List: Underdogs that won first-round playoff games

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Maxwell Ratings predicted 111 of 127 GHSA first-round games correctly. These are the underdogs, with their projected points spreads, that beat the computer.

Allatoona (-1) d. Douglas Co.

Bleckley Co. (-18) d. Brooks Co.

Burke Co. (-1) d. LaGrange

Cass (-30) d. Jefferson

Dalton (-14) d. Loganville

Dooly Co. (-7) d. Jenkins Co.

Fannin Co. (-15) d. Athens Acad.

Harrison (-15) d. Brookwood

Liberty Co. (-4) d. Morgan Co.

Lovett (-1) d. Westminster

North Forsyth (-8) d. Blessed Trinity

Northeast (-2) d. Worth Co.

Union Co. (-7) d. Model

Walnut Grove (-11) d. Heritage (Ringgold)

Washington-Wilkes (-4) d. Mt. Zion

Wilkinson Co. (-4) d. Macon Co.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

