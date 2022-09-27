List: Unbeaten teams that remain unranked

GHSF Daily continues to provide motivation and bulletin-board fodder to 13 Georgia teams that are unbeaten and unranked. Three unranked unbeatens are underdogs this week while facing top-10 opponents. They are Central Gwinnett (vs. Mill Creek), Hebron Christian (vs. Oconee County) and Westside of Macon (vs. Perry). Screven County is a tossup against South Effingham. The others are favored or off.
Brunswick (5-0)
Central Gwinnett (5-0)
Hebron Christian (5-0)
Heritage-Ringgold (5-0)
Screven County (5-0)
*Kennesaw Mountain (5-0)
Laney (4-0)
Lumpkin County (5-0)
*North Cobb Christian (6-0)
Osborne (5-0)
Vidalia (5-0)
Westside-Macon (4-0)
Worth County (5-0)
*Ranked previously this season.
