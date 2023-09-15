List: Undefeated teams’ odds of finishing unbeaten in regular season

Seventy-three GHSA teams are undefeated entering the fifth week of the regular season. Here are the chances that each has of finishing unbeaten in the regular season, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. The computer assessment shows that it’s harder to go undefeated than it appears. Most observers underestimate the cumulative chances of a schedule’s underdogs.
85.4% - Prince Avenue Christian
82.9% - Benedictine
82.6% - Gainesville
79.4% - Stephens County
77.6% - North Oconee
70.9% - Jefferson
69.7% - Calvary Day
68.3% - Walton
65.1% - Swainsboro
57.0% - Schley County
55.4% - Thomas County Central
47.2% - Westlake
45.9% - Troup
44.5% - Pierce County
44.3% - Buford
37.4% - Central (Carrollton)
35.7% - Greene County
34.6% - Spalding
32.1% - Coffee
29.9% - Jenkins County
29.4% - Mill Creek
27.3% - Bryan County
25.7% - Trion
25.1% - North Atlanta
24.3% - Colquitt County
24.3% - Blessed Trinity
20.7% - Greater Atlanta Christian
17.9% - Cartersville
17.1% - Lumpkin County
12.2% - Macon County
11.2% - Harrison
9.0% - Aquinas
8.8% - Holy Innocents’
8.5% - Peachtree Ridge
7.0% - Parkview
6.6% - Mount Vernon
5.3% - Douglas County
4.8% - Houston County
4.6% - North Hall
4.2% - Lanier County
2.3% - Ola
2.3% - Dalton
2.2% - Burke County
2.1% - Madison County
1.9% - ACE Charter
1.8% - Hiram
1.8% - Etowah
1.7% - Mundy’s Mill
1.6% - Toombs County
1.3% - North Paulding
1.2% - East Coweta
1.1% - Providence Christian
0.9% - Newton
0.8% - Telfair County
0.8% - Lambert
0.5% - Model
0.4% - McDonough
0.2% - Lowndes
0.2% - Marion County
0.2% - South Effingham
0.1% - Therrell
0.0% - Mount Zion (Carroll)
0.0% - Chapel Hill
0.0% - East Jackson
0.0% - South Gwinnett
0.0% - Dunwoody
0.0% - East Forsyth
0.0% - Terrell County
0.0% - Banks County
0.0% - Osborne
0.0% - Duluth
0.0% - Wheeler
0.0% - Westside (Macon)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC