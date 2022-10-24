List: Update on races for region championships

Six GHSA teams have clinched region titles. They are listed in bold below. Five games this week will give the winner a region title. Twenty-six other teams can clinch with a victory. Those are listed with their opponents in parentheses.
Class 7A
1 - Colquitt Co. (vs. Valdosta)
2 - Carrollton
3 - Harrison (vs. Marietta)
5 - North Cobb (vs. Cherokee)
8 - Buford (vs. Mountain View)
Class 6A
3 - Woodward Academy (vs. Mundy’s Mill)
4 - Marist vs. St. Pius
5 - Hughes vs. South Paulding
6 - Rome (vs. Creekview)
8 - Gainesville vs. North Forsyth
Class 5A
3 - Northside-Col. (vs. McIntosh)
4 - Chamblee vs. Decatur
5 - Creekside (vs. Lithia Springs)
6 - Cambridge
7 - Calhoun (vs. Cass)
8 - Jefferson (vs. Heritage-Con.)
Class 4A
2 - Perry vs. Spalding
4 - Troup (vs. Trinity Christian)
5 - Stockbridge (vs. Pace Acad.)
6 - Stephenson (vs. Holy Innocents’)
7 - Cedartown (vs. SE Whitfield)
8 - North Oconee
Class 3A
1 - Thomasville
3 - Calvary Day (vs. Long Co.)
7 - Dawson Co. (vs. Lumpkin Co.)
Class 2A
1 - Fitzgerald (vs. Cook)
3 - Appling Co. (vs. Tattnall Co.)
4 - Thomson (vs. Glenn Hills)
5 - Callaway (vs. McNair)
6 - South Atlanta (vs. Washington)
Class A Division I
6 - St. Francis vs. Mount Pisgah
8 - Rabun Co. (vs. Commerce)
Class A Division II
1 - Early Co.
2 - Clinch Co. (vs. Charlton Co.)
3 - McIntosh Co. Academy
4 - Wilcox Co. (vs. Hawkinsville)
6 - Schley Co. (vs. Marion Co.)
8 - Lincoln Co. (vs. Towns Co.)
