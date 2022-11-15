List: Underdogs that won first-round playoff games

The Maxwell Ratings predicted 111 of 127 GHSA first-round games correctly. These are the underdogs, with their projected points spreads, that beat the computer.
Allatoona (-1) d. Douglas Co.
Bleckley Co. (-18) d. Brooks Co.
Burke Co. (-1) d. LaGrange
Cass (-30) d. Jefferson
Dalton (-14) d. Loganville
Dooly Co. (-7) d. Jenkins Co.
Fannin Co. (-15) d. Athens Acad.
Harrison (-15) d. Brookwood
Liberty Co. (-4) d. Morgan Co.
Lovett (-1) d. Westminster
North Forsyth (-8) d. Blessed Trinity
Northeast (-2) d. Worth Co.
Union Co. (-7) d. Model
Walnut Grove (-11) d. Heritage (Ringgold)
Washington-Wilkes (-4) d. Mt. Zion
Wilkinson Co. (-4) d. Macon Co.
