Shooting, stabbing under investigation a block apart in SW Atlanta
Maxwell 2022 preseason summary

Grayson running back Jayvian Allen (16, left) celebrates a rushing touchdown with wide receiver Jamal Haynes in the first half of the Class 7A state high school football final against Collins Hill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)

Grayson running back Jayvian Allen (16, left) celebrates a rushing touchdown with wide receiver Jamal Haynes in the first half of the Class 7A state high school football final against Collins Hill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)

By Loren Maxwell
57 minutes ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 464 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of ---- of ---- total games including 0 tie(s) (--.--%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within --.-- points and all game margins within --.-- points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.20

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Buford0-0100.871Lee County0-094.53
2Grayson0-096.742Marist0-089.94
3Collins Hill0-095.313Blessed Trinity0-087.27
4Colquitt County0-094.744Roswell0-086.78
5Milton0-094.495Rome0-084.15
6Lowndes0-094.216Hughes0-082.28
7North Cobb0-093.357Northside (Warner Robins)0-081.24
8Mill Creek0-093.268Woodward Academy0-080.19
9North Gwinnett0-090.789Allatoona0-079.74
10Brookwood0-087.2410Creekview0-079.25
11Walton0-087.1611Tift County0-079.03
12Carrollton0-087.0012St. Pius X0-077.61
13Westlake0-086.7413Johns Creek0-076.84
14Valdosta0-086.3814Brunswick0-075.77
15Marietta0-086.2815North Forsyth0-074.97



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins0-096.701Benedictine0-084.75
2Cartersville0-093.992Bainbridge0-080.46
3Ware County0-088.643Cedartown0-080.06
4Coffee0-085.324Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)0-076.60
5Calhoun0-084.825North Oconee0-075.00
6Jefferson0-082.696Perry0-074.48
7Creekside0-079.797Cairo0-074.08
8Jones County0-079.098Starr's Mill0-073.11
9Cambridge0-075.509Hapeville Charter0-073.01
10Flowery Branch0-074.3910Griffin0-070.26
11Clarke Central0-074.3011Baldwin0-069.41
12Dutchtown0-072.9112Burke County0-069.29
13Kell0-072.0113Riverdale0-069.18
14Greater Atlanta Christian0-069.3414Troup0-068.27
15Eastside0-069.1415Westminster (Atlanta)0-067.55



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove0-088.741Eagle's Landing Christian0-081.94
2Oconee County0-081.852Fitzgerald0-081.03
3Thomasville0-079.823Pierce County0-081.01
4Crisp County0-079.404Appling County0-076.88
5Peach County0-079.295Callaway0-075.11
6Carver (Columbus)0-078.706Rockmart0-074.60
7Sandy Creek0-075.727Fellowship Christian0-074.49
8Monroe Area0-074.468Thomson0-073.13
9Carver (Atlanta)0-074.319Dodge County0-069.72
10Calvary Day0-069.3910Washington County0-067.61
11Hart County0-068.1511Northeast0-067.49
12Stephens County0-067.8312Athens Academy0-066.05
13Dawson County0-066.4513Jeff Davis0-065.22
14Wesleyan0-066.0414Haralson County0-064.84
15Mary Persons0-063.7115Cook0-061.66



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian0-080.261Clinch County0-066.24
2Brooks County0-080.142Macon County0-064.98
3Rabun County0-079.033Turner County0-062.63
4Irwin County0-078.414Wilcox County0-061.13
5Metter0-069.505Early County0-060.23
6Bleckley County0-068.776Schley County0-059.33
7Swainsboro0-066.597Washington-Wilkes0-058.85
8Dublin0-065.748Lincoln County0-057.79
9Darlington0-062.809Bowdon0-057.64
10Jefferson County0-062.5910Manchester0-057.09
11Heard County0-062.4911Charlton County0-056.70
12Whitefield Academy0-058.7312Chattahoochee County0-056.21
13Mount Vernon0-058.0013McIntosh County Academy0-056.20
14Commerce0-057.8114Emanuel County Institute0-055.55
15Lamar County0-057.0015Christian Heritage0-055.41



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy0-074.351Brentwood School0-053.83
2First Presbyterian0-060.582Gatewood School0-048.68
3Stratford Academy0-058.113Briarwood Academy0-039.28
4St. Anne-Pacelli0-056.664Central Fellowship Christian0-037.77
5Tattnall Square0-056.255Edmund Burke Academy0-036.05



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson0-043.241Pinecrest Academy0-029.75
2Memorial Day0-022.562Calvary Christian0-029.61
3Flint River Academy0-020.053Community Christian0-027.62
4Robert Toombs Academy0-019.744Creekside Christian0-027.53
5Harvester Christian0-010.325Cherokee Christian0-025.06



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Buford8-AAAAAAA0-0100.8733.00-12.11
2 [2]Grayson4-AAAAAAA0-096.7430.61-10.37
3 [1]Warner Robins2-AAAAA0-096.7032.79-8.15
4 [3]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA0-095.3129.11-10.44
5 [4]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA0-094.7431.80-7.19
6 [1]Lee County1-AAAAAA0-094.5330.44-8.34
7 [5]Milton6-AAAAAAA0-094.4930.32-8.42
8 [6]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA0-094.2132.48-5.97
9 [2]Cartersville7-AAAAA0-093.9929.39-8.85
10 [7]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA0-093.3530.15-7.45
11 [8]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA0-093.2629.85-7.66
12 [9]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA0-090.7828.18-6.84
13 [2]Marist4-AAAAAA0-089.9427.25-6.93
14 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA0-088.7427.39-5.59
15 [3]Ware County1-AAAAA0-088.6428.68-4.20
16 [3]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA0-087.2727.82-3.69
17 [10]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA0-087.2428.00-3.48
18 [11]Walton5-AAAAAAA0-087.1626.89-4.52
19 [12]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA0-087.0028.31-2.94
20 [4]Roswell7-AAAAAA0-086.7827.03-3.99
21 [13]Westlake2-AAAAAAA0-086.7426.94-4.04
22 [14]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA0-086.3825.73-4.90
23 [15]Marietta3-AAAAAAA0-086.2828.24-2.28
24 [16]Archer4-AAAAAAA0-086.2424.97-5.51
25 [4]Coffee1-AAAAA0-085.3224.37-5.19
26 [5]Calhoun7-AAAAA0-084.8224.82-4.24
27 [1]Benedictine3-AAAA0-084.7528.12-0.87
28 [17]McEachern3-AAAAAAA0-084.2526.99-1.50
29 [18]Parkview4-AAAAAAA0-084.1626.88-1.52
30 [5]Rome6-AAAAAA0-084.1524.96-3.43
31 [19]Dacula8-AAAAAAA0-083.8325.77-2.30
32 [20]Harrison3-AAAAAAA0-082.7725.28-1.73
33 [6]Jefferson8-AAAAA0-082.6923.23-3.71
34 [21]Norcross7-AAAAAAA0-082.3223.22-3.34
35 [6]Hughes5-AAAAAA0-082.2823.65-2.88
36 [1]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA0-081.9424.71-1.47
37 [22]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-081.9123.85-2.31
38 [2]Oconee County8-AAA0-081.8522.84-3.25
39 [7]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA0-081.2422.58-2.91
40 [2]Fitzgerald1-AA0-081.0322.26-3.02
41 [3]Pierce County3-AA0-081.0122.99-2.26
42 [23]Newton4-AAAAAAA0-080.7521.42-3.57
43 [24]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-080.4724.27-0.44
44 [2]Bainbridge1-AAAA0-080.4623.43-1.28
45 [25]Camden County1-AAAAAAA0-080.2924.28-0.25
46 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I0-080.2625.380.88
47 [8]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA0-080.1923.20-1.23
48 [2]Brooks County1-A Division I0-080.1424.830.44
49 [3]Cedartown7-AAAA0-080.0622.27-2.03
50 [3]Thomasville1-AAA0-079.8222.90-1.16
51 [7]Creekside5-AAAAA0-079.7923.13-0.91
52 [9]Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-079.7421.80-2.19
53 [26]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA0-079.5523.74-0.06
54 [4]Crisp County1-AAA0-079.4021.24-2.39
55 [5]Peach County2-AAA0-079.2923.560.02
56 [10]Creekview6-AAAAAA0-079.2521.53-1.97
57 [8]Jones County2-AAAAA0-079.0926.032.70
58 [3]Rabun County8-A Division I0-079.0324.741.47
59 [11]Tift County1-AAAAAA0-079.0320.76-2.51
60 [6]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA0-078.7022.960.01
61 [4]Irwin County1-A Division I0-078.4122.24-0.41
62 [12]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA0-077.6121.33-0.53
63 [27]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA0-077.4623.471.77
64 [4]Appling County3-AA0-076.8820.99-0.13
65 [13]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-076.8422.281.19
66 [28]Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-076.7720.07-0.94
67 [4]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA0-076.6022.001.16
68 [29]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA0-076.5021.290.55
69 [14]Brunswick2-AAAAAA0-075.7721.101.09
70 [7]Sandy Creek5-AAA0-075.7222.132.17
71 [30]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA0-075.5619.43-0.37
72 [9]Cambridge6-AAAAA0-075.5020.801.06
73 [5]Callaway5-AA0-075.1121.081.73
74 [31]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA0-075.0421.652.37
75 [5]North Oconee8-AAAA0-075.0021.462.22
76 [15]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA0-074.9719.730.51
77 [6]Rockmart7-AA0-074.6021.742.89
78 [7]Fellowship Christian8-AA0-074.4922.033.30
79 [6]Perry2-AAAA0-074.4820.351.62
80 [8]Monroe Area8-AAA0-074.4619.871.16
81 [10]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA0-074.3920.571.93
82 [16]Houston County1-AAAAAA0-074.3520.241.65
83 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-074.3518.730.14
84 [9]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA0-074.3120.251.69
85 [11]Clarke Central8-AAAAA0-074.3020.952.41
86 [7]Cairo1-AAAA0-074.0819.461.14
87 [17]Douglas County5-AAAAAA0-073.9819.361.13
88 [32]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA0-073.8820.031.90
89 [33]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA0-073.8420.602.51
90 [18]Gainesville8-AAAAAA0-073.5919.541.70
91 [19]Newnan5-AAAAAA0-073.2020.813.36
92 [8]Thomson4-AA0-073.1319.101.72
93 [8]Starr's Mill4-AAAA0-073.1118.391.04
94 [20]Riverwood4-AAAAAA0-073.0619.742.43
95 [9]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-073.0118.351.10
96 [12]Dutchtown2-AAAAA0-072.9117.230.08
97 [21]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA0-072.7918.591.55
98 [22]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA0-072.4419.672.99
99 [34]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA0-072.2718.862.35
100 [23]Alexander5-AAAAAA0-072.0118.071.82
101 [13]Kell6-AAAAA0-072.0119.333.08
102 [24]South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-071.7520.204.21
103 [25]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA0-071.6818.002.08
104 [26]Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-070.8617.652.55
105 [35]Lambert6-AAAAAAA0-070.6019.104.25
106 [27]Veterans1-AAAAAA0-070.5518.884.09
107 [10]Griffin2-AAAA0-070.2619.174.67
108 [28]Lanier8-AAAAAA0-070.1518.303.91
109 [9]Dodge County1-AA0-069.7217.433.47
110 [5]Metter3-A Division I0-069.5017.343.60
111 [11]Baldwin2-AAAA0-069.4117.333.68
112 [10]Calvary Day3-AAA0-069.3916.743.10
113 [29]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA0-069.3917.133.50
114 [14]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA0-069.3417.744.16
115 [12]Burke County3-AAAA0-069.2919.916.37
116 [13]Riverdale4-AAAA0-069.1816.553.13
117 [15]Eastside8-AAAAA0-069.1417.323.93
118 [6]Bleckley County2-A Division I0-068.7717.394.38
119 [30]River Ridge6-AAAAAA0-068.7117.834.87
120 [16]Ola2-AAAAA0-068.6217.965.10
121 [31]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA0-068.5115.783.03
122 [32]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA0-068.3817.394.76
123 [36]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA0-068.3417.434.85
124 [14]Troup4-AAAA0-068.2717.134.62
125 [11]Hart County8-AAA0-068.1518.375.97
126 [12]Stephens County8-AAA0-067.8316.494.41
127 [10]Washington County4-AA0-067.6118.056.20
128 [15]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA0-067.5515.974.18
129 [11]Northeast2-AA0-067.4916.294.56
130 [16]Holy Innocents6-AAAA0-067.4717.235.51
131 [17]Tucker4-AAAAA0-067.0616.214.91
132 [17]Whitewater4-AAAA0-066.7316.085.11
133 [18]Harris County3-AAAAA0-066.6017.816.97
134 [7]Swainsboro2-A Division I0-066.5914.994.15
135 [18]West Laurens2-AAAA0-066.4515.324.62
136 [19]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA0-066.4516.105.41
137 [13]Dawson County7-AAA0-066.4517.446.75
138 [1]Clinch County2-A Division II0-066.2416.736.24
139 [20]Dalton7-AAAAA0-066.1918.327.89
140 [19]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA0-066.1815.224.79
141 [21]Union Grove2-AAAAA0-066.0916.526.18
142 [12]Athens Academy8-AA0-066.0516.486.19
143 [14]Wesleyan7-AAA0-066.0414.314.03
144 [20]Stockbridge5-AAAA0-065.9415.164.97
145 [8]Dublin2-A Division I0-065.7417.767.78
146 [33]Pope7-AAAAAA0-065.6915.635.70
147 [21]Stephenson6-AAAA0-065.5214.674.91
148 [22]Mays5-AAAAA0-065.4516.897.19
149 [13]Jeff Davis1-AA0-065.2215.245.78
150 [22]Lovett5-AAAA0-065.0214.244.98
151 [2]Macon County6-A Division II0-064.9816.337.11
152 [14]Haralson County7-AA0-064.8415.586.49
153 [23]Decatur4-AAAAA0-064.3515.446.84
154 [34]Evans2-AAAAAA0-064.2115.446.98
155 [35]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA0-064.1216.287.91
156 [36]Etowah6-AAAAAA0-063.7511.753.75
157 [37]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA0-063.7313.095.12
158 [15]Mary Persons2-AAA0-063.7115.947.99
159 [24]Banneker5-AAAAA0-063.4814.907.18
160 [23]North Hall8-AAAA0-063.3615.407.80
161 [24]LaGrange4-AAAA0-063.0813.866.54
162 [25]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-062.8714.387.27
163 [37]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA0-062.8315.628.54
164 [26]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-062.8214.117.05
165 [9]Darlington7-A Division I0-062.8014.627.58
166 [38]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA0-062.7713.956.94
167 [38]East Paulding5-AAAAAA0-062.6514.167.27
168 [3]Turner County2-A Division II0-062.6315.088.21
169 [10]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-062.5914.307.46
170 [11]Heard County4-A Division I0-062.4913.917.17
171 [16]White County7-AAA0-062.4815.338.61
172 [27]Wayne County3-AAAA0-062.2413.126.64
173 [17]Dougherty1-AAA0-062.1114.227.86
174 [25]Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-062.0614.458.14
175 [39]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA0-062.0314.438.16
176 [26]Statesboro1-AAAAA0-061.9813.917.69
177 [18]Adairsville6-AAA0-061.9714.087.86
178 [27]Cass7-AAAAA0-061.8813.667.53
179 [15]Cook1-AA0-061.6615.069.17
180 [28]New Hampstead3-AAAA0-061.5016.9211.17
181 [19]Jackson2-AAA0-061.4914.368.62
182 [28]Loganville8-AAAAA0-061.3613.557.94
183 [16]Fannin County7-AA0-061.1413.468.07
184 [4]Wilcox County4-A Division II0-061.1313.828.44
185 [40]Effingham County2-AAAAAA0-061.1012.967.61
186 [20]Ringgold6-AAA0-060.9413.318.12
187 [17]North Murray7-AA0-060.9315.3910.22
188 [21]Savannah Christian3-AAA0-060.8813.718.59
189 [29]Spalding2-AAAA0-060.5913.688.84
190 [2]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-060.5812.557.73
191 [41]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-060.4712.087.37
192 [30]Pace Academy5-AAAA0-060.3612.567.95
193 [31]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA0-060.2913.969.42
194 [5]Early County1-A Division II0-060.2313.038.56
195 [32]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA0-060.1814.8510.42
196 [42]Alcovy3-AAAAAA0-059.9513.589.39
197 [22]Upson-Lee2-AAA0-059.9113.879.72
198 [23]Bremen6-AAA0-059.9113.759.60
199 [33]Hardaway1-AAAA0-059.8712.498.38
200 [18]Putnam County4-AA0-059.6613.249.34
201 [34]Madison County8-AAAA0-059.6412.278.38
202 [43]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-059.6313.569.69
203 [44]Paulding County5-AAAAAA0-059.5313.519.73
204 [6]Schley County6-A Division II0-059.3312.448.86
205 [35]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-058.9412.028.84
206 [7]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II0-058.8513.7810.69
207 [12]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I0-058.7311.528.55
208 [29]Northgate3-AAAAA0-058.2810.738.20
209 [30]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-058.2513.8211.33
210 [3]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-058.1111.499.14
211 [19]South Atlanta6-AA0-058.0612.8210.52
212 [39]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-058.0412.3110.02
213 [13]Mount Vernon6-A Division I0-058.0011.929.68
214 [36]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA0-057.8812.4210.30
215 [14]Commerce8-A Division I0-057.8111.869.81
216 [8]Lincoln County8-A Division II0-057.7911.769.73
217 [9]Bowdon7-A Division II0-057.6411.329.44
218 [20]Vidalia3-AA0-057.5412.0310.24
219 [24]Morgan County4-AAA0-057.4711.349.63
220 [37]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA0-057.2710.869.34
221 [45]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-057.1211.4810.12
222 [10]Manchester6-A Division II0-057.0910.729.38
223 [15]Lamar County4-A Division I0-057.0011.229.97
224 [40]Campbell2-AAAAAAA0-056.9810.659.43
225 [38]Westover1-AAAA0-056.8812.0410.92
226 [16]Pelham1-A Division I0-056.7811.2010.17
227 [39]Miller Grove6-AAAA0-056.7710.439.42
228 [17]Elbert County8-A Division I0-056.7611.9110.90
229 [11]Charlton County2-A Division II0-056.7011.6610.71
230 [41]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA0-056.6911.2510.31
231 [4]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-056.6610.009.10
232 [31]Jenkins1-AAAAA0-056.6511.4310.54
233 [32]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-056.6410.499.61
234 [40]Luella5-AAAA0-056.609.588.74
235 [41]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA0-056.5710.9610.14
236 [33]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-056.5513.0512.27
237 [46]Lassiter7-AAAAAA0-056.5411.3610.58
238 [42]Sonoraville7-AAAA0-056.5111.7811.03
239 [5]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-056.2511.6511.16
240 [12]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-056.219.919.46
241 [13]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II0-056.2010.149.70
242 [21]Worth County1-AA0-056.0312.5812.30
243 [34]Centennial6-AAAAA0-056.0212.4012.13
244 [18]Pepperell7-A Division I0-055.8411.5811.50
245 [43]Howard2-AAAA0-055.789.759.72
246 [35]Hiram7-AAAAA0-055.7512.7812.78
247 [47]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA0-055.7511.7111.72
248 [6]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-055.6811.0711.14
249 [22]Toombs County3-AA0-055.6110.0310.18
250 [36]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA0-055.609.349.50
251 [14]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-055.5510.3210.53
252 [15]Christian Heritage7-A Division II0-055.4111.1111.46
253 [48]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA0-055.319.399.84
254 [37]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA0-055.2011.5612.12
255 [16]Warren County8-A Division II0-055.0210.7211.46
256 [17]Aquinas8-A Division II0-054.8910.6211.48
257 [44]Fayette County4-AAAA0-054.8210.1211.05
258 [25]Savannah Country Day3-AAA0-054.7911.3712.34
259 [23]North Cobb Christian6-AA0-054.789.2510.23
260 [49]Jackson County8-AAAAAA0-054.6410.3011.41
261 [24]Columbia5-AA0-054.179.3010.88
262 [26]Pickens7-AAA0-054.159.8511.46
263 [18]Mitchell County1-A Division II0-054.1111.2712.92
264 [27]Liberty County3-AAA0-054.099.8111.48
265 [38]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-054.019.2210.97
266 [7]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA0-053.9110.8812.73
267 [42]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA0-053.878.8310.72
268 [28]Monroe1-AAA0-053.839.2211.14
269 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA0-053.8312.7314.66
270 [19]Johnson County5-A Division II0-053.568.8211.01
271 [43]Duluth7-AAAAAAA0-053.4011.1313.49
272 [20]Montgomery County3-A Division II0-053.3010.3812.84
273 [39]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA0-053.108.4911.15
274 [50]South Effingham2-AAAAAA0-053.0210.9913.73
275 [40]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA0-052.9910.3113.08
276 [29]Hebron Christian8-AAA0-052.959.9412.74
277 [45]Islands3-AAAA0-052.777.8110.79
278 [30]Harlem4-AAA0-052.399.9713.34
279 [8]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-052.338.7412.17
280 [25]Windsor Forest3-AA0-052.146.8310.45
281 [51]Grovetown2-AAAAAA0-052.048.8512.57
282 [41]Drew3-AAAAA0-051.936.4710.30
283 [19]Trion7-A Division I0-051.8910.0313.89
284 [26]Westside (Augusta)4-AA0-051.837.0110.94
285 [42]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-051.669.1913.29
286 [43]M.L. King4-AAAAA0-051.668.0212.12
287 [27]Central (Macon)2-AA0-051.607.0411.19
288 [28]Union County8-AA0-051.4910.0814.35
289 [31]Hephzibah4-AAA0-051.449.1613.48
290 [32]Richmond Academy4-AAA0-051.436.4210.75
291 [29]Mount Paran Christian6-AA0-051.267.7512.25
292 [46]Chestatee8-AAAA0-051.2110.8815.43
293 [33]LaFayette6-AAA0-051.188.9513.53
294 [30]Berrien1-AA0-051.118.5013.14
295 [52]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-051.0810.7815.45
296 [44]Chamblee4-AAAAA0-051.0610.2414.94
297 [21]Dooly County4-A Division II0-050.487.4812.76
298 [20]Temple4-A Division I0-050.278.5614.05
299 [45]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-050.007.3413.10
300 [46]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA0-049.867.1313.02
301 [22]Lanier County2-A Division II0-049.819.1615.11
302 [47]McIntosh3-AAAAA0-049.739.3915.41
303 [9]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-049.718.2614.31
304 [31]Washington6-AA0-049.677.9114.00
305 [32]Sumter County1-AA0-049.618.0114.16
306 [34]Douglass5-AAA0-049.488.0714.34
307 [35]Franklin County8-AAA0-049.266.4812.97
308 [36]Columbus1-AAA0-049.239.9216.45
309 [47]Walnut Grove8-AAAA0-049.135.4112.03
310 [48]Hampton5-AAAA0-049.127.9014.53
311 [21]Athens Christian8-A Division I0-048.999.6316.39
312 [23]Atkinson County2-A Division II0-048.947.6114.42
313 [2]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA0-048.686.1713.25
314 [33]Laney4-AA0-048.685.1212.20
315 [22]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I0-048.678.3415.42
316 [24]Telfair County4-A Division II0-048.437.1014.42
317 [23]Chattooga7-A Division I0-048.367.7215.11
318 [34]Tattnall County3-AA0-048.006.4814.24
319 [35]Model7-AA0-047.795.3213.28
320 [44]Discovery7-AAAAAAA0-047.785.4013.38
321 [10]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-047.749.3517.37
322 [11]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA0-047.726.8814.92
323 [25]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II0-047.688.0816.16
324 [37]Pike County2-AAA0-047.528.2516.48
325 [12]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-047.276.7615.25
326 [38]Salem4-AAA0-047.236.2414.77
327 [39]Ridgeland6-AAA0-047.077.3416.02
328 [26]Marion County6-A Division II0-046.924.8813.72
329 [40]Gordon Lee6-AAA0-046.535.3914.61
330 [41]West Hall7-AAA0-046.535.7014.93
331 [48]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-046.215.6515.19
332 [13]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-045.817.1217.07
333 [49]McDonough5-AAAA0-045.785.7815.76
334 [24]Screven County3-A Division I0-045.685.5615.64
335 [14]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA0-045.485.8116.09
336 [27]Taylor County6-A Division II0-045.416.9717.32
337 [49]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA0-045.244.5515.07
338 [36]Brantley County3-AA0-044.894.4615.33
339 [28]Terrell County1-A Division II0-044.734.8315.85
340 [15]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-044.596.6817.84
341 [50]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA0-044.564.2515.45
342 [42]Coahulla Creek6-AAA0-044.345.4616.87
343 [25]Claxton3-A Division I0-044.214.2915.84
344 [43]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-044.174.6516.23
345 [50]Shaw1-AAAA0-044.153.9415.55
346 [53]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA0-044.134.1315.75
347 [26]East Laurens2-A Division I0-043.795.5917.55
348 [27]Social Circle5-A Division I0-043.636.1018.22
349 [37]Landmark Christian5-AA0-043.563.8216.01
350 [38]East Jackson8-AA0-043.515.1117.36
351 [29]Jenkins County3-A Division II0-043.493.9316.20
352 [30]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-043.482.6914.97
353 [51]Northview6-AAAAA0-043.376.6519.04
354 [31]Wheeler County4-A Division II0-043.355.6818.08
355 [44]Gilmer7-AAA0-043.295.5818.05
356 [54]Morrow3-AAAAAA0-043.274.7617.25
357 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A0-043.243.3615.87
358 [39]Southwest2-AA0-043.135.5518.17
359 [28]St. Francis6-A Division I0-043.005.0417.80
360 [52]Midtown5-AAAAA †0-042.933.2116.04
361 [16]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-042.723.8916.93
362 [29]Dade County7-A Division I0-042.704.8017.86
363 [17]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-042.214.8318.38
364 [40]Rutland2-AA0-041.793.2317.19
365 [45]Long County3-AAA0-041.765.3919.39
366 [55]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA0-041.344.3418.76
367 [32]Greenville6-A Division II0-041.334.4418.87
368 [30]Bacon County1-A Division I0-041.304.8019.26
369 [51]East Hall8-AAAA0-041.067.7122.41
370 [33]Hancock Central5-A Division II0-041.043.1017.82
371 [46]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA0-040.763.5118.51
372 [31]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †0-040.692.6617.73
373 [52]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †0-040.643.7918.91
374 [18]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-040.441.4716.78
375 [41]Banks County8-AA0-040.301.4816.94
376 [34]Miller County1-A Division II0-039.751.7917.80
377 [19]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-039.572.4618.64
378 [42]Spencer2-AA0-039.512.2318.48
379 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA0-039.282.0418.52
380 [56]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-038.872.9719.86
381 [35]Hawkinsville4-A Division II0-038.802.7819.74
382 [20]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-038.323.3320.77
383 [36]Seminole County1-A Division II0-038.010.6418.38
384 [43]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-038.011.9219.66
385 [47]Beach3-AAA0-038.012.0619.81
386 [44]Redan5-AA0-037.962.5320.33
387 [4]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA0-037.771.5619.55
388 [32]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I0-037.441.7520.06
389 [45]Murray County7-AA0-037.432.4120.74
390 [33]Jasper County5-A Division I0-037.421.0819.42
391 [53]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-036.580.3419.52
392 [37]Treutlen4-A Division II0-036.330.9620.39
393 [45]Osborne5-AAAAAAA0-036.27-0.5918.89
394 [5]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA0-036.050.2819.98
395 [46]Providence Christian8-AA0-035.703.4023.46
396 [53]North Springs6-AAAAA0-035.640.4620.58
397 [38]Greene County8-A Division II0-035.581.6621.84
398 [47]Therrell6-AA0-035.360.9921.39
399 [48]Lumpkin County7-AAA0-034.750.8421.85
400 [6]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA0-034.422.1723.50
401 [21]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-034.38-0.0921.28
402 [39]Towns County8-A Division II0-033.911.2623.11
403 [7]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA0-033.851.5423.44
404 [48]Towers5-AA0-033.660.1122.20
405 [34]Armuchee7-A Division I0-033.59-1.1021.06
406 [35]Coosa7-A Division I0-033.22-1.5221.02
407 [49]Josey4-AA0-032.650.1023.21
408 [50]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-032.43-1.5021.83
409 [54]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA0-032.330.0523.48
410 [49]Cross Creek4-AAA0-031.97-2.7321.06
411 [22]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-031.91-2.5121.34
412 [51]Gordon Central7-AA0-031.81-1.0122.93
413 [23]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-031.74-0.2023.82
414 [52]ACE Charter2-AA0-031.030.4525.18
415 [40]Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-030.64-3.4421.68
416 [57]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †0-030.56-2.3622.83
417 [36]Bryan County3-A Division I0-030.16-1.2124.39
418 [53]Walker6-AA †0-029.97-2.1423.65
419 [1]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-029.75-2.4523.55
420 [2]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-029.61-1.8424.30
421 [55]North Clayton4-AAAA0-029.12-5.0021.63
422 [8]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA0-028.89-0.7726.09
423 [54]Butler4-AA0-028.31-4.3523.10
424 [37]Crawford County4-A Division I0-027.95-2.0125.79
425 [56]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-027.91-2.9324.91
426 [3]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-027.62-3.8324.31
427 [55]Jordan2-AA0-027.59-3.1824.99
428 [41]Portal3-A Division II0-027.58-2.8525.33
429 [4]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-027.53-2.6725.55
430 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA0-027.28-3.7124.77
431 [24]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-027.00-3.6425.12
432 [56]Kendrick2-AA0-026.49-4.9224.35
433 [25]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA0-026.16-7.0622.53
434 [57]Glenn Hills4-AA0-026.04-4.8124.91
435 [9]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA0-025.44-2.8527.47
436 [5]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA0-025.06-3.9526.75
437 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-024.50-6.1725.08
438 [57]East Forsyth8-AAAA0-023.33-5.1327.30
439 [2]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A0-022.56-4.7928.40
440 [42]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-021.59-6.8927.27
441 [58]Druid Hills6-AAAA †0-020.20-7.3928.17
442 [3]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A0-020.05-6.8428.86
443 [4]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A0-019.74-4.7031.32
444 [43]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-019.36-7.0129.39
445 [44]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †0-018.93-7.5829.25
446 [59]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-018.76-6.4930.51
447 [45]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-018.35-7.5429.87
448 [58]McNair5-AA0-018.06-9.6528.04
449 [46]Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-017.74-8.3529.66
450 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †0-017.66-9.1328.97
451 [50]Groves3-AAA0-015.69-10.5629.51
452 [6]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA0-015.62-10.3829.76
453 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA0-015.09-9.6031.07
454 [47]Glascock County5-A Division II0-013.64-9.1033.02
455 [7]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-012.86-11.4431.45
456 [5]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-010.32-11.3634.07
457 [11]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA0-010.29-12.0833.38
458 [6]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A0-05.28-14.5435.93
459 [8]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA0-05.11-11.7038.95
460 [48]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †0-04.68-12.0039.07
461 [12]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA0-0-1.76-17.6939.83
462 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-0-3.03-17.5941.19
463 [49]GSIC8-A Division II †0-0-7.20-19.4243.53
464 [7]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-0-12.39-24.0844.07



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
18-AAAAAAA690.9083.97
21-AAAAAAA589.8185.58
34-AAAAAAA688.7185.11
43-AAAAAAA583.2581.16
56-AAAAAAA682.8877.83
61-AAAAAA682.7078.01
72-AAAAAAA581.8576.83
85-AAA478.6972.06
95-AAAAAAA678.5169.25
107-AAAAAA778.2272.81
112-AAAAA777.5970.01
127-AAAAA676.5567.87
136-AAAAAA776.3772.09
141-AAAAA674.0765.89
151-AAA673.3967.18
165-AAAAAA873.3069.49
178-AAAAA773.0368.31
181-A Division I471.9164.16
198-AAA671.3865.75
204-AAAAAA670.6866.31
213-AAAA670.4064.52
227-AAAAAAA770.3660.47
238-AAAAAA769.9366.31
241-AAAA569.4963.09
254-AAAA868.4362.61
262-AAAA768.2564.98
272-AAA567.6162.38
281-AA767.5162.05
298-A Division I466.7060.65
302-AAAAAA766.3461.88
313-AA766.3459.44
322-A Division I565.4661.50
333-AAAAAA864.9257.58
347-AAAA664.6057.77
356-AAAAA764.5457.65
36GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA564.4760.32
375-AAAAA863.9060.32
386-AAAA661.8066.08
397-AA761.1154.08
402-A Division II560.3056.87
415-AA760.0549.21
423-AAAAA559.5155.91
435-A Division I459.4949.69
448-AA659.2851.92
455-AAAA859.2654.79
467-AAA759.0253.38
478-AAAA957.2254.27
484-AAAAA657.2257.29
494-AA856.9548.49
507-A Division II355.6553.57
516-AAA855.5351.59
524-A Division I455.3549.43
536-A Division II854.8248.70
543-AAA854.6047.35
556-A Division I453.6152.10
564-AAA652.2748.65
577-A Division I752.0546.91
583-A Division II552.0447.22
59GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA551.6747.59
603-A Division I551.0242.81
614-A Division II650.7546.42
62GIAA Region 2-AA349.9645.64
636-AA748.8445.65
64GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA448.0543.32
652-AA847.9841.08
668-A Division II647.5149.34
67GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA645.2843.84
681-A Division II744.5139.45
695-A Division II640.5233.62
70GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA539.2634.95
71GIAA Region 4-AA336.3933.59
72GIAA Region 6-AA235.7133.33
73GIAA Region 2-A334.2628.51
74GIAA Region 3-AA229.1724.47
75GAPPS Region 2-AA525.9922.65
76GAPPS Region 1-AA324.9619.97
77GIAA Region 1-A411.395.82
78GIAA Region 1-AA27.254.26

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
97.3809/30BufordCollins Hill - 6.7769.3%
96.0209/23GraysonLowndes - 1.3354.0%
95.8808/19Warner RobinsLee County - 3.3760.0%
95.6109/02BufordNorth Cobb - 8.7274.1%
95.5310/14BufordMill Creek - 8.8174.3%
95.2109/09Lee CountyColquitt County - 0.9953.0%
94.9910/21Colquitt CountyLowndes - 1.7455.2%
94.8610/21Collins HillMill Creek - 0.8452.5%
94.5209/23North CobbMilton - 0.0650.2%
90.9309/09Collins HillCedar Grove - 7.7771.8%
90.8709/23Colquitt CountyCedar Grove - 7.2170.4%
90.6509/16Mill CreekCedar Grove - 5.7366.6%
90.1310/07North CobbWalton - 4.9964.6%
89.8008/19North CobbWestlake - 5.4065.7%
89.7110/28Colquitt CountyValdosta - 7.1670.3%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
