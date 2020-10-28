List: Unbeaten teams, and their odds of finishing that way

Forty GHSA teams are undefeated entering the final four weeks of the regular season. Below are the chances that each will finish unbeaten, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.
97.3% - Fellowship Christian
97.1% - Jefferson
95.1% - Hancock Central
93.3% - Cedar Grove
89.6% - Marist
87.8% - Oconee County
72.8% - Norcross
70.7% - Fitzgerald
69.5% - Appling County
67.6% - Metter
67.5% - Callaway
66.4% - Grayson
64.6% - Fannin County
63.4% - Putnam County
60.9% - Blessed Trinity
60.1% - Lowndes
53.1% - River Ridge
51.1% - Lovejoy
50.5% - Carver (Columbus)
48.4% - Washington-Wilkes
39.4% - Allatoona
38.8% - Baldwin
38.3% - Roswell
37.5% - Colquitt County
37.0% - Ola
32.5% - Islands
30.1% - Newnan
29.8% - Haralson County
29.6% - Aquinas
28.9% - Ware County
27.6% - New Hampstead
16.0% - Brookwood
6.9% - Chattahoochee County
5.0% - Cherokee Bluff
4.9% - Jonesboro
3.2% - George Walton Academy
3.1% - Stephenson
1.2% - Tri-Cities
1.2% - Decatur
0.1% - Pacelli
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author