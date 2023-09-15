List: Undefeated teams’ odds of finishing unbeaten in regular season

Seventy-three GHSA teams are undefeated entering the fifth week of the regular season. Here are the chances that each has of finishing unbeaten in the regular season, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. The computer assessment shows that it’s harder to go undefeated than it appears. Most observers underestimate the cumulative chances of a schedule’s underdogs.

85.4% - Prince Avenue Christian

82.9% - Benedictine

82.6% - Gainesville

79.4% - Stephens County

77.6% - North Oconee

70.9% - Jefferson

69.7% - Calvary Day

68.3% - Walton

65.1% - Swainsboro

57.0% - Schley County

55.4% - Thomas County Central

47.2% - Westlake

45.9% - Troup

44.5% - Pierce County

44.3% - Buford

37.4% - Central (Carrollton)

35.7% - Greene County

34.6% - Spalding

32.1% - Coffee

29.9% - Jenkins County

29.4% - Mill Creek

27.3% - Bryan County

25.7% - Trion

25.1% - North Atlanta

24.3% - Colquitt County

24.3% - Blessed Trinity

20.7% - Greater Atlanta Christian

17.9% - Cartersville

17.1% - Lumpkin County

12.2% - Macon County

11.2% - Harrison

9.0% - Aquinas

8.8% - Holy Innocents’

8.5% - Peachtree Ridge

7.0% - Parkview

6.6% - Mount Vernon

5.3% - Douglas County

4.8% - Houston County

4.6% - North Hall

4.2% - Lanier County

2.3% - Ola

2.3% - Dalton

2.2% - Burke County

2.1% - Madison County

1.9% - ACE Charter

1.8% - Hiram

1.8% - Etowah

1.7% - Mundy’s Mill

1.6% - Toombs County

1.3% - North Paulding

1.2% - East Coweta

1.1% - Providence Christian

0.9% - Newton

0.8% - Telfair County

0.8% - Lambert

0.5% - Model

0.4% - McDonough

0.2% - Lowndes

0.2% - Marion County

0.2% - South Effingham

0.1% - Therrell

0.0% - Mount Zion (Carroll)

0.0% - Chapel Hill

0.0% - East Jackson

0.0% - South Gwinnett

0.0% - Dunwoody

0.0% - East Forsyth

0.0% - Terrell County

0.0% - Banks County

0.0% - Osborne

0.0% - Duluth

0.0% - Wheeler

0.0% - Westside (Macon)

