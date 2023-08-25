List: Teams that won every game by at least 10 points

Only 23 teams in GHSA history have won every game on their schedule by 10 points or more. Hughes nearly did it last season, winning every game by at least 26 until the final, when Gainesville kept things close in Hughes’ 35-28 Class 6A championship game victory that is highlighted in today’s 100 Greatest Finals series. Numbers on the left represent the teams’ closest games.
21 - 1971 Valdosta
19 - 1968 Valdosta
16 - 1994 Washington County
16 - 2020 Marist
15 - 1961 Carrollton
14 - 2016 Benedictine
14 - 2014 Mount Paran Christian
14 - 2019 Irwin County
14 - 1956 Monticello
14 - 1977 Athens Academy
13 - 2002 Thomson
13 - 1963 Lincolnton
13 - 1997 Brantley County
12 - 2017 Rome
12 - 1950 West Point
11 - 2012 Sandy Creek
11 - 2016 Cartersville
11 - 2003 Buford
11 - 2004 LaGrange
11 - 1983 West Rome
11 - 1961 Coosa
10 - 2013 Buford
10 - 1986 Valdosta
