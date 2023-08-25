List: Teams that won every game by at least 10 points

Only 23 teams in GHSA history have won every game on their schedule by 10 points or more. Hughes nearly did it last season, winning every game by at least 26 until the final, when Gainesville kept things close in Hughes’ 35-28 Class 6A championship game victory that is highlighted in today’s 100 Greatest Finals series. Numbers on the left represent the teams’ closest games.

21 - 1971 Valdosta

19 - 1968 Valdosta

16 - 1994 Washington County

16 - 2020 Marist

15 - 1961 Carrollton

14 - 2016 Benedictine

14 - 2014 Mount Paran Christian

14 - 2019 Irwin County

14 - 1956 Monticello

14 - 1977 Athens Academy

13 - 2002 Thomson

13 - 1963 Lincolnton

13 - 1997 Brantley County

12 - 2017 Rome

12 - 1950 West Point

11 - 2012 Sandy Creek

11 - 2016 Cartersville

11 - 2003 Buford

11 - 2004 LaGrange

11 - 1983 West Rome

11 - 1961 Coosa

10 - 2013 Buford

10 - 1986 Valdosta

