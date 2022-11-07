List: Upsets in final weekend of regular season

The regular season closed with 29 upsets, based on last week’s Maxwell Ratings projections. The most stunning was Cherokee’s 30-14 victory over Kennesaw Mountain to steal the No. 4 seed in Region 5-7A. Cherokee entered as a 30-point underdog with a 2-7 record. Hillgrove, a 14-point underdog with a 2-7 record, beat Powder Springs rival McEachern 16-15, scoring with 18 seconds left and ending McEachern’s streak of 13 playoff appearances. Hillgrove got the No. 4 seed in Region 3-7A.