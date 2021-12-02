ajc logo
List: Teams with most semifinal appearances, by decade

Lincoln County coach Larry Campbell, shown in a 2006 state semifinal game at the Georgia Dome, retired from coaching. He finished his career with 407 victories, and only two high school football coaches in the nation led teams to more victories. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC)
Lincoln County coach Larry Campbell, shown in a 2006 state semifinal game at the Georgia Dome, retired from coaching. He finished his career with 407 victories, and only two high school football coaches in the nation led teams to more victories. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Thirteen of the 32 semifinal teams are returning from 2020. Are they the next semifinal dynasties of the decade? Below are the schools with the most semifinal appearances in each decade back to 1950-59. There are more semifinal teams in recent years because of more classifications. As recently as 1999, there were only four. There are eight today.

2020-21

2 - Benedictine, Brooks County, Buford, Callaway, Collins Hill, Fitzgerald, Grayson, Irwin County, Metter, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Trinity Christian, Warner Robins

2010-19

9 - Buford

9 - Eagle’s Landing Christian

8 - Colquitt County

7 - Calhoun

6 - Clinch County

6 - Greater Atlanta Christian

6 - Irwin County

6 - Prince Avenue Christian

5 - Blessed Trinity

5 - Cartersville

5 - Cedar Grove

5 - Northside (Warner Robins)

5 - Peach County

5 - Tucker

2000-09

8 - Buford

7 - Clinch County

6 - Camden County

6 - Lincoln County

5 - Charlton County

5 - LaGrange

5 - Northside (Warner Robins)

5 - Statesboro

1990-99

7 - Lincoln County

5 - Carrollton

5 - Marist

5 - Thomasville

5 - Valdosta

5 - Washington County

1980-89

7 - Lincoln County

7 - Palmetto

5 - Marist

1970-79

6 - Dalton

5 - Commerce

5 - Lakeside (Atlanta)

5 - Lincoln County

1960-69

9 - Carrollton

7 - Valdosta

6 - Monticello

6 - Washington-Wilkes

5 - Davis

5 - Gainesville

5 - Westminster

1950-59

7 - Valdosta

6 - Richmond Academy

6 - Rockmart

5 - Decatur

5 - Thomasville

5 - Wayne County

Todd Holcomb
Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

