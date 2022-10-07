List: Undefeated teams’ odds of finishing regular season unbeaten

Thirty-nine GHSA teams are undefeated. Here are the chances that each have of finishing the regular-season unbeaten, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.
93.4% - Cedartown
92.8% - Colquitt County
92.7% - Prince Avenue Christian
91.2% - Darlington
90.0% - North Oconee
89.9% - Hughes
89.1% - Gainesville
86.1% - Johnson County
85.7% - Mill Creek
78.8% - Calvary Day
78.6% - Dutchtown
75.0% - Rabun County
74.8% - Troup
72.1% - South Atlanta
64.4% - Ware County
46.0% - Dougherty
45.8% - Fitzgerald
42.6% - Laney
42.2% - Lambert
39.8% - Bleckley County
38.9% - Carrollton
38.9% - Loganville
32.2% - Brunswick
28.0% - Kell
27.4% - Burke County
23.9% - North Cobb Christian
17.4% - Hebron Christian
13.2% - Swainsboro
10.4% - Buford
7.0% - Elbert County
5.1% - Thomas County Central
4.8% - Valdosta
3.7% - Screven County
2.9% - Kennesaw Mountain
2.2% - Vidalia
0.8% - Heritage (Ringgold)
0.8% - Worth County
0.4% - Early County
0.0% - Osborne
