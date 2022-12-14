ajc logo
List: Teams that scored at least 28 points in every game

Hughes set the state record for points in a season with 799 this year and became the first team in GHSA history to score 35 points in every game. Hughes’ 35-28 victory over Gainesville in the Class 6A final was the Panthers’ lowest scoring output of 2022. Here are all teams that have scored at least 28 in each game. It includes another 2022 team, South Atlanta. In parentheses are the number of games played by each team.

35 - 2022 Hughes (15)

34 - 2021 Trinity Christian (14)

33 - 2017 Rome (15)

31 - 2020 Prince Ave. Christ. (14)

31 - 2014 Mt. Paran Christ. (14)

31 - 2017 Lowndes (12)

30 - 2015 Colquitt County (15)

30 - 2012 Sandy Creek (15)

30 - 2009 Charlton County (13)

30 - 2022 South Atlanta (12)

28 - 2014 Colquitt County (15)

28 - 1994 Washington Co. (15)

28 - 2007 ECI (15)

28 - 2018 Rome (14)

28 - 2019 Sandy Creek (14)

28 - 1971 Valdosta (13)

28 - 1976 Warner Robins (13)

28 - 2004 Calhoun (13)

28 - 2010 Johnson County (12)

28 - 2018 Parkview (12)

28 - 2014 Harris County (12)

28 - 2021 Ware County (11)

28 - 2014 Union County (11)

28 - 2020 White County (10)

28 - 2020 Blessed Trinity (9)

