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|598,135
|309,105
|73,097
|16,669
|997,006
|2,994
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|333,218
|448,722
|162,054
|43,632
|987,626
|12,374
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|50,801
|156,032
|415,380
|247,448
|869,661
|130,339
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|12,553
|55,856
|214,356
|375,178
|657,943
|342,057
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|5,293
|30,267
|134,578
|313,702
|483,840
|516,160
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|18
|535
|3,371
|3,924
|996,076
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|572,950
|272,799
|107,763
|45,441
|998,953
|1,047
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|231,035
|327,029
|255,709
|152,935
|966,708
|33,292
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|117,960
|223,813
|312,340
|268,712
|922,825
|77,175
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|77,549
|165,735
|285,811
|352,783
|881,878
|118,122
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|506
|10,617
|38,121
|177,069
|226,313
|773,687
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|7
|254
|3,006
|3,267
|996,733
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|2
|54
|56
|999,944
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|849,889
|144,433
|5,247
|409
|999,978
|22
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|143,783
|713,919
|119,156
|18,374
|995,232
|4,768
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|3,217
|66,078
|369,182
|318,903
|757,380
|242,620
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|2,800
|59,854
|343,826
|328,485
|734,965
|265,035
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|262
|11,880
|111,137
|213,823
|337,102
|662,898
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|49
|3,836
|51,452
|120,006
|175,343
|824,657
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|87.97
|996,396
|3.73
|808,301
|593,879
|362,502
|214,847
|3.65
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-1
|87.63
|995,908
|3.69
|798,947
|579,261
|348,192
|201,045
|3.97
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|5-0
|85.97
|999,977
|3.77
|839,251
|626,611
|332,468
|183,738
|4.44
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|86.80
|994,823
|3.57
|773,464
|541,608
|309,258
|170,034
|4.88
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-1
|81.44
|999,996
|5.12
|1,272,941
|623,833
|315,512
|120,537
|7.30
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|81.10
|999,590
|3.12
|750,946
|286,986
|125,886
|50,917
|18.64
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|4-0
|87.58
|999,765
|1.26
|65,973
|48,032
|25,083
|14,993
|65.70
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|3-1
|76.08
|989,473
|2.42
|444,315
|144,873
|48,431
|12,591
|78.42
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|2-2
|76.12
|940,969
|2.37
|494,294
|160,394
|41,012
|11,171
|88.52
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|3-2
|75.09
|999,961
|2.37
|253,168
|129,678
|40,443
|9,635
|102.79
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|74.67
|996,539
|2.54
|495,936
|126,523
|35,641
|8,631
|114.86
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-2
|69.22
|954,222
|1.63
|108,310
|25,967
|3,703
|573
|1,744.20
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|4-0
|67.10
|992,922
|1.39
|141,642
|24,969
|3,371
|443
|2,256.34
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|2-2
|66.85
|970,687
|1.82
|178,585
|25,967
|3,607
|415
|2,408.64
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|2-3
|65.15
|905,316
|1.39
|84,311
|11,273
|1,327
|144
|6,943.44
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|3-1
|65.62
|874,772
|1.35
|69,583
|10,538
|1,092
|121
|8,263.46
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-4
|60.25
|995,585
|1.69
|61,219
|6,457
|399
|36
|27,776.78
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|61.38
|962,961
|1.11
|40,432
|5,035
|411
|26
|38,460.54
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|4-1
|61.46
|927,897
|1.27
|42,039
|4,069
|273
|26
|38,460.54
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|4-1
|59.96
|995,362
|1.68
|59,999
|6,074
|373
|24
|41,665.67
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|2-3
|60.88
|809,382
|1.07
|31,638
|3,108
|221
|16
|62,499.00
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-2
|56.94
|990,031
|1.57
|65,527
|5,913
|329
|15
|66,665.67
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|1-4
|60.78
|479,977
|0.58
|10,236
|1,146
|77
|7
|142,856.14
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|3-2
|58.48
|914,276
|1.18
|31,845
|2,902
|165
|6
|166,665.67
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|58.75
|527,887
|0.63
|10,402
|938
|53
|3
|333,332.33
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|1-3
|56.35
|769,877
|0.92
|17,005
|1,172
|67
|2
|499,999.00
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|2-2
|52.74
|931,519
|1.18
|14,539
|984
|36
|2
|499,999.00
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|52.56
|735,924
|0.76
|3,528
|237
|12
|1
|999,999.00
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|1-3
|56.00
|163,525
|0.20
|3,089
|139
|7
|1
|999,999.00
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|1-3
|53.92
|619,831
|0.70
|7,464
|497
|25
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|3-1
|51.08
|924,309
|1.06
|3,620
|252
|8
|-
|-
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|56.19
|287,946
|0.32
|1,974
|172
|5
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|2-2
|51.77
|525,483
|0.58
|4,631
|174
|4
|-
|-
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-1
|53.50
|46,140
|0.06
|2,776
|98
|2
|-
|-
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|1-3
|49.72
|402,488
|0.43
|2,155
|55
|1
|-
|-
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|47.84
|469,149
|0.48
|647
|39
|1
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|1-4
|49.70
|307,041
|0.32
|1,477
|38
|1
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-4
|50.68
|25,764
|0.03
|978
|25
|1
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|3-1
|46.94
|413,897
|0.42
|503
|19
|1
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-3
|52.51
|45,986
|0.05
|423
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|3-1
|39.89
|709,706
|0.74
|768
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-3
|46.76
|218,442
|0.23
|491
|15
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|45.35
|323,471
|0.33
|248
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|2-2
|43.28
|116,091
|0.12
|119
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|1-3
|47.13
|33,565
|0.04
|108
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-5
|41.28
|80,858
|0.08
|60
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-4
|41.35
|78,820
|0.08
|46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|39.34
|101,676
|0.10
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|2-3
|34.17
|109,235
|0.11
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-4
|29.12
|157,387
|0.16
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-4
|28.47
|141,999
|0.14
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-3
|33.79
|39,190
|0.04
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-3
|22.59
|5,553
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-4
|30.43
|268
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|1-3
|15.77
|167
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-5
|19.31
|19
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|3-1
|25.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|344,418
|308,490
|239,280
|104,208
|996,396
|3,604
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|326,428
|307,485
|250,787
|111,208
|995,908
|4,092
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|288,479
|301,422
|275,931
|128,991
|994,823
|5,177
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|40,637
|82,154
|230,430
|587,748
|940,969
|59,031
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|26
|322
|2,382
|43,410
|46,140
|953,860
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|12
|127
|1,190
|24,435
|25,764
|974,236
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|630,940
|269,452
|73,886
|18,644
|992,922
|7,078
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|289,049
|426,397
|180,049
|67,466
|962,961
|37,039
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|49,914
|154,784
|305,429
|225,797
|735,924
|264,076
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|13,389
|60,634
|164,769
|230,357
|469,149
|530,851
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|10,140
|49,781
|141,309
|212,667
|413,897
|586,103
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|5,916
|33,273
|106,415
|177,867
|323,471
|676,529
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|652
|5,679
|28,143
|67,202
|101,676
|898,324
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|931,645
|63,969
|3,641
|741
|999,996
|4
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|48,952
|671,469
|247,623
|21,987
|990,031
|9,969
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|14,612
|235,811
|389,901
|291,195
|931,519
|68,481
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|4,781
|23,544
|335,683
|560,301
|924,309
|75,691
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|7
|1,479
|4,230
|33,474
|39,190
|960,810
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|3
|3,722
|18,561
|86,949
|109,235
|890,765
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|5
|358
|5,190
|5,553
|994,447
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|1
|3
|163
|167
|999,833
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|787,323
|171,783
|39,037
|1,818
|999,961
|39
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|108,273
|412,912
|424,130
|50,270
|995,585
|4,415
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|103,345
|401,581
|437,669
|52,767
|995,362
|4,638
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|1,025
|12,480
|82,576
|613,625
|709,706
|290,294
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|18
|685
|8,909
|147,775
|157,387
|842,613
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|16
|559
|7,679
|133,745
|141,999
|858,001
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|870,437
|111,943
|14,425
|2,960
|999,765
|235
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|76,315
|439,315
|287,958
|150,634
|954,222
|45,778
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|34,194
|258,624
|330,700
|251,254
|874,772
|125,228
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|18,534
|177,957
|322,746
|408,660
|927,897
|72,103
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|492
|11,335
|35,133
|116,565
|163,525
|836,475
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|15
|208
|4,581
|41,182
|45,986
|954,014
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|13
|616
|4,439
|28,497
|33,565
|966,435
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|-
|2
|18
|248
|268
|999,732
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|700,341
|200,213
|66,121
|22,798
|989,473
|10,527
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|162,463
|352,657
|247,037
|143,159
|905,316
|94,684
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|81,690
|239,928
|278,090
|209,674
|809,382
|190,618
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|29,831
|107,973
|170,867
|219,216
|527,887
|472,113
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|20,348
|75,001
|148,773
|235,855
|479,977
|520,023
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|5,327
|24,228
|89,112
|169,279
|287,946
|712,054
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|-
|-
|19
|19
|999,981
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|640,072
|280,145
|72,889
|6,484
|999,590
|410
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|282,435
|467,157
|217,706
|29,241
|996,539
|3,461
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|74,296
|228,073
|534,219
|134,099
|970,687
|29,313
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|2,953
|20,453
|125,929
|470,496
|619,831
|380,169
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|195
|2,832
|29,388
|186,027
|218,442
|781,558
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|38
|889
|12,419
|102,745
|116,091
|883,909
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|11
|451
|7,450
|70,908
|78,820
|921,180
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|957,499
|40,012
|2,179
|287
|999,977
|23
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|25,432
|471,694
|276,859
|140,291
|914,276
|85,724
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|11,996
|273,725
|280,729
|203,427
|769,877
|230,123
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|3,066
|113,809
|181,805
|226,803
|525,483
|474,517
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|1,436
|72,057
|135,601
|193,394
|402,488
|597,512
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|570
|21,988
|100,392
|184,091
|307,041
|692,959
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|1
|6,715
|22,435
|51,707
|80,858
|919,142
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|3-0
|84.24
|999,995
|4.12
|932,166
|723,186
|519,828
|395,075
|1.53
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|5-0
|78.98
|999,742
|3.93
|931,049
|692,474
|344,884
|205,714
|3.86
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|1-3
|76.01
|996,315
|3.33
|737,886
|501,895
|291,475
|114,776
|7.71
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|5-0
|77.95
|999,758
|3.16
|730,373
|352,983
|206,518
|109,861
|8.10
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|5-0
|74.17
|988,300
|3.02
|705,430
|322,912
|131,153
|56,456
|16.71
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|3-1
|71.02
|999,619
|2.57
|545,537
|279,645
|121,843
|32,563
|29.71
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|3-2
|70.27
|996,693
|2.43
|456,826
|181,316
|76,107
|20,742
|47.21
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|3-2
|69.00
|984,820
|2.33
|472,819
|231,999
|78,639
|19,072
|51.43
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|68.14
|998,777
|2.67
|506,413
|211,620
|87,146
|18,976
|51.70
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|4-0
|67.97
|998,800
|2.40
|365,668
|134,535
|53,139
|11,690
|84.54
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|2-2
|66.83
|879,118
|1.88
|322,697
|101,343
|30,051
|6,490
|153.08
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|2-2
|65.95
|997,716
|2.22
|296,025
|89,826
|29,903
|5,635
|176.46
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-3
|62.07
|701,542
|1.15
|129,066
|28,912
|6,048
|898
|1,112.59
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-2
|61.88
|692,859
|1.13
|123,606
|27,528
|5,678
|751
|1,330.56
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|4-1
|57.05
|999,512
|2.02
|135,622
|37,655
|6,627
|482
|2,073.69
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-2
|56.61
|997,571
|2.04
|129,353
|28,824
|5,096
|363
|2,753.82
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|3-1
|58.47
|498,280
|0.70
|51,147
|8,629
|1,378
|168
|5,951.38
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|56.63
|926,827
|1.45
|90,632
|13,040
|1,865
|122
|8,195.72
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|2-2
|55.45
|966,377
|1.46
|72,315
|8,009
|852
|76
|13,156.89
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|54.32
|856,587
|1.21
|51,172
|5,851
|663
|44
|22,726.27
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|2-2
|53.69
|853,418
|1.05
|38,606
|4,304
|415
|22
|45,453.55
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|3-2
|50.78
|660,721
|0.71
|14,964
|1,451
|93
|6
|166,665.67
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-3
|51.73
|711,787
|0.89
|18,557
|1,409
|77
|5
|199,999.00
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|3-2
|54.00
|239,630
|0.29
|9,259
|1,099
|129
|3
|333,332.33
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|1-3
|48.87
|679,622
|0.76
|12,381
|804
|31
|3
|333,332.33
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|3-1
|46.61
|961,178
|1.53
|22,214
|1,848
|94
|2
|499,999.00
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|1-3
|47.18
|827,568
|0.97
|12,960
|801
|42
|2
|499,999.00
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-3
|47.48
|904,371
|0.95
|13,396
|1,248
|54
|1
|999,999.00
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|1-4
|45.03
|981,464
|1.48
|16,605
|1,360
|50
|1
|999,999.00
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|2-2
|48.03
|350,495
|0.37
|4,973
|381
|21
|1
|999,999.00
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|1-4
|44.88
|942,623
|1.42
|15,750
|1,054
|43
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-3
|46.56
|886,892
|0.93
|10,913
|943
|32
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|2-3
|42.00
|963,562
|1.33
|8,506
|452
|10
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|41.51
|886,526
|1.20
|7,251
|391
|8
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|3-1
|44.99
|402,847
|0.45
|2,929
|131
|5
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|3-2
|44.77
|439,451
|0.47
|3,644
|132
|3
|-
|-
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|1-4
|32.90
|804,548
|0.90
|835
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|38.82
|70,285
|0.07
|79
|2
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|3-1
|34.24
|158,179
|0.16
|164
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|37.32
|24,400
|0.03
|33
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|1-4
|38.90
|7,731
|0.01
|23
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-4
|31.28
|156,926
|0.16
|71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|26.79
|163,137
|0.17
|41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-4
|22.22
|250,914
|0.26
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-4
|28.35
|50,947
|0.05
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-4
|25.46
|52,197
|0.05
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-4
|20.71
|48,965
|0.05
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-3
|29.79
|31,058
|0.03
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-3
|31.62
|8,490
|0.01
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-3
|7.96
|413
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-2
|26.97
|271
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-4
|12.81
|176
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|13.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-4
|-32.57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|819,920
|176,279
|3,585
|211
|999,995
|5
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|177,579
|754,548
|61,513
|5,979
|999,619
|381
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|1,413
|37,250
|470,433
|395,275
|904,371
|95,629
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|1,084
|30,964
|421,636
|433,208
|886,892
|113,108
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|3
|841
|33,001
|123,081
|156,926
|843,074
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|1
|118
|9,832
|42,246
|52,197
|947,803
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|804,425
|144,362
|45,736
|5,219
|999,742
|258
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|118,540
|258,523
|522,293
|85,464
|984,820
|15,180
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|74,836
|581,467
|310,947
|29,065
|996,315
|3,685
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|1,650
|10,929
|80,512
|567,630
|660,721
|339,279
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|545
|4,623
|38,687
|306,640
|350,495
|649,505
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|4
|96
|1,825
|5,806
|7,731
|992,269
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|-
|-
|176
|176
|999,824
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|745,753
|200,346
|44,257
|9,156
|999,512
|488
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|151,948
|419,242
|306,626
|103,648
|981,464
|18,536
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|89,097
|301,195
|403,397
|169,873
|963,562
|36,438
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|12,720
|71,529
|212,543
|507,756
|804,548
|195,452
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|482
|7,688
|33,177
|209,567
|250,914
|749,086
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|659,544
|234,763
|75,228
|28,036
|997,571
|2,429
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|161,674
|324,536
|289,262
|185,706
|961,178
|38,822
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|117,955
|265,132
|316,873
|242,663
|942,623
|57,377
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|59,888
|166,680
|284,356
|375,602
|886,526
|113,474
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|866
|7,738
|27,557
|126,976
|163,137
|836,863
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|73
|1,151
|6,724
|41,017
|48,965
|951,035
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|770,755
|183,619
|37,822
|6,581
|998,777
|1,223
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|135,504
|357,004
|276,530
|157,789
|926,827
|73,173
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|80,217
|256,035
|300,311
|220,024
|856,587
|143,413
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|6,904
|47,782
|113,985
|234,176
|402,847
|597,153
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|6,368
|152,274
|250,140
|303,005
|711,787
|288,213
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|177
|1,978
|14,378
|53,752
|70,285
|929,715
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|72
|1,217
|5,867
|17,244
|24,400
|975,600
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|3
|91
|967
|7,429
|8,490
|991,510
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|516,816
|353,926
|107,348
|20,710
|998,800
|1,200
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|400,215
|414,618
|151,204
|31,679
|997,716
|2,284
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|71,715
|185,266
|496,186
|213,210
|966,377
|33,623
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|11,116
|43,911
|220,509
|552,032
|827,568
|172,432
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|127
|1,996
|19,928
|136,128
|158,179
|841,821
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|11
|283
|4,821
|45,832
|50,947
|949,053
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|4
|409
|413
|999,587
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|702,250
|271,517
|23,325
|2,666
|999,758
|242
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|281,251
|593,117
|106,242
|16,083
|996,693
|3,307
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|12,220
|86,695
|471,060
|283,443
|853,418
|146,582
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|3,337
|34,216
|258,620
|383,449
|679,622
|320,378
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|937
|14,294
|134,601
|289,619
|439,451
|560,549
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|5
|161
|6,152
|24,740
|31,058
|968,942
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|630,138
|233,478
|91,548
|33,136
|988,300
|11,700
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|196,167
|311,266
|230,150
|141,535
|879,118
|120,882
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|72,611
|170,972
|229,310
|228,649
|701,542
|298,458
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|69,516
|166,243
|226,225
|230,875
|692,859
|307,141
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|29,509
|91,137
|153,886
|223,748
|498,280
|501,720
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|2,059
|26,904
|68,864
|141,803
|239,630
|760,370
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|17
|254
|271
|999,729
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|4-0
|86.37
|999,955
|4.29
|955,454
|807,959
|531,738
|413,090
|1.42
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|3-1
|83.76
|999,989
|3.65
|788,276
|570,983
|298,111
|212,108
|3.71
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|4-0
|76.48
|996,068
|3.36
|683,296
|534,295
|311,286
|100,831
|8.92
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|2-2
|77.19
|999,430
|3.01
|546,420
|395,440
|237,139
|83,276
|11.01
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|4-0
|76.69
|999,275
|2.92
|520,885
|369,137
|216,409
|73,540
|12.60
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|77.59
|999,979
|3.23
|828,691
|336,832
|128,818
|69,972
|13.29
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|2-3
|72.89
|999,989
|2.82
|606,223
|193,441
|69,409
|23,688
|41.22
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|3-2
|67.40
|996,811
|2.53
|489,481
|162,847
|66,520
|9,931
|99.69
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|4-0
|65.81
|947,476
|1.67
|188,527
|81,036
|24,891
|3,337
|298.67
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|4-1
|64.38
|979,875
|1.98
|247,773
|66,891
|18,839
|2,253
|442.85
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|3-1
|65.79
|828,571
|1.30
|118,944
|40,318
|11,940
|1,637
|609.87
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|3-1
|64.17
|983,445
|1.55
|135,433
|45,100
|11,799
|1,431
|697.81
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|2-2
|61.19
|909,339
|1.69
|210,017
|54,293
|13,059
|1,108
|901.53
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|3-2
|59.99
|999,159
|2.04
|178,859
|68,226
|13,291
|1,023
|976.52
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-1
|59.98
|885,800
|1.78
|265,993
|55,719
|11,204
|786
|1,271.26
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|2-2
|60.40
|675,879
|0.91
|56,602
|19,757
|4,307
|353
|2,831.86
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|3-1
|60.74
|523,737
|0.68
|40,587
|15,011
|3,396
|293
|3,411.97
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|4-1
|57.38
|817,228
|1.44
|167,052
|28,027
|4,706
|243
|4,114.23
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|4-0
|57.20
|812,071
|1.42
|162,333
|26,851
|4,436
|224
|4,463.29
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-4
|57.88
|816,097
|1.31
|111,209
|21,720
|3,931
|216
|4,628.63
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|56.47
|965,048
|1.60
|125,522
|18,124
|3,269
|180
|5,554.56
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|4-1
|56.95
|932,573
|1.48
|108,074
|16,688
|2,385
|115
|8,694.65
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|4-1
|57.03
|929,653
|1.15
|46,260
|14,103
|2,199
|112
|8,927.57
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|3-2
|55.68
|722,372
|1.07
|69,499
|10,822
|1,608
|73
|13,697.63
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|55.24
|701,722
|1.02
|62,795
|9,269
|1,364
|57
|17,542.86
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-3
|54.17
|643,979
|0.90
|48,673
|6,459
|852
|42
|23,808.52
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|2-2
|52.26
|777,596
|1.16
|31,754
|7,766
|962
|35
|28,570.43
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|4-0
|51.42
|740,899
|1.07
|25,773
|5,878
|699
|19
|52,630.58
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|2-2
|51.05
|910,867
|1.25
|63,590
|6,002
|638
|13
|76,922.08
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|3-2
|50.39
|484,055
|0.64
|29,367
|2,542
|209
|8
|124,999.00
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|48.39
|829,505
|1.05
|35,599
|2,710
|219
|3
|333,332.33
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|1-3
|48.33
|576,468
|0.75
|10,783
|1,811
|136
|2
|499,999.00
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|3-1
|44.28
|361,917
|0.40
|5,072
|279
|13
|1
|999,999.00
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|2-3
|45.01
|971,643
|1.23
|10,882
|1,504
|96
|-
|-
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-3
|47.17
|505,361
|0.64
|7,340
|1,134
|73
|-
|-
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|2-3
|45.74
|206,491
|0.24
|3,604
|221
|17
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|1-3
|44.11
|525,944
|0.57
|5,817
|308
|12
|-
|-
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|4-0
|43.57
|299,886
|0.35
|1,989
|229
|12
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|1-3
|42.97
|303,609
|0.33
|2,507
|116
|4
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|43.86
|45,296
|0.05
|946
|39
|2
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|1-4
|36.59
|865,547
|0.91
|723
|38
|1
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|2-3
|45.30
|27,728
|0.03
|179
|18
|1
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|41.26
|66,925
|0.08
|810
|33
|-
|-
|-
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-4
|37.90
|99,801
|0.11
|185
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|1-3
|36.89
|86,316
|0.09
|79
|8
|-
|-
|-
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|1-3
|35.59
|48,178
|0.05
|83
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|1-3
|30.89
|19,999
|0.02
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-4
|33.31
|13,470
|0.01
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|2-3
|21.81
|163,662
|0.16
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-5
|19.29
|1,881
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|3-1
|20.10
|891
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-3
|28.64
|541
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-4
|15.45
|2
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-2
|11.70
|2
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|0-4
|11.97
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|6.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|0-4
|-1.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|1-3
|-1.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-4
|-7.38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|812,327
|176,710
|10,127
|825
|999,989
|11
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|176,209
|681,062
|126,328
|15,560
|999,159
|841
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|10,109
|117,434
|609,587
|234,513
|971,643
|28,357
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|1,346
|23,872
|237,267
|603,062
|865,547
|134,453
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|9
|922
|16,691
|146,040
|163,662
|836,338
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|974,284
|24,526
|1,039
|140
|999,989
|11
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|10,683
|330,284
|252,105
|184,524
|777,596
|222,404
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|8,599
|287,789
|248,170
|196,341
|740,899
|259,101
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|3,399
|162,638
|197,739
|212,692
|576,468
|423,532
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|2,351
|127,950
|172,173
|202,887
|505,361
|494,639
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|624
|55,314
|98,942
|145,006
|299,886
|700,114
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|60
|11,499
|29,832
|58,410
|99,801
|900,199
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|479,326
|387,669
|108,003
|24,432
|999,430
|570
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|449,062
|404,435
|118,383
|27,395
|999,275
|725
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|59,048
|160,947
|506,538
|256,912
|983,445
|16,555
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|12,552
|46,485
|261,214
|609,402
|929,653
|70,347
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|12
|462
|5,799
|80,043
|86,316
|913,684
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|-
|2
|63
|1,816
|1,881
|998,119
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|752,038
|174,850
|50,630
|18,550
|996,068
|3,932
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|160,784
|358,886
|282,787
|145,019
|947,476
|52,524
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|39,428
|132,456
|211,050
|292,945
|675,879
|324,121
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|32,653
|281,975
|292,227
|221,716
|828,571
|171,429
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|15,025
|51,002
|157,601
|300,109
|523,737
|476,263
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|72
|828
|5,660
|21,168
|27,728
|972,272
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|-
|3
|45
|493
|541
|999,459
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|621,190
|268,261
|92,124
|15,236
|996,811
|3,189
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|201,660
|366,722
|241,907
|154,759
|965,048
|34,952
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|158,592
|192,889
|365,730
|262,664
|979,875
|20,125
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|18,272
|169,717
|287,536
|457,048
|932,573
|67,427
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|147
|1,177
|2,834
|41,138
|45,296
|954,704
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|137
|1,046
|8,336
|57,406
|66,925
|933,075
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|2
|188
|1,532
|11,748
|13,470
|986,530
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|1
|1
|2
|999,998
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|390,494
|245,017
|167,782
|106,046
|909,339
|90,661
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|221,778
|226,069
|203,727
|164,523
|816,097
|183,903
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|143,097
|181,037
|198,465
|199,773
|722,372
|277,628
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|130,909
|171,725
|195,365
|203,723
|701,722
|298,278
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|102,949
|148,302
|180,562
|212,166
|643,979
|356,021
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|10,773
|27,850
|54,099
|113,769
|206,491
|793,509
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|941,090
|54,797
|3,196
|872
|999,955
|45
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|26,850
|369,909
|295,106
|193,935
|885,800
|114,200
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|15,210
|252,961
|284,883
|264,174
|817,228
|182,772
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|14,588
|246,883
|283,713
|266,887
|812,071
|187,929
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|2,262
|75,449
|132,966
|273,378
|484,055
|515,945
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|1
|136
|754
|891
|999,109
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|954,851
|42,556
|2,326
|246
|999,979
|21
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|27,887
|474,913
|269,469
|138,598
|910,867
|89,133
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|14,304
|327,658
|329,137
|158,406
|829,505
|170,495
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|1,730
|64,394
|157,062
|302,758
|525,944
|474,056
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|1,199
|62,469
|124,813
|173,436
|361,917
|638,083
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|21
|3,582
|13,207
|31,368
|48,178
|951,822
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|6
|24,111
|100,092
|179,400
|303,609
|696,391
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|2
|317
|3,894
|15,786
|19,999
|980,001
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|999,998
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|3-1
|92.70
|1,000,000
|4.74
|943,817
|915,161
|879,844
|812,749
|0.23
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|4-1
|74.40
|1,000,000
|3.32
|610,547
|441,547
|304,292
|55,069
|17.16
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|3-2
|72.05
|971,344
|2.73
|419,648
|295,995
|135,233
|29,410
|33.00
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|4-1
|71.49
|967,189
|2.69
|410,384
|284,737
|121,610
|25,737
|37.85
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|5-0
|69.08
|979,748
|3.10
|721,727
|425,222
|148,642
|23,779
|41.05
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|2-2
|69.35
|999,863
|2.73
|603,950
|227,442
|129,007
|18,491
|53.08
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|2-3
|68.37
|932,104
|2.43
|370,034
|230,285
|66,031
|12,259
|80.57
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|2-3
|64.09
|931,042
|2.30
|479,388
|204,791
|44,845
|5,511
|180.46
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|3-1
|63.79
|1,000,000
|2.50
|434,248
|202,078
|51,898
|4,328
|230.05
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|3-0
|62.74
|998,122
|2.49
|474,593
|61,408
|25,448
|3,586
|277.86
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|3-1
|62.64
|905,293
|2.06
|400,983
|152,368
|29,462
|3,199
|311.60
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|3-1
|59.71
|999,146
|2.30
|336,187
|169,171
|14,153
|2,038
|489.68
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|4-0
|59.36
|995,153
|2.28
|349,036
|44,751
|13,517
|1,178
|847.90
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|2-2
|60.25
|701,143
|1.48
|184,111
|75,409
|10,255
|937
|1,066.24
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|3-1
|59.17
|996,843
|1.73
|235,924
|43,517
|8,168
|766
|1,304.48
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|2-1
|57.93
|769,076
|1.34
|183,965
|46,524
|6,267
|443
|2,256.34
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|4-1
|52.93
|999,688
|1.95
|194,461
|51,018
|2,846
|189
|5,290.01
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|4-0
|55.45
|428,188
|0.78
|70,744
|21,308
|1,909
|106
|9,432.96
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|2-2
|53.95
|941,472
|1.29
|76,655
|23,957
|2,464
|93
|10,751.69
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|2-2
|52.80
|985,842
|1.34
|103,928
|17,790
|1,087
|45
|22,221.22
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|4-0
|51.47
|895,145
|1.12
|43,704
|11,568
|816
|29
|34,481.76
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|2-2
|48.88
|984,784
|1.30
|53,776
|12,427
|475
|19
|52,630.58
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|3-2
|48.58
|998,767
|1.65
|96,284
|17,249
|724
|15
|66,665.67
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|4-1
|51.41
|402,816
|0.54
|34,697
|4,852
|339
|10
|99,999.00
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-2
|48.41
|802,012
|0.92
|18,682
|3,992
|186
|8
|124,999.00
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-2
|46.41
|726,252
|1.07
|37,862
|4,328
|168
|2
|499,999.00
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|3-1
|44.00
|930,947
|1.04
|13,066
|2,061
|57
|2
|499,999.00
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|1-4
|45.53
|939,071
|1.06
|30,211
|3,224
|109
|1
|999,999.00
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|1-3
|44.64
|624,128
|0.68
|5,737
|874
|31
|1
|999,999.00
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|2-2
|43.96
|589,697
|0.81
|20,212
|1,994
|58
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|3-1
|41.33
|992,880
|1.23
|18,901
|1,435
|25
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|3-1
|40.99
|471,204
|0.61
|9,921
|640
|18
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-1
|42.20
|479,060
|0.51
|2,236
|251
|6
|-
|-
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|2-3
|36.42
|1,000,000
|1.10
|4,308
|286
|4
|-
|-
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|2-2
|38.34
|737,259
|0.76
|1,665
|158
|3
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|3-1
|36.26
|217,637
|0.26
|1,806
|91
|1
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|2-2
|33.59
|962,464
|1.02
|2,100
|50
|1
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-3
|38.02
|258,055
|0.27
|430
|39
|1
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-2
|33.27
|12,025
|0.01
|27
|1
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-3
|30.89
|187,577
|0.19
|18
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-3
|23.65
|78,381
|0.08
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-4
|28.10
|87,469
|0.09
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-3
|24.45
|50,017
|0.05
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-4
|7.93
|45,663
|0.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|1-3
|24.40
|22,801
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-4
|19.74
|1,934
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-3
|-11.63
|538
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-3
|8.62
|128
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-5
|12.24
|32
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-3
|-0.44
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|495,587
|276,105
|141,463
|66,593
|979,748
|20,252
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|236,137
|287,194
|251,309
|156,402
|931,042
|68,958
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|182,987
|254,582
|275,049
|192,675
|905,293
|94,707
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|71,856
|139,247
|232,984
|324,989
|769,076
|230,924
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|13,405
|42,664
|97,563
|249,184
|402,816
|597,184
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|28
|208
|1,632
|10,157
|12,025
|987,975
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|723,175
|220,711
|45,557
|10,420
|999,863
|137
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|197,742
|473,620
|243,768
|81,713
|996,843
|3,157
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|64,743
|233,797
|449,240
|238,062
|985,842
|14,158
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|14,327
|71,300
|257,267
|596,177
|939,071
|60,929
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|13
|572
|4,168
|73,628
|78,381
|921,619
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|596,317
|356,129
|39,749
|5,927
|998,122
|1,878
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|387,027
|493,863
|98,818
|15,445
|995,153
|4,847
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|6,095
|36,999
|175,059
|253,051
|471,204
|528,796
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|5,568
|77,150
|363,373
|280,161
|726,252
|273,748
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|3,948
|25,695
|253,904
|306,150
|589,697
|410,303
|3-AAA
|Long County
|1,044
|10,160
|68,912
|137,521
|217,637
|782,363
|3-AAA
|Beach
|1
|4
|185
|1,744
|1,934
|998,066
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|562,892
|307,273
|101,238
|28,285
|999,688
|312
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|318,568
|408,144
|204,336
|67,719
|998,767
|1,233
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|97,801
|220,625
|441,380
|233,074
|992,880
|7,120
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|20,736
|63,789
|251,533
|626,406
|962,464
|37,536
|4-AAA
|Salem
|3
|169
|1,505
|43,986
|45,663
|954,337
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|8
|530
|538
|999,462
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|893,021
|100,050
|6,886
|43
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|94,898
|687,789
|213,885
|3,428
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|12,061
|211,319
|743,124
|33,496
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|20
|842
|36,105
|963,033
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|736,353
|205,732
|47,770
|9,291
|999,146
|854
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|178,347
|447,833
|266,222
|92,382
|984,784
|15,216
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|68,394
|248,122
|395,431
|219,000
|930,947
|69,053
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|16,436
|91,732
|230,496
|398,595
|737,259
|262,741
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|338
|3,515
|38,361
|145,363
|187,577
|812,423
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|104
|1,651
|9,909
|75,805
|87,469
|912,531
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|19
|400
|3,427
|18,955
|22,801
|977,199
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|9
|1,015
|8,384
|40,609
|50,017
|949,983
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|424,972
|266,956
|164,254
|85,290
|941,472
|58,528
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|288,687
|272,239
|207,595
|126,624
|895,145
|104,855
|7-AAA
|White County
|163,177
|215,701
|234,906
|188,228
|802,012
|197,988
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|72,320
|128,119
|186,434
|237,255
|624,128
|375,872
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|38,932
|83,217
|137,678
|219,233
|479,060
|520,940
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|11,912
|33,767
|69,128
|143,248
|258,055
|741,945
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|1
|5
|122
|128
|999,872
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|380,274
|303,377
|200,292
|87,401
|971,344
|28,656
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|352,274
|306,141
|213,493
|95,281
|967,189
|32,811
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|213,882
|265,267
|293,862
|159,093
|932,104
|67,896
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|41,976
|89,326
|196,902
|372,939
|701,143
|298,857
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|11,594
|35,889
|95,448
|285,257
|428,188
|571,812
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|-
|3
|29
|32
|999,968
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|4-0
|77.91
|999,980
|4.31
|914,392
|843,224
|567,448
|364,307
|1.74
|Cook
|1-AA
|3-1
|77.35
|999,566
|4.12
|834,423
|744,116
|545,072
|315,634
|2.17
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|4-0
|75.57
|999,180
|3.94
|788,154
|689,200
|462,561
|234,917
|3.26
|Thomson
|4-AA
|3-1
|66.90
|999,987
|2.53
|305,379
|238,176
|86,493
|29,179
|33.27
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|2-2
|62.77
|998,147
|2.81
|668,422
|150,752
|80,892
|16,987
|57.87
|Northeast
|2-AA
|2-2
|60.71
|1,000,000
|2.69
|468,853
|306,721
|68,271
|11,421
|86.56
|Appling County
|3-AA
|2-1
|59.92
|988,484
|2.05
|240,545
|139,015
|30,957
|4,928
|201.92
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|1-3
|58.50
|999,121
|2.60
|556,028
|139,767
|28,598
|4,748
|209.61
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|4-0
|59.70
|987,557
|2.02
|230,942
|132,120
|28,814
|4,489
|221.77
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|3-1
|57.80
|994,849
|2.48
|465,359
|156,559
|28,192
|3,960
|251.53
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|3-0
|57.71
|999,747
|2.55
|581,913
|104,538
|22,164
|3,703
|269.05
|Callaway
|5-AA
|1-3
|56.77
|998,500
|2.44
|479,805
|109,490
|19,402
|2,709
|368.14
|Columbia
|5-AA
|3-1
|54.54
|997,176
|2.22
|380,568
|73,547
|10,764
|1,177
|848.62
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|1-2
|53.50
|981,916
|2.07
|300,507
|60,573
|7,806
|719
|1,389.82
|Laney
|4-AA
|3-1
|53.59
|995,865
|1.43
|57,438
|21,974
|3,128
|308
|3,245.75
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|3-1
|53.30
|996,637
|1.46
|57,368
|22,337
|2,974
|302
|3,310.26
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|5-0
|50.45
|999,148
|1.84
|252,050
|22,565
|2,980
|249
|4,015.06
|Worth County
|1-AA
|4-0
|52.21
|701,342
|1.25
|55,548
|19,791
|2,009
|188
|5,318.15
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-3
|47.85
|456,760
|0.71
|19,084
|4,900
|304
|23
|43,477.26
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|2-2
|45.86
|842,686
|1.28
|84,851
|5,037
|381
|17
|58,822.53
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-3
|45.60
|331,723
|0.49
|9,683
|1,986
|108
|7
|142,856.14
|North Murray
|7-AA
|2-2
|44.03
|783,399
|1.11
|56,165
|2,945
|197
|6
|166,665.67
|Union County
|8-AA
|4-1
|43.51
|837,163
|1.18
|55,299
|2,797
|131
|6
|166,665.67
|Model
|7-AA
|2-2
|41.88
|692,769
|0.92
|32,483
|1,491
|75
|6
|166,665.67
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|1-3
|41.68
|682,490
|0.90
|30,641
|1,433
|64
|3
|333,332.33
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-0
|42.42
|800,672
|1.08
|42,122
|1,848
|83
|2
|499,999.00
|Berrien
|1-AA
|3-1
|44.41
|273,275
|0.39
|6,546
|1,252
|60
|2
|499,999.00
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-4
|43.63
|238,154
|0.33
|5,053
|907
|41
|2
|499,999.00
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|3-1
|42.15
|575,008
|0.63
|2,447
|430
|23
|1
|999,999.00
|Washington County
|4-AA
|1-3
|36.63
|859,618
|0.88
|2,447
|227
|7
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-3
|33.45
|310,126
|0.34
|2,572
|25
|1
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|1-2
|30.28
|748,735
|0.78
|2,841
|59
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|2-2
|31.48
|676,977
|0.73
|5,131
|43
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-1
|36.01
|234,066
|0.24
|228
|34
|-
|-
|-
|Washington
|6-AA
|1-3
|28.55
|709,813
|0.74
|1,793
|29
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|4-1
|29.85
|839,379
|0.89
|494
|28
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2-AA
|2-2
|27.45
|763,015
|0.79
|266
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|3-1
|29.01
|924,403
|0.98
|559
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-2
|34.43
|177,341
|0.18
|114
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|3-1
|26.35
|531,943
|0.55
|755
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-3
|24.99
|301,424
|0.31
|581
|3
|-
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|2-2
|25.58
|75,274
|0.08
|112
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-4
|23.39
|402,193
|0.41
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|1-3
|20.97
|124,591
|0.12
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-3
|26.63
|37,564
|0.04
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-3-1
|11.22
|24,816
|0.02
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-2
|13.07
|20,495
|0.02
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|1-3
|11.38
|70,055
|0.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-3-1
|8.99
|10,522
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-2
|7.05
|2,807
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|2-2
|0.01
|1,986
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-4
|-2.79
|955
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-4
|5.38
|350
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-4
|2.85
|159
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-4
|-10.73
|92
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-4
|-4.71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|1-3
|-18.14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-4
|-23.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Cook
|547,709
|422,919
|26,768
|2,170
|999,566
|434
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|446,531
|510,326
|38,721
|3,602
|999,180
|820
|1-AA
|Worth County
|4,086
|38,208
|404,659
|254,389
|701,342
|298,658
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|910
|13,110
|203,204
|239,536
|456,760
|543,240
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|360
|6,850
|133,251
|191,262
|331,723
|668,277
|1-AA
|Berrien
|233
|4,812
|104,728
|163,502
|273,275
|726,725
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|171
|3,775
|88,669
|145,539
|238,154
|761,846
|2-AA
|Northeast
|977,204
|22,130
|539
|127
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Rutland
|14,246
|379,820
|321,957
|208,380
|924,403
|75,597
|2-AA
|Spencer
|7,392
|226,913
|258,819
|269,891
|763,015
|236,985
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|881
|37,025
|112,351
|251,936
|402,193
|597,807
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|262
|329,717
|288,935
|220,465
|839,379
|160,621
|2-AA
|Southwest
|15
|4,385
|17,325
|48,330
|70,055
|929,945
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|10
|74
|871
|955
|999,045
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|848,212
|130,284
|20,478
|1,006
|999,980
|20
|3-AA
|Appling County
|76,939
|427,895
|415,092
|68,558
|988,484
|11,516
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|73,791
|417,123
|425,404
|71,239
|987,557
|12,443
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|940
|18,867
|92,194
|463,007
|575,008
|424,992
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|79
|3,560
|26,586
|203,841
|234,066
|765,934
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|39
|2,149
|18,126
|157,027
|177,341
|822,659
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|122
|2,120
|35,322
|37,564
|962,436
|4-AA
|Thomson
|834,196
|123,873
|39,559
|2,359
|999,987
|13
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|114,222
|414,174
|392,628
|75,613
|996,637
|3,363
|4-AA
|Laney
|48,568
|434,558
|430,502
|82,237
|995,865
|4,135
|4-AA
|Washington County
|3,008
|26,803
|131,202
|698,605
|859,618
|140,382
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|6
|589
|5,737
|118,259
|124,591
|875,409
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|3
|340
|20,152
|20,495
|979,505
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|32
|2,775
|2,807
|997,193
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|423,963
|328,539
|230,733
|15,886
|999,121
|879
|5-AA
|Callaway
|333,313
|344,464
|297,295
|23,428
|998,500
|1,500
|5-AA
|Columbia
|241,115
|319,444
|400,053
|36,564
|997,176
|2,824
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|1,475
|6,354
|57,439
|611,709
|676,977
|323,023
|5-AA
|Redan
|133
|1,191
|14,096
|286,004
|301,424
|698,576
|5-AA
|Towers
|1
|8
|380
|24,427
|24,816
|975,184
|5-AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|4
|1,982
|1,986
|998,014
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|690,038
|288,760
|18,926
|2,023
|999,747
|253
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|301,188
|622,383
|69,060
|6,517
|999,148
|852
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|4,972
|48,215
|382,521
|313,027
|748,735
|251,265
|6-AA
|Washington
|3,370
|36,122
|314,687
|355,634
|709,813
|290,187
|6-AA
|Therrell
|431
|4,474
|212,902
|314,136
|531,943
|468,057
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|1
|46
|1,902
|8,573
|10,522
|989,478
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|-
|2
|90
|92
|999,908
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|818,703
|144,424
|25,961
|9,059
|998,147
|1,853
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|73,255
|299,397
|267,207
|202,827
|842,686
|157,314
|7-AA
|North Murray
|49,447
|230,845
|260,401
|242,706
|783,399
|216,601
|7-AA
|Model
|30,184
|165,027
|225,417
|272,141
|692,769
|307,231
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|28,411
|160,304
|220,937
|272,838
|682,490
|317,510
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|2
|57
|291
|350
|999,650
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|1
|20
|138
|159
|999,841
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|574,260
|301,652
|91,827
|27,110
|994,849
|5,151
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|327,146
|409,011
|180,096
|65,663
|981,916
|18,084
|8-AA
|Union County
|53,590
|145,907
|334,059
|303,607
|837,163
|162,837
|8-AA
|Banks County
|41,564
|121,568
|300,952
|336,588
|800,672
|199,328
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|3,269
|19,811
|78,148
|208,898
|310,126
|689,874
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|171
|2,051
|14,918
|58,134
|75,274
|924,726
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|4-0
|78.75
|1,000,000
|4.15
|871,732
|742,398
|554,695
|336,043
|1.98
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|4-1
|78.78
|1,000,000
|4.20
|913,624
|802,701
|512,199
|317,609
|2.15
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|4-0
|74.71
|1,000,000
|3.75
|859,312
|597,266
|308,581
|144,770
|5.91
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|3-1
|72.57
|1,000,000
|3.53
|751,751
|602,491
|263,105
|104,362
|8.58
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|5-0
|69.98
|999,951
|3.21
|816,443
|333,193
|136,644
|48,795
|19.49
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|4-0
|66.18
|999,839
|2.78
|664,588
|202,912
|67,322
|18,458
|53.18
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|4-0
|64.15
|999,975
|3.02
|800,138
|188,767
|57,632
|13,135
|75.13
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|5-0
|61.99
|1,000,000
|2.47
|270,814
|180,587
|37,816
|7,464
|132.98
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|4-0
|59.09
|1,000,000
|2.73
|617,830
|148,239
|24,619
|3,781
|263.48
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|4-0
|60.14
|1,000,000
|2.25
|235,886
|77,807
|16,989
|2,734
|364.76
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|3-2
|59.22
|1,000,000
|2.45
|391,770
|56,909
|16,162
|2,604
|383.02
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|3-1
|50.28
|1,000,000
|1.98
|207,756
|21,805
|1,575
|91
|10,988.01
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|2-2
|52.47
|994,222
|1.29
|80,678
|13,007
|1,196
|87
|11,493.25
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|3-1
|48.98
|1,000,000
|1.88
|166,951
|15,412
|987
|54
|18,517.52
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-2
|46.35
|1,000,000
|1.14
|27,148
|1,803
|107
|6
|166,665.67
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|3-1
|41.70
|966,005
|1.32
|54,921
|2,312
|64
|3
|333,332.33
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|2-2
|42.43
|971,874
|1.37
|65,249
|2,982
|81
|1
|999,999.00
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|2-2
|41.47
|1,000,000
|1.44
|62,892
|2,401
|55
|1
|999,999.00
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|3-2
|40.87
|1,000,000
|1.56
|17,573
|1,480
|35
|1
|999,999.00
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-3
|41.39
|943,878
|0.98
|7,204
|643
|25
|1
|999,999.00
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|1-3
|40.87
|1,000,000
|1.56
|17,641
|1,487
|40
|-
|-
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|4-0
|40.72
|999,959
|1.53
|24,093
|1,087
|27
|-
|-
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|3-1
|40.87
|1,000,000
|1.30
|27,101
|1,187
|26
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|3-1
|38.69
|999,926
|1.44
|14,917
|589
|13
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|3-1
|34.54
|842,638
|0.92
|7,708
|153
|2
|-
|-
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|3-1
|34.07
|1,000,000
|1.16
|7,949
|151
|2
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|3-1
|34.77
|1,000,000
|1.17
|8,456
|164
|1
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|1-2
|28.26
|1,000,000
|1.05
|3,383
|31
|-
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-4
|29.90
|1,000,000
|1.01
|1,703
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|2-3
|26.30
|1,000,000
|1.05
|2,706
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|3-2
|19.95
|995,173
|1.01
|47
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|2-2
|14.14
|32,194
|0.03
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-3
|19.70
|106,403
|0.11
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|2-2
|18.33
|80,911
|0.08
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-4
|18.09
|62,110
|0.06
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|1-4
|-5.54
|1,000,000
|1.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-5
|-23.60
|4,942
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|1-2
|6.75
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|670,793
|320,538
|8,533
|136
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|326,994
|641,341
|31,100
|565
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|2,190
|37,095
|830,312
|130,403
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|23
|1,026
|130,055
|868,896
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|589,375
|344,167
|59,720
|6,689
|999,951
|49
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|371,165
|495,723
|117,774
|15,177
|999,839
|161
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|36,351
|142,533
|621,957
|193,381
|994,222
|5,778
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|3,107
|17,496
|198,595
|724,680
|943,878
|56,122
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|2
|81
|1,954
|60,073
|62,110
|937,890
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|867,901
|114,277
|16,846
|976
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|77,565
|484,902
|386,099
|51,393
|999,959
|41
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|53,572
|385,149
|486,146
|75,059
|999,926
|74
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|962
|15,672
|110,906
|867,633
|995,173
|4,827
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|-
|-
|3
|4,939
|4,942
|995,058
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|894,693
|91,644
|13,645
|18
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|52,752
|454,685
|490,654
|1,909
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|52,554
|453,642
|491,738
|2,066
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|1
|29
|3,963
|996,007
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|994,023
|5,929
|43
|5
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|2,973
|454,005
|356,248
|186,774
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|2,522
|412,570
|373,683
|211,225
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|482
|127,496
|270,026
|601,996
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|627,230
|255,854
|86,174
|30,742
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|187,543
|344,655
|305,748
|162,054
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|152,180
|305,172
|343,883
|198,765
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|33,047
|94,319
|264,195
|608,439
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|899,419
|90,027
|8,964
|1,565
|999,975
|25
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|49,345
|409,180
|345,185
|168,164
|971,874
|28,126
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|42,748
|373,507
|361,613
|188,137
|966,005
|33,995
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|8,415
|121,632
|251,944
|460,647
|842,638
|157,362
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|49
|3,185
|16,565
|86,604
|106,403
|893,597
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|21
|2,017
|11,945
|66,928
|80,911
|919,089
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|3
|452
|3,784
|27,955
|32,194
|967,806
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|842,986
|152,356
|4,505
|153
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|152,938
|756,534
|85,830
|4,698
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|3,896
|85,127
|736,449
|174,528
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|180
|5,983
|173,216
|820,621
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|4-1
|53.40
|997,562
|3.50
|722,843
|522,269
|336,664
|211,970
|3.72
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|3-1
|52.42
|1,000,000
|3.32
|678,990
|457,130
|270,259
|166,734
|5.00
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|3-2
|51.89
|996,016
|3.29
|668,394
|457,629
|278,610
|157,807
|5.34
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|5-0
|49.61
|1,000,000
|3.02
|628,313
|349,082
|180,712
|95,693
|9.45
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|2-2
|47.83
|997,992
|2.95
|563,382
|305,217
|150,497
|67,778
|13.75
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|1-2
|47.69
|998,212
|2.75
|505,900
|280,649
|140,000
|61,604
|15.23
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|3-0
|46.96
|999,992
|2.70
|542,092
|274,821
|147,061
|60,799
|15.45
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|3-1
|47.59
|994,990
|2.20
|572,022
|257,718
|125,178
|59,110
|15.92
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|2-2
|45.00
|996,174
|2.63
|457,719
|203,560
|82,992
|31,116
|31.14
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|3-1
|45.37
|986,492
|2.29
|310,536
|161,546
|73,343
|27,752
|35.03
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|1-3
|43.19
|975,524
|2.05
|238,055
|108,767
|41,889
|13,871
|71.09
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|1-3
|42.11
|990,582
|2.07
|270,914
|105,406
|35,517
|10,871
|90.99
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|1-3
|41.51
|1,000,000
|2.10
|272,698
|105,189
|33,932
|9,499
|104.27
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|1-3
|41.21
|990,823
|2.23
|324,716
|105,612
|32,046
|9,352
|105.93
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-3
|40.74
|995,881
|1.89
|242,227
|84,961
|25,315
|6,899
|143.95
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|3-1
|38.92
|948,286
|1.59
|204,820
|54,810
|14,789
|3,588
|277.71
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|2-2
|36.57
|981,455
|1.75
|177,087
|38,096
|7,898
|1,577
|633.12
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-3
|36.50
|986,124
|1.42
|98,236
|26,141
|5,733
|1,052
|949.57
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-4
|36.73
|868,532
|1.30
|102,359
|26,811
|5,288
|1,010
|989.10
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|2-2
|35.68
|897,173
|1.32
|110,806
|23,321
|4,795
|858
|1,164.50
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|3-1
|34.18
|940,546
|1.35
|62,425
|13,419
|2,300
|368
|2,716.39
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|3-2
|33.91
|822,129
|1.16
|53,042
|10,926
|1,849
|308
|3,245.75
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-1
|32.03
|1,000,000
|1.42
|64,614
|10,785
|1,556
|210
|4,760.90
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-2
|30.59
|880,749
|1.12
|27,697
|4,382
|590
|58
|17,240.38
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|2-3
|30.74
|657,307
|0.80
|24,980
|3,704
|435
|52
|19,229.77
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|3-1
|29.60
|646,962
|0.80
|19,486
|2,627
|298
|28
|35,713.29
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|3-2
|28.27
|633,282
|0.74
|16,684
|1,886
|174
|15
|66,665.67
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|2-2
|28.19
|568,893
|0.68
|13,182
|1,498
|149
|9
|111,110.11
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|1-3
|27.57
|480,583
|0.55
|9,644
|1,012
|74
|7
|142,856.14
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-2
|26.33
|517,237
|0.59
|9,022
|787
|54
|5
|199,999.00
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-3
|19.51
|673,144
|0.69
|1,405
|65
|2
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|17.50
|896,064
|0.95
|2,950
|109
|1
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-3
|15.00
|832,641
|0.87
|1,350
|38
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|1-4
|13.75
|791,901
|0.82
|928
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|2-3
|16.26
|174,305
|0.18
|208
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-4
|7.06
|440,698
|0.45
|84
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-3
|13.44
|318,748
|0.32
|153
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-4
|9.76
|14,925
|0.02
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|1-3
|11.77
|10,655
|0.01
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-4
|6.63
|7,976
|0.01
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-4
|-0.59
|26,061
|0.03
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-2
|-6.48
|38,704
|0.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-4
|4.32
|15,606
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|1-3
|4.72
|9,032
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-3
|-27.94
|42
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|3-2
|3.08
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|-37.24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|8-A Division II
|0-4
|-54.63
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|761,834
|211,623
|26,538
|5
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|208,211
|463,811
|288,909
|34,950
|995,881
|4,119
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|29,948
|306,436
|556,759
|92,981
|986,124
|13,876
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|6
|14,548
|96,644
|561,946
|673,144
|326,856
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|1
|35
|1,245
|24,780
|26,061
|973,939
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|-
|3,547
|29,905
|285,296
|318,748
|681,252
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|42
|42
|999,958
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|523,169
|385,377
|75,242
|13,774
|997,562
|2,438
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|435,267
|443,365
|98,487
|18,897
|996,016
|3,984
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|31,574
|113,885
|466,327
|256,746
|868,532
|131,468
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|7,202
|37,515
|223,244
|389,346
|657,307
|342,693
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|2,788
|19,858
|136,700
|321,237
|480,583
|519,417
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|501,360
|323,352
|119,612
|42,168
|986,492
|13,508
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|376,021
|369,599
|165,474
|64,430
|975,524
|24,476
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|75,279
|163,667
|327,543
|255,640
|822,129
|177,871
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|28,154
|81,045
|212,287
|325,476
|646,962
|353,038
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|19,186
|62,337
|175,084
|312,286
|568,893
|431,107
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|600,800
|286,913
|84,431
|26,068
|998,212
|1,788
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|290,682
|414,895
|204,830
|80,175
|990,582
|9,418
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|73,268
|186,298
|389,112
|291,868
|940,546
|59,454
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|34,801
|106,796
|293,581
|445,571
|880,749
|119,251
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|442
|5,022
|26,489
|142,352
|174,305
|825,695
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|7
|76
|1,557
|13,966
|15,606
|984,394
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|961,939
|36,246
|1,471
|336
|999,992
|8
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|18,510
|396,634
|294,647
|186,273
|896,064
|103,936
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|10,612
|274,253
|296,072
|251,704
|832,641
|167,359
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|7,785
|225,527
|275,690
|282,899
|791,901
|208,099
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|1,149
|65,844
|123,637
|250,068
|440,698
|559,302
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|5
|1,496
|8,483
|28,720
|38,704
|961,296
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|454,293
|301,806
|159,086
|82,807
|997,992
|2,008
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|307,308
|320,697
|230,584
|137,585
|996,174
|3,826
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|166,752
|243,096
|322,811
|258,164
|990,823
|9,177
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|71,642
|134,224
|286,188
|489,401
|981,455
|18,545
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|3
|116
|458
|10,078
|10,655
|989,345
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|1
|51
|622
|14,251
|14,925
|985,075
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|1
|10
|251
|7,714
|7,976
|992,024
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|766,382
|199,552
|34,066
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|196,185
|574,448
|229,367
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|37,433
|226,000
|736,567
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|655,624
|242,027
|74,913
|22,426
|994,990
|5,010
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|199,732
|364,939
|265,115
|118,500
|948,286
|51,714
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|111,275
|256,975
|334,530
|194,393
|897,173
|102,827
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|20,918
|80,544
|185,381
|346,439
|633,282
|366,718
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|12,444
|55,439
|138,825
|310,529
|517,237
|482,763
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|7
|76
|1,236
|7,713
|9,032
|990,968
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
