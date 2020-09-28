X

List: Teams that started 4-0 after an 0-10 season

High school football
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Lambert improved to 4-0 with its 26-10 victory over Duluth last week. Lambert became the 11th team in GHSA history to start 4-0 after an 0-10 finish the previous season. Below are the 11, with their records from those seasons.

1962 Cass (7-3)

1968 Montgomery County (4-6)

1986 Fannin County (6-4)

1990 Calhoun County (7-3)

1991 Bleckley County (7-3)

1991 Carver-Atlanta (5-5)

2002 Heard County (10-2)

2010 Butler (7-3)

2010 Monroe Area (11-2)

2011 Bryan County (6-4)

2013 Towers (5-5)

2020 Lambert (4-0)

Source: GHSFHA

