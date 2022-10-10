List: Unranked teams that have beaten top-10 opponents

Nine unranked teams defeated top-10 opponents from the same classification or a higher one last week. That’s the most upsets of that kind this season. It’s happened only 27 times overall across eight weeks. The list also proves what goes around comes around. Seven teams that have beaten top-10 teams while unranked have lost to unranked opponents while in the top 10. Those who’ve dished it out and taken it are Fellowship Christian, Hebron Christian, Lincoln County, North Cobb, Pace Academy, Social Circle and Trinity Christian.
*Appling County d. #2 Pierce County 28-17
Callaway d. #8 Columbia 32-12
*Commerce d. #10 Social Circle 24-21
Dooly County d. #3 Macon County 58-26
*Dublin d. #4 Bleckley County 31-13
Emanuel County Institute d. #7 Lincoln County 41-27
Fellowship Christian d. #8 Trinity Christian 23-19
Gainesville d. #6 Marist 34-23
Hebron Christian d. #5 Oconee County 35-28
*Hiram d. #4 Calhoun 44-34
*Lincoln County d. #5 Washington-Wilkes 41-14
Lovett d. #8 Pace Academy 30-20
Lowndes d. #2 Grayson 24-14
*Monroe Area d. #5 Hebron Christian 41-7
Mount Pisgah Christian d. #5 Fellowship Christian 21-18
North Cobb d. #9 Milton 21-7
Northeast d. #2 Carver (Columbus) 26-8
Northside (Warner Robins) d. #5 North Cobb 20-17
*Ola d. #9 Jones County 22-15
Pace Academy d. #9 Holy Innocents’ 20-17
Social Circle d. #8 Lamar County 39-7
Stephens County d. #7 Flowery Branch 27-11
*Thomasville d. #10 Carver (Columbus) 15-14
*Trinity Christian d. #7 Starr’s Mill 3-0
Trinity Christian d. #7 Whitewater 27-23
Wheeler County d. #10 Montgomery County 21-7
Wheeler County d. #9 GMC Prep 42-14
*Played last week
