List: Where Georgia ranks among states with most NFL players

Georgia ranks first this season in NFL players per capita and fourth in players overall, according to league data released last weekend. This is based on the players’ high schools.

Per capita*

74,413 - Georgia

72,777 - Louisiana

83,738 - Alabama

92,540 - Mississippi

121,001 - Florida

125,831 - Utah

128,692 - Maryland

131,242 - South Carolina

155,858 - Texas

158,173 - North Carolina

*Number of residents in each state per NFL player

Total

187 - Texas

178 - Florida

173 - California

150 - Georgia

67 - Ohio

66 - North Carolina

64 - Louisiana

60 - Alabama

55 - Pennsylvania

51 - Michigan

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.