Marist football shuts down, cancels Chapel Hill game

Marist is suspending football practices and canceling its football game Friday with Chapel Hill, athletic director Tommy Marshall confirmed Monday morning.
''We have some COVID-related issues that have put us in a gray area,'' Marshall said. "We could go and contract trace and try to play, but we’d be missing a lot [of players], so we thought it would be better to wait and get a hold on things.''
Marist defeated Hampton 45-0 on Friday in a home game.
With a scheduled bye week Oct. 3, Marist won’t play until Oct. 10 against Hapeville Charter, Marshall said. COVID-related quarantines typically last two weeks.
Chapel Hill is not a region opponent, and the game will not be made up.
Marist is 3-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.
