List: Teams with longest streaks of making quarterfinals

Of the 64 quarterfinal teams, 38 are back from 2020, a 59% retention rate. Here are the 38, listed by the number of consecutive times they’ve made the quarters.
22
Buford
12
Eagle’s Landing Christian
9
Blessed Trinity
Irwin County
7
Cedar Grove
Rabun County
6
Callaway
Carrollton
Peach County
5
Lee County
Marist
Warner Robins
4
Fellowship Christian
Grayson
Lowndes
3
Brooks County
Crisp County
Jones County
Metter
Thomasville
Warren County
2
Appling County, Bainbridge. Benedictine, Calhoun, Calvary Day, Carver (Atlanta), Carver (Columbus), Cedartown, Collins Hill, Fitzgerald, Hughes, Milton, Perry, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Trinity Christian, Westlake
