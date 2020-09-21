List: Teams with most wins vs. ranked opponents since 2017

Blessed Trinity has won state titles each season since 2017. In that time, the Titans have beaten 22 ranked opponents, 18 from their own classification. Blessed Trinity beat another top-10 opponent last week, No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian of Class A Private. Here are the 15 teams that have beaten at least 10 top-10 opponents since 2017. In parentheses are the number of those top-10 wins in the same classification.
22 (18) - Blessed Trinity
17 (12) - Colquitt County
17 (10) - Marist
16 (14) - Clinch County
16 (14) - Irwin County
14 (12) - ELCA
14 (11) - Lee County
14 (10) - Lowndes
12 (11) - Athens Academy
12 (11) - Cedar Grove
12 (5) - Warner Robins
11 (9) - Rome
11 (7) - Brooks County
10 (7) - Buford
10 (7) - Hapeville Charter
