Lists: Highest-scoring finals; touchdown records tied

Three of the 10 highest-scoring state finals took place last week.
91
Griffin d. Carrollton 56-35 (2013)
90
Warner Robins d. Cartersville 62-28 (2020)
Brookwood d. Colquitt County 52-38 (2010)
88
Bainbridge d. Warner Robins 47-41 (2018)
84
Brooks County d. Irwin County 56-28 (2021)
83
Trinity Christian d. Prince Avenue Christian 55-28 (2021)
82
Cedar Grove d. Carver-Atlanta 56-26 (2021)
80
Creekside d. Tucker 52-28 (2013)
75
Benedictine d. Fitzgerald 49-26 (2016)
Thomasville d. Wheeler 40-35 (1973)
Finals gunslingers
The number of players who have thrown four or more TD passes in a GHSA championship game grew to eight from five last week. Cedar Grove QB Jamar Graham tied a state finals record with five in the Class 3A championship game against Carver of Atlanta. Benedictine’s Holden Geriner and Trinity Christian’s David Dallas each threw four TD passes in the finals.
5
Jamar Graham, 2021 Cedar Grove
Stan Bounds, 1971 Valdosta
4
Holden Geriner, 2021 Benedictine
David Dallas, 2021 Trinity Christian
K’hari Lane, 2016 Macon County
Jacquez Parks, 2013 Griffin
David Rooks, 1997 Carrollton
Brian Massingill, 1983 Tift County
Mr. Touchdown
Omari Arnold tied a state finals record with his five touchdowns in Brooks County’s victory over Irwin County. Here are the 18 who have scored four or more in a championship game.
5
Omari Arnold, 2021 Brooks County
Dexter Knox, 2013 Creekside
4
Keaton Mitchell, 2019 Eagle’s Landing Christian
Trey Creamer, 2016 Cartersville
Trey Chivers, 2013 Carrolton
Dexter Knox, 2013 Creekside
Trey Willis, 2013 Griffin
Cody Getz, 2008 Buford
Jimtavis Walker, 2001 Statesboro
Monte Williams, 2000 Commerce
Jessie Miller, 1997 Washington County
Paul Freeman, 1996 Brookwood
Vince Gartrell, 1985 Lincoln County
Herschel Walker, 1979 Johnson County
Al Fann, 1973 Thomasville
Darnell Powell, 1971 Carrollton
Jim Gregory, 1969 North Springs
Johnny Gresham, 1960 Washington-Wilkes
