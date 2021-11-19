ajc logo
List: Teams whose long first-round win streaks ended last week

Colquitt County players break through their banner at the start of a high school football Sept. 21, 2018, at Grayson High School in Loganville.
Colquitt County players break through their banner at the start of a high school football Sept. 21, 2018, at Grayson High School in Loganville.

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Colquitt County’s streak of first-round victories ended at 12 last week when Walton beat the Packers. No other Class 7A program had been so consistent to the round of 16. The run went five years longer than the new longest, which is Grayson’s eight. Here are the 13 schools whose round-of-16 streaks of five seasons or more have ended.

12

Colquitt County

9

Greater Atlanta Christian

8

Jefferson County

7

Allatoona

Coffee

Glynn Academy

Savannah Christian

6

Clinch County

Rome

5

Commerce

Harrison

Mitchell County

Parkview

Rockmart

