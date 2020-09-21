X

List: Teams with most wins vs. ranked opponents since 2017

High schools | 22 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Blessed Trinity has won state titles each season since 2017. In that time, the Titans have beaten 22 ranked opponents, 18 from their own classification. Blessed Trinity beat another top-10 opponent last week, No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian of Class A Private. Here are the 15 teams that have beaten at least 10 top-10 opponents since 2017. In parentheses are the number of those top-10 wins in the same classification.

22 (18) - Blessed Trinity

17 (12) - Colquitt County

17 (10) - Marist

16 (14) - Clinch County

16 (14) - Irwin County

14 (12) - ELCA

14 (11) - Lee County

14 (10) - Lowndes

12 (11) - Athens Academy

12 (11) - Cedar Grove

12 (5) - Warner Robins

11 (9) - Rome

11 (7) - Brooks County

10 (7) - Buford

10 (7) - Hapeville Charter

