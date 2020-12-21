X

List: Title-game rematches of regular-season games

Collins Hill quarterback Samuel Horn (21) attempts a pass in the second half against Grayson at Grayson High School Friday, September 18, 2020 in Loganville, Ga.. Grayson won 28-7. (Jason Getz/Special to the AJC)
Collins Hill quarterback Samuel Horn (21) attempts a pass in the second half against Grayson at Grayson High School Friday, September 18, 2020 in Loganville, Ga.. Grayson won 28-7. (Jason Getz/Special to the AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Two of the eight championship games will be rematches of regular-season games. There have been 34 previous state-title games that were rematches. The original winner is 19-13 in the finals, but the original loser has won 10 of the past 16. (Two of the original games were ties.)

2020: Grayson vs. Collins Hill

Original: Grayson won 28-7

2020: Irwin County vs. Brooks County

Original: Irwin County won 21-13

2019: Harrison d. Allatoona 20-7

Original: Harrison won 21-17

2019: Dublin d. Brooks Co. 42-32

Original: Dublin won 49-35

2019: ELCA d. Wesleyan 33-13

Original: ELCA won 54-17

2018: Lee Co. d. Northside-W.R. 14-0

Original: Lee Co. won 24-7

2018: Bainbridge d. Warner Robins 47-41

Original: Bainbridge lost 38-0

2018: Heard Co. d. Rockmart 27-6

Original: Heard Co. lost 33-0

2018: Clinch Co. d. Irwin Co. 27-20

Original: Clinch Co. lost 21-3

2017: Blessed Trinity d. Marist 16-7

Original: Blessed Trinity lost 25-24

2017: Clinch Co. d. Irwin Co. 21-12

Original: Clinch Co. lost 21-7

2017: Lee Co. d. Coffee 28-21

Original: Lee Co. won 23-7

2015: Westminster d. Bless. Trinity 38-31

Original: Westminster lost 24-10

2015: Clinch Co. d. Irwin Co. 24-7

Original: Clinch Co. lost 28-12

2014: ELCA d. Mount Paran Christ. 49-7

Original: ELCA won 31-14

2014: Benedictine d. GAC 45-21

Original: Benedictine lost 24-21

2013: Norcross d. North Gwinnett 31-14

Original: Norcross lost 36-17

2008: Tucker d. Marist 15-3

Original: Tucker lost 38-0

2007: Buford d. Lovett 50-0

Original: Buford won 21-0

2005: Lincoln Co. d. Wash.-Wilkes 25-0

Original: Lincoln Co. won 20-13

2002: Parkview d. Brookwood 28-7

Original: Parkview won 17-10

2002: Buford d. GAC 34-10

Original: Buford won 35-10

2001: Buford d. Bowdon 35-13

Original: Buford won 40-0

2001: Americus d. Early Co. 33-21

Original: Americus won 21-19

2000: Parkview d. Harrison 19-7

Original: Parkview won 8-7

2000: Commerce d. Buford 27-19

Original: Commerce won 18-14

1996: Brookwood d. Valdosta 45-24

Original: Brookwood lost 31-28

1995: Elbert Co. d. Wash.-Wilkes 27-0

Original: Elbert Co. lost 14-6

1994: Colquitt Co. d. Valdosta 23-10

Original: Colquitt Co. won 10-7

1993: Thomas Cent. d. Thomasville 14-12

Original: Thomas Co. Central won 28-7

1990: Cairo d. Worth Co. 37-28

Original: Cairo won 38-8

1980: Woodward Acad. d. Marist 14-10

Original: Woodward Academy lost 20-14

1968: St Pius d. Gainesville 6-0

Original: St. Pius won 14-13

1960: Wash. Wilkes d. Jenkins Co. 40-0

Original: Washington-Wilkes won 38-13

1955: Monticello d. Stone Mountain 13-7

Original: Tied 14-14

1948: Lanier (Macon) d. Marist 15-14

Original: Tied 7-7

