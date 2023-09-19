List: Top-10 teams that were unranked in preseason

Moving into the GHSF Daily rankings this week were Newton, Douglas County, Dalton, Morgan County, Lumpkin County and Lanier County. Twenty teams unranked in preseason are currently ranked. Lumpkin County is ranked for the first time since 1967. Lanier County is ranked for the first time in history.

Class 7A

7. Newton

9. Valdosta

Class 6A

10. Douglas County

Class 5A

4. Jefferson

9. Greater Atlanta Christian

10. Dalton

Class 4A

7. Burke County

8. Spalding

10. Baldwin

Class 3A

6. Mary Persons

8. Morgan County

10. Lumpkin County

Class 2A

9. Toombs County

Class A Division I

8. Mount Vernon

10. Bryan County

Class A Division II

2. Macon County

6. Greene County

8. Jenkins County

9. Lanier County

10. Aquinas

