Marietta sweeps state’s highest class in first day of GHSA cross country state championships

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

The Marietta boys and girls both won team titles in the state’s highest class to mark the program’s ninth overall cross country championship as the first day of competition came to a close at the GHSA Cross Country state championships in Carrollton.

On the boys side of Class 7A, it marked the Blue Devils’ fourth title and for the girls, it marked the fifth overall championship and five in the past six seasons.

Marietta’s Jared Fortenberry finished second in the individual competition behind Richmond Hill’s Memphis Rich. On the girls side, Marietta’s Maddie Jones finished second behind Harrison’s Samantha McGarity. The Marietta boys won state titles in 2014, 2015 and 2020 while the girls won in 2017, 2018, 2020 and last season.

In the Class A Division II boys competition, Aquinas runner Diego Pryor won the individual title while Atkinson County took the team championship. On the girls side, Wilcox County’s Isidora Catron won the individual championship while Atlanta Classical won the team title.

In the Class A Division I boys competition, Bleckley County runner Luke Churchwell won the individual title and Armuchee captured the team championship. On the girls side, Darlington’s Caroline Knight won the individual title and Screven County captured the team championship.

See the class-by-class results below or follow the link to the MileSplitGA state meet hub.

Class 7A Boys Individual

1. Memphis Rich, Richmond Hill, 16:21.93; 2. Jared Fortenberry, Marietta, 16:38.93; 3. Will Jennings, Carrollton, 16:39.92.

Class 7A Boys Team

1. Marietta, 88; 2. Carrollton, 122; 3. Lambert, 134

Class 7A Girls Individual

1. Samantha McGarity, Harrison, 18:34.91; 2. Maddie Jones, Marietta, 19:15.03; 3. Carmel Yonas, South Forsyth, 19:24.26

Class 7A Girls Team

1. Marietta, 33; 2. Harrison, 101; 3. South Forsyth, 156

Class A Division II Boys Individual

1. Diego Pryor, Aquinas, 18:36.00; 2. Joe Meier, Georgia Military, 18:48.50; 3. Eli Walker, Aquinas, 19:02.80

Class A Division II Boys Team

1. Atkinson County 66*; 2. Georgia Military, 66*; 3. Atlanta Classical, 84

Class A Division II Girls Individual

1. Isidora Catron, Wilcox County, 23:04.03; 2. Geisha Smith, Seminole County, 23:22.45; 3. Sara Neil Kirkland, Atlanta Classical, 23:31.57

Class A Division II Girls Team

1. Atlanta Classical, 61; 2. Chattahoochee County, 104, 3. Wilcox County, 122

Class A Division I Boys Individual

1. Luke Churchwell, Bleckley, 16:35.98; 2. Taylor Wade, Whitefield Academy, 16:36.03; 3. Nathan Smith, Athens Christian, 16:48.97

Class A Division I Boys Team

1. Armuchee, 61; 2. Whitefield Academy, 67; 3. Paideia, 96

Class A Division I Girls Individual

1. Caroline Knight, Darlington, 25:28.14; 2. Carmen Crawford, Temple, 25:33.37; 3. Tessa

Class A Division I Girls Team

1. Screven County, 59; 2. Temple, 67; 3. Mount Pisgah Christian, 75

