Maxwell First Round projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Nov 11
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|57.59
|AAAA
|Spalding
|71.4%
|26-18
|8
|Troup
|AAAA
Nov 12
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|80.62
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|61.1%
|28-24
|4
|Walton
|AAAAAAA
|80.29
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|62.9%
|19-14
|5
|Coffee
|AAAAA
|75.02
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|89.9%
|32-14
|18
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|74.83
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|53.2%
|21-21
|0
|North Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|71.49
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|82.7%
|30-17
|13
|Harrison
|AAAAAAA
|69.41
|AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|86.3%
|26-7
|19
|Tift County
|AAAAAAA
|69.02
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|81.8%
|27-13
|14
|East Coweta
|AAAAAAA
|68.31
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|96.9%
|36-7
|29
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|67.99
|AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|62.4%
|26-21
|5
|Parkview
|AAAAAAA
|66.91
|AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|99.5%
|40-0
|40
|Lambert
|AAAAAAA
|65.71
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|96.4%
|35-7
|28
|Jonesboro
|AAAAA
|65.38
|AAA
|Rockmart
|67.3%
|21-14
|7
|Stephens County
|AAA
|64.82
|AAA
|Ringgold
|50.2%
|21-21
|0
|Hart County
|AAA
|64.70
|AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|81.5%
|21-7
|14
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|64.59
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|71.5%
|23-14
|9
|Alpharetta
|AAAAAAA
|64.42
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|80.4%
|27-14
|13
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|63.87
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|73.4%
|21-13
|8
|Dodge County
|AA
|63.55
|AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|56.9%
|20-16
|4
|Norcross
|AAAAAAA
|62.16
|AA
|Thomasville
|88.5%
|31-14
|17
|Washington County
|AA
|60.57
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|98.9%
|46-13
|33
|Thomas County Central
|AAAA
|60.25
|AAA
|Oconee County
|93.3%
|29-3
|26
|Adairsville
|AAA
|59.27
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|97.6%
|40-7
|33
|Newnan
|AAAAAAA
|58.39
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|98.8%
|40-0
|40
|Banneker
|AAAAA
|58.25
|AAAA
|Jefferson
|93.6%
|28-0
|28
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|57.78
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|82.4%
|35-21
|14
|Griffin
|AAAAA
|57.34
|AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|67.4%
|21-14
|7
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|56.83
|AAAAA
|Whitewater
|78.2%
|27-15
|12
|Ola
|AAAAA
|56.71
|AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|97.7%
|34-0
|34
|Veterans
|AAAAA
|56.60
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|85.1%
|32-17
|15
|Dawson County
|AAA
|56.22
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|74.3%
|24-14
|10
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|56.08
|AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|91.9%
|31-8
|23
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|55.59
|AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|82.7%
|28-14
|14
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAAA
|54.59
|AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|83.8%
|28-14
|14
|Mays
|AAAA
|54.04
|AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|81.3%
|27-14
|13
|North Hall
|AAA
|53.11
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|95.6%
|35-7
|28
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|52.82
|AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|89.1%
|27-7
|20
|Cass
|AAAAA
|52.80
|AA
|Northeast
|83.3%
|27-13
|14
|Cook
|AA
|52.63
|AAAA
|Baldwin
|89.7%
|28-9
|19
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|52.00
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|97.9%
|40-6
|34
|North Murray
|AAA
|51.94
|AAAA
|Marist
|96.4%
|35-7
|28
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|51.49
|AAAA
|Cairo
|88.6%
|34-16
|18
|New Hampstead
|AAAA
|50.74
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|67.9%
|16-7
|9
|New Manchester
|AAAAA
|50.56
|AAA
|Burke County
|85.1%
|32-17
|15
|Mary Persons
|AAA
|49.63
|AAA
|Thomson
|94.9%
|31-0
|31
|Jackson
|AAA
|49.39
|AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|58.0%
|23-21
|2
|Apalachee
|AAAAA
|48.13
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|96.8%
|34-0
|34
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|47.89
|AA
|Jeff Davis
|82.6%
|25-10
|15
|Jefferson County
|AA
|46.85
|AAAA
|Riverdale
|94.5%
|28-0
|28
|Central (Carrollton)
|AAAA
|46.41
|AAAA
|Luella
|70.4%
|20-12
|8
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|AAAA
|46.30
|AA
|Bleckley County
|95.2%
|31-0
|31
|Early County
|AA
|46.04
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|65.5%
|27-21
|6
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|45.44
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|85.5%
|31-15
|16
|Jackson County
|AAAAA
|45.04
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|96.3%
|35-6
|29
|White County
|AAA
|44.70
|AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|92.7%
|30-7
|23
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|AAA
|43.10
|AA
|Fannin County
|71.2%
|27-19
|8
|Bremen
|AA
|42.89
|AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|98.7%
|35-0
|35
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|42.78
|AAA
|Crisp County
|95.0%
|32-0
|32
|Harlem
|AAA
|42.62
|AA
|Swainsboro
|93.4%
|26-0
|26
|Laney
|AA
|42.56
|AAAA
|Perry
|98.6%
|37-0
|37
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|42.43
|AA
|Elbert County
|67.4%
|24-17
|7
|Columbia
|AA
|42.03
|AAAA
|Dougherty
|93.4%
|32-7
|25
|Jenkins
|AAAA
|40.90
|AAA
|Peach County
|92.9%
|32-7
|25
|Morgan County
|AAA
|39.59
|AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|76.8%
|23-13
|10
|Vidalia
|AA
|39.29
|AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|77.6%
|28-17
|11
|Long County
|AAA
|38.96
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|98.4%
|38-0
|38
|Hampton
|AAAA
|38.81
|AA
|Rabun County
|99.0%
|41-0
|41
|Pace Academy
|AA
|37.64
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|99.7%
|41-0
|41
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|37.58
|AA
|Callaway
|92.1%
|32-9
|23
|Pepperell
|AA
|36.09
|AA
|Heard County
|83.5%
|24-7
|17
|Dade County
|AA
|35.99
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|96.5%
|34-0
|34
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|35.73
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|99.8%
|48-0
|48
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|35.14
|AAA
|Appling County
|98.8%
|36-0
|36
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|34.99
|AA
|Putnam County
|94.8%
|34-7
|27
|East Laurens
|AA
|34.71
|AA
|Lovett
|81.0%
|28-14
|14
|Union County
|AA
|34.49
|AAA
|Liberty County
|71.3%
|21-14
|7
|Brantley County
|AAA
|33.76
|AAA
|Pierce County
|99.1%
|35-0
|35
|Windsor Forest
|AAA
|32.91
|AA
|Haralson County
|97.3%
|35-0
|35
|Chattooga
|AA
|31.15
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|99.4%
|38-0
|38
|Islands
|AAAA
|26.68
|AA
|South Atlanta
|95.1%
|34-7
|27
|Banks County
|AA
|21.16
|GISA AAA
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|59.0%
|21-20
|1
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA AAA
|16.02
|GISA AAA
|Southland Academy
|72.8%
|21-13
|8
|Valwood School
|GISA AAA
|-3.76
|GAPPS AA
|Calvary Christian
|82.7%
|28-14
|14
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS AA
|-4.12
|GAPPS A
|Rock Springs Christian
|60.5%
|20-15
|5
|Flint River Academy
|GAPPS A
|-12.50
|GAPPS A
|Harvester Christian
|89.5%
|28-7
|21
|Central Christian
|GAPPS A
|-16.67
|GISA AA
|John Hancock Academy
|81.1%
|33-20
|13
|Memorial Day
|GISA AA
|-26.37
|GISA AA
|Piedmont Academy
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Fullington Academy
|GISA AA
|-29.45
|GAPPS AA
|Pinecrest Academy
|99.7%
|44-0
|44
|Community Christian
|GAPPS AA
Nov 13
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|78.70
|AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|55.2%
|21-20
|1
|Creekview
|AAAAAA
|75.34
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|69.7%
|28-20
|8
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|67.96
|AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|87.5%
|31-14
|17
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|65.75
|AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|90.5%
|35-16
|19
|Douglas County
|AAAAAA
|61.58
|AAAAAA
|Dacula
|71.5%
|24-15
|9
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|60.16
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|75.3%
|21-12
|9
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|60.07
|AAAAAA
|Westlake
|92.3%
|32-9
|23
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|57.53
|AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|54.1%
|20-18
|2
|Lovejoy
|AAAAAA
|57.45
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|95.3%
|29-0
|29
|Glynn Academy
|AAAAAA
|56.84
|AAAAAA
|Buford
|99.6%
|41-0
|41
|Kell
|AAAAAA
|56.74
|AAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|81.3%
|26-13
|13
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|52.41
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|84.8%
|31-16
|15
|Evans
|AAAAAA
|48.78
|A Public
|Brooks County
|90.3%
|33-14
|19
|Montgomery County
|A Public
|47.73
|A Public
|Wilcox County
|51.3%
|20-20
|0
|Charlton County
|A Public
|47.68
|A Public
|Dublin
|55.4%
|27-24
|3
|Turner County
|A Public
|47.59
|A Private
|Whitefield Academy
|58.3%
|22-20
|2
|Brookstone
|A Private
|45.81
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|97.5%
|34-0
|34
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|45.56
|A Private
|Tattnall Square
|79.6%
|28-17
|11
|Savannah Christian
|A Private
|45.31
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|97.0%
|33-0
|33
|Tucker
|AAAAAA
|43.02
|A Public
|Irwin County
|94.8%
|31-0
|31
|Johnson County
|A Public
|42.54
|A Private
|Stratford Academy
|76.4%
|27-16
|11
|Savannah Country Day
|A Private
|41.79
|A Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|52.4%
|19-17
|2
|Mitchell County
|A Public
|40.40
|A Private
|Calvary Day
|98.2%
|34-0
|34
|Mount de Sales
|A Private
|40.20
|A Public
|Manchester
|84.2%
|20-0
|20
|Georgia Military College
|A Public
|40.18
|A Private
|First Presbyterian
|91.4%
|27-0
|27
|Aquinas
|A Private
|39.29
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|39.17
|A Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|72.4%
|21-13
|8
|Terrell County
|A Public
|39.10
|A Private
|Mount Vernon
|72.9%
|23-14
|9
|Mount Paran Christian
|A Private
|38.34
|A Public
|Trion
|79.0%
|28-14
|14
|Social Circle
|A Public
|37.79
|A Public
|Bowdon
|91.3%
|28-6
|22
|Commerce
|A Public
|36.01
|A Public
|Lincoln County
|79.2%
|30-20
|10
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A Public
|34.61
|A Private
|Holy Innocents
|96.6%
|33-0
|33
|North Cobb Christian
|A Private
|34.48
|A Private
|Wesleyan
|92.2%
|28-3
|25
|Christian Heritage
|A Private
|34.12
|A Private
|Athens Christian
|54.2%
|21-21
|0
|St. Francis
|A Private
|34.08
|A Public
|Chattahoochee County
|96.6%
|31-0
|31
|Warren County
|A Public
|34.01
|A Private
|Darlington
|91.3%
|32-12
|20
|Hebron Christian
|A Private
|33.78
|A Private
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|95.8%
|28-0
|28
|Landmark Christian
|A Private
|32.14
|A Private
|Athens Academy
|89.0%
|31-14
|17
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|A Private
|29.79
|A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|89.2%
|31-14
|17
|Gordon Lee
|A Public
|27.44
|A Public
|Pelham
|89.2%
|28-7
|21
|Screven County
|A Public
|26.33
|A Public
|Metter
|99.4%
|41-0
|41
|Seminole County
|A Public
|18.31
|A Public
|Schley County
|99.7%
|45-0
|45
|ACE Charter
|A Public
|16.02
|A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|99.5%
|45-0
|45
|George Walton Academy
|A Private
|14.04
|A Public
|Macon County
|99.9%
|49-0
|49
|Crawford County
|A Public
