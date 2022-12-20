Lowndes football hires Grayson coach Carter

Carter led Grayson to the Class 7A football championship in 2020 and was 45-9 in his four seasons with the Rams of Gwinnett County.

“I consider it an honor to join the excellent program at Lowndes High School,’’ Carter said in the Facebook announcement. “I intend to work hard and continue the winning traditions which have long defined Lowndes Football. I am committed to building a program founded on strong relationships and trust. I will implement a plan that has proven to work over the years and create a program that prides itself on hard work, dedication, and commitment.”