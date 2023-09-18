List: Where Georgia ranks among states with most NFL players

Georgia ranks first this season in NFL players per capita and fourth in players overall, according to league data released last weekend. This is based on the players’ high schools.
Per capita*
74,413 - Georgia
72,777 - Louisiana
83,738 - Alabama
92,540 - Mississippi
121,001 - Florida
125,831 - Utah
128,692 - Maryland
131,242 - South Carolina
155,858 - Texas
158,173 - North Carolina
*Number of residents in each state per NFL player
Total
187 - Texas
178 - Florida
173 - California
150 - Georgia
67 - Ohio
66 - North Carolina
64 - Louisiana
60 - Alabama
55 - Pennsylvania
51 - Michigan
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com