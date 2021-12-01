List: Where the 32 semifinal teams were ranked in preseason

Thirty of the 32 semifinal teams were ranked in preseason. The only ones unranked in preseason were North Oconee in Class 4A and Swainsboro in Class 2A. Many that made the semifinals are living up to their preseason promise after struggling in the regular season. They include Grayson (7A) and Dacula (6A), two Gwinnett County schools that entered the playoffs unranked after 7-3 and 6-4 finishes in the regular season. The only preseason No. 1 teams not playing are Marist in 4A (beaten by preseason No. 2 Benedictine last week) and Rabun County in 2A (beaten by preseason No. 4 Thomasville last week).