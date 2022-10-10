List: Unranked teams that have beaten top-10 opponents

Nine unranked teams defeated top-10 opponents from the same classification or a higher one last week. That’s the most upsets of that kind this season. It’s happened only 27 times overall across eight weeks. The list also proves what goes around comes around. Seven teams that have beaten top-10 teams while unranked have lost to unranked opponents while in the top 10. Those who’ve dished it out and taken it are Fellowship Christian, Hebron Christian, Lincoln County, North Cobb, Pace Academy, Social Circle and Trinity Christian.