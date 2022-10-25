ajc logo
X

List: Teams whose games average at least 60 combined points

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago

If you like high-scoring games, North Murray is the team to watch. Games involving the Mountaineers average 75 points. Their average score is 42-32. They beat Pickens 54-40 on Aug. 26 and lost to Fannin County 68-42 on Oct. 14. Below are all teams whose games average at least 60 points and whose own average is 20 points or more. Note that in some cases, the average score doesn’t equal the total points because of rounding. If you’re curious, the team with the lowest-scoring games is Screven County. The Gamecocks won two games 7-6, and their average score is 23-4.

75 - North Murray (42-32)

68 - Adairsville (43-26)

68 - Athens Christian (30-38)

68 - Glascock County (26-42)

68 - Twiggs County (27-41)

68 - South Paulding (41-27)

67 - Meadowcreek (33-34)

67 - Crawford County (29-38)

67 - Wilcox County (39-28)

67 - Alpharetta (43-24)

66 - ACE Charter (45-22)

66 - Hiram (36-30)

65 - Mill Creek (45-20)

64 - Hebron Christian (44-21)

63 - Houston County (39-24)

63 - North Paulding (39-25)

63 - Columbus (21-42)

61 - Dalton (31-30)

61 - Northwest Whitfield (35-25)

61 - McIntosh (30-31)

61 - Berrien (33-28)

60 - Central-Carrollton (36-25)

60 - King’s Ridge Christian (22-37)

60 - Mt. Pisgah Christian (34-25)

60 - Walton (37-23)

60 - Telfair County (36-23)

60 - Chestatee (20-40)

60 - Troup (45-15)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Colts bench former Falcons QB Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger13h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh

No. 1 Georgia overwhelming opponents with tight ends
17h ago

Credit: AP

Kickoff, TV set for Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech
20h ago

Credit: Brett Davis

Kickoff time set for Georgia-Tennessee
20h ago

Credit: Brett Davis

Kickoff time set for Georgia-Tennessee
20h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech’s defensive numbers markedly better
The Latest

Top performances of Week 10: Healthy Brown ‘showed up big’ in key region game
2h ago
4 Questions with Thomasville head coach Jonathan DeLay
2h ago
Vote: Week 9 Falcons Coach of the Week
19h ago
Featured

Credit: NETFLIX/NYT/HBO

TV best bets with ‘The White Lotus,’ Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Matthew Perry
22h ago
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top