Marietta 34, McEachern 16

“I thought he did well,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said of Gray. “I thought he managed the game well and threw some good passes. He had some crucial drops. I thought some guys could’ve helped him out a little bit better, but I thought he stayed composed and did a good job.”

McEachern’s Reece Kingeter started at quarterback in place of Jaydon Kinney, who is out for the season after breaking his leg in a victory against Harrison last week. However, Kingeter ran for a touchdown but lasted less than a quarter before leaving with an injury, and freshman Tyrone Benton took over and played the remainder of the game.

The McEachern quarterbacks were a combined 4-of-15 for 56 yards, but the Indians (4-4, 1-1) got 206 yards from a running game led by freshman Jayreon Campbell (88 yards on 21 carries) and seniors Jaylon Brown (69 yards on 15 carries) and Treyvon Copeland (48 yards on nine carries).

McEachern was still within 11 points after blocking a Marietta punt out of the end zone for a safety that cut the lead to 27-16 with 9:48 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Indians moved the ball inside the Marietta 40 on the ensuing possession but turned the ball over on downs at the 46, and Marietta responded with a 10-play drive that ended with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Gray to Devin Clark with 2:10 left that was the game’s final score.

Marietta’s six non-region games included five against teams ranked in the top seven of their classifications. The Blue Devils lost all five, none by more than 20 points, and picked up their only victory against West Forsyth, 24-17 on Aug. 26. Now they’re 2-0 in region play with games remaining against Harrison and North Paulding.

“The schedule was set up the way it was to challenge us and get us ready for nights like this, and it worked,” Morgan said. “So we’re in first place in the region, we get a bye week now and we’ve got two weeks left. We’ve got to go 1-0 against Harrison the next time we play, and if we do that we’ve got a chance to play for the whole thing.”

Marietta - 21-3-3-7 - 34

McEachern - 7-0-7-2 - 16

First quarter

Mar - Jace Arnold 12 run (Ben Parrot kick), 10:36

Mar - Arnold 46 run (Parrot kick), 7:02

McE - Reece Kingeter 1 run (Lucas Wynn kick), 3:26

Mar - Charles Hill 2 run (Parrot kick), 2:57

Second quarter

Mar - Parrot 37 field goal, 1:06

Third quarter

McE - Jaylon Brown 17 run (Wynn kick), 4:24

Mar - Parrot 30 field goal, 3:10

Fourth quarter

McE - Safety (punt blocked out of end zone), 9:48

Mar - Devin Clark 9 pass from Daniel Gray (Parrot kick), 2:10