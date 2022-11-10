Maxwell First Round projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Nov 11
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|81.62
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|52.5%
|18-16
|2
|Valdosta
|AAAAAAA
|74.89
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|82.3%
|28-14
|14
|South Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|74.88
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|60.0%
|24-21
|3
|North Paulding
|AAAAAAA
|74.82
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|90.3%
|33-13
|20
|Lowndes
|AAAAAAA
|74.38
|AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|69.9%
|25-17
|8
|East Coweta
|AAAAAAA
|73.72
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|90.8%
|28-6
|22
|Denmark
|AAAAAAA
|69.53
|AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|69.4%
|21-14
|7
|Newton
|AAAAAAA
|68.78
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|67.0%
|24-18
|6
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|66.52
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|95.5%
|32-0
|32
|Jones County
|AAAAA
|66.21
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|98.5%
|41-0
|41
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|64.13
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|84.8%
|29-14
|15
|Harrison
|AAAAAAA
|62.44
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|80.5%
|30-18
|12
|Clarke Central
|AAAAA
|61.87
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|76.5%
|28-17
|11
|Eastside
|AAAAA
|60.86
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|86.6%
|29-14
|15
|Dacula
|AAAAAAA
|60.38
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|75.1%
|26-14
|12
|Dawson County
|AAA
|59.40
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|98.8%
|46-8
|38
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|59.07
|AAAAA
|Kell
|73.2%
|28-19
|9
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|57.94
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|94.7%
|31-0
|31
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|57.00
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|82.4%
|28-14
|14
|Dalton
|AAAAA
|55.86
|AAA
|Dougherty
|62.8%
|24-20
|4
|Mary Persons
|AAA
|53.95
|AAA
|Peach County
|87.8%
|28-12
|16
|Crisp County
|AAA
|53.89
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|93.4%
|35-12
|23
|Ola
|AAAAA
|53.56
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|97.4%
|36-0
|36
|Wheeler
|AAAAAAA
|52.84
|AAAAA
|Cambridge
|93.1%
|34-8
|26
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|52.35
|AAAAA
|Mays
|79.3%
|31-20
|11
|Centennial
|AAAAA
|52.18
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|91.6%
|29-7
|22
|Statesboro
|AAAAA
|51.69
|AAAAAAA
|Buford
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|50.80
|AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|91.1%
|28-3
|25
|Ringgold
|AAA
|50.73
|AAAAA
|Jefferson
|95.4%
|30-0
|30
|Cass
|AAAAA
|50.58
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|99.1%
|41-0
|41
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|49.23
|AAA
|Oconee County
|92.3%
|33-8
|25
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|48.95
|AAA
|Thomasville
|92.1%
|31-7
|24
|Jackson
|AAA
|48.75
|AAA
|Morgan County
|58.6%
|28-24
|4
|Liberty County
|AAA
|48.27
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|96.8%
|33-0
|33
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|AAAAA
|48.18
|AAA
|Harlem
|77.0%
|22-12
|10
|Long County
|AAA
|47.71
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|95.6%
|34-0
|34
|Jenkins
|AAAAA
|44.89
|AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|92.1%
|31-7
|24
|Upson-Lee
|AAA
|43.65
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|87.4%
|30-14
|16
|Tucker
|AAAAA
|41.79
|AAA
|Hebron Christian
|93.8%
|35-11
|24
|Pickens
|AAA
|41.19
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|98.5%
|41-0
|41
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|40.53
|AAA
|Stephens County
|97.6%
|34-0
|34
|Wesleyan
|AAA
|39.96
|AAA
|Savannah Christian
|95.0%
|35-7
|28
|Hephzibah
|AAA
|39.61
|AAAAA
|Chamblee
|76.6%
|29-20
|9
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|39.02
|AAAAA
|Northgate
|79.0%
|21-7
|14
|Arabia Mountain
|AAAAA
|37.20
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|99.8%
|42-0
|42
|Bremen
|AAA
|36.56
|AAA
|Adairsville
|93.9%
|33-7
|26
|Douglass
|AAA
|32.11
|AAAAA
|Decatur
|86.5%
|28-13
|15
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|12.14
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|99.9%
|48-0
|48
|Salem
|AAA
Nov 12
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|77.10
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|66.1%
|28-21
|7
|Brunswick
|AAAAAA
|68.52
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|51.7%
|22-21
|1
|Burke County
|AAAA
|67.46
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|91.6%
|31-7
|24
|Whitewater
|AAAA
|66.56
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|89.3%
|30-12
|18
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|65.40
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|54.5%
|21-20
|1
|Allatoona
|AAAAAA
|64.08
|AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|77.1%
|27-14
|13
|Sequoyah
|AAAAAA
|62.79
|AAAA
|Wayne County
|73.8%
|21-13
|8
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|AAAA
|62.51
|AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|69.8%
|22-14
|8
|North Forsyth
|AAAAAA
|60.60
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|94.9%
|34-6
|28
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|60.32
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|86.7%
|34-18
|16
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|59.60
|A Division I
|Brooks County
|88.8%
|31-13
|18
|Bleckley County
|A Division I
|58.13
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|54.3%
|23-21
|2
|Pace Academy
|AAAA
|57.80
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|99.0%
|42-0
|42
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|57.22
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|95.4%
|31-0
|31
|Sonoraville
|AAAA
|56.54
|AAAA
|Troup
|90.6%
|38-20
|18
|New Hampstead
|AAAA
|56.49
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|95.5%
|32-0
|32
|Glynn Academy
|AAAAAA
|56.05
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|96.5%
|35-6
|29
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|55.89
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|55.1%
|23-21
|2
|Lovejoy
|AAAAAA
|54.14
|AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|51.0%
|15-14
|1
|Lovett
|AAAA
|53.78
|AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|72.4%
|20-10
|10
|Mundy's Mill
|AAAAAA
|52.22
|AA
|Worth County
|55.4%
|23-21
|2
|Northeast
|AA
|51.31
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|90.8%
|28-7
|21
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|50.97
|AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|80.6%
|28-14
|14
|Hampton
|AAAA
|49.24
|A Division I
|Social Circle
|58.4%
|21-18
|3
|Whitefield Academy
|A Division I
|49.02
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|79.5%
|29-18
|11
|Walnut Grove
|AAAA
|48.93
|AA
|Pierce County
|93.7%
|31-3
|28
|Laney
|AA
|48.78
|AA
|Putnam County
|72.1%
|24-14
|10
|Toombs County
|AA
|48.41
|A Division I
|Trion
|51.1%
|22-21
|1
|Commerce
|A Division I
|47.97
|AA
|North Cobb Christian
|58.4%
|17-14
|3
|Columbia
|AA
|47.74
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|97.0%
|35-0
|35
|Baldwin
|AAAA
|47.43
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|99.2%
|40-0
|40
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|47.14
|AAAA
|Cairo
|81.9%
|30-17
|13
|Westside (Macon)
|AAAA
|46.20
|AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|99.7%
|46-0
|46
|Evans
|AAAAAA
|46.12
|AA
|Thomson
|91.2%
|28-7
|21
|Tattnall County
|AA
|45.70
|AA
|Athens Academy
|84.2%
|29-14
|15
|Fannin County
|AA
|44.90
|AA
|Fellowship Christian
|90.0%
|35-16
|19
|North Murray
|AA
|44.24
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|89.7%
|34-14
|20
|Madison County
|AAAA
|43.42
|AA
|Model
|65.1%
|21-14
|7
|Union County
|AA
|41.06
|A Division II
|Telfair County
|53.4%
|28-27
|1
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Division II
|39.90
|A Division I
|Elbert County
|94.8%
|35-7
|28
|Pepperell
|A Division I
|39.52
|AA
|Berrien
|81.0%
|27-14
|13
|Spencer
|AA
|39.33
|AAAA
|Spalding
|87.9%
|28-10
|18
|Westover
|AAAA
|39.14
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|93.0%
|36-14
|22
|Aquinas
|A Division II
|38.89
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|38.66
|A Division I
|Dublin
|92.3%
|28-6
|22
|Pelham
|A Division I
|37.74
|A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|99.2%
|44-0
|44
|Mount Vernon
|A Division I
|37.40
|A Division II
|Jenkins County
|68.0%
|21-14
|7
|Dooly County
|A Division II
|35.42
|A Division I
|Heard County
|70.8%
|24-16
|8
|Bryan County
|A Division I
|35.40
|AAAAAA
|Marist
|98.7%
|42-0
|42
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
|35.30
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|98.9%
|40-0
|40
|Dade County
|A Division I
|35.22
|AA
|Appling County
|98.3%
|39-0
|39
|Washington County
|AA
|34.99
|A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|63.9%
|24-20
|4
|Greene County
|A Division II
|34.56
|AA
|Rockmart
|98.0%
|39-0
|39
|East Jackson
|AA
|34.13
|A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|60.6%
|21-17
|4
|Washington-Wilkes
|A Division II
|33.38
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookstone
|80.8%
|31-19
|12
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|33.25
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|91.9%
|28-0
|28
|Mitchell County
|A Division II
|32.68
|A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|89.9%
|31-12
|19
|Jasper County
|A Division I
|32.61
|A Division I
|Irwin County
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Jefferson County
|A Division I
|32.32
|A Division I
|Metter
|97.0%
|35-0
|35
|Temple
|A Division I
|31.02
|AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|99.6%
|42-0
|42
|Riverwood
|AAAAAA
|30.91
|A Division I
|Darlington
|98.8%
|42-6
|36
|Athens Christian
|A Division I
|30.45
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Tattnall Square
|90.8%
|35-17
|18
|Westfield School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|30.40
|AA
|Cook
|98.3%
|42-6
|36
|ACE Charter
|AA
|30.36
|AA
|South Atlanta
|98.6%
|36-0
|36
|Landmark Christian
|AA
|29.75
|A Division II
|Early County
|94.0%
|35-8
|27
|Turner County
|A Division II
|29.71
|AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|93.8%
|36-14
|22
|Mount Paran Christian
|AA
|28.66
|A Division II
|Lanier County
|78.6%
|21-7
|14
|Miller County
|A Division II
|27.67
|A Division I
|St. Francis
|97.7%
|35-0
|35
|Oglethorpe County
|A Division I
|27.64
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|96.8%
|34-0
|34
|Chattahoochee County
|A Division II
|27.19
|A Division II
|Macon County
|58.7%
|21-17
|4
|Wilkinson County
|A Division II
|26.62
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Deerfield-Windsor
|71.6%
|27-18
|9
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|25.39
|AAAA
|Perry
|99.9%
|45-0
|45
|Shaw
|AAAA
|24.76
|A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|95.4%
|31-0
|31
|Wheeler County
|A Division II
|24.71
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Bacon County
|A Division I
|23.60
|AA
|Callaway
|99.0%
|35-0
|35
|Washington
|AA
|22.57
|A Division II
|Wilcox County
|93.3%
|34-7
|27
|Montgomery County
|A Division II
|22.50
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Valwood School
|61.2%
|21-16
|5
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|22.45
|A Division II
|Charlton County
|98.1%
|40-0
|40
|Seminole County
|A Division II
|20.57
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|61.0%
|20-15
|5
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|17.40
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|99.9%
|47-0
|47
|Central (Macon)
|AA
|16.54
|A Division I
|Lamar County
|99.2%
|42-0
|42
|Claxton
|A Division I
|16.20
|A Division II
|Manchester
|96.1%
|33-0
|33
|Hancock Central
|A Division II
|15.29
|A Division II
|Schley County
|98.9%
|36-0
|36
|Georgia Military Prep
|A Division II
|13.89
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|George Walton Academy
|80.7%
|28-15
|13
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|12.57
|A Division I
|Screven County
|96.9%
|38-6
|32
|Crawford County
|A Division I
|12.17
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Heritage (Newnan)
|80.1%
|28-16
|12
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|11.93
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Pinewood Christian
|86.5%
|33-16
|17
|Southland Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|10.21
|GIAA AA
|Augusta Prep
|54.7%
|25-23
|2
|Gatewood School
|GIAA AA
|6.91
|GIAA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|84.5%
|24-7
|17
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA AA
|0.56
|GIAA AA
|Piedmont Academy
|76.2%
|33-21
|12
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA AA
|-2.60
|GAPPS AA
|King's Academy
|80.1%
|29-18
|11
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-4.46
|GIAA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|84.6%
|28-14
|14
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA AA
|-7.22
|GAPPS AA
|Lanier Christian
|71.1%
|26-17
|9
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-20.50
|GAPPS AA
|Skipstone Academy
|98.7%
|35-0
|35
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS AA
|-23.99
|GIAA A
|Flint River Academy
|61.6%
|23-20
|3
|Memorial Day
|GIAA A
|-26.40
|GAPPS AA
|Cherokee Christian
|99.4%
|42-0
|42
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-33.57
|GIAA A
|Fullington Academy
|97.5%
|37-0
|37
|Grace Christian
|GIAA A
