List: Where the 32 semifinal teams were ranked in preseason

Thirty of the 32 semifinal teams were ranked in preseason. The only ones unranked in preseason were North Oconee in Class 4A and Swainsboro in Class 2A. Many that made the semifinals are living up to their preseason promise after struggling in the regular season. They include Grayson (7A) and Dacula (6A), two Gwinnett County schools that entered the playoffs unranked after 7-3 and 6-4 finishes in the regular season. The only preseason No. 1 teams not playing are Marist in 4A (beaten by preseason No. 2 Benedictine last week) and Rabun County in 2A (beaten by preseason No. 4 Thomasville last week).
Class 7A
1. Milton
2. Collins Hill
4. Grayson
9. Walton
Class 6A
1. Buford
3. Hughes
5. Carrollton
10. Dacula
Class 5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Warner Robins
6. Calhoun
10. Creekside
Class 4A
2. Benedictine
4. Carver (Columbus)
6. Cedartown
UR. North Oconee
Class 3A
1. Cedar Grove
4. Pierce County
6. Carver (Atlanta)
9. Appling County
Class 2A
2. Fitzgerald
3. Callaway
4. Thomasville
UR. Swainsboro
Class A Private
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian
2. Trinity Christian
3. Prince Avenue Christian
7. Fellowship Christian
Class A Public
1. Brooks County
2. Irwin County
8. Metter
10. Wilcox County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author