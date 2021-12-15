Lists: Highest-scoring finals; touchdown records tied

Brookwood d. Colquitt County 52-38 (2010)

88

Bainbridge d. Warner Robins 47-41 (2018)

84

Brooks County d. Irwin County 56-28 (2021)

83

Trinity Christian d. Prince Avenue Christian 55-28 (2021)

82

Cedar Grove d. Carver-Atlanta 56-26 (2021)

80

Creekside d. Tucker 52-28 (2013)

75

Benedictine d. Fitzgerald 49-26 (2016)

Thomasville d. Wheeler 40-35 (1973)

Finals gunslingers

The number of players who have thrown four or more TD passes in a GHSA championship game grew to eight from five last week. Cedar Grove QB Jamar Graham tied a state finals record with five in the Class 3A championship game against Carver of Atlanta. Benedictine’s Holden Geriner and Trinity Christian’s David Dallas each threw four TD passes in the finals.

5

Jamar Graham, 2021 Cedar Grove

Stan Bounds, 1971 Valdosta

4

Holden Geriner, 2021 Benedictine

David Dallas, 2021 Trinity Christian

K’hari Lane, 2016 Macon County

Jacquez Parks, 2013 Griffin

David Rooks, 1997 Carrollton

Brian Massingill, 1983 Tift County

Mr. Touchdown

Omari Arnold tied a state finals record with his five touchdowns in Brooks County’s victory over Irwin County. Here are the 18 who have scored four or more in a championship game.

5

Omari Arnold, 2021 Brooks County

Dexter Knox, 2013 Creekside

4

Keaton Mitchell, 2019 Eagle’s Landing Christian

Trey Creamer, 2016 Cartersville

Trey Chivers, 2013 Carrolton

Dexter Knox, 2013 Creekside

Trey Willis, 2013 Griffin

Cody Getz, 2008 Buford

Jimtavis Walker, 2001 Statesboro

Monte Williams, 2000 Commerce

Jessie Miller, 1997 Washington County

Paul Freeman, 1996 Brookwood

Vince Gartrell, 1985 Lincoln County

Herschel Walker, 1979 Johnson County

Al Fann, 1973 Thomasville

Darnell Powell, 1971 Carrollton

Jim Gregory, 1969 North Springs

Johnny Gresham, 1960 Washington-Wilkes

