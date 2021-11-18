ajc logo
X

List: Teams with most consecutive second-round appearances

Buford football players warm up before their game against North Cobb at North Cobb high school Friday, August 20, 2021 in Kennesaw, Ga.
Caption
Buford football players warm up before their game against North Cobb at North Cobb high school Friday, August 20, 2021 in Kennesaw, Ga.

Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Thirty-seven of the 128 teams still playing have made the second round for five consecutive seasons or longer. Buford, last denied in 1998, has been in the round of 16 for 23 straight seasons.

23

Buford

21

Calhoun

15

Ware County

14

Brooks County

Eagle’s Landing Christian

11

Blessed Trinity

Prince Avenue Christian

10

Benedictine

Callaway

Cartersville

9

Cedar Grove

Irwin County

Woodward Academy

8

Grayson

Rabun County

7

Carrollton

Peach County

Thomson

Wesleyan

6

Athens Academy

Dacula

Darlington

Fellowship Christian

Hapeville Charter

Lee County

Lowndes

Pelham

Pierce County

5

Archer

Dawson County

Marist

Milton

North Gwinnett

St. Pius

Thomasville

Walton

Warner Robins

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

ajc.com

Todd Holcomb
Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
4 Questions with Denmark head coach Mike Palmieri
20m ago
GHSA to discuss ending Class A public-private split
17h ago
Updated: Football coaches out at Gainesville, East Paulding, Thomas Central
22h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top