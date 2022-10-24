ajc logo
List: Update on races for region championships

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Six GHSA teams have clinched region titles. They are listed in bold below. Five games this week will give the winner a region title. Twenty-six other teams can clinch with a victory. Those are listed with their opponents in parentheses.

Class 7A

1 - Colquitt Co. (vs. Valdosta)

2 - Carrollton

3 - Harrison (vs. Marietta)

5 - North Cobb (vs. Cherokee)

8 - Buford (vs. Mountain View)

Class 6A

3 - Woodward Academy (vs. Mundy’s Mill)

4 - Marist vs. St. Pius

5 - Hughes vs. South Paulding

6 - Rome (vs. Creekview)

8 - Gainesville vs. North Forsyth

Class 5A

3 - Northside-Col. (vs. McIntosh)

4 - Chamblee vs. Decatur

5 - Creekside (vs. Lithia Springs)

6 - Cambridge

7 - Calhoun (vs. Cass)

8 - Jefferson (vs. Heritage-Con.)

Class 4A

2 - Perry vs. Spalding

4 - Troup (vs. Trinity Christian)

5 - Stockbridge (vs. Pace Acad.)

6 - Stephenson (vs. Holy Innocents’)

7 - Cedartown (vs. SE Whitfield)

8 - North Oconee

Class 3A

1 - Thomasville

3 - Calvary Day (vs. Long Co.)

7 - Dawson Co. (vs. Lumpkin Co.)

Class 2A

1 - Fitzgerald (vs. Cook)

3 - Appling Co. (vs. Tattnall Co.)

4 - Thomson (vs. Glenn Hills)

5 - Callaway (vs. McNair)

6 - South Atlanta (vs. Washington)

Class A Division I

6 - St. Francis vs. Mount Pisgah

8 - Rabun Co. (vs. Commerce)

Class A Division II

1 - Early Co.

2 - Clinch Co. (vs. Charlton Co.)

3 - McIntosh Co. Academy

4 - Wilcox Co. (vs. Hawkinsville)

6 - Schley Co. (vs. Marion Co.)

8 - Lincoln Co. (vs. Towns Co.)

