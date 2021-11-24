ajc logo
List: Teams with longest streaks of making quarterfinals

Of the 64 quarterfinal teams, 38 are back from 2020, a 59% retention rate. Here are the 38, listed by the number of consecutive times they’ve made the quarters.

22

Buford

12

Eagle’s Landing Christian

9

Blessed Trinity

Irwin County

7

Cedar Grove

Rabun County

6

Callaway

Carrollton

Peach County

5

Lee County

Marist

Warner Robins

4

Fellowship Christian

Grayson

Lowndes

3

Brooks County

Crisp County

Jones County

Metter

Thomasville

Warren County

2

Appling County, Bainbridge. Benedictine, Calhoun, Calvary Day, Carver (Atlanta), Carver (Columbus), Cedartown, Collins Hill, Fitzgerald, Hughes, Milton, Perry, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Trinity Christian, Westlake

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Todd Holcomb
Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

