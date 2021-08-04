List: Teams this century that have repeated as state champions

Two of the eight 2019 state champions – Buford and Irwin County – won again in 2020. For the century, 27.3% of champions win again the next year. Here are the 35 that have done it since 2000.
2020
Buford (6A)
Irwin County (A Public)
2019
Blessed Trinity (4A)
Cedar Grove (3A)
ELCA (A Private)
2018
Blessed Trinity (4A)
Clinch County (A Public)
ELCA (A Private)
Lee County (6A)
2017
ELCA (A Private)
Rome (5A)
2016
Cartersville (4A)
ELCA (A Private)
2015
Colquitt County (6A)
2014
Buford (4A)
2013
Buford (3A)
Norcross (6A)
2011-12
None.
2010
Buford (2A)
Sandy Creek (3A)
2009
Buford (2A)
Camden County (6A)
2008
Buford (2A)
2007
Northside-Warner Robins (4A)
2006
Charlton County (2A)
Lincoln County (A)
Peach County (3A)
2005
Charlton County (2A)
Lowndes (5A)
2004
Hawkinsville (A)
LaGrange (3A)
2003
Buford (2A)
2002
Buford (2A)
Parkview (5A)
2001
Americus (2A)
Parkview (5A)
2000
None
