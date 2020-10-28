X

List: Unbeaten teams, and their odds of finishing that way

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Forty GHSA teams are undefeated entering the final four weeks of the regular season. Below are the chances that each will finish unbeaten, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.

97.3% - Fellowship Christian

97.1% - Jefferson

95.1% - Hancock Central

93.3% - Cedar Grove

89.6% - Marist

87.8% - Oconee County

72.8% - Norcross

70.7% - Fitzgerald

69.5% - Appling County

67.6% - Metter

67.5% - Callaway

66.4% - Grayson

64.6% - Fannin County

63.4% - Putnam County

60.9% - Blessed Trinity

60.1% - Lowndes

53.1% - River Ridge

51.1% - Lovejoy

50.5% - Carver (Columbus)

48.4% - Washington-Wilkes

39.4% - Allatoona

38.8% - Baldwin

38.3% - Roswell

37.5% - Colquitt County

37.0% - Ola

32.5% - Islands

30.1% - Newnan

29.8% - Haralson County

29.6% - Aquinas

28.9% - Ware County

27.6% - New Hampstead

16.0% - Brookwood

6.9% - Chattahoochee County

5.0% - Cherokee Bluff

4.9% - Jonesboro

3.2% - George Walton Academy

3.1% - Stephenson

1.2% - Tri-Cities

1.2% - Decatur

0.1% - Pacelli

