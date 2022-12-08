BreakingNews
SK and Hyundai plan Georgia electric vehicle battery plant, 3,500 jobs
ajc logo
X

Maxwell Finals projections

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
11 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Thursday

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
75.87A Division ISwainsboro68.8%25-196Prince Avenue ChristianA Division I
57.75A Division IIBowdon58.8%25-214Schley CountyA Division II

Friday

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
89.99AAAAAAHughes86.9%38-2216GainesvilleAAAAAA
85.56AAAACedartown57.6%21-192BenedictineAAAA
70.80AAFitzgerald55.5%20-173ThomsonAA

Saturday

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
98.66AAAAAAAMill Creek56.6%28-271CarrolltonAAAAAAA
80.58AAACedar Grove75.4%28-1810Sandy CreekAAA
75.33AAAAAWare County85.7%24-717Warner RobinsAAAAA

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves trade prospects to Tigers, acquire coveted reliever Joe Jiménez 7h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

If Dansby Swanson leaves, Braves must answer this question
6h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s Brent Key’s introductory news conference
16h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart named SEC’s coach of year
14h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart named SEC’s coach of year
14h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves closer Kenley Jansen agrees to deal with Boston Red Sox
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Class A blog: Statistically speaking, here’s a look at the title games
7h ago
State football finals: Previews of 8 championship games
11h ago
State finals primer: 4 teams to defend championships; 4 looking for first titles
18h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Baby Jayla: Born weighing 14.6 oz, Georgia preemie defies odds
Georgia lieutenant governor: My party should learn from Walker’s defeat
22h ago
Warnock’s win stops GOP sweep - Listen to the AJC Politically Georgia Podcast
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top