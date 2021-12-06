List: Where losses came for the 16 finalists

Seven of the 16 state finalists lost their opening games this season. Six others lost non-region games early in the season. Here’s how it broke down.
Lost openers
Benedictine
Brooks County
Carver (Atlanta)
Carver (Columbus)
Hughes
Irwin County
Prince Avenue Christian
Lost non-region games
Buford
Calhoun
Cedar Grove
Fitzgerald
Milton
Thomasville
Lost only in region play
Warner Robins
Undefeated
Collins Hill
Trinity Christian
