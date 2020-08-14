Macon schools suspend sports competitions indefinitely

The Bibb County School District in Macon, which has six GHSA members, suspended sports competitions indefinitely Thursday and said schools would begin Sept. 8 with virtual-only learning through October.
Bibb County athletic director Barney Hester told GHSF Daily that sports teams may continue to practice.
Bibb’s schools are Central, Howard, Northeast, Rutland, Southwest and Westside.
The decision came about the same time that Fulton County Schools in Atlanta pushed back their sports seasons two weeks to the week of Sept. 14.
Bibb and Fulton are among several counties that have pushed back, suspended or even canceled sports seasons recently. Others include Clayton, Dougherty and Rockdale.