List: Where losses came for the 16 finalists

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Seven of the 16 state finalists lost their opening games this season. Six others lost non-region games early in the season. Here’s how it broke down.

Lost openers

Benedictine

Brooks County

Carver (Atlanta)

Carver (Columbus)

Hughes

Irwin County

Prince Avenue Christian

Lost non-region games

Buford

Calhoun

Cedar Grove

Fitzgerald

Milton

Thomasville

Lost only in region play

Warner Robins

Undefeated

Collins Hill

Trinity Christian

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

