List: Upsets in final weekend of regular season

The regular season closed with 29 upsets, based on last week’s Maxwell Ratings projections. The most stunning was Cherokee’s 30-14 victory over Kennesaw Mountain to steal the No. 4 seed in Region 5-7A. Cherokee entered as a 30-point underdog with a 2-7 record. Hillgrove, a 14-point underdog with a 2-7 record, beat Powder Springs rival McEachern 16-15, scoring with 18 seconds left and ending McEachern’s streak of 13 playoff appearances. Hillgrove got the No. 4 seed in Region 3-7A.
Arabia Mountain (-14) d. Tucker
Bradwell Inst. (-6) d. Greenbrier
Camden Co. (-7) d. Lowndes
Centennial (-1) d. GAC
Central-Carrollton. (-4) d. Heritage-Ringgold
Central-Macon (-13) d. Southwest
Cherokee (-30) d. Kennesaw Mtn.
Crawford Co. (-40) d. Temple
Greene Co. (-12) d. Washington-Wilkes
Harlem (-3) d. Morgan Co.
Hebron Christian (-19) d. Stephens Co.
Hillgrove (-14) d. McEachern
Jeff Davis (-10) d. Sumter Co.
LaGrange (-18) d. Troup
Mays (-6) d. Lithia Springs
Miller Co. (-3) d. Seminole Co.
Miller Grove (-18) d. Westminster
Milton (-1) d. Lambert
Mt. Pisgah (-9) d. Whitefield Acad.
Murray Co. (-7) d. Gordon Central
North Gwinnett (-7) d. Norcross
North Paulding (-3) d. Marietta
Parkview (-14) d. Grayson
Pickens (-1) d. Wesleyan
Salem (-34) d. Richmond Acad.
South Paulding (-1) d. Douglas Co.
Toombs Co. (-2) d. Vidalia
White Co. (-8) d. Gilmer
Whitewater (-2) d. Starr’s Mill
