Marist sweeps Class 6A; GHSA Cross Country results from Saturday

On the boys side of Class 7A, Harrison won its second state championship in program history and defending state champion Marietta finished third. Walton Joseph Minecci won the individual competition in a tightly contested race that separated first and third by only three seconds, Minecci (15:43.92), Lambert Jackson Hogsed (16:45.60, and Collins Hill Jameson Pifer (15:46.43). On the girls side, Marietta continued their recent dominance with five runners finishing in the top 15 including Mary Nesmith (1st), Maddie Jones (3rd), Nora Hart (7th), Gabi Comsudes (10th), Colette DePasquale (13th). Marietta’s Mary Nesmith (18:15.26) finished first in the individual competition followed by Mill Creek Jewel Wells (18:27.08) and Marietta runner Maddie Jones (18:27.53).

In the Class 6A boys competition, Marist won its first state title since 2017 and 13th overall. Marist Tommy Latham (15:57.21) won the individual competition. Latham was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for his impressive sophomore campaign in 2022-2023 and now has his second individual state title after breaking his state title time (15:58.20) last year. On the girls side, Marist won its fourth title in the last five years. Creekview Katelynn Dollar (17:49.93) won the individual competition.

In the Class 4A boys competition, Westminster extended its state championship record and won its seventh consecutive title. It was a dominant performance for Westminster as three of their runners finished in the top four (Joseph Jacquot, Esfan Daya, and Jacob Jacquot). Joseph Jacquot won the boys individual competition. On the girls side, Pace Academy won its 15th title in school history and fourth consecutive state title. Pace Academy Zahara Bernal (18:53.14) won the individual competition and two of her teammates Olivia Resnick (19:12.73) and Caroline Hood (19:22.70) finished second and third in the individual competition.

On the boys side of Class 3A, Oconee County won its fourth title in school history after four runners finished in the top 10 (Cooper Timberman, Aaron Brodrick, Patterson Graham, and Jonah Ferguson). Oconee County Cooper Timberman won the individual competition. On the girls side, Wesleyan won its ninth state title in program history and fourth consecutive title. The Lady Wolves had one of the better team scores across the competition at Carrollton and the second-closest team (Columbus) was 50 points behind. Wesleyan Freshman Weezie Moore took home the state title in the individual competition.

On the boys side of Class 2A, Providence Christian won its first title in school history. Fannin County Zechariah Prater (16:23) won the individual competition. On the girls side, Athens Academy won its fourth state title in program history, the first since 2002. Athens Academy Maya Davis won the individual competition (19:15.44).

See the class-by-class results from Saturday below or follow the link to the MileSplitGA.

Class 7A Boys Individual

1. Joseph Minecci, Walton, 15:43.92; 2. Jackson Hogsed, Lambert, 15:45.60; 3. Jameson Pifer, Collins Hill, 15:46.43.

Class 7A Boys Team

1. Harrison, 122; 2. Denmark, 140; 3. Marietta, 164

Class 7A Girls Individual

1. Mary Nesmith, Marietta, 18:15.26; 2. Jewel Wells, Mill Creek, 18:27.08; 3. Maddie Jones, Marietta, 18:27.53

Class 7A Girls Team

1. Marietta, 32; 2. Walton, 104; 3. Harrison, 116

Class 2A Boys Individual

1. Zechariah Prater, Fannin County, 16:23.52; 2. Will DeLoach, Athens Academy, 16:43.60; 3. Ruben Ramirez, Mount Paran Christian, 16:50.64

Class 2A Boys Team

1. Providence Christian, 70; 2. Athens Academy, 80; 3. Fannin County, 137

Class 2A Girls Individual

1. Maya Davis, Athens Academy, 19:15.44; 2. Lindsey Holloway, Fannin County, 20:01.04; 3. Georgia Meredith, Vidalia, 20:12.28

Class 2A Girls Team

1. Athens Academy, 58; 2. Fellowship Christian, 95, 3. Savannah Arts Academy, 102

Class 3A Boys Individual

1. Cooper Timberman, Oconee County, 15:50.31; 2. Wood Moore, Wesleyan, 15:54.36; 3. Aaron Brodrick, Oconee County, 16:10.84

Class 3A Boys Team

1. Oconee County, 40; 2. Lumpkin County, 105; 3. Hebron Christian, 109

Class 3A Girls Individual

1. Weezie Moore, Wesleyan, 20:06.52; 2. Alyna Gilbert, Columbus, 20:27.83; 3. Eva Murphy, Wesleyan, 20:30.69

Class 3A Girls Team

1. Wesleyan, 34; 2. Columbus, 84; 3. Oconee County, 111

Class 4A Boys Individual

1. Joseph Jacquotl, Westminster, 15:30.89; 2. Esfan Daya, Westminster, 15:59.72; 3. Bryant Young, North Hall, 16:10.19

Class 4A Boys Team

1. Westminster, 43; 2. Clarkston, 84; 3. Starr’s Mill, 103

Class 4A Girls Individual

1. Zahara Bernal, Pace Academy, 18:53.14; 2. Olivia Resnick, Pace Academy, 19:12.73; 3. Caroline Hood, Pace Academy, 19:22.70

Class 4A Girls Team

1. Pace Academy, 28; 2. Starr’s Mill, 83; 3. North Hall, 92

Class 6A Boys Individual

1. Tommy Latham, Marist, 15:57.21; 2. Christian Jimenez, Roswell, 16:08.69; 3. Malachi Burnett, Creekview, 16:17.05

Class 6A Boys Team

1. Marist, 59; 2. Blessed Trinity, 83; 3. Roswell, 155

Class 6A Girls Individual

1. Katelynn Dollar, Creekview, 17:49.93; 2. Ruby Little, Marist, 18:08.45; 3. Josie Hutchinson, Pope, 18:53.65

Class 6A Girls Team

1. Marist, 49; 2. St. Pius X, 78; 3. Blessed Trinity, 136