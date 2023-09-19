List: Top-10 teams that were unranked in preseason

Moving into the GHSF Daily rankings this week were Newton, Douglas County, Dalton, Morgan County, Lumpkin County and Lanier County. Twenty teams unranked in preseason are currently ranked. Lumpkin County is ranked for the first time since 1967. Lanier County is ranked for the first time in history.
Class 7A
7. Newton
9. Valdosta
Class 6A
10. Douglas County
Class 5A
4. Jefferson
9. Greater Atlanta Christian
10. Dalton
Class 4A
7. Burke County
8. Spalding
10. Baldwin
Class 3A
6. Mary Persons
8. Morgan County
10. Lumpkin County
Class 2A
9. Toombs County
Class A Division I
8. Mount Vernon
10. Bryan County
Class A Division II
2. Macon County
6. Greene County
8. Jenkins County
9. Lanier County
10. Aquinas
