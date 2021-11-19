List: Teams whose long first-round win streaks ended last week

Colquitt County’s streak of first-round victories ended at 12 last week when Walton beat the Packers. No other Class 7A program had been so consistent to the round of 16. The run went five years longer than the new longest, which is Grayson’s eight. Here are the 13 schools whose round-of-16 streaks of five seasons or more have ended.
12
Colquitt County
9
Greater Atlanta Christian
8
Jefferson County
7
Allatoona
Coffee
Glynn Academy
Savannah Christian
6
Clinch County
Rome
5
Commerce
Harrison
Mitchell County
Parkview
Rockmart
