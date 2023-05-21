Loganville sweeps McIntosh at Coolray in 5A state championship series

The Red Devils had to come from behind in the nightcap game to secure the team’s sixth championship and a four-run effort in the top of the fifth inning proved the difference. Loganville senior Sherman Johnson II singled to right field to score junior Jaylen Jones. Junior Tucker Segars singled to the short stop and scored Johnson and junior James Beaver. Senior Gage Fullerton’s bunt scored Segars to put the Red Devils on top for good.

McIntosh, searching for its first title, went up 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning on a single from junior Chase Fralick which scored seniors Trey King and Tate Morris. The Chiefs added a run on a single from Connor Soper which scored junior Gehrig Rogers. In the top of the third inning, Loganville got on the board with a single by Jones which scored Fullerton.