List: Upsets in final weekend of regular season

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The regular season closed with 29 upsets, based on last week’s Maxwell Ratings projections. The most stunning was Cherokee’s 30-14 victory over Kennesaw Mountain to steal the No. 4 seed in Region 5-7A. Cherokee entered as a 30-point underdog with a 2-7 record. Hillgrove, a 14-point underdog with a 2-7 record, beat Powder Springs rival McEachern 16-15, scoring with 18 seconds left and ending McEachern’s streak of 13 playoff appearances. Hillgrove got the No. 4 seed in Region 3-7A.

Arabia Mountain (-14) d. Tucker

Bradwell Inst. (-6) d. Greenbrier

Camden Co. (-7) d. Lowndes

Centennial (-1) d. GAC

Central-Carrollton. (-4) d. Heritage-Ringgold

Central-Macon (-13) d. Southwest

Cherokee (-30) d. Kennesaw Mtn.

Crawford Co. (-40) d. Temple

Greene Co. (-12) d. Washington-Wilkes

Harlem (-3) d. Morgan Co.

Hebron Christian (-19) d. Stephens Co.

Hillgrove (-14) d. McEachern

Jeff Davis (-10) d. Sumter Co.

LaGrange (-18) d. Troup

Mays (-6) d. Lithia Springs

Miller Co. (-3) d. Seminole Co.

Miller Grove (-18) d. Westminster

Milton (-1) d. Lambert

Mt. Pisgah (-9) d. Whitefield Acad.

Murray Co. (-7) d. Gordon Central

North Gwinnett (-7) d. Norcross

North Paulding (-3) d. Marietta

Parkview (-14) d. Grayson

Pickens (-1) d. Wesleyan

Salem (-34) d. Richmond Acad.

South Paulding (-1) d. Douglas Co.

Toombs Co. (-2) d. Vidalia

White Co. (-8) d. Gilmer

Whitewater (-2) d. Starr’s Mill

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

