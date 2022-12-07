ajc logo
X

List: Where Warner Robins’ finals, title streaks rank in history

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Warner Robins, Fitzgerald and Prince Avenue Christian are among 32 programs in history to reach three consecutive championship games. Now, Warner Robins can become the 14th to win three straight championships. Here are the 32 schools that have made a final for three straight seasons and the 13 that have won three straight titles.

Three consecutive finals

10 - Buford (2007-16)

6 - ELCA (2014-19)

6 - Warner Robins (2017-22)

5 - Buford (2000-04)

5 - Calhoun (2008-12)

5 - Irwin County (2017-21)

4 - Adairsville (1969-72)

4 - Charlton County (2003-06)

4 - Lincoln County (1984-87)

4 - Lincolnton (1960-63)

4 - Valdosta (1950-53)

4 - West Rome (1982-85)

3 - Americus (1973-75)

3 - Blessed Trinity (2017-19)

3 - Brooks County (2019-21)

3 - Buford (2019-21)

3 - Carrollton (1960-62)

3 - Clarke Central (1984-86)

3 - Decatur (1948-50)

3 - Fitzgerald (2020-22)

3 - Lincoln County (1989-91)

3 - Northside-W.R. (2005-07)

3 - Palmetto (1981-83)

3 - Parkview (2000-02)

3 - Prince Avenue (2020-22)

3 - Savannah Christian (2009-11)

3 - Southeast Bulloch (1971-73)

3 - Statesboro (2003-05)

3 - Thomas Co. Central (1992-94)

3 - Valdosta (1955-57)

3 - Valdosta (1960-62)

3 - Warren County (1964-66)

Three consecutive titles

1951-53 Valdosta

1960-62 Valdosta

1982-85 West Rome (4)

1985-87 Lincoln County

1992-94 Thomas Co. Central

2000-02 Parkview

2001-03 Buford

2004-06 Charlton County

2007-10 Buford (4)

2012-14 Buford

2015-19 ELCA (5)

2017-19 Blessed Trinity

2019-21 Buford

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Mets, Phillies spend big. Will Braves do same for Dansby Swanson? 15h ago

Brent Key to hire A.J. Artis of South Florida as new strength coach
15h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

The Braves know the NL East won’t be easy, but they’re ready for the challenge
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Manager Brian Snitker remains one of the Braves’ biggest strengths, advantages
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Manager Brian Snitker remains one of the Braves’ biggest strengths, advantages
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun ‘in great spirits’ following medical emergency
17h ago
The Latest

Putnam County’s Pope retiring; 2 more schools seeking new coaches
6m ago
All-region teams: Holy Innocents’ DL Murray named top player in 6-4A
51m ago
All-region teams: Northeast’s Woodford voted 2-2A player of the year
1h ago
Featured

What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
9h ago
Updated Georgia runoff election results
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top