List: Where Georgia ranks among states with most NFL players

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

High School Sports Blog
By
1 hour ago
X

Georgia ranks first this season in NFL players per capita and fourth in players overall, according to league data released last weekend. This is based on the players’ high schools.

Per capita*

74,413 - Georgia

72,777 - Louisiana

83,738 - Alabama

92,540 - Mississippi

121,001 - Florida

125,831 - Utah

128,692 - Maryland

131,242 - South Carolina

155,858 - Texas

158,173 - North Carolina

*Number of residents in each state per NFL player

Total

187 - Texas

178 - Florida

173 - California

150 - Georgia

67 - Ohio

66 - North Carolina

64 - Louisiana

60 - Alabama

55 - Pennsylvania

51 - Michigan

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Fearless Fund swept up in fight targeting corporate diversity programs2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Republicans divided on consequences, benefits of federal shutdown
40m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

These Georgia schools made the 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings
2h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Incubus, Lil Baby and Guns N’ Roses delight fans on day 3 of Music Midtown
10h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Incubus, Lil Baby and Guns N’ Roses delight fans on day 3 of Music Midtown
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Gwinnett assembles employee teams to make improvements after audit
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jamie Spaar

How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 5
39m ago
Notable results from Week 5: Newton 5-0 for first time since 1950
50m ago
4 Questions with North Clayton head coach Cap Burnett
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Get your news about the Braves, Dawgs, Jackets and Falcons in Sunday AJC
19h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top