List: Teams that won 100 games in the 2010-19 decade

Buford High School football fans cheer in the stadium during Buford's game against Jonesboro High School on Friday, Aug. 25, 2019.
Credit: Jenna Eason

High schools | 50 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Buford won the most games in the past decade (2010-19). Twenty-three GHSA schools won 100 games or more.

131 - Buford

129 - Calhoun

120 - Eagle's Landing Christian

117 - Cartersville

113 - Colquitt County

112 - Peach County

110 - Blessed Trinity

109 - Greater Atlanta Christian

108 - Tucker

107 - Grayson

105 - Marist

105 - Prince Avenue Christian

105 - Sandy Creek

105 - Stockbridge

104 - Marion County

101 - Callaway

101 - Cedar Grove

101 - Clinch County

100 - Jefferson

100 - McEachern

100 - North Gwinnett

100 - Northside (Warner Robins)

100 - Woodward Academy

