Maxwell 2022 preseason summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 464 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of ---- of ---- total games including 0 tie(s) (--.--%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within --.-- points and all game margins within --.-- points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.20
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Buford
|0-0
|100.87
|1
|Lee County
|0-0
|94.53
|2
|Grayson
|0-0
|96.74
|2
|Marist
|0-0
|89.94
|3
|Collins Hill
|0-0
|95.31
|3
|Blessed Trinity
|0-0
|87.27
|4
|Colquitt County
|0-0
|94.74
|4
|Roswell
|0-0
|86.78
|5
|Milton
|0-0
|94.49
|5
|Rome
|0-0
|84.15
|6
|Lowndes
|0-0
|94.21
|6
|Hughes
|0-0
|82.28
|7
|North Cobb
|0-0
|93.35
|7
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|0-0
|81.24
|8
|Mill Creek
|0-0
|93.26
|8
|Woodward Academy
|0-0
|80.19
|9
|North Gwinnett
|0-0
|90.78
|9
|Allatoona
|0-0
|79.74
|10
|Brookwood
|0-0
|87.24
|10
|Creekview
|0-0
|79.25
|11
|Walton
|0-0
|87.16
|11
|Tift County
|0-0
|79.03
|12
|Carrollton
|0-0
|87.00
|12
|St. Pius X
|0-0
|77.61
|13
|Westlake
|0-0
|86.74
|13
|Johns Creek
|0-0
|76.84
|14
|Valdosta
|0-0
|86.38
|14
|Brunswick
|0-0
|75.77
|15
|Marietta
|0-0
|86.28
|15
|North Forsyth
|0-0
|74.97
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|0-0
|96.70
|1
|Benedictine
|0-0
|84.75
|2
|Cartersville
|0-0
|93.99
|2
|Bainbridge
|0-0
|80.46
|3
|Ware County
|0-0
|88.64
|3
|Cedartown
|0-0
|80.06
|4
|Coffee
|0-0
|85.32
|4
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|0-0
|76.60
|5
|Calhoun
|0-0
|84.82
|5
|North Oconee
|0-0
|75.00
|6
|Jefferson
|0-0
|82.69
|6
|Perry
|0-0
|74.48
|7
|Creekside
|0-0
|79.79
|7
|Cairo
|0-0
|74.08
|8
|Jones County
|0-0
|79.09
|8
|Starr's Mill
|0-0
|73.11
|9
|Cambridge
|0-0
|75.50
|9
|Hapeville Charter
|0-0
|73.01
|10
|Flowery Branch
|0-0
|74.39
|10
|Griffin
|0-0
|70.26
|11
|Clarke Central
|0-0
|74.30
|11
|Baldwin
|0-0
|69.41
|12
|Dutchtown
|0-0
|72.91
|12
|Burke County
|0-0
|69.29
|13
|Kell
|0-0
|72.01
|13
|Riverdale
|0-0
|69.18
|14
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|0-0
|69.34
|14
|Troup
|0-0
|68.27
|15
|Eastside
|0-0
|69.14
|15
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|0-0
|67.55
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|0-0
|88.74
|1
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|0-0
|81.94
|2
|Oconee County
|0-0
|81.85
|2
|Fitzgerald
|0-0
|81.03
|3
|Thomasville
|0-0
|79.82
|3
|Pierce County
|0-0
|81.01
|4
|Crisp County
|0-0
|79.40
|4
|Appling County
|0-0
|76.88
|5
|Peach County
|0-0
|79.29
|5
|Callaway
|0-0
|75.11
|6
|Carver (Columbus)
|0-0
|78.70
|6
|Rockmart
|0-0
|74.60
|7
|Sandy Creek
|0-0
|75.72
|7
|Fellowship Christian
|0-0
|74.49
|8
|Monroe Area
|0-0
|74.46
|8
|Thomson
|0-0
|73.13
|9
|Carver (Atlanta)
|0-0
|74.31
|9
|Dodge County
|0-0
|69.72
|10
|Calvary Day
|0-0
|69.39
|10
|Washington County
|0-0
|67.61
|11
|Hart County
|0-0
|68.15
|11
|Northeast
|0-0
|67.49
|12
|Stephens County
|0-0
|67.83
|12
|Athens Academy
|0-0
|66.05
|13
|Dawson County
|0-0
|66.45
|13
|Jeff Davis
|0-0
|65.22
|14
|Wesleyan
|0-0
|66.04
|14
|Haralson County
|0-0
|64.84
|15
|Mary Persons
|0-0
|63.71
|15
|Cook
|0-0
|61.66
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|0-0
|80.26
|1
|Clinch County
|0-0
|66.24
|2
|Brooks County
|0-0
|80.14
|2
|Macon County
|0-0
|64.98
|3
|Rabun County
|0-0
|79.03
|3
|Turner County
|0-0
|62.63
|4
|Irwin County
|0-0
|78.41
|4
|Wilcox County
|0-0
|61.13
|5
|Metter
|0-0
|69.50
|5
|Early County
|0-0
|60.23
|6
|Bleckley County
|0-0
|68.77
|6
|Schley County
|0-0
|59.33
|7
|Swainsboro
|0-0
|66.59
|7
|Washington-Wilkes
|0-0
|58.85
|8
|Dublin
|0-0
|65.74
|8
|Lincoln County
|0-0
|57.79
|9
|Darlington
|0-0
|62.80
|9
|Bowdon
|0-0
|57.64
|10
|Jefferson County
|0-0
|62.59
|10
|Manchester
|0-0
|57.09
|11
|Heard County
|0-0
|62.49
|11
|Charlton County
|0-0
|56.70
|12
|Whitefield Academy
|0-0
|58.73
|12
|Chattahoochee County
|0-0
|56.21
|13
|Mount Vernon
|0-0
|58.00
|13
|McIntosh County Academy
|0-0
|56.20
|14
|Commerce
|0-0
|57.81
|14
|Emanuel County Institute
|0-0
|55.55
|15
|Lamar County
|0-0
|57.00
|15
|Christian Heritage
|0-0
|55.41
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|0-0
|74.35
|1
|Brentwood School
|0-0
|53.83
|2
|First Presbyterian
|0-0
|60.58
|2
|Gatewood School
|0-0
|48.68
|3
|Stratford Academy
|0-0
|58.11
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|0-0
|39.28
|4
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|0-0
|56.66
|4
|Central Fellowship Christian
|0-0
|37.77
|5
|Tattnall Square
|0-0
|56.25
|5
|Edmund Burke Academy
|0-0
|36.05
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|0-0
|43.24
|1
|Pinecrest Academy
|0-0
|29.75
|2
|Memorial Day
|0-0
|22.56
|2
|Calvary Christian
|0-0
|29.61
|3
|Flint River Academy
|0-0
|20.05
|3
|Community Christian
|0-0
|27.62
|4
|Robert Toombs Academy
|0-0
|19.74
|4
|Creekside Christian
|0-0
|27.53
|5
|Harvester Christian
|0-0
|10.32
|5
|Cherokee Christian
|0-0
|25.06
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|100.87
|33.00
|-12.11
|2 [2]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|96.74
|30.61
|-10.37
|3 [1]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|96.70
|32.79
|-8.15
|4 [3]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|95.31
|29.11
|-10.44
|5 [4]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|94.74
|31.80
|-7.19
|6 [1]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|94.53
|30.44
|-8.34
|7 [5]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|94.49
|30.32
|-8.42
|8 [6]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|94.21
|32.48
|-5.97
|9 [2]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|93.99
|29.39
|-8.85
|10 [7]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|93.35
|30.15
|-7.45
|11 [8]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|93.26
|29.85
|-7.66
|12 [9]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|90.78
|28.18
|-6.84
|13 [2]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|89.94
|27.25
|-6.93
|14 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|0-0
|88.74
|27.39
|-5.59
|15 [3]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|88.64
|28.68
|-4.20
|16 [3]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|87.27
|27.82
|-3.69
|17 [10]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|87.24
|28.00
|-3.48
|18 [11]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|87.16
|26.89
|-4.52
|19 [12]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|87.00
|28.31
|-2.94
|20 [4]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|86.78
|27.03
|-3.99
|21 [13]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|86.74
|26.94
|-4.04
|22 [14]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|86.38
|25.73
|-4.90
|23 [15]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|86.28
|28.24
|-2.28
|24 [16]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|86.24
|24.97
|-5.51
|25 [4]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|85.32
|24.37
|-5.19
|26 [5]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|84.82
|24.82
|-4.24
|27 [1]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|84.75
|28.12
|-0.87
|28 [17]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|84.25
|26.99
|-1.50
|29 [18]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|84.16
|26.88
|-1.52
|30 [5]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|84.15
|24.96
|-3.43
|31 [19]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|83.83
|25.77
|-2.30
|32 [20]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|82.77
|25.28
|-1.73
|33 [6]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|82.69
|23.23
|-3.71
|34 [21]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|82.32
|23.22
|-3.34
|35 [6]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|82.28
|23.65
|-2.88
|36 [1]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|0-0
|81.94
|24.71
|-1.47
|37 [22]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|81.91
|23.85
|-2.31
|38 [2]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|81.85
|22.84
|-3.25
|39 [7]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|81.24
|22.58
|-2.91
|40 [2]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|0-0
|81.03
|22.26
|-3.02
|41 [3]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|0-0
|81.01
|22.99
|-2.26
|42 [23]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|80.75
|21.42
|-3.57
|43 [24]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|80.47
|24.27
|-0.44
|44 [2]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|80.46
|23.43
|-1.28
|45 [25]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|80.29
|24.28
|-0.25
|46 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|80.26
|25.38
|0.88
|47 [8]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|80.19
|23.20
|-1.23
|48 [2]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|80.14
|24.83
|0.44
|49 [3]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|80.06
|22.27
|-2.03
|50 [3]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|0-0
|79.82
|22.90
|-1.16
|51 [7]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|79.79
|23.13
|-0.91
|52 [9]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|79.74
|21.80
|-2.19
|53 [26]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|79.55
|23.74
|-0.06
|54 [4]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|0-0
|79.40
|21.24
|-2.39
|55 [5]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|79.29
|23.56
|0.02
|56 [10]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|79.25
|21.53
|-1.97
|57 [8]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|79.09
|26.03
|2.70
|58 [3]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|79.03
|24.74
|1.47
|59 [11]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|79.03
|20.76
|-2.51
|60 [6]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|0-0
|78.70
|22.96
|0.01
|61 [4]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|78.41
|22.24
|-0.41
|62 [12]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|77.61
|21.33
|-0.53
|63 [27]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|77.46
|23.47
|1.77
|64 [4]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|0-0
|76.88
|20.99
|-0.13
|65 [13]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|76.84
|22.28
|1.19
|66 [28]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|76.77
|20.07
|-0.94
|67 [4]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|76.60
|22.00
|1.16
|68 [29]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|76.50
|21.29
|0.55
|69 [14]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|75.77
|21.10
|1.09
|70 [7]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|0-0
|75.72
|22.13
|2.17
|71 [30]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|75.56
|19.43
|-0.37
|72 [9]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|75.50
|20.80
|1.06
|73 [5]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|0-0
|75.11
|21.08
|1.73
|74 [31]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|75.04
|21.65
|2.37
|75 [5]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|75.00
|21.46
|2.22
|76 [15]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|74.97
|19.73
|0.51
|77 [6]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|0-0
|74.60
|21.74
|2.89
|78 [7]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|0-0
|74.49
|22.03
|3.30
|79 [6]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|74.48
|20.35
|1.62
|80 [8]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|0-0
|74.46
|19.87
|1.16
|81 [10]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|74.39
|20.57
|1.93
|82 [16]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|74.35
|20.24
|1.65
|83 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|74.35
|18.73
|0.14
|84 [9]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|0-0
|74.31
|20.25
|1.69
|85 [11]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|74.30
|20.95
|2.41
|86 [7]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|74.08
|19.46
|1.14
|87 [17]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.98
|19.36
|1.13
|88 [32]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|73.88
|20.03
|1.90
|89 [33]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|73.84
|20.60
|2.51
|90 [18]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.59
|19.54
|1.70
|91 [19]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.20
|20.81
|3.36
|92 [8]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|0-0
|73.13
|19.10
|1.72
|93 [8]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|73.11
|18.39
|1.04
|94 [20]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.06
|19.74
|2.43
|95 [9]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|73.01
|18.35
|1.10
|96 [12]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|72.91
|17.23
|0.08
|97 [21]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.79
|18.59
|1.55
|98 [22]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.44
|19.67
|2.99
|99 [34]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|72.27
|18.86
|2.35
|100 [23]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.01
|18.07
|1.82
|101 [13]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|72.01
|19.33
|3.08
|102 [24]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|71.75
|20.20
|4.21
|103 [25]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|71.68
|18.00
|2.08
|104 [26]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|70.86
|17.65
|2.55
|105 [35]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|70.60
|19.10
|4.25
|106 [27]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|70.55
|18.88
|4.09
|107 [10]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|70.26
|19.17
|4.67
|108 [28]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|70.15
|18.30
|3.91
|109 [9]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|0-0
|69.72
|17.43
|3.47
|110 [5]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|69.50
|17.34
|3.60
|111 [11]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|69.41
|17.33
|3.68
|112 [10]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|0-0
|69.39
|16.74
|3.10
|113 [29]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|69.39
|17.13
|3.50
|114 [14]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|69.34
|17.74
|4.16
|115 [12]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|69.29
|19.91
|6.37
|116 [13]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|69.18
|16.55
|3.13
|117 [15]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|69.14
|17.32
|3.93
|118 [6]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|68.77
|17.39
|4.38
|119 [30]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|68.71
|17.83
|4.87
|120 [16]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|68.62
|17.96
|5.10
|121 [31]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|68.51
|15.78
|3.03
|122 [32]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|68.38
|17.39
|4.76
|123 [36]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|68.34
|17.43
|4.85
|124 [14]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|68.27
|17.13
|4.62
|125 [11]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|68.15
|18.37
|5.97
|126 [12]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|67.83
|16.49
|4.41
|127 [10]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|0-0
|67.61
|18.05
|6.20
|128 [15]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|67.55
|15.97
|4.18
|129 [11]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|0-0
|67.49
|16.29
|4.56
|130 [16]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|67.47
|17.23
|5.51
|131 [17]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|67.06
|16.21
|4.91
|132 [17]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|66.73
|16.08
|5.11
|133 [18]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|66.60
|17.81
|6.97
|134 [7]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|66.59
|14.99
|4.15
|135 [18]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|66.45
|15.32
|4.62
|136 [19]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|66.45
|16.10
|5.41
|137 [13]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|66.45
|17.44
|6.75
|138 [1]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|66.24
|16.73
|6.24
|139 [20]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|66.19
|18.32
|7.89
|140 [19]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|66.18
|15.22
|4.79
|141 [21]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|66.09
|16.52
|6.18
|142 [12]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|0-0
|66.05
|16.48
|6.19
|143 [14]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|0-0
|66.04
|14.31
|4.03
|144 [20]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|65.94
|15.16
|4.97
|145 [8]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|65.74
|17.76
|7.78
|146 [33]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|65.69
|15.63
|5.70
|147 [21]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|65.52
|14.67
|4.91
|148 [22]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|65.45
|16.89
|7.19
|149 [13]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-0
|65.22
|15.24
|5.78
|150 [22]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|65.02
|14.24
|4.98
|151 [2]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|64.98
|16.33
|7.11
|152 [14]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|0-0
|64.84
|15.58
|6.49
|153 [23]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|64.35
|15.44
|6.84
|154 [34]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|64.21
|15.44
|6.98
|155 [35]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|64.12
|16.28
|7.91
|156 [36]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|63.75
|11.75
|3.75
|157 [37]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|63.73
|13.09
|5.12
|158 [15]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|0-0
|63.71
|15.94
|7.99
|159 [24]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|63.48
|14.90
|7.18
|160 [23]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|63.36
|15.40
|7.80
|161 [24]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|63.08
|13.86
|6.54
|162 [25]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|62.87
|14.38
|7.27
|163 [37]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|62.83
|15.62
|8.54
|164 [26]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|62.82
|14.11
|7.05
|165 [9]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|62.80
|14.62
|7.58
|166 [38]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|62.77
|13.95
|6.94
|167 [38]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|62.65
|14.16
|7.27
|168 [3]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|62.63
|15.08
|8.21
|169 [10]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|62.59
|14.30
|7.46
|170 [11]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|62.49
|13.91
|7.17
|171 [16]
|White County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|62.48
|15.33
|8.61
|172 [27]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|62.24
|13.12
|6.64
|173 [17]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|0-0
|62.11
|14.22
|7.86
|174 [25]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|62.06
|14.45
|8.14
|175 [39]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|62.03
|14.43
|8.16
|176 [26]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.98
|13.91
|7.69
|177 [18]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|0-0
|61.97
|14.08
|7.86
|178 [27]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.88
|13.66
|7.53
|179 [15]
|Cook
|1-AA
|0-0
|61.66
|15.06
|9.17
|180 [28]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|61.50
|16.92
|11.17
|181 [19]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|0-0
|61.49
|14.36
|8.62
|182 [28]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.36
|13.55
|7.94
|183 [16]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|0-0
|61.14
|13.46
|8.07
|184 [4]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|61.13
|13.82
|8.44
|185 [40]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|61.10
|12.96
|7.61
|186 [20]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|0-0
|60.94
|13.31
|8.12
|187 [17]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|0-0
|60.93
|15.39
|10.22
|188 [21]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|0-0
|60.88
|13.71
|8.59
|189 [29]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|60.59
|13.68
|8.84
|190 [2]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|60.58
|12.55
|7.73
|191 [41]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|60.47
|12.08
|7.37
|192 [30]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|60.36
|12.56
|7.95
|193 [31]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|60.29
|13.96
|9.42
|194 [5]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|60.23
|13.03
|8.56
|195 [32]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|60.18
|14.85
|10.42
|196 [42]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|59.95
|13.58
|9.39
|197 [22]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|0-0
|59.91
|13.87
|9.72
|198 [23]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|0-0
|59.91
|13.75
|9.60
|199 [33]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|59.87
|12.49
|8.38
|200 [18]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|0-0
|59.66
|13.24
|9.34
|201 [34]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|59.64
|12.27
|8.38
|202 [43]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|59.63
|13.56
|9.69
|203 [44]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|59.53
|13.51
|9.73
|204 [6]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|59.33
|12.44
|8.86
|205 [35]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|58.94
|12.02
|8.84
|206 [7]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|58.85
|13.78
|10.69
|207 [12]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|58.73
|11.52
|8.55
|208 [29]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|58.28
|10.73
|8.20
|209 [30]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|58.25
|13.82
|11.33
|210 [3]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|58.11
|11.49
|9.14
|211 [19]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|0-0
|58.06
|12.82
|10.52
|212 [39]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|58.04
|12.31
|10.02
|213 [13]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|58.00
|11.92
|9.68
|214 [36]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|57.88
|12.42
|10.30
|215 [14]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|57.81
|11.86
|9.81
|216 [8]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|57.79
|11.76
|9.73
|217 [9]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|57.64
|11.32
|9.44
|218 [20]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|0-0
|57.54
|12.03
|10.24
|219 [24]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|0-0
|57.47
|11.34
|9.63
|220 [37]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|57.27
|10.86
|9.34
|221 [45]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|57.12
|11.48
|10.12
|222 [10]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|57.09
|10.72
|9.38
|223 [15]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|57.00
|11.22
|9.97
|224 [40]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|56.98
|10.65
|9.43
|225 [38]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|56.88
|12.04
|10.92
|226 [16]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|56.78
|11.20
|10.17
|227 [39]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|56.77
|10.43
|9.42
|228 [17]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|56.76
|11.91
|10.90
|229 [11]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|56.70
|11.66
|10.71
|230 [41]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|56.69
|11.25
|10.31
|231 [4]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|56.66
|10.00
|9.10
|232 [31]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|56.65
|11.43
|10.54
|233 [32]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|56.64
|10.49
|9.61
|234 [40]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|56.60
|9.58
|8.74
|235 [41]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|56.57
|10.96
|10.14
|236 [33]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|56.55
|13.05
|12.27
|237 [46]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|56.54
|11.36
|10.58
|238 [42]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|56.51
|11.78
|11.03
|239 [5]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|56.25
|11.65
|11.16
|240 [12]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|56.21
|9.91
|9.46
|241 [13]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|56.20
|10.14
|9.70
|242 [21]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|0-0
|56.03
|12.58
|12.30
|243 [34]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|56.02
|12.40
|12.13
|244 [18]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|55.84
|11.58
|11.50
|245 [43]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|55.78
|9.75
|9.72
|246 [35]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|55.75
|12.78
|12.78
|247 [47]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|55.75
|11.71
|11.72
|248 [6]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|55.68
|11.07
|11.14
|249 [22]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|0-0
|55.61
|10.03
|10.18
|250 [36]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|55.60
|9.34
|9.50
|251 [14]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|55.55
|10.32
|10.53
|252 [15]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|55.41
|11.11
|11.46
|253 [48]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|55.31
|9.39
|9.84
|254 [37]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|55.20
|11.56
|12.12
|255 [16]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|55.02
|10.72
|11.46
|256 [17]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|54.89
|10.62
|11.48
|257 [44]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|54.82
|10.12
|11.05
|258 [25]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|0-0
|54.79
|11.37
|12.34
|259 [23]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|0-0
|54.78
|9.25
|10.23
|260 [49]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|54.64
|10.30
|11.41
|261 [24]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|0-0
|54.17
|9.30
|10.88
|262 [26]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|0-0
|54.15
|9.85
|11.46
|263 [18]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|54.11
|11.27
|12.92
|264 [27]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-0
|54.09
|9.81
|11.48
|265 [38]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|54.01
|9.22
|10.97
|266 [7]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|53.91
|10.88
|12.73
|267 [42]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|53.87
|8.83
|10.72
|268 [28]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|0-0
|53.83
|9.22
|11.14
|269 [1]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-0
|53.83
|12.73
|14.66
|270 [19]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|53.56
|8.82
|11.01
|271 [43]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|53.40
|11.13
|13.49
|272 [20]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|53.30
|10.38
|12.84
|273 [39]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|53.10
|8.49
|11.15
|274 [50]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|53.02
|10.99
|13.73
|275 [40]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|52.99
|10.31
|13.08
|276 [29]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|0-0
|52.95
|9.94
|12.74
|277 [45]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|52.77
|7.81
|10.79
|278 [30]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|0-0
|52.39
|9.97
|13.34
|279 [8]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|52.33
|8.74
|12.17
|280 [25]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|0-0
|52.14
|6.83
|10.45
|281 [51]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|52.04
|8.85
|12.57
|282 [41]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|51.93
|6.47
|10.30
|283 [19]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|51.89
|10.03
|13.89
|284 [26]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|0-0
|51.83
|7.01
|10.94
|285 [42]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|51.66
|9.19
|13.29
|286 [43]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|51.66
|8.02
|12.12
|287 [27]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-0
|51.60
|7.04
|11.19
|288 [28]
|Union County
|8-AA
|0-0
|51.49
|10.08
|14.35
|289 [31]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|0-0
|51.44
|9.16
|13.48
|290 [32]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|0-0
|51.43
|6.42
|10.75
|291 [29]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|0-0
|51.26
|7.75
|12.25
|292 [46]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|51.21
|10.88
|15.43
|293 [33]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|0-0
|51.18
|8.95
|13.53
|294 [30]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|0-0
|51.11
|8.50
|13.14
|295 [52]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|51.08
|10.78
|15.45
|296 [44]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|51.06
|10.24
|14.94
|297 [21]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|50.48
|7.48
|12.76
|298 [20]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|50.27
|8.56
|14.05
|299 [45]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|50.00
|7.34
|13.10
|300 [46]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|49.86
|7.13
|13.02
|301 [22]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|49.81
|9.16
|15.11
|302 [47]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|49.73
|9.39
|15.41
|303 [9]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|49.71
|8.26
|14.31
|304 [31]
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-0
|49.67
|7.91
|14.00
|305 [32]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|0-0
|49.61
|8.01
|14.16
|306 [34]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|0-0
|49.48
|8.07
|14.34
|307 [35]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|49.26
|6.48
|12.97
|308 [36]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|0-0
|49.23
|9.92
|16.45
|309 [47]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|49.13
|5.41
|12.03
|310 [48]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|49.12
|7.90
|14.53
|311 [21]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|48.99
|9.63
|16.39
|312 [23]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|48.94
|7.61
|14.42
|313 [2]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-0
|48.68
|6.17
|13.25
|314 [33]
|Laney
|4-AA
|0-0
|48.68
|5.12
|12.20
|315 [22]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|48.67
|8.34
|15.42
|316 [24]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|48.43
|7.10
|14.42
|317 [23]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|48.36
|7.72
|15.11
|318 [34]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|0-0
|48.00
|6.48
|14.24
|319 [35]
|Model
|7-AA
|0-0
|47.79
|5.32
|13.28
|320 [44]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|47.78
|5.40
|13.38
|321 [10]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|47.74
|9.35
|17.37
|322 [11]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|47.72
|6.88
|14.92
|323 [25]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|47.68
|8.08
|16.16
|324 [37]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|47.52
|8.25
|16.48
|325 [12]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|47.27
|6.76
|15.25
|326 [38]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-0
|47.23
|6.24
|14.77
|327 [39]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-0
|47.07
|7.34
|16.02
|328 [26]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|46.92
|4.88
|13.72
|329 [40]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|0-0
|46.53
|5.39
|14.61
|330 [41]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|0-0
|46.53
|5.70
|14.93
|331 [48]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|46.21
|5.65
|15.19
|332 [13]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|45.81
|7.12
|17.07
|333 [49]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|45.78
|5.78
|15.76
|334 [24]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|45.68
|5.56
|15.64
|335 [14]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|45.48
|5.81
|16.09
|336 [27]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|45.41
|6.97
|17.32
|337 [49]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|45.24
|4.55
|15.07
|338 [36]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|0-0
|44.89
|4.46
|15.33
|339 [28]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|44.73
|4.83
|15.85
|340 [15]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|44.59
|6.68
|17.84
|341 [50]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|44.56
|4.25
|15.45
|342 [42]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|0-0
|44.34
|5.46
|16.87
|343 [25]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|44.21
|4.29
|15.84
|344 [43]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-0
|44.17
|4.65
|16.23
|345 [50]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|44.15
|3.94
|15.55
|346 [53]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|44.13
|4.13
|15.75
|347 [26]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|43.79
|5.59
|17.55
|348 [27]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|43.63
|6.10
|18.22
|349 [37]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-0
|43.56
|3.82
|16.01
|350 [38]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|0-0
|43.51
|5.11
|17.36
|351 [29]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|43.49
|3.93
|16.20
|352 [30]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|43.48
|2.69
|14.97
|353 [51]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|43.37
|6.65
|19.04
|354 [31]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|43.35
|5.68
|18.08
|355 [44]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|0-0
|43.29
|5.58
|18.05
|356 [54]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|43.27
|4.76
|17.25
|357 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|0-0
|43.24
|3.36
|15.87
|358 [39]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|0-0
|43.13
|5.55
|18.17
|359 [28]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|43.00
|5.04
|17.80
|360 [52]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|0-0
|42.93
|3.21
|16.04
|361 [16]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|42.72
|3.89
|16.93
|362 [29]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|42.70
|4.80
|17.86
|363 [17]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|42.21
|4.83
|18.38
|364 [40]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|0-0
|41.79
|3.23
|17.19
|365 [45]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|0-0
|41.76
|5.39
|19.39
|366 [55]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|41.34
|4.34
|18.76
|367 [32]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|41.33
|4.44
|18.87
|368 [30]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|41.30
|4.80
|19.26
|369 [51]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|41.06
|7.71
|22.41
|370 [33]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|41.04
|3.10
|17.82
|371 [46]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|0-0
|40.76
|3.51
|18.51
|372 [31]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|0-0
|40.69
|2.66
|17.73
|373 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|0-0
|40.64
|3.79
|18.91
|374 [18]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|40.44
|1.47
|16.78
|375 [41]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|0-0
|40.30
|1.48
|16.94
|376 [34]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|39.75
|1.79
|17.80
|377 [19]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|39.57
|2.46
|18.64
|378 [42]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|0-0
|39.51
|2.23
|18.48
|379 [3]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|0-0
|39.28
|2.04
|18.52
|380 [56]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|38.87
|2.97
|19.86
|381 [35]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|38.80
|2.78
|19.74
|382 [20]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|38.32
|3.33
|20.77
|383 [36]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|38.01
|0.64
|18.38
|384 [43]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-0
|38.01
|1.92
|19.66
|385 [47]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-0
|38.01
|2.06
|19.81
|386 [44]
|Redan
|5-AA
|0-0
|37.96
|2.53
|20.33
|387 [4]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|0-0
|37.77
|1.56
|19.55
|388 [32]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|37.44
|1.75
|20.06
|389 [45]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-0
|37.43
|2.41
|20.74
|390 [33]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|37.42
|1.08
|19.42
|391 [53]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|36.58
|0.34
|19.52
|392 [37]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|36.33
|0.96
|20.39
|393 [45]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|36.27
|-0.59
|18.89
|394 [5]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|0-0
|36.05
|0.28
|19.98
|395 [46]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|0-0
|35.70
|3.40
|23.46
|396 [53]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|35.64
|0.46
|20.58
|397 [38]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|35.58
|1.66
|21.84
|398 [47]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|0-0
|35.36
|0.99
|21.39
|399 [48]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|34.75
|0.84
|21.85
|400 [6]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-0
|34.42
|2.17
|23.50
|401 [21]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|34.38
|-0.09
|21.28
|402 [39]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|33.91
|1.26
|23.11
|403 [7]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|0-0
|33.85
|1.54
|23.44
|404 [48]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-0
|33.66
|0.11
|22.20
|405 [34]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|33.59
|-1.10
|21.06
|406 [35]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|33.22
|-1.52
|21.02
|407 [49]
|Josey
|4-AA
|0-0
|32.65
|0.10
|23.21
|408 [50]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-0
|32.43
|-1.50
|21.83
|409 [54]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|32.33
|0.05
|23.48
|410 [49]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-0
|31.97
|-2.73
|21.06
|411 [22]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|31.91
|-2.51
|21.34
|412 [51]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-0
|31.81
|-1.01
|22.93
|413 [23]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|31.74
|-0.20
|23.82
|414 [52]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|0-0
|31.03
|0.45
|25.18
|415 [40]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|30.64
|-3.44
|21.68
|416 [57]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|0-0
|30.56
|-2.36
|22.83
|417 [36]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|30.16
|-1.21
|24.39
|418 [53]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|0-0
|29.97
|-2.14
|23.65
|419 [1]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|0-0
|29.75
|-2.45
|23.55
|420 [2]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-0
|29.61
|-1.84
|24.30
|421 [55]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|29.12
|-5.00
|21.63
|422 [8]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|0-0
|28.89
|-0.77
|26.09
|423 [54]
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-0
|28.31
|-4.35
|23.10
|424 [37]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|27.95
|-2.01
|25.79
|425 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-0
|27.91
|-2.93
|24.91
|426 [3]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-0
|27.62
|-3.83
|24.31
|427 [55]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-0
|27.59
|-3.18
|24.99
|428 [41]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|27.58
|-2.85
|25.33
|429 [4]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-0
|27.53
|-2.67
|25.55
|430 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|27.28
|-3.71
|24.77
|431 [24]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|27.00
|-3.64
|25.12
|432 [56]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-0
|26.49
|-4.92
|24.35
|433 [25]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|26.16
|-7.06
|22.53
|434 [57]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-0
|26.04
|-4.81
|24.91
|435 [9]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|0-0
|25.44
|-2.85
|27.47
|436 [5]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|0-0
|25.06
|-3.95
|26.75
|437 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|24.50
|-6.17
|25.08
|438 [57]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|23.33
|-5.13
|27.30
|439 [2]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|0-0
|22.56
|-4.79
|28.40
|440 [42]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|21.59
|-6.89
|27.27
|441 [58]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|0-0
|20.20
|-7.39
|28.17
|442 [3]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-0
|20.05
|-6.84
|28.86
|443 [4]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|0-0
|19.74
|-4.70
|31.32
|444 [43]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|19.36
|-7.01
|29.39
|445 [44]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|0-0
|18.93
|-7.58
|29.25
|446 [59]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-0
|18.76
|-6.49
|30.51
|447 [45]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|18.35
|-7.54
|29.87
|448 [58]
|McNair
|5-AA
|0-0
|18.06
|-9.65
|28.04
|449 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|17.74
|-8.35
|29.66
|450 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|0-0
|17.66
|-9.13
|28.97
|451 [50]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-0
|15.69
|-10.56
|29.51
|452 [6]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-0
|15.62
|-10.38
|29.76
|453 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|0-0
|15.09
|-9.60
|31.07
|454 [47]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|13.64
|-9.10
|33.02
|455 [7]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-0
|12.86
|-11.44
|31.45
|456 [5]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-0
|10.32
|-11.36
|34.07
|457 [11]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-0
|10.29
|-12.08
|33.38
|458 [6]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-0
|5.28
|-14.54
|35.93
|459 [8]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|0-0
|5.11
|-11.70
|38.95
|460 [48]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|0-0
|4.68
|-12.00
|39.07
|461 [12]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|0-0
|-1.76
|-17.69
|39.83
|462 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-0
|-3.03
|-17.59
|41.19
|463 [49]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-0
|-7.20
|-19.42
|43.53
|464 [7]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-0
|-12.39
|-24.08
|44.07
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|90.90
|83.97
|2
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|89.81
|85.58
|3
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|88.71
|85.11
|4
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|83.25
|81.16
|5
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|82.88
|77.83
|6
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|82.70
|78.01
|7
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|81.85
|76.83
|8
|5-AAA
|4
|78.69
|72.06
|9
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|78.51
|69.25
|10
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|78.22
|72.81
|11
|2-AAAAA
|7
|77.59
|70.01
|12
|7-AAAAA
|6
|76.55
|67.87
|13
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|76.37
|72.09
|14
|1-AAAAA
|6
|74.07
|65.89
|15
|1-AAA
|6
|73.39
|67.18
|16
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|73.30
|69.49
|17
|8-AAAAA
|7
|73.03
|68.31
|18
|1-A Division I
|4
|71.91
|64.16
|19
|8-AAA
|6
|71.38
|65.75
|20
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|70.68
|66.31
|21
|3-AAAA
|6
|70.40
|64.52
|22
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|70.36
|60.47
|23
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|69.93
|66.31
|24
|1-AAAA
|5
|69.49
|63.09
|25
|4-AAAA
|8
|68.43
|62.61
|26
|2-AAAA
|7
|68.25
|64.98
|27
|2-AAA
|5
|67.61
|62.38
|28
|1-AA
|7
|67.51
|62.05
|29
|8-A Division I
|4
|66.70
|60.65
|30
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|66.34
|61.88
|31
|3-AA
|7
|66.34
|59.44
|32
|2-A Division I
|5
|65.46
|61.50
|33
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|64.92
|57.58
|34
|7-AAAA
|6
|64.60
|57.77
|35
|6-AAAAA
|7
|64.54
|57.65
|36
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|64.47
|60.32
|37
|5-AAAAA
|8
|63.90
|60.32
|38
|6-AAAA
|6
|61.80
|66.08
|39
|7-AA
|7
|61.11
|54.08
|40
|2-A Division II
|5
|60.30
|56.87
|41
|5-AA
|7
|60.05
|49.21
|42
|3-AAAAA
|5
|59.51
|55.91
|43
|5-A Division I
|4
|59.49
|49.69
|44
|8-AA
|6
|59.28
|51.92
|45
|5-AAAA
|8
|59.26
|54.79
|46
|7-AAA
|7
|59.02
|53.38
|47
|8-AAAA
|9
|57.22
|54.27
|48
|4-AAAAA
|6
|57.22
|57.29
|49
|4-AA
|8
|56.95
|48.49
|50
|7-A Division II
|3
|55.65
|53.57
|51
|6-AAA
|8
|55.53
|51.59
|52
|4-A Division I
|4
|55.35
|49.43
|53
|6-A Division II
|8
|54.82
|48.70
|54
|3-AAA
|8
|54.60
|47.35
|55
|6-A Division I
|4
|53.61
|52.10
|56
|4-AAA
|6
|52.27
|48.65
|57
|7-A Division I
|7
|52.05
|46.91
|58
|3-A Division II
|5
|52.04
|47.22
|59
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|51.67
|47.59
|60
|3-A Division I
|5
|51.02
|42.81
|61
|4-A Division II
|6
|50.75
|46.42
|62
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|49.96
|45.64
|63
|6-AA
|7
|48.84
|45.65
|64
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|48.05
|43.32
|65
|2-AA
|8
|47.98
|41.08
|66
|8-A Division II
|6
|47.51
|49.34
|67
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|45.28
|43.84
|68
|1-A Division II
|7
|44.51
|39.45
|69
|5-A Division II
|6
|40.52
|33.62
|70
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|39.26
|34.95
|71
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|36.39
|33.59
|72
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|35.71
|33.33
|73
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|34.26
|28.51
|74
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|29.17
|24.47
|75
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|25.99
|22.65
|76
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3
|24.96
|19.97
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|11.39
|5.82
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|7.25
|4.26
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|97.38
|09/30
|Buford
|Collins Hill
|-
|6.77
|69.3%
|96.02
|09/23
|Grayson
|Lowndes
|-
|1.33
|54.0%
|95.88
|08/19
|Warner Robins
|Lee County
|-
|3.37
|60.0%
|95.61
|09/02
|Buford
|North Cobb
|-
|8.72
|74.1%
|95.53
|10/14
|Buford
|Mill Creek
|-
|8.81
|74.3%
|95.21
|09/09
|Lee County
|Colquitt County
|-
|0.99
|53.0%
|94.99
|10/21
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|-
|1.74
|55.2%
|94.86
|10/21
|Collins Hill
|Mill Creek
|-
|0.84
|52.5%
|94.52
|09/23
|North Cobb
|Milton
|-
|0.06
|50.2%
|90.93
|09/09
|Collins Hill
|Cedar Grove
|-
|7.77
|71.8%
|90.87
|09/23
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|-
|7.21
|70.4%
|90.65
|09/16
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|-
|5.73
|66.6%
|90.13
|10/07
|North Cobb
|Walton
|-
|4.99
|64.6%
|89.80
|08/19
|North Cobb
|Westlake
|-
|5.40
|65.7%
|89.71
|10/28
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|-
|7.16
|70.3%
