List: Teams that won 100 games in the 2010-19 decade

Buford won the most games in the past decade (2010-19). Twenty-three GHSA schools won 100 games or more.
131 - Buford
129 - Calhoun
120 - Eagle's Landing Christian
117 - Cartersville
113 - Colquitt County
112 - Peach County
110 - Blessed Trinity
109 - Greater Atlanta Christian
108 - Tucker
107 - Grayson
105 - Marist
105 - Prince Avenue Christian
105 - Sandy Creek
105 - Stockbridge
104 - Marion County
101 - Callaway
101 - Cedar Grove
101 - Clinch County
100 - Jefferson
100 - McEachern
100 - North Gwinnett
100 - Northside (Warner Robins)
100 - Woodward Academy
