List: Teams with most consecutive second-round appearances

Thirty-seven of the 128 teams still playing have made the second round for five consecutive seasons or longer. Buford, last denied in 1998, has been in the round of 16 for 23 straight seasons.
23
Buford
21
Calhoun
15
Ware County
14
Brooks County
Eagle’s Landing Christian
11
Blessed Trinity
Prince Avenue Christian
10
Benedictine
Callaway
Cartersville
9
Cedar Grove
Irwin County
Woodward Academy
8
Grayson
Rabun County
7
Carrollton
Peach County
Thomson
Wesleyan
6
Athens Academy
Dacula
Darlington
Fellowship Christian
Hapeville Charter
Lee County
Lowndes
Pelham
Pierce County
5
Archer
Dawson County
Marist
Milton
North Gwinnett
St. Pius
Thomasville
Walton
Warner Robins
