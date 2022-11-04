Marietta sweeps state’s highest class in first day of GHSA cross country state championships

On the boys side of Class 7A, it marked the Blue Devils’ fourth title and for the girls, it marked the fifth overall championship and five in the past six seasons.

Marietta’s Jared Fortenberry finished second in the individual competition behind Richmond Hill’s Memphis Rich. On the girls side, Marietta’s Maddie Jones finished second behind Harrison’s Samantha McGarity. The Marietta boys won state titles in 2014, 2015 and 2020 while the girls won in 2017, 2018, 2020 and last season.