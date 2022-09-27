ajc logo
List: Unbeaten teams that remain unranked

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

GHSF Daily continues to provide motivation and bulletin-board fodder to 13 Georgia teams that are unbeaten and unranked. Three unranked unbeatens are underdogs this week while facing top-10 opponents. They are Central Gwinnett (vs. Mill Creek), Hebron Christian (vs. Oconee County) and Westside of Macon (vs. Perry). Screven County is a tossup against South Effingham. The others are favored or off.

Brunswick (5-0)

Central Gwinnett (5-0)

Hebron Christian (5-0)

Heritage-Ringgold (5-0)

Screven County (5-0)

*Kennesaw Mountain (5-0)

Laney (4-0)

Lumpkin County (5-0)

*North Cobb Christian (6-0)

Osborne (5-0)

Vidalia (5-0)

Westside-Macon (4-0)

Worth County (5-0)

*Ranked previously this season.

