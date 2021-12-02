List: Teams with most semifinal appearances, by decade

Thirteen of the 32 semifinal teams are returning from 2020. Are they the next semifinal dynasties of the decade? Below are the schools with the most semifinal appearances in each decade back to 1950-59. There are more semifinal teams in recent years because of more classifications. As recently as 1999, there were only four. There are eight today.
2020-21
2 - Benedictine, Brooks County, Buford, Callaway, Collins Hill, Fitzgerald, Grayson, Irwin County, Metter, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Trinity Christian, Warner Robins
2010-19
9 - Buford
9 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
8 - Colquitt County
7 - Calhoun
6 - Clinch County
6 - Greater Atlanta Christian
6 - Irwin County
6 - Prince Avenue Christian
5 - Blessed Trinity
5 - Cartersville
5 - Cedar Grove
5 - Northside (Warner Robins)
5 - Peach County
5 - Tucker
2000-09
8 - Buford
7 - Clinch County
6 - Camden County
6 - Lincoln County
5 - Charlton County
5 - LaGrange
5 - Northside (Warner Robins)
5 - Statesboro
1990-99
7 - Lincoln County
5 - Carrollton
5 - Marist
5 - Thomasville
5 - Valdosta
5 - Washington County
1980-89
7 - Lincoln County
7 - Palmetto
5 - Marist
1970-79
6 - Dalton
5 - Commerce
5 - Lakeside (Atlanta)
5 - Lincoln County
1960-69
9 - Carrollton
7 - Valdosta
6 - Monticello
6 - Washington-Wilkes
5 - Davis
5 - Gainesville
5 - Westminster
1950-59
7 - Valdosta
6 - Richmond Academy
6 - Rockmart
5 - Decatur
5 - Thomasville
5 - Wayne County
