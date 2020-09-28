List: Teams that started 4-0 after an 0-10 season

Lambert improved to 4-0 with its 26-10 victory over Duluth last week. Lambert became the 11th team in GHSA history to start 4-0 after an 0-10 finish the previous season. Below are the 11, with their records from those seasons.
1962 Cass (7-3)
1968 Montgomery County (4-6)
1986 Fannin County (6-4)
1990 Calhoun County (7-3)
1991 Bleckley County (7-3)
1991 Carver-Atlanta (5-5)
2002 Heard County (10-2)
2010 Butler (7-3)
2010 Monroe Area (11-2)
2011 Bryan County (6-4)
2013 Towers (5-5)
2020 Lambert (4-0)
Source: GHSFHA
