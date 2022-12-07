List: Where Warner Robins’ finals, title streaks rank in history

Warner Robins, Fitzgerald and Prince Avenue Christian are among 32 programs in history to reach three consecutive championship games. Now, Warner Robins can become the 14th to win three straight championships. Here are the 32 schools that have made a final for three straight seasons and the 13 that have won three straight titles.
Three consecutive finals
10 - Buford (2007-16)
6 - ELCA (2014-19)
6 - Warner Robins (2017-22)
5 - Buford (2000-04)
5 - Calhoun (2008-12)
5 - Irwin County (2017-21)
4 - Adairsville (1969-72)
4 - Charlton County (2003-06)
4 - Lincoln County (1984-87)
4 - Lincolnton (1960-63)
4 - Valdosta (1950-53)
4 - West Rome (1982-85)
3 - Americus (1973-75)
3 - Blessed Trinity (2017-19)
3 - Brooks County (2019-21)
3 - Buford (2019-21)
3 - Carrollton (1960-62)
3 - Clarke Central (1984-86)
3 - Decatur (1948-50)
3 - Fitzgerald (2020-22)
3 - Lincoln County (1989-91)
3 - Northside-W.R. (2005-07)
3 - Palmetto (1981-83)
3 - Parkview (2000-02)
3 - Prince Avenue (2020-22)
3 - Savannah Christian (2009-11)
3 - Southeast Bulloch (1971-73)
3 - Statesboro (2003-05)
3 - Thomas Co. Central (1992-94)
3 - Valdosta (1955-57)
3 - Valdosta (1960-62)
3 - Warren County (1964-66)
Three consecutive titles
1951-53 Valdosta
1960-62 Valdosta
1982-85 West Rome (4)
1985-87 Lincoln County
1992-94 Thomas Co. Central
2000-02 Parkview
2001-03 Buford
2004-06 Charlton County
2007-10 Buford (4)
2012-14 Buford
2015-19 ELCA (5)
2017-19 Blessed Trinity
2019-21 Buford
