List: Teams with best records in season-opening games since 2000

Buford and Northside of Warner Robins have won more season-opening games this century than any other football programs. Buford has lost only to Roswell in 2016. Northside’s loss came to Warner Robins in 2017. Here are the programs that have won 15 or more season openers since 2000. Falling just short is Marion County, which is 14-0 since it became its own high school in 2006. Marion plays at home Friday against Washington-Wilkes. Union County has the longest active winning streak at 16. Union plays at home Friday against Fannin County.