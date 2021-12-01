ajc logo
X

List: Where the 32 semifinal teams were ranked in preseason

The Grayson Rams take the field during a GHSA high school football game between the Grayson Rams and the Brookwood Broncos at Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga. on Friday, October 22, 2021. (Jenn Finch/Special to the AJC)
Caption
The Grayson Rams take the field during a GHSA high school football game between the Grayson Rams and the Brookwood Broncos at Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga. on Friday, October 22, 2021. (Jenn Finch/Special to the AJC)

Credit: Jenn Finch/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Thirty of the 32 semifinal teams were ranked in preseason. The only ones unranked in preseason were North Oconee in Class 4A and Swainsboro in Class 2A. Many that made the semifinals are living up to their preseason promise after struggling in the regular season. They include Grayson (7A) and Dacula (6A), two Gwinnett County schools that entered the playoffs unranked after 7-3 and 6-4 finishes in the regular season. The only preseason No. 1 teams not playing are Marist in 4A (beaten by preseason No. 2 Benedictine last week) and Rabun County in 2A (beaten by preseason No. 4 Thomasville last week).

Class 7A

1. Milton

2. Collins Hill

4. Grayson

9. Walton

Class 6A

1. Buford

3. Hughes

5. Carrollton

10. Dacula

Class 5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Warner Robins

6. Calhoun

10. Creekside

Class 4A

2. Benedictine

4. Carver (Columbus)

6. Cedartown

UR. North Oconee

Class 3A

1. Cedar Grove

4. Pierce County

6. Carver (Atlanta)

9. Appling County

Class 2A

2. Fitzgerald

3. Callaway

4. Thomasville

UR. Swainsboro

Class A Private

1. Eagle’s Landing Christian

2. Trinity Christian

3. Prince Avenue Christian

7. Fellowship Christian

Class A Public

1. Brooks County

2. Irwin County

8. Metter

10. Wilcox County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

ajc.com

Todd Holcomb
Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
All-region teams: Houston County’s Askew named 1-6A player of the year
6m ago
GHSA Flag Football playoff, boys and girls basketball scores from Tuesday
7h ago
Class 4A Blog: Semifinals highlighted by star-power, defensive fortitude and experience
14h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top