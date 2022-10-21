ajc logo
List: Week 10 games involving two teams battling for first place

Twenty-three games tonight would give either winning team at least a share of first place. This doesn’t count regions 5 and 6 in Class A Division I, which are just beginning region play.

Class 7A

2 - Carrollton at Westlake

4 - Brookwood at Grayson

5 - North Cobb at Kennesaw Mountain

8 - Dacula at Buford

Class 6A

6 - Rome at River Ridge

Class 5A

7 - Dalton at Calhoun

8 - Loganville at Jefferson

Class 4A

3 - Wayne Co. at Benedictine

7 - Cedartown at Sonoraville

8 - North Oconee at Walnut Grove

Class 3A

2 - Upson Lee at Peach Co.

5 - Cedar Grove at Sandy Creek

8 - Hart Co. at Stephens Co.

Class 2A

2 - Northeast at Spencer

3 - Vidalia at Appling Co.

4 - Putnam Co. at Thomson

5 - ELCA at Callaway

Class A Division I

1 - Irwin Co. at Brooks Co.

3 - Metter at Claxton

Class A Division II

3 - McIntosh Co. Academy at ECI

4 - Wilcox Co. at Dooly Co.

6 - Schley Co. at Manchester

8 - Greene Co. at Lincoln Co.

