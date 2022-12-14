List: Teams that scored at least 28 points in every game

Hughes set the state record for points in a season with 799 this year and became the first team in GHSA history to score 35 points in every game. Hughes’ 35-28 victory over Gainesville in the Class 6A final was the Panthers’ lowest scoring output of 2022. Here are all teams that have scored at least 28 in each game. It includes another 2022 team, South Atlanta. In parentheses are the number of games played by each team.