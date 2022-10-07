ajc logo
List: Undefeated teams’ odds of finishing regular season unbeaten

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Thirty-nine GHSA teams are undefeated. Here are the chances that each have of finishing the regular-season unbeaten, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.

93.4% - Cedartown

92.8% - Colquitt County

92.7% - Prince Avenue Christian

91.2% - Darlington

90.0% - North Oconee

89.9% - Hughes

89.1% - Gainesville

86.1% - Johnson County

85.7% - Mill Creek

78.8% - Calvary Day

78.6% - Dutchtown

75.0% - Rabun County

74.8% - Troup

72.1% - South Atlanta

64.4% - Ware County

46.0% - Dougherty

45.8% - Fitzgerald

42.6% - Laney

42.2% - Lambert

39.8% - Bleckley County

38.9% - Carrollton

38.9% - Loganville

32.2% - Brunswick

28.0% - Kell

27.4% - Burke County

23.9% - North Cobb Christian

17.4% - Hebron Christian

13.2% - Swainsboro

10.4% - Buford

7.0% - Elbert County

5.1% - Thomas County Central

4.8% - Valdosta

3.7% - Screven County

2.9% - Kennesaw Mountain

2.2% - Vidalia

0.8% - Heritage (Ringgold)

0.8% - Worth County

0.4% - Early County

0.0% - Osborne

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

