List: Teams whose games average at least 60 combined points

If you like high-scoring games, North Murray is the team to watch. Games involving the Mountaineers average 75 points. Their average score is 42-32. They beat Pickens 54-40 on Aug. 26 and lost to Fannin County 68-42 on Oct. 14. Below are all teams whose games average at least 60 points and whose own average is 20 points or more. Note that in some cases, the average score doesn’t equal the total points because of rounding. If you’re curious, the team with the lowest-scoring games is Screven County. The Gamecocks won two games 7-6, and their average score is 23-4.