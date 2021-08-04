ajc logo
X

List: Teams this century that have repeated as state champions

Buford head coach Bryant Appling holds his championship trophy after beating Lee County 34-31 in a Class 6A state high school football final Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Atlanta. (PHOTO/Daniel Varnado)
Caption
Buford head coach Bryant Appling holds his championship trophy after beating Lee County 34-31 in a Class 6A state high school football final Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Atlanta. (PHOTO/Daniel Varnado)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
49 minutes ago

Two of the eight 2019 state champions – Buford and Irwin County – won again in 2020. For the century, 27.3% of champions win again the next year. Here are the 35 that have done it since 2000.

2020

Buford (6A)

Irwin County (A Public)

2019

Blessed Trinity (4A)

Cedar Grove (3A)

ELCA (A Private)

2018

Blessed Trinity (4A)

Clinch County (A Public)

ELCA (A Private)

Lee County (6A)

2017

ELCA (A Private)

Rome (5A)

2016

Cartersville (4A)

ELCA (A Private)

2015

Colquitt County (6A)

2014

Buford (4A)

2013

Buford (3A)

Norcross (6A)

2011-12

None.

2010

Buford (2A)

Sandy Creek (3A)

2009

Buford (2A)

Camden County (6A)

2008

Buford (2A)

2007

Northside-Warner Robins (4A)

2006

Charlton County (2A)

Lincoln County (A)

Peach County (3A)

2005

Charlton County (2A)

Lowndes (5A)

2004

Hawkinsville (A)

LaGrange (3A)

2003

Buford (2A)

2002

Buford (2A)

Parkview (5A)

2001

Americus (2A)

Parkview (5A)

2000

None

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

In Other News
1
Top players by position: RB Haynes could threaten rushing record
2
4 Questions with Warner Robins head coach Marquis Westbrook
3
16 schools in Class 5A have new head coaches in 2021
4
Douglas County football player dies
5
Shortage of assistant coaches a growing concern for GHSA

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top