Lowndes football hires Grayson coach Carter

Lowndes hired Grayson’s Adam Carter as its football coach Monday morning, Lowndes County Schools announced on its Facebook page.
Carter led Grayson to the Class 7A football championship in 2020 and was 45-9 in his four seasons with the Rams of Gwinnett County.
“I consider it an honor to join the excellent program at Lowndes High School,’’ Carter said in the Facebook announcement. “I intend to work hard and continue the winning traditions which have long defined Lowndes Football. I am committed to building a program founded on strong relationships and trust. I will implement a plan that has proven to work over the years and create a program that prides itself on hard work, dedication, and commitment.”
Lowndes, a south Georgia school, is coming off a 5-6 finish, its first losing season since 1994. That led to the firing of first-year coach Zach Grage.
Grayson finished 10-3, though ironically lost to Lowndes 24-14 on Sept. 23. Grayson was unbeaten and ranked No. 2 at the time. The Rams bounced back to make the quarterfinals while Lowndes lost four of its final six.
Lowndes had won at least 10 games each of the previous six seasons and was the 2019 Class 7A runner-up. Grage had replaced Jamey DuBose, Lowndes’ coach for two seasons. Randy McPherson was Lowndes coach from 2002 to 2019 and led the Vikings to state titles in 2004, 2005 and 2007.
Carter, 38, made a splash in 2018 as head coach at Creekview, a Cherokee County school that achieved its first 10-win season (12-1) and playoff victories (Class 5A quarterfinals) in history. A Paulding County native, Carter has been an assistant coach at Marietta and Camden County.
